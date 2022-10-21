LONDON — After a two-month whirlwind of drama and crisis, Britain finds itself back where it was before with some of the same faces competing to become the third prime minister in just eight weeks.
The GOP wanted us to lower gas prices, now they say the SPR should only be for emergencies
On Thursday’s “Morning Joe” show on MSNBC, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain responded to criticism from Republicans that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should only be used in the event of an emergency. emergency and President Joe Biden is using it for political purposes saying he can’t take Republicans seriously because ‘we’ve had Republicans say, hey, he has to do something about about gas prices, and then we did something about gas prices, and they’re, well, don’t do that.” And that Biden has been releasing reserve over the past year, driving prices down.
Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “So, Ron, the President has announced that we are going to release 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Republicans, some Republicans came out and were very critical, said that this should never be exploited except in war and that the President was only doing this because an election was in a few weeks. What is your response to these criticisms?
Klain replied, “Well, I would say first of all we had Republicans who said, hey, he has to do something about gas prices, and then we did something about gas prices. gasoline, and they’re, like, well, don’t do that. So it’s hard for me to take the criticism very seriously. Look, we had a policy this year of a historic release from the reserve of oil, and it worked to bring the price of gas down. Over the summer, it’s been down 98 days in a row, thanks in part to these outings. And by the way, not just us. The president has been trying to get other countries to do the same. India exited SPRO, Japan, South Korea. We brought the world together in this effort, again, to deal with the aftermath of the Russian war in Ukraine. We drove the price of gas down all summer, to almost $1.50. And then, around this action with Saudi Arabia, it started ent to go up a little. So the president, again, brought the same tools to the table. Part of that was the release of the reserve that you mentioned, Joe, but also part of what he announced yesterday was to set a price to fill the reserve, which incentivizes the American oil industry to continue to explore and produce more. We are going to see record oil production in this country in 2023. We want to continue to responsibly increase it as we transition to clean energy for the long term. We believe this country can have energy security and a clean energy future. This is the direction we are pointing America. And the president’s announcement yesterday focused on both the price of gas in the short term and a more stable energy supply in the long term.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath lays the groundwork for a mega cable car project
Dehradun:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and laid the foundation stone for the Gaurikund-Kedarnath Ropeway or Ropeway project.
Dressed in a white colored Himachali outfit of the hill people with a “swastika” symbol embroidered on it, the prime minister performed a “puja” at the temple. He also visited the temple of Badrinath after his visit to Kedarnath.
During his two-day visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt upon his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.
After performing the “puja” at Kedarnath Temple, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the 9.7 km Gaurikund-Kedarnath cable car project. Thanks to the cable car, devotees can now reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes.
The priests who performed the “puja” prayed to the prime minister to give him strength to move the country forward.
Prime Minister Modi also visited Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s Samadhi Sthal and spent time there.
In Badrinath Dham, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of development projects along the river.
In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will lay foundation stones for road and cable car projects worth Rs 3,400 crore for Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, and address a gathering at Mana village . He will also provide an update on the progress of the beautification project for the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area.
This is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as Prime Minister.
Security had been tightened around the two famous hill temples in preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit. Both temples were decorated with quintals of flowers.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson vie for UK PM
Could Boris Johnson stage an extraordinary political comeback? What about Rishi Sunak, the bookies favorite who fell to Liz Truss in the last contest? Or Penny Mordaunt, who isn’t well known but sounds good to members of the Conservative Party? Or could someone else become the main hope of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party?
It’s been less than 24 hours since Liz Truss announced she was stepping down as leader, giving her the unenviable title of shortest prime minister ever. The party is working on a surprisingly short time frame and expects to complete its contest within a week.
No one has officially declared he is running, but the backers of the top three – and the new rules ensure there can be no more than three – have started declaring their support.
How Liz Truss became the UK’s shortest prime minister
Rishi Sunak is the favorite of bookmakers. The finalist of the last leadership race was himself particularly discreet, but his The “Ready for Rishi” team has started to shift into high gear. They point out that in the last competition his candidacy received the most support from his colleagues and say that many of his economic ideas turned out to be prescient.
His critics claim he betrayed Johnson and blame him for helping to end that era. But according to the Daily Telegraph, he has more public statements of support than any other candidate.
“Rishi’s skill, compassion, economic foresight and leadership qualities mean he is the candidate to unite our party. Rishi’s charisma and wider appeal in the country means he is best placed to rebuild support for our Party,” wrote Nick Gibb, a Conservative Party MP.
