At the End of the Road – Symptoms of Anxiety Depression and Me Drunk Left A Psychiatrist to Save Me
After hospitalisation for Alcoholism in March 2000 I returned home to face yet another test of my strength and spirit. I gradually slipped into the very dark world of depression, anxiety and phobias. Addiction of the Mind and Body and Symptoms of Anxiety Depression had taken it’s toll. My Anxiety of Alcoholic past history and the fear of been depressed and drunk became my reality. As the months passed the hope of a return to a normal life was shattered as a black cloud once again hovered above my head. Without the crutch of the drink I turned to the twilight world of prescription and non-prescription pills. My loved ones had to stand by yet again and see me reduced to a babbling shell of a man. Weakened by my fight to control my drinking I crumbled in the face of this new enemy. It stripped me of my dignity, respect and hope for a return to the land of the living. By Xmas 2000 I was in every way, dead man walking. Every day seemed an endless hell on earth and as with all depressants I retreated into my own private world of psychotic hallucinations, voices and fantasies. Suicide started to be a very real option, the last classic act of desperation. Visits to a number of psychiatrists and psychologists had not helped. Anti-depressants, sleeping pills, sedatives and tranquilizers had only bought me some time, but I was now ready to crack wide open. On a sunny summer’s day in March 2001 in my home town of Margate, Natal I somehow found the strength to sit in front of my G.P. I cried like a baby as I poured out my heart to him. He stood up and came around to me and put his hand on my shoulder. “Alan, I think it is time for you to try Shock Treatment.” My head dropped onto my knees as I tried to take this in. I really had reached the end of the road.
This is my account of my experience of the fear inspiring treatment of E.C.T. ( Electric Convulsive Therapy ), commonly known as Shock Treatment.
It was almost a perfect summers day in Margate but my time of reckoning was here. It would soon be time to set off on the journey to Entabeni Hospital in Durban . As I ran my Estate Agency from home I plonked myself at my desk in the office, closed my eyes and listened to the sound of my own heart beating rapidly. My ‘better half’, Mary and my parents were talking in the background and getting ready to drive me through. I took a guess that it was about mid-morning and in normal circumstances the thought of the 120 kms. expedition would be no big deal. But today was far from normal circumstances. I was trying to come to terms with the horrifying position that I now faced. Having started to pop the pills since the early hours I drifted in and out of reality but there was no mistaking the awful anxiety that I was feeling. A journey to a mental institution and Shock Treatment awaited me today. No amount of pills could get me away from that fact. I raised my head to see Mary standing in front of me. She said it was time to go. As she turned away I closed my eyes again and prayed. I would need his help today.
So we began our mission. I had a pocketful of pills and a desperate hope that maybe today could end my pain. My father manouvered the car into the traffic and with me in the front passenger seat we were off. Part of me was in that car and another part of me was in a very secret and dark place that nobody could enter. Familiar landmarks passed us by I was only vaguely aware of Mary’s hand on my shoulder. I sensed the despair around me and yet I could feel the hope in the air. But I had no room for any more emotions now. Only a smell of fear and dread. I fumbled in my pocket and gulped down another palmful of pills. There was not enough strength in me to go through this alone. The months of despair, confusion and gut-wrenching fear all seemed to come in to focus now. I had never felt so lonely and isolated in my whole life. I slumped forward in the seat and reveled in the grateful thanks that the pills were kicking in big time. The trip to Durban was normally only about one and a half hours but for me time was distorted. Maybe I had passed out but in no time at all I was aware of my father asking me to get out of the car. We were in the middle of a large carpark and I was only vaguely aware of the sights and sounds all around me. As I got out of my seat and stood up my legs seemed to be on their own mission and my father put his arms around my waist and we started to walk. I felt as though I was walking in slow motion and I could not make out the words coming out of Mary’s mouth. I was only aware of the pain in her eyes.
The reception area was busy and I leaned against a counter as I presumed that I was being processed into the hospital. Depression had also introduced me to the world of paranoia and everybody was staring at me. I had made a supreme effort to clean myself up for this ordeal but it had obviously not worked. The relentless attention of everybody forced me to bow my head and I walked with my eyes focused on the ground. There seemed to be endless steps to negotiate and I knew that I was weakening fast. We finally reached the so-called Annexe at Entabeni Hospital. A polite version of saying the ‘madhouse’. It was quiet and very bright. More like a large suburban home than a mental institution. But there was no mistaking the atmosphere. My stomach knotted in fear and horror as I realised that this where THEY would do it to me. I had finally reached the end of the road.
I awoke in a private ward with a small balcony overlooking Durban city. There was a T.V. on the wall opposite my bed and a bathroom to my right. Mary and my parents were gone and I could feel that the pills were starting to wear off. It felt good to be in a clean bed and I noticed that I was wearing the new T shirt and shorts that I had bought. In a strange way my mood was O.K. and I could feel that I needed to sleep and I did just that. It was dark outside when I was awakened by a young nurse asking me if I was feeling better and that it was time to eat. She wheeled in a bed trolley with my food and I sat up to take the pills that she handed to me. ” They’ll help you to relax.” She wrote something on the chart at the end of my bed and then turned and closed the door behind her. With some difficulty I ate some of the food on the tray and as I finished there was a knock on the door and a tall well-dressed man, probably in his forties entered the room. He immediately introduced himself as my Anethetist for tomorrow. He went about his business of checking me out but his very presence had sent my mind into overdrive. So it begins and I was overwhelmed by a terrible dread of what was going to happen to me tomorrow. My Psychiatrist had taken a great deal of trouble to explain to me how the whole procedure worked but I could not remember his words.
