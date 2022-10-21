Whimsically Witchy raises money for McSwain Elementary School’s music and arts program.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) – Camille Dierksheide and her family started decorating for Halloween in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic has taken her craftsmanship to a whole new level. Now, “Whimsically Witchy” is a display that’s utterly spooky, silly, and so much fun for a great cause.

Dierksheide combined her lifelong passion for the arts, her experiences with motherhood, and her understanding of the impact of art on children to raise funds for McSwain Elementary School’s music and art program.

“Music and art have always been a very important part of my life…throughout my elementary, junior high, high school and college years,” she said. “In the wake of the pandemic, where everyone has suffered in one way or another, more than ever we need to support art and music…and the creative arts to help them express themselves .”

She added that art and music can help children excel in other pursuits, citing many successful people who also have connections to art and music.

It’s no secret that Dierksheide is a true artist as she made most of the exhibits by hand with common household items.

“The witches’ heads are made from recycled vinegar bottles,” she said. “I used normal things like chicken wire and pool noodles for arms.”

PVC pipes, spray insulation, grocery bags, and even garbage bags were a few other crafted items in the display.

She said that each figure has different characteristics. For example, two of the witches are dressed for the Elizabethan era, a flapper, Morticia Adams, a Victorian witch and an 80s fashionista. Some more common Halloween movie characters also appear, such as the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus “.

Dierksheide hopes the exhibit will bring people joy and also inspire other parents to find creative ways to support their local schools.

“I hope I create memories and create opportunities for people to see how they can be involved in raising the child,” she said.

Whimsically Witchy is located across from McSwain Elementary School. To visit their website, click here.

