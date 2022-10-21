News
Two-bedroom house sells for $1.9 million in Piedmont
A 1,912 square foot home built in 1930 has changed hands. The property located in the first block of Keefer Court in Piedmont was sold on August 26, 2022. The purchase price of $1,920,000 equates to $1,004 per square foot. The property comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. The unit is located on a 5,100 square foot lot.
Additional homes have recently been purchased nearby:
- In July 2022, a 1,438 square foot home on Magnolia Avenue in Piedmont sold for $1,205,000, a price per square foot of $838. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- A 1,540 square foot home on the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue in Piedmont sold in June 2022 for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $1,169. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- On Nova Drive, Piedmont, in May 2022, a 1,467 square foot home sold for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $1,227. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Assisted by Nets, Liberty, Digital Girl aims to erase disparity in STEM
Michelle Gall is holding back tears.
She’s overcome with emotion, watching her dream finally materialize into reality.
That dream was finding a home for Digital Girl, Inc., a technology hub for Brooklyn’s Black youth created with the sole purpose of attacking the disparity in job opportunities for people of color in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.
The numbers paint a complete story: only 2% of jobs in science and engineering are held by Black women.
“I ended up starting my career late in life because I just didn’t get the exposure that I felt I should have gotten, or the support that I should have gotten that led me down the path that I ultimately went,” Gall, the founder of Digital Girl told the Daily News. “When I ended up doing that, I asked myself, ‘Why is that the case?’ And I started doing some research and just realized that people of color, and women of color in particular are just underrepresented in STEM fields right now.”
And as of Tuesday, Digital Girl is officially based on the top floor of the Major R. Owens Health and Wellness Community Center (formerly known as the Bedford Union Armory) in Crown Heights at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Union St.
The new center, however, didn’t come without a struggle. Gall said the banks turned her down for a grant because, to them, the idea of a technology center was far too grand, far too “large-scale”.
She needed an assist from a local juggernaut — and the Brooklyn Nets, in conjunction with financial company Webull, were happy to throw a dime.
“We are proud to have partnered with Digital Girl to develop the new technology hub as a way to better support our local New York community,” said Webull CEO Anthony Denier. “We have always been committed to improving financial literacy and empowering the next generation of investors, and providing educational resources for underserved communities in Brooklyn marks a crucial step forward.”
BSE Global, the Nets and Liberty’s parent company, teamed up with Webull to fund Digital Girl with a $250,000 grant. The money brought to life Gall’s vision for a technology hub: The Major Owens Center now has a room flooded with state-of-the-art desktop Macs, PCs, and even a 3D printer.
“One of the larger ways in which the Nets align with Digital Girl is our shared commitment to serving the Brooklyn community,” said BSE Global CEO Sam Zussman. “DGI is doing incredible work to increase representation of women and people of color in STEM professions and their work is more important than ever. We are proud to have played a part in launching this technology center alongside our partners at Webull, whose remarkable work strives to break barriers in the STEM industry.”
Representatives from BSE Global — the parent company for the Nets and New York Liberty — sat in the front row of the community center’s auditorium while speakers shared Digital Girl’s vision. Two notable guests included Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris and Liberty forward Michaela Onyenwere.
The two pro hoopers were all smiles and sat front row as at least 50 Black kids shuttled into the room as the new tech center was set to unveil. Onyenwere, a 23-year-old Nigerian-American, fits the mold.
“I see myself as who the Digital Girl organization is trying to target,” Onyenwere told The News. “I think it’s such a great idea to be able to diversify those spaces in STEM and I’m so excited and so proud to be a part of an organization that really champions themselves on giving back to the community.
“The community has continued to support us game in and game out, and so to be able to return the favor in that way is so inspiring and so humbling.”
Harris is the longest tenured player on a Nets team with championship aspirations. His sense of pride comes not just from the team’s performance on the court, but the organization’s activity in the community.
“I think a lot of times, stuff can be lip service, and you kind of mistake activity for achievement,” Harris told The News. “Since I’ve been here, the last seven years, it’s definitely been important to be involved in the community. In particular, things like this where this is educationally as important as it gets.”
Gall quickly wiped away the tears. There’s only so much time to be emotional before she gets back to the task at hand.
That task is getting the kids flooding her newborn technology hub employed in STEM to combat the disparity in people of color employed in the field.
“I never want to lose sight of the mission, and it’s not about me,” she said. “It’s about the kids, and it’s about really making change in the community.”
Americans brace for colder winter and skyrocketing heating bills amid supply issues and fallout from Ukraine
Staying warm this winter will deal another economic blow to American households struggling to keep up with inflation due to colder temperatures and higher energy costs.
