Advantages of Getting Insured Under Small Employer Group Plans
Small employer group plans are health insurance plans that are basically designed for small business owners who want to provide health partial health insurance cover to their employees. These plans are generally sponsored and cover employees, owners of the business and even the dependents in case there are any. These plans provide health cover to numerous people either through employment or even as the owners of any small business.
The biggest advantage of small employer group plans is that only a single person is not liable to bear the entire costs of the plan. This is because the plans are designed to work on a partnership format and the costs are shared between the business owners and the employees. Moreover, the plans provide tax benefits to the businesses enabling the business owners to provide suitable health cover benefits to their employees.
Having small employer group plans also ensures that the employer never faces the dearth of good employees. This is because of the fact that health insurance rates are extremely high and any person would like to work for an organization that is willing to cover about 50% of the expenses for their health plans. This is clearly a win win situation for both the employer as well as the employees.
However, any small business owner planning to get a small business group plan ought to keep some things in mind. They should keep their employees informed about the different insurance providers and the benefits they are providing. In addition, they should ask the employees for feedback about the various plans and chose the most favored one, if it suits their own budget and level. Employees should also be asked to participate in the program on an individual basis as the plan the employer chooses might not suits the needs of every employee.
List Building Made Easily
List Building is about building a relationship with others in order to share your knowledge of business, internet marketing, advertising and other products, services, etc.
You don’t have a list of your own, you don’t have any sign ups to your affiliate program, and you aren’t sure where to go to create a list or build your downline.
First of all, if you don’t have your own list, ezines and newsletters online are best for advertising your product, service or business. Just borrow their list!
Ezines and Newsletter publishers have a “list” that they have worked at creating, so that you can share products, services, and other things to their list. If you place an ad with them (whether free or paid), they share that information with their list. It will take time, but with consistency, you will start to see results.
Not sure where to find free ezines or newsletters? Go to Google.com and type in the search bar “free ezine ads” and then Google will bring you up a list of ezines or newsletters to place ads in. You may be required to sign up in order to get your ad placed. Most offer gifts for subscription as a thank you.
Second, you’ve heard of autoresponders right? This is another way to build a list. Some affiliate programs recommend an autoresponder as a means to capture the person’s information and send them valuable information over a period of time to encourage that person to actually sign up with you.
Curing Cancer With Mountain Graviola
With the continuous need for less damaging and more affordable treatments, the rise of natural medication is truly inevitable. You may have heard of different herbal alternative medicines being advertised in the market. One such alternative treatment quickly gaining popularity is graviola. However, there is actually a closely-related plant with more curative properties than graviola and that is the mountain graviola.
Mountain graviola, commonly known as mountain soursop, is a tree belonging to the Annona family. The tree is a famous medicinal plant and can be found in Central America and the Caribbean islands. It closely resembles the graviola tree and the two plants are often mistakenly considered the same. But though they look alike and are from the same plant family, they are different as proven by their chemical compositions. Scientific names are used to give distinction when referring to both plants.
Annona montana or mountaian graviola leaves are glossier and are wider as compared to those of Annona muritica or graviola. In addition, montana bears fruits faster. These fruits have fibrous pulps and grow to about 15 meters long. Montana fruits are said to be sourer than muritica’s.
Muritica has risen to fame as an alternative cure for cancer due to the 82 acetogenins it contains. As compared to muritica, montana has more of these beneficial substances. Mountain graviola has 108 acetogenins. The acetogenin annonacin is a major cancer-fighting chemical found in both trees but in larger content in montana.
Mountain graviola has similar ATP-inhibiting effects as the muricata. It also aids in building body resistance against cancer and other fatal illnesses mostly related to the digestive track and the cardiovascular system. Studies showed that mountain graviola destroys cancer cells faster than Andramycin, a drug used in lung cancer chemotherapy. Liver and ovarian cancer patients taking in mountain graviola herbal medicines have also been healed in just a year. Amongst these cured patients, no one has been reported to have acquired recurring cancer. Mountain graviola is said to be most effective with liver cancer, affecting the ATP nucleotides nearest the organ. Ovarian cancers have one of the highest mortality rates yearly. Montana’s acetogenins are effective in pinpointing the tumor and can eliminate the damaged cells before they reach other organs.
Combined extracts of the muricata and montanta are often used by supplement manufacturers for enhanced effectivity. According to researches, the combination of these Annona plants is far more effective in treating cancers than surgeries and chemotherapy. Furthermore, they do not pose any side effects to the body. Using natural supplements and herbal medicines do not damage other organs like conventional cancer treatments do. Even when combined with medication, Annona supplements are still safe. In fact, combination and separate ingestion of muritica and montana, hastened and escalated the effects of antihypertensive drugs in animal test subjects.
Nevertheless, remember that taking Annona supplements is not as effective as taking in muritica and montana as food. Supplements have already been mixed with other synthetic substances, thus reducing the acetogenin contents of the plants.
