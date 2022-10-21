Victor Oladipo again out Friday for Heat vs. Celtics, as watch with left knee continues

Newsletter Sign-Up
Day-to-day has turned into days-to-days when it comes to the season debut of Victor Oladipo, with the Heat listing the veteran guard as out for Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.
As was the case with Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls, Oladipo continues to be listed with left-knee tendinosis, the opposite leg of the one that has limited him the past four seasons due to knee and quadriceps issues.
With the game against Boston opening a back-to-back set that concludes with a Saturday visit by the Toronto Raptors, it appears Oladipo, 30, will miss at least the first week of the season. The next question could be whether he travels for the Heat’s trip next week to Portland, Golden State and Sacramento.
The Heat struggled in Oladipo’s absence to create offense with the second unit in their season opening 116-108 loss to the Bulls, with 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro moving into the starting lineup.
Gabe Vincent, who took Oladipo’s minutes, closed with two points on 1-of-4 shooting in 16:03. The Heat’s only sustained perimeter offense in reserve were the 22 points of Max Strus, with 15 of those coming on 3-pointers.
Oladipo had his moments against the Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, when both Kyle Lowry and Herro were dealing with injuries. He scored 14 points in Game 2 and 23 in Game 4, before shooting 4 of 12 in the Heat’s Game 7 loss that sent Boston to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Backup center Omer Yurtseven, sidelined since the preseason opener, also remains out, with what the Heat are listing as a left-ankle impingement. Oladipo and Yurtseven are the lone Heat players on the injury report.
The Celtics also list two players out: center Robert Williams, due to recovery from surgery on his left knee, and forward Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to miss the season due to a torn ACL.
Strus’ 22 points Wednesday were the third most by a Heat reserve on an opening night in the franchise’s 35 seasons, behind only the 27 by Herro in last season’s opener and 25 by Willie Burton in the 1990 opener.
“We’re still trying to figure out things,” Strus said of where and how the Heat will find offense this season, with Wednesday his 11th career 20-point game.
With Strus, Jimmy Butler (24) and Herro (23) leading the offense Wednesday, it was the sixth time the Heat had three 20-point scorers on an opening night.
The Heat also did it last year with Herro (27), Butler (21) and Bam Adebayo (20). The first time the Heat did it was in 1990, with Burton (25), Rony Seikaly (22) and Sherman Douglas (21).
As it was, Wednesday was the first time the Heat lost a season opener at home since falling 91-80 to the Detroit Pistons in 2007.
In closing 4 of 8 from beyond the arc Wednesday, Herro became the 12th player in franchise history to reach 400 3-pointers, doing it with his second conversion.
In addition, he joined Duncan Robinson, Wayne Ellington, Tim Hardaway, Eddie Jones and Josh Richardson as the only Heat players with 400 3-pointers within their first four Heat seasons. . . .
With his 37 points for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan became the fourth opponent to score at least 37 against the Heat on opening night, and the first since Grant Hill scored 41 for the Pistons on Nov. 2, 1999.
Also with 37 or more on opening night against the Heat were a pair of Orlando Magic players Nick Anderson (42 on Nov. 6, 1992) and Shaquille O’Neal (42 on Nov, 5, 1993). . . .
With his 15 points and 17 rebounds Wednesday, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic recorded his 22nd career double-double against the Heat. The only opponents with more are Dwight Howard (36), Patrick Ewing (31) and Tim Duncan (31).
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is negotiating with President Joe Biden’s housing officials over possible city reforms after federal investigators accused Chicago of racist zoning and land use practices.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has delayed officially declaring the next steps in a civil rights investigation for nearly two years. The federal government could force the city to make significant and permanent changes to its planning processes or risk losing millions of federal dollars. After Lightfoot just months ago appeared to be gearing up for a fight, HUD said in a statement Thursday to the Chicago Sun-Times that the two sides are now in talks.
“The department is seeking voluntary resolution of issues throughout an investigation and has suspended enforcement processes to advance negotiations,” HUD said in its statement.
City hall officials declined to comment.
