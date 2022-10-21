News
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ show her ability to evolve, mature – NBC Chicago
Taylor Swift “Midnights” (Republic Records)
“Everything about me changed like midnight,” Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and brooding “Midnights.” It’s a moment on the electric “Midnight Rain” that finds lyricist Swift at her best, reminding you of her unparalleled ability to make any emotion universal.
The chorus of the song begins: “It was sunshine, I was midnight rain. And to continue: “He wanted it to be comfortable, I wanted this pain. He wanted a wife, I was making my own name. In pursuit of this fame. He remained the same. Then, this word: “All of me changed like midnight.” The sound feels experimental for Swift, opening with her own voice artificially reduced to an almost unrecognizable pitch. It’s one of the most interesting sounds on the album, an indie-pop beat that reminiscent of the work of its producer Jack Antonoff on Lorde’s “Melodrama”, but also fresh and captivating.
The song’s lyrics, by Swift and Antonoff, are smooth and detailed, but not distracting – letting you sink into the beat, flow and feel it with her.
Across 13 tracks on “Midnights,” a self-aware Swift shows her ability to evolve again. For her 10th original album, the 32-year-old pop star tackles the themes she grew up writing about – love, loss, childhood, fame – with a maturity that shows in sharp vocals and lyrics. more focused on his inner life than an external character.
“Midnight Rain” could be a thesis statement for the project she describes as “songs written for 13 sleepless nights,” a fitting take on the concept album for someone with a long-standing lyrical appreciation for parties. (think “Style”: “midnight, you pick me up, no headlights…”). Of course, she’s centered her work around themes before – on “Red,” an ode to color and the emotions that she represents, “reputation,” her own vindictive reconfiguration, and most recently on “folklore” and “always,” quarantine albums that expressed vulnerability in a way only isolation could.
But Swift presents “Midnights” as something different: a collection of songs that don’t have to go together, but fit together because she declared them to be late-night inspirational products. Positioning listeners situationally – in the calm but thoughtful darkness of the night – rather than thematically, feels like a natural creative experiment for a songwriter so prolific his albums have become synonymous with the culture zeitgeist. pop.
And with that comes a tone that’s just a little darker, a little more experimental, and still electric.
The first track, “Lavender Haze,” combines a muffled club beat and high-pitched backing vocals by Antonoff with a remarkable and engaging melody by Swift. “Maroon” is a grown-up, weathered take on “Red,” a dive into lost love with rich descriptions of rust, spilled wine, red lipstick — images that Swift reconjures with more bite.
“Labyrinth” makes it clear that she’s taken the best of her previous pop experiences with her – the synth of “1989” and the softer alternative sounds of “folklore” – as she admits, as only a songwriter can. say a heartache “just feels this raw right now, lost in the maze of my mind,” plus a Bon Iver-esque electronic trill track.
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful female artists of the decade and well known for her lyrical storytelling. Here are five things to know about this multi-talented singer-songwriter.
Swift shines when she is able to marry her signature lyrical musings with this new arena of electronic beats. And while it’s not another album of acoustic indie sounds like “folklore”, it’s clear that Swift has taken a step forward into the indie-pop genre – even if it’s a step in a different direction.
The weakest moments on the album are where that balance feels off. “Bejeweled” is a little too sweet, with lyrics that sound like an updated, glittery version of “Me!” The highly anticipated “Snow On The Beach,” starring Lana Del Rey, is poetic, pretty, and occasionally cheeky, but not as emotionally deep as the combined power of the lyricists would suggest.
Even in these moments, “Midnights” finds Swift comfortable in her musical skin, revealing the strengths of a sharp, ever-evolving artist who can wink through ever-cryptic hints at her life. very public or subtle self-properties scattered amid lyrical confessions (see: “Anti-Hero” and “Mastermind”) and hook even the casual listener with a seductive, and perhaps surprising, beat.
But like the love-soaked ‘Lover’ and the intimate ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’, ‘Midnights’ feels like both a confessional and a playground, crafted by every version of Taylor Swift we’ve learned. to know so far for a new Taylor Swift to shine. And as always, we’re right here for the thrilling late-night ride.
Yes, George Clooney is still close to the ER cast
In response, Barrymore spoke on behalf of all viewers saying, “It makes people so happy to know, because we all want to believe this, and then when you find out it’s true, you’re like, ‘Aw , I meant it. ‘ It’s so much fun.”
