6 dead in Wisconsin apartment fire
Six people died in a fire at a Wisconsin apartment building early Friday, police say.
Police had earlier reported that seven people had died.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. at a four-family apartment building in Hartland, about 26 miles west of Milwaukee. Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments responded to the scene and worked to rescue people from the building and its balconies, Hartland police said at a news conference.
An “active criminal investigation” is currently underway, police said. Asked by a reporter if there was any indication the fire was started on purpose, police said it was “very early in the investigation stages – that’s what we’re looking into”.
The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released.
Sorry, Ron DeSantis, you’re not Donald Trump.
At the Atlantic, journalist Elaine Godfrey does not believe it. On stage, DeSantis is “a charmless, wax statue version of Trump.” Instead, she sees Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as a politician who shares Trump’s gift for scab demagoguery but has more self-discipline: “Unlike Trump , she doesn’t brood over toilet flushing or offer random asides about stabbings or rapes. ”
There is a more believable answer to the question of who the next Trump is once the first Trump leaves the scene: no one.
The notion of being a Trump-like leader with discipline, or without what The Times called Trump’s “baggage,” is a logical contradiction. This baggage — or more specifically, the way Trump thrills his supporters with mild indifference to what political opponents or the media, applying conventional standards, call baggage — is a key source of Trump’s appeal. Lack of discipline—the jaw-dropping, moment-by-moment improvisation of a narcissist in general—is another.
A politician calculating how to mimic Trump’s appeal by definition is faking it. Trump, of course, speaks lies with ease. But on the subject that matters most to him, he does not pretend. He presents his true self. The self-confident, clinically involved artist who became president in 2017 had served in that role for 71 years. Since then, he has had five more years of practice.
It cannot be reproduced. As Lloyd Bentsen would say, Ron DeSantis is not Donald Trump. Neither does Lake Kari. Neither, I would dare, is anyone else. Whatever else you say about Trump, he’s an innovator. The thesis of the Times and Atlantic stories is that DeSantis and Lake are emulators — the latest in a parade of them.
The question of whether another figure will emerge as the natural heir to the Trump movement is more than a journalistic parlor game. It weighs on all of American politics and shapes the deliberations of both parties. Basically, it’s about what the past seven years have been like — starting with when Trump became the GOP frontrunner in 2015 —.
It is true that the Trump movement is partly an ideological movement. This includes aversion to illegal immigration, trade, globalization, elite law, etc. There are manifestations of this movement in many other countries. This suggests that someone other than Trump could indeed take over in due course.
The problem is that the real driving force behind the Trump movement was not ideology. It was psychology. Part of Trump’s magnetism was the simple fact that he had been a celebrity since the 1980s. At the same time, probably no other politician in American history has been so adept at harnessing pent-up resentments and marketing them. into a personal brand. Despite superficial similarities — an instinct for outrage and insult, electoral denial, a delight in offending establishment sensibilities — DeSantis or Lake are unlikely to possess Trump’s psychological hold on supporters. .
A thought experiment illustrates the difference. Let’s say the polls and focus groups came back with hard evidence that what the 2024 GOP electorate was looking for was a softer tone and a return to the “compassionate conservative” message that George W. Bush used (before the 9/11 doesn’t change everything) to get elected in 2000. Is there any doubt that someone as ambitious as DeSantis – whose determination to reach the top of the careerist greasy pole led him to Yale at 18, in Congress at 34 and in the governorship at 40 – would reshape his political persona accordingly? Yet it is virtually inconceivable to imagine Trump reshaping his political persona. He tried to be sober and traditionally presidential in the opening phase of the pandemic in 2020, then regained his form within days.
The Times article captured DeSantis squirming around whether he would ever seek the presidency in 2024 even if Trump runs again. But that wasn’t very convincing even in the likely event, based on current polls, that he wins re-election against Democrat and former Gov. Charlie Crist next month. The Atlantic, meanwhile, echoed speculation that Lake could be a plausible running mate for Trump in 2024 if she wins a gubernatorial race against Democrat Katie Hobbs, or a Senate candidate this year. there if she fails in this race.
