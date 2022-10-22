Blockchain
3 Altcoins That defy Bitcoin Dominance And Continue To Rally
- CSPR’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.055 as the price holds above the key support area.
- TWT breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down.
- The price of CRV respects the downtrend line as the price aims to break out of its downtrend price movement.
The crypto market has not had the Uptober that many expected, as the market has continued to range despite showing some great signs of rallying in the early part of the month. Except for a few exceptional coins, such as Casper Network (CSPR), Trust Wallet Token (TWT), and Curve DAO (CRV), have shown strength despite the growing concern for Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) as this could affect the price of altcoins when BTC retraces. Here are 3 altcoins that have defied the pull of BTC.D.
Casper Network (CSPR) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
Most projects have fared poorly in the bear market, with many experiencing more than 50% price declines, discouraging most traders and investors from stockpiling these assets.
With Bitcoin’s dominance (BTC.D) rising and the price of BTC moving in a range, this has affected most crypto projects. The price of CSPR has enjoyed a somewhat good price rally. After dropping to a daily low of $0.03, the price of CSPR rallied to a high of $0.055, reclaiming its key support.
CSPR’s price needs to hold above $0.045, which corresponds to the 200 Exponential Moving Average; a close above this region could push the price to $0.077.
Daily resistance for the price of CSPR – $0.077.
Weekly support for the price of CSPR – $0.045.
Price Analysis Of Trust Wallet Token (TWT)
The daily timeframe for the price of TWT has shown resilience as the price continues to maintain its bullish strength after a successful breakout from a descending triangle.
TWT’s price faces resistance at $1.2; the price needs to break this region to rally higher; if the price fails to break this range, we could see the price retesting the support at $1.
Daily resistance for the TWT price – $1.2.
Daily support for the TWT price – $1.
3 Altcoins – Price Analysis Of Curve DAO (CRV)
After dropping to a daily low of $0.5, the price of CRV bounced from that area as the price rallied to a high of $1.5 before facing rejection to trend higher.
The price of CRV saw rejection as the price continued to range, forming a descending triangle with a possible breakout to a high of $1.
Daily resistance for the CRV price – $1.2.
Daily support for the CRV price – $0.65.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Price Remains Within A Narrow Range, What’s Next For The Bears?
Bitcoin price has been moving within a restricted range for over a week now. The coin had attempted to move north over the past few days. However, it has not managed to trade near the $20,000 mark.
The movement of the Bitcoin price has mainly remained sandwiched between $18,000 and $20,000, respectively.
Over the last 24 hours, BTC slipped by 0.4%, confirming that there has not been significant price movement.
In the past week, BTC depreciated by 1.1%. Overall market strength has been choppy, which is why market movers have remained dull on their respective price charts.
The technical outlook of Bitcoin continued to side with the bears. Buying strength has remained low as a result of a slowdown in demand for Bitcoin.
According to its one-day chart, over the next trading sessions, Bitcoin is set to retrace further and trade close to the $18,900 price mark.
This support level marks a crucial price level for the coin as it will determine the next move of Bitcoin depending on the demand for the coin.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $19,100 at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency has moved up and down within the range of $19,400 and $19,000.
Continual movement in a similar pattern will strengthen the bears even further. Overhead resistance for the coin was at $19,600, moving past which BTC will again have a tough time crossing past $20,000.
The bulls will only take over from the $20,000 price mark. On the other hand, the nearest support would be $18,900. This is a crucial support line for the coin.
A fall from there will cause BTC to move to $18,300 and then to $17,400. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the last session turned green, which could indicate a small rise in buyers.
Technical Analysis
Demand for the coin has seen a slight increase over the last 24 hours. For most of this month, Bitcoin’s demand has remained low, and sellers have taken over the market.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, and that meant a lower number of buyers as compared to sellers on the one-day chart.
Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line, which also was in accordance with fewer buyers as sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
However, BTC still continued to display buy signal on the chart. However, those were declining and would soon be replaced by sell signal.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence shows the price momentum and direction of the asset. MACD still displayed green signal bars, which were buy signal for the coin.
The Parabolic SAR also indicates the price direction of the asset. The Parabolic SAR was above the candlesticks, which meant that the price was bearish for the asset.
The indicator indicated that the price of Bitcoin was in a downward trend, which could be reversed if demand returned to the chart.
Is Buying The Dip A Smart Move
A dip is common in the cryptocurrency market during a bearish downtrend. Most times, it could persist for a prolonged period. The current crypto winter of 2022 has seen the value of many coins drop. Investors are carefully weighing their options and considering if buying the dip is a smart move in the current market.
Some investors move their assets to perceived safer ground as they brave the storm. In a price chart, a dip is identified as a valley. For Polkadot, expert predictions are varied on when the coin will eventually make the much-anticipated price comeback.
