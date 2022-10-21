News
Switching Locations Online to Buy Games Cheap Actually Helped an Indie Developer
NPR’s Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with John Walker who wrote a Kotaku article on “price tourism”. It allows gamers to purchase video games at lower prices in countries with weaker economies.
Magic’s Paolo Banchero ‘left a lot of points on the board’ in historic NBA debut
The seeds of a strong NBA debut for Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, were planted early in Wednesday’s season-opening 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
What emerged was an all-time rookie performance.
A player having 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists — Banchero’s stat line against the Pistons in addition to 2 blocks — in their first game is rare. Banchero became the fifth player since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, and the first since LeBron James in 2003-04, to have 25-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists in an NBA debut.
Not a common feat, but the way Banchero played off his teammates early made it easier.
Six of Banchero’s 11 field goals were assisted, including 3 of his 4 in the first half. There was his timely cut into the paint while Wendell Carter Jr. was posted up on the left block after Banchero’s defender, Saddiq Bey, lost track of him while moving off the ball. The result was Banchero scoring his first basket with a turnaround hook shot over Bey.
Banchero scored his second bucket, a dunk, after Carter passed to him on a cut to the rim. His fourth came after Jalen Suggs’ steal near midcourt, assisting Banchero on a dunk and helping the 19-year-old forward establish his rhythm early.
“All those buckets I got to start were all by my teammates,” Banchero said. “Really I just had to dunk the ball or laid it in that first half. I hit one jumper, but other than that it was me finishing the play.
“Give credit to my teammates [for] finding me. It’s always nice to see the ball go in that early and get easy buckets around the rim. That’s how I try to play, inside-out, try to get easy stuff around the basket and expand out.”
Banchero did most of his damage at close range, scoring 10 of his 11 field goals within three feet of the basket and making 5 of 7 free throws. But the degree of difficulty grew as the game went on.
He was a force in transition as a ballhandler and filling the lanes off the ball. His dunk over Cory Joseph, deservedly, was the highlight everyone talked about after the game.
But the way he controlled the Magic’s offense late was advanced for a rookie, especially in a debut.
Banchero scored 13 of the Magic’s 26 fourth-quarter points, mostly on fastbreaks, getting into the paint decisively and with ease.
“As he got comfortable, the game slowed down for him a little bit,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He registered how they were playing him. His ability to make plays down the stretch was huge.”
Although Banchero’s 27 points were the most scored by a No. 1 pick in their debut since Allen Iverson scored 30 on Nov. 1, 1996, he felt like he left points on the table, including four missed layups — two of which were relatively uncontested — and two missed free throws.
“It’s crazy, I felt like I left a lot of points on the board,” Banchero said. “Missed some shots I could’ve made.”
Like all rookies, Banchero knows he has more room to grow.
He had 4 of the Magic’s 18 turnovers, 2 of which were bad passes. Banchero got into foul trouble early, finishing with 5. He was caught reaching in for the ball multiple times — an issue for the entire team — even when he made the right rotation or had the proper positioning to disrupt the play without reaching.
“A lot to work on,” Banchero said. “I wasn’t disappointed with the way I played. I thought I played hard, I thought I played to the end. I thought we played hard.”
Although the Magic dropped their season opener, Banchero’s performance had his name being mentioned alongside legends: James, Iverson, Grant Hill and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
It’s way too early to project what Banchero’s career will look like but his first game left encouraging signs of what his future could hold.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Obviously, would’ve liked to win. I just wanted to play hard, [and] play for the team. It’s a blessing.”
The Magic (0-1) will play the Hawks (1-0) in Atlanta on Friday at State Farm Arena. The game has a 7:30 p.m. scheduled tipoff and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
Cole Anthony, who sat Wednesday because of an illness and didn’t practice Thursday, was listed as questionable. Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Opener facts
- The Magic’s opener on Bally Sports Florida was up 270% over the audience of last season’s opener, according to the overnight Nielsen ratings.
- Banchero’s 27 points, 21 points for Suggs (21 years old) and 20 by Franz Wagner (21) marked the first time in NBA history that three 21-or-younger players had 20-plus points in an opener. It also was the first time in the Magic’s history that three players of any age scored 20-plus points in an opener.
