Trump says 15 Mar-a-Lago files, including clemency requests, are his

CNN
—
Former President Donald Trump says records, such as clemency petitions, that were kept at Mar-a-Lago are his personal property and should not be returned to the federal government, the Justice Department said in a statement. a file filed Thursday evening.
The filing only deals with a dispute over 15 documents, but it demonstrates the potential legal slowness ahead given that there are around 22,000 in total to review.
Special Counsel Raymond Dearie is examining Trump’s executive privilege claims over the documents, which were seized from the former president’s Florida home in August.
Six of the documents described by the DOJ are clemency petitions Trump received while he was president. Two documents relate to immigration and border control laws, presidential powers and initiatives, prosecutors said.
A document is “a printed electronic message from a person at one of the military academies to the President in his official capacity regarding the academy’s athletic program and its relationship to the martial spirit. The message pertains at a minimum to the “ceremonial duties of the president,” if not his powers as commander-in-chief,” the filing states.
Trump’s team classified them as personal records, while the federal government says they are presidential records – not for Trump to keep and cannot be protected by Trump with any claim of executive privilege.
Dearie previously said in a phone call with the parties that he struggled to understand how Trump could claim certain documents were both personal and protected by executive privilege. Four records are in this category among Thursday’s list of 15.
Trump’s attorneys responded, saying the Justice Department’s account of the 15 documents was “not entirely accurate” and that they planned to file a full response on Monday. However, Dearie has since informed the Trump team that the deadline for such a filing is Friday.
Trump’s team and the Justice Department will continue to work on much of the 22,000 cases over the coming month, and Dearie is expected to make decisions by mid-December.
Cnn
A boy has died after being exposed to a rare brain-eating parasite in Lake Mead, the popular recreation area near Las Vegas, health officials have said.
The brain-eating amoeba, known technically as Naegleria fowlerienters the body through the nose and can cause inflammation, seizures, coma and usually death.
Health officials say it thrives in warm, freshwater environments.
It is believed to be the only case of the parasite associated with Lake Mead and only the second in Nevada history, according to state and local health officials.
California has had 10 reports of parasitic infection since 1962, according to the CDC.
The boy, who lived in the Las Vegas area and whose exact age was not specified, reportedly visited the Arizona side of Lake Mead in early October. He began developing symptoms about a week later, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
The district says, “The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine testing for Naegleria fowleri. Previous water tests have shown that it is regularly found in freshwater bodies and although the risk is low, recreational water users should always assume that a risk exists when they enter warm fresh water.”
Although the infection is often fatal, there are a few rare treatments available.
“With a parasite, you can’t kill it with antibiotics, you can’t kill it with antivirals, and we don’t have a vaccine for that, so we have to use rare antiparasitic drugs,” the doctor said. family Dr. Daliah Wachs. .
Officials say there is no danger of the amoeba entering Las Vegas drinking water supplies.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Stanford snapped a long losing streak last Saturday. Now he hopes to do it again.
After beating Notre Dame 16-14 to end an 11-game winless streak against competitive FBS, the Cardinal (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) is looking to end a 10-game losing streak in conference when it hosts Arizona State (2-4, 1-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).
“I think (last week) was huge to show us that we are capable of playing a full game and I think it was very important for us to realize that we have that potential and that we are good enough and capable. to play well,” fifth-year cornerback Ethan Bonner said. that’s what we have to do week after week.”
Stanford will have to do it without senior Michael Wilson, who leads the team in catches (26), yards (418) and touchdowns (four), but suffered a potentially season-ending injury against the Fighting Irish. .
But that’s nothing new for the Cardinal, who lost starting running back EJ Smith for the Week 2 season, saw top corner Kyu Blu Kelly miss time with a concussion and was at his left tackle. third string, freshman Fisher Anderson, in the fourth ward at Notre Dame.
“It’s just part of high-level college football and no one will feel sorry for you,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “If the guys get injured, you have to prepare them, put them out there and trust them to go play. The biggest difference for us is that we have better depth this year than in previous years.
Casey Filkins took Smith’s place and rushed 32 times for 91 yards and the team’s only TD against Notre Dame, the most for a Stanford running back since Cameron Scarlett had 33 in 2019. Shaw said He was shocked when he saw the door number and hopes to get more backs involved in the future.
But that was nothing new for Filkins, who, as a prep star at Oregon, had 45 carries in a game and had a training regiment that included weekly visits to physical therapists, chiropractors and doctors. acupuncturists.
“I really felt it after the game and I still feel a little minor stuff,” Filkins said Tuesday. “But overall I feel good.”
Filkins scored his TD on Stanford’s opening possession, a critical step in Stanford’s victory after slow starts hampered the Cardinal earlier in the season.
And unlike Oregon State two weeks ago, when the Cardinal gave up a game-winning 56-yard TD with 13 seconds left, Stanford’s defense held on to their lead when Notre Dame took over at their 10 with 2:30 left. to play.
“We went back to that court, two minutes to go, we all knew we weren’t going to let the same thing happen like we did with Oregon State,” Bonner said.
The Fighting Irish only reached 25, and safety Jonathan McGill broke up a fourth pass with 1:04 remaining. McGill won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Now bowl eligibility hangs in the balance with home games against Washington State and BYU and the Big Game in Cal yet to come. But it starts with beating Arizona State at The Farm. The Sun Devils are playing under interim coach Shaun Aguano after Herm Edwards was fired after a 1-3 start, despite coming off a 45-38 win over Washington and then an open week in order to relax.
