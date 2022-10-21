News
Twins have three Gold Glove finalists: Carlos Correa, Luis Arraez and Max Kepler
Three Twins were honored for their defense on Thursday, named Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. The winners will be revealed on Nov. 1 during a special edition of Baseball Tonight on ESPN.
Shortstop Carlos Correa, who won both the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove last season, is one of three nominees at his position, along with Jeremy Peña, his replacement in Houston, and Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
Correa also won the Diamond Award for the Twins’ Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
Luis Arraez, whom the Twins converted into a first baseman this season, was nominated at his new position, along with Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays). Arraez played 65 games at first base this season, as well as 41 at second, seven at third and 38 as the team’s designated hitter.
Twins right fielder Max Kepler was nominated at his position, along with Jackie Bradley Jr. (Red Sox, Blue Jays) and Kyle Tucker (Astros). Kepler’s 11 Outs Above Average, per Statcast, tied for 17th in Major League Baseball.
Gold Glove winners are voted on by managers and coaches. Rawlings also takes into account the SABR Defensive Index, which comprises about 25 percent of the vote.
US doctor removes 23 contact lenses stuck in eye like a ‘stack of pancakes’ | California
An ophthalmologist in California says an elderly patient who complained of blurry vision ended up having 23 disposable contact lenses in her eye.
“To this day, she herself doesn’t understand how it happened,” Newport Beach ophthalmologist Dr. Katerina Kurteeva told a local news channel. “She’s still baffled by it all.”
Photographs and a video of a cascade of contact lenses being removed from a woman’s eye have since gone viral on Kurteeva’s Instagram page and sparked a flurry of horrified media coverage.
The patient, who is 70, was avoiding regular visits to her eye doctor because she was afraid of being infected with Covid-19, Kurteeva told the Today Show. When she finally entered Kurteeva’s office in early September, the woman said she felt something strange in her right eye.
After retrieving a few contact lenses from her eye and spotting others, Kurteeva asked her assistant to record the removal on her phone. “I thought this might be my Guinness Book of World Records moment,” the doctor told Insider.com.
Finding a patient with 23 disposable contact lenses in one eye is not a record number, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. In 2017, doctors preparing a 67-year-old British woman for cataract surgery found 27 contact lenses in her eye.
Dr. Thomas Steinemann, clinical spokesperson for the academy, called the situation “actually not that rare” and said patients wearing contact lenses in their eyes might experience a burning sensation “like an eye dry”.
Decades of contact lens wear can desensitize the eyes, making it less likely for people to experience missing contact lenses, even if they’re trapped inside the eye, Kurteeva said.
Also, as people get older, “the upper eyelid cavity gets very deep,” Kurteeva told ABC7. “In her case, all those contact lenses were able to hide like a stack of pancakes very deep inside in the least sensitive part of her eye.”
Kurteeva told the media that her patient wanted to remain anonymous, but had returned for a follow-up visit and had already started wearing her contact lenses again, despite the doctor’s suggestion that she try to give her a break. their eyes.
“She was really lucky in that situation,” Kurteeva told ABC7. “It doesn’t always end so well.”
Dolphins cornerbacks epitomizing ‘next man up’ out of necessity — and looking for interceptions
The phrase “next man up” is commonly used in sports circles, and the Miami Dolphins cornerbacks have come to embody that saying.
It was known Miami’s depth at the position would be tested from the start, when Byron Jones remained on the physically-unable-to-perform list due to offseason surgery on his lower left leg. Then, the injuries began mounting, and in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, those “next men” that were up extended further down the depth chart.
Nik Needham was carted off the Hard Rock Stadium field Sunday, lost for the season to an Achilles injury. Keion Crossen exited with a knee injury, and Kader Kohou was already out with an oblique injury. So third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene received significant snaps for the second consecutive game, and special teamer Justin Bethel was even called upon to play defense for the first time all season.
“What we have on the roster is what we have on the roster. We always say, ‘Next man up,’” said defensive backs coach Sam Madison on Thursday, as the Dolphins have not opted to sign a free-agent cornerback ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “These guys are doing an unbelievable job of understanding what we’re trying to get done. … We have guys that, just in case [they] need to go in there and get things done, we’ll plug and play.”
The Dolphins, while fortunate that All-Pro Xavien Howard’s groin injuries no longer appear to be a concern, could face another week when they dig deep at cornerback. Jones doesn’t have an imminent return in sight. Needham’s out for the year. Crossen missed Wednesday and Thursday practices, and Kohou’s oblique is limiting him in the undrafted rookie’s hope for a return.