Johnson’s supporters want him back from his plow — like the classic Cincinnatus-era hero brought back to deal with a crisis, which Johnson referenced in his resignation speech.
Rumors are swirling that Johnson, who was Britain’s 55th prime minister, may also want to be his 57th UK prime minister. Members of the ‘Bring Back Boris’ camp argue that Johnson is the only candidate who has a ‘mandate’ to lead. In 2019, Johnson helped his party win a huge general election victory. It’s unclear if anyone else can galvanize the populace to the same extent – or if Johnson himself still can.
“One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January 25. If Liz Truss is no longer PM, there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates. MEPs must demand the return of @BorisJohnson – if not, it must be a leadership election or a GE”, or a general election, tweeted Nadine Dorries, a Johnson loyalist.
Johnson is the first choice among 170,000 members of the Conservative Party. But there is also widespread antipathy among the general public. His tenure was marked by scandal after scandal, and voters and his own colleagues were upset by his refusal to accept responsibility. He was the first sitting Prime Minister to be fined by the police.
It was under his leadership that the Conservatives earlier this year began to slip behind the opposition Labor Party in the polls for the first time in years. Johnson is still under investigation for lying to parliament. Not so long ago, 41% of his own colleagues said they didn’t trust Johnson’s leadership.
It would surprise few people if he officially declared that he was running. After all, there was that Cincinnatus reference in his final speech and Johnson seems ready to leave the farm for his country again.
The third potential successor many see is Penny Mordaunt, who is looking to become a household name but may have a ways to go – in a survey, most respondents couldn’t name her when shown his picture. But her ‘PM4PM’ supporters are seeking to change that, pointing out that she polls senior members of the Conservative Party better than Sunak.
Mordaunt’s visibility received a big boost in the final days of Truss’ tenure when she replaced Prime Minister in Parliament after the dismantling of the economic program and skillfully dealt with hostile issues. Many at the time speculated that it might be a dry run for own tender for the top job as he showcased his parliamentary fighting skills.
The candidates do not have much time to mobilize support. The race has been truncated so it will happen quickly. Britain could have a new Prime Minister as early as Monday.
The rules were changed on Thursday so the country could replace Truss quickly. Candidates must gain the support of at least 100 Conservative colleagues to advance in the race. It is possible that, given the high bar, only one candidate will be presented by Monday at 2 p.m., the closing date for applications.
If there are more than one, hopes will be dashed before the final two are offered to the Conservative Party’s 170,000 members. Officials said the contest would end on October 28 at the latest.
Some have argued that this method is undemocratic. The new leader will either be chosen by a group of around 350 Conservative lawmakers or, if it goes to membership, then 170,000 – barely the same as an election for the whole country.
“By the end of October, the UK will have had three prime ministers in eight weeks, two of whom came to power without a general election…” the Financial Times wrote in an editorial. “The prospect of a new Conservative Prime Minister chosen without a general election ignores not only the UK’s growing democratic deficit, but also the lack of competence displayed by its deplorable government.”
But despite growing calls for a general election, that seems highly unlikely. The Conservative Party is not expected to push for something that, with current polls, would likely result in its annihilation.
Senate Democrats urge SEC chairman to slow down Wall Street rules
“It is critical that as the SEC moves through the rulemaking processes, there is sufficient time to evaluate each individual rule as well as how those rules interact with existing and proposed rules.” , the senators said, noting the “significant number of separate rules.” Proposed Regulations” on the SEC agenda.
A Tester spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter and its signatories. Tester, Warnock, Sinema and Warner are members of the Senate Banking Committee, which handles oversight of the SEC. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The September 13 letter, which has not been widely distributed but has begun circulating among lobbyists in recent days, underscores the growing tensions between Gensler and moderate Democrats on Capitol Hill at a particularly contentious time for the regulator, as the The agency’s upcoming rules face increasing risk. industry litigation as well as potential investigations by Republican lawmakers.
The letter touches on what has become a growing sore point for U.S. companies: the length of comment periods during which the agency allows the public to send in comments on proposed regulations.
Under Gensler, the SEC is increasingly offering rules with what critics say are unnecessarily tight public comment windows, like 30 or 45 days.
