UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst’s mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning
WORCESTER — Doctors at UMass Memorial Medical Center were able to save a mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning.
It didn’t take Kai Chen and his mother Kam Look long to realize they were in trouble.
“For both of us, what we felt was that we were really in imminent danger,” Kai Chen said.
About two weeks ago, mother and son ate a mushroom picked from a friend’s garden in Amherst.
Look, 63, says it reminded her of the mushrooms she used to eat where she grew up in Malaysia.
“To me, it looked like any other normal capped mushroom that I thought was very safe to eat,” Look’s 27-year-old son said, translating for her.
It was actually toxic. Both mother and son say the symptoms appeared within hours. They say it looked like food poisoning, only worse. The symptoms have not gone away.
They arrived at the UMass Memorial and were greeted by Dr. Stephanie Carreiro. “When they arrived they were both very sick with signs of liver damage and Kam also had signs of kidney damage from the fungus,” Dr Carreiro said.
A rare experimental drug was flown in from Philadelphia to stabilize them. The mother eventually had to undergo a liver transplant.
Doctors call the mushroom they ate a “death cap” mushroom and say it has enough poison in the cap alone to kill two people.
Exclusive: Lost rainforest could be revived across 20% of Britain | Environment
Temperate rainforest, which has been decimated for thousands of years, has the potential to be restored across a fifth of Britain, a new map reveals.
Atlantic temperate rainforest once covered most of the western coasts of Britain and Ireland, thriving in the humid and mild conditions of the archipelago, which is home to rainforest indicator species such as lichens, mosses and liverworts. Today it covers less than 1% of the land, having been cleared for thousands of years by humans and found only in isolated pockets, such as the waterfalls area in the Brecon Beacons and Ausewell Wood in Dartmoor.
Two maps published by Lost Rainforests of Britain, and shared exclusively with the Guardian, show both what exists today and what could be revived in the future. The map showing the remaining fragments of rainforest in England, Wales and Scotland was compiled with help from the public, scientists and geolocation specialists.
The second map shows that more than half of Wales and almost all of western Scotland – as well as large parts of Cornwall, the Lake District and other pockets north of Manchester – have climates suitable for temperate rainforest.
Guy Shrubsole, an environmental campaigner who leads the Lost Rainforests of Britain campaign, said the 18,870 hectares (46,628 acres) that survive in England could double in size within a generation if allowed to regenerate naturally, spread by ecosystem engineers such as jays, which have been shown to promote forest regeneration.
“I think the map gives a sense of hope that 20% of Britain has the right climate for temperate rainforest,” Shrubsole said. “It is very likely that this area would have been covered in rainforest thousands of years ago. Ultimately, I think it’s something we need to take inspiration from and look to the past to think about what we need to bring back in the future.
“I don’t necessarily think we could cover all 20%. But I think we could allow these existing fragments that we’ve identified to expand in size.
The organization commissioned a YouGov poll, which found that 93% of the British public support the protection of the country’s rainforest, while 85% support its expansion and 80% believe public funding should support its restoration.
Conservationists say invasive species, pollution and cattle grazing have damaged temperate rainforest in the UK, but substantial protection and careful tree planting could see rare ecosystems generate naturally.
A previous analysis by Lost Rainforests of Britain found that 73% of the remaining fragments of England’s temperate rainforest are not designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest, despite their importance for biodiversity. Shrubsole encouraged members of the public to help him identify and map the remaining fragments of rainforest.
The RSPB, Wildlife Trusts, National Trust and Woodland Trust have backed Shrubsole’s campaign, writing to new environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena last month urging him to better protect what remains and expand the rare habitat, which is also found in Chilean Patagonia, Alaska and Japan.
In the letter, seen by the Guardian, leading wildlife NGOs urged the government to ensure all of England’s rainforests are protected to help support its pledge to protect 30% of the country, a plan by key objective for an international agreement on biodiversity to be negotiated in December at COP15 in Montreal.
It also calls on the government to adopt a specific rainforest strategy to protect England’s ancient forests, working with landowners and farmers to help regenerate areas naturally in line with the latest scientific knowledge.
In addition to Shrubsole, the letter was signed by Ian Dunn, managing director of Plantlife; Katie-Jo Luxton, Global Director of Conservation at the RSPB; Rosie Hails, Director of Nature and Science at the National Trust; Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts; and Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project.
The government has previously said much of the country’s temperate rainforest is protected and is committed to safeguarding it.
