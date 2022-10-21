News
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL readiness to military deployment
Tom Brady regrets his choice of words.
Earlier this week on his SiriusXM “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady compared leaving his family behind for the NFL season to a military deployment.
“Earlier this week I made a statement about football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady told reporters on Thursday. “I just want to express that to any feelings people may have taken in a certain way, so I apologize.”
On the podcast, Brady had said, “I almost feel like a football season like you’re going on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘man, here we go again.’”
Brady was summarily criticized on social media for the remarks.
Brady’s personal life has been the subject of much speculation this season, as he and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been the subject of persistent divorce rumours.
There was also a lot of backlash against Brady’s decision to attend Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York on Friday night and miss the Bucs’ walkthrough on Saturday before a game against Pittsburgh that they lost as double-digit favorites.
The Bucs had a relatively disappointing start, starting the season 3-3. Frustrations boiled over last Sunday when Brady berated his offensive line late in the first half.
“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I think it’s a bad day when there are more F-bombs than touchdowns. So it wasn’t one of my best days. But the F-bombs, they kind of kept themselves from showing you in those times, but now it’s kind of in plain sight. So that’s how it is,” Brady said of the tirade. .
Jalen Brunson looks ahead to home opener after OT loss to Grizzlies: ‘It’s going to be a fun night’
Immediately following the gut-punch defeat in Memphis — or, in the case of Jalen Brunson, an elbow to the rib cage — the point guard wasn’t much interested in the sentimental angle. Sure, it’s a lifelong dream to play at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks, the favorite team of Brunson’s youth with Latrell Sprewell and Allan Houston as his heroes.
But the home opener Friday is only as enjoyable as the result.
“It’s going to be a fun night. But we need a win,” Brunson said Wednesday after the Knicks fell to Grizzlies in OT, 115-112. “That’s all I care about.”
There are no must-win NBA games in October unless they’re in the pandemic-inspired bubble of 2020. But there are levels of opponents the Knicks must beat consistently to reach the playoffs.
Friday’s visitors to MSG, the Pistons (1-0), fit into that category. They’re among the NBA’s youngest with four starters 23 years old or under, including 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham and 2022 5th pick Jaden Ivey.
The Pistons were also instrumental in Brunson joining the Knicks. To clear the cap space for the Brunson’s $104 million deal, the Knicks unloaded the contracts of Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to Detroit in draft-day trades.
Only one of those former Knicks — Noel — is in contention to play for the Pistons at the Garden on Friday. Walker, who was waived by Detroit and remains a free agent, may never play again. Burks is injured and Noel is recovering.
Their value is expiring contracts.
Brunson, however, is the key piece to wherever the Knicks land this season. His impact was evident against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, when the Knicks floundered while he sat with foul trouble and relied on his playmaking for the second-half comeback.
By the end evening, Brunson had assisted on the game-tying 3-pointer in regulation, drew the ensuing game-saving charge in regulation and took a painful shot to his ribs in the final seconds of OT.
But the Knicks lost. And Brunson, whose career as a Knick at MSG begins Friday, only cared about that result.
“I like the way we fought back [against the Grizzlies],” he said. “We made some plays down the stretch — didn’t make enough. … That was a chance for us. We’re going to learn from it and get better from it.”
Fillipovich officially head football coach at WC
WILMINGTON — Corey Fillipovich is now, officially, Wilmington College’s head football coach.
WC’s senior director of athletics Bill Wilson said the “acting” tag would be dropped as Fillipovich becomes the 15th head coach in WC’s last 75 years of football.
“After a comprehensive evaluation of our football program and many conversations with Corey, I am confident in his ability to lead Quaker football into a new era,” Wilson said, “Corey is a tireless recruiter who cares about the success of our student-athletes, not just on the field, but also in the classroom. The team has made positive progress this season and we look forward to continued growth.
Fillipovich has a cumulative full season under his belt as interim head coach after assuming the role in mid-October 2021. He guided WC to a 5-5 record in his 10 games at the helm. program, including a 3-3 record this season. The wins include four thrilling games with Columbus schools – Capital University and Otterbein University – as well as a 52-27 thrashing of Southern Virginia University to open the 2022 season.
