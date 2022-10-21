Blockchain
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
The Bitcoin price managed to close yesterday’s daily candle above critical support, giving bulls a fighting chance to prevent further downside. However, today’s trading session has favored the bears, with BTC moving below the $19,000 area.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin stands at $18,900, with a 1% loss in 24 hours and a 2.4% loss in one week. Other cryptocurrencies in the crypto top 10 by market cap follow a similar trend except for Cardano and Solana. These cryptocurrencies are recording heavy losses across the board.
Bitcoin Price Takes Downside Liquidity
Last week, the Bitcoin price negatively reacted to the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) print published by the U.S. government. This metric is one of the benchmarks for inflation, and its September print hinted at higher levels.
In turn, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will tighten the monetary conditions of global markets. This policy will continue to cap any bullish momentum for Bitcoin and risk-on assets, including those in legacy markets.
This reaction to higher inflation, and a hawkish Fed, led the Bitcoin price to revisit its yearly lows near $17,600 as the September CPI print was published. The crash was short-lived as BTC rebounded to the high area of $19,000s.
During the flash crash, many traders opened long positions while BTC rebounded. These traders expected a higher move, and their leverage positions left a lot of liquidity to the downside. According to analyst Justin Bennett, the Bitcoin price is taking that liquidity before resuming its bullish momentum.
Bennett pointed out that BTC is moving in a tight range between $18,600 and around $19,800. The cryptocurrency might return to those levels before attempting another break of critical resistance near the $20,000 area. The analyst said the following while sharing the chart below:
This has been my plan for $BTC all week. It was a combination of last Thursday’s long lower wick getting partially filled + the liquidity gap at mid $18k + channel support.
Bitcoin Shows Signs Of Capitulation
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price appears to follow this trajectory. The cryptocurrency is back at its range and could be aiming for the top of the channel.
On higher timeframes, Bennett said that while $18,700 holds on the daily chart, Bitcoin might be gathering momentum to push into the central area in the $20,000 region before making a fresh leg lower.
Data from research firm Santiment indicates that Bitcoin is showing signs of capitulation. Many believe that over the past months, BTC holders capitulated en masse, making this long period of consolidation a painful step in gearing up the next move to the upside.
👋 Capitulation signs have been popping up Friday, including transactions from addresses trading out their assets while at a loss. #Bitcoin is seeing its lowest ratio of loss vs. profit transactions in 4.5 months, and #Ethereum is seeing historically lows. https://t.co/hbytGlCBJ7 pic.twitter.com/tsJcgqWyBh
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 21, 2022
Cricket Icon Virat Kohli Enters the World of Metaverse
- Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli announces his partnership with the NFT platform, FanCraze.
- The collaboration allows cricket fans to buy and collect player cards, and play cricket games to win big prizes.
Virat Kohli, an Indian international cricketer and one of the most influential sports figures has announced his entry into the metaverse. The batsman has partnered with FanCraze, a Web 3.0 & NFT-based platform, where he will introduce his digital collectibles, according to a recent announcement from Virat.
With the collaboration, cricket fans can purchase and collect cricket cards, and play cricket games to win big prizes.
Apart from Virat Kohli, the Mumbai-based FanCraze has a solid partnership with other cricketers including Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralidaran, and many others. However, it is likely to bring more perks to the platform with the latest introduction of “King of cricket.”
A New Digital Experience for Cricket Fans
Users who own FanCraze NFTs will be able to build a collection of NFTs for a specific match or series, trade NFTs with other fans around the world, and interact with their favorite cricketers. The platform also allows the users to utilize the NFTs in upcoming apps and play-to-earn games to earn money in the FanCraze Metaverse.
The cricket-related non-fungible tokens (NFT) firm, FanCraze, is officially licensed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The platform began its journey in 2021 to create the cricket metaverse. With the association with ICC, FanCraze is linked to over 25,000 cricketers.
Moreover, the platform has also partnered with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams such as the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings to entice cricket fans into the metaverse world.