In August, lawyers for the Lightfoot administration sent HUD a letter asking it to reconsider the findings of the investigation that accused the city of moving polluters to black and brown communities. The investigation was sparked by plans to relocate the General Iron metal grinder from white and affluent Lincoln Park to a predominantly Southeastern Latino community surrounded by black neighborhoods – an area already overburdened by air pollution.
The letter called the accusation “absolutely absurd,” but HUD confirmed to the Sun-Times last month that the department would not hesitate to initiate formal proceedings or even refer the case to the U.S. Department of Justice. for application. At stake is the tens of millions of dollars of federal money that flow into Chicago each year — funding that provides essential programs and services to some of the city’s most vulnerable people.
In July, and again last month, it emerged that Lightfoot was looking for a fight with Biden. “The city is confident that it would prevail against the execution in any legal proceeding,” the August letter told HUD.
Community and civil rights advocates said the posture was a gamble and the mayor should come to the table with the federal government, which she now appears to be doing.
“It would be a stupid thing if they didn’t negotiate,” said Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery. Johnson’s organization was one of the community groups that filed a complaint with HUD in 2020.
General Iron’s proposed move to the southeast side was ultimately rejected by Lightfoot earlier this year, but the community groups who filed the civil rights complaint argued that the historic policies and practices that set that plan in motion market showed the need for reform.
The owner of General Iron is currently going through a process of administrative hearings in hopes of overturning the city’s decision to deny a final permit needed to operate. The owner was so confident he would get the permit, based on a two-page deal with the Lightfoot administration, that he built a new shredding operation at East 116th Street along the Calumet River.
Lightfoot’s denial of the permit followed numerous protests and even a month-long hunger strike, events that brought a number of health care advocates into the debate. Residents on the southeast side argued they couldn’t tolerate more pollution in a community surrounded by filthy industries and already suffering from poor air quality and health issues among residents.
Community groups whose HUD complaint initiated the investigation, including the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said not only should reforms be put in place by the city, but that the car and metal shredding operation built at East 116th is set to be dismantled.
“It must be deconstructed and we must make fundamental reforms to the racist systems that have allowed toxic polluters to accumulate in neighborhoods like ours,” the groups said in a statement.
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead participated in practice for the first time in more than a month at the team’s Thursday drills, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins also returned from a one-practice absence ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was Armstead’s first practice since Sept. 16, the Friday before Miami’s Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Armstead went through limited practices that Friday and Thursday but has been held out of drills since.
“It was great being back out there. It’s what I do for a living,” said Armstead on Thursday, adding he fine-tuned techniques in his limited participation, according to the injury report. “I need to practice as much as possible.”
Despite the weeks without practicing because of his lingering toe injury, Armstead still played the Dolphins’ Sept. 25 win against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals and the start of the Oct. 9 loss at the New York Jets. Against the Jets, he exited eight offensive plays into the action, and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
While not getting specific about the toe, Armstead called the ailment “unique.”
“It’s painful, for sure,” he said. “It kind of started to be a little more than that, a little lack of function. Made it hard to do my job.”
After Sunday’s game, coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson, who has been on injured reserve for the past five weeks with an ankle injury, were close to returning. On Monday, he called Armstead day-to-day after saying he felt good about the point he reached by Sunday, despite not playing against the Vikings.
After exiting the loss to the Jets, Armstead stayed back in New York to meet with Dr. Martin O’Malley, a noted foot specialist.
“Got a lot of information,” Armstead said. “We took a lot of steps to move forward. It’s getting better, improving. Just go out, play football, you deal with it, so it’s been a challenge.”
Jackson, meanwhile, who started a 21-day clock to return from IR when he began practicing again on Oct. 12, missed a third consecutive practice Thursday. He participated in Wednesday and Thursday drills last week before missing Friday and not practicing so far this week. McDaniel, though, on Monday, said the right tackle has not had a setback.
The Dolphins could use at least one of their starting tackles in Sunday’s game after the combination of backups Greg Little and Brandon Shell have struggled in the past two games.
“If I can play, I’m playing,” Armstead said.
While Wilkins’ return, officially a limited one on the injury report, from a hand injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday was a welcome sight, the Dolphins still didn’t have defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah participating due to his back injury.
