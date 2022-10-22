Finance
4 Key Considerations For Every Social Media Marketing Campaign
Throughout my career, I have developed and outlined numerous internal company process, policy and strategy documents. With experience and practice, it became evident that a process will not withstand time and change if it’s not scalable and replicable. The same principles hold true for a Social Media Marketing Strategy; it must be a process that can adapt to growth over time and change.
New social media channels are popping up left and right, especially for niche social networking communities and geo-targeted business networks. In order to reach new prospects, you’ll need to continuously expand your reach across the appropriate new networks. With each expansion, whether you are launching your initial social media marketing campaign or launching into a new social network or space, there are four key considerations. This article does not address the details for your social media game plan to include your business strategy, goals and actions required to make it happen, but rather offers a repeatable approach that can be applied throughout the life cycle of your campaign.
1. Start Small
If you are just venturing into the social media world for your business or deciding it’s time to get serious with your social media involvement to truly take advantage of this incredible marketing opportunity, take a step back, focus and start small. It is easy to get caught up in the possibilities of social media marketing and quickly jump into too many areas at once. This will not only be overwhelming, but will water down your campaign. Do a little research or hire a specialist who can advise you to pick two or three social networks that are most applicable to your business. Setup your profiles, identify your target audience, and start to build your presence in those select networks ensuring you stay aligned with your business strategy.
2. Get Comfortable
Developing comfort and familiarity with social media forums and technologies is very important, especially if you are new to the social media space. You need to be comfortable with not only how to use the technology, but in engaging with your target audience. Your interactions should be natural and personable. A key benefit of social networks is the ability to talk “with” your audience and not “at” your audience. You are sharing ideas and providing value to your prospects and to leaders in your industry. There are countless ways to connect with your audience based on your business and area of expertise. A little trial and error is fine. Test the water, try different approaches and be sure to track and measure the outcomes so you can determine what works best.
3. Establish A Routine
This can be a difficult area for many businesses. Yes, it takes some discipline but once you establish a routine that works for you, you will have consistency which is essential to social networking. If you only post an update on Twitter once a week, an article on your Facebook page now and then and respond to a discussion on your niche social network once a month, you’re not gaining visibility. The more you contribute, the more visible you are. Staying active and providing value will lead to return on influence or brand recognition which in turn will lead to return on investment. What routine works best will be different for each business and will depend on whether you are running the campaign alone or with help from colleagues or a social media specialist.
For some, it’s best to group social networking activities together at one time during the day in order to focus on other tasks through the remainder of the day. For others, building in small amounts of time throughout the day to focus on a specific social network is easier. There are some great tools to schedule your posts in advance across multiple networks such as Hootsuite (my personal favorite) and Tweetdeck. This can save you time and help you maintain that consistent level of interaction. Not all updates and post should be pre-scheduled but incorporating some that are scheduled is a good practice and also a great way to utilize the services of a specialist. By delegating some social media marketing activities you will have more time to personally interact with your target audience replying to comments and responding to discussions on a routine basis.
4. Expand
Once you have fine-tuned this process for two or three social networks, you can expand into new networks but first, do your research. You need to determine the best social networks or social media space where your business should have a presence. Maybe this time you want to reach out to niche communities. Perhaps it’s time to venture into video marketing, a truly exciting space in internet marketing with such possibility for going viral if you do it right. You may be ready to start your own social network. There are readily available tools to make this happen. Decide what social networks should be next on your list and begin the process to build upon your existing strategy starting back at number one.
Whatever direction you take your campaign, by remaining within the framework of these four considerations while you build out your strategy, you will maintain control and consistency which are key to the success of every social media marketing strategy.
Getting Connected With Joip and Zingoltel VoIP Phone Service
Telephone land lines are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Because so many people have access to the internet, there are several different telephony companies that offer the option to make telephone calls using the computer. This technology, referred to as telephony, is relatively new.
It is legal in most parts of the world and can be used to make calls from a computer to a cell phone, another computer and even a land based line. Two companies that are up and coming when it comes to telephony are Joip and Zingoltel.