My classic panic attack kicked into action and I pulled my arm away from the Doctor. My brain was revolting at the new turn of events. I felt physically sick at the thought of what was happening to me. He must have sensed my uncertainty and unable to help myself the tears streamed down my face. I blurted out my thoughts to him uncontrollably. ” Doc, is it going to hurt tomorrow?” He was a kind and compassionate man and he placed his hand on my shoulder. ” Alan, don’t worry, I’ll be there with you and I promise you will not feel a thing.” As I had done many times over the last year I now felt humiliated by my outburst and I put my head back on the pillow and closed my eyes. His voice echoed in the background. ” I’ll see you in the morning. Try and get some sleep. You’ll be O.K.” With that he was gone and I was alone again. He had switched the light off and I lay in the darkness of my room. The pills that I had taken were beginning to work and as I drifted off to my version of sleep I realised that after all the medical advice and help as well as the love and caring of Mary and my family it all was up to me. I would have to find the inner strength and courage to face my own demons. Nothing had helped so far so what had I to lose. Depression had stolen my very soul from me. It had forced me to the very point of suicide. What worse could a couple of electric shocks do to my miserable life. Thankfully my twisted thoughts were interrupted by the luxury of sleep and I managed a short prayer before the darkness overcame me.
Whatever they had given me had worked like a charm and I was awoken by a different nurse telling me that it was time to get ready. She handed two of those green hospital gowns and said that she would be back in 5 minutes. I sat up on the side of the bed and gathered my thoughts. It was now time for the real deal. I would be fine. I had led a colourful life with many dramatic ups and downs so this should be a walk in the park. But my deepest instincts told me otherwise. I was frightened. I could my heart beating rapidly. They were going to pass electric shocks through my brain and try and bring me back to the real world. It was bizarre but true. A lot of people had suffered terribly due to my illness and I owed it to them to go through with this. But they were not here at this very minute. Fortunately my thoughts were once again stopped by the return of the nurse. She asked me to follow her to the Annexe. We walked slowly as my legs once again felt heavy and unco-operative. I could feel her watching my every move. Was she expecting me to make a run for it and if so, why? It was before 7 o’clock but the corridors were full of people and staff going about their business. Each step was bringing me closer to my fate and I could feel my resolve weakening. Was I out of my mind? The Annexe was right at the rear of the Hospital grounds and we had to walk out in the open to reach it. It was a lovely summers day in Durban with a clear blue sky. I almost felt like one of those men in the American movies who is taking his last walk to the execution chamber. As we reached the entrance to the Annexe she opened the door for me and took me through to a sort of waiting lounge, then she disappeared. I was alone again. I sat with my head on my knees and started to pray out loud.
I needed his help now more than ever. To my left was one of those flipcharts that you see at seminars. Some other demented soul had obviously tried to pour out his own demons. The words were the ramblings of another broken and sad person and only reinforced my own misgivings of this place at the end of the road. This time I was snapped out of my spiral downwards by the sound of another nurse at the lounge entrance. “We’re ready for you Mr. Butterworth.” I forced myself to stand up and walked towards her. She too seemed to be watching my every move and as I reached her she took my hand and said softly, “You’ll be fine.” Tears flowed down my cheeks as I took a few steps right behind her as she walked down the corridor and stopped at an open door entrance. For a moment I peered into her eyes and wondered what she thought of me. Maybe sorrow. Maybe just another sick and warped mind to be fixed. I froze in the doorway. I had to say something. I needed to hear my own voice. I stammered out the only thing that I could think of. ” Lethal injection time.” She smiled and moved aside to let me pass and enter the room. Here I was. A Psychiatrist about to try and bring me back. Addiction of so many things and Symptoms of Anxiety Depression had forced the issue. Anxiety of Depression and Drunk from morning to night had twisted and tormented me for so long.
The so-called ‘chamber’ was smaller and darker than I expected. No bigger than a small family home bedroom. My mind was speeding as I tried to take in the sight before me. It absolutely resembled the death chamber that we’ve all seen in the movies. Right in the middle was a long chair, similar to what you see in a dentists surgery. The type that you can recline the backrest. I was sure that there was straps hanging down. Around the walls were small medical type machines on trolleys. There seemed to be at least 6 people standing around, both male and female. Out of the corner of my eye I recognised the Anesthetist who had seen me the previous night. I was only a couple of steps away from the chair but I could not move. I could sense the occupants of the room waiting for my next move. Even I was uncertain about that. Here was my last chance to give this whole fucking scene a total miss. What right had these people to put me through this agony. I wanted to scream at the top of my voice that I was a person, just like they were. I had feelings , hopes and dreams. I was scared. More scared than I had ever been in my life. I was not suffering from depression. They were all wrong. I was just confused and needed to rest. If only they would give me a chance to explain. This was all a huge misunderstanding. My hesitation was obviously the cue for the “Shock Team” to swing into action. The nurse gently took my hand and led me to the chair. I had put the gowns on to cover my front and back and as I started to lie down they were twisting around my body. She helped me to straighten them. The chair was in the upright position and I leaned slightly back and made contact with the backrest.
The nurse was adjusting my legs and I was aware of the Anethetist to my left taking my arm gently. It was nearly time and I was paralyzed and overwhelmed by a numbing sensation of hopelessness and fear. From my raised position I could make out what seemed to be at least three other persons, all staring intently at me. I could feel their eyes boring into me. What was passing through their minds at this moment? Somewhere deep inside of my tortured soul I pleaded for their understanding. Could they not see that I was a good man at heart, someone who had just gone wrong, someone who could not help it. A broken lifespirit crying out for help. To my left I heard the soft voice of the man getting ready to let me have some rest from this hell. ” Relax Alan, it won’t be long now.” The nurse appeared at my side again and smeared a strong smelling liquid on my left and right temple. It must have started to run into my eyes and instinctively my hand moved to wipe it. She beat me to it and pulled my hand away and wiped my eyes clean. “How’s that?” Unable to speak I nodded and she took this as a yes and stepped back. Moments later she reappeared holding two leads with what appeared to be stickers attached to the end. These were gently pressed onto my temples and then she stepped back again.