FARFETCH and Outlier Ventures Announce First Cohort for Dream Assembly Base Camp
- Dream Assembly Base Camp first cohort consists of eight start-ups that are focused on shaping the future of Web3 luxury commerce
- The remote 12-week program is tailored to each start-up and will cover topics including luxury commerce, token design & economics, product roadmap, NFTs and community strategy
- Start-ups will have direct access and support from Web3 mentors from the gaming, retail, marketing, talent management industries and venture capital
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DABC–FARFETCH Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, and Outlier Ventures, the leading global Web3 accelerator and investor, today announced the first cohort of start-ups for the Dream Assembly Base Camp accelerator program. The eight companies who are part of the first cohort are working to shape the future of Web3 luxury commerce and were selected from over 200 applications from around the world.
Dream Assembly Base Camp will provide a cohort of the most promising Web3 start-ups in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors with a curated program of mentorship, networking and support in order to help drive the future of Web3 luxury commerce.
FARFETCH and Outlier Ventures are pleased to announce the eight new companies that will take part in the program. These are: altr, Curie, iiNDYVERSE, METAV.RS, Mintouge, Reblium, SKNUPS and WEAR.
Martin Avetisyan, Chief Growth Officer, FARFETCH, said:
“Web3 is still a nascent industry and there’s so much more to develop and discover. The Dream Assembly Base Camp program is dedicated to supporting the best entrepreneurs and teams to scale to the next level of their development, working in partnership with the industry to design the applications and experiences that will help define the potential of Web3. We’re delighted to be launching and supporting this cohort in partnership with Outlier Ventures who have been backing start-up founders since 2014 and have unrivalled experience in the industry.”
Carol Hilsum, Senior Director of Product Innovation, FARFETCH, said:
“We are thrilled to welcome the first group of start-ups to our inaugural Dream Assembly Base Camp program. We had an incredible response to our call for applications – the community is filled with extraordinary talent and visionary entrepreneurs. The eight companies we have selected for the first cohort all show great potential in shaping the future of web3 luxury commerce.”
Jamie Burke, Founder and CEO, Outlier Ventures, said:
“Because Web3 is both a technological but also cultural movement allowing for new forms of digital scarcity it’s no surprise the fashion and luxury industry have been its first movers. However, to go beyond single NFT drops and campaigns requires a platform with the scale and capabilities of FARFETCH to help to extend Web3 to the very core of the industry’s value chain as a whole. Partnering with their Dream Assembly accelerator, Outlier Ventures brings its unparalleled deep knowledge and network to support start-ups to design, build and launch industry defining solutions with FARFETCH and its vast list of clients.”
The remote 12-week program is tailored to each start-up and will cover topics including luxury commerce, token design & economics, product roadmap, NFT & community strategy amongst others.
Start-ups will have direct access and support from a network of best-in-class Web3 mentors from the gaming, retail, marketing, talent management industries and venture capital.
Meet the first cohort:
altr (US) https://www.altr.space/
altr is a digital fashion platform dedicated to unlocking the value of cultural heritage and archival fashion. altr brings archival fashion and fashion cultural heritage to the metaverse while contributing to its physical-world preservation.
Curie (US) https://www.curie.co/
Curie is a Seattle-based startup, fulfilling the growing need for 3D in e-commerce, across all platforms and experiences, enabling fast and affordable 3D digital twins at scale.
Curie developed proprietary AI technologies and processes to fully-automate the production of 3D assets using only photos as input.
iiNDYVERSE (UK) https://www.iindyverse.com/
iiNDYVERSE is a web3 marketing & commerce no-code SaaS platform that makes it easy for any entertainment and fashion creator to engage their audiences with gamified shoppable Web3 experiences that convert them into loyal customers within the ownership economy.
METAV.RS (FR & HK) https://metav.rs/
METAV.RS is the all-in-one Metaverse Management Platform for brands and agencies, providing whitelabel solutions for NFT Commerce and Cross-Metaverse experiences.
Mintouge (UK) https://www.mintouge.com/
Mintouge is an eCommerce plug-in enabling luxury brands to on-ramp their product catalogues to Web3. Digital twins will be made available for avatars across multiple Metaverses and unlock token gated experiences to drive customer loyalty.
