Twitter Starts Its Tweet Tiles Experiment Into NFT Marketplaces

- The Tweet Tiles trial is now active for the five NFT marketplaces.
- The marketplaces such as OpenSea and GuardianLink’s Jump.trade have been picked for the pilot.
Twitter is extending the realm of NFTs into its Tweet Tiles trial, which was previously conducted with The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian. A selected NFT marketplace would enable the strategy in which tweets showcase an interactive customized widget.
The marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, Magic Eden, Dapper Labs, and GuardianLink’s Jump.trade have been picked for the pilot. The featured partners therefore can show flourishing NFTs inside tweets for the first time. The format enables metadata like the title and creator to be displayed with a bigger image of the NFT.
Tweet Tiles Pilot on NFTs
The Tweet Tiles trial is presently active for the five NFT marketplaces featured on iOS and the Web. If the pilot proved to be successful and was made available to all Twitter users, NFT collectors would have a dynamic opportunity to share their most valued digital collectibles.
Furthermore, following the rollout of NFT avatars for users who connect their web wallet to confirm ownership, Twitter has decided to expand the reach of its Tweet Tiles trial including NFT marketplaces. And the Tweet Tiles give developers the ability to expand and improve the Twitter experience by placing highly visual material in a portable style that is friendly to touchscreen viewing.
As a result of the ability to include NFTs, along with statistical facts and a direct link to the marketplace would increase sales. Also, it will assist in the discovery of unique and popular collections.