Republicans like Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Thomas Tillis of North Carolina have previously criticized the SEC chief for the short comment periods. In April, nearly four dozen members of the House, including Democrats and Republicans, wrote to Gensler asking whether comment periods for certain rules aimed at the private equity industry “could impede the ability of the public to provide effective and meaningful input.” And SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, the agency’s top Republican official, said 30 days “is generally not enough time to get comments on a proposed rule “.
“The review and comment process is intended to be a dialogue,” Peirce said in December. “Analyzing a rule of several hundred pages in the context of complex markets and an already complicated set of securities and other relevant laws is no easy task.”
Should the SEC choose to allow more time for public comment, it would ultimately result in the proposed market safeguards taking longer to take effect, which could be good news for corporate executives hoping to wait. Gensler for a change of administration.
Gensler pushed back against those concerns, saying the law only requires the SEC to provide 30 days to comment. Even then, comment periods typically begin when the proposal is published on the Federal Register, which operates with a lag of several weeks. In the meantime, comments may still be submitted to the SEC.
The SEC chairman is not the first to face backlash during short comment periods. In the Trump administration, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Council of Institutional Investors urged then-SEC Chairman Jay Clayton for more than 60 days to comment on a series of rule changes relating to companies that advise shareholders on corporate governance issues.
Gensler has come under fire for the pace of rulemaking coming out of the agency, with critics saying it’s impractical to dissect the flood of new proposals in such a short time. Gensler pointed out that the number of proposals was broadly comparable to what past SEC chairmen like Clayton have done. The latest proposals have just been more clumped than in the past, Gensler said.
Team Biden’s “weak” army is not ready to take on China and Russia. America must act quickly on defense.
Over the past 20 months, the Biden administration has repeatedly demonstrated that it would rather revert to Obama’s foreign policy of leading from behind rather than leading from the front with force. This was on full display this week when the Chinese Communist Party, under Xi Jinping, made it clear that it was determined to “reunite” with Taiwan in a much faster timeframe, and potentially by military force. What was the Biden administration’s response? They just ignored it and moved on.
What did not happen was the announcement of real and concrete measures to counter the CCP’s ambitions. The Biden administration is compounding this mistake by sending dangerous signals to China and our other adversaries by letting our nation’s military readiness slip to dangerous levels.
This week, the Heritage Foundation released its Military Strength Index for 2023, rating our overall military strength as “weak”. That doesn’t mean our military is weak – it’s still the strongest in the world. Rather, the purpose of the report is to assess the extent to which our military can defend and protect our national interests.
A “low” rating means that we cannot effectively achieve our security objectives or credibly deter our adversaries. This report should be a much-needed wake-up call, as rebuilding our military to meet America’s security needs is both a short-term and long-term challenge.
BLINKEN SAYS CHINA IS MOVING ON “A MUCH FASTER TIMETABLE” TO TAKE TAIWAN
We can do a lot to achieve our long-term goals. In the Reagan years, when our military was strong enough to confront and deter the Soviet Union, we spent more than 5% of our GDP on defense each year.
Today, we only spend about 3%, which is not enough to meet our preparation needs. We must return to 5% spending levels if we are to confront and deter the Chinese Communist Party, as well as figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin. This does not mean raising taxes; it means redefining our federal spending priorities so that our government can adequately “provide for the common defence”; the first charge of our Constitution.
Our weapon development also needs to be reworked. Every branch of service is plagued by supply disasters, often brought about by political forces and lucrative motives that care little to build and deploy decisive weapons. This process must involve more directly the armed forces – which will use the weapons – and avoid the bloated bureaucracy of the Pentagon.
But our military also faces many short-term problems, and these problems are just as urgent to solve. Across all branches of our armed forces, the US military is facing a recruiting crisis. The army – in which I served during the last years of the Cold War – lost about 15,000 soldiers compared to its recruiting target. The Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps expect to miss or hit their recruiting targets, but only by tapping into their backlogs. This means that these branches will have a harder time reaching their numbers in the years to come.
What can explain this recruitment problem? The Biden administration’s tough COVID-19 policies have been a major factor. More than 1,700 sailors have been fired from the Navy for refusing to comply with Biden’s mandatory vaccination policy, signed into law in August 2021, and thousands more could be fired soon.
Army National Guard prepares to unload 14,000 soldiers over the next two years. Even though President Joe Biden declared “the pandemic is over” more than a month ago, his authoritarian COVID-19 mandates for the military remain in place. These have derailed the military careers of thousands of brave men and women and threaten to derail thousands more.