- Trae Young (23 points and 13 assists) and Dejounte Murray (20 points and 11 assists) were the first teammates in the league’s history with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in the Hawks’ win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, according to Stathead.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Cory Hardrict Begs Tia Mowry To Return Home After She ‘Trapped’ Him With A Steamy Picture Of Herself On Instagram
44-year-old actress Tia Mowry is in full wicked mode with Cory Hardrict. With no explicit reason, the actress has left her husband but still admits she loves him. Cory on the other hand is still pleading with Tia’s dithering self to come back even after she set him up for public ridicule. Tia Mowry’s divorce… Read More »Cory Hardrict Begs Tia Mowry To Return Home After She ‘Trapped’ Him With A Steamy Picture Of Herself On Instagram
The post Cory Hardrict Begs Tia Mowry To Return Home After She ‘Trapped’ Him With A Steamy Picture Of Herself On Instagram appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including a potential change on the offensive line and N’Keal Harry’s likely season debut
The Chicago Bears on Thursday returned to the practice field for the first time since their Oct. 13 loss to the Washington Commanders, refreshed after the extended time off in what coach Matt Eberflus termed a “mini-bye.”
Eberflus opened up everything to scrutiny after the 12-7 loss to the Commanders, including scheme and personnel, but only so much can be accomplished in-season. Many have focused on possible changes on the offensive line.
Here are four things we learned Thursday.
1. Matt Eberflus said multiple times ‘we’ll see where it goes’ in regard to potential changes on the offensive line.
The Bears can make only so many changes, especially with left guard Cody Whitehair sidelined for at least two more games on injured reserve with a sprained MCL in his right knee. The Bears likely want to keep Teven Jenkins at right guard as he continues to settle in at a new position, and tackles Braxton Jones and Larry Borom don’t figure to be moved at this point.
The most discussed possibility is moving Lucas Patrick — who has had some tough times at guard — inside to center. That is the position the team said he would play when Patrick signed a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency. A broken right thumb on his snapping hand at the outset of training camp changed plans for the beginning of the season, but now he’s healthy.
“There are some serious things I have been working on trying to work out kinks, which side I have been playing. I am trying to get in a rhythm,” Patrick said. “I have to be better for this team. What I was brought in here to do and perform … I haven’t been playing to my standards, point blank.”
If Patrick slides to center, that would leave the Bears with maybe three options at left guard:
- Michael Schofield has 81 career starts, by far the most experience of any interior lineman on the Bears with the exception of Whitehair. Schofield struggled in training camp and preseason and was released in the roster trim to 53. The Bears re-signed him in Week 2 when Alex Leathewood was placed on the non-football illness list.
- Leatherwood last week began a 21-day window for the team to evaluate him in practice after he was sidelined four weeks with mononucleosis. The Bears can put him in action once he’s moved to the 53-man roster. Leatherwood played exclusively on the right side at tackle and guard as a rookie last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s fair to assume the Bears will want to look at him at some point this season, but he has had fewer than 10 practices with the team. “We like where he is,” Eberflus said. “Mentally in the meetings and giving feedback to C-Mo (offensive line coach Chris Morgan) and our offensive line coaches. It’s been great. And he’s in a good spot. He’s working himself back in there, and we’ll see where it goes physically. But we’re certainly excited to have a talent like that and really start to evaluate where he is.”
- Rookie seventh-round pick Ja’Tyre Carter is on the active roster, so in theory he’s a potential candidate. It’s unlikely coaches would want to have rookies alongside each other on the left side of the line. A more likely scenario would be the Bears waiving Carter to create a space on the 53-man roster for Leathewood and then re-signing the rookie to the practice squad.
2. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry figures to make his season debut Monday against the New England Patriots.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, whom the Bears waived Monday, was on the field for 44 of the 107 offensive snaps in the previous two games, which might be a little more than Harry is ready to bite off considering the time he missed since suffering a high ankle sprain early in training camp.
“We’re excited where he is physically,” Eberflus said of Harry. “We’ll see where it goes this week. Obviously we’re going to evaluate the week’s practice as we go through it. We are certainly pleased where he is.”
Quarterback Justin Fields said he hasn’t seen much of Harry, acquired in a July trade with the Patriots, since early in camp.
“But I’m excited,” Fields said. “Of course, he’s a big body. He’s great at the catch point. Great at jump balls. Great run blocker, so he’s definitely going to be a weapon for the offense.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday was asked about the 2019 first-round pick.
“Big, talented kid,” Belichick said. “Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for. Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. So I’m sure he’ll be ready to go. I’m sure he’ll play hard.”
3. Mac Jones reportedly will be available Monday, but uncertainly about who will play quarterback for the Patriots isn’t affecting the Bears.
Jones, drafted at No. 15 last year — four spots behind Justin Fields — has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle. ESPN reported he is expected to be available for the game, but whether the Bears see Jones or fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe remains to be seen.
