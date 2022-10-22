11 Famous Bhagavad Gita Quotes That Will Change Your Life

Anyone out there who was still wondering when to bring in the houseplants … well, please accept my condolences.

Last week’s reversal of our autumnal heat wave came fast.

Not good news for tropical plants or perennials and annuals in above-ground containers. The ones that were still outside, I mean.

This has been the driest fall in recent history and also the warmest. The two go together, obviously, as climate change is running our weather now.

Global warming says it better, though I still prefer the term greenhouse effect.

It’s harder to ridicule heat-trapping gases than it is to make fun of wimpy numbers like 1.5 degrees overall warming.

As one of our most effective climate deniers, an MIT professor no less, likes to say, humans experience temperature fluctuations far greater than that every single day, so what’s a degree or even 5 degrees over the course of a century?

Numbers have to be big to get our attention, and better they denote dollars than degrees F.

How single-digit numbers on a thermometer matter for living creatures other than ourselves seems to be of no interest to humans at all. Even a hurricane that takes down ancient trees is lamented not for the trees, which are mentioned in news stories only to dramatize the power of 180 mph winds, but for the $11 million yacht that was also smashed to smithereens.

The Cato Institute recently (and very quietly) disbanded its office of climate denial, long supported by the Koch brothers. Climate science being by now irrefutable, the office risked undermining the libertarian think tank’s credibility on other issues, such as the waste of taxpayer dollars that is our federal government.

How I wish our federal government had stayed in business long enough to curb fossil fuel emissions and mindless consumption and the agricultural practices that are destroying our soil, air and water quality. Would that protecting the greater good (this was government’s role when I was a schoolgirl) had done something to address our attention to the Sixth Extinction of species that soon may include us.

I know, this is a gardening column, but sometimes it seems as if in order to stay on topic (in this case, houseplants) I have to give readers an inaccurate picture of what gardening is all about.

What it’s about is stewardship. Ecosystem health. Cycles of life and the interconnectedness of the natural world.

I’ve spent my long career in garden journalism pushing back against the “better living through chemistry” mantra of my baby boom generation. The phrase struck me as hollow even back in the time of Vietnam, and I said as much.

It’s hard knowing that I may as well never have put pen to paper in defense of nature for all the good it did.

It’s also hard to know how to give gardening advice in a time of climate breakdown. I was writing about houseplants. I hesitate to recommend keeping houseplants at all.

Is it selfish and wasteful to keep tropical plants alive indoors by watering them with what comes out of my tap instead of what I collect for them in the summer months from my rain barrel?

I mean, I feel guilty if I leave the water running while brushing my teeth.

I wrote last time about taking down a huge oak tree in the back yard. Instead of bringing it inside with the living plants, I rented a hydraulic splitter and lined the walls of my garage with 16-inch logs stacked two stories high. A neighbor driving by in his black SUV with tinted windows lowered one of them to ask if I was thinking of going into the firewood business.

I smiled and nodded. “Name your price. But they won’t be dry until next year.”

What I was really thinking about was that even though wood doesn’t produce greenhouses gases at near the intensity that oil and coal do, I’m probably just kidding myself when I think heating my house with wood is an ethical choice.

OK, so yeah, it’s better than owning a firepit.

Such decisions wouldn’t be half as hard if more than two people in my friend group, such as it is, were agonizing about such things, too. But my friends are more concerned about inflation, the markets and whether it’s time for that knee replacement.

As I slid the logs through the splitter, marveling at how some human came up with a machine that I could tow behind my Fiat and that made spitting a 100-pound oak log as effortless as running a knife through butter (thank you, fossil fuels!), I saw that most of the logs were etched with the zig-zagging tunnels of carpenter ants.

In fact, some of the tunnels were teeming with live ants once they were split and the tunnels exposed. I drowned these stalwarts by rolling the logs in a pool of water that had collected in the alley, runoff from my neighbor’s irrigation system.

My own tiny lawn is long dormant. I grow other things besides grass these days, mostly trees that were stunning in June but are all drooping stems and withered leaves now, thanks to the drought.