Polkadot is way off its all-time high of $54.98 as of November 2021 to a modest $5.58, which is an exponential drop for the coin.
DOT is unique since the project focuses on parachains that interlink with each other. These parachains are customized project-specific blockchains intertwined with the relay chain of Polkadot.
The relay chain – the Polkadot network, secures and connects these parachains in numbers between 100 -250.
Price Forecast For Polkadot
The current market trend was also observed with Polkadot since it has been in a bearish reversal for months in 2022.
The price movement for DOT will depend largely on the activity of market forces. With the coin falling below previous support levels of $10.33, investors keep their fingers crossed to see if the bulls will rally.
The general market sentiment holds that if Polkadot can break the resistance level of $7, then the bulls are rallying.
However, the strong bearish trend will continue if the price drops below the $5.70 support level.
So far, in the year 2022, the price of the coin has been on a gradual decline. Even the parachains felt the effects as Acala USD (aUSD), for instance, lost its peg to the dollar.
Judging from Bitcoin’s dominance, the dip in bitcoins price and dominance is a signal of a possibly prolonged bearish market generally.
To Buy The Dip Or Not?
Writing the entire project off as a colossal failure could be quite tempting. However, long-term crypto investors know that the market can suddenly reverse to an uptrend.
With macroeconomic factors like inflation, it is easy to see why the cryptocurrency market is on a downtrend right now. Inflation rates in major countries like the United States have been on the rise amid concerns of a global-scale recession.
Also, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has impacted the market negatively. With the US-dollar-pegged stablecoin Terra crashing, the general belief is no project is immune to the grip of market forces.
For now, experts believe that buying the dip would favour long-term investors. However, the price could dip further due to the volatility and risk associated with cryptocurrency.
So, it depends on the investor’s strategy and plans. But the general advice is: to buy the dip, use only money you can afford to lose. Price forecasts are mere speculations, and historically, cryptocurrencies frequently deviate from these assumptions.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Finder’s Panel Predicts 11% Growth For Bitcoin By Year-End
Finder’s panel has always shared thoughts regarding bitcoin and where they see the price going over the next months, and even years to come. In the last year, there have been some bullish predictions from the panels, but as time has gone on, these experts have begun to adjust their predictions to fit the current market. The most recent of these panels have revealed their thoughts on the digital asset and it is adjusted even lower.
11% Growth By Year-End
The Finder’s panel shared their thoughts on where they believe the price of the digital asset will be ending up. According to them, they expect another 11% growth in the price of bitcoin from its current level. This will put BTC at a price of $21,344 by the time 2022 is over.
This is different from the previous predictions from the Finder’s panel through the course of 2021. Back in January 2022, the panel had said that they saw the price of BTC finishing the year at $76,360 by year-end. This would be reduced in April 2022 when the same panel had put the year-end price at $65,185. Another reduction saw them tender a $25,473 forecast for the digital asset back in July.
One thing that remains constant is the reduction of the panel’s forecasts as the bear market continues. However, they still continue to maintain that bitcoin will still see an upward momentum towards the end of the year, hence the 11% prediction this time around.
BTC price falls below $19,000 | Source: BTUCSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin In The Long Term
Like always, the Finder’s panel did not only tender forecasts for the short term but also for the long term. These forecasts tend to span almost a decade, putting prices at where they think they will be at various important dates in the future.
In addition to 2022, they also gave price forecasts for the years 2025 and 2030. Even these forecasts saw an upward trajectory, although lower than their previous expectations, keeping in line with the bullish outlook of the panel.
The first, in 2025, they expect the asset to trade at $79,000. In April, this figure was $179,000, and $107,000 in July. The 2030 forecasts were revealed to be $270,000. To put this in perspective, the panel had previously said that BTC would hit $314,000 back in July, and $420,000 back in April.
Despite the varying price predictions, the report showed that 77% of the experts in the panel still believe that bitcoin is a store of value. “Nothing fundamentally has changed for Bitcoin, it’s a global capital crisis, and Bitcoin is affected in a short term but will recover; a lot of other financial assets will not,” said Serhii Zhdanov, CEO of EXMO.
Featured image from MARCA, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the Company.
Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed public offering.
The Company expects to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in this offering to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Soluna expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for the acquisition, development and growth of data centers, including cryptocurrency mining processors, other computer processing equipment, data storage, electrical infrastructure, software, real property, and business, including but not limited to its development site in Texas, and for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include working capital and capital expenditures.