“The offense is the Patriots offense, so I don’t really see a big difference when I watch the tape before or after (Jones’ injury),” Eberflus said. “To me, it’s the offense that they’re running and it’s their style, and they’re going to stick with that. We’re just going to try to do what we can the best we can fundamentally.”
Zappe is 2-0 as a starter since replacing former Bears backup Brian Hoyer, who was sidelined with a concussion. Zappe has played 11 quarters and completed 51 of 70 passes (72.9%) for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. The Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions in Zappe’s first start, and when he went on the road for the first time, the Patriots throttled the Cleveland Browns 38-15. Jones started slowly after a rookie season that offered hope, throwing five interceptions in three starts after throwing 13 all last season.
The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round after he spent one season at Western Kentucky. He started his college career at Houston Baptist.
“Bailey is a rookie, so they might try to keep things simpler for him,” cornerback Kindle Vildor said. “He will take the check-downs and stuff like that. With Mac Jones, you know the playbook will be fully open. But they’re similar in style, so we just have to be ready for whoever is out there.”
4. Extended rest did the Bears good.
The Bears reported a clean injury report as players were able to recharge with a weekend off and then meetings the last few days. Not a single player was listed, which is rare at this point of the season.
The Patriots were relatively clean as well. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was held out of practice with a hamstring injury. Nine players, including Jones and defensive linemen Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy, were limited. Maybe the most notable designation was full participation for running back Damien Harris. He missed Sunday’s win over the Browns with a hamstring injury.
Breaking down the Mets’ Jacob deGrom decision
If you were paying close enough attention to Mets general manager Billy Eppler last week when he addressed the media, you might have noticed how he referred to Jacob deGrom: as a future member of the Hall of Fame.
Twice Eppler said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is a future hall-of-famer. It was an interesting comment given deGrom is not widely considered a first-ballot pitcher, at least not yet. His career 41.1 bWAR is well below that of his teammate Max Scherzer (70.7) and he is not among the top five active leaders.
However, WAR, be it from Baseball Reference or Fangraphs, is not necessarily gospel when it comes to Hall of Fame voting. DeGrom will certainly have a case for enshrinement if he continues down the track he is currently on, and maybe the Mets are publicly pumping up his tires in attempt to lure him back to Queens to build on that legacy.
“We did build the team to be able to pitch in the postseason. We headlined it with two guys that are going to end up in the Hall of Fame,” Eppler said last week in his end-of-season press conference. “Ultimately we fell short at the very end. There are a variety of things that go into that.”
As Eppler said, the foundation of the Mets is built on pitching and the club intends to build a formidable rotation that can pitch the team deep into October. They did that in 2022 and won 101 games but the pitching in the NL Wild Card round did not perform as expected.
Except for deGrom, who played the role of the hero in Game 2. But deGrom has publicly stated his intention to opt out of the final years of his contract with the Mets. Owner Steve Cohen has said he will do what it takes to keep deGrom in Queens, but little is known about what he wants next.
Fans seem to be expecting an imminent departure and while the hallmark of Mets fans is loyalty, many seem to have turned on deGrom over the last few years. Maybe it’s because he, himself, has not exactly pledged loyalty to the Mets, though he has repeatedly lauded the fans. Maybe it’s because of his recent injury history and that they don’t see a pitcher entering his age-35 season with a history of Tommy John, ulnar nerve surgery, neck, elbow and scapular issues as the kind of player you award a record contract to.
Regardless of what the issues are, deGrom is still one of the best pitchers in the game when healthy and has a feel for pitching that cannot be taught. There aren’t many pitchers like him and the Mets are already having to reconfigure their rotation. Scherzer is the only pitcher guaranteed to return next year and the club has yet to decide if they want to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s option for next year. Right-handers Chris Bassitt (mutual option) and Taijuan Walker (player option) could depart as well.
Left-hander David Peterson and right-hander Tylor Megill could step into the rotation next season but Eppler was not ready to commit to using them as full-time starters. The Mets could also choose to make pending free agent Seth Lugo an offer with a guarantee he will be used as a starter. And they could replace one of the departing arms with someone like Carlos Rodon, should he opt out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants.
There are a few other notable arms with club options, like Aaron Nola and Luis Severino. Ex-Met Noah Syndergaard will also be a free agent this winter, though it seems unlikely the Mets would bring back the former fan favorite known as Thor.
Should deGrom depart, the club could always go big with AL Cy Young front-runner Justin Verlander, but he’ll be turning 40 next season. The goal for next year is not necessarily to get younger, but just to get better so maybe Verlander would be willing to take a short-term deal in order to win another World Series.
