After Velus Jones Jr.’s ‘devastating’ mistake last week, the Chicago Bears are holding a competition for their punt return role
Velus Jones Jr. has given it some thought. If he had that one sequence from last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders to do over again, if he had a redo on the punt he muffed inside the Chicago Bears 10-yard line with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, he would have just stayed away.
“I would have let the ball go,” Jones said after practice Friday at Halas Hall. “I felt like I got outside myself. I was trying to make something happen because the game was still so close. But that was a ball that would have been a touchback.
“At the end of the day, it’s about being smarter and not making wild decisions. When you try to do too much instead of just being yourself, that’s when chaos happens.”
It was a costly mistake. “A devastating blow,” to use Jones’ words.
When the Bears rookie failed to get his feet underneath him properly and wound up with Tress Way’s punt caroming off his face mask and squirting free for a turnover, it set the Commanders up for their all-too-easy game-winning touchdown late in the game. With a 6-yard drive, the Commanders registered the final points of their 12-7 victory.
That misstep also has now pushed Jones into correction mode, continuing to test his patience as the Bears, at least temporarily, consider other options for their punt returner role.
“For me, you focus on getting better,” Jones said. “Just get better each and every day until it’s my time to go back there again.”
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower declined to say Friday whether Jones would have a chance to retain punt return duties for Monday night’s road game against the New England Patriots. But Hightower made it clear an in-season competition has become necessary, listing receiver Dante Pettis, defensive back Josh Blackwell and, yes, even safety Eddie Jackson as candidates to jump in.
Rookie running back Trestan Ebner and veteran receiver Nsimba Webster also could be viable options.
At practice, Hightower has had his eyes on finding a trustworthy returner with the Bears using an array of in-house prospects to catch punts Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. One last Week 7 practice is on the itinerary for Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve got to see who stands out the most in that area,” Hightower said. “Obviously at the end of the day, we’re always going to do what’s best for the football team.”
Hightower said the Bears coaching staff did a study recently and found that of the 18 punts that had been mishandled this season leaguewide, one-third were bungled by rookie returners. So Jones is not alone with his growing pains. He is responsible for two lost fumbles — last week against the Commanders and a Week 4 muff late in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.
“It’s what happens with rookies,” Hightower said. “They’re going to make mistakes. Just have to keep working, have to keep getting better.”
Hightower emphasized that Jones’ attentiveness in meetings and energy at practice has remained consistent this week, allaying any fears of a mental funk.
“I’m not worried about anything in terms of his confidence,” Hightower said. “But obviously he wants to do a better job for the team. … We’ve got a rookie who has to fail his way to success. That happens sometimes. Guys have to fail their ways to success. And he’s working hard and doing what he needs to do.”
As it relates to last week’s misstep, though, Hightower stressed that Jones must do a better job judging the football off the foot of the punter and quickly assessing trajectory and hang time. A lot of that will come through experience.
“And,” Hightower said, “you have to get your feet to the spot before the ball comes down and get settled. Anytime you see a returner whose feet are moving as the ball comes down, we call that ‘happy feet.’ His feet want to be settled so he can be underneath (the punt) and either slide left or right or come forward and get it. If a guy’s feet aren’t in position when the ball is coming down, usually you have an issue.”
While supportive of Jones, Bears coaches have stopped well short of locking him in at the punt return role and made it clear a change for Monday is being considered seriously.
“It’s a case-by-case situation,” Hightower said. “And (it’s a) scenario where you talk about, ‘Hey, is that a mistake we’re willing to let (a guy) work through or is that a mistake that he can’t work through.’ ”
Jones, meanwhile, understands he has a lot of work to do and said he’s eager to get more practice fielding deeper punts that require him to backpedal.
“I’m good with pretty much anything that’s in front of me,” he said. “But I need to work on when the ball is sailing, getting back in time to get set. It’s about repetition, taking those reps over and over and over until I can get back into those punt return duties.”
Jones asserted Friday that he’s still in a positive head space as he works to improve his game and regain the trust of coaches.
