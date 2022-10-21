Newsletter Sign-Up
HOUSTON — Aaron Judge walked the first baseline with his bat in his right hand in the eighth inning Thursday night, hoping more than to believe he had finally broken through. The Yankees slugger saw the fly ball he hit 106 miles per hour die in the wind from an unusually open roof at Minute Maid Park.
It’s a place where the Yankees’ league-leading offense came to die. Still. Framber Valdez was brilliant, but the Bombers’ offense struggled for the second straight night Thursday as the Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
“Hard to tell, some guys are hitting balls straight at guys who are making big plays and in other cases they’re throwing and you just have to tip your cap,” Judge said when asked if the Bombers bats were silent. “It’s the playoffs, anything can happen and we just have to keep playing our game and we’ll be where we want to be.”
Right now, though, the Yankees find themselves in the hole.
The Astros take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which returns to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday. The Yankees have ace Gerrit Cole ready to start the critical game at Yankees Stadium. MLB teams taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have won 74 of 88 (84.1%) all-time series. The Yankees have overcome a 0-2 deficit six times before, most recently in the 2017 AL Division Series against the Guardians.
“I mean, we’ve been here before. We were two (games) behind in 2017 and won three games in New York,” Luis Severino said of the first ALCS they ultimately lost to the Astros. “So we have a good team, we’ll just go home and play baseball.”
The Astros have now won eight of nine all-time home playoff games against the Yankees. The Astros’ throw limited the Bombers to just 13 points in those eight losses.
And Houston’s throwing has pretty much stopped Yankees bats this year.
In the first two games of this series, the Yankees’ homerun-dependent offense has one homer, scored a total of four runs and struck out 30 strikes.
“I think we all have to make adjustments in the middle of the stick, in order to get the ball in play,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “The games are extremely fast and they read swings, read body language, you have to be able to counter that.”
Valdez was dominant. He held the Yankees to two runs, both unearned due to his own fielding and pitching errors, and scattered four hits. The southpaw didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.
“He was using both sides of the plate and you know, he’s got a good lead, so it was tough for us to get the ball in the air and do some damage,” Stanton said.
The Yankees scored their two runs with a little help from Valdez. The judge picked a single to start and Valdez’s field error allowed Stanton to reach, then when he threw up first base it allowed the judge to take third. Judge scored on Anthony Rizzo’s field and Stanton on a Gleyber Torres single.
With Torres, Josh Donaldson, who had doubled earlier, retired.
That’s not usually how Yankees scoring works.
The Yankees scored 18 of their 22 playoff points via home run. The Bombers have not homered for the first time in their last 23 playoff games. They were 14-26 games in which they failed this season.
It was a disappointing evening for Severino, who was very good. He held the Astros to three runs on five hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Severino started the bottom of the third by hitting Houston receiver Martin Maldanoado with a pitch. He struck out Jose Altuve, got another out on Yordan Alvarez’s outfielder pick, then outscored Alex Bregman 1-2, before the Astros’ third baseman smashed a three-run homer on Severino’s 97-mile-per-hour fastball.
A field that was perhaps as high in the zone as he would have liked and Severino fell to 0-4 in the playoffs during his career. The judge’s fly ball would have been a home run in only one stadium in the league — the one the Yankees and Astros are heading to. But with the day off Friday, they need to find a way to get their dominant offense back on track.
“We have to score. Swing and miss the idea isn’t just to hit it. You have to touch it in certain situations. We have to score,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They’re about as tough as it gets to score against. But we have to find a way and that brings us all from a game plan perspective to just have every guy in this roster do their part to make things a little harder for them.
California Daily Newspapers
Schools
Haverhill pupils are due to return to class on Friday after authorities announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days.
Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent Margaret Marotta announced that classes would be canceled on Friday and one area remained in dispute despite a series of agreements.
Talks were still ongoing around 8 p.m. Thursday, when hundreds of people protested outside Haverhill Town Hall as negotiations continued inside.
“We have an agreement. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth, we were able to reach a finalized agreement very recently,” said Scott Wood, chairman of the Haverhill Teacher Negotiating Committee, according to WCVB.