Ogbah was seen working out on the side of practice out of uniform. Cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness) did not practice Thursday.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who remained limited on Thursday due to his shoulder injury, was wearing a red, non-contact jersey.
Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was upgraded to full participation from being limited Wednesday, and tackle Greg Little (Achilles), a full participant Wednesday, was downgraded to limited Thursday.
Others limited were linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb).
The Steelers had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick among a number of players to increase their practice workload from limited to full on their injury report. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had a rest day. Wide receiver and return specialist Steven Sims missed a second straight practice due to a hamstring injury, and cornerback James Pierre (hip), a former Deerfield Beach High and FAU player, popped up on Pittsburgh’s injury report as limited Thursday.
Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker can be seen getting after it at team practices. The former standout wideout might run quick sprints, like he’s working on the release on a route or even act as a stand-in cornerback for his receivers
“That’s just for me,” Welker said Thursday. “I’m trying to not get too old, trying to stretch out, move around a little bit. So, if anything, that’s more for myself and just trying to get my energy going and try not to look like a guy — ‘Oh, he used to play,’ not ‘Oh, he used to play?’”
Welker’s not the only former player on Miami’s coaching staff that still has the competitive drive in him. His teammate on the 2004 Dolphins, defensive backs coach Sam Madison, didn’t let a reporter finish as he was about to ask what would happen if the two lined up against each other in practice.
“You already know what the answer is. And he knows the answer, as well. Ain’t nothing changed,” Madison started.
Then, he pointed to his cleats that he wears, even inside the building before heading out for practice.
“I keep these on. I stay strapped,” Madison said. “He might be in a little better shape, but he still can get these hands.”
There is no videotape available from the two men’s hockey games Minnesota and North Dakota played in Minneapolis on Jan. 23-24, 1948 — a split between the Gophers and an upstart program then called the Fighting Sioux. But if current Gophers coach Bob Motzko was able to watch those games, he has a good idea of what he would see.
“Like (assistant coach Steve Miller) says, ‘I haven’t had to watch film on North Dakota in years. I start watching and I can stop in five minutes.’ It’s the same North Dakota team,” Motzko said this week when previewing a renewal of one of the oldest rivalries in college hockey. “Their bread and butter is how hard they play, how hard they forecheck, and it’s North Dakota.”
In the style of folks at Ohio State who refer to arch-rival Michigan as “that team up north,” Motzko didn’t use the words “North Dakota” often this week, instead talking about, “that green team.” With both games expected to be sellouts, and plenty of North Dakota alumni in the Twin Cities and willing to make the drive from the Red River Valley, there are sure to be lots of fans of “that green team” inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.
The Gophers and North Dakota have not shared a conference in a decade, and play each other twice a year now — three times at most, if they meet in the NCAA tournament. They have two games scheduled in Grand Forks next season, then the rivalry may take a year off, although Motzko offered assurances that they will keep playing, even if there is a pause.
Still, for many of the Gophers, the rivalry with North Dakota overshadows many of their Big Ten foes, even with no conference standing points on the line.
“Whenever it’s North Dakota week, that’s something you dream of as a kid. All of us dreamed of being Gopher hockey players and we’re all here, and the games you dream of are the Gophers beating North Dakota,” team captain Brock Faber said. “There’s been a different type of intensity this week, and obviously we’re looking forward to getting this place rocking on Friday and Saturday night, and hopefully come out with two wins.”
The Gophers were off last weekend and spent equal amounts of time at the rink and getting their minds off hockey. They are coming off a 3-2 loss at Minnesota State Mankato in their last outing — a game in which the Mavericks’ physical play was an eye-opener. Star freshman forward Logan Cooley had to be helped from the ice after a hard collision but finished the game and appears to be healthy.
Perhaps cognizant of the need for some size to shield Cooley and fellow freshman Jimmy Snuggerud, Motzko had Matthew Knies skating with the two prized rookies in practice and may present a different line chart on Friday.
The Gophers are ranked atop the national polls, while North Dakota dropped four spots after a home tie and loss to Quinnipiac last week. Motzko joked that “the green team” would likely be an ornery bunch upon arrival in Minneapolis, coming off a loss.