“I’m big on faith,” he said. “I’m big on my process. And I know God didn’t bring me this way for no reason. I truly feel like my best is yet to come. But I’m definitely facing adversity. And I’m definitely going to conquer it.
“I’m going to make a lot of great plays in my years with the Bears. So it’s all about moving forward and using your free time and your off days to make sure you get better.”
Until further notice, Jones’ improvement efforts might be relegated to the practice fields in Lake Forest.
A player-by-player look at the 1972 Dolphins and what they did after perfection
A look at what happened to the members of the Miami Dolphins 1972 team after their achieved perfection with an undefeated season and Super Bowl title. The team will be honored Sunday night at halftime of the Dolphins-Steelers game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dick Anderson, safety: The 1973 NFL Defensive player of the Year played nine seasons in a career cut short by injury in a Pro Bowl game. After playing, he stayed in Coral Gables and remains involved in insurance and real estate businesses. He said: “Almost all our players were drafted by [General Manager] Joe Thomas by the time Don Shula came [in 1970]. Then everything changed from the previous coaching staff in 30 seconds when Shula arrived. He had every minute of every day planned. His staff, starting with Bill Arsnparger on defense, was great. We were ready to win.”
Charley Babb, safety: His blocked punt sparked ‘72 playoff win against Cleveland, and he played eight years for Dolphins. After football, he became president of a construction company in Fort Myers.
Larry Ball, linebacker: He had the unique experience of playing for undefeated Dolphins and winless Tampa Bay team in 1976. After the NFL, he became a high school football coach for years in South Florida.
Marlin Briscoe, wide receiver: The first Black quarterback to start in professional football in Denver played three years and collected two Super Bowl rings with the Dolphins at receiver. After the NFL, he suffered from drug problems before straightening out his life and operating a Boy & Girls center in Los Angeles. He died at age 76 in 2022.
Nick Buoniconti, linebacker: He was taken in the 13th round of AFL draft, and he wound up in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, Dolphins Honor Roll and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After playing, he was a sports agent, CEO of two Fortune 500 companies and co-founder of The Miami Project To Cure Paralysis after his son, Marc, was paralyzed playing football. He died of pneumonia at age 78 in in 2019.
Doug Crusan, tackle: He was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1968 whose career ended with a broken leg in 1974. After playing, Crusan was a sales manager in Indianapolis, where he threatened to have salesmen, “run Shula’s gassers” if they didn’t meet numbers.
Larry Csonka, fullback: A Hall of Famer whose running was focal point of the offense in 1972, with a 5.2-yard average and 1,117 yards. After playing he became general manager of Jacksonville Bulls before creating a successful outdoors show, “North to Alaska.” He said: “Nobody can better us but they can certainly tie us. So, you’re pulling very heavily against them to do that. It makes you feel alive. It makes you feel like you’re part of it again, and that’s a very good thing.”
Tom Curtis, defensive back: After stints in Baltimore and Los Angeles, he was picked up by the Dolphins in 1972 before being traded back to Los Angeles in 1973. After the NFL, he retired in South Florida and began Curtis Publishing that published Dolphin Digest and a book on the 1972 season entitled, “Still Perfect.”
Jim Del Gaizo, quarterback: He left the Dolphins after the 1972 season for years with Green Bay and the New York Giants before returning to the Dolphins to close his career in 1975. He has lived in Plantation for 41 years and worked in the mortgage business. He said: “It went by in the wink of an eye. Fifty years. The greatest Dolphins memory I have besides the season is in going to the White House in 2013 and meeting with President Obama. I never saw Shula tongue-tied in my life, but he was at the White House. I had the biggest grin on my face the whole time. My face was sore from smiling.”
Vern Den Herder, defensive end: He had 10.5 sacks in 1972 and played 12 years with the Dolphins. He began buying farmland in his native Sioux Center, Iowa, while still playing and continues farming there at age 73. He said: “At the time, our big goal was to win the Super Bowl. That started on the plane ride going back from the previous Super Bowl. Personally, I never thought this undefeated situation would ever had meant as much as it does. It’s unique and, as it goes on, is a lot of fun for us.”
