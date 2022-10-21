Finance
Visalus Review: Just Another Health and Wellness Company?
Thanks for checking out this Visalus review! Since you’re here, you’ve probably heard quite a bit about this MLM mainstay and might be looking into joining them!
In this Visalus review, I’m going to explain if I believe Visalus to be a good company. I’ll go over the compensation plan, products, and their overall business. Plus, make sure to read to the end of this Visalus review because I’ll give you a simple formula to place yourself ahead of virtually every other rep out there!
Visalus was founded a little over a decade ago, and has since grown into a very successful MLM company. Their corporate board carries decades and decades of network marketing experience, which always bodes well for the future. Furthermore, their CEO, Ryan Blair, has helped engineer a 1,200% growth in just 3 years. It seems they are definitely on the right track, and appears that they are poised for their huge growth curve.
Visalus Review: Worthwhile Products?
After doing a bit of research, I must say that I’m impressed by the genius of their flagship product, the Body By Vi 90 Day Challenge. It is basically a 90 day plan to getting people in shape. It is one of the most marketable products I’ve ever seen for an MLM, and helps them stand out in a crowded health and wellness genre.
People want to lose weight, and they love having a specific step-by-step way to get there, along with a timeline for when it will happen. This product is very popular in the marketplace.
Also, throw into the mix their other various lines, such as weight loss, energy, and anti-aging products, and you have a well-rounded and diverse series of products you can market.
Visalus Review: Compensation Plan Broken Down
In simple terms, their compensation plan pays out up front bonuses, long term residual, as well as advancement bonuses.
When I’m looking at a compensation plan, those are the exact three things I look for. You get rewarded up front for immediate recruiting, plus building a large and growing team creates wealth down the road.
Overall, Visalus is a fantastic company for anyone to be a part of. They’ve already been around long enough to ensure that they’re a mainstay. Their compensation plan is very fair, and they have marketable products.
However, those points alone aren’t enough to guarantee that you’ll be a successful member of their company. In reality, the majority of their sales reps won’t ever make a dime in their company and will quit within a few months.
There are two ways that you can overcome these obstacles and position yourself in a position to do very well. First, you must join a team that will be there to help you. Your upline should be available for you to talk and consult with them. Plus, they should hold regular trainings and also be able to teach you how to recruit.
Second, you must have a marketing plan to find 20-30 leads per day, or you’ll never be able to recruit enough new reps to make any significant money. Many Visalus reps use online marketing systems to help brand themselves as leaders, and attract dozens of prospects to them ever day. To learn how to do this yourself, check out the resource box below!
Hope you enjoyed this Visalus Review!
Electronic Press Releases For Authors
A well-produced online press release can increase an author’s public speaking engagements, improve book sales, and expose you and your book to the mass target audiences on the internet.
As an author, you need to prepare internet press releases because many print publications that include book reviews have become online publications as well; and many publications today are online only. Editors of neither of these publication formats will likely welcome traditional hard copy press releases as warmly as the editors of print-only publications did in the past.
In preparing press releases for online distribution, traditional press release preparation rules must still be followed if you intend to turn that publicity into a means of securing public speaking events. Editors are not interested in promoting an author’s latest book unless that book advances an innovative way of changing people’s lives for the better. In other words, be sure to market yourself and frame your message in a press release that makes you look newsworthy so that the editor will see it as interesting to a large number of his or her readers.online
So, as you can see, before your press release ever reaches the readers of the publication you are soliciting, your message must interest the editor. As you progress through your internet press release preparation, you must give the editor and the audience reasons to continue reading your press release. Good writing skills and knowing how to construct a press release are the first and most important ingredients to creating solid news, electronic or print.
Before you begin writing press releases, set yourself some standards: 1) make a list of the facts regarding the news you are releasing, 2) calculate how to present those facts to an editor, and 3) determine an effective method of framing what you have to say to the readers of the publication to which you are making your proposal. Continue to consult your standards as you write and produce your online press release.
Your lead into the press release should be a short statement of “what your news is.” For example, “Author’s new book illuminates old angles on historic photographic preservation.” Assuming the audience is comprised of photographers, the lead may interest them. In the second statement, give the author’s name and a brief summary of the book.
Now you must demonstrate to the editor your connection on a personal basis with the readers. Using the photographer’s hook, talk to the readers about historic family photographs. Most everyone has family photographs and hardly anyone knows what do with them or how to share them. You may connect with readers on whatever subject your book is exploring-fishing, cycling, relationships, children, stamp collecting or other topics. You can find a connection if you think about it. And finding the connection to readers is the first step to finding the connection to individuals in groups who will invite you to speak to their organizations about your book.
