UNITED NATIONS — The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader.
UN to vote Friday on sanctions against Haitian gang leader
The final text, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, eliminated the resolution’s reference to an Oct. 7 call by Haiti’s Council of Ministers for the urgent dispatch of an international military force to combat violence and mitigate the humanitarian crisis in the country.
He also dropped mention of an Oct. 8 letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining options to help Haiti’s national police deal with high levels of gang violence.
A second resolution, which was still being drafted on Thursday evening, would address the issue of combating violence in Haiti. It would authorize an international force to help improve security in the country if approved.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfields said on Monday that the “non-UN” mission would be limited in time and scope and would be led by “a partner country”, which has not been identified, and would have a mandate to use military force if necessary. .
The sanctions resolution put to a vote on Friday names only one Haitian – Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, whose gang jammed a key fuel terminal, leading to severe shortages. Cherizier, a former police officer who leads a gang alliance known as the G9 Family and Allies, would be hit with a travel ban, an assets freeze and an arms embargo if the resolution passes.
The resolution, however, would also establish a Security Council committee to impose sanctions on other Haitian individuals and groups whose actions threaten the peace, security or stability of the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Targeted actions would include criminal activities, violence and arms trafficking, human rights violations and obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Political instability has simmered in Haiti since the still unsolved assassination last year of President Jovenel Moïse, who faced opposition protests calling for his resignation over corruption charges and claiming his term as five years had expired. Moïse dissolved parliament in January 2020 after lawmakers failed to hold elections in 2019 amid a political stalemate.
Daily life in Haiti began spiraling out of control last month, just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be scrapped, causing prices to double. Cherizier’s gang blocked the entrance to the Varreux oil terminal to demand Henry’s resignation and protest a spike in oil prices.
Haiti was already struggling with inflation, causing prices to rise that put food and fuel out of reach for many, and the protests brought society to breaking point. Violence rages, scaring parents from sending their children to school. Hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to stay open. Drinking water is scarce and the country is trying to deal with a cholera epidemic.
“Chérizier and his confederation of G9 gangs are actively blocking the free flow of fuel from the Varreux oil terminal – the largest in Haiti,” the draft resolution reads. “His actions have directly contributed to the economic paralysis and humanitarian crisis in Haiti.”
He said Cherizier “has also engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security and stability of Haiti and has planned, directed or committed acts that constitute serious human rights violations.”
While serving in the police, he added, Cherizier planned and participated in a deadly November 2018 attack in the capital’s La Saline neighborhood in which at least 71 people were killed. , more than 400 homes destroyed and at least seven women raped by an armed gang.
He also led armed groups “in coordinated and brutal attacks in neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince throughout 2018 and 2019” and in a five-day attack in several neighborhoods of the capital in 2020 during which civilians were killed and houses burned down, the resolution says.
In a video posted on Facebook last week, Cherizier called on the government to grant amnesty to him and the G9 members and to cancel all arrest warrants against them. He said in Creole that Haiti’s economic and social situation was getting worse day by day, so “there is no better time than today to dismantle the system.”
He presented a transition plan to restore order in Haiti. It would include the creation of a “Council of Elders”, with one representative from each of Haiti’s 10 departments, to govern the country with an interim president until a presidential election can be held in February 2024. He also calls for the restructuring of the National Police of Haiti and strengthening the army.
The draft resolution expresses “serious concern over the extremely high levels of gang violence and other criminal activities, including kidnappings, human and migrant smuggling, and homicides, and sexual and gender-based violence , including rape and sexual slavery, as well as continued impunity for perpetrators, corruption and the recruitment of children by gangs and the implications of the situation in Haiti for the region.
It demands “an immediate cessation of violence, criminal activities and human rights violations that undermine the peace, stability and security of Haiti and the region”. And he urges “all political actors” to engage in negotiations to end the crisis and allow the holding of legislative and presidential elections “as soon as the local security situation allows it”.
South Carroll golf’s Patrick Carl wins Carroll County Tournament; Cavaliers win team championship
The Carroll County Golf Tournament was played in windy conditions Thursday at Oakmont Green.
Patrick Carl was ready.