Jim Dunaway, defensive tackle: He was sidelined with back surgery during the 1972 season, but he went on to play nine seasons in Buffalo. After the NFL, he started a dairy company in Sandy Hook, Miss. He died at 76 in 2018.
Norm Evans, tackle: An expansion team member who played 10 of 14 NFL seasons with Dolphins. After the NFL, he remained in Seattle after his final season to start a ministry and has retired there.
Manny Fernandez, defensive tackle: He had 17 tackles in Super Bowl VII and retired due to injuries in 1975 after eight seasons. He moved 12 years ago from Broward to Ellaville, Ga., where he lives on 18 wooded acres. he said: “I like to think we were special. Not just for that season, but we had four or five pretty good seasons in a row and a lot of great guys who are still close.”
Marv Fleming, tight end: He was a four-time NFL champion between playing for Green Bay and Dolphins. After the NFL, he got involved in private business and acting in Los Angeles, where he said in the movie, “Heaven Can Wait,” to Warren Beatty: “Mr. Farnsworth, have you ever played college ball before?”
Tim Foley, cornerback: He spent all 11 NFL seasons with Dolphins with 22 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. After the NFL, he was one of the top producers in network marketing for Amway and still resides in Tavares, Fla.
Hubert Ginn, running back: The special-teams player spent six of nine NFL seasons with Dolphins. After playing, he sold cars in Albany, Ga., before retiring to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Bob Griese, quarterback: He retired from playing in 1980 and became one of six players on the 1972 team elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also became ABC’s top broadcast analyst for college football and then a Miami Dolphins announcer before retiring to split time between Jupiter, Fla., and Boone, N.C. He said: “We had a hell of a defense, and we had a hell of an offensive line. We had the hell of a running game…and we were out there not trying to score points so much but to stay on the field, keep our defense on the sideline and the opponent’s very good offense on the sideline.”
Al Jenkins, guard: Played as a Dolphins reserve that 1972 season in an eight-year NFL career, and his next stop was starting in Houston. After playing, he worked for a beer distributor before retiring to New Orleans.
Ed Jenkins, running back: The 11th-round pick was one of three rookies to make the team before retiring after the 1973 season. After the NFL, he took the advice of Nick Buoniconti to attend law school and became prosecutor and district attorney in Boston.
Curtis Johnson, cornerback: He holds the Dolphins record with nine blocked kicks in his nine years with the team. After playing he became a firefighter in Toledo and is retired in Detroit.
Bob Heinz, defensive tackle: He started in three Dolphins Super Bowls before retiring in 1975 due to injury. He became a corporate sales manager before retiring to New London, Wisc.
Mike Howell, cornerback: Intercepted 23 passes in seven-plus seasons in Cleveland before coming to the Dolphins in mid-1972 and playing one game. He died at age 73 in 2016.
Jim Kiick, running back: He still ranks fifth among Dolphins all-time rushers with 3,544 yard and left the team in 1975 to join the World Football League with Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield. After playing he remained in Broward, where he was a private investigator until suffering from dementia and moving into an assisted living facility. He died at age 73 in 2020.
Howard Kindig, offensive lineman: He served as long-snapper for two Dolphins seasons in his 11-year career. He later worked in real estate in Louisiana and Houston.
Bob Kuechenberg, guard: He retired after 15 Dolphins seasons in 1984 with team record for most seasons and most games played and was an eight-time finalist for the Hall of Fame. He owned several private businesses. He died at age 71 in 2019.
Mike Kolen, linebacker: Nicknamed “Captain Crunch” for his hard hitting, he played seven years with the Dolphins. He later became a real estate broker and financial adviser in his native Alabama.
Charlie Leigh, running back: A punt and kickoff returner who played in the Dolphins’ three Super Bowl seasons in early 1970s. He later worked in construction. He died of lung cancer at age 60 in 2006.