As the agreement was reached so late and the school community was initially advised that classes would be cancelled, there will be no bus service for Haverhill pupils on Friday.
In addition, students can show up at any time and those who do not show up will be excused.
“With this contract, we have won a financial package that represents a substantial investment in our public schools, closing a detrimental wage gap between educators in Haverhill and educators in other districts. We got wording that deals with student safety. We won the language to build a more diverse teaching force,” Haverhill Education Association president Tim Briggs said, according to WCVB.
The Haverhill School Board and the Haverhill Education Association met Thursday for a sixth consecutive day of high-profile talks, Marotta said. The two sides reached a series of agreements, but one area remained in dispute. She did not specify which issues remained unresolved.
In total, the students missed four days of class. Any missed school days will be made up, Marotta said, because Massachusetts law requires 180 days of instruction for students.
State law also does not allow public sector employees, including teachers, to strike. The Haverhill School Board worked with the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board to secure a temporary restraining order on Monday. The order demanded that the teachers end their strike and return to work. Following a hearing on Tuesday, Judge James Lang issued an injunction further ordering teachers back to work and ordering union leaders to stop encouraging any activity promoting the strike.
Lang informed the HEA and the Massachusetts Teachers Association that they would each have to pay an initial fine of $50,000, as well as fines of up to $10,000 per day, Boston 25 reported.
“Obviously there is a financial impact. But there is also a psychological impact. A court ruled against the union’s actions here. And now they’re forcing some pain in their direction,” Haverhill school board attorney Dave Connelly told the station.
Union leaders and school committee representatives made significant progress on Wednesday, the HEA wrote in a Facebook post, but district negotiators “would not codify language that ensures a system of transparency for teacher safety and students”.
HEA President Timothy Briggs said the talks were going in the right direction financially, but student safety remained a sticking point ahead of Thursday’s breakthrough.
“It is evident by what we are addressing that what we are doing is the right thing because although we have an agreement in principle on money, we have no agreement on language to keep students safe,” Briggs told reporters outside. at union headquarters on Wednesday evening, according to video from WHDH.
School committee member Scott Wood said Wednesday that the committee had accepted HEA’s financial proposal totaling $25 million.
“We believe this contract will put Haverhill teachers on a level playing field with teachers in similar urban school districts,” Wood said in a video posted by WHDH. “We are still stuck on language related to administrative processes.”
Last Friday, teachers in Haverhill and Malden voted overwhelmingly to strike if contract talks failed over the weekend. Talks in the two cities have stalled and two strikes began on Monday.
Teachers in both cities said they were fighting for higher pay, a safe work environment, educator-led planning time and smaller class sizes.
The statewide Massachusetts Teachers’ Association supported the two striking unions.
“We must continue to stand in solidarity with our union brothers and sisters in Haverhill, who remain without contracts, as they fight for fair pay, a diverse education workforce and safe schools for educators and students. “said MTA President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy. said Tuesday in a statement.
The Malden School Board and the Malden Education Association reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract on Monday evening, ending this strike after one day. The union voted Wednesday to ratify a new three-year contract with the school district.
Boston
Orchestra Hall was abuzz on Thursday morning for the first concert conducted by Thomas Søndergård as the Minnesota Orchestra’s music director designate.
The Danish percussionist-turned-conductor spoke briefly of the ways he “clicks” with the musicians of the Minneapolis-based orchestra, adding that the audience’s applause was the one piece that was missing. The musicians, he said, “have loads of creative ideas, and we just need to collect them together.”
The program has a spring theme, despite its scheduled spot in late October. The theme speaks to the orchestra’s new beginning with Søndergård, as it looks toward its next chapter after Osmo Vänskä, the Finnish conductor who had led the organization since 2003.
The orchestra opens with “D’un matin de pintemps” (Of a Spring Morning), by French composer Lili Boulanger. The short piece has an airy beauty, with charming light notes played by the flutes, accented with the triangle’s rhythms and the harp’s gentle touch. Søndergård’s baton flitted weightlessly throughout the richly elegant score.