Prior to assuming the role of interim head coach, Fillipovich served as the program’s defensive coordinator and academic coordinator, titles he still holds, for more than three years. In the one-off 2021 spring season, Fillipovich was named OAC Assistant Coach of the Year.
“I want to thank President Trevor Bates, Vice President Sigrid Solomon and Senior Athletic Director Bill Wilson for this opportunity to continue to lead Wilmington College’s football program into the future,” Fillipovich said. “Wilmington College is a special place for so many people, and my family and I are thrilled to help WC grow academically, athletically and socially. To our current players, coaches and families, this moment could not have happened without you. Thank you for your continued support and support as we move forward. To our future players and families, I can’t wait for you to join #QuakerStyle.
Since becoming the leader of the football program, Fillipovich has maintained a healthy roster of over 100 student-athletes in his two seasons. Additionally, the 2022 squad, which includes 51 freshmen recruited by Fillipovich and his team, has retained more than 90% of its membership since camp began in early August.
Academically, the football program achieved a 2.96 grade point average (GPA) for the spring 2022 semester with 32 individuals totaling a 3.0 or higher grade point average. Fillipovich has also emphasized his program’s involvement with the broader campus community. Members of the football program have made residence life easier by helping move new students to their dorms during welcome week, getting involved in campus organizations such as Men of Excellence, and supporting other teams. sports as fans.
“Coach Filli has shown exceptional leadership since the end of the last half when he and his team finished last season with two wins so far, leading the team to their best start in over two decades. “Solomon said. “He led positive recruitment efforts and worked closely with various staff and faculty on retention as well as academic success. Respect and integrity are important to Corey and his team as they have been very careful to hold players accountable for their actions. I am convinced that he will continue this spirit of collaboration.
Fillipovich and his wife Andrea reside in Wilmington with their two children, Henry and Abbey.
Zait & Za’atar in Merriam Park will close at end of month
Zait & Za’atar, the Middle Eastern restaurant, market and deli in St. Paul’s Merriam Park neighborhood, has announced that it will close after more than five years of operation.
The restaurant was known for its casual, inexpensive fare — falafel, baba ganoush, shawarma wraps and the like.
Owners posted the following message on the restaurant’s social media page:
“Dear guests and friends,
“After five and a half years, it is with profound gratitude, and no small amount of sadness, that Zait & Za’atar is announcing that we will be closing.
“The post-pandemic challenges of inflation and being able to continue staffing the restaurant with the same caliber of employees that we have been blessed to work with have contributed to our decision.
“Our final day of operation will be Sunday, October 30.
“It has been an honor sharing our love of Palestinian food and culture with you. We have enjoyed telling our story and been privileged to learn some of yours. We thank you for being part of our journey. You have enriched our lives and we will treasure memories of our time at the corner of Selby and Fry.
“We hope your experiences with Zait & Za’atar have been as wonderful as our experiences serving you!”
Red Table Meats closing down its artisanal charcuterie production
Red Table Meat Company, which has been producing European-style, high-quality sausages, ham and other charcuterie in Northeast Minneapolis since 2014, has announced that it will close at the end of the year.
Chef Mike Phillips started the company with the vision of producing cured meats with minimal processing, made from locally grown, heritage-breed pigs.
Phillips said in a news release that the reasons for hanging up his hat are many.
“Unfortunately the cost of creating a high-quality product that is extremely labor intensive has become more and more prohibitive as the price of labor has risen and retailer, staff and consumer needs have changed in the last couple of years,” the release said.
Red Table’s space in the Food Building will not remain vacant, though. Erik Sather of Lowry Hill meats will take it over, processing pork, beef, lamb and goat.
Still, we will miss the Red Table salamis, mortadella and especially The Royal, the outfit’s out-of-this-world delicious ham. So get it while you can. Find out where at redtablemeatco.com.
Study: Carcinogenic Gas Leak from AC Stoves and Pipes
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes are leaking.
In the study, published Thursday in Environmental Science and Technology, the researchers also estimated that more than 4 tons of benzene per year are released into the atmosphere through outdoor pipes that carry the gas to buildings around California – l equivalent to the benzene emissions of nearly 60,000 vehicles. And these emissions are not taken into account by the State.