Now Clooney has the opportunity to work with another one good friend: julia robertwho plays alongside him in the romantic comedy ticket to paradise. And clearly, the besties, who have starred together in several movies over the past few decades, including Ocean’s Eleven and silver monster– are more than comfortable with each other.
On October 17, Clooney joked with E! News exclusively about her “rising” co-star, Roberts.
News
Larry the Cat survives Britain’s fourth prime minister: NPR
James Glossop/WPA Pool/Getty Images
British prime ministers may come and go, but Larry the cat is here to stay.
The 15-year-old tabby is dutifully Chief Mouser of 10 Downing Street, the residence and office of the UK Prime Minister, and where countless political decisions affecting the country are made. Larry has survived prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and, from Thursday, the six-week term of Liz Truss.
“The King asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough,” wrote Larry the cat in a now tweet viral from an unofficial account hours before Truss announced his resignation.
And in a period of shaky political leadership, Larry’s stable tenure has led to a huge loyal following among British citizens. His presence at 10 Downing Street often leads to cameo appearances in historic moments – including a nap under a limo that extended Donald Trump’s 2019 visit.
But Larry’s record isn’t completely spotless either. A visit to the vet in 2016 put his health in question while a mouse sighting in 2011 called into question the integrity of his work.
But Larry appears to have redeemed himself in the public eye: In the days before Truss’s resignation was announced, a video of the cat chasing a fox – much larger than any mouse – away from the Premier’s seat minister amazed the fans.
His date at 10 Downing Street began on February 15, 2011, after television cameras spotted a rat outside the entrance. The UK cabinet, under Cameron’s leadership, rescued the cat from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and officially named him Chief Mouser, according to the UK government’s website.
And as the British public awaits the identity of their fifth prime minister in just six years, Larry vows he will stay in office for as long as he can.
“A lot of people ask if Liz Truss or Jeremy Hunt is in charge,” her unofficial account posted on Monday. “It’s neither. I am. I’ll be here long after they’re both gone.”
Boris Johnson eyes return as UK Labor calls for election – NBC Chicago
Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to drum up support on Friday ahead of a short and intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the country’s leader.
Truss resigned Thursday after a rocky 45-day term, admitting she couldn’t follow through on her economic plans to cut taxes.
The Conservative Party is mounting a fast-track race to replace her, which will see a new leader – who will also become prime minister – chosen within a week.
Former Treasury leader Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt are among the bookmakers’ favorites – along with Johnson, who was forced out by the party just over three months ago after his to be mired in scandals over its ethics and finances. His return would be a remarkable resurrection for a politician who is both popular and polarizing.
Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after stepping down as prime minister, has not said whether he will run, but his allies in parliament are scrambling to drum up support.
Nominations for a new leader will close Monday afternoon, and candidates need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. Lawmakers will vote to eliminate one of them and hold an indicative vote on the final two. The 172,000 party members will then be able to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader must be chosen by October 28.
Sunak, who came second to Truss in a summer leadership race, is seen by some as a pair of sure hands who can stabilize the struggling economy. Mordaunt, who came third, is popular with the party base.
But the wild card in the contest is Johnson, who is adored by some in the party as a vote winner with a rare common touch, and reviled by others for the chaos and scandal that marred his three years in office.
Johnson’s ally Nadine Dorries said the party should pick him because “he’s a known winner” who led the Tories to a big election victory in 2019.
“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive,” she told Sky News.
But some other Tory lawmakers have said they would quit the party if Johnson – who faces an ongoing investigation by a standards committee into whether he lied to Parliament – returns as leader.
“I don’t see any way forward in government, at any level, for someone who is subject to this kind of scrutiny, and I think it’s very divisive,” Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale told AFP. Times Radio. ‘And I think there would be people, indeed like me, who would find themselves in the terrible position of having to resign the Tory Whip.’
The party’s second leadership race this year comes after Truss became the shortest prime minister in British history. She was elected leader by the Tories early last month after a party election to replace Johnson.
Truss’ free-market economic package has rattled financial markets, driven up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced an emergency intervention from the Bank of England. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced his Treasury chief, but faced rebellion from his party lawmakers.
Truss admitted on Thursday that “I cannot deliver the term for which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just six weeks in office.
The new leader will be Britain’s third prime minister this year, and Tory turmoil is fueling demands for a national election. Under the UK parliamentary system, there need not be one until 2024, five years after the 2019 contest won by the Tories under Johnson.