Time was now in double slow motion and through my haze of confusion I noticed all the bright flickering lights of the machines around the room. My mouth was so dry that the shock of the salty taste of my own tears brought a new wave of panic. I wanted to scream out for someone in this torture chamber to hold me and say that everything would be all right. I suddenly tried to sit upright and at that very moment my own Psychiatrist was standing at the bottom of the chair. At last somebody who knew and understood me. He stood with his arms folded behind his back. ” And how are you this morning Alan?” He pronounced my name with a kind of French accent and as I paused to consider this strange action I leaned back on the chair. I closed my eyes and the only thought that I could muster was who was going to throw the switch? I opened them again and a stillness had settled over the chamber. Peering into the eyes of my Psychiatrist and the nurse I could sense that it was time to rock n’ roll. How I wish that my Mary was standing beside me now. A terrible weight descended on me and I now knew that I was ready. The months of desperation and pain compressed into a single second and I was tired, so very tired. I sensed a movement to my right and before I could respond the blackness overcame me.
And so began my journey back from the suicidal hell of chronic depression and hopelessness. The “Shock” was so powerful that I awoke about 45 minutes later to find myself standing at the reception desk, with my escort nurse at my side and in the middle of a conversation. I felt no pain and only a kind of dreamlike reality surrounded me. I managed to walk slowly back to my ward and thus began my experience of the ‘last resort treatment” of ECT. The trip to the Annexe was to be repeated four more times, every morning at about 6.45am. Once back in my bed I would be given breakfast and I would spend the rest of the day watching T.V. and reading. I could sense that something had happened to me but I could just not put my finger on my feelings. After the months of torment, tears and despair I was sure that somehow or other the lifespirit was returning to my broken soul. I was calm and yet at the same time not quite sure what my feelings were before this latest chapter on my journey.
The nurses were continually in and out of my room with my meals, snacks and pills and I slowly started to realise that I was alive and well. I wasn’t perfect but all things considered the glimmer of hope was returning. At night I slept like a baby and every meal was a treat for me. My Psychiatrist regularly came to visit me and said that everything was going well. After the first “Shock” the whole mission of getting down to the Annexe and walking into the “Shock Chamber” did not seem as horrific and I even found myself admiring the lovely Durban morning. It had became a time to savour the rest and peace. To savour the thrill of the splashing water under the shower and the clean bedding. To recognise my favourite T.V. show and to hold a conversation with one of the nurses without tears and raised voices. To stand on the balcony and marvel at the sight of the Port of Durban. To come to terms with the fact that I was maybe going to make it after all the drama that I had put myself and my loved ones through. By day five I was almost feeling human again. Physically I still felt as though I was not back to 100% and generally I seemed to exist in a slight blur but with no pain. My Doctor came in to say goodbye and give me the drugs that I would need in the weeks ahead. I liked him. He was a quiet and compassionate man and wished me well. He also asked to come and see him in a couple of months time. I dressed and waited for Mary and my parents to arrive. I had my back to the door when they walked in. I turned and almost ran into Mary’s arms. She held me tightly and I murmured quietly in her ear. “I’m back.”
And so ended my personal experience with Electro Convulsive Therapy (ECT). That it had been life-saving in my case was beyond doubt. I walked out of hospital with most of my reason and personality returned to me. I had walked in a babbling and confused man, probably close to taking my own life. Chronic and long-term depression had reduced me to a shell of my former self. Self-hate had brought me to the brink of self-annihilation, the last desperate act of depression. The late American President, Abraham Lincoln, himself a sufferer had described it perfectly, “To remain as I am is impossible. I must die, or be better.” After months of counseling and numerable drugs my home Doctor confided in me that it was time to try ECT. He later told me that I was one of the worst cases of mania and depression that he had encountered. Even in my confusion and mental pain this advice took me by surprise. As with most laymen my visions of ‘Shock Treatment’ were not inspiring. Movies such as ‘One Flew over the Cukoo’s Nest’ had not helped. I had images in my mind of been dragged into an institution, strapped down on a bed and forced to endure a form of legalised torture which would result in a scene of spine-twisting, tongue-shrieking and bone-breaking torment. However I found myself in such a cold and isolated place, with no immediate hope for a recovery that I was ready to try anything that would relieve me of my misery. I made the right choice.
Fortunately for me the advances in modern Psychiatry have resulted in a well-used but controversial form of treatment. The controversy appears to be based mainly on an emotional level rather than medical science. In 1934 Ladislas Meduna, a Hungarian neuropsychiatrist noticed that sufferers of Schizophrenia who developed epilepsy showed a remarkable improvement. He went on to intentionally induce seizures by injecting chemicals. By 1938 Italian psychiatrists took this one step on and induced the seizures by means of electrical shocks to the brain. The idea of ECT had been born and until 1954 and the introduction of alternative drugs, such as Thorazine to replace electrical induced seizures, ECT was an important tool in the fight against Schizophrenia, mania and chronic depression. However by 1970 the new drugs were proving to be not entirely effective and the modern treatment of ECT evolved.
It was in this period up to the 1970’s that ‘ShockTreatment’ achieved it’s dubious reputation. Without the help of anesthetics and muscle relaxants stories were rife of the ‘legalised torture’ inflicted on the mentally ill. There were also claims that the procedure was used to calm many forms of uncontrolable behaviour. The fact is that nearly 100,000 shocks are administrated every year in the U.S. South African figures are harder to come by as the central Department of Health does keep those records but it is widely used in both the public and private sector and unofficial numbers run at around 12,000 annually.
