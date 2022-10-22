4 takeaways as Celtics beat Heat in 2nd straight win over Eastern contender

Celtics

Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 57 points after combining for 70 in their debut. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown passes the ball against the Heat on Friday. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Celtics held off a typically spirited charge from the Heat in the second half of Friday’s game to claim a 111-104 win.

Here’s what happened as last year’s Eastern Conference finalists faced off for the first time in the regular season.

The big picture

The Celtics had contributions across the board in the first quarter, as units led by Jaylen Brown spent most of the period building an eight-point advantage. Tyer Herro helped the Heat stay afloat with 13 points in the second quarter, but the Celtics held on to their eight-point lead at halftime thanks to a combined 25 points between Brown and Tatum.

The Heat started the third quarter hot and went on a 20-6 run that helped them take a one-point lead. But the Celtics responded with a 20-6 run that cut their advantage to 12. The Heat pushed their way back to within five on the stretch, but Jayson Tatum helped hold them at arm’s length on the stretch and the Celtics improved to 2-0.

game star

Jaylen Brown – 28 points (12 for 18 from the floor), four rebounds, three assists

You could make the case for Tatum, who scored 18 points in the second half with Brown sidelined late with foul issues, but Brown was the best player on the court for three quarters. He scored in transition, beat Jimmy Butler from the dribble, cut the backdoor for easy buckets and buried two of his three 3-point attempts.

The Tatum-Brown duo combined for 57 points after combining for 70 on their season debut. Not a bad start!

What this means

The Celtics have now beaten the Heat and 76ers to start 2-0. Unsurprisingly, they look like title contenders.

Take away food

1. Early feedback on the improvement for Brown and Tatum is very encouraging.

The Heat tried to defend hyper-aggressively and again forced plenty of turnovers – the Celtics finished with 19, which brought back echoes of the Eastern Conference Finals – but Brown didn’t. really makes the ball rip like he did in the playoffs. Instead, he fought his way to the basket and constantly messed up the timing of Heat defenders by catching his dribble and finishing with one hand.

Tatum, meanwhile, just seems stronger and more stable around the edge. The Celtics stars both have All-NBA potential if this continues.

2. Joe Mazzulla seemed to want the Celtics to work through their issues without burning timeouts in the second half. It bit him in the third quarter as the Heat erased their deficit and took a one-point lead, but the Celtics rallied very well in the fourth when Mazzulla let them play again during a Heat run.

In contrast, Erik Spoelstra called time out almost immediately after the Celtics made their own little outburst. The Celtics stayed hot and built their lead, thanks in large part to a 3-point flurry.

3. Malcolm Brogdon struggled from the ground and didn’t look comfortable in the run of the attack, but he still helped the Celtics by moving the ball and even collapsing the defense when ‘he missed. Brogdon’s ability to get to the edge drew the defense around him and allowed the Celtics’ offensive rebounders to rush in even when he missed. Brogdon himself grabbed three offensive rebounds in the third quarter during the Celtics’ big run, and all three ended in baskets.

4. Noah Vonleh isn’t perfect – he needs to defend more consistently, and he’s prone to fouls offensively.

But Vonleh was much more useful than the Celtics had come to expect in their first two games. Against the 76ers, he gave productive minutes against Embiid despite being undersized and overwhelmed. Against the Heat, he hammered the glass on both sides and helped the Celtics take advantage of Miami’s undersized lineups.

Vonleh finished with four points and five rebounds, but was +10 in his minutes. Robert Williams is clearly missed by the Celtics, but Vonleh’s ability to hold the fort in his absence bodes very well for the future.

The Celtics travel to Orlando and face the Magic on Saturday.

We will have more takeout later in the evening.