“I didn’t even know what my oblique was until they told me I injured it,” said Kohou, noting various movements the pain affects. “You use it for like everything.”
Igbinoghene is bound to be targeted heavily Sunday as Howard likely takes one of Pittsburgh’s top three receivers in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Chase Claypool. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made that clear last week when he threw for receiver Adam Thielen on back-to-back passes when covered by Igbinoghene.
But Igbinoghene held his own, deflecting both of those. Outside of the pass-interference penalty late in the first half, he had a solid showing in his 31 defensive snaps.
“He’s kind of risen to the challenge,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. “He’s been very competitive. He’s been good at the line of scrimmage, and like all of our guys, we’re striving for consistency play in and play out.”
Said Madison: “He’s one of those guys that’s going to go out there and give it his all. He’s still learning the position, and I’m trying to give him all the little tools that he can to go out there and be — not perfect — but be in a position to make plays.”
Of Bethel’s first 13 defensive snaps as a Dolphin on Sunday, Madison said: “He’s a professional. He’s been in this league. He’s been around it for a very long time. A majority of his career, he’s a special teams guy, but he understands everything that we want him to get done.”
Miami had 11 three-and-outs defensively against Minnesota as the Vikings were held to 234 total yards of offense.
But the Dolphins haven’t forced any turnovers in their three-game losing streak and haven’t had an interception, specifically, since the opening defensive series of the season against the New England Patriots, when Howard tipped a pass to the end zone for a pick from safety Jevon Holland. Miami has four takeaways on the season and just one since the opener.
“Are we making attempts at turnovers? Are we punching at the ball? Are those things happening? Are we getting enough people to the ball?” Boyer poses as questions he asks his defenders to increase turnover production. “I would say we’ve had our opportunities where we’ve been in position to catch the ball. We got to make those plays.
“Whether you bat balls at the line of scrimmage, you defend balls on a pass and you have other people running to the ball that have an opportunity for that tip ball, then that increases your odds. Those are things that we’re working on. … As long as we continue to do that, sooner or later, they’ll come.”
Kohou mentioned that defensive backs can’t get overly eager looking for interceptions, either, and have to stick to playing within the scheme. Madison noted he’s getting his cornerbacks to turn their head around and attack the football when the ball is in the air.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown four interceptions in his 83 pass attempts this season, so facing the rookie passer could present an opportunity.
With the revolving door at cornerback, the safety combination of Holland and Brandon Jones has had to stay in two-high coverage more than it has in the past under Boyer.
“Helping those guys, helping them understand what we’re doing and calming them down and making them feel comfortable and play at a high level,” said safeties coach Steve Gregory of what his unit can do to help. “We just got to work together, communicate together and help each other out as best we can.”
Madison said Needham had surgery on his torn Achilles on Wednesday. The fourth-year cornerback told his position coach that he wants to remain involved in meetings throughout the season.
“He was a guy that could go and play corner, he could play star, he could play safety,” Madison said, “and he’s going to be one of those pieces that we’re really going to miss.”
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986.
The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning speed. Jurors at a federal court in New York deliberated for a little more than an hour before deciding that Rapp hadn’t proven his allegations.
When the verdict was read, Spacey dropped his head, then hugged his lawyers. He didn’t speak to reporters as he left the courthouse.
“We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” said his attorney, Jennifer Keller.
“What’s next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of. That there was no truth to any of the allegations,” she added, a reference to other sexual misconduct claims against the actor, including criminal charges in England.
During the trial, Rapp testified that Spacey had invited him to his apartment for a party, then approached him in a bedroom after the other guests left. He said the actor, then 26, picked him up and briefly laid on top of him on a bed.
Rapp testified that he wriggled away and fled as an inebriated Spacey asked if he was sure he wanted to leave.
In his sometimes-tearful testimony, Spacey told the jury it never happened, and he would never have been attracted to someone who was 14.
The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.
Rapp and his lawyers also left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. In his closing statements to the jury Thursday, Rapp’s lawyer, Richard Steigman, accused Spacey of lying on the witness stand.
“He lacks credibility,” Steigman said. “Sometimes the simple truth is the best. The simple truth is that this happened.”
Rapp, 50, and Spacey, 63, each testified over several days at the three-week trial.
Rapp’s claims, and those of others, abruptly interrupted what had been a soaring career for the two-time Academy Award winning actor, who lost his job on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up. Rapp is a regular on TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery” and was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent.”
Spacey faced charges in Massachusetts that he groped a man at a bar — allegations that were later dropped by prosecutors.
Three months ago, he pleaded not guilty in London to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London.