The Quality Factor
Pricing them out, there is not much difference between the services offered by Joip and Zingoltel. Both of these companies offer the service for less than the larger VoIP companies such as Skype. The quality of the service from Joip and Zingoltel is comparable to one another, with Joip getting better reviews when it comes to clarity.
One of the major differences when it comes to using this type of technology over traditional phone service is that the data is transmitted in bits and pieces over the broadband cables. Although the person on the other end hears the conversation that you are transmitting, it may be a bit choppy at times. Joip tends to be less choppy than Zingoltel.
The Delay Factor
There is a delay in conversation when you are using this service. Unlike a regular telephone land line, where the conversation is transmitted immediately over the wires, there is a slight delay in broadcast when using VoIP. This is true when it comes to any type of service that uses this type of technology. Users have said that they notice it more on Zingoltel than Joip.
The Cost Factor
When it comes to cost, Zingoltel is slightly less expensive than Joip. Both of these companies offer the ability to call throughout the entire world where this type of service is legal for one low monthly price. Many people are finding that they no longer want to use their land lines because it is far more convenient to use VoIP services such as Zingoltel and Joip.
Joip is offering coupons for a monthly trial so that you can see if you like this type of service. Zingoltel will match the rates offered by Joip, but you have to call them up to get the same discounts. When it comes to customer service, Joip is quicker to answer the call, but Zingoltel is much more helpful.
For the most part, those who use Joip and Zingoltel are happy with their services. They are two of the lower costing VoIP services on the market and are up and coming. Both of them are constantly striving to make improvements to their service and offer comparable customer service. There are very few people who would switch from one of these VoIP services to the other as they are both very much alike when it comes to technology, customer services and price. Anyone who wants to experience VoIP service for less, can do so by taking a look at Joip and Zingoltel services.
Physiology of Menstruation
Menstruation (Greek Word, men – month) is monthly uterine bleeding outflowing through vagina onto vulva for 4-5 days every 28 days during reproductive life of a women from menarche to menopause. Menses are normal uterine function whereby endometrium prepares to receive pregnancy.
Bleeding comes from oestrogen progesterone primed endometrium. Woman gets 13 menses in a year and around 400 menses in her reproductive life.
The menstrual cycle of 28 days starts on day of onset of menstruation (day 1) and ends at day 28 on start of next mens.
Menstruation signals that fertilization and embedding of fertilised ovum have not occurred on the preceding menstual cycle. Anovular menstruation is cyclical monthly bleeding from only oestrogen primed endometrium. This occurs for a few years after onset of menstruation (menarche) and before final cessation of menstruation (menopause).
Normal menstruation
Clinical features
Menstruation is normal body function. Most women get only vaginal bleeding for 3 5 days with no discomfort. However around one quarter women get menstrual discomforts menstrual molimina. These discomforts do not interfere with usual day’s activity. Only 5 10 percent develops during some part in their about 30 years menstrual life painful mens interfering day’s activities (dysmenorrhoea). The menstrual molimina are as :
Symptoms
1. Feeling of heaviness and discomfort in the pelvis, lower abdomen and in the small of the back.
2. Feeling of pricking and fullness in the breasts.
3. Frequency of urination and constipation.
4. Feeling of lassitude, irritability, and headache. Above symptoms vary in severity from individual to individual. Rarely, bleeding from nose may occur as vicarious menstruation’ since blood viscosity falls at mens.
Signs
1. Sudden drop in temperature of about 1 degree F but with individual variations.
2. Pulse rate and blood pressure tend to drop.
3. Gain in weight occurs during premenstrual fortnight upto about 1 Kg. due to retention of water and salt; it occurs in about half of women. There is loss of weight with the onset of flow.