Jim Langer, center: Waived by Cleveland, Langer joined the Dolphins in 1970 and became a starter in 1972 in his Hall of Fame career. After the NFL, he worked for a truck company in his native Minnesota. He died at 71 in 2019.
Larry Little, guard: He had a 13-year career before retiring in 1980 en route to the Hall of Fame. He became a college coach at his alma mater, Bethune-Cookman, and North Carolina Central before returning to Miami. he said: “We knew we had a good football team from the year before, and we wanted to redeem ourselves [after] losing against Dallas in the Super Bowl, but we didn’t ever even think about going undefeated. We only wanted to get back to the Super Bowl and win it.”
Billy Lothridge, punter: Retired after eight years with four NFL teams in 1971 only to be signed by Dolphins to punt two games in 1972 for an injured Larry Seiple. He died at age 54 in 1996.
Jim Mandich, tight end. He caught the winning touchdown at Minnesota in 1972 and played eight years with the Dolphins before collecting a third Super Bowl ring in 1978 at Pittsburgh. He later became president of a South Florida construction company and popular and beloved radio talk-show host, where his phrases like “never better,” and “green lizards” became part of the show. He died of a cancer of the bile duct at 62 in 2011.
Bob Matheson, linebacker: He said he was at the “end of a mediocre career” when he was traded to Dolphins, and in 1972 his No. 53 became name of novel “53 Defense.” He died of Hodgkin’s disease at age 49 in 1994.
Maulty Moore, defensive tackle: Played three seasons for the Dolphins before finishing his five NFL years with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. Moore later worked in Broward as a department head at Sheridan Technical Center and is retired in Port St. Lucie.
Wayne Moore, tackle: Claimed off waivers from San Francisco, he started at left tackle for the Dolphins’ Super Bowl years and played through 1978. Later he was a part-time high school coach. He died from a heart attack at 44 in 1989.
Earl Morrall, quarterback: The 1968 NFL MVP in Baltimore for coach Don Shula led the Dolphins to a 10-0 record in replacing an injured Bob Griese. Later, he became mayor of Davie. He died at age 79 in 2014.
Mercury Morris, running back: He led the NFL in touchdowns in 1972 and was a three-time Pro Bowl pick with Dolphins. After the NFL he has lived in South Florida and became involved with sports memorabilia shows. He said: “I met Buzz Aldrin and asked him what it’s like to walk on the moon and he told me. I still didn’t know what it was like to walk on the moon, but I knew what he told me. That’s what it’s like when we talk about going undefeated. You don’t know what it really feels like unless you do it.”
Lloyd Mumphord, cornerback: He was named team’s top special-teams player in 1972 with two blocked field goals. After the NFL, he was a restaurateur in Tampa before retiring to Lafayette, La.
Jesse Powell, linebacker: He played five seasons with the Dolphins after being drafted in ninth round in 1969. After the NFL, he worked in insurance in Lubbock, Texas. He died at age 65 in 2012.
Jake Scott, safety: He was the 1972 season’s Super Bowl MVP and remains Dolphins’ all-time interception leader. After the NFL, he split time between Hawaii and Colorado. He died after a fall at age 75 in 2020.
Larry Seiple, punter: He averaged 40 yards a punt in his 11 years, but his biggest play was a fake punt for a 37-yard run that sparked the win in the 1972 AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh. He now lives in The Villages in Central Florida after a coaching career that included the Dolphins (under Don Shula), Tampa Bay and Detroit before closing with Howard Schnellenberger at Florida Atlantic University. He said: “It’s been 50 years of waiting for the last team to get defeated, and right now we’re waiting on the Eagles. I’m hoping they’ll wait until I’m gone until someone else goes undefeated. It’s been a lot of fun for 50 years.”
Bill Stanfill, defensive end: He held the Dolphins’ all-time sack record with 67.5 until Jason Taylor passed him. After the NFL, he ran a real estate business in his hometown Albany, Ga. He died at age 69 in 2016.