One notable Fighting Hawk that the Gophers do not need to study video from is goalie Drew DeRidder, who will be very familiar with the rink if he plays in Minneapolis this weekend, having transferred to North Dakota after four years at Michigan State.
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Twin Cities Saturday for at least two events.
Details of the events remained this Thursday, but here’s what we know:
At some point Saturday, Harris will headline an official event in Minneapolis described as a “moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights,” according to an advisory from her office. “Protecting reproductive rights” has become shorthand among Democrats for supporting widespread access to abortions, as well as other related issues. It’s unclear if the public will be able to attend that event.
After that event, during the “early afternoon,” Harris will attend a Minneapolis fundraiser for Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election against Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Seats for the event range from $50 for a student or “Young Professional” to $1,000 for “VIP Premium Seating,” according to information from an invitation Walz’ campaign emailed to the Pioneer Press. No other details were available.
The governor’s race is widely seen as close. President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings have resulted in few Democrats inviting him to stump for their campaigns, and Walz doesn’t appear to have solicited his help either. Harris has traveled to several states to highlight abortion, which Democrats believe can help their chances during next month’s elections following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision over the summer, which struck down a decades-long federal right to abortion.
Jensen and Walz participated in their only televised debate Tuesday night, and the two men are scheduled to debate live on Minnesota Public Radio at noon Friday, Oct. 28.
Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday called on state leaders to create 1,000 new low-threshold housing units outside of Boston to help address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the city’s known neighborhood. under the name of “Mass. and Cass.
The press conference on the city’s efforts to address the confluence of addiction, mental health and homelessness crises came a day after the mayor acknowledged the city was unable to respond the increased need for services in the region.
The briefing was originally held at Clifford Park, which over the years has seen the effects of the crisis in the form of open drug use, children being jabbed by improperly discarded needles, public sex and human excrement.
But the press conference was cut short and moved indoors after being interrupted by protesters intervening and chanting “Shame on Wu”.
According to reporters at the scene, the protesters included members of the community who raised concerns about conditions at the park, as well as people opposed to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
“It’s hard to sit here and tell all of you about the progress we’ve made when I know I still feel like the city has so and so much visibility affected and shaken by the depth of the unrest over substance use and mental health and homelessness that we are still struggling to meet the demand to serve,” Wu said.
But the mayor touted the work the city has been doing since January, including calling for the creation of 192 low-threshold supportive housing units, saying there have been “amazing results”.
Nearly 400 people from Mass. and Cass were hooked up to low-threshold housing, she said.
“The percentage of people we see sticking to a treatment plan, getting to appointments, and even going from that kind of transition stage to permanent out-of-town housing has been, compared to what the percentages look like for someone living on the streets or in a tent, it’s night and day,” she says.
Generally, “low threshold” refers to placing minimum requirements on people seeking to access services, removing or reducing barriers such as a sobriety warrant, so that people receive harm reduction care or housing.
Sheila Dillon, the city’s housing chief, said as of Wednesday, 72 formerly homeless people from Mass. and Cass – who were originally brought to one of six low-threshold, medically supported sites that were set up earlier this year – now live in stable, permanent accommodation.
At least 65 of those people are in units outside the city, according to Wu.
Dillon said of the 188 people currently on one of the six sites, 150 have created a housing plan in conjunction with a housing professional and 112 have a housing resource in hand, such as waiting for an apartment or a source to pay. the rent. This means that they will soon be ready to move on, opening a place for new residents of Mass. and Cass, she said.
“I think that’s definitely a model that we can ask the state and other communities to replicate,” Dillon said.
Wu said now is the time for the state to step in.
Because while hundreds of people have been served by the city, moving through the housing and treatment pipeline, the mayor said “hundreds more” have arrived from other communities and states.
“We simply cannot maintain a model that we know works as a starting point and a stabilization point for services, to house the entire New England region,” she said. “And so we’re looking for that partnership with the state.”
Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said that as of August, 50% of people housed under the city’s initiatives were taking drugs to treat drug use disorders. opioids, 64% were engaged in primary medical care. , and 30 percent were engaged in mental health care.