Rising demand, tight supply, the war in Ukraine, falling temperatures and rising market prices mean energy bills are set to see steep increases, a major factor in the high inflation that have known consumers for 40 years.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects large increases in average household heating bills from October to March, depending on the type of fuel used, including a 28% increase ($931) for households using natural gas ; increase of 27% ($2,345) for fuel oil, used mainly in the Northeast; Increase of 10% ($1,359) for electricity and 5% ($1,668) for propane costs.
But prices could soar even more if the winter is just 10% colder than expected, with natural gas bills potentially rising by more than 50%, heating oil by 37%, electricity by 20% and 36% propane.
For the vast majority of those who use natural gas or electricity to heat their homes, the higher market cost of natural gas is to blame for the skyrocketing bill. Natural gas is a major source of electricity generation, and although production is at or near record levels, according to the American Gas Association (AGA), the market price is much higher than last year.
“The market is reacting and has reacted to higher prices, and it has reacted in the form of higher production and is near or at record highs,” said Richard Meyer, vice president of energy markets. , analysis and standards for AGA. “Most of the additional year-to-date demand compared to 2021 is due to increased use of gas for power generation, setting records over the summer.”
Rising liquefied natural gas exports to Europe amid its energy crisis caused by Russian supply cuts also contributed to higher domestic demand and prices.
The spot price for Henry Hub natural gas at the end of September 30 was $6.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), 36% higher than last winter’s average, according to the ‘EIA. Although the price has fallen from its peak in August of $9.68 MMBtu to around $5.50 on Thursday, the current price is still up almost 50% since the start of this year.
The market price is the single most important factor in natural gas consumers’ utility bills. For example, the cost of purchasing natural gas for utility companies has averaged more than a third of a consumer’s overall bill in recent years, according to the AGA. This year, that number could climb to nearly half, the trade association predicts.
With crude oil prices relatively close to last winter at around $85 a barrel for US benchmark WTI crude, the EIA says price increases for petroleum-based fuels like heating oil and propane “are driven more by wholesale and retail market trends for these fuels.” These fuels, which must be trucked rather than transported by pipelines, are the most subject to supply chain constraints and cost gasoline.
While the average pump price for a gallon of regular gas has fallen to $3.84 from its all-time high of $5.02 in June, the current cost is still 48 cents more than it a year ago, according to AAA. The price of diesel, which the US transportation industry relies on, is much higher, at an average of $5.34. That’s $1.77 more than a year ago.
In response to stubbornly high gasoline prices, President Biden announced this week that the administration would sell the remaining 15 million barrels of oil of the 180 million he had pledged to sell from the strategic stockpile of the country earlier this year. The move, which he insisted was not based on politics despite coming just weeks before the midterm elections, is unlikely to blunt prices as the amount is less than a day of total oil consumption in the United States.
Key Ravens return to practice, but TE Mark Andrews among those still sidelined
Three Ravens starters returned to practice Thursday, but a handful remained sidelined ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (rest), right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (foot) were back at practice after missing Wednesday’s session. Moses was carted off the field early in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, but later returned in uniform with a minor injury. Guard Ben Cleveland (foot) also returned for the first time in two weeks.
Still, four key Ravens contributors missed their second straight day of practice. A day after coach John Harbaugh said Mark Andrews’ absence Wednesday was rest-related, the tight end was not present for the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Andrews, who leads the team in receiving yards (455), has been designated with a knee injury.
Running back J.K. Dobbins, whose knee tightened up Sunday, was absent again. So were fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), who’s seventh on the offense in snaps, and cornerback Marcus Peters, who missed Wednesday’s session to rest.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) again arrived at practice about 20 minutes into the session, just before positional drills started. Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday that Jackson had been warming up before taking the field. He also said Jackson had a “full practice,” though he was officially listed as limited.
Despite doubters, DeMar DeRozan isn’t going anywhere for the Chicago Bulls this season
DeMar DeRozan made a statement on opening night — he isn’t going anywhere.
The Chicago Bulls star scored 37 points Wednesday, leading his team to a statement win over the Miami Heat to quiet the first wave of questions facing the Bulls and DeRozan this season.
DeRozan is used to the chatter. It seems to swarm ahead of every season — this is the year that DeRozan will run out of gas, out of options, out of buzzer beater shots and fourth quarter heroics.
DeRozan’s feelings on those doubts are fairly simple.
“It’s B.S.,” he said after the game.
DeRozan isn’t quite sure why anyone would think his career is heading toward a decline. Last season was the best of his 13-year career, averaging 27.9 points and 4.9 assists per game. His late-game wizardry only seems to improve with each season.