Opposition politicians say the uproar since then – and Truss’ decision to tear up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected – means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Polls suggest that if an election were held now it would be a wipeout for the Tories, with the centre-left Labor party winning a large majority.
Labor leader Keir Starmer has accused the Tories of presiding over a ‘revolving door of chaos’.
“It’s hurting our economy and our country’s reputation tremendously,” he said. “We have to have a chance to make a fresh start. We need general elections – now.
50 years ago, the ‘72 Dolphins unified a transient state | Commentary
They used to make the announcement in every press box before every game as a matter of protocol to remind sportswriters of their journalistic ethics. It was a way of reminding us that we were there as reporters and not fans.
“This is an area for working media. There will be no cheering in the press box.”
I’ve always abided by the edict.
Except for once.
And I give myself a pass because I wasn’t actually cheering in the press box; I was cheering in a luxury suite near the press box. And, besides, I wasn’t cheering for a team I was covering that day.
I was cheering with and for my boyhood idols — the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, who will celebrate the 50th anniversary of becoming the NFL’s only undefeated team during the Dolphins-Steelers on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
It was 17 years ago during another game at Hard Rock Stadium when I committed my minor breach of journalistic ethics. The Dolphins were playing the Jets, and I was there covering the game for the Sentinel. Many of the ‘72 Dolphins also were attending that December day, but they were much more focused on the Indianapolis Colts-San Diego Chargers game on a big screen TV in a luxury suite down from the press box.
Dave Hyde — the columnist at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and author Still Perfect: The Untold Story of the 1972 Dolphins (the 50th anniversary edition of which was just re-released) — somehow managed to get us into the luxury suite.
When the Chargers shockingly upset the Colts to end Indy’s march toward matching the ‘72 Dolphins’ season of perfection, the place went crazy and I suddenly found myself high-fiving and hugging running back Jim Kiick and defensive tackle Manny Fernandez — both of whom played for the ‘72 Dolphins.
The late, great Don Shula, the legendary coach of the’72 Dolphins, was also watching the game in the luxury suite, and immediately phoned then-Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer to congratulate him on the victory.
“Marty’s a great friend of mine,” Shula said with a smile splashed across his face. “Now he’s become an even better friend.”
Of course, we all know that before Shula passed away, he and the ‘72 Dolphins would often get criticized nationally for being “sore winners” because they would pop a bottle of champagne and celebrate whenever the last undefeated team of any given NFL season was beaten.
A few years before he died, Shula was in Orlando for an appearance at one his Shula’s Steakhouses at Disney as the undefeated New England Patriots were getting ready to take on the New York Giants in Super Box XLII.
“I’m pulling for the New York Giants, and I’m not going to apologize for it,” Shula told me then. “We, [the ‘72 Dolphins,] are always portrayed as angry old men because we’re proud of what we accomplished. Believe me, I’ll be the first to congratulate the Patriots if they run the table and finish with a perfect record because I know how hard it is to do. But that doesn’t mean I want it to happen.”
Those who live in New York or Boston or Philly may have looked at the ‘72 Dolphins as angry old men, but to me they were the heroes of an impressionable young boy who grew up in the sticks and scrub oaks and piney woods of North Florida.
For those of us native Floridians who grew up in the 1970s, the Dolphins were all we had as a professional sports team. Back then, there were no Magic or Marlins, Heat or Lightning, Rays or Panthers. Florida has nine professional franchises today — if you count the Jaguars. Back then, the Dolphins were it.
And back then, there was no NFL package on DirectTV that enables you to watch any game you want. And there was no Red Zone Channel where you can watch all the games at once.
In 1972, every NFL fan in Florida watched the Dolphins each and every week. I was then in elementary school and always watched the games wearing my No. 22 Mercury Morris jersey because Morris — the Dolphins’ shifty running back — was my favorite athlete.
The ‘72 Dolphins truly brought together an entire state of native Floridians, Cuban exiles, transplanted New Yorkers and migrating Midwesterners. Once, several years ago, I got a chance to tell Shula what his team meant to our state.
“I’m probably more proud of that than anything,” Shula told me. “We brought people in this state together. We were a common thread for transplants from Chicago and New York and Detroit. They all had different allegiances, but they all became Dolphins fans.”
Now here we are, a half-century later, and the team will be honored at halftime on Sunday night for their season of perfection.