A World Series would certainly bolster deGrom’s Hall of Fame candidacy and Cohen has a stated goal of winning a championship in the next few years. The Mets are not about to reverse course on how they build a team, so convincing deGrom to come back is crucial.
“I still think we’re going to see big pitching performances,” Eppler said. “This postseason, what these teams are going to roll out there until the end. When you get pitching and it’s the best version of itself, we saw this year, throughout a number of games, when we won some games 2-1 because of who we put on that mound. That’s a recognition of the players and also the recognition of the coaching behind it.
“That’s a really good recipe for success and success in meaningful games and postseason games – having someone on that mound that can carve up a postseason lineup.”
battle for billions of stolen bitcoins recovered in DOJ seizure
When the Justice Department announced it seized billions in stolen cryptocurrency earlier this year, it seemed like great news for the victims of a hack that drained around $70 million from customers’ accounts on the trading platform. Bitfinex in 2016.
“It was the biggest relief of my life,” said Frankie Cavazos, who lost 15 bitcoins in the hack.
Over the past six years, the value of stolen crypto has skyrocketed. At the time of the hack, a single bitcoin was worth less than a thousand dollars. Today it is trading around $20,000.
For Cavazos, recovering his bitcoins would be “a sum of money that would change his life”.
But so far, thousands of victims like him haven’t had the happy ending they were hoping for. Instead, they are embroiled in a battle over who is the legal owner of all that stolen crypto.
On the day news broke that the funds had been recovered, Bitfinex publicly asserted that the stolen bitcoins should be returned to the platform in a statement: “Bitfinex will work with the DOJ and follow appropriate legal procedures to establish our rights to a return of the stolen bitcoin.”
This is because the company believes it has already made its customers whole by providing them with a variety of digital tokens that customers could sell for money after the hack. A company spokesperson told CNBC that Bitfinex customers could have sold the tokens for cash and then used the cash to buy more bitcoins at the time.
The decision to offer tokens to customers came after the company decided to generalize its losses to all account holders by 36%. This means that everyone who had a Bitfinex account lost 36% of their assets, not just users whose accounts were hacked.
The first token created by the company was called a BFX token. Clients received one BFX token for every dollar lost.
Frankie Cavazos, victim of Bitfinex hack
CNBC’s “Crocodile of Wall St” YouTube documentary
Cavazos told CNBC he felt like Bitfinex just “threw” these tokens at his customers and said he had no option to refuse the BFX token.
He and several other Bitfinex hack victims spoke exclusively to CNBC for the documentary “Crocodile of Wall Street,” which chronicles the theft of bitcoins and the alleged attempt to launder the stolen crypto.
One issue customers have reported to CNBC is that when they decided to sell their tokens, they were actually worth pennies on the dollar.
“They pegged them at $1 per BFX token,” Cavazos said. “They put them on the open market and it went from $1 to, like, 20 cents, so they were basically allowed to FOMO everybody out of their debt.”
Rafal Bielenia, who had 91 bitcoins on the platform, said, “I sold those tokens as fast as I could as soon as they became available. And I was only able to get 25% of their value.” He thinks that “there was no time when they refunded me – neither in dollars, nor in bitcoins”.
Rafal Bielenia, victim of the Bitfinex hack.
CNBC’s “Crocodile of Wall Street” YouTube documentary
For clients who did not sell the tokens immediately, the company then gave BFX token holders a chance to convert their tokens into shares of iFinex, the corporate entity behind Bitfinex through other tokens created by the company called RRT and LEO.
To put it simply, Bitfinex believes that customers have already been fairly compensated and if they chose to sell the tokens before their value reached a dollar, that was their choice to make. In a statement, the company told CNBC, “Upon receipt of bitcoins recovered from the 2016 security breach, Bitfinex has committed to use 80% of the proceeds to redeem and burn LEO tokens, once all RRTs will have been exchanged.”
Essentially, Bitfinex wants the bitcoins that were stolen in the 2016 hack back to the company and it will return some of them to some of their customers in cash, not bitcoins.
But some of the hack victims still claim that the bitcoins belong to them. And the idea that they could lose their bitcoins not once, but twice, seems impossible.
“Why would anyone wonder if I should get my money back? It was my property,” Bielenia said.
“I will always try to get my hands on these 15 bitcoins because I truly believe they are mine,” Cavazos said. “I can prove it thanks to blockchain explorers.”