Otto Stowe, wide receiver: After two Dolphins seasons, he was traded to Dallas in 1973 and retired after a season there. He worked as an athletic consultant in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Doug Swift, linebacker: He started for six Dolphins seasons before retiring upon being claimed by expansion Tampa Bay. He took his medical school exam while he was still a Dolphin and became an anesthesiologist in Philadelphia.
Howard Twilley, wide receiver: An original Dolphin in 1966, Twilley played 11 years with the franchise and had 23 touchdowns. After the NFL, he opened Athletes Foot stores in his native Oklahoma before selling them and retiring in 1990.
Paul Warfield, wide receiver: Hall of Famer who averaged 21.6 yards a catch and scored 35 touchdowns in his five Dolphins years. Later, he worked with NFL merchandising company before moving from Palm Beach County to Beaumont, Calif. He said: “The national media was not necessarily paying that much attention [to the undefeated season] until, as I recollect, we got to New York to play the Giants, next to our final ball game of the year. Then all of a sudden, it was like the New York media…”
Garo Yepremian, kicker: His three field goals, including a 51-yarder, led to Miami beating Minnesota in closest game of the ‘72 season. He’s remembered for Super Bowl blooper when a field-goal attempt went awry and he threw an interception — a pass re-created in the White House visit with President Barack Obama. After the NFL he became a motivational speaker. He died from neuroendocrine cancer, in Media, Pa., at the age of 70 in 2015.
Musk’s companies threatened with government investigation – Bloomberg – RT World News
Billionaire reportedly angers US officials with remarks on Ukraine
Elon Musk could be the subject of a federal investigation in the United States, after making responsible “uncomfortable” with his remarks on Ukraine,” Bloomberg said, citing unnamed government sources.
People in the US government and intelligence community are “weigh what tools, if any” are available to target the billionaire, according to Friday’s report. These discussions have been described as being “at an early stage.”
One option, according to Bloomberg, is to subject Musk’s business ventures to review by the Interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The agency can reject investment deals involving foreign capital based on national security considerations.
Musk recently named US officials “uncomfortable,” Bloomberg reported, with his complaints of not being compensated for the services his company SpaceX provided to the Ukrainian government.
The company provides Starlink satellite broadband access to Ukrainian ministries and military to ensure stable communications. This was seen as a game changer for the country in its fight against Russia. Musk, who claimed to have spent some $80 million on free equipment and services, threatened to shut down access unless he was paid for by someone else.
He also made a number of suggestions on resolving the Ukraine crisis that ran counter to Washington’s goal of “defeat Russia” strategically. kyiv has slammed Musk’s proposals to make concessions to Moscow in the name of peace, with a Ukrainian diplomat suggesting the SpaceX CEO should “Kiss my ass.”
Musk indicated he was following that advice with his Starlink compensation claims, but later backed down and agreed to keep the service open.
Bloomberg sources have suggested that the main target of a security review, if launched, would be Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter. It received the support of the Kingdom Holding Company of Saudi Arabia and the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, in its takeover bid.
READ MORE:
Musk explains withdrawal of free Starlink service for Ukraine
Crypto exchange Binance, which is run by Chinese-Canadian businessman Changpeng Zhao, is another investor who may be seen as problematic, according to the report.
You can share this story on social media:
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
By JIM SALTER
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness.
The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.
It’s unclear what the decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November.
The crucial question now is whether the issue will be resolved before Jan. 1, when payments on federal student loans are expected to restart after being paused during the pandemic. Millions of Americans were expected to get their debt canceled entirely under Biden’s plan, but they now face uncertainty about whether they will need to start making payments in January.
Biden has said his previous extension of the payment pause would be the final one, but economists worry that many Americans may not have regained financial footing after the upheaval of the pandemic. If borrowers who were expecting debt cancellation are asked to make payments in January, there’s fear that many could fall behind on the bills and default on their loans.
A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”
Separately, the six states also asked the district court for an injunction prohibiting the administration from implementing the debt cancellation plan until the appeals process plays out.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, one of the six attorneys general leading the effort to block the debt relief program, praised the court’s decision.