“We are in no position to look past anyone or look down on anyone because of their record,” Shaw said. “We believe we are better than our record. We think Arizona State is better than its record. So it should be a good game.
California Daily Newspapers
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) — A massive fire broke out overnight at a bike shop in Queens, and firefighters say e-bikes may have been to blame.
The now heavily damaged Fly Wing Bike Shop in Sunnyside was empty when flames burst through the window just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This fire destroyed up to 60 e-bikes, now a pile of charred metal outside the store.
The fire chief says e-bikes likely played a significant role in this fire and that bikes are causing serious problems in bringing fires under control across the city.
“E-bike fires are becoming more common in the city,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Justin Zorbo. “And they’re hard to put out. And require lots of hazmat resources.”
According to the fire chief, the fire started on the ground floor and spread to the second floor.
The store was closed when the fire broke out, which presented a real challenge for firefighters due to the number of e-bikes.
“We had a large number of e-bikes, and about 30 gas-powered bikes were in the back and the same number inside the store,” Zorbo said. “We used all the practical work on arrival with an extra engine and an extra truck, we had a three-line stretch for an operation.”
A firefighter was slightly injured. The fire is still under investigation.
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government.
The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week, at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top. Millions are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of groceries, fuel and other basics soars and record inflation pushes up mortgage rates. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming.
Johnson has not even declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest — reflecting the scale of division and disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister of the year. It would be an astonishing comeback for a polarizing figure forced out just over three months ago amid a welter of ethics scandals.
Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she had to abandon after it cause turmoil in financial markets.
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss. She is bookies’ third favorite, behind Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, runner-up to Truss in the summer, and Johnson, who still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
Despite his troubles, Johnson is still adored by some Conservatives as a vote winner with a rare common touch who led the party to a big election victory in 2019. He is more popular with the party’s grassroots than with lawmakers — and he is reviled by some for the chaos and scandal that marred his term in office.
“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive,” Johnson ally Nadine Dorries told Sky News.
But former Conservative leader Michael Howard implored the party not to return to the “psychodrama” of the Johnson era.
“He’s had his chance, and it didn’t work,” Howard said. Some Conservative legislators have even threatened to leave the party if Johnson returns as leader.
Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said Conservatives who thought Johnson could solve their problems “don’t live in a reality-based community.”
He warned that the electorate at large has not forgotten Johnson’s many scandals — and he no longer has the appeal he once did.
“We know the public don’t like him, he can’t govern, he definitely can’t unify his party. It will be a disaster. It will fail,” Ford said.
Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after stepping down as prime minister, has not said whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support for an “I’m Backing Boris” campaign. Johnson is expected to return shortly from a Caribbean vacation.
Nominations for a new leader will close on Monday afternoon, and candidates need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. Lawmakers will vote to knock out one of those, and will hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party’s 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Oct. 28.
Sunak, who came second to Truss in a summertime leadership contest, is favored by some as a safe pair of hands to steady the struggling economy. Mordaunt, who came third, is popular with the party’s grassroots.
Popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday.
But the wild card is Johnson.
He was able to shrug off lapses that would have sunk many politicians, surviving even after he was fined by police for attending one of a series of illegal parties in government buildings while the U.K. was under lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
He finally resigned after one scandal too far — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct — sparked an exodus of dozens of members of his government.
He left reluctantly, calling the decision to oust him “eccentric” and ending his final appearance in Parliament with the words: “Hasta la vista, baby.”
Truss was chosen by the party early last month to replace him, but quit after her brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics pummeled the value of the pound and caused further pain for people and businesses already struggling in an economy still reeling from Britain’s exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Her package of unfunded tax cuts roiled financial markets, drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.
Truss admitted Thursday that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
Whoever replaces her will have to make tough economic decisions, with government debt rising, the economy stuttering and inflation at a 40-year-high.
The Conservative turmoil at a time of such high stakes is fueling demands for a national election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.
Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-center Labour Party winning a large majority.
Still, opposition politicians say the recent tumult — and the decision by Truss to rip up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected — means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over a “revolving door of chaos.”
“This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country,” he said. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election — now.”
Local
Blue Line riders encountered delays – and a seemingly “black” Maverick station – around midnight Friday as the MBTA struggled with a power issue.
In a video posted to Twitter at 12:20 a.m., WBZ reporter Brandon Truitt showed a crowd of runners waiting for the Blue Line at State. Some had been waiting for a train for 40 minutes, he wrote.
Several Twitter users described seeing a power outage at Maverick.
“It took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we are coming to a power outage,” Will Woodring tweeted. “How can this happen?”
Alex Ashlock tweeted that his train was “moving jerkily”.
“There appears to be a major power outage,” he wrote. “Pitch black in Maverick station, but we’re heading to Government Center.”
MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston confirmed there was a blue line power issue which was resolved at 2am.
“Scheduled service has been running since service began this morning,” she told Boston.com on Friday.
The Blue Line hiccups followed a morning of delays and confusion on the Red Line after the MBTA failed to complete night work in time.
Boston
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks, coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s morning shootaround at State Farm Arena.
Mosley added Anthony was able to go through “a little bit” of shootaround after missing Wednesday’s season-opening loss at the Detroit Pistons.
Anthony didn’t practice Thursday.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