Find more Age of Extinction coverage here and follow the biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and patrick greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features
Justice Department asks Congress for $34 million in additional funding to continue Jan. 6 investigation
The Justice Department is asking Congress for an additional $34 million to continue investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege just weeks before the November midterm elections.
The funding bill would likely go to the House in December, but if Republicans take control in a few weeks, such approval for such a funding request is unlikely to be granted.
The criminal investigation into those who participated in the riot has expanded and examined thousands of rioters who stormed the building in support of then-President Donald Trump. So far there have been 870 arrests.
“There are a lot of requests,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, told NBC News of the DOJ’s request for additional funding.
Violent insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, January 6, 2021, in Washington DC
Online sleuths have managed to further identify hundreds more people who attended the protest but have not yet been arrested
“We look at them all and see what does and what doesn’t.”
The Justice Department has described the investigation into the events of January 6, 2021 as “the most extensive” in its history.
The Department has written to Congress explaining how more than $34 million in funding is “critically needed” to fund the investigation.
“The cases are of an unprecedented scale and are expected to be among the most complex investigations pursued by the Justice Department,” the Justice Department wrote to the legislature.
If the additional funds could not be obtained, it would have a “detrimental impact” on US Attorney’s offices across the country, which “would have to suffer a budget cut to fund these prosecutions.”
The Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021 arose from President Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen
So far there have been 870 arrests, but hundreds more will be targeted. This still image shows Thomas Webster, in a red jacket, at a barricade line on the west facade of the US Capitol on January 6. He was convicted of attacking a policeman with the pole
The concern would then be to prevent the offices from pursuing other important cases in their localities.
The funding would be part of the fiscal year 2023 budget, which Congress expects to pass in December, around the same time the Jan. 6 committee releases its final report.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia led the effort with the help of 93 federal prosecutors’ offices across the country who volunteered staff, but more work needs to be done.
Online sleuths managed to further identify hundreds of additional rioters who were present at the Capitol that day but were not arrested.
The Department’s entry bin is slowly shrinking, with those convicted outpacing the number of new arrests.
Since the beginning of the year, about four people have been arrested each week in connection with the riots.
Congress now has until Dec. 16 to try to reach an agreement on funding.
The January 6 committee will release its final report, likely in December
The initial funding request was presented in a bill that was approved by the Democratic-led House Appropriations Committee this summer, but it will be more difficult to pass a bipartisan bill that can be approved by both bedrooms.
A minimum of 10 Republican votes are needed for the bill to pass the House chamber, with the possibility of it getting a much slimmer approval if Republicans take the house by making Trump’s ally, the Representative Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House.
A likely chairman of the Judiciary Committee overseeing the Justice Department could be Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who is also an outspoken Trump ally who hawked clams the election was stolen and openly criticized the committee. of January 6.
Nonetheless, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Lisa say prosecutions of those involved on Jan. 6 will continue even if U.S. prosecutors’ offices take on the cases and a subsequent budget hit.
“Of course, we would like more resources, and if Congress wants to give us some, that would be great,” Garland said in July. “But we have people – prosecutors and agents – from across the country working on this case, and I have every confidence in their ability, their professionalism, their dedication to this task.”
President Donald Trump addressed his supporters from the Ellipse near the White House and urged them to march to the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Mosambi juice allegedly given on drip, patient dies, UP hospital sealed
Luck now:
A private hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where a dengue fever patient died after he was allegedly transfused with fruit juice instead of blood platelets, has been sealed after a preliminary investigation by the administration of the district on the incident revealed shortcomings on the part of hospital authorities. The patient’s family called on the state government to take strict action against those responsible.
Relatives of the 32-year-old patient were reportedly given sweet lime juice in a bag marked ‘plasma’ at the Global Hospital and Trauma Center in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). The patient’s family alleges that his condition deteriorated after a transfusion from one of the bags provided by the hospital. The patient was transferred to a second private hospital, where he died, the family said, adding that doctors at that second hospital told them the bag of “platelets” was fake and actually a mixture of chemicals and sweet juice or mosambi.
The man’s family demanded strict measures against hospital staff. “My 26-year-old sister is a widow. I want the government of Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against the hospital for the failings,” said Saurabh Tripathi, a relative of the patient.
In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said: “Coming to the viral video in hospital where a dengue fever patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive , the hospital was sealed off and the packets of platelets were sent for testing.” “If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital,” Mr Pathak said.
The hospital has been sealed on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so until the sample is tested, Prayagraj’s additional chief medical officer said in a statement to the media.