The modern procedure is remarkable safe and according to numerous studies carries no more risk than any minor operation carried out under anesthesia. I returned to my Doctor and asked him to fill in the blanks for me. My initial impression of going to the ‘execution chamber’ is the impression of a very confused and sick man. In reality you are met by a well-oiled and drilled team of professionals well aware of the fear and trepidation that you are feeling at that moment.
Ideally they would like you to walk in on your own steam but as is the case with many people you can be sedated beforehand. Once you are on the ‘shockbed’ it is only a matter of minutes until you are under the anesthetic. A rubber bite bloc is inserted in your mouth and straps are positioned on your legs, chest and waist. After getting the go ahead from the Anesthetist and Nurse that your vital signs are O.K. the Psychiatrist administers the electrical shock. This is delivered to your brain via the two electrodes attached to your temples and lasts between 30 and 180 seconds. According to my Doctor there is contortion in your face and legs but nothing like is imagined. After about 30 minutes you are awoken in the recovery room and ready to walk to your ward. In fact in many instances the procedure can be undertaken as an out-patient. In effect the machine-induced brain seizure sends impulses which directly affect the various hormones and master glands which in turn control our moods. It is estimated that 95% of the medical knowledge concerning the human mind has been discovered in the last 10 years so it is comforting to know that people such as Dr. Harold Sackeim of Columbia University U.S.A. considered to be the modern pioneer of ECT, continue their work to improve this very useful tool in the psychiatric fight against mental illness.
There are of course opponents against the continued use of ECT. Their opposition usually stems from some of the side-effects arising from the procedure. Headaches, nausea and memory loss are the most common. In my case I had to completely relearn how to use my computer and on occasions I could not help Mary with her crossword but on the plus side I rediscovered my long lost sex drive! Looking back now it is clear that for about two months I was not the full sixpence! My brother Neil and his wife Irene from Cape Town, whom I had not seen for 5 years came up to see me and Mary and myself went out for lunch with them. To this day I have no recollection of that event.
The World Health Organisation estimate that by the year 2005 depression will be the most serious disease on earth. We live in a fast moving world and stress appears to be part and parcel of modern life. In the April edition of ‘Psychiatric Services’ which is published by the American Psychiatric Association, Curtis E. Hartmann an attorney and writer records his lifelong fight against depression in the most moving way. He has received over 100 shocks over a period of 30 years and it is the only treatment that offers him a chance to live a normal life. His analogy of depression is both accurate and moving at the same time. He akins it to watching your own execution and then been forced to look at the corpse. Like him I use the description of the monster calling on you at any time, without warning. It strips you of your self-worth. It leaves you questioning your very existence. Most importantly over a period of time it strips you of your resolve to fight back. Depression is a fatal disease. It must be treated as soon as possible and this is where family and loved ones come into the picture. The very people whose life you no doubt made a hell during the worst of your illness are the very ones that can be there when you need it most. As Hartmann says, it is life by strangulation. The great author, Ernest Hemingway booked into the renowned Mayo Clinic for a series of ECT and on coming out wrote, “It was a brilliant cure but the patient is dead.” He committed suicide one month later. He had lost his hope.
For me ECT was an astounding success. It has been a year or so since my experience and it has not been an easy road. On occasions I have yearned for peace of mind. The monster comes and goes without warning. A Psychiatrist had broken the cycle of Symptoms of Anxiety Depression and Addiction of my Mind and Body. The Anxiety of relapse and spending my days drunk, depressed and addicted have receded for the moment. This time however I am aware of the great uncharted oceans of the human mind. ECT is now considered to be a ‘continuing’ treatment and for many sufferers regular trips to the ‘chamber’ remain a necessity in an effort to counter the unwelcome visitor that chronic depression can become. Electro Convulsive Therapy gave me back my hope and for that I am eternally grateful. One year ago I had reached the end of the road and through the miracle of ECT I regained the lifespirit within me.
Digital Marketing Decoded Part 2
Last fortnight in part 1 of BizParade’s Digital Marketing Decoded we asked Melbourne internet agency Salsa to share their knowledge on how to get the most out of search engine optimization to help drive your website’s presence in the free search engine listings, and how to get a head start by implementing an AdWords campaign or linking strategy to rank even higher.
In this issue the author talks to three digital marketing agencies to investigate the advantages of implementing digital campaigns, how you can market to your database more effectively, and the benefits of developing a more comprehensive digital strategy to maximize the return on your marketing spend.
Some of the most significant advantages to digital marketing over more traditional mediums include the ability to track the results and measure them against specific desired outcomes and segment your audience, but cost efficiency and fast lead times are also a draw card.
Sydney based digital marketing specialists Permission Communications specialize in digital marketing solutions for a range of medium to large companies spanning the FMCG, fashion and event sectors.
“We use a combination of solutions that are available, for example email marketing platforms, but we also build lots of little applications and solutions that say, well okay you’ve got a need in your business to do this, so we’re going to build a digital solution that can allow you to do that, for instance online surveying systems, event management systems and triggered email systems to name a few,” says Permission’s [insert title], Jeremy Glass.
One of their strengths is developing email solutions including direct marketing, CRM and promotional campaigns right through to more technical solutions including custom-built email systems, integrated email and spam management technology.
“Email campaigns are often compared to direct marketing, but there are significant advantages to online, which traditional direct mail simply cannot offer. Primarily this is the ability to easily measure the effectiveness of an online campaign, which can be more challenging and costly with direct mail,” explains Glass.
Advanced reporting software can track a consumer’s behaviour from the second your email hits their inbox, or they click on your banner ad or upgraded directory listing, right through the consumer’s engagement and purchasing process.