“Obviously, it’s been 50 years since we went undefeated,” says Larry Csonka, the team’s bruising fullback. “We’re dusty old guys, but each year [when the team has its annual reunion] we come back to life. It’s like the dust blows off.”
I won’t be there Sunday night when the dust blows away.
It’s just as well.
If I were there, I’d probably get kicked out of the press box for standing and cheering.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
a Palestinian loses his life during an operation of the Israeli army – RT in French
Palestinians observed a strike in the West Bank on October 20 to protest the death of a 19-year-old boy killed during a military operation. Israel accused him of causing the death of an Israeli soldier two weeks earlier.
A young Palestinian was killed on the night of October 20-21 during an Israeli army operation in Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
According to the ministry, it is Salah Al-Buraiki, aged 19, who was shot in the neck. The Israeli army said for its part that its forces had responded with live ammunition to “throwing explosives and shooting” during an arrest operation in the Palestinian city.
Three other Palestinians were injured, the health ministry said.
On October 20, Palestinians observed a general strike in the West Bank and East Jerusalem to protest the death of a young man, shot dead by Israeli soldiers after a two-week flight. The Israeli authorities accused him of having perpetrated an attack in early October in East Jerusalem, causing the death of Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old Israeli soldier.
Violence has increased in recent months in the northern West Bank – Palestinian territory illegally occupied by Israel since 1967 in defiance of international law – particularly in the areas of Nablus and Jenin, strongholds of armed groups where the Israeli army has multiplied the operations in the wake of deadly anti-Israeli attacks in March and April.
These raids left more than a hundred dead on the Palestinian side, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the UN.
As the 2022 Ravens stumble, let 2012 be a lesson on how much can go wrong before a team gets right
The Ravens’ reigning Defensive Player of the Year tore his Achilles in the offseason, and their face-of-the-franchise middle linebacker was proclaimed done for the year in mid-October.
They handed their late-game fate to a rookie free agent who had unexpectedly snatched the kicking job from the veteran who’d misfired at the climactic moment of the previous season.
Their quarterback was playing out the last season of his rookie deal without an extension in place and with debate raging about whether he was good enough to be the franchise centerpiece.
They squandered a fourth-quarter lead in Week 2, lost by 30 in Week 7 and fired their offensive coordinator in the middle of a three-game December losing streak. Even in the last game of the season, they clung to what had been a 22-point lead by their fingernails as a younger, faster opponent bore down on them.
If you think the 2022 Ravens are off to a tumultuous start, just remember they have nothing on the 2012 Ravens, a team that never seemed to stand on solid ground until Ray Lewis and Joe Flacco and John Harbaugh and Ed Reed passed the Lombardi Trophy from one triumphant grip to the next at the end of a wild night in New Orleans.
The Ravens are celebrating the 10th anniversary of that team, their last Super Bowl champion, during a week when their current team is searching for its fighting spirit in the wake of another self-defeating performance.
Perhaps it’s a cliché to look back for some reason to believe in what’s ahead. Harbaugh, for example, said he would not invoke the story of 2012 to his current players as a parable of resilience.
“Yes and no,” he said. “It’s not something I do; some of the guys do. I’ve heard Josh [Bynes] talk about that; Anthony Levine Sr., Sam Koch — some of the guys that were here — [Justin] Tucker. They mention those kinds of things to the guys every now and then. I don’t usually talk about that kind of thing, unless it’s a specific story. But it’s true of any season, really. We’re capable of achieving everything. OK, let’s go to work.”
Tucker said he still draws on experiences from that season, his first on the way to becoming the most accurate kicker in league history: “There were lessons learned in that 2012 year that certainly have applied to what we’re doing now. … The two of us who are playing currently, still, that were on that particular team, we’re certainly able to draw on those experiences and apply them as necessary, if necessary. This is also a unique team with its own dynamic, trying to figure ourselves out along the way.”
Bynes agreed: “We started off, what, 9-2 that season and ended up losing four out of our last five? Anything can happen in this [2022] season, and we’re still right in the midst of it. We still have a lot of time left to continue to build.”
If the Ravens need evidence that horrible luck, shaken faith and humiliating defeat can be stops on the road to the promised land, they could do worse than to study 2012.
We tend to remember that season through the triumphs — Flacco’s heave to Jacoby Jones to keep them alive on a frigid night in Denver, playoff vindication against the New England Patriots, the opening barrage in the Super Bowl and their frantic scramble to stave off the San Francisco 49ers after the lights went out. But it’s equally, perhaps more, instructive to remember 2012 through the missteps and failures, the times their backs were pinned to the wall.