Among Democrats, the fear about DeSantis and Lake is that they could be more dangerous than Trump because they allegedly combine campaign denial and appeals to bias in a more targeted and elective way. Among the Republican class of agents and fundraisers, where the majority of people believe it’s time for the party to overtake Trump, a common hope is that they could replicate Trump’s populist appeal while bringing the party back. to pre-Trump standards. The danger is that Republicans could end up with a standard-bearer with Trump’s loudmouth and divisiveness, but without his ability to defy political gravity.
What Trump achieves does not come easily, even to talented mortals. So far, there have been successive waves of attention to Republicans who, like DeSantis, combine Ivy League credentials with conscious and confrontational populist appeals. They understand the senses. Ted Cruz (R-Princeton), Tom Cotton (R-Harvard, Harvard Law), Josh Hawley (R-Yale Law) and Representative Elise Stefanik (R-Harvard). Their moments may yet come. For now, it seems clear that if Trump really intends to run, the 2024 GOP nominating contest will be a no-holds-barred affair.
Trump still has the singular ability to play by rules others can’t and walk away from episodes that seem fatal. In the 1970s, daredevil Evel Knievel performed motorcycle jumps that made people wonder, as they do of Trump, “How does he pull that off?” and conclude “He must be crazy.” On his stunt shows, announcers liked to say, “Kids, don’t try this at home.”
It may also be good advice for a generation of Trump imitators.
Electric cars in Germany could be victims of the energy crisis – Der Spiegel – RT Business News
The current energy crisis in Europe could hamper electric mobility in Germany and make electric vehicles unattractive to potential customers, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
With electricity becoming more and more expensive, recharging an electric vehicle sometimes costs more than refueling a petrol or diesel vehicle, writes the newspaper. The combustion engine is more than €30 cheaper per month on average with a mileage of 15,000 kilometers, the publication writes. By the end of next year, an electric car should “to be clearly disadvantaged” Der Spiegel quotes Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the Center for Automotive Research.
State subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles have also been reduced by 25%. With a wait of almost a year before an ordered electric car arrives, the buyer will receive a lower bonus than they expected, writes the outlet, adding that there are no more state subsidy for hybrid cars.
In the current climate, consumers may have little desire to buy a new car. The situation has been described as a “toxic mix of energy crisis and inflation” by Sabine Jaskula of ZF, Germany’s second-largest automotive systems supplier. Electric car production will slump in Europe next year, she predicts, as just 11 million cars could roll off the assembly line in the industry instead of the 18 million forecast.
Another ZF representative described EU plans to stop selling petrol and diesel cars by 2035 as “illusory.”
There is also a shortage of public charging stations across Germany, according to Der Spiegel. In some metropolitan areas, a single station has to be shared among up to 60 vehicles, and a large-scale station renovation is needed to provide enough charging space for everyone.
According to veteran battery car dealer Wolf Warncke, “There is a risk that potential buyers will turn their backs on e-mobility.”
Gasoline prices in Los Angeles fall for 16th consecutive day and are expected to continue falling
Gasoline prices in Los Angeles fell to a 16-day low on Friday, down nearly 34 cents from a week ago — a trend experts hope will continue.
After hitting record highs earlier this month following statewide refinery outages, gasoline prices in Los Angeles fell to $5.87 on Friday, according to data from the American Automobile Assn. The statewide average fell to $5.83, with California leading the nation in declines last week, dropping more than 30 cents below the previous seven-day average.
“A lot of the issues that led to the price spike have been resolved,” said Patrick DeHaan, an oil and gas analyst for GasBuddy. “It’s been a really nice drop, and pretty quick really.”
Barring drastic changes in the market, De Haan said he expects prices to continue to fall in Los Angeles and California.
“We haven’t come to the end yet and gas prices will continue to fall,” De Haan said. “If everything stays consistent, we’ll drop another 25 to 50 cents.”
Doug Shupe, a spokesman for the Automobile Club of Southern California, was unwilling to make specific estimates on the extent of the price drop, but agreed with De Haan’s assessment. that prices should continue to fall, especially if gasoline demand remains weak and oil prices hold. slippage.
“Now that those refineries are back online, it’s driving down prices at the pump,” Shupe said. “The question is how far will they go? … Right now we’re looking to lower prices at the pumps this weekend and next week.”