Then the orchestra plays Maurice Revel’s “Ma mère l’Oye” (Mother Goose), a work that weaves together various fairytales, including Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, Tom Thumb, and others. It’s a rolling, whimsical piece of music, with fluttering birds, lumbering beasts and romantic interludes. The magic of the work comes from the different characters and settings the instruments evoke, especially in contrast with one another. Evoking a spinning wheel, the strings and wind instruments bustle alongside each other in dancing melodies. There’s also lovely contrasts between Beauty and Beast, performed by high and low wind instruments.
While not specifically themed around spring, Revel’s “Mother Goose” has elements of growing things and the natural world, including an enchanted garden. Like Boulanger’s work, the piece incorporates a robust harp part, played excellently by Katherine Siochi, as well as the chiming reverberation of the celesta.
After intermission, the Minnesota Orchestra takes on “The Rite of Spring,” Igor Stravinsky’s groundbreaking piece of music that reportedly caused a riot when it debuted in Paris in 1913. The details of that storied performance get a bit hazy from conflicting accounts and subsequent retellings of what happened, but suffice to say Stravinsky’s music certainly caused a stir.
Listening to the work today, it’s hard to imagine audience members at Orchestra Hall suddenly erupting in a frenzy. That’s because after over 100 years, contemporary music has gone even further into realms of dissonance, often doing away with melody altogether. Even your average rock music has a healthy amount of discordant sound that could be compared with “Rite of Spring.”
In fact, you could think of the piece as a kind of heavy-metal tune, with its edgy string riffs, or its booming percussion. On a scale of 1 to 10, “Rite of Spring” starts at an 8 and goes to a 12, with thrilling moments of crashing sounds that quicken the heartbeat.
After the climatic Part 1, “The Adoration of the Earth,” Part 2, “The Sacrifice” slows down, building anticipation toward its dramatic conclusion. It’s a piece that relishes in contrasts, and Søndergård drives the work fearlessly toward its breath-stopping conclusion.
The ‘practical effects of recent changes’ will ultimately harm military readiness, Austin wrote, referring to the June Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Austin noted that a “significant number” of service members and their families will be forced to travel, miss work and pay more out of pocket to receive reproductive care.
“In my opinion, such effects are considered unusual, extraordinary, difficult or emergency circumstances for Service members and their dependents and will interfere with our ability to recruit, retain and maintain the readiness of a highly qualified,” he wrote.
Under current law, most abortions cannot be performed at military medical facilities, and military Tricare health insurance does not cover the cost of obtaining the procedure privately. The 1976 Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of federal dollars for abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger.
The new policy will allow service members and dependents who must travel to access reproductive care to request travel allowances and administrative time off from their normal duty station so they do not need to take leave , according to a DoD official who spoke on condition of anonymity. to discuss the issue prior to the announcement of the policy.
This includes travel for care that is not covered by the Department of Defense, including abortion services and some reproductive technology services such as in vitro fertilization, the official said.
The allowances will cover travel and transportation, but will not cover the procedure itself, the official said.
“These policies will reduce the burden and costs for our service members and their dependents that may require teachers to travel greater distances to access reproductive health care,” the official said.
Austin also directed the department to make a number of other changes related to reproductive health care, including establishing additional privacy protections; ordering commanders to exercise “objectivity and discretion” when addressing reproductive health care issues; develop a program to reimburse applicable fees for DoD health care providers who wish to become licensed in another state; and developing a program to support DoD health care providers who are subject to “adverse action” such as penalties or loss of license for performing abortions.
Politices
A video of a baby emperor penguin is going viral on the internet. Posted by Twitter user Fasc1nate, shows breeding staff struggling to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. The caption reads: “A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin.”
Posted yesterday, the viral video has accumulated over 24 million views, thousands of likes and retweets. The 97-day-old baby penguin weighs 14.1 kg.
The 1 minute 3 second clip was originally posted by Adventure World Official on Twitter. The caption when translated into English reads: “Baby Emperor Penguin born October 1st. A battle between the breeding staff who want you to sit still and the baby who can’t sit still…! 97 days old 14.1kg.”