The hospital in question refuted the allegations, saying the platelets were obtained by the patients’ relatives themselves. The hospital owner said the patient’s platelet count fell to 17,000, after which relatives were asked to arrange for blood platelets.
“They brought five units of platelets from a public hospital. After a transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped her,” the hospital owner said in a statement, adding that he was also supporting an investigation.
Prayagraj District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said: “An investigation is ongoing and the pads will also be tested.
With PTI entries
Live from the EU leaders meeting on energy, Ukraine and China – POLITICO
This week’s episode brings you to the heart of Brussels’ European Quarter, where the 27 EU leaders are meeting again for a European Council.
Host Suzanne Lynch and our POLITICO team, Hans von der Burchard and Clea Caulcutt, uncover the issues at stake in these discussions, including the latest efforts to stem rising energy costs and address supply challenges as a result of the war in Ukraine.
We will also dive into the latest news on what Europe is doing to support Ukraine militarily, financially and with Russian sanctions.
And finally, the leaders will also hold a strategic discussion on China, and POLITICO’s Stuart Lau explains where relations between Brussels and Beijing stand.
Stiff fear! Hilarious moment black Labrador freezes when surrounded by Halloween cat decorations
Stiff fear! Hilarious Moment Black Labrador Freezes Like A Statue After Being Surrounded By Halloween Cat Decorations
- Maverick the black Labrador was terrified by the sight of Halloween cats, “prowling” on the front lawn of a house
- The dog, whose owner Lilly Flores lives in Ingleside, Texas, froze in place – even her tail was stiff with fear
- Maverick ignored his owners’ calls and their laughter for several minutes: a man finally had to approach the dog and reassure him that everything was fine.
- The clip has gone viral on TikTok and has now been viewed almost 12 million times
Maverick the black Labrador turned out to be a bit more shy than his Top Gun namesake – frozen at the sight of Halloween cat decorations.
The petrified pup had its owners in stitches as it emerged from a home in Ingleside, Texas – a town on the Gulf of Mexico, 16 miles from downtown Corpus Christi.
Maverick found himself surrounded by creepy Halloween cats and didn’t know what to do.
He froze, not moving a muscle. Even his tail was made of stone.
Lilly Flores, an ER nurse who posted the clip, laughed at her silly dog - who still refused to budge, despite her insistence.
Maverick the black Labrador spotted the ‘creepy’ black cats – and froze
The terrified dog’s owners tried to coax him to move, but Maverick was rooted to the spot
Even his owners calling him, whistling and moving around him couldn’t get Maverick to move.
As she moved the camera, Maverick stood still.
“His tail doesn’t even flinch,” she said, laughing as a male voice called out to the horrified dog.
A young child is heard laughing and saying, “He is afraid of cats.
Eventually, the man had to go up to Maverick, who still refused to budge, and show him that it was possible to escape the “cat trap”.
‘Come on man, it’s good!’ the man said, finally causing the dog to wag its tail and run away from the horror scene.
The clip, posted on Flores’ TikTok page, has been viewed nearly 12 million times.
One online user wrote, “I’m not convinced this isn’t just another decoration.”
While another wrote: ‘Omg! Frozen stiff! I wouldn’t have thought he was a real dog if he hadn’t changed his position at the end!
Advertising
Rishi Sunak is the favorite, Boris Johnson climbs the rankings
Liz Truss has let go of the keys to Number 10 following the dismissal of her Home Secretary, the resignation of chief whips and chief deputy and several public outpourings of dismay from Tory MPs.
The appointment of a new Chancellor of the Exchequer and a U-turn on most of his economic plans had provided respite from weeks of market and political volatility. But not for long. Truss resigned on Thursday, after serving a shorter term than his leadership campaign, again leaving the UK in the market for a new prime minister.
Rishi Sunak, who ran against Truss in the Tory leadership election this summer, remains Sky Bet’s favourite, with the bookmaker paying £8.64 ($7.87) for every £5 bet on the ex -chancellor. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt moved up to second with odds of 9/4 after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt kicked himself out of the race.
Boris Johnson is another candidate who is climbing the bookmakers’ rankings. Sky Bet slashed their odds to 4/1 on his sensational return to power after The Times reported the former PM is set to stand in the Tory leadership race.
Keir Starmer has slid down the list of likely candidates, suggesting bookies are favoring an internal Tory replacement over a general election, despite growing pressure from the opposition. Odds on the Labor leader have dropped to 40/1 on Sky Bet.
The odds of betting on politics should be taken with a large pinch of salt. In terms of the markets, they reflect the views of retail investors rather than those of professional analysts.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