However, California prices remain about $2 above the national average, which fell to $3.82 on Friday, according to AAA. And average prices in Los Angeles and the state are still historically high, about 30 cents above where they were a month ago, and more than a dollar above where they were a year ago. one year old, by AAA.
President Biden this week touted the release of more than 15 million barrels of oil from the national stockpile, as part of an ongoing effort to keep prices low. But De Haan called it just a “re-announcement” of the administration’s previous plans, doubting it would have a major impact on gas prices since the market was already expecting the move.
And while gasoline prices have continued to fluctuate, the mostly renewable, cleaner-burning ethanol fuel known as E85 has remained significantly lower than regular gasoline, about 70 cents less. expensive per gallon nationwide, according to AAA data. E85, or flexible fuel, costs Americans an average of $3.15 a gallon, a cheaper price for drivers with certain engines designed for the fuel mixture, usually marked with a yellow gas cap.
“E85 prices have remained relatively constant and relatively low,” De Haan said. “It’s not subject to the same bottlenecks as traditional gasoline.”
But, he says, there’s still a lot of hesitation to make the switch, and most vehicles on the road aren’t built for the mix.
Shupe, however, outlined ways for all drivers to maximize their fuel purchases — like checking tire pressure, lightening vehicle loads and keeping up to date with car maintenance — regardless of current prices. .
“We want to incorporate energy efficiency into their daily routine,” Shupe said. But, he said, he also remains “hopeful that the factors are in place to see even more declines”.
Chinese Communist Party Congress ends with Xi set for third term, new central committee ousts Li Keqiang and Wang Yang
The Chinese Communist Party Congress ended on Saturday, with President Xi Jinping elected to an unprecedented third term.
The expected decision came at the end of a week-long party congress that set the national agenda for the next five years.
This will allow Xi to run for a third term as China’s president, which is expected to be announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March. Xi previously abrogated the presidential two-term limit in 2018, allowing him to rule indefinitely.
Xi, in brief closing remarks, said the review “sets out clear requirements for maintaining and strengthening the general leadership of the party.”
“Dare to fight, dare to win, bury your head and work hard. Be determined to keep pushing forward,” he told party members.
Foreign media were barred from entering the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing during the first part of the meeting, presumably when voting took place.
Police were stationed along major roads, with neighborhood watchmen dressed in bright red stationed at regular intervals to watch for any potential disturbance.
In a viral video, Hu Jintao, the immediate predecessor of current Chinese President Xi Jinping, was seen being unceremoniously escorted out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday.
According ReutersHu, 79, who was seated to Xi’s left, was ushered off stage from the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards.
Xi Jinping began his unprecedented third term by retiring veteran heavyweights such as Li Keqiang and Wang Yang.
According to South China Morning Postfour members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s highest decision-making body, are missing from the list.
Ranked in their party hierarchy, they are Premier Li Keqiang, 67; National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu, 72; Wang Yang, 67, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68. This means that they will go into full retirement.
Bigger than expected changes have been made. Both Li Keqiang and Wang Yang are one year away from the traditional retirement age of 68, and if tradition had been followed, they would have continued to work.
But as Xi, who has firmly established himself as the most powerful political figure since Deng Xiaoping, begins his third term, it makes sense that he would want to assemble a young team that could serve as his backbone for the next five years. . and beyond.
Yang Jiechi, a senior diplomat, and Vice Premier Liu He were also omitted from the Central Committee’s list.
According The Associated Press, the roughly 2,000 delegates, wearing blue surgical masks as part of China’s strict zero COVID policy, also formally elected a new 205-member Central Committee to govern the party for the next five years. Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the party’s new leadership is unveiled on Sunday.
Comparable to Mao Zedong, who established the communist state in 1949, Xi became one of the most powerful Chinese leaders of modern times during his first ten years in power.
A planned third five-year term as party leader would violate an unofficial two-term limit that was put in place in an attempt to curb the excesses of Mao’s one-person rule, particularly the turbulent Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976, under which Xi suffered as a youth.
With contributions from agencies
News
Prime Minister at the launch of the job fair
New Delhi:
The century-old problem of unemployment and self-employment cannot be solved in 100 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he launched a 10 lakh recruitment drive.
“The Rozgar Mela is a milestone in the government’s employment and self-employment efforts over the past 8 years,” he said.
The government, Prime Minister Modi said, is focused on expanding manufacturing and tourism as they generate a lot of jobs.
Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the initiatives taken by his government during the Covid pandemic. “Centre’s aid of over Rs 3 lakh crore to MSME sector during Covid pandemic averted crisis to over 1.5 crore jobs: PM Narendra Modi,” he said.
During the ceremony, letters of nomination will be handed out to 75,000 newly inducted people.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to providing employment opportunities for young people and ensuring well-being. citizens.
“In accordance with the Prime Minister’s instructions, all ministries and departments are making efforts to fill existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode,” the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 ministries/departments of the Government of India.
“The appointees will join the government at different levels, namely Group – A, Group – B (listed), Group – B (unlisted) and Group – C. Positions on which appointments are made include the Central Armed Forces personnel, Under Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others,” the PMO statement read.
These recruitments are carried out in mission mode by ministries and departments, either by themselves or through recruitment agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board.
“For rapid recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made compatible with technology,” the statement concludes.
Inflation protests across Europe threaten political unrest
LONDON — In Romania, protesters blew horns and banged drums to express their dismay at the rising cost of living. Across France, people have taken to the streets to demand wage increases that keep pace with inflation. Czech protesters rallied against the government’s handling of the energy crisis. British railway staff and German pilots staged strikes to demand better wages as prices rose.
Across Europe, soaring inflation is sparking a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to trigger political unrest. As British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to resign less than two months after her economic plans wreaked havoc on financial markets and further bruised a struggling economy, the risk for political leaders became clearer as that people demand action.
Europeans have seen their energy bills and food prices soar because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite natural gas prices falling from record summer highs and governments allocating 576 billion euros (over $566 billion) in energy aid to households and businesses since September 2021, the group says Bruegel reflection in Brussels, this is not enough for some demonstrators.
Energy prices have pushed inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to a record high of 9.9%, making it harder for people to buy what they need. Some see no other choice but to take to the streets.
“Today people are forced to use pressure tactics to get a raise” in wages, said Rachid Ouchem, a doctor who was among more than 100,000 people who joined protest marches this week in several French cities.
The fallout from the war in Ukraine has sharply increased the risk of civil unrest in Europe, according to risk management consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. European leaders have strongly supported Ukraine, sending arms to the country and pledging or being forced to wean their economies off cheap Russian oil and natural gas, but the transition has not been easy and threatens to erode public support.
“There is no quick fix to the energy crisis,” said Verisk Maplecroft analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt. “And in any case, inflation looks to be worse next year than it has been this year.”
This means that the link between economic pressure and popular opinion on the war in Ukraine “will really be tested”, he said.
In France, where inflation stands at 6.2%, the lowest of the 19 eurozone countries, railway and transport workers, secondary school teachers and public hospital employees answered the call on Tuesday. union of oil workers to demand wage increases and protest government intervention in strikes by refinery workers that caused gasoline shortages.
Days later, thousands of Romanians joined a rally in Bucharest to protest the cost of energy, food and other essentials that organizers said was sending millions of workers into poverty.
In the Czech Republic, huge flag-waving crowds in Prague last month demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government, criticizing its support for European Union sanctions against Russia. They also blamed the government for not doing enough to help households and businesses squeezed by energy costs.
With another protest planned in Prague next week, the actions have not translated into political change so far, with the country’s ruling coalition winning a third of the seats in the upper house of parliament in a an election this month.
British railway workers, nurses, port workers, lawyers and others have staged a series of strikes in recent months to demand pay rises that match inflation which has peaked at 10.1% in four decades.
Trains have come to a standstill during transit actions, while recent strikes by Lufthansa pilots in Germany and other airline and airport workers across Europe seeking higher pay in line with inflation disrupted flights.
The failure of Truss’ economic stimulus package, which involved sweeping tax cuts and tens of billions of pounds (dollars) in aid for household and business energy bills without a clear plan to pay them , illustrates the impasse in which governments find themselves.
They “have very little wiggle room,” Soltvedt said.
The saving grace so far has been a milder than usual October in Europe, meaning less demand for gas to heat homes, Soltvedt said.
However, “if we end up with an unexpected disruption of gas supply from Europe this winter, then, you know, we’re likely to see an even greater increase in civil unrest, hazard and government instability. “, did he declare.