Reblium (NL) https://www.reblium.com/
Reblium delivers a premium avatar experience and enables you to express your unique digital identity in Web3. Scan your face in seconds and get ready to blend between gender, ethnicity, age and fantasy.
SKNUPS (UK) https://sknups.com/
SKNUPS (“skin-ups”) platform enables brands and creators to launch high-quality digital collectibles that connect into multiple games, experiences and Metaverses. The model empowers the participating brands and creators to build repeatable, scalable revenues. Led by an all-star founding team with expertise from LVMH, Kering, Dazed, ESL Gaming, Activision and Ubisoft.
WEAR (HK) https://www.wear-nft.com/
WEAR is a premium NFT platform, purpose built for luxury brands and contemporary artists. Their ecosystem provides brand partners with a one-stop-shop solution to create products, curate experiences and a marketplace to monetize them.
For more information please visit: https://outlierventures.io/base-camp/dream-assembly-base-camp/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations for the Dream Assembly Base Camp and Web3 luxury commerce, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “see,” “brings,” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at http://farfetchinvestors.com. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of its date of publication. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About FARFETCH
FARFETCH Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, FARFETCH began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the FARFETCH Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a global platform. FARFETCH’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. FARFETCH offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses FARFETCH Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and Future Retail, which develops innovations such as our Connected Retail solutions.
For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.
About Outlier Ventures
Outlier Ventures has been backing startup founders since 2014. Following huge growth in 2022, it is now the leading global Web3 accelerator and top three crypto investor globally by volume of investments, with a renowned reputation as the go-to authority for Web3 founders, investors and enterprise, to help shape the future of the Metaverse. Outlier Ventures plans to grow its portfolio to 180+ startups by the end of 2022, raising $350m in seed funding across its various accelerator programs and supporting the launch and growth of several billion-dollar crypto economies including Biconomy, Boson Protocol and DIA Data.
For more information, please visit www.outlierventures.io
Growth Opportunities for Blockchain in Cyberwarfare and National Security 2022: Blockchain to Fortify Military Strategy – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Growth Opportunities for Blockchain in Cyberwarfare and National Security” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The increasing frequency of attacks on national assets and the sophistication of cyberthreats threaten a nation’s ability to defend itself from cyberwarfare strategies. The expanding application of deepfake AI against dominant political figures, social media hijacks of persons of national interest, unauthorized defense network penetration, and ransom demands that threaten complete network outages have forced government administrators to expand their defense horizon.
Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high-risk profile, government organizations remain far behind where they should be in terms of cybermaturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyber-defenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles.
Cyberattacks on important assets will increase, and blockchain will be at the core of successfully averting them. Blockchain adoption will enable administrators to gain better visibility of procedures at various junctions of the governmental value chain. The technology will be extremely beneficial for segments such as managing digital identities, regulating international financial settlements, and securing defense procurements and weapon systems. Moreover, future battlefields will use computer-controlled and IoT-based communication platforms. Blockchain will be a vital component in encrypting and safeguarding battlefield strategies.
Blockchain will play a pivotal role in helping administrators gain better visibility and develop strong data management guidelines. These guidelines will help administrators transition toward a digital economy, counter various administrative challenges with respect to urbanization (smart city infrastructure), and regulate the supply chain for defense procurements.
Extensive use of IoT-driven communication across various services generates a huge amount of data, which are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Smart city solutions, such as smart grids, digital healthcare, and intelligent traffic solutions, deploy many IoT devices and sensors that require permissioned blockchain networks to safeguard the city’s data. Blockchain technology will be pivotal in safeguarding critical infrastructures, such as smart grids, healthcare records, and mobility.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the role of blockchain in securing national defense strategy?
- How can blockchain tackle issues around border and immigration management?
- What is the application potential of blockchain in securing critical infrastructure?
- What are the best practices among developed nations that have embraced eGovernance platforms?
