Business groups and their progressive allies are pushing Congress to further accelerate business migration in the lame post-election session.

Corporate pressure for cheap labor hides behind plaintive, media-amplified calls for amnesty for the “dreamers”. This term is used by advocates and the media to glorify an estimated three million young illegal immigrants who are staying in the United States by their calculating foreign parents.

President Joe Biden “needs to use his bully pulpit but also his political capital to make sure he measures up to young immigrants who have been here since they were kids,” said Marielena Hincapie, who leads the National Immigration Law Center. “There is no other time – let’s not wait for the Supreme Court to rule,” she told Politico.com on Oct. 20.

But the lobbying pressure is fueled by business groups that have far higher priorities than a “Dreamer” amnesty.

Those higher priorities include an amendment to the House’s must-have defense authorization bill that would allow corporations to dramatically step up their extraction of white-collar workers from poor foreign countries. If approved, the new migrants will help reduce the salaries paid to millions of American college graduates in debt and raising their families.

That amendment comes with a Senate amendment that could be added to any bill in motion, which is supported by Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il) and Republican Mike Rounds (R-SD).

Bloomberg.com reported on October 11:

Senators introduced a slew of NDAA amendments on other immigration issues. Most will be ignored, but some might make them a bunch of bipartisan managers, and a few might get a vote in the Senate. Proponents will try to include many of these same proposals, along with others, in an omnibus spending bill, though the outlook remains uncertain. Efforts include proposals to provide a pathway to citizenship for non-citizen military and veterans, recover unused family and work visas from years past, and restore diversity visas lost to bureaucratic delays and travel restrictions. of the Trump era.

Overall, business groups prefer reporters to focus on young migrants rather than replacement workers. For example, a West Coast investor advocacy group – FWD.us – touted a full-page advertisement advocating amnesty in the the wall street journal:

NEW TODAY—with full-page advertising in @WSJ & in the wake of the 5th Circuit’s illegal DACA ruling, more than 80 of the world’s largest corporations, trade associations and business leaders are calling on Congress to act to enact permanent bipartisan protections for DACA in the lame duck. NBC History – pic.twitter.com/YkpfBbsbtX — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) October 20, 2022

Investor group FWD.us supports migration because it boosts their businesses with more workers cutting wages, more consumers, and more tenants. The founders are Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt and Mark and Priscilla Zuckerberg. It was established in 2013 to help pass the Cheap Labor and Amnesty Bill of 2013 from the “Gang of Eight”.

The staff of the FWD.us group tries to hide the identity of the wealthy investors who founded and financed the group. But copies exist on other sites.

FWD.us has long fueled the DACA debate to downplay media coverage and public acknowledgment of Fortune 500 migration.

The the wall street journal the ad was sponsored by a spin-off from FWD.us, the Coalition for the American Dream. He stated :

The labor shortage will worsen in the United States if hundreds of thousands of critical workers [the ‘DACA” recipients of illegally-awarded work permits) are stripped of their legal ability to support themselves and their families. That is the situation we currently face if this ruling becomes final, and it is the reason for our request today. Given that DACA applications and renewals were granted on a rolling basis, the end to this program means that an estimated 22,000 jobs would be lost every month for two years. That is roughly 1,000 job losses per business day at a time when the U.S. economy already faces significant workforce shortages. When the last DACA recipient’s work permit expires, the U.S. will have lost more than 500,000 jobs, and the U.S. economy will lose as much as $11.7 billion annually – or roughly $1 billion monthly – in wages from previously employed DACA recipients. (To put this into perspective, in Texas alone, 400 healthcare workers and 300 teachers will be forced out of their jobs each month.)

“It is, first and foremost, a humanitarian issue, but the broken system is also harming manufacturers’ competitiveness,” said Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers.

“Our communities, businesses, and economy have all benefitted from the contributions of these young men and women,” claimed Matthew Shay, CEO of the National Retail Federation. “It is time to provide them with a pathway to lawful permanent residence and ultimately American citizenship.”

The business groups also paid for similar ads in the Dallas Morning News and the Charlotte Observer to pressure Sen. John Coryn (R-Tx) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Of course, any reduction in the number of illegal foreign workers is a boon to more than 100 million Americans who have lost wages and affordable housing because the establishment has pumped millions of cheap, submissive, and hard-working migrants into Americans’ workplaces.

Since January 2021, Biden has allowed roughly four million illegal migrants, visa workers, and legal immigrants into the United States, alongside many foreigners who take jobs after getting tourist visas. That mass inflow damaged Americans’ salaries by flooding the labor market and helped to spike inflation and housing prices.

The migrants are extracted from poor countries with the goal of diverting a larger share of the nation’s income toward investors and Wall Street.

The damage is exemplified by Julia Mallman, a single, childless, 42-year-old kindergarten teacher in Fairfax, Va. Her monthly rents jumped by 25 percent as Joe Biden’s migrants rented spaces in her apartment complex, she told the October 20 Washington Post:

“So many emotions when I saw that,” Mallman said. “I was furious. And disappointed. And demoralized.” She got a post-pandemic gut punch that is hitting renters across the nation this year. After landlords largely suspended rent hikes and federal assistance came during shutdowns, renters are now paying a steep price for that brief clemency. Nationwide, rents are up 11.3 percent this year, according to the real-estate-research firm CoStar Group. In some parts, like in Mallman’s working-class complex, the penalty … is weighing in at 25 percent. “Who can afford this?” she asked, showing me the contract she decided to sign after all, on the day it was due. “The prices are pretty much the same everywhere I look.”

The federal government’s Extraction Migration economy strategy is hidden from the public behind a screen of ineffective border defenses, pro-migration media coverage, official lies, and complex laws.

Even a New York Times writer recognized the scam in an October 20 op-ed:

The border, I think, is imperfect by design: Porous enough to ensure that some people will inevitably manage to get through, delivering a steady supply of cheap and under-the-table labor. Closed enough to prevent a glut of newcomers. Lenient at times because we are a land of immigrants, but punctuated with attention-grabbing crackdowns to dissuade too many people from trying their luck.

The GOP legislators in the House and Senate recognize their voters’ deep opposition to the wealth-shifting migration. So they are zig-zagging away from their donors’ demands before the election. NBC News reported on October 20:

A Republican aide said the “business community always underestimates how hard it is to get legislation through on this topic and tends to misread the political environment.”

Even Democrats doubt Republicans will OK the amnesty, NBC reported:

“From what I’m seeing and hearing, Republicans are not budging on this,” the Democratic aide said. “I’m glad these companies are doing this now, but they’re only as effective as their outreach.”

But the progressive groups keep pushing, amid much damage to Americans.

“It’s clear that the ball is in President Biden’s hands,” Greisa Martínez Rosas, the director of the donor-backed United We Dream group, told Politico.

“He needs to say that it’s his number one priority … He needs to say that clearly, publicly and many times. I think that he can use his bipartisan experience to bring Republicans to the negotiating table,” she told Politico.