4. Menstrual loss (mens). The vaginal menstrual bleeding mainly arterial, partly venous is a dark reddish liquid (not clotted) blood with shed endometrial tissue bits. The discharge has disagreeable smell due to the secretion of vulvar sebaceous glands and decomposition of blood elements. Menstrual blood is deficient in prothrombin, and fibrinogen but rich in calcium. Microscopically, it contains red cells, large number of leucocytes, vaginal epithelium, cervical mucus, fragments of endometrium with macrophages, histiocytes, mast cells and bacteria, Menstrual discharge also contains cholesterol, oestrogen, lipids and prostaglandins. Menstrual blood from the endometrium clots in the uterine cavity by its thromboplastic property. The clots are dissolved by the fibrinolysins released from the endometrium. Fibrin degradation products therefore circulate in increased amount during menstruation. Clots are passed when mens¬trual bleeding becomes excessive.
Interval and Duration
The menstrual cycle lasts on an average twenty eight days. A deviation of 2 to 3 days can be frequently encountered. The extremes of 21 and 35 days interval may also be found. In any woman’s menstrual life, the interval can vary. The usual duration is three to five days with essentially normal extremes of two and seven days. Every woman needs sex education in this normal range of menstrual pattern so that she does not suffer from miseducation on normal menstrual pattern taken as menstrual irregularity.
Blood Loss
The average total blood loss during menstruation has been estimated as 35 ml (range 5 60 ml); average loss of iron was found as 12 mg. A rough clinical estimate is that normally not more than three fresh pads are necessary in the twenty four hours two during the day and one at night, thus requiring total 12 15 pads during a rnens. This loss widely varies and becomes greater in women living in warm climate than those living in cold climate.
Management
Proper education on mens is important. She should be educated that menstruation is not the drainage of noxious substance from the body but a normal manifestation of womanhood. During menses, she should carry on her usual activities including daily bathing, playing games. Personal hygiene is maintained by changing regularly sanitary pads. Intravaginal tampons can be used by the married provided she does not forget to leave it behind. Healthy couple can have sexual intercourse during menses. Postponement or advancement of menstruation. This becomes at times necessary for important social reason like marriage. This is not to be advocated on flimsy ground. The hormone therapy employed is the following:
1. Progesterone norethisterone one tab. thrice daily starting from 20th day of menstrual cycle till beyond the date of postponement.
2. Oestrogen progestogen contraceptive pills, two a day is started from the 20th day. Menstrual flow is expected 2 to 3 days after the treatment is suspended. Menstruation can be pre¬maturely brought by starting hormone therapy from 5th day of mens for 14 days, The therapy is (a) Oestrogen ethinyl oestradiol 0.05 mg. t.d.s. or (b) Oestrogen progestogen oral pill once daily. Anovulax menstrual flow is likely to begin within 2 3 days of the cessation of therapy.
Endocrine mechanism of menstruation
Play of sex hormones from hypothalamus in brain, anterior pituitary gland, ovary causes menstrual bleeding from uterine endometrium.
This is called hypothalamus- pituitary-ovarian-uterine axis
Steps are-
1. In the brain, hypothalamus acts as switch to endocrine mechanism of menstruation and starts the process by secreting gonadotrophin releasing hormone (GnRH) or (LHRH) by peptidergic neuron. The latter is controlled by aminergic neuron. Environment influences menstruation via cerebral cortex and hypothalamus.
GnRH flows down from hypothalamus via pituitary portal vessels to
2. Anterior pituitary gland (gonadotroph cells) liberating follicle stimulating Hormone (FSH) and Luteinising hormone (LH) in blood circulation to initiate growth of ovarian follicles in both ovaries.
Ovarian Cycle. Ovarian follicles (20 in number) are grown in a menstrual cycle in three steps.
(a) ovarian Follicles are grown from primordial follicles. A single graarian follicle matures and becomes dominant by effect of FSH while other follicles undergo atresia.
(b) Oestradiol is secreted by maturing ovarian follicle in the circulation ‘ stimulates hypothalamus and anterior pituitary to cause surge of LH and FSH hormones in blood (Positive feed back) on day 12 of menstrual cycle.