“We are pleased the temporary stay has been granted,” Peterson said in a statement. “It’s very important that the legal issues involving presidential power be analyzed by the court before transferring over $400 billion in debt to American taxpayers.”
Speaking before Friday’s ruling at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants, Biden touted the number of applicants who have applied for the loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available.
The plan, announced in August, would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, will get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.
The Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades. James Campbell, an attorney for the Nebraska attorney general’s office, told Autrey at an Oct. 12 hearing that the administration is acting outside its authorities in a way that will cost states millions of dollars.
The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans. Current college students qualify if their loans were disbursed before July 1. The plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely, according to the administration.
The announcement immediately became a major political issue ahead of the November midterm elections.
Conservative attorneys, Republican lawmakers and business-oriented groups have asserted that Biden overstepped his authority in taking such sweeping action without the assent of Congress. They called it an unfair government giveaway for relatively affluent people at the expense of taxpayers who didn’t pursue higher education.
Many Democratic lawmakers facing tough reelection contests have distanced themselves from the plan.
Biden on Friday blasted Republicans who have criticized his relief program, saying “their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical.” He noted that some Republican officials had debt and pandemic relief loans forgiven.
The six states sued in September. Lawyers for the administration countered that the Department of Education has “broad authority to manage the federal student financial aid programs.” A court filing stated that the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or HEROES Act, allows the secretary of education to waive or modify terms of federal student loans in times of war or national emergency.
“COVID-19 is such an emergency,” the filing stated.
The HEROES Act was enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to help members of the military. The Justice Department says the law allows Biden to reduce or erase student loan debt during a national emergency. Republicans argue the administration is misinterpreting the law, in part because the pandemic no longer qualifies as a national emergency.
Justice Department attorney Brian Netter told Autrey at the Oct. 12 hearing that fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still rippling. He said student loan defaults have skyrocketed over the past 2 1/2 years.
Other lawsuits also have sought to stop the program. Earlier Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the debt cancellation program.
Barrett, who oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states, did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association. The group wrote in its Supreme Court filing that it needed an emergency order because the administration could begin canceling outstanding student debt as soon as Sunday.
Associated Press reporter Darlene Superville contributed from Dover, Delaware.
A burglar steals $35,000 worth of artwork from a Los Angeles store; Passersby warn but fail to stop him
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A burglar stole $35,000 worth of unique artwork from a store in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood last Friday — and at least two bystanders reportedly failed to stop him even though they did. were caught breaking into the store.
Local artist Katie O’Neill said 11 paintings were stolen from her shop, which also offers art lessons to local children.
The Santa Monica Daily Press report that two witnesses actually saw the burglary in progress but failed to stop it:
Around 10:30 p.m., a Gelson employee [a grocery store across the street] saw a man described as black and about 6ft tall, use a crowbar on the window, so he could open the door and gain access to the studio.
The employee shouted, but the man was threatening the employee and he backed off. Another person drove by and asked the man what he was doing and he allegedly said ‘A burglar robbed my store’ and that he was taking care of it.
The thief then entered and removed 11 paintings. At around 12:30 p.m., a friend of O’Neill’s who was passing by the store called her to say that someone had broken into the store.
Crime has skyrocketed in Los Angeles in the years since the descent of the Black Lives Matter movement and incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti has bowed to demands to ‘defund the police’, cutting $150 million from the police department of Los Angeles, more than 10% of the budget.
Funding was apparently to be redistributed to “communities of color”, which presumably did not need police services.
Garcetti’s potential replacements, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and local real estate developer Rick Caruso (D), have vowed to fight crime.
One of Caruso’s flagship malls, the Palisades Village, is located just one block from the robbed store.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
After trade from Minnesota, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt aim to help Utah rebuild
Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt previously played for two teams that were not playoff organizations when they arrived, but were when they departed. In different ways, they helped lay winning foundations in both Denver and, most recently — and notably — Minnesota.