Unlike more traditional mediums where you don’t know if the response to an offer has uptake until the phones start ringing or the consumer visits your store, tracking an email campaign is significantly more telling and it is in real time.
Tracking reveals important information about your campaign and gauges whether it is delivering the desired results. If the results are below expectation, you can track this back to the number of people actually clicking on the email, and whether your subject line was a success. Or, if they opened your email and clicked through to your website, telling you whether your call to action was compelling or if it was clearly understood.
“You get those metrics down to the individual, so you can tell what different people in your database would be interested in, and then you can do a follow-up communication with them specific to that insight so that immediately gives you a lot more power,” adds Glass.
This is the other important advantage of digital: the ability to segment your audience and tailor messages to different groups depending on their purchase behaviour. “The tools which are available for building, sending and managing email campaigns generally come with the capability of both segmenting a database based on profiles of the members of the database, but also using that segmentation to send out content specific to that profile,” explains Glass.
One of the biggest trends in email marketing currently is automated and triggered response emails, which effectively communicates to your subscriber at any given time they act. “It’s based around the principle if you can talk to the person with the right message at the right time, you’re more likely going to.
Gaining these insights so you can segment and target messages gives you the added advantage of adjusting the campaign within the first few days or even hours, which can be critical to your event’s success.
Whilst email solutions are not necessarily cheap, says Glass, they are far more cost effective in delivering ROI against desired outcomes compared to above-the-line because they are relatively inexpensive to produce and they can be targeted so precisely.
In tests run for one of their clients Esprit, Permission found email marketing was five times more cost effective at delivering the same level of response than it was using direct mail. “And that’s just the cost let alone the insight and the information that we got from it,” says Glass.
This can also be said for mobile and interactive wireless marketing solutions, which brands such as Vodafone have been successfully testing since 2005. For the past three years Vodafone Australia has sponsored major electronic music festivals across Australia as part of their ongoing relationship marketing strategy, says AURA Interactive’s Sales & Marketing Director, Adam Dunne.
Similar solutions can be just as effective for implementation at events and conferences, with mobile marketing offering the same advantage of segmenting your database according to their previous purchasing behaviours or preferences.
“Entry level pre-event reminders and post event follow-ups via SMS can be just as effective to remind participants of conference dates or results post event, says Dunne. But being more active during the time they are actually engaged at your event is probably where mobile technology can cut through, given the often-limited access to email.
“Being more active during the event and using the conference database to actually drive traffic through to the seminars or to specific stands and sponsors, sending reminders about session times and potentially prize draws for example,” are all opportunities to add value to the consumer experience cost effectively, adds Dunne.
Measurability is just as easy with the ability to track user’s actions and gauge insights about their behaviour, whilst also being able to react quickly with different messages depending on your desired outcome.
Last minute offers, reminders, and refer a friend campaign can all be instigated at the push of a button and sent directly to consumers based on their previous level of engagement either via email or mobile campaigns, or both.
“From an event marketing perspective, I would look at putting a strategy into place that actually looks at all those different scenarios up front and have it all ready to go because it’s not like a print campaign where if you want something to be ready to go, you’ve got to invest the money, the time, and the logistics and it’s got to be all planned out. Rather, we just make a snap decision and within a couple of hours we can send out a special offer,” adds Glass.
Award winning digital agency, Clear Blue Day’s Peter Bray agrees that planning your digital strategy is integral to achieving better online results. “The adage about failing to plan is a plan to fail is very true. It is essential that you take time to create a strategy, but also you need to be realistic about what you want to achieve, and start with a budget. Having key performance indicators as part of your initial plan is vital so that you can judge your success,” Bray adds.
Specialists in the development of digital strategy, online campaigns, search engine optimization and website design, Clear Blue Day offer a fast and effective method of understanding your business and how digital can best meet your objectives, says Bray.
“The Sprint method cuts out a lot of the meaningless consultancy. Most of Clear Blue Day’s clients come to us with one end game: sell more products and capture more market share. There is no point in spending weeks working out what needs to be achieved when everyone in the room knows the goal. The sprint model allows companies to not only come up with a strategy in minimal time, but also to roll it out quickly. In the time precious world of business, this is vital.”
In a landscape that is constantly changing with the introduction of new technologies and capabilities, engaging a specialist digital agency before you engage your clients is an important first step in planning any digital activity.
“One of the key principles that we often talk about is that there are a lot of little potholes and falling into one of them can actually scuttle your whole campaign,” adds Glass.
“You’ve got to make sure you’ve ticked all your boxes to ensure this doesn’t happen, and I guess that’s the difference between working with someone that’s been doing it for years who is a specialist.”
And, if you are concerned about the costs, then you will be reassured to know the investment is worth it. Online marketing is considerably cheaper and more cost effective than more traditional mediums and there are a number of entry points depending on your budget, ranging from search engine optimization to a fully integrated email system or mobile campaign.
Stock Market For Beginners – What Is The Stock Market?
What Is The Stock Market?
The Wikipedia definition for “stock market” is as follows: A stock market or equity market is a public entity (a loose network of economic transactions, not a physical facility or discrete entity) for the trading of company stock (shares) and derivatives at an agreed price; these are securities listed on a stock exchange as well as those only traded privately.
Now that the stock exchange market definition has been discussed, we will move onto to some popular topics an investor starting out should know prior to starting their investing career:
* Becoming an avid reader of a quality investing news and information source is vital to your success as a new stock exchange investor. There is a lot to learn about the stock exchange market and investing in stocks and a quality stock market information source will help you tremendously. Learn all you can about the investing before you begin trading stocks and risking your very own cash.