When traditional press release writing requirements are satisfied, then you may move on to online press release preparation. For those preparing electronically for print publications, there are a couple of rules. Submit text in a WORD document. To give the editor some choices, submit more than one clear, good-quality photograph in 300 dpi.jpeg format. Do not embed images in the text. Embedding images causes technical problems and we all know what happens to problem submissions. Send images and text in separate files, which can be done as attachments to an email.
If you have a web site or you are releasing articles to e-publications, you may want to investigate PDF (portable document file) or html formats. With PDF, you can design a self-contained document that can be uploaded to your website or emailed to your list. With html format, you can embed a video into your internet article, along with text and still images.
Remember, do not overwrite your text. Using too many descriptive words may add to the word count of your press release but will not add to its value. In most cases, adjectives and other flowery descriptions are throw-away words and phrases for editors. In addition, it is challenging for search engines to locate the keywords in your message. Take a look at Press Releases, SEO and Keywords for additional ideas.
The most basic rule of text preparation intended to secure public speaking engagements is to provide contact information-name, address, telephone, fax, email and web site address. Failure to observe this can land your electronic press release by the side of the cyber highway as unread litter where no group shops for public speakers.
Affiliate Earning Structure – How to Make Money Through Affiliate Business Model
People who are always using the internet may have already known about Affiliate Marketing. This marketing style is internet-based and is usually utilized by businesses who want their products and services to be known by prospective customers. Many internet-based businesses use this marketing style because of its low cost and the fact that it can accurately target possible clients at all the right places.
An affiliate marketer earns in different ways, and this depends on how they advertise the business. The three common strategies in Affiliate Marketing income are Cost per Action, Cost per Mil, and Cost per Sale.
Cost Per Action method takes into account the interest of the customer to the client’s business before any compensation or reward is given to the affiliate marketer. The customer who found the client’s website through an affiliate website must have a full interest in the services offered by the client’s website.
Cost per Mil happens when the link of the client’s website from the affiliate marketer’s website is clicked on. This action must be fulfilled before the affiliate marketer is paid for his/her efforts. However, this style is fast fading because there are already available software programs which can be used by marketers to simulate an increased number of clicks though their links.
Cost per Sale is the simplest form of Affiliate Marketing. The pay for the marketer is based on the actual sales made by the business because of the affiliate marketer’s efforts. More simply, the marketer gets a commission whenever the business sells a product or service posted online.
How to Choose a VoIP Phone
Even though software phones are usually cheap compared to hardware phones they offer the best options for Computer Telephony Integration (CTI). Hardware phones are easier to use and they don’t necessarily require a Computer. In this article, I am discussing the various hints to be considered when choosing a VoIP phone.
The following are Factors to Consider when Choosing a VoIP Phone:
Get to know the VoIP control protocols that are supported by the phone, this may include:
– H.32:3 – This is a standard multimedia with a conference protocol that comprises of voice, video and data conferencing. It
– SIP – Session Initial Protocol is an IETF standard multimedia conferencing protocol which comprises of voice, video and data conferencing that is used over packet-switched networks.
– MGCP – Media Gateway Control Protocol is a protocol used within VoIP system, it is an internal protocol which was primarily developed to address the demands carrier-based IP telephone networks.
– IAX2 – Due to the IAX having much bandwidth efficiency than the competing VoIP call protocols it is enabled to support more concurrent VoIP calls over the same amount of bandwidth.
It is also advisable to know the type of VoIP codes that are supported by the phone. Here are some examples of the VoIP Codes; they are the G.711, G.722, G.723, G.726, G.727, G.728, G.729, ILBC, Speed, GSM-Full Rate, GSM-Enhanced Full Rate, GSM-Half Rate and DoS FS-1015.
Other factors to be considered may also include:
– It is good to check whether the phone supports 3-way calling.
– You are also advised to check whether the phone supports DND (Do Not Disturb).
– It is good to know whether the phone can support the custom ringtones.
– You are advised to check whether the phone can provide a method to work behind routers and NAT (Network Address Transaction).
– Check whether the phone supports STUN.
– You should also check whether the phone can support Symmetric Real-Time Transport Protocol (RTP).
– The phone should also be able to support a SIP outbound proxy.
– The phone should be compliant with the Quality of Standards (QoS).
– Check whether the phone also supports encryption.
If it is a Hardware VoIP Phone:
– Check the connection that the VoIP phones support that is whether it can support the Ethernet connection (Power over Ethernet).
– Check whether it supports IPv6.
– Check whether it supports videoconferencing.
– Check the phone handset whether it is coded or is codeless.
– Check whether it is a handset phone or a headset type of phone.
– Confirm whether it has a speaker phone.