The researchers collected gas samples from 159 homes in different areas of California and measured to see what types of gases were emitted in the homes when the stoves were turned off. They found that all of the samples they tested contained hazardous air pollutants, such as benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX), all of which can cause adverse health effects in humans with a chronic exposure or acute exposure in larger quantities.
According to the National Cancer Institute, of most concern to researchers was benzene, a known carcinogen that can lead to leukemia and other cancers and blood disorders.
The finding could have major implications for indoor and outdoor air quality in California, which has the second-highest level of residential natural gas use in the United States.
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes are leaking.
In the study, published Thursday in Environmental Science and Technology, the researchers also estimated that more than 4 tons of benzene per year are released into the atmosphere through outdoor pipes that carry the gas to buildings around California – l equivalent to the benzene emissions of nearly 60,000 vehicles. And these emissions are not taken into account by the State.
The researchers collected gas samples from 159 homes in different areas of California and measured to see what types of gases were emitted in the homes when the stoves were turned off. They found that all of the samples they tested contained hazardous air pollutants, such as benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX), all of which can cause adverse health effects in humans with a chronic exposure or acute exposure in larger quantities.
According to the National Cancer Institute, of most concern to researchers was benzene, a known carcinogen that can lead to leukemia and other cancers and blood disorders.
The finding could have major implications for indoor and outdoor air quality in California, which has the second-highest level of residential natural gas use in the United States.
“What our science shows is that Californians are exposed to potentially dangerous levels of benzene from the gas that is piped into their homes,” said Drew Michanowicz, study co-author and lead researcher at PSE. Healthy Energy, an energy research and research center. political institute. “We hope policy makers will take this data into account when developing policies to ensure that current and future policies protect health in light of this new research.”
Homes in Greater Los Angeles, North San Fernando Valley, and San Clarita Valley had the highest gas levels of benzene. Stove leaks in these areas could emit enough benzene to significantly exceed the limit deemed safe by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazards Assessment.
This particular finding came as no surprise to area residents and healthcare workers who spoke to The Associated Press about the study. That’s because many of them experienced the nation’s largest known natural gas leak at Aliso Canyon in 2015.
At the time, 100,000 tons of methane and other gases, including benzene, leaked from a failing well operated by Southern California Gas Co. It took nearly four months to bring the leak under control and caused headaches, nausea and nosebleeds.
Dr. Jeffrey Nordella was a doctor at a local urgent care center at the time and remembers being intrigued by the variety of symptoms patients were experiencing. “I didn’t have much to offer them” except to help them try to detox from the exposures, he said.
It was an acute exposure to a large amount of benzene, which is different from chronic exposure to smaller amounts, but “remember what the World Health Organization said: there is no ‘there is no safe level of benzene,’ he said.
Kyoko Hibino was one of the residents exposed to toxic air pollution as a result of the Aliso Canyon gas leak. After the leak, she began having a persistent cough and nosebleeds and was eventually diagnosed with breast cancer, which has also been linked to benzene exposure. Her cats have also started having nosebleeds and one recently died of leukemia.
“I would say take this study very seriously and understand how bad (benzene exposure) is,” she said.
Staff picks for Week 7 of 2022 NFL season: Lions vs. Cowboys, Chiefs vs. 49ers, Steelers vs. Dolphins and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 7:
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (48-45-1 overall, 5-9 last week): Saints
Childs Walker (57-36-1 overall, 9-5 last week): Cardinals
Ryan McFadden (52-41-1 overall, 9-5 last week): Saints
Mike Preston (49-44-1 overall, 8-6 last week): Saints
Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bengals
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Bengals
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Cowboys
Ryan McFadden: Cowboys
Mike Preston: Cowboys
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Titans
Childs Walker: Titans
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Titans
New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jaguars
Childs Walker: Giants
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Buccaneers
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Raiders
Childs Walker: Raiders
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Raiders
New York Jets at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jets
Childs Walker: Broncos
Ryan McFadden: Jets
Mike Preston: Jets
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Dolphins
Childs Walker: Dolphins
Ryan McFadden: Dolphins
Mike Preston: Dolphins
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Patriots
Childs Walker: Patriots
Ryan McFadden: Patriots
Mike Preston: Patriots