A judge in Los Angeles this summer approved an arbitrator’s decision to order Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of “House of Cards” for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members.
The Associated Press does not usually name people alleging sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Rapp has done.
At the trial, Spacey testified that he was sure the encounter with Rapp never happened, in part because he was living in a studio apartment rather than the one bedroom that Rapp cited, and he never had a gathering beyond a housewarming party.
“I knew I wouldn’t have any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child. That I knew,” he told jurors.
During her closing arguments to the jury, Keller suggested reasons Rapp imagined the encounter with Spacey or made it up.
It was possible, she said, that Rapp invented it based on his experience performing in “Precious Sons,” a play in which actor Ed Harris picks up Rapp’s character and lays on top of him, mistaking him briefly for his wife before discovering it is his son.
She also suggested that Rapp later grew jealous that Spacey became a megastar while Rapp had “smaller roles in small shows” after his breakthrough performance in Broadway’s “Rent.”
“So here we are today and Mr. Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life,” Keller said.
During two days of testimony, Spacey expressed regret for a 2017 statement he issued when Rapp first went public, in which he said he didn’t recall the encounter, but if it happened “I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”
Dabbed his eyes with a tissue, Spacey said he’d been pressured by publicists and lawyers into issuing an empathetic statement at a time when the #MeToo movement made everyone in the industry nervous.
“I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something you didn’t do,” he said.
He also cried as he said he regretted revealing publicly that he was gay the same day Rapp’s accusations surfaced because some interpreted his announcement as an effort to change the subject or deflect from Rapp’s revelations.
Spacey had testified that he spoke at the trial about deeply personal matters, telling the jury his father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi who berated him as gay because he liked the theater.
Spacey also gave courtroom spectators a brief taste of his acting chops when he briefly imitated his Broadway costar at the time, Jack Lemon. He had testified earlier that his ability at impressions aided him in his acting career.
Star Wars actor sent 500 drones to Ukraine — RT Games & Culture
Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars sci-fi film series, has revealed he sent more than 500 drones to Ukraine through the country’s United24 fundraising platform over the course of of the last month alone. In an interview Thursday on Bloomberg Radio, the actor insisted on Ukraine “necessary” Arms.
“Very simply: Ukraine needs drones. They define the outcome of war, they protect their land, their people, they guard the border, they are the eyes in the skyHamill told host Joe Mathieu, adding that the fundraising platform sends him several updates every week on their progress in getting the unmanned vehicles.
Hamill was named an ambassador for United24’s Army of Drones project last month. The project is one of many drone fundraising initiatives the Ukrainians have set up to bolster their aerial arsenal. Another, launched earlier this month, funded $9.6 million in just 24 hours to purchase suicide drones. Meanwhile, the United States has pledged more than $27 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of 2022.
READ MORE:
Star Wars actor asks to help Ukraine with drones
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky appears to be a Star Wars fan, referencing the film during a June tech investment call in which he appeared via a hologram, sporting a Star Wars-themed variation on his t-shirt usual olive green.
Hamill is far from the only Hollywood actor to lend his celebrity to the Ukrainian cause. From Benedict Cumberbatch promising to house refugees to Sean Penn meeting Zelensky and publicly reflecting “take up arms against Russiamovie stars seem to have an affinity for the actor-turned-politician in Kyiv.
High school football: Harding/Humboldt’s strong season ends ahead of sections due to altercation in regular-season finale
Harding/Humboldt’s impressive football season has come to a disappointing conclusion, well ahead of schedule.
The KnightHawks were leading Johnson 35-22 late in their regular-season finale Wednesday afternoon, well on their way to another victory to move to 7-1 on the season when an altercation broke out, ending the game. Subsequent suspensions from the incident leave Harding/Humboldt, which would have been a top-three seed in Class 5A, Section 4, without enough players to compete in its first postseason game.
So the KnightHawks’ season is over, as is Johnson’s. The Governors will not compete in the Class 4A, Section 3 bracket.
“Due to the behavior and response of players and coaches in both programs, a significant number of ejections were made in Wednesday’s Harding/Humboldt versus Johnson football game,” St. Paul Public Schools said in a statement. “In coordination with the Minnesota State High School League, we determined multiple Code of Conduct violations occurred, resulting in suspensions that will prevent both teams from participating in postseason section play.”
The one-game suspensions will not impact athletes in winter competition.
“Our school communities, including principals, athletic directors and coaches, are committed to coming together to make this a teaching moment for our student-athletes and to model good sportsmanship moving forward,” the district said.
Class 6A football’s master playoff bracket is set to be revealed Friday, but many other classes released section brackets Thursday with playoff action set to begin Tuesday.