The plan now after the duo, along with a bevy of others, were dealt by Minnesota as part of the Rudy Gobert trade is to do the same in Utah. After dealing Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — a pair of all-stars — this summer, the Jazz are thought to be rebuilding toward the future.
Vanderbilt and Beasley believe they can quicken that process.
“We weren’t a playoff team before, and we both end up making the playoffs with both teams. That’s our goal here, too,” Beasley said. “Play hard, push the envelope, change the culture wherever we go.”
“Just trying to bring those same qualities and pretty much we’re in that same boat, just trying to rebuild and establish a culture and create winning habits,” Vanderbilt said.
Vanderbilt played a massive role in that process in Minnesota. His nightly effort was contagious. It became not only his identity, but what defined the Timberwolves as Vanderbilt carved out a role in the NBA for the first time here.
“I was able to grow and kind of carve out my role and my niche in this league,” he noted. “And being a part of helping them change cultures and taking a team at the bottom of the league and kind of made them into a playoff team, it’s always great. I spent some years here, grew here, and it’s always a great time.”
Vanderbilt said he “wasn’t notified” about the trade to Utah in July, but he had a feeling his roster spot was “up in the air.” He’d heard the rumors, and he has been traded before. Both Vanderbilt and Beasley have been traded before — from Denver to Minnesota — so they knew the drill.
They both still have friends in Minnesota. Vanderbilt and Anthony Edwards are still in close contact. But Beasley noted his interactions with past teammates stop during the season.
“They’re not my teammates and they’re not my friends tonight,” Beasley said Friday morning.
Vanderbilt said he doesn’t carry many emotional ties. It’s a business. He’s got other things to focus on.
“I know a lot of teams are looking at us lightly,” he said of the Jazz. “We’re more than capable to compete, and we’ve got a great team and a great staff.”
Added Beasley: “I believe everything happens for a reason. I feel like I’m in a better place right now with a great opportunity. I’m going to take advantage of that.”
Appeal panel backs disqualification of St. Paul nonprofit that sponsored food sites where fraud is alleged
The Minnesota Department of Education’s appeal panel has upheld the department’s May decision to terminate a St. Paul nonprofit’s participation in a federal food program at the center of the alleged $250 million fraud.
No one at Partners in Nutrition, which sponsors sites that hand out free food for children, has been charged criminally. However, some of the sponsor’s clients are among the 50 people charged in federal court.
The Department of Education informed the nonprofit in May that it was terminating Partners in Nutrition’s participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program and cutting off reimbursements.
Partners in Nutrition challenged that decision, but the department’s own appeal panel — led by Deputy Commissioner Stephanie Burrage — concluded the federal grants regulation that the department relied on for its action does apply to the food program.
The panel also noted that Partners in Nutrition’s program contract gives the department the power to withhold payments if the food sponsor, whether knowingly or not, fails to submit accurate claims.
According to the decision, Partners in Nutrition still maintains that its claims from summer 2021, which sought reimbursement for feeding 600,000 children, were legitimate. And if any fraud did take place, the nonprofit said, it was “not a knowing participant.”
The appeal panel said that even if Partners in Nutrition did not knowingly participate in fraud, the nonprofit was responsible for providing the kind of oversight that would have prevented it from taking place.
The alleged fraud, the panel wrote, reflects Partners in Nutrition’s “organizational-level failure to properly fulfill its role as a CACFP sponsor.”
Even though Partners in Nutrition no longer can seek reimbursement for meals, its individual clients can pursue claims with the department directly.
Partners in Nutrition still is fighting in two other arenas for its ability to participate in the food program. One decision is pending before the state Court of Appeals, and the nonprofit last month sued the department in federal court.
Partners in Nutrition was one of Minnesota’s major players in child nutrition, claiming $179 million in meal reimbursements last year alone, after the federal government loosened regulations in order to get more kids fed during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization was founded by Aimee Bock, who went on to start the competing Feeding Our Future, which claimed $198 million in reimbursements last year.
Federal prosecutors say Bock was at the center of a fraud scheme involving false meal claims and kickbacks. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit fraud and bribery.