The Ravens thought of themselves through this lens. A team of destiny, running back Ray Rice called them as their playoff run gained momentum. Lewis explained it as they prepared for an AFC championship game rematch with the Patriots: “We kept keeping each other up and no matter who got hurt, next man up, next man up. And that’s kind of the staple that we’ve had around here for a very, very long time. It’s always next man up, and for us to fight through all the bumps in the roads that we have went through all year, I just think that’s an awesome, awesome credit to our team.”
It began with the end of the previous season, when the most talented, seasoned team Harbaugh had ever coached came within a dropped touchdown pass and a wayward 32-yard field goal of knocking off the Patriots, who always seemed to stand in the way. A CBS camera captured Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs mouthing the words “Oh my God,” on the sideline as he watched it all slip away.
There was no guarantee the Ravens would be back 12 months later, even with the best of luck. Lewis and Reed, their defensive linchpins, would be a year older, nearing the finishes of their respective NFL rides. Suggs was their successor, the team’s best pass rusher and one of its loudest voices, but he tore his Achilles in April and was not expected back until late in the season, if then. Flacco had led the Ravens to at least one playoff win each year of his career, but his statistics did not paint him as a rival to Tom Brady or Peyton Manning, and the Ravens had yet to pay him franchise-quarterback money.
How could a Ravens fan not hear echoes of this scenario in the setup to 2022, with the team coming off a string of disappointing season endings, recovering from historically awful injury luck and staring at quarterback Lamar Jackson’s uncertain future in Baltimore?
As soon as they took the field, the 2012 Ravens began throwing off mixed signals. They started the season 9-2, which would seem to put them in a different category than the 3-3 Ravens of this season, but troubling portents abounded.
After they thrashed the Cincinnati Bengals 44-13 in their opener, the Ravens built a 23-17 lead on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to three long field goals from Tucker, the rookie who had taken incumbent Billy Cundiff’s job in training camp. But their vaunted defense could not shut the door on Michael Vick, who threw for 371 yards and ran for the game-winning touchdown in the last two minutes.
Their second defeat was more troubling still as the Houston Texans stomped them 43-13, sacking Flacco four times and intercepting him twice. “There’s no sugar coating it. … They whupped our [butts],” said Suggs, who had returned from his Achilles injury for the Week 7 matchup. Seven days earlier, Lewis, no longer at his peak but still the team’s verbal leader and most famous star, had torn his triceps in a narrow win over the Dallas Cowboys. He was thought to be done for the year and perhaps for his career.
Even as the Ravens returned to winning after the debacle in Houston, veteran players, led by Reed, pulled Harbaugh into a frank locker-room debate that verged on mutiny, in the words of some who witnessed it.
They needed a miracle, in the form of a fourth-and-29 catch-and-run by Rice, to pull out their ninth win in overtime against the San Diego Chargers. Next, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and at Washington in overtime. Harbaugh fired offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, a decision he called the most difficult of his coaching career to that point. But the wheels continued to come off the following week as the Denver Broncos built a 31-3 lead on their way to an easy victory at M&T Bank Stadium. Suggs was playing with a torn biceps at this point, and his pal, nose tackle Haloti Ngata, hobbled on a sprained knee. The Ravens clinched a playoff berth the night of the Denver defeat thanks to a loss by the Steelers, but they took little comfort from it. “We’re a 9-5 football team,” Flacco said. “And it feels like we’re 0-14 right now.”
We know how the story went from there. Once they reached the doorstep of the postseason, Lewis announced he was coming back and that the playoff ride would be his last. Bryant McKinnie pulled himself off the scrap heap to start at left tackle in the playoffs. Anquan Boldin proved to be the toughest receiver the Ravens ever had, and Jones emerged as home-run threat in the clutch. Flacco played the best ball of his life when he was needed most. They beat Manning in Denver, Brady in Foxborough, Massachusetts and Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, in the Super Bowl. Reed intercepted a pass in his home state and shared a moment of mutual appreciation with Harbaugh on the team bus when it was all over. Lewis went out on top.
But there were many moments during the preceding 12 months when this ending would have struck the participants as far-fetched.
“Anytime there was that feeling of concern, our leadership always pulled us through, in whatever way we needed to at the time,” Tucker recalled. “That’s something that we’re currently working through right now as our own journey of this 2022 football season is unfolding.”
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