Notable area section seedings:
CLASS 5A
— St. Thomas Academy nabbed the top seed in Section 3, and will open the playoffs against the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 4 Apple Valley and No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy. Hastings grabbed the No. 3 seed, and could set up a semifinal date with No. 2 seed Bloomington Jefferson if the Raiders can top Two Rivers in the quarterfinals.
— Mahtomedi, the 2021 state runner-up, is the No. 1 seed in Section 4. The Zephyrs will meet the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 4 Tartan and No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall. Highland Park also received a bye as the No. 2 seed. Central is the No. 3 seed and will host sixth-seeded North St. Paul at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CLASS 3A
— St. Croix Lutheran will open Section 4 play as the No. 3 seed, traveling to No. 2 seed Minneapolis Henry on Oct. 28.
CLASS 2A
— St. Agnes received the No. 2 seed and has a date with No. 7 seed Maple Lake next Tuesday. The Aggies are likely set for a rematch with No. 3 seed Concordia Academy, which will play sixth-seeded Central Public Schools in the quarterfinals. The Aggies topped the Beacons last week. Minneapolis North is the No. 1 seed in that section.
Victor Oladipo again out Friday for Heat vs. Celtics, as watch with left knee continues
Day-to-day has turned into days-to-days when it comes to the season debut of Victor Oladipo, with the Heat listing the veteran guard as out for Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.
As was the case with Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls, Oladipo continues to be listed with left-knee tendinosis, the opposite leg of the one that has limited him the past four seasons due to knee and quadriceps issues.
With the game against Boston opening a back-to-back set that concludes with a Saturday visit by the Toronto Raptors, it appears Oladipo, 30, will miss at least the first week of the season. The next question could be whether he travels for the Heat’s trip next week to Portland, Golden State and Sacramento.
The Heat struggled in Oladipo’s absence to create offense with the second unit in their season opening 116-108 loss to the Bulls, with 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro moving into the starting lineup.
Gabe Vincent, who took Oladipo’s minutes, closed with two points on 1-of-4 shooting in 16:03. The Heat’s only sustained perimeter offense in reserve were the 22 points of Max Strus, with 15 of those coming on 3-pointers.
Oladipo had his moments against the Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, when both Kyle Lowry and Herro were dealing with injuries. He scored 14 points in Game 2 and 23 in Game 4, before shooting 4 of 12 in the Heat’s Game 7 loss that sent Boston to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Backup center Omer Yurtseven, sidelined since the preseason opener, also remains out, with what the Heat are listing as a left-ankle impingement. Oladipo and Yurtseven are the lone Heat players on the injury report.
The Celtics also list two players out: center Robert Williams, due to recovery from surgery on his left knee, and forward Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to miss the season due to a torn ACL.
Earning a spot
Strus’ 22 points Wednesday were the third most by a Heat reserve on an opening night in the franchise’s 35 seasons, behind only the 27 by Herro in last season’s opener and 25 by Willie Burton in the 1990 opener.
“We’re still trying to figure out things,” Strus said of where and how the Heat will find offense this season, with Wednesday his 11th career 20-point game.
With Strus, Jimmy Butler (24) and Herro (23) leading the offense Wednesday, it was the sixth time the Heat had three 20-point scorers on an opening night.
The Heat also did it last year with Herro (27), Butler (21) and Bam Adebayo (20). The first time the Heat did it was in 1990, with Burton (25), Rony Seikaly (22) and Sherman Douglas (21).
As it was, Wednesday was the first time the Heat lost a season opener at home since falling 91-80 to the Detroit Pistons in 2007.
Shooting, scoring
In closing 4 of 8 from beyond the arc Wednesday, Herro became the 12th player in franchise history to reach 400 3-pointers, doing it with his second conversion.
In addition, he joined Duncan Robinson, Wayne Ellington, Tim Hardaway, Eddie Jones and Josh Richardson as the only Heat players with 400 3-pointers within their first four Heat seasons. . . .
With his 37 points for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan became the fourth opponent to score at least 37 against the Heat on opening night, and the first since Grant Hill scored 41 for the Pistons on Nov. 2, 1999.
Also with 37 or more on opening night against the Heat were a pair of Orlando Magic players Nick Anderson (42 on Nov. 6, 1992) and Shaquille O’Neal (42 on Nov, 5, 1993). . . .
With his 15 points and 17 rebounds Wednesday, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic recorded his 22nd career double-double against the Heat. The only opponents with more are Dwight Howard (36), Patrick Ewing (31) and Tim Duncan (31).