The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-261427), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on December 16, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been or will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by phone (212) 343-8888 or e-mail at [email protected]. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’
For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to Soluna’s plans to consummate its proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not Soluna will be able to raise capital through the sale of shares of common stock, the final terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Soluna will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Soluna and its business can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Soluna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Soluna’s preliminary prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC on October 21, 2022, and other filings that Soluna may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Soluna expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts
Philip F. Patman, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
713 906 5705
Univest Securities, LLC
Bradley Richmond
[email protected]
914 714 8614
MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
561 489 5315
Parity Technologies CEO Pens a Statement After Stepping Down
In late 2015, I (Dr Gavin Wood), Aeron Buchanan, TJ Saw, Ken Kappler, and Jutta Steiner launched what would become Parity as EthCore; a year later, Björn Wagner also joined the team as a co-founder. We did not place a high value on rigid job titles in those early days (a practice I still don’t really approve of). When the last of the original founders left the firm in late 2020, I formally assumed the role of CEO. Prior to that time, we were all engaged in setting broad corporate direction and strategy.
Those who have worked with me have seen where my passions really lay. Among other things, I like to think, write code, and create and build things. I am one of those persons that thrive in an asynchronous environment; for me, a perfect day consists of zoning out for ten hours to solve an issue, design a prototype, or compile my scattered ideas into a coherent piece. CEO is not a position I’ve ever aspired to have (and this dates back long before Parity). For a time, I could pass as a CEO, but that’s not where I want to spend the rest of my life. For the sake of the company, it is essential that the CEO be readily accessible at all times. They must take pride in becoming the face of the organization in all circumstances. Large chunks of their time shouldn’t be swallowed up in meetings and calls represented by a profusion of overlapping, brightly colored boxes on their calendar.
In my role as CEO over the last two years, supervising the hiring of new members of the executive team has been by far the most time-consuming and difficult task. With this newfound flexibility, I planned to devote myself once again to the field of technology. Thanks to Björn and our COO, Jimmy Cliff, we are almost finished, and the additional recruits have allowed Parity to significantly increase its capabilities. To be the CEO was always going to be a challenging position. As the company’s biggest stakeholder and someone who plans to continue working there for the foreseeable future, I have a vested interest in maintaining a positive work environment for current and future employees. The good news is that Björn Wagner, one of the original creators of the Ecosystem Development team and a co-founder of Parity, has consented to take on this role moving forward.
Because of this, I won’t have to spend as much time travelling and promoting the firm in public. I will keep my position as majority shareholder and Chief Architect, which is commensurate with my intended level of involvement in the business. This means I’ll have more time to devote to the aspects of my job that I find most rewarding and in which I believe I can make the most contribution to the company’s goals. Now that I’ve refocused, I want to see if there are ways I can help make Polkadot and Web3 useful to a wider audience. I believe this is essential if we are to create a genuine Web3 platform, and it will begin with assisting the community in designing and building various fascinating chain-integrated social primitives.
While we face several obstacles, the largest one is working to make Polkadot a success and the Web3 vision a reality. I trust Björn and the team to steer Parity in the right direction, and I expect it will continue to be the strange haven for those who wish to create something really remarkable. Starting now is when most of the effort will be made.
This On-Chain Metric Suggests Bitcoin Not In Danger Of Another Sharp Drawdown
Historical data of an on-chain indicator could suggest Bitcoin may not be in danger of another sharp crash right now.
Bitcoin Spot Exchange Depositing Addresses Stay At Very Low Values
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, signs are that another crash similar to Q3 2018 isn’t likely to happen currently.
The relevant indicator here is the “spot exchange depositing addresses,” which is a measure of the total number of Bitcoin wallet addresses that are making send transactions to centralized spot exchanges right now.
Generally, investors deposit their coins on spot exchanges for selling purposes. Thus, a spike in this metric can be bearish for the price of the crypto as it could be a hint at dumping behavior from a large number of addresses.
On the other hand, low values imply not many holders are adding to the selling pressure in the market at the moment.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin spot exchange depositing addresses over the last few years:
Looks like the value of the metric has been going down in recent months | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the quant has marked the relevant zones of trend for the Bitcoin spot exchange depositing addresses.
It seems like usually around periods where this indicator has sharply risen up to local tops, the price of BTC has also observed a top and subsequently declined.
Since the bull run top last year, the spot exchange depositing addresses have been overall winding down, seeing only a couple of peaks in the period.
Some investors have recently been wondering whether another sharp drawdown is coming for Bitcoin in the near future, just like the one the 2018 bear market saw after months of sideways movement similar to now.
Looking at the chart for the trend during the 2017/2018 cycle, it’s apparent that the metric declined following the bull run top and then plateaued at low levels as the bear market went on.
However, in Q3 2018, the indicator suddenly jumped up. A couple of months or so after this happened, the price observed a crash.
As during recent weeks there has been no such sharp increase in the indicator, the analyst believes there is no indication that a decline similar to then would take place now.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $18.8k, down 4% in the last week.
The value of the crypto seems to have dipped below the $19k level again | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from André François McKenzie on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