Then, of course, there are the woke policies and instructions instituted in our armed forces under the direction of Biden and his political underlings in the Pentagon. Air Force cadets are taught to avoid committing “microaggressions” by replacing terms such as “you guys”, “terrorists”, and “mom and dad” with terms deemed “less offensive”. Bright and brave young men and women sign up to fight and defend their country, and instead find themselves lectured about race and gender identity and pronouns.
This nonsense has no place in our military, but it now takes priority over military readiness and excellence. I can assure you that he has no place in the forces of Russia and China. To push back against this trend, I have launched a national campaign to stop the spread of killer readiness in our military.
The greatest and surest check on the CCP’s ambitions, or Putin’s aggression, is the strength of the US military. If we allow our armed forces to stagnate, if we cannot meet the challenges posed by our adversaries, we lose our ability to deter them.
Our lack of preparedness and strength under Biden puts Americans and the world at risk of catastrophic war and devastating conflict.
Former Rangers manager David Quinn booed despite past contributions
David Quinn walked into Madison Square Garden Thursday night for the first time since the Rangers fired him from his first NHL head coaching job nearly a year and a half ago.
It wasn’t appreciation or cheers that greeted him from the fans of the team he helped shape, it was startling boos.
As the Sharks’ new bench boss, Quinn now finds himself in a similar position to where he was in May 2018, when Rangers first hired the former Boston University coach just months away. after sending “The Letter” which announced their reconstruction plans. . Quinn was expected to bring his touch of development to New York, and the same can be said for San Jose.
The Sharks are young, just like the Rangers were (and still are). San Jose hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since the 2018-19 season, similar to how the Rangers finished in the basement of the Metropolitan Division the season before Quinn arrived. And his new organization is in the middle of a transition, just like the Rangers were.
“Just patience,” Quinn said of what he learned from his experience with Rangers and can now apply with the Sharks. “I know it doesn’t look like it, but you’re sitting here watching the games on our side and you’re around our group, we’re a bit shaky at the moment. When you don’t win quickly and you’ve kind of gone through what we’ve been through for the last three years, you don’t feel good about yourself.
“But we’re not that far away right now. We are in games. All of a sudden we give up on a goal and because of our mental state things kind of get out of hand, and we have to have the ability to stop that.
Despite a chilly reception from the Garden crowd on Thursday night, Quinn picked up his first win as Sharks head coach — a 3-2 overtime win over his former team — six games into their season. It’s certainly not how Quinn envisioned his debut with his second NHL team, but the lessons he learned with the Rangers prepared the 56-year-old for those kinds of situations.
Quinn has repeatedly acknowledged that he could have done things differently in his final year with Rangers when there was seemingly a disconnect between him and the team, especially the veteran players. He noted that coaching the 2022 United States Men’s National Team at the World Championship last May allowed him to return to “who I had been for most of my coaching career.”
Still, Quinn helped usher in a new era for Rangers that showcased young talent. Players like Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren and K’Andre Miller got their feet wet, which has now seen the Blueshirts babies dive headfirst into the deep end this season. Rangers’ success last season didn’t surprise Quinn. He basically said everything went according to plan.
“When I took the job, it was clear from a timeline perspective that year four was going to be the year we might be able to make big [headway] because of our ceiling situation,” said Quinn, who amassed a 96-87-25 record with the Rangers. “My last year in New York, we had $18.5 million in dead money. We just didn’t have the depth. We were building in that direction. When COVID hit, I felt and we felt as an organization, we felt really good where we were. We were two points away from a playoff spot. We were playing really good hockey.
I don’t know how far we were from what was happening last year at this point. Obviously, they were able to make great additions. Chris [Drury] did a great job. Gerard [Gallant] did a hell of a job coaching this group. And they keep moving forward. I wasn’t surprised what they did last year.
They have stars everywhere. They’ve got stars in net, they’ve got stars on the blue line, they’ve got stars up front and they’ve been playing together for a long time. … They’re a legitimate Stanley Cup team that can win anything, and that doesn’t surprise me at all.
Ron DeSantis promises there will be no COVID vaccination mandate for children to go to school in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed his state will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for children, a day after a panel at the The CDC voted to make the vaccine officially recommended for all children six months and older.
Speaking at a press conference for Hurricane Ian relief measures, DeSantis took some time speaking to reporters on Hurricane Ian relief measures to loudly voice his position on the childhood vaccine.
“As long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shooting warrants for your kids,” DeSantis said. “It’s your decision to make as a parent.”