- What are the top growth opportunities for participants in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Trends Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- Our Mega Trend Universe: Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- About the Growth Pipeline ModelT
2. Executive Dashboard
- Our Mega Trend Universe: Blockchain Impact on Cyberwarfare
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Strategic Context
- National Security Threat Horizon: The Future
- Definition of Blockchain
- Types of Blockchain
- Blockchain-driven National Cyber Resilience: The Why
- What Blockchain Can Offer National Administrators
- Blockchain for Strengthening National Cybersecurity
- Blockchain Usage Framework in a National Ecosystem
- Strategic Pillars Driving a Blockchain-powered Nation
- Smart City Platforms: A Catalyst for Blockchain’s Growth
- CI Attacks: Threats to Internal Security
- Evolution of Cyberthreats: The Blockchain Imperative
- Impact Matrix of Attacks on National Assets: Global
- Role of Blockchain in Securing Future Battlefields: 2030
- Future of National Defense Lies in Technological Readiness
4. Regional Implications
- Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure
- Significance of Blockchain in Governance Ecosystem
- Key Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis
5. Blockchain in Cyberwarfare and National Security: Areas of Application
- Blockchain in National Defense Resilience
- Blockchain in Securing National Borders
- Blockchain in Securing CI
- Blockchain in Building a Nation’s Economic Resilience
- Blockchain in Creating eGovernance Models
- Blockchain-based Digital Identity for eGovernance
6. Trend Impact Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- Trends BEETS Implications
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain to Help in Smart Policing Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain to Fortify Military Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain to Enhance Physical Security for National Borders and Critical Infrastructure
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion: The Way Forward
8. Appendix
9. Next Steps
- Identifying Your Company’s Growth Zone
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcf01h
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
- QNT’s price remains strong despite rejection from a high of $220 as the price holds above the key support area.
- QNT to look green as price takes the crypto market by surprise and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance list QNT in its futures trading platform.
- The price of QNT trades above $160 as the price continues its uptrend above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
The price of Quant (QNT) despite having a rough start to its price in previous weeks, has shown what to expect as the crypto market goes back to its trending days as price showed some great strength leaving bears in disbelief. The crypto market hasn’t enjoyed the Uptober that many were expecting as the market continues to range despite showing great signs of a rally in the early part of the month. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other crypto assets have remained dormant except for a few exceptional coins like Quant (QNT), which have shown bullish price movement. (Data from Binance)
Quant (QNT) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Most projects have not fared well in the bear market, as most have seen more than 50% price declines, discouraging most traders and investors from stockpiling these assets.
With Bitcoin’s dominance (BTC.D) rising, this could hurt the price of most crypto assets. A rise of BTC.D above the 45% mark would mean altcoins will decline more with every slight price rejection for BTC, but this hasn’t been the case for QNT as the price continues to rally despite BTC.D rise and BTC continues in its range movement.
After rallying to a high of $220, the price of QNT faced resistance to trend higher to $330 as the price has struggled to break above the resistance at $220.
The price of QNT has retraced to a region of $170 as bulls still take control of the price; if the price of QNT holds above its uptrend line, we could see more rallies from QNT.
Weekly resistance for the price of QNT – $220.
Weekly support for the price of QNT – $110.
Price Analysis Of QNT On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of QNT continues to show bullish strength despite the uncertainty in the crypto market, with BTC price trading at its demand zone.
After facing resistance and dropping to $165, the price of QNT still looks strong ahead of a possible rally to $220.
The price of QNT needs to hold above $110 for the price to maintain its bullish momentum; a break below this region will mean bears are in control of QNT prices.
Daily resistance for the QNT price – $220.
Daily support for the QNT price – $110.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Top Crypto Price Risers in the Previous Hour
- Top 3 crypto price gainers in the Last Hour are TON, CSPR, NEXO, LEO,CRV.
- TON has increased over the past few hours by almost 8.63%.
Here are the top 5 gainers over the last few hours.
Toncoin (TON)
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of the Open Network (TON), a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain network. Toncoin, formerly known as Gram, can be used to pay transaction fees, settle payments, or validate transactions on the TON blockchain using the proof of stake (PoS) consensus model.
According to CoinMarketCap,Toncoin’s current price is $1.34, and its 24-hour trading volume is $1,34,43,936. On the previous day, toncoin increased by 8.63%.