So why does he keep facing questions about whether age has finally caught up to him? DeRozan doesn’t have the answer.
“I have no clue where people get that from,” DeRozan said. “All seriousness, I don’t even know what you base it off, where you get it from. Can’t nobody ever speak for me. I know what I put into this game in the offseason, how much I love this game. I can assure you that not many guys in this league work as hard as I do.”
Coach Billy Donovan mirrored DeRozan’s confusion after watching DeRozan’s standout performance Wednesday.
For Donovan, it’s easy to know what to expect from DeRozan. The star was a rare source of consistency in 2021-22, missing only six games in a season punctuated by COVID-19 and injury absences that sidelined nearly every other key player on the roster.
That consistency is built in the summer, when DeRozan follows a “hell” schedule of workouts crafted years ago with Kobe Bryant. After watching what DeRozan puts himself through in the offseason, Donovan said there was no questionDeRozan would be well-prepared.
Said Donovan: “What he puts himself through to get himself ready for an NBA season, the amount of time he spent with Kobe Bryant, his whole routine and what he does in the summer, the grind that he was himself through — that prepares you for these situations.”
DeRozan’s scoring can often seem lopsided on the box score, and that was reflected in Wednesday’s victory. He scored only six points in the first quarter, then added a single field goal in the second.
But what appeared to be an off night evaporated in 12 minutes when DeRozan scorched the Heat for 19 points in the third quarter. He went 11-for-16 to score 28 of the team’s 59 second-half points.
This is a common pattern for DeRozan, but he isn’t a slow starter. DeRozan said he prefers to feel out a game, spending the first half focused on how to best fuel his teammates before allowing himself to throttle up to full speed.
“That’s my M.O.,” DeRozan said. “Beginning of the game, I just want to help us get open shots, kind of walk the game down. It’s a long game, it’s 48 minutes. It’s not all about coming out, trying to score, score, score right away. It’s about feeling out the game. … When a game slows down, when it gets to that time to win a game, I try to go out there and do my job.”
The Bulls don’t want DeRozan to have to do it all this season. The Bulls know they can’t count on DeRozan to score upwards of 35 points per game, even if he did break a Wilt Chamberlain record last season. “Hero ball” can be effective for surviving games, but the Bulls need to thrive around DeRozan, not off of him.
But Wednesday still proved a point. DeRozan is here, ready to match — if not exceed — his best season yet.
If people still want to talk, DeRozan says, let them.
“They can say what they want,” he said. “I’ve just learned not to get caught up in it. It’s not going to change the way I approach the game, my passion for the game. They can say what they want. Everybody got freedom of speech, right?”
Elijah Moore excused from practice days after voicing displeasure
Just days after voicing his displeasure with the role in the Jets offense, wide receiver Elijah Moore did not practice with the team Thursday.
According to Jets coach Robert Saleh, Moore was excused from practice to deal with a family matter. This was after Moore sent a series of cryptic tweets right as practice began.
“God, I need direction,” Moore sent in a now-deleted tweet. He also tweeted, “God makes no mistakes…I trust u through it AllllllI.”
After the Jets 27-10 victory over the Packers late Sunday night, Moore responded to a tweet that said he had zero targets in the game.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
This season through six games has been a difficult one for Moore. He has just 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns. In his rookie season, Moore finished with 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns.
But he has been a forgotten man in the Jets offense with the additions of Garrett Wilson, along with tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. Not to mention, the Jets have been focusing their offense around Breece Hall and the running game.
“These guys are competitors,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “I’ve coached that position before for a couple of years and been in that room. You want those guys to be ultra-competitive and want the ball. Ultimately, we are going to do what’s best to score and win football games.
“He’s a big part of that. It’s a testament to the guys. We have five guys with over 200 yards receiving right now, on top of that, the running backs doing what they’re doing and the touchdowns that they got. How many times have we been tackled at the one-on-a-pass play?
“Guys are competitors, they want to contribute as much as possible and we are going to continue to do whatever we think is best for this offense.”
What also has kept Moore from getting more receptions recently has been the return of Zach Wilson from a bone bruise and meniscus injuries. In the three games with backup Joe Flacco starting under center, Moore caught 12 passes for 139 yards. Since Wilson has returned, Moore has just four receptions for 91 yards in three games.
“We’ve had open dialogues,” LaFleur said. “But we are going to keep it in-house.”
The Jets have been a surprise team in the AFC so far this season. Moore’s said he wasn’t going to be a distraction to the team, but this has become a bit of one with Gang Green 4-2 and heading to Denver for a showdown against the Broncos this weekend, who have the third-best defense in the NFL (290.3 yards per game).