Watch the video here:
A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. pic.twitter.com/2Bq1wid60J
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 19, 2022
Emperor penguins are the largest of all living penguin species. They are approximately 45 inches tall. According to National Geographic, they are found in the ice of Antarctica and the surrounding frigid waters.
The internet said, “Aww,” after watching the short clip. Many social media users also dropped several comments. One user wrote: “The emperor penguin is the largest and heaviest of all living penguin species. An adult reaches 122 cm and 30 kg. This is a 97 day old chick who already weighs 14.1 kg. It has a special feather called down, light and fluffy.”
Another user commented, “These penguins are…dare I say…chubby.” The third user wrote, “Best job in the world. I think it’s even better to teach baby otters to swim.”
“How long does it take to weigh the poor guy anyway?” asked the fourth.
The National Geographic report states that emperor penguins spend the long winter on the sea ice and even breed during this difficult season. Females lay a single egg, then quickly leave it behind. They undertake an extended hunting trip that lasts about two months!
ndtv
Business groups and their progressive allies are pushing Congress to further accelerate business migration in the lame post-election session.
Corporate pressure for cheap labor hides behind plaintive, media-amplified calls for amnesty for the “dreamers”. This term is used by advocates and the media to glorify an estimated three million young illegal immigrants who are staying in the United States by their calculating foreign parents.
President Joe Biden “needs to use his bully pulpit but also his political capital to make sure he measures up to young immigrants who have been here since they were kids,” said Marielena Hincapie, who leads the National Immigration Law Center. “There is no other time – let’s not wait for the Supreme Court to rule,” she told Politico.com on Oct. 20.
But the lobbying pressure is fueled by business groups that have far higher priorities than a “Dreamer” amnesty.
Those higher priorities include an amendment to the House’s must-have defense authorization bill that would allow corporations to dramatically step up their extraction of white-collar workers from poor foreign countries. If approved, the new migrants will help reduce the salaries paid to millions of American college graduates in debt and raising their families.
That amendment comes with a Senate amendment that could be added to any bill in motion, which is supported by Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il) and Republican Mike Rounds (R-SD).
Bloomberg.com reported on October 11:
Senators introduced a slew of NDAA amendments on other immigration issues. Most will be ignored, but some might make them a bunch of bipartisan managers, and a few might get a vote in the Senate. Proponents will try to include many of these same proposals, along with others, in an omnibus spending bill, though the outlook remains uncertain.
Efforts include proposals to provide a pathway to citizenship for non-citizen military and veterans, recover unused family and work visas from years past, and restore diversity visas lost to bureaucratic delays and travel restrictions. of the Trump era.
Overall, business groups prefer reporters to focus on young migrants rather than replacement workers. For example, a West Coast investor advocacy group – FWD.us – touted a full-page advertisement advocating amnesty in the the wall street journal:
NEW TODAY—with full-page advertising in @WSJ & in the wake of the 5th Circuit’s illegal DACA ruling, more than 80 of the world’s largest corporations, trade associations and business leaders are calling on Congress to act to enact permanent bipartisan protections for DACA in the lame duck.
NBC History – pic.twitter.com/YkpfBbsbtX
— Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) October 20, 2022
Investor group FWD.us supports migration because it boosts their businesses with more workers cutting wages, more consumers, and more tenants. The founders are Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt and Mark and Priscilla Zuckerberg. It was established in 2013 to help pass the Cheap Labor and Amnesty Bill of 2013 from the “Gang of Eight”.
The staff of the FWD.us group tries to hide the identity of the wealthy investors who founded and financed the group. But copies exist on other sites.
FWD.us has long fueled the DACA debate to downplay media coverage and public acknowledgment of Fortune 500 migration.
The the wall street journal the ad was sponsored by a spin-off from FWD.us, the Coalition for the American Dream. He stated :
The labor shortage will worsen in the United States if hundreds of thousands of critical workers [the ‘DACA” recipients of illegally-awarded work permits) are stripped of their legal ability to support themselves and their families. That is the situation we currently face if this ruling becomes final, and it is the reason for our request today.