* Identify your investing objective. What are you realistic investment goals for your future? Create a game plan or action plan for your investing strategy and stick to it. Many beginners in the stock exchange market tend to think of making quick money and short-term investments. While this is a pleasant thought, in reality, there are a lot of beginners that lose money and never get in the profit. A long-term strategy is often a better choice for stock exchange beginners, but this is not always the case. What works for one investor may not work for another, and vice versa.
* Determine what kind of investment trader you will be. Do you want to be a day trader? Maybe you want to scalp shares, buy and hold stocks long-term, or swing trade. Whatever you decide here will lead you down the path of learning how to trade shares using your chosen investment style.
* Using stock exchange market tracking software and software for personal money management is strongly advised for any and all stock exchange investors. This helps keep things in order and avoid any confusion with personal finances.
Once a beginning investor has done his/her homework, he or she will stand a better chance at turning a profit on their shares trades. Often, the stock market for beginners is tough and cut-throat. Knowledge truly is power and will only serve to assist any potential stock trades you may make.
Inbound Marketing – 4 Things Every Business Must Do
Why your business must incorporate these 4 elements in your marketing activities. If you want to succeed at getting low-cost or even no cost leads that convert into sales and profits these are 4 areas you must include. What are these 4 must have components?
Social Media. At the very minimum you must have a Twitter account and a Facebook page. Why are they so important? Because they give you free exposure to brand your company and communicate important information to thousands of people every day; thousands you would never be able to reach on such a cost-effective basis.. In addition, to Twitter and Facebook, if you are engaged in a business to business (B2B) product or service you will want to also participate in LinkedIn. It is the largest and fastest growing business networking site on the internet. If used properly, the LinkedIn network can result in more referrals and connections than you could ever hope to garner from more traditional prospecting and networking activities. These networks along with others such as Yelp, Merchants Circle and countless others are creating ways to close the gap that has been described by such terms as “six degrees of separation” — accelerating the speed of making connections and forming relationships which lead to profitable business transactions.
Blogging. You may think that blogs are just for politico’s, hacks and college kid’s or bands and others with political or social agendas. This could not be further from the truth. Today, blogs are a means of branding you, your company and your products which also allow for almost immediate feedback loops from your customers. They are also a way to establish your expertise in your particular field or niche. Search engines love blogs because of the two-way communication, back links between relevant website content and the constant flow of new quality content that can be created for the blog. A blog is a dynamic and continuous way of promoting without selling. Done properly, a blog will bring an enormous amount of attention and traffic to your business. The idea of creating inbound traffic instead of using the traditional marketing channels is one of the great attractions to blogging. Free advertising in the form of relevant information that brings people to you and your blog for answers to their questions and solutions for their problems.
Article Writing and Free PR. Why are these two together? Because they each provide very powerful low-cost and even free marketing for your business. Writing articles by itself may seem like something for professional writers not something for main street business owners. Again, if you think this, you may be surprised to learn what effective small and medium business are doing to get more web and foot traffic. When you write the right kind of content for articles, your information can be distributed to highly targeted audiences of thousands of people who might otherwise never hear about you or your business. Why? Because the article directories reach people who are looking for specific information that you may provide. They are another form of search facility and one which also is highly valued by search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing and others when returning search results. By writing and publishing your articles to relevant directories, you are increasing your chances of being found by and acquiring new customers. We do not recommend that you become a full-time writer. No, you want to write articles that provide valuable information but which also leave the reader wanting to know more. You want them to get in touch with you for that information.
PR, whether a press release, news story, television or radio appearance or a nice article in a magazine about you, your company or your accomplishments is one of the best forms of advertising and a testimonial that can get more inbound phone, foot or web traffic for you.
Video Marketing. If you have not already started doing video marketing, especially on your website; boy, are you missing another big low-cost and very effective means of getting inbound traffic. Why? Because videos are powerful story tellers, they brand you better than almost any other single thing you can do. They make you and your business more real and believable to your current and potential customers. Plus, they really do a great job in getting you found in searches. YouTube was absorbed by Google for a very good reason, YouTube was catching Google as one of the top search engines on the internet. So, Google bought YouTube to own all that traffic. Video in the form of short infomercials is a very compelling way for you to increase the credibility of your company and people love to see the people they do business with.Ignore this marketing tool at your peril.
In the next installment we’ll explore more need to have marketing techniques and tips for making your inbound marketing so effective you will dominate your competition.
What’s the bottom line? You need to implement a marketing action plan that, at a minimum includes these main elements. Why? Because you want to increase the number of customers who find you from organic means at the lowest possible cost. As we’ve all witnessed in recent years and months, the traditional media which rely upon outbound marketing such as yellow pages, classified ads, radio commercials, TV Ads, direct mail and even email campaigns have lost a great deal of effectiveness or have become too expensive.
Should you abandon the old stand-by’s? Not necessarily, but it is time you consider putting some resources into new media and following the trends toward inbound marketing, lead nurturing and customer relationship management centered on methods that cause customers to initiate actions to find your business. We’re talking about low-cost or no cost marketing that brings real dollars to your bottom line here.
Outsourcing Smartly To Cut Costs And Keep Your Reputation for Quality
Even the small, fledging business maintains a web presence of some kind – a blog, a website, listings on every social media site imaginable or simply a post on Craig’s List offering low cost accounting services in a geo-specific part of the 24/7, global economy.
The “small business best practices handbook” has been revised. A human no longer answers the business phone and we’ve all been caught in automated-call-center hell. In fact, it’s become the norm – unfortunately.
And while these trends all impact the small business in a significant way in terms of productivity, in market expansion and in required understanding of web marketing strategies, perhaps the greatest impact on small business practices is outsourcing.