The South Carroll sophomore bested the field, shooting a 77 to win the individual championship by one shot over Westminster’s Riley Smith. Carl also led South Carroll to the team championship.
“The conditions were so tough, I feel like what really helped me today, I played wind into factor a bunch,” Carl said. “Just really knew how far the ball was going and what club to take.
“When I’m on the range I’ll always practice different types of shots, because you never know when you’ll have to hit the ball a little lower to take it under the wind.”
Carl played in a No. 1 foursome with Manchester Valley’s Parker Bopst, Century’s Ryan Durborow and Liberty’s Spencer Trump. Carl said the challenge of playing alongside a collection of the county’s top golfers was motivation.
“I mostly focus on myself, but I love feeding off the competitiveness of when someone hits a great shot, trying to match it,” Carl said. “The first hole, I hit a great shot in and Parker put one to about a foot and had a kick-in birdie. Then Ryan started heating up on the back nine, it was so cool.”
Trump and Durborow each posted 80s, but Trump was awarded third place after a playoff.
In the team standings, South Carroll scored a 331, three shots better than Manchester Valley. Westminster (341), Liberty (354), Winters Mill (370), Century (371) and Francis Scott Key (452) rounded out the team standings.
“I was just proud of them, they’ve been as consistent as they’ve been all season, which is one of the things that helps us be successful,” South Carroll coach Matthew Joseph said. “It was close, we knew it was going to be close. There’s definitely some great teams in the country, we knew the scores would be close. Our kids all played well, everyone did their jobs.”
Backing Carl were Michael Valerio (82), Josh Vendemia (84) and Jack Laur (88). Carl, Valerio and Vendemia are all sophomores; Laur is a freshman.
“I feel you have so much more confidence when you have great teammates behind your back and you know that they can back you up even if you don’t have a great day,” Carl said. “It’s just such a good team. We all play together, we all live near each other, so I feel it’s almost like a family.”
Jamison Gouge led Manchester Valley with an 82. Jacob Gouge and Adam Slivosky each shot 83 and Bopst had an 86.
Carl and the Cavaliers are among a strong contingent of county golfers going to the state tournament starting Monday. The newly-minted county champion feels good about his team’s chances.
“I think its a great boost of motivation,” he said. “Our top four golfers that played today are the ones that go on to states. I feel like even though some of us didn’t have a great day, we still put up a really good score.”
Chris Perkins: Dolphins bring back Tua Tagovailoa this week, but likely will stay with five-man pass protection
Dolphins quarterbacks absorbed eight sacks and 29 hits in the last two weeks. And in last week’s 24-16 loss against Minnesota there are very few snapshots of the Dolphins using six-man pass protections.
The question, considering quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns from concussion protocol to start Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh, is whether the Dolphins must beef up their pass protection to keep Tagovailoa upright.
It seems absolutely essential that the Dolphins do something aside from saying they just need to improve on their five-man pass protection fundamentals, which has been their refrain. Keep a running back or tight end in the backfield for extra muscle, for example. But, no, they’re sticking to their strategy.
“Ultimately you don’t look at it as pertaining to Tua,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. “You look at it as just making sure we protect all the quarterbacks because that’s an area we’ve been trying to improve with our fundamentals and just overall understanding of our launch points, timings and working as an offense.”
Planning on any such improvement is a dicey proposition.
Plus, Tagovailoa, because he’s already had a concussion, might be watched more closely this week by the concussion watchdogs – the UNC (Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant) and the spotter.
But Tagovailoa also plays a role in staying upright.
Coach Mike McDaniel said he loves Tagovailoa’s competitiveness, but he must make better decisions on getting rid of the ball instead of trying to extend plays. McDaniel said he’s talked to Tagovailoa about this subject.
“You just need to be able to understand your importance to the team and how sometimes the best play you can make is a throwaway,” McDaniel said.
Tagovailoa is trying to live that message.
“Throwing the ball away hasn’t been something that I’ve done in the past really well because I’m trying to make plays,” he said. “So just learning from that, if it’s not there, it’s OK to throw it away.”