– Check the display whether it is an LCD display and whether the display is backlit.
– Check the ergonomics to be good or perfect.
– Confirm whether you like and you are comfortable with the style.
If it is a Software VoIP Phone:
– Check and confirm whether the phone software is compatible with your Operating System.
– Confirm and check whether the phone software is easy to use by either you or the destined operator.
– Check whether it supports various skins that are customized.
– Confirm whether the software support videoconferencing.
– Check to confirm whether the software support shared white boarding.
Weird Scholarships – Odd and Unusual Free Money for College
Money for college doesn’t always come in the form of academic or athletic scholarships. Students can actual earn financial aid awards for other hobbies, interests, and personal characteristics. Here are 10 of the most popular weird scholarships.
The famous Left Handed Scholarship. This is one of the most talked about and searched for unusual awards. It is offered by Juanita College in Pennsylvania.
Milk Mustache Contest. How weird is it that you can win money for school for a milk mustache?
The Online College Poker Championship Tournament. Earn cash for school if you are skillful at this game.
Unusual Last Name Scholarship. Offered by various colleges for various strange last names, the most well known one is for the name “Zolp” and is presented by Loyola University in Chicago.
Best Teen Chef Award. A free ride to The Art Institute of Dallas is waiting for you if you can earn this title.
Asthma Scholarship. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology is the sponsor this award for students with asthma.
Duct Tape Contest. How creative are you with duct tape? It could pay off.
Vegetarian Scholarship. The Vegetarian Resource Group sponsors this one and vegetarians are eligible.
Duck Calling Contest. If this is one of your odd talents, it could have a nice reward.
Patrick Kerr Skateboard Scholarship. I bet you never knew that something like skateboarding could help you with a degree.
These are just a few of the many weird scholarships that are available. Depending on your talents, interests, and personal characteristics there could be free money for school waiting for you out there somewhere.
Internet Marketing and Social Media – Introduction and Topics (And a Secret – Shh)
My name is Marshall H. Goodman and I run a marketing agency specializing in basic Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and basic and advanced Social Media (SM) marketing campaigns.
There are two important initiatives in a company’s internet marketing campaign. SEO to improve Google organic search results and SM to increase website traffic. These internet marketing initiatives are intended to improve your company website’s ranking on the Google search results pages and to expose your company’s website as a product destination in social media circles.
In this blog I intend to discuss scenarios that are relevant to today’s marketing environment. I am considering some of the following topics:
* What do I need to do to optimize my website to improve its position on Google’s Search Engine Result Page (SERP)?
* I am not using SM yet. Why is using SM to market my product or service so important?
* Why do I need to take care in choosing my keywords?
* Do I need to know about geo-targeting my keywords?
* Is the Page Rank of a website that links to mine important?
* Where is all this new traffic going to come from and how do I know?
* My SM marketing campaign is giving me lots of traffic. Now what?
* Why is a 6 month SM marketing campaign an investment and not an expense?
Oh yes, the secret. At first there were keywords, then there were back-links. Now its your internet reputation, and the care and feeding of it, that is the most important element in a successful internet marketing campaign.
Florida Personal Injury Lawyers
A personal injury is described as any harm caused to a person, such as a broken bone, a cut or a bruise. Any type of bodily injury as a result of an attack, negligence or accident can also be categorized as a personal injury, and you can file a lawsuit to recover damages from whoever is responsible. Personal Injuries can be any injury resulting from libel, slander, malicious prosecution or false arrest; any bodily injury, sickness, disease or death sustained by any person and caused by an occurrence for which the state, or anyone else may be held liable.
An accident occurs every five seconds in the United States. In most situations, accidents occur as result of the carelessness or negligence of the person who caused the accident.
In order to obtain compensation for your pain and suffering, your attorney must prove that you have been injured as the result of the negligence of another party. Additionally, your attorney must be able to show that as a result of the accident, you have incurred lost wages, medical bills, substantial pain and suffering. Common causes of personal injury include:
Medical Malpractice
Defective Products
Automobile Accidents
Bus Accidents
Animal Bites
Wrongful Death
Slip and Fall Injury
Workplace Injuries
Catastrophic Injuries
Aviation Accidents
Trucking Accidents
Motorcycle Accidents
Boat Accidents
It is always wise to appoint a personal injury lawyer who specializes in these cases. These experienced professionals with years of experience and dexterity assist the client in providing full legal support in claiming compensations and other legal issues.
Florida is a state that is gifted with some of the best personal injury lawyers and attorneys. The reputed personal injury attorneys and lawyers on a contingency fee agreement handle most cases. This means that in claiming injury compensations and providing other legal services, these lawyers never charge any unless they win your case.