(c) Ovulation (discharge of ovum from ovary) occurs on day 14 of menstrual cycle. Corpus luteum (yellow body) is formed in the shell of mature graafian follicle ovulation due to LH effect.
Corpus luteum remains mature From day 19-26, degenerates on day 27 and 28 if no pregnancy occurs in menstrual cycle’. Plasma prolactin (from anterior pituitary) rises (luring luteal phase and appears to maintain corpus luteum. Copious progesterone hormone., some oestradiol and inhibin (peptide hormone) are secreted by corpus luteum. Oestradiol causes luteolysis while inhibin depresses FSH.
Uterine cycle
(a) Proliferative phase
Oestradiol from ovarian follicles causes proliferative changes in uterine endometrium (day 7-14). All the endometrial tissue elements of I mm thick proliferate. Prior to start of proliferative phase, repair phase. runs with mens bleeding and ends by 48 hours after mens.
(b) Secretory phase. Progesterone (from corpus luteum) causes secretary changes in endometrium (day 15 – 26 to receive fertilised ovum for embedding. Glycogen appears as subnuclear vacuoles in endometrial gland followed by secretion of glycogen and mucus on the lumen of gland. Glands become Corkscrew . Endometrial vessels become coiled, stroma becomes vascular and oedernatous. Endometrium thickens to 5 mm into three layer (a) superficial compact layer with neck ot’glands (b) spongy layer with dilated glands (c) basal layer in contact with myometrial layer.
Stage of regression occurs in secretory endometriurn on day 27 to 28.
(c) Menstrual bleeding phase occurs for 4 – 5 days after day 28 of the cycle due to shedding away of endometrial bits and bleeding from endometria I bed. Necrosis and shedding of endometrial bits extend from region to region during first 2 days of menses. Bleeding occurs as (a) capillary bleeding with or without the formation of subepithelial haematoma (b) venous haemorrhage and (c) diapedisis.
Menstrual phase is caused by withdrawal of oestradiol and progesterone support to endometrium.. FSH rises again to start another, cycle.
Cause of menstrual bleeding. Exact cause is still obscure. The sequence of events are :
Withdrawal of oestrogen and progesterone due to degeneration of corpus luteum ‘rapid shrinkage and regression of secretory endometrium overcoiling of endometrial spiral arterioles ‘ stasis of circulation in the functional layer of endometrium ‘ necrobiosis of vessels. Prostaglandins elaborated by endometrium also cause vasospasm of spiral vessels ‘ ischaemic necrosis of bit of endometrium suppfied by spiral artery relaxation of spiral vessel bleeding from spiral vessel end. These vascular changes are described by Markee (1940)
In the shedding process clotting and fibrinolysis at bleeding site occur so that unclotted dark red blood with endometrial tissue bits are discharged for 4-5 days. Dating of endometrium. Endometrium is dated from its histological appearance particularly during secretory phase e.g. prenuclear vacuoles – 16th day, basal nuclei, secretion in gland lume – 20th day.
Choosing The Right Career And Technical Education
If you are looking to change careers quickly, consider a technical education option. You can be trained quickly for a new job without giving up your present one.
The choice of a career involves a lot of planning. It is the decision of a lifetime. It is essential for you to be passionate about your career. There are a number of career options to choose from and still many more within the paradigms of the existent ones. Your career is your chosen line of work that you are genuinely interested in and hope to make a living from the activities involved. It is very important to take into consideration the element of satisfaction that a career is supposed to offer. The drive to excel in your chosen field and add positively to your career track should make the choice worthwhile.
There are many career options available today, such as business, industry and academics. While some people opt for sales and promotional work, some choose the creative track, such as a career in the Fine Arts.
Some careers involve the full-time participation of special skills. Some capitalize on written and verbal skills, while some concentrate on leadership qualities to delegate work effectively. Your career options also determine the basic qualifications required to pursue a particular field. Graduate and diploma courses are available for many career options. Some of the most popular career choices involve the contribution of special technical know-how in a particular area.