“We know it works to stabilize individuals, but at the city level, with the funding we have, with the resources we have as a municipality, [we] can’t do it alone,” Wu said. is that we need a partnership from the state. We need to create 1,000 new low-threshold supportive housing units and locate them outside of the city of Boston.
Wu said the city continues to work daily to identify more locations for units in the city, as well as expand emergency shelter space and case management as cold weather approaches.
“We will continue to do our part as a city that is a hub of services and welcoming to all, but to truly address the need and depth of the opioid crisis, confused and complicated with homelessness and mental health. , we need the state as a partner, as we do for every problem,” she said.
Overall, Wu and other city officials said the overall number of people gathering around Mass and Cass, as well as the number of tents in the area, had decreased.
Ojikutu said that on one day in October 2021, 262 people were walking around the Mass area. and Cass. On the same day this year, that number was 173.
For the same date last year, there were 90 tents in the area, she said, compared to 20 seen this year.
“We have made significant progress,” she said.
Citing a survey the city conducted over the past two weeks of 150 people around Mass. and Cass, Ojikutu said 47% said they had been coming to the area for a year or less.
“A lot of these people weren’t there in January 2022 when we did the first wave of housing,” she said.
Responding to concerns about discarded needles, a by-product of the drug abuse crisis, Ojikutu said that since January the city has collected more than 200,000 syringes compared to the 7,300 distributed by its harm reduction services.
Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Association, told the press conference that it is true that business owners and neighbors in the area will tell you that the situation in the area is still “bad”.
“They’re not wrong,” she said. “But they’re wrong if someone says there’s no progress. They are wrong. They have very short memories.
She echoed city officials saying the only way to truly solve the long-term crisis is through a partnership with the state where other communities are also stepping up and expanding services locally.
“Boston is doing a pretty good job of solving their own problems, but you can’t take everyone,” she said. “So somewhere along the way, the state has to either incentivize or penalize other communities – can they just take a piece of it? Can they take a small processing center? Can they take three affordable transitional units? We’re not asking people to take over the world, we’re just asking everyone to do what’s right. »
In his appeal to the state, Wu stressed that the scale of investment in the model the city has put in place is paying off.
She also stressed that the city will continue to take all possible steps to make progress on the humanitarian crisis and its impacts, saying that she appreciates and respects the passion and emotion that those who have raised concerns about the approach of the city feel about it.
She acknowledged that Clifford Park, even with the “significant turnaround” with the measures taken by the city, is “nowhere near” where it should be in terms of impacts.
“We will do everything possible to ensure that all of our parks and public spaces are what our children deserve,” she said. “The reality of the situation is that we have to keep improving every day, and we’re not there yet, far from it.”
Predictions for Friday’s first-round playoff games in Wisconsin high school football:
Menomonie’s consecutive playoff year streak continues by the hair on its chin, as the Mustangs were one of the teams who advanced to the postseason via tiebreak despite a losing conference record. Now Menomonie is playing with house money. These two teams played a tight 24-21 game a couple weeks ago that ended in a Tigers’ victory. Our pick: New Richmond 16, Menomonie 10
River Falls has the look of a legitimate Division 2 state title contender this season with so much talent up front. Friday should serve as a solid tuneup for a potentially deep run. Our pick: River Falls 38, La Crosse Central 7
Wisconsin Dells may be the ranked Division 4 team and home squad in this matchup, but it’s unwise to doubt Middle Border Conference teams in the early rounds of playoff competition. Our pick: St. Croix Central 22, Wisconsin Dells 19
Entering the postseason on a 5-game winning streak, the Raiders are in a prime position for a deep run into November — a place the program hasn’t been for some time. Our pick: Hudson 27, D.C. Everest 17
Baldwin-Woodville dual-threat quarterback Mason Werner — who has 20 passing touchdowns and seven more on the ground — is the type of weapon who can change playoff fortunes on any snap. Our pick: Baldwin-Woodville 30, Adams-Friendship 21
Credit to Mauston for rebounding from a 1-4 start to reach the postseason. But Ellsworth is motivated to get back to the Division-4 state title game it dropped a year ago, and has the talent to do it. Our pick: Ellsworth 45, Mauston 6