Casper (CSPR)
CSPR is the native cryptocurrency of the Casper Network. The Casper Network (CSPR) aims to encourage the use of blockchain, smart contracts, and decentralized applications. Additionally, Casper Network (CSPR) claims that by enabling decentralization without sacrificing protocol security, it can resolve the scalability trilemma.
The current Casper price is $0.044065, and there has been $2,76,39,852 worth of trades in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Casper has increased by 5.94% as per the CMC.
Nexo (NEXO)
The NEXO Token (NEXO), which is compatible with both ERC-20 and BEP-2, is the native token of the Nexo cryptocurrency exchange and lending platform. The Nexo platform offers many benefits to users who hold NEXO in their accounts, such as higher yields on their digital assets, cost-free crypto rewards on card purchases, and interest rate breaks on credit lines backed by cryptocurrencies.
By CMC, the current Nexo price is $0.899295, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,38,363. Nexo is up 0.68% in the last 24 hours.
UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
The LEO Token is billed as the utility token at the heart of the iFinex ecosystem. It is designed to reduce trading, lending, and other exchange fees on the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange. LEO is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. A utility token was created to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility to those seeking to gain access to the Bitfinex trading platform’s output and capabilities.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current live UNUS SED LEO price is $4.08, and there were $26,97,327 in trades over the past 24 hours. UNUS SED LEO has increased by 0.32% over the past day.
Curve DAO (CRV)
Curve DAO is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for stablecoins that uses an automated market maker (AMM) to manage liquidity. AMMs offers a unique trading model in which assets can be exchanged without the need for permission and in an automated fashion. Curve DAO DAO token CRV is used to incentivize liquidity providers; similarly, holders can benefit from CRV by participating in network governance.
Curve DAO Token is currently trading at $0.870835 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,71,84,896. Our CRV to USD price is updated in real-time. Curve DAO Token has increased by 0.49% in the last 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Its Social Dominance Improves
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page.
In a blog post from October 18, developer community DZone provided a comprehensive explanation of the tools.
Their recent show of strength can be directly linked to this change.
🛠 @DZoneInc share the essential tools for building on Flow and our smart contract language, Cadence!
🧰 CLIs, IDE extensions, client libraries, local networks and more
🌊 How Flow tools compare to Ethereum tools
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/OFmIfhREiC pic.twitter.com/GPVXLq11nv
— Flow (@flow_blockchain) October 19, 2022
This Metric May Have Some Issues
Data collected recently indicates that there has been an upswing in the number of blocks developed for Flow on the chain. To see people making use of the resources made available to them and creating dApps on top of Flow is a promising indication.
Investors and traders may take this as a positive sign.
As of this writing, however, the value of their native token has plummeted by a stunning 17.49% over a period of 16 days.
Weekly, biweekly, and monthly reductions in value have also been recorded by Coingecko.
Back in October 17 and 18, FLOW tried to rally but was rejected at $1.580. The CMF for FLOW, however, indicates that buyers are in command.
Given the latest on-chain advancements of Flow, investors and traders may be in for a longer route.
Will Flow Continue Downstream Or Ascend?
Although Chaikin’s money flow indicator favors bulls, negative RSI and momentum readings nullify this advantage.
We anticipate FLOW to decline below the 78.60 percent Fibonacci retracement level, now located at $1.345, given that the token is already subject to intense selling pressure.
Previous price action was consistent with a flag and pole bearish formation, which will impede any near-term gains. At present, the token is testing the lower half of its trading range, which currently sits at $1,406.
With the token’s present bearish momentum, we can expect it to reach a descent as low as the 100 Fibonacci retracement level ($1.222).
However, similar to what was stated previously, the recent upswing in development activity is a strong indicator that things will remain stable for investors over the long term.
Eventually, demand for FLOW will increase as the network’s blockchain grows and as developers add more and more tools for greater connectivity between the blockchain and decentralized applications (dApps).
In the upcoming weeks, this may serve as a spark for a rally. Meanwhile, Flow investors may also buy the dip to generate a short-term price increase.
FLOW total market cap at $1.45 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Market Periodical, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