Will Hogarth, who also had his crypto stolen in the Bitfinex hack, told CNBC, “I’m still waiting for my bitcoin and I don’t see any reason why they would keep it.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco told CNBC, “Victims, individuals and entities whose money, who claimed it was their money, that they were victimized by this scheme money launderers will ultimately submit claims to a court that will decide how that money is dispersed.” However, no further details about this process have been released.
Photo booking for Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein.
Courtesy of Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
For now, the heist appears to be that there has been no resolution in the court case involving the pair of investigators who investigators believe were caught in possession of the crypto. stolen currency. Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein have been charged with conspiracy to launder billions of bitcoins.
Morgan is an aspiring rapper who has called herself “the crocodile of Wall Street” and Lichtenstein a self-proclaimed “part-time tech entrepreneur, explorer, and magician.” The duo face more than two decades in prison if convicted. They have not entered a plea yet. CNBC reached out to Morgan and Lichtenstein to hear their side of the story, neither agreed to an interview. So far no one has been accused of hacking Bitfinex in the first place.
As their case works its way through the court system, a multi-billion dollar battle over what happens to the money brews.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a dogfight over who gets that money. Whether the government keeps it or not, whether Bitfinex keeps it or not, customers get it back or not – whoever tells you that there’s a The clear answer is to lie for one’s own benefit,” said cryptocurrency attorney David Silver.
David Silver Cryptocurrency Lawyer at Silver Miller
CNBC’s “Crocodile of Wall Street” YouTube documentary
With billions of dollars at stake, Silver expects “people to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to get their hands on that pot of gold.”
“I think it’s going to be a fight,” Cavazos agreed,
“The end of this story – we don’t know yet,” he said. “But you can’t just walk away with a hack like this. There’s someone who’s going to get caught up in this who has to tell the truth and when that shoe drops it’s going to be really interesting and it’s going to have a impact on who gets the money.”
Jarred Vanderbilt, who defined Timberwolves’ identity, makes his return to Target Center
In his first regular-season game as a member of the Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt gobbled up 12 rebounds in his first 12 minutes of action, to the surprise of no one in the Timberwolves’ locker room.
“Yeah, that’s Vando, for sure,” Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell said.
Minnesota witnessed that type of effort, passion and production on a nightly basis for the last season and a half. Vanderbilt, 23, who will make his return to Target Center on Friday for the first time since he was dealt as part of the Rudy Gobert trade when Utah comes to the Twin Cities, was the spark plug who played a large role in changing the course of the Timberwolves’ franchise from cellar dweller to a playoff team a year ago.
The 6-foot-9 forward did so by playing with a relentless energy that permeated throughout the rest of the team. That energy and effort became Minnesota’s identity.
“He definitely challenged you to bring your energy every day,” Taurean Prince said. “I was unaware that that was really his first year really getting those minutes. And I didn’t realize it until he was gone. But credit to him. He’s gonna have a good career.”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called coaching Vanderbilt “a pleasure.”
“The guy works hard. He does a lot of the small things that lead to winning,” Finch said.
And he did so, Karl-Anthony Towns noted, without asking any questions. Vanderbilt was a player who mastered his role as an offensive rebounder and high-level defender, which freed up others to shine in their respective areas of expertise.
“That’s what makes him so special — his value is deeper than stats. There’s a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet that Vando does,” Towns said. “It was one of those things where you knew every single night that things were going to be energetic and people were going to need to run hard, and you could always trust that Vando was doing 40-yard dashes out there.”
He’s a sparkplug Minnesota will now match up against, which could be a problem. One of the few questions facing these Timberwolves is whether they can still reach that level of energy they had last season without the likes of Vanderbilt on the floor. They did not rise to the challenge in Wednesday’s season opener, nearly losing to an inferior Oklahoma City Thunder team simply because they were so brutally out-worked — something that rarely occurred in Vanderbilt’s presence.
“The energy he brought every single game, it’s dope,” Nowell said.
It’s not easy to replace a guy like that.
“Not everybody plays with the energy, effort and passion that he does, so it’s kind of tough,” Jordan McLaughlin said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys in here that can get close to that.”
When asked who could step up in that department, Finch started to list through the entire roster. It needs to be a collective effort.
“They got to do it. If we want to go anywhere, we got to do it,” Finch said. “So, it’s about making yourselves uncomfortable and putting your body on the line.”
So, in other words, be like Jarred Vanderbilt.
“It’s cool to see those guys,” Towns said of former teammates Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro and Vanderbilt. “They gave a lot to this franchise and its history, so respect is earned to them on this side, and I hope the fans give them that respect they deserve.”
