Visalus Review: Just Another Health and Wellness Company?

Thanks for checking out this Visalus review! Since you’re here, you’ve probably heard quite a bit about this MLM mainstay and might be looking into joining them!

In this Visalus review, I’m going to explain if I believe Visalus to be a good company. I’ll go over the compensation plan, products, and their overall business. Plus, make sure to read to the end of this Visalus review because I’ll give you a simple formula to place yourself ahead of virtually every other rep out there!

Visalus was founded a little over a decade ago, and has since grown into a very successful MLM company. Their corporate board carries decades and decades of network marketing experience, which always bodes well for the future. Furthermore, their CEO, Ryan Blair, has helped engineer a 1,200% growth in just 3 years. It seems they are definitely on the right track, and appears that they are poised for their huge growth curve.

Visalus Review: Worthwhile Products?



After doing a bit of research, I must say that I’m impressed by the genius of their flagship product, the Body By Vi 90 Day Challenge. It is basically a 90 day plan to getting people in shape. It is one of the most marketable products I’ve ever seen for an MLM, and helps them stand out in a crowded health and wellness genre.

People want to lose weight, and they love having a specific step-by-step way to get there, along with a timeline for when it will happen. This product is very popular in the marketplace.

Also, throw into the mix their other various lines, such as weight loss, energy, and anti-aging products, and you have a well-rounded and diverse series of products you can market.

Visalus Review: Compensation Plan Broken Down



In simple terms, their compensation plan pays out up front bonuses, long term residual, as well as advancement bonuses.

When I’m looking at a compensation plan, those are the exact three things I look for. You get rewarded up front for immediate recruiting, plus building a large and growing team creates wealth down the road.

Overall, Visalus is a fantastic company for anyone to be a part of. They’ve already been around long enough to ensure that they’re a mainstay. Their compensation plan is very fair, and they have marketable products.

However, those points alone aren’t enough to guarantee that you’ll be a successful member of their company. In reality, the majority of their sales reps won’t ever make a dime in their company and will quit within a few months.

There are two ways that you can overcome these obstacles and position yourself in a position to do very well. First, you must join a team that will be there to help you. Your upline should be available for you to talk and consult with them. Plus, they should hold regular trainings and also be able to teach you how to recruit.

Second, you must have a marketing plan to find 20-30 leads per day, or you’ll never be able to recruit enough new reps to make any significant money. Many Visalus reps use online marketing systems to help brand themselves as leaders, and attract dozens of prospects to them ever day. To learn how to do this yourself, check out the resource box below!

Hope you enjoyed this Visalus Review!