To a certain extent, the Dolphins are correct in saying they just need to improve on the fundamentals. After all, they gain a huge advantage by using five eligible receivers to stretch the field horizontally and vertically in McDaniel’s dynamic offense.
And when you consider two of those receivers are lighting-fast Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, you begin to understand the pressured choice the Dolphins force on defenses. They can send six-man rushes if they choose, but that’s fewer people to cover, or tackle, Hill and Waddle.
On the other hand, it’s been six games and there’s been no improvement in the five-man pass protection fundamentals, only quarterbacks being knocked out of games, which has happened three times this season.
Something must change.
Defenses aren’t having a tough time mounting a pass rush.
Dolphins quarterbacks have been blitzed 43 times this season, according to Pro Football Reference. That’s tied for the third-fewest in the league.
However, Dolphins quarterbacks have been pressured 31% of the time they drop back to pass, which is third-most in the league. And Dolphins quarterbacks have been sacked 15 times, tied for ninth-most in the league.
In other words, teams are getting to Dolphins quarterbacks without bringing extra people.
That’s one reason, Dolphins players and coaches say, that using six-man protections isn’t necessary now or in the future. The Dolphins must be better at getting “a hat on a hat,” as the saying goes.
Dolphins players say they can run lots of different plays from the same formation, more than most teams, which helps to keep the pass rush at bay.
Beyond that, the Dolphins say they have the option of using an additional person for pass protection, that the running backs and tight ends make a read before going into their patterns. So the alternate plan exists, it’s just not enacted very often.
Pittsburgh is a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to blitzes. The Steelers blitz 24.5% of the time, 19th in the league. The Steelers’ 12 sacks are tied for 20th (with the Dolphins and Rams), and their pressures (16%) rank 29th, just ahead of the Dolphins’ defense (15.7%).
The fact Pittsburgh won’t have All Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt (pectoral) is a huge relief. But the Steelers’ pass rush, such as the Dolphins’ other opponents, will still pose a problem.
The Dolphins should get left tackle Terron Armstead back after an almost-two-game absence due to a toe injury. That’ll be a big boost. But every other spot on the offensive line is vulnerable, which makes Tagovailoa vulnerable.
That gets us back to McDaniel’s message to Tagovailoa that it’s OK to throw the ball away.
“It’s the longevity of me just being able to be the quarterback for this team and not try to make something out of nothing,” Tagovailoa said. “Plays will come to us, and that’s kind of what our mantra for our offense is.”
One thing to consider is the vast majority of Tagovailoa’s throws, such as the rest of the league, are no more than 9 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, which reduces the requirements for extended pass protection. Tagovailoa is 39 for 52 (75%) for 302 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on those passes, according to Pro Football Focus.
Interestingly, Tagovailoa is also 11 of 13 on passes behind the line of scrimmage, meaning 65 of his passes (59%) are within 9 yards of the line of scrimmage or behind the line of scrimmage.
So perhaps the facts say there’s no great need for the Dolphins to change what they’re doing regarding pass protection.
But at some point, after you have three quarterbacks knocked out of games, the facts should turn into a plea for change.
MN gains 4,200 jobs in September, better than August; unemployment at 2%
Minnesota gained a net 4,200 jobs in September, up 0.1% from August, the state Department of Employment and Economic Development said Thursday. The private sector led the hiring, with 8,500 jobs gained.
Minnesota’s September unemployment rate remained low at 2%, up one-tenth of a point from August and compared with a national rate of 3.5%. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of a point to 68.1%, compared with the national rate of 62.3%; this measures the percentage of the state population that is working or actively looking for work and is used to calculate the main unemployment rate.
The state’s job growth in September follows the revised addition of 1,200 jobs in August, up from a previously reported loss of 3,100 jobs. Private sector job growth in the state was up 0.3%, month-to-month. Government lost 4,300 jobs, down 1%.
The U.S. gained 578,000 jobs in September, up 0.4% from August, with the private sector adding 563,000 jobs, up 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Minnesota employment has grown 2.4% since January 2022 while the U.S. has grown 2.2%, DEED said. For 12 straight months, Minnesota has gained jobs.
“Our nation-leading unemployment rate continues to reveal a market full of opportunity — we’re committed to driving innovative approaches to help Minnesota businesses find the workers they need,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a news release.