Mountain graviola can be considered one of the best discoveries in the medical industry. With more than one hundred beneficial acetogenins, it would not be a wonder if this plant can cure more fatal diseases other than cancer.
Beat the Global Recession With Internet Marketing
Internet marketing services have far-reaching impact during recession. The cost factor alone is driving the Internet marketing trend forward. With the increasing popularity of Internet as social media, online marketing services are likely to witness explosive growth in the coming years, even after the recessionary period.
Well, let us analyze the cost benefits behind search engine optimization services. A company that opts for Internet marketing services in fact does not pay anything for advertisements (unless they opt for classifieds). There are several methods by which a company can gain maximum visibility online through other methods that do not include any advertising cost. They are the search engine optimization (SEO) methods. When a company hires an SEO expert to optimize their Web site, they are paying a minimum amount to the SEO Company. With the help of these experts, the company can explore all opportunities available in Internet online marketing arena and strive to get the best out of them.
In today’s scenario, most of the companies outsource their SEO activities. This is yet another advantage to those companies during recession. Outsourcing finds more relevance in services like SEO because the company can save a good amount of time and resources that would be otherwise spent on building and maintaining an in-house SEO team. Moreover, by outsourcing the non-core work like Web site maintenance and Internet marketing, the company can better focus on its core area and increase productivity and profit.
There are several SEO companies in India offering affordable Internet marketing services. Their services include, but not limited to, article marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, blogging, social media optimization (SMO), email marketing, micro blogging, video marketing, affiliate marketing, and link building. With the evolution of new Web 2.0 technologies such as Twitter, SEO services gain new meaning and scope. With the help of an Internet marketing services company, a business can exploit these opportunities in this recessionary period and market their products and services online in the most affordable manner.
To leverage these SEO technologies to their fullest, you have to find an expert SEO services company that can offer you tailor-made SEO solutions suitable to your businesses. In India, you can find many such companies that have experts specializing in SEO.
Industrial Diseases – Causes
An industrial disease is a condition in which an employee or worker gets sick after being exposed to a toxin or chemical placed by a business or industry into his or her work environment. Examples of industrial diseases include Hydatidosis which results from the exposure to dogs. Hepatitis A is another example and it affects workers who are exposed to raw sewage, Mesothelioma, which affects workers after prolonged exposure to dust from asbestos, deafness from continuous exposure to loud noise and Leukaemia, which results from exposure to electromagnetic radiation among other kinds of industrial diseases.
These diseases can be prevented by taking certain measures in the workplace. For example, to prevent ‘coal miner’s lung disease, employees can wear inhalation masks in coal mines. Safety measures and providing education to workers is the easiest measure to take to prevent the occurrence of industrial diseases to employees of the business. If neither the worker nor the business is aware of a certain toxins that can cause harm to the person the situation is more difficult.
In the early to mid twentieth century, it was not yet discovered that after prolonged, asbestos dust inhalation could cause cancer. The former employers have been sued by many workers after the proof. Some industrial diseases are fatal and very dangerous to employees and therefore research should be done on any dangers that might be present in a job environment before taking the job.
If you become sick as a result of exposure to chemicals or other materials that you utilize at work, you can receive compensation for the physical, emotional, mental and financial repercussions that the sickness brings about. You can get help from a lawyer who will represent your case through the legal system to ensure that you receive the compensation that you deserve.
Joint Ownership of Assets – Convenience at a Price!
So many people own assets as “joint tenants.” However, joint tenancy may cause more headaches than you realize!
With such a strong focus on home ownership, we should take a moment to address the issue of legal title. Most people have legal title to their home in joint tenancy – two or more persons own the home together as “joint tenants.”
Legally, that means when one person dies, all of the deceased owners’ interest in the property is transferred immediately to the surviving owners. Therefore, if John and Mary own property in joint tenancy, and John dies, then Mary owns the entire property outright. While certainly a convenient method of ownership, there can be some unexpected costs.
Here are some things to think about when it comes to owning assets (such as your home) in joint tenancy:
Some married couples and others see Joint Tenancy has a probate avoidance tool. After all, if they own property together, there is no need to go to court if someone dies. Joint Tenancy with your spouse may avoid probate on the first death, but not the second. You are not “avoiding” probate but simply “postponing” it. This may expose your family to thousands of dollars of unnecessary court costs, not to mention the time it takes an asset to make its way through the court system. Sure you could keep adding joint tenants, but there may be unfavorable tax consequences, not to mention family squabbles.
Joint tenancy doesn’t mean you are necessarily going to avoid probate court. While you may avoid probate on a specific item of property, you still may end up in probate with respect to other items. In other words, you end up in probate court anyway which is exactly what you were trying to avoid in the first place. Once in probate court, a judge could order that all assets be preserved and/or unsold until the entire matter is settled.