More and more small business owners are outsourcing routine operations, running their businesses leaner. Today’s business owner can outsource anything. Need a virtual assistant to run day-to-day operations? You can find one on bid-fer websites like oDesk, Elance and other sites where virtual assistants post profiles and client feedback to help you select the VA right for your company’s needs.
You can outsource legal services, bookkeeping, accounting and tax preparation services, marketing and SEO services, site text copy writing services, all of the above or none of the above. You may simply require a data entry clerk. No problem. You can rent one, and at a lower cost.
Staff is expensive. Salaries, benefits, lost productivity due to sick days, personal days, holidays, vacations and other off time digs deeply into small margin businesses like insurance brokerages, CFAs and other service providers.
Outsourcing delivers a roster of benefits:
- You only pay for work performed.
- You pay less because some of this work is outsourced to economies in which $20 is a day’s wage, and a good day’s wage at that.
- You only pay for services you actually need. This requires an analysis of your current business model to identify business activities that can be outsourced and, just as importantly, those business activities that should remain “in house.”
Outsourcing Smartly
During your analysis, keep in mind the needs of your client base. For example…
… if your company bills the client base monthly for services rendered, accurate, reliable accounting and billing services are a critical part of your business model. Conversely, if you only invoice clients annually, or when services are rendered, perhaps this routine chore can be outsourced to a bookkeeping service in Mumbai.
Look Locally First
However, when outsourcing, look locally first. There are many locals who are outsources, and often, these individuals are highly-motivated, work-at-home parents or part-timers who can lower your business’ operating costs. Local outsources understand the culture and the nuances of language that an off-shore outsource might miss.
Don’t Outsource Critical Business Functions
I wouldn’t recommend outsourcing legal services for even the most mundane question regarding a contract, risk exposure or other matters that can negatively impact your business.
I’ll pay the extra for a legal professional’s knowledge of the law. Same with key decision makers within my organization. Indeed, you can outsource marketing but if marketing delivers company profits, it’s a valuable in-house asset – even at the higher cost of maintaining a marketing professional on staff. I’d counsel against cutting costs while risking a mature local brand and expanding the company client base on excellent client retention. That’s a business function I want to keep close to home.
Avoid Outsourcing Customer or Client Contacts
If your bookkeeping needs are simple, outsource. This is a back office function. It’s routine. And it doesn’t have any interaction with clients or customers.
I recommend keeping humans on staff to take calls. An automated call capture system that requires an endless number of keypad entries is not what your clients or customers want. They want to talk to a human who can provide answers, take an order, check on an order status or direct the caller to the right person in the organization to solve the caller’s problem or answer his or her question.
Client care is an essential element of building a stable client base and, that’s the key to long-term business success. I always advise client-friends to consider “a human on the line” as an investment – one that pays handsome dividends. Quality care keeps clients in place and you want complete, immediate oversight of your client care needs and solutions.
Avoid Outsourcing Work That Requires An Understanding of Local Culture
If your business maintains a website (and it should) you’ve probably heard that informational content is important to getting search engine recognition.
Some business owners outsource website content writing off shore, and writing by a non-native English speaker can have humorous to disastrous results. If you outsource blog posts to a low-cost company in the Philippines, to a content mill that produces one-page articles for $1.00 apiece, well, you get what you pay for.
Your website should sound like you, and appeal to the needs and desires of your target demographic, be it local, regional or national. Content written by ESL copy writers always sounds just a bit off. Not a criticism. Simply a lack of understanding of what motivates your target audience.
So Which Jobs SHOULD You Outsource?
A US-based company wanted another outlet for their high-end product and vending kiosks were considered. The company hired a researcher who compiled reams of data, metrics, articles and other informational content on the who, what, where, when, why and why not of marketing via vending kiosks.
For less than $150, the company had all the metrics and opinions it needed to determine whether kiosks were in the company’s future. (They weren’t, BTW.) So research is one activity that can be outsourced with positive outcomes at very reasonable prices.
Data entry, lead generation, market research, data harvesting, search engine optimization for the company website, marketing collaterals development and special projects can all be outsourced safely without risking your company’s hard-earned reputation for quality and, simultaneously, expanding margins and increasing productivity.
General rules of thumb for using outsources:
1. If it involves client engagement, keep the activity in house under your supervision. Client retention software is available. Buy a program, track orders, business commitments, client birthdays and other data that create happy buyers, and an ever-expanding client base.
2. If it involves critical business functions, like billing, order capture or basic client care, keep the activity within your offices. Use internal assets and trusted advisors to provide counsel on marketing, web development, legal questions and contract review, accounts payable, receivables and other functions that play a critical role in long-term business success.
Too many small business owners take a short-sighted view and simply look at immediate cost savings. A longer-term view demonstrates a good return on the investment in staff under your management.
3. One-time projects – information research, market research, web design and optimization, a far-distant trade show – can all be outsourced. Once the job is done to your satisfaction, you pay the outsource a small fee while your expensive, in-house staff engages in more profitable, productive activities.
4. Outsourced, routine, back office activity is the sweet spot for targeting the most cost-efficient uses of out-of-office providers. If your in-house staff is shuffling paper, or entering customer orders, you’re wasting precious operating capital.
Outsourcing these activities is simple and, by shopping your outsourcing needs locally, you have an instant rapport with the service provider. Hire local outsources, save money and ensure that your for-hire assets understand local culture and what your buyers want in using your business.
Examine your business activities – lead generation, order capture, client care, records-keeping – make a long list. Cross off any activity in which your company comes into contact with clients by telephone, e-mail, instant messaging or any other means. Client care is essential to long-term business growth.
When outsourcing is done smartly, it grows your bottom line faster than you ever imagined. Outsourcing is a powerful business trend and it’s a powerful business tool.
Use it wisely.