Wages grew even faster in Minnesota in September than in August, up 5.7% overall, though still slower than inflation, with the consumer price index at 8.2% year-on-year in September.
Looking at the state’s alternative measures of unemployment, the broadest measure, called the U6, was 4.9% in September. This includes in its count workers who are involuntarily part time and people who have stopped actively seeking work.
‘The Pillars of Creation’, 6,500 light years away, captured in stunning detail
Washington:
The James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’, huge structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, NASA said on Wednesday, and the image is as majestic as one could get. to hope.
The twinkling of thousands of stars illuminates the telescope’s first shot of the gigantic columns of gold, copper and brown that stand in the middle of the cosmos.
At the ends of several pillars are bright red spots resembling lava. “These are ejections from stars that are still forming,” only a few hundred thousand years old, NASA said in a statement.
These “young stars periodically launch supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material, like these thick pillars,” the US space agency added.
The “Pillars of Creation” are located 6,500 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula of our galaxy, the Milky Way.
The pillars were made famous by the Hubble Space Telescope, which first captured them in 1995 and again in 2014.
But thanks to Webb’s infrared capabilities, the new telescope – launched into space less than a year ago – can peer through the opacity of the pillars, revealing the formation of many new stars.
“By popular demand, we had to do the Pillars of Creation” with Webb, Klaus Pontoppidan, science program manager at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said on Twitter on Wednesday.
STScI operates Webb from Baltimore, Maryland.
“There are so many stars!” Pontopidan added.
NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn summed it up: “The universe is beautiful!” she wrote on Twitter.
The image, covering an area of about eight light-years, was taken by Webb’s NIRCam primary imager, which captures near-infrared wavelengths invisible to the human eye.
The colors in the image have been “translated” into visible light.
According to NASA, the new image “will help researchers revamp their star formation models by identifying a much more precise number of newly formed stars, as well as the amounts of gas and dust in the region.”
Operational since July, Webb is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has already released an unprecedented series of data. Scientists hope this will herald a new era of discovery.
One of the main goals of the $10 billion telescope is to study the life cycle of stars. Another main line of research concerns exoplanets, planets outside the Earth’s solar system.
Princess Love Admits To Having Threes*mes To Please Ray J And To Keep Him From Cheating
On and off couple Princess Love and Ray J are at it again. This time Princess Love has disclosed that in many cases she has to agree to threes-mes with Ray J in an attempt to save their marriage. It appears the marriage is beyond saving though. Since the couple married back in 2016, it… Read More »Princess Love Admits To Having Threes*mes To Please Ray J And To Keep Him From Cheating
The post Princess Love Admits To Having Threes*mes To Please Ray J And To Keep Him From Cheating appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Oswald Peraza gets his first postseason start, rookie shortstop bats eighth in the order
HOUSTON — Oswald Peraza got his first playoff start on Thursday night. The shortstop made a pinch running appearance Wednesday, but he was the starting shortstop for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros.
“Yeah it was my toughest call,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of using the rookie instead of Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thursday night. “I ended Framber [Valdez] being so groundball heavy. Izzy faced him a lot, put it on the ground a lot against him. I just felt like Peraza’s got a little more chance of getting it in the air against him. So I thought Izzy looked good yesterday, so this is just a matchup thing.”
In 49 at-bats over 18 games, Peraza slashed .306/.404/.429 with an .832 OPS after being called up in September. He hit three doubles and a home run. He drew six walks and struck out nine times.
That and the way Peraza handled himself was enough to impress Boone.
“I was curious how he was going to be. I liked what I saw the whole time. He was just prepared and was good when he had his opportunities,” Boone said. “Whether that was not playing a handful of days, many get in there a couple of days in a row. Because work was really good. Nothing seemed to really overwhelm them. He impressed me and I was really excited to have him for that final month. I just thought it was good for him. To be in the environment, be around it. But not only did he play pretty well, but he yeah, I just liked everything about it. So, I feel good about putting them in there with infielders.”
Kiner-Falefa, who started Game 1, will be available on the bench as Peraza takes his spot Thursday night.
()