Given that DACA applications and renewals were granted on a rolling basis, the end to this program means that an estimated 22,000 jobs would be lost every month for two years. That is roughly 1,000 job losses per business day at a time when the U.S. economy already faces significant workforce shortages.
When the last DACA recipient’s work permit expires, the U.S. will have lost more than 500,000 jobs, and the U.S. economy will lose as much as $11.7 billion annually – or roughly $1 billion monthly – in wages from previously employed DACA recipients. (To put this into perspective, in Texas alone, 400 healthcare workers and 300 teachers will be forced out of their jobs each month.)
“It is, first and foremost, a humanitarian issue, but the broken system is also harming manufacturers’ competitiveness,” said Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers.
“Our communities, businesses, and economy have all benefitted from the contributions of these young men and women,” claimed Matthew Shay, CEO of the National Retail Federation. “It is time to provide them with a pathway to lawful permanent residence and ultimately American citizenship.”
The business groups also paid for similar ads in the Dallas Morning News and the Charlotte Observer to pressure Sen. John Coryn (R-Tx) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).
Of course, any reduction in the number of illegal foreign workers is a boon to more than 100 million Americans who have lost wages and affordable housing because the establishment has pumped millions of cheap, submissive, and hard-working migrants into Americans’ workplaces.
Since January 2021, Biden has allowed roughly four million illegal migrants, visa workers, and legal immigrants into the United States, alongside many foreigners who take jobs after getting tourist visas. That mass inflow damaged Americans’ salaries by flooding the labor market and helped to spike inflation and housing prices.
The migrants are extracted from poor countries with the goal of diverting a larger share of the nation’s income toward investors and Wall Street.
The damage is exemplified by Julia Mallman, a single, childless, 42-year-old kindergarten teacher in Fairfax, Va. Her monthly rents jumped by 25 percent as Joe Biden’s migrants rented spaces in her apartment complex, she told the October 20 Washington Post:
“So many emotions when I saw that,” Mallman said. “I was furious. And disappointed. And demoralized.”
She got a post-pandemic gut punch that is hitting renters across the nation this year. After landlords largely suspended rent hikes and federal assistance came during shutdowns, renters are now paying a steep price for that brief clemency. Nationwide, rents are up 11.3 percent this year, according to the real-estate-research firm CoStar Group. In some parts, like in Mallman’s working-class complex, the penalty … is weighing in at 25 percent.
“Who can afford this?” she asked, showing me the contract she decided to sign after all, on the day it was due. “The prices are pretty much the same everywhere I look.”
The federal government’s Extraction Migration economy strategy is hidden from the public behind a screen of ineffective border defenses, pro-migration media coverage, official lies, and complex laws.
Even a New York Times writer recognized the scam in an October 20 op-ed:
The border, I think, is imperfect by design: Porous enough to ensure that some people will inevitably manage to get through, delivering a steady supply of cheap and under-the-table labor. Closed enough to prevent a glut of newcomers. Lenient at times because we are a land of immigrants, but punctuated with attention-grabbing crackdowns to dissuade too many people from trying their luck.
The GOP legislators in the House and Senate recognize their voters’ deep opposition to the wealth-shifting migration. So they are zig-zagging away from their donors’ demands before the election. NBC News reported on October 20:
A Republican aide said the “business community always underestimates how hard it is to get legislation through on this topic and tends to misread the political environment.”
Even Democrats doubt Republicans will OK the amnesty, NBC reported:
“From what I’m seeing and hearing, Republicans are not budging on this,” the Democratic aide said. “I’m glad these companies are doing this now, but they’re only as effective as their outreach.”
But the progressive groups keep pushing, amid much damage to Americans.
“It’s clear that the ball is in President Biden’s hands,” Greisa Martínez Rosas, the director of the donor-backed United We Dream group, told Politico.
“He needs to say that it’s his number one priority … He needs to say that clearly, publicly and many times. I think that he can use his bipartisan experience to bring Republicans to the negotiating table,” she told Politico.
Breitbart News