You may also have less control over the property if it is held in joint tenancy. After you pass away, you really have no say in what happens to the property. Property owned by the surviving joint tenant will pass to that tenant’s heirs, which may not be appreciated by the decedent’s relatives. This sometimes leads to “unintentional disinheritance.”
Unintentional Disinheritance: In this author’s estimation, this is the scariest result of joint tenancy. For example, let’s say that Mary and John own prime Los Angeles real estate worth $850,000 in joint tenancy (as many people do). They have no kids, and they have not prepared a will. One day, Mary passes away in a car accident. The property is then entirely John’s as the surviving joint tenant. So far, so good.
However, John dies a year later. The property then goes to John’s mother who inherits under California law. Mary’s family is out of luck. They receive $0 of the $850,000 house. You see, joint tenancy trumps even if there is a will saying otherwise. It gets even worse if the surviving spouse finds a “new love.” What if John married the gorgeous “Suzy” after Mary’s death and puts Suzy as his joint tenant? In that case, if John died, Suzy gets everything. Both Mary’s family and John’s family are out of luck (which could be even more problematic if John and Mary had kids). Don’t let “Suzy” do this to your family! Remember, with joint tenancy, “last person standing” gets the property outright…and they may not feel like sharing.
Some people put their adult children on title with them as joint tenants. The parent’s logic is that by doing so, they allow the house to pass to their children more easily upon the parent’s death. However, owning assets with adult children is usually a bad idea. Why? First, if there is a divergence of opinion regarding the asset, it can cause real strife between parent and child. Second, joint tenancy may also lead to unintended beneficiaries, such as creditors of the child or a divorcing spouse who suddenly has an interest in your home! Putting adult children on title may be deemed a gift by the Internal Revenue Service for which there may be taxable consequences.
Anytime you add someone’s name to an asset, you are effectively adding a “bullseye” to that asset. If you own property in joint tenancy, you may be exposing the asset to creditor claims. They don’t even have to be your creditors. If one joint tenant gets into trouble, the entire property may be placed in danger. Why would you want to expose your home or bank account to additional potential liability?
Also, putting an adult child on real estate title as joint tenant may cause a big capital gains tax problems. For example, let’s say your parents bought their home in 1968 for $50,000. It is now worth $600,000. If your parent puts you on title, you then absorb your parent’s cost basis which can mean big tax consequences when you come to sell the property. You would have to pay taxes on the gain of $550,000.
If your parents’ property were held in a living trust, you could inherit the property and sell it soon after, generally without any tax consequence since you would get a step-up in the cost basis. In the above example, you would get the house via inheritance valued at $600,000. You sell it the following week for $600,000 and there are no taxes due because there was no “gain.” Even if a married couple holds their residence in joint tenancy, it is possible that more capital gains tax may be due upon a sale than otherwise necessary because only half of the property receives a new cost basis upon one spouse’s death.
Joint Tenancy can also lead to family disagreements. All owners may not be in agreement about what to do with a piece of property. For example, let’s say three siblings own property as joint tenants. Two children may want to sell property because they need money or are tired of paying the property taxes. The remaining child doesn’t want to sell. In fact, he wants to live in the house forever and have the siblings share the property taxes and other maintenance costs. This happens more often than you think, and children end up in court. Joint tenancy is also difficult to change. Also, once you add a joint tenant to your property, you can’t simply take them off the title. They have to agree to it, which may also lead to unnecessary strife.
Therefore, owning property in joint tenancy may be an easy solution at first. However, it may prove to be a poor choice in the long run.
Consult an estate planning attorney to see if joint tenancy is right for you, or if some other form of ownership may be more advantageous. You may have to think several steps ahead, but that is what planning is all about.
Customers For Life – A Little Book Review for You
Creating new customers is not so difficult in business, but keeping them is and getting them to send you endless referrals very much depends on your ability to deliver great customer service. In Carl Sewell’s book; Customers For Life; How to Turn That One Time Buyer Into A Lifelong Customer; you learn the reality of customer service from the all-time pro.
As an entrepreneur and franchisor, I recommended this book to each of our franchisees in a Corporate Memo; Letters From Lance. I felt that what Carl had to say was the key to increasing Word-of-Mouth Advertising and retaining your best customers.
Additionally, really I cannot say enough about how right on the money that I believe that Carl Sewell in his masterpiece book; Customers For Life; How to Turn That One Time Buyer Into A Lifelong Customer. What is so great about this book to me is that I have actually met some of his customers on planes and as I travel through Texas. After reading the book I visited one of his dealerships. Carl indeed does practice what he preaches and it shows. This is real world stuff and the tips and concepts in is book explain how it is done. Jack in his book about Enterprise Rent A Car called; Exceeding Customers Expectations; is similar and so is the book about South West Airlines and the History of Nordstroms. If you truly believe in customer service you need to study up and read Carl’s book first. Consider all this in 2006.
