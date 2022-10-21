Us Allies Should Brace For Possible Shift In Aid To Ukraine - Politico - Rt World News

A Hamas delegation traveled to Damascus to reconnect with the Syrian government. By getting closer to Bashar el-Assad, the Gaza Islamist movement is thus avoiding geopolitical isolation and putting an end to 10 years of disagreement.

Decidedly in the Middle East, all roads lead to Damascus. After the Syrian renewal with the Emirates and Bahrain, the Algerian and Egyptian insistence on reviewing Syria within the Arab League, it is the turn of Hamas to make the road to the Syrian capital after more than 10 years of rupture.

“It is a day of glory, an important day, during which we restore our presence in Syria and resume joint work” with Damascus, declared on October 19 Khalil Hayya, head of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations office.

Khalil Hayya was received by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as part of a delegation of Palestinian formations. “This meeting is historic. It constitutes a new start for the Palestinian-Syrian action,” said the leader of the Gaza Islamist movement during a press conference.

In a statement reporting the meeting with the Palestinian organizations, the Syrian presidency affirmed that “despite the war waged against Syria, the latter has never changed its positions supporting the resistance” against Israel.

According to a senior Hamas official, quoted by AFP, the movement is preparing in a “first step” to reopen a “representative office in Damascus”. “However, it is too early to talk about moving the headquarters to Damascus,” he told the French news agency.

“We agree with the president to turn the page and move forward,” added Khalil Hayya.

Avoid isolation

This decision to officially reconnect with Damascus is also part of a Palestinian desire to change the political paradigm. While the various Palestinian factions gathered in Algiers from October 11 to 13 to sign a reconciliation agreement, Hamas seeks above all to avoid geopolitical isolation.

Given the recent rapprochement between the Gulf countries and Israel, Palestinian resistance is no longer a stated objective, quite the contrary. Moreover, the reconciliation between Turkey and the Jewish state last August dealt a fatal blow to Hamas, which had several offices there. Because of this diplomatic warming, Ankara, which nevertheless shared the same Brotherhood acquaintances with the Gaza movement, withdrew its representations from its territory.

This rapprochement with Damascus would therefore be above all a pragmatic choice to remain in the “Front of refusal”, an axis which categorically rejects any normalization of relations with the Jewish state. This patching up has even been planned for a long time. Several Hamas officials traveled to Beirut to meet Hezbollah cadres. The secretary general of the Lebanese party Hassan Nasrallah had also met the head of the political office of the Palestinian movement, Ismail Haniyeh, last June. Faithful ally of Damascus, the Lebanese Shiite party and Iran have campaigned for a warming of relations. Tehran thus wishes to strengthen its regional alliance opposed to Israeli and American interests.

10 years of misunderstanding

This geopolitical reversal thus puts an end to a quarrel of more than 10 years between the Gazan Islamist movement and the Syrian government. Hamas had yet found refuge in 2000 with Damascus after being ejected from Jordan in 1999. Assad’s Syria was a fervent defender of the “Palestinian resistance” and sheltered leaders of the movement in its capital. This fusional relationship thus enabled Hamas to develop links outside the Gaza enclave.

But this relationship deteriorated at the dawn of the “Arab Springs” and in particular the tense situation in Syria. As early as 2012, the head of Hamas’ political bureau abroad Khaled Mechaal packed his bags and left Damascus for Doha, the main sponsor of the Arab uprisings. The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement officially takes up the cause of the Syrian insurgents during a speech in Turkey in September 2012.

According to certain sources close to Hezbollah and the Syrian government, the Izz al-Din al-Qassem brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, took an active part in the war in Syria alongside the rebels and jihadists. Several militiamen are said to have supervised the training of the Al-Waleed Brigades and the Al-Farouq Brigade in combat against Hezbollah and the Syrian loyalist army during the battle of Qussaïr on the Lebanese border in May 2013. They would have notably shared their expertise in tunnel construction. The same year, the preaching of Brotherhood imam Youssef al-Qaradawi at the al-Doha mosque in the presence of Khaled Mechaal provoked the ire of Tehran and the Lebanese Shiite party. The Egyptian sheikh describes the Lebanese militia as “Satan’s party” and the Islamic Republic as an “ally of Zionism”. Result, Iran halves its financial aid to Hamas and the seven offices of the Palestinian movement in Beirut are closed.

But the radicalization of the Syrian opposition, the capture by Daesh of the largest Palestinian camp in Syria Yarmouk in 2015 or the lukewarm relations with the “axis of resistance” are pushing Hamas to review its copy and reconnect with Tehran. and Hezbollah.

This return to the fold of Hamas in the Syrian fold does not meet with consensus among the Gaza population, some of whom are won over to the cause of the Syrian opposition. Two camps are more or less facing each other, one rather favorable to Qatar and therefore rooted in a rejection of any normalization with the Syrian government and the other more subservient to Iran and therefore in favor of a rapprochement with Damascus. As such, Hamas sympathizers have stepped up to the plate, like the analyst gazaouie Saleh Al-Naami, who blasted a “moral sin” on Twitter.

Whether geopolitical opportunism or a sincere approach, this realignment of Hamas with Damascus would above all benefit from reuniting the Iranian axis in the region.