I interviewed an arborist for this column to see if he had a list of trees to recommend that would withstand the rigors of our new climate better than my oak tree had.

Wouldn’t you know that “oak” was at the top of his list of replacement trees!

Others, for what it’s worth, are black walnut, hackberry, maple and the new disease-resistant American elm.

Interestingly, it was the American linden that seemed to hold up best in my yard, maybe because it was shaded by the oak. We’ll see how it likes full sun next year.

Is birch recommended for these times?

Not so much. Again, the Heritage river birch that grows directly under the former oak canopy and was miraculously spared the mayhem of the removal that slashed through branches of most other trees in the vicinity, was probably better off shaded than not.

We’ll see how it well it likes the new onslaught of solar power without an irrigation system to keeps its roots wet.

As I said earlier, heat and dry go together. They are co-conspirators, the heat worsening the effects of drought and vice versa.

Likewise, I think my two Canadian hemlocks have the oaks to thank for their seeming immunity to dry conditions. They both live under oaks. They both are reputedly gluttons for water.

One still has an oak to live under but the other won’t next year. It will be interesting to compare whose languorous branches droop more discernably in the event the drought continues.

(Hemlocks always look as if they’re in a swoon, which is part of their soulful charm and why we think of them as ladies — that is, when we’re not thinking of the death of Socrates.)

Isn’t it more important to keep trees alive given their ability to absorb and store CO2 than to let them die of thirst?

I don’t know. You tell me.

But for now, unlike my neighbors I can’t bring myself to turn on the garden hose just because my rain barrels have gone dry — I should have installed 10 of them instead of five! — especially when I am watering so many houseplants from the indoor tap.

I may as well tell you what I have growing indoors, since that’s what this column was supposed to be about. It’s an interesting list. I’ll go biggest to smallest, with the biggest being the fiddle-leaf ficus I rescued from a friend who thought she’d killed it. Most of my houseplants are far less fancy. White Flower Farm sells “baby fiddleleafs” for $250 (though that does include a stylish container the 12-inch plant comes in).

She had, pretty much. Killed it. But some plants seem to have nine lives. I brought it home and hard-pruned both its canopy and its roots in equal proportion, removing more than half the original tree in the process, and then waited for a miracle.

Sure enough, within a few weeks I noticed some new leaf buds poking through the bark and I knew I’d given the once-magnificent specimen a chance to recover its former glory.

Which it did and then some. Just getting it into the house is a project involving large metal dollies and bungy cords and sheets and ramps and a broom to clean up the mess afterward.

The ficus seems pretty content to be back indoors, where it spends more than half the year, its huge leaves not quite scraping the 12-foot ceilings of my living room because I’ve trained it to grow sideways.

Meaning that the window seat I’m sitting on right now, which occupies a bay window facing south, is shading me from the sun because it (the window seat) has not only a comfy cushion but a new green roof.

Also basking in the ficus’s shade is a shrimp plant (Justicia brandegeeana) that continues to produce flowers despite the relatively low light.

(Plants don’t need sun to flower once the reproductive process is underway, but if I want more flowers I’ll have to make sure the leaves are adequately sun-drenched.)

The shrimp plant’s fake shrimp are actually not flowers anyway but salmon-colored bracts similar to those of other plants in the Acanthus family, of which Justicia is a member in good standing probably on account of those unusual bracts. (The foliage is nothing special.)

A. mollis (common name: Bear’s Breeches) is the family member more familiar to gardeners here on the tundra even though it’s technically hardy only to Zone 7. Why do I keep seeing it in garden centers among the hardy perennials? Again, you tell me. (Hint: it’s not just that its bracts are super cute, though that’s part of it.)

My shrimp plant’s bracts resemble jumbo shrimps to such a striking degree that I am waiting for some rube from South Dakota (I run an Airbnb) to marvel that shrimps (Latin name: Caridea), which he’d always thought were some sort of fish, actually grow on trees and then ask if he can try one and “you don’t happen to have any cocktail sauce, do you, ma’am?”

I promised a list but there isn’t room. Next time.