The CDC’s recommendation does not constitute a mandate for children to obtain, but opponents argue that it opens the door for them.
DeSantis — seen by many as a possible challenger to Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential ticket — has been a staunch opponent of any COVID-related mandate, refusing throughout the pandemic to impose on Floridians many of the restrictive measures that have become common practice across the country. .
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed his state will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for children, a day after a CDC panel voted the vaccine should be officially recommended for all children aged six. months and more.
CDC’s recommendation isn’t a mandate for kids to get, but opponents argue it opens the door for them
DeSantis said since the CDC’s recommendation, he’s received many inquiries about whether Florida children should be vaccinated to attend school.
He also balked at comparisons between the COVID-19 vaccine and standard vaccines required for schoolchildren, saying the COVID vaccine was still brand new.
“I have fun when people compare it (measles, mumps and rubella vaccines) and things that have been around for decades and decades,” DeSantis said.
“Parents, on the whole, most parents in Florida have chosen not to do these booster shots, especially for young children.”
“These are new shots,” he added. “Basically his reason for it is that there hasn’t been a proven benefit for it.”
DeSantis isn’t the only conservative to take a preemptive stance against childhood vaccination mandates.
Rep. Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie said that the committee’s decision “will precipitate [Covid] vax requires attending schools and playing sports in many states.”
Meanwhile, Dr Margery Smelkinson, an infectious disease specialist at the National Institutes of Health, said“Anyone who says this won’t lead to a warrant hasn’t been paying attention.”
While it is common for schools to require vaccinations before a child can attend, states themselves choose to make certain vaccinations mandatory.
Flu and HPV vaccines, for example, are on the CDC’s curriculum but are not required in all public schools for attendance.
The committee that organized the vote meets annually to review and update the immunization schedule, which is intended to help clinicians determine when a child should receive different vaccines for preventable diseases such as polio and measles.
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said the CDC committee’s decision “will precipitate [Covid] vax mandates to attend schools and play sports in many states’
Dr Margery Smelkinson, an infectious disease scientist at the National Institutes of Health, said: ‘Anyone who says this won’t lead to a warrant hasn’t been paying attention’
ACIP members were aware of criticisms similar to those of Rep Massie during Thursday’s discussion.
“We recognize that there are concerns about this, but moving Covid to the recommended vaccination schedule does not impact the vaccines required for school entry, if any,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, ACIP member and director of the Maine Center for Disease Control. and Prevention.
The threat of a mutant strain of Covid looms
The concerning new strain, XBB, is another spin-off from omicron.
It has sent cases skyrocketing to Singapore where cases have doubled in the past two weeks.
The strain is able to resist some protection conferred by vaccines.
It has accumulated mutations in its receptor-binding domain, a key part of the spike protein where antibodies dock and block infections.
It is not known if the strain is more virulent or likely to cause serious illness or death.
Children are generally at a much lower risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 compared to older adults and have so far not been prioritized for vaccines.
The relatively low risk that Covid-19 poses to children has convinced some infectious disease experts that vaccines are not necessary to protect otherwise healthy children.
Vaccine makers have yet to present in-depth real-world evidence indicating the performance of pediatric vaccines.
“This vaccine has (a) no convincing evidence that it helps the 86% of children who have already had covid and (b) no evidence that it will help children in 2027 against any new strain that comes along,” said Dr. Vinay Prasad, hematologist-oncologist and health researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.
Another elected official, the Republican representative of Texas Chip Roy, also called the vaccine “unnecessary” for healthy children, “especially when there are REAL concerns about the risks of vaccination”.
Roy argued the risk of adverse events such as myocarditis, a rare but serious condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle that can cause chest pain and shortness of breath.
Most cases of myocarditis following vaccination have occurred in young men, and adolescents were generally mild.
The committee’s unanimous vote on Thursday follows the CDC’s decision last week to allow bivalent booster shots for children as young as 5 years old.
Uptake of booster shots remains low among younger children, who are less vulnerable to serious infections than older Americans. The CDC recommends that children as young as five get a booster shot.
CDC tracking shows demand for vaccines is low across all age groups
The updated plans were designed specifically to target the Omicron variant and its offshoots.
But the use of bivalent recall remains low in all age groups. Less than half of eligible Americans five and older haven’t even received a first booster shot yet.
Booster absorption last year swelled amid fears of a growing wave of omicron, but has since leveled off.