Technical Education
Technical education is available at numerous special institutions and dedicated websites. This type of education is very flexible, offering immediate employment upon completing the course. There are day and night time courses and full and special summer courses available for the students to choose from. This makes it possible for students to continue their regular activities and pursue a technical course. Technical education is best for:
– People who desire individual and special training with hands on experience, to apply the newly acquired knowledge.
– Those who want to keep working on their full-time jobs and want to use holidays or vacation time to continue their basic education.
– People who do not have the time, money or inclination to complete traditional degree courses.
Special technical training is available in the spheres of criminal justice, health care, computers and business.
Technical education program:
Technical education programs are usually offered at special technical schools. These programs aim at providing specialized training, rather than traditional education. Students are required to fulfill the following basic requirements:
– A high school diploma or its equivalent.
– Completed 17 years of age.
– Be able to take an entrance exam or submit SAT or ACT scores.
However, the requirements of institutions are different and there are a number of alternatives provided to candidates.
Technical education involves the completion of either a short-term diploma course or a bachelor’s degree program. Students can choose to major in aviation maintenance, computer science, auto collision technology, legal assistance and paramedic training.
The programs and majors offered should be researched thoroughly to pick the desired area of study. Various schools offer choices within education programs that are required for a specific trade. Making the decision to pursue technical education ensures the possibility to earn a living upon completion of the course. The institutions offering technical education are many, with each one offering a wide selection of courses.
About Personal Injury Lawyers
A personal injury lawyer in Toronto provides legal representation to those people claiming that they have been injured either psychologically or physically. Such injuries must have occurred through the wrongdoing or negligence of an individual, a company or a government agency. These lawyers have more knowledge and experience in law regarding civil wrongs, economic damages and social disrepute that may be caused by an accident to one’s property, reputation, rights or physique.
These Lawyers have added responsibilities which include ethical and professional responsibilities that demand, in addition to the legal duties of filing complaints in court, arguing the cases and drafting the legal documents, the lawyer offer legal advice to the injured person. Before taking a case however, the lawyers usually interview the prospective clients, evaluate the cases, and identify the issues that would build a stronger compensation case.
Like other injury lawyers, the lawyers start by examining the situation leading to the injuries that his or her client has. Depending on the nature of the injuries, he or she is able to know what kind of claims to press and the amount of compensation to seek. Some of the cases that a personal injury lawyer has to examine include medical malpractice, car accidents, products that cause injuries, animal injuries, humiliation, injustice and psychological injuries. Through all these, the lawyer guides the injured person by explaining his or her rights under the law and examining the different legal options available. The personal injury lawyers also takes time studying the nature of the injuries, gathering enough evidence to warrant just compensation in a quest to ensure that the injustices committed against the injured persona are corrected.
Unlike other injury lawyers, a personal injury lawyer deals with each client one at a time. This means that instead of sharing his attention and time between different clients, the personal lawyer dedicates his entire efforts on a single case until it is resolved. They also provide expert advice on personal injury, handle the various aspects of claims that arise in a personal injury case and explain the repercussions of personal-injury insurance. Through out this process, personal injury lawyers in Toronto strive to get just compensation for and behalf of their clients in order to ease some of the pain or suffering caused by the injuries.
Some of the cases that the lawyer in Toronto has top deal with are injury compensation claims arising from car accidents, workers compensation, public liability claims, occupier liability claims, medical negligence, hospital negligence, professional negligence and insurance contract claims. In Toronto today, there are quite a huge number of lawyers. As such, the injured persons need not have difficulties contacting one when the need arises. However, seeing that personal injuries need quality representation, people should consider settling for a lawyer who have successfully represented other clients before. As such, contacting one with enough referrals is necessary.
Business Kenya – How To Register A Business In Kenya
There are 10 easy steps to company registration in Kenya. You begin at the Companies Registry at Sheria House.
1. Name search: It goes without saying. You need a name. This part take two days and costs under $5.
2. Prepare Memorandum and Article of Association: These documents describe the objectives, rules, subscribers and authorised share capital of your company.