“I love little bro,” Jets wide receiver Corey Davis said. “Great player, great character, great attitude. He just wants to help us win.
“I’m going to stay with him. I love little bro. He will be alright though.”
ANOTHER ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
This year, the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award winner has received a belt. The Jets will continue to hold on to the belt for another week.
Hall was named the NFL Rookie of the Week after rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in Week 6. This was the first time Hall had surpassed the century mark in his career.
In six games, Hall has 609 scrimmage yards for the season. Hall also won the NFL Rookie of the Week award in Week 4 after rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.
This is the fourth time a Jets player has claimed the award this season. In Week 2, Garrett Wilson won after caught eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-30 victory over the Browns. Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won in Week 5 after grabbing his first career interception in the 40-17 rout of the Dolphins.
University of St. Thomas looks to St. Paul campus for new hockey arena, Highland Bridge for baseball
After months of searching across the city for the right spot in which to situate a sizable college hockey arena, the University of St. Thomas is now focusing on its St. Paul campus, most likely its south campus.
Meanwhile, the St. Paul Port Authority board is poised next week to approve the $6.43 million purchase of 13 acres of land adjoining St. Paul’s Highland Bridge development from Canadian Pacific Railway for environmental clean-up, the first step toward situating the university’s softball and baseball fields there.
That news was shared this week by Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics with the university, in an email message to faculty, staff and students that was also posted to TommieSports.com, the university athletics page. Esten emphasized that nothing has been finalized, and plans for a new Division 1 hockey arena will depend in part on fundraising, philanthropy and corporate sponsorships.
ARENA TO BE MULTI-PURPOSE FACILITY
Still, Esten said the university this month had already issued a formal request for proposals, inviting prospective design-build partners to submit concepts “for the opportunity to bring this to life.” A partner, he said, could be selected before the end of the semester “to keep the process moving.”
“We’ve said from the start we would examine every option to find a solution to best suit the university’s needs,” Esten wrote. “After exploring multiple off-campus sites, we can confidently say a new on-campus home for hockey is the best path forward. This arena will operate as a multipurpose facility that serves as an asset for our entire campus by offering student life and community engagement opportunities, in addition to serving as a home for our men’s and women’s hockey programs.”
St. Thomas still hosts hockey home games in a 1,000-person arena in Mendota Heights, as it has since 2003. After skating up last year from NCAA Division III to Division I, university officials began looking for the right place to build a 4,000-to-4,500 seat hockey arena.
SITES FOR ATHLETIC FACILITIES
Focusing on the south campus represents a bit of an about-face for the university, which in February made an unsolicited $61.4 million pitch for the 94-acre, privately-owned Town & Country Club golf course on Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul, with the goal of installing a hockey arena off Marshall Avenue and the Lake Street Bridge. Its offer was soundly rejected by the club’s board of directors, leaving the university to focus instead on vacant land at the new Highland Bridge development in Highland Park.
After studying the site of the former Ford Motor Co. manufacturing campus and considering public feedback, university officials took hockey off the table at Highland Bridge in July, though they remain interested in situating their baseball and softball programs in a southeast corner west of Cleveland Avenue.
“We are taking next steps to explore Highland Bridge – specifically the old Canadian Pacific Railway property – as a potential site for new baseball and softball fields, as well as indoor training and parking facilities,” Esten said. “We believe this site would serve the university well, and will allow the current baseball and softball field space to be repurposed for other athletic and campus recreation needs.”
To keep those options open, St. Thomas is poised to enter into an agreement with the St. Paul Port Authority to begin an environmental clean-up process. The Port Authority plans to purchase the land from CP Rail, complete the remediation and then sell the land to St. Thomas.
The Port Authority will buy the 13-acre “Soo Line” property, technically located at 1011 Cleveland Ave. S., for $6.43 million, with the expectation that the university would purchase the site from them by December 2026. The university would pay the same price and closing costs, plus interest, as well as the cost of remediation beyond any grants obtained.
“These projects depend upon raising the funds necessary to advance from design to construction,” Esten wrote.
ST. PAUL PORT AUTHORITY TO VOTE ON LAND PURCHASE
The Port Authority board is scheduled to vote on the land purchase on Tuesday, said Andrea Novak, a spokesperson for the Port Authority.
“This project really makes sense for the St. Paul Port Authority because brownfield remediation is what we do,” said Novak, in a phone interview Thursday. “We’ve done it for 20 different business centers. We’ve done it for CHS Field, we’ve done it for Allianz Stadium. This is a site that has been vacant. It has contamination. We’re just excited to put it back into productive use.”