3. Pay Stamp Duty: The amount of money that you pay depends on your declared nominal capital. You begin by collecting four forms from the Kenya Revenue Authority at Times Towers. Two copies go to the Lands Registry, one is retained by you and the other by the bank.
4. Declaration of compliance: A commissioner of oath must sign this form on your behalf.
5. File Deeds at Registrars office: You then need to file your documents at Companies Registry.
This includes your memorandum and articles of association. There is a varied fee attached to this.
6. Register for a Personal Identity Number, VAT & PAYE: This takes a day to register at Times Tower and is free.
7. Register for NHIF: NHIF stands for National Hospital Insurance Fund. This is mandatory medical contribution for your employees.
Register at the NHIF building.
8. Register for NSSF: NSSF stands for National Social Security Fund. It is mandatory to contribute to your employees retirement fund. Registration is done at the NSSF building at the bottom of Valley Road.
9. Register for a Business Permit: This application is made to the City council. You will need office space prior to submitting this application.
10. Get your Company Seal. This is the last bit. You can get good quality company seals from Seal Honey Stationers in Nairobi.
T1 Phone Lines – What You Need To Know
T1 phone lines use a digital transmission link to transmit voice and data and can be particularly useful for businesses. A T1 has a capacity of 1.544 Mbps making it a faster connection than many other methods. T-1 phone lines can be used to connect your private business network to the public telephone network and Internet.
T1 phone lines allow up to 24 simultaneous conversations. The technology uses channels that are only seized for the duration of a conversation and are then placed back into the “pool” of lines allowing anyone to use them. A T1 can also be channelized to allow some lines for data use and some for voice use. This can make sense for smaller businesses. You can choose to port your main business telephone number to the T1 so that you can take in more simultaneous incoming calls. DID (direct inward dial) numbers can be used on the T1 to allow each individual phone user to have their own direct number that rings on their phone. This can help to reduce the amount of calls that come into the attendant console, freeing up the attendant to do other things.
One of the main advantages of using T1 lines is that they are flexible. Lines are not dedicated to specific phones or people but instead reside in a group to be used by anyone as needed. This allows for the most advantageous utilization of the T1. One 24-channel T1 can easily service an office group of 50 to 100 moderate telephone users. Those who have call centers or other phone intense configurations may require additional lines.
The T1 phone lines can be used for both incoming and outgoing phone service. Usage reports are available that can help you determine how well you are using the T1 and if you need to add or reduce the amount of T1 phone lines you have. Proper sizing will allow you to get the most economy from your T1 service.
T1 phone lines are very reliable. Outages are quite rare because typically the central office has redundant equipment. You can also utilize the programming of your telephone system to allow calls to overflow to other lines in the event of a failure or even if the T1 is busy.
T1 service is very affordable and allows small, medium and large businesses to utilize digital capability. Pricing has been coming down so even those with small businesses and their own telephone equipment can take advantage of this great option. The T1 is connected to the phone system or to the data network via a connection point from the provider. You can also use a CSU (Customer Service Unit) which provides a test point in the event of problems.
The speed of the T1 is what makes it so appealing to many businesses. The 1.544 Mbps speed makes it a faster connection than most modems. The bandwidth is typically large enough for many Internet applications including streaming video and web conferencing. Large files can be transferred easily and quickly.
A T1 is engineered specifically for your business taking into account the distance from the central office. The T1 provides a clear, crisp sound thanks to digital signaling. A typical office should be able to recognize savings relatively quickly.
Nets defeat Raptors 109-105 for first win of the season
Russian and US defense ministers discuss war in Ukraine in rare talks | Russia
Heat again stung by Celtics, fall to 0-2 with 111-104 loss
Texas teen charged with murder of mother found in car trunk in Nebraska after police chase
Magic’s reaching came into focus in loss to Hawks; Jalen Suggs injures ankle
European leaders politically back gas price caps
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