Short Comparison: Ubersmith VS WHMCS Billing System
PRICING
Ubersmith – pricing is not openly available on their website however a quick query would release various pricing schemes based on the amount of “devices” you intend on using along with the amount of clients you expect to actively provide services to. Prices range from anywhere in the $150 range upwards and climbs pretty quickly especially with the amount of devices you expect to manage together.
WHMCS – pricing is openly available on their website with flexible payment plans ranging from $15.95 monthly for a branded license all the way to $324.95 one time for a Unbranded license. WHMCS does not restrict the license holder by number of clients vs devices but instead limits you using the Branded and Unbranded terminology.
AUTOMATION
Ubersmith – this company is best known for their automation of tasks to allow for easy management of various devices and or services various hosts may want to offer. These include (but surely not limited to) handling and issuing of dedicated IP address, Cloud services integration with the infamous OnApp billing module and ease of deployment / startup and shutdown. Even the management of client accounts are seamless in the backend with various billing tools and payment gateways to handle just about any client request. One key feature is the Bandwidth Billing module which allows you to automatically monitor, track and bill for any bandwidth overages incurred by your client.
WHMCS – they have made some major improvements as it relates to automation in the past few years. They also have an active developers community who vigorously releases various modules to extend WHMCS’s functionality from time to time. WHMCS has automated functionality when it relates to Cpanel / WHM servers from shared hosting all the way up to VPS systems. They are now getting their feet wet as it relates to integrating Cloud Servers and management of Dedicated Servers which is why I did not mention those as features.
USER FRIENDLY / CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Ubersmith – the client area within Ubersmith billing system is very intuitive. You simply know what you have to do in there from paying bills or locating your active “instances” it’s just easy. The look of it could be improved since the design seems dated, but this is a minor issue especially since Ubersmith just works.
WHMCS – while using this client area, you will need a bit of instructions especially if you need to upgrade your services with your provider. There are too many hoops you have to jump through for a simple upgrade. Paying bills however is easy. Any outstanding bills are listed as soon as you are logged in together with open support tickets you may have as well
CONCLUSION
Ubersmith or WHMCS web host billing system? That’s like comparing Apples to Grapes in this industry. They both have vastly different business models which in turn targets different markets. Ubersmith is more geared towards larger hosts or Datacenters who need to manage various devices in different datacenters who an entire datacenter altogether while WHMCS is more geared towards the startups, or business to client model who aims at having a pleasant look and feel to their business. Ubersmith almost always requires a Skilled Ubersmith Developer who knows the ins and outs of the system to get you quality order forms to integrate with your business while WHMCS works right out of the box for ordinary users. One other point to note is small time hosts may opt for WHMCS based on price while larger datacenters may choose Ubersmith because of ease of automating tasks and managing devices. Which one would I recommend? Anyone which suits your business model and client base because each host is different and requires different tools to function at optimum performance
Healthy Aging: How to Improve Your Lifestyle in 30 Days
A perpetual search for the “fountain of youth” has been ongoing for years and years through a variety of cultures and today the search continues.
The reality is that we really start to age from the time that we are born and with the prevalence of obesity during childhood and adolescence, problems with plaque deposits in blood vessels and other medical problems are showing up in younger and younger individuals. So much so, that for the first time ever, life expectancy is decreasing so that some of today’s youth are not expected to live as long as their parents.
So, how you have treated your body throughout your lifetime will determine how healthy you will be during youth as well as later in life.
So, what is the answer to questions on healthy aging and longevity? Is there something that can really help?
No matter what you might have done in your life up to this point, there is hope for improvement. With current advances in anti-aging research, you can start today to make changes that can lead to a healthier lifestyle to help reverse your not-so-healthy choices in previous years.
Here are 5 Ways to Make Changes for Healthy Aging:
1. Stop smoking. I know that is easier said than done, but smoking will shorten your life and decrease your quality of life, especially as you age. Lung cancer, COPD and other lung diseases, heart disease and cardio-vascular disease are all major causes of death. Did you know that after 48 hours of non-smoking many symptoms disappear and your body begins to heal the damage done? If you have been a smoker for most of your life you will have increased risks but you can drastically decrease your chances of morbidity by just quitting today.
2. Get plenty of sleep. Much of our body’s restorative and regeneration processes occur during sleep. By getting at 7-9 hours of sleep every night your body has a chance to recover from any stressors it is subjected to and realign its natural balance. The older we get, the slower our body is in recovering from the things that we took in stride in our younger years. So go to bed one hour earlier, your body will thank you for it.
3. Eat a balanced diet and take supplements. Nutrition plays a key role in healthy aging and longevity. Making sure you get enough proteins, minerals and vitamins while at the same time decreasing the amount of animal fats you eat will help your body stay fit. In North America, the average person consumes far more animal fat, sodium and sugar than is healthy. It is the reason obesity is a major health problem in our culture. If you are overweight, aging is less kind as the additional weight puts strain on your joints, your endocrine system and your heart. To live a long and healthy life you need to get your weight back to the normal range and ensure you are getting the proper nutrition.
4. Daily exercise. As you age, your bones begin losing density and you lose muscle mass. One way to combat this process is to stay active. Weight bearing exercise such as walking has been proven to help reduce bone and muscle loss so you should enjoy a daily stroll to stay healthy. Not only does this help your bones, it also helps your cardio-vascular system. As you become more fit, increase the intensity of your exercise. Perhaps hiking is a good choice. Cycling and swimming are also excellent forms of cardio-vascular exercise that are easier on your joints than jogging. No matter what you choose to do, the important thing is just get up and get moving if you want to enjoy your current and/or senior years.
5. Keep your brain fit. No matter how healthy your body is, if you have not kept your mind active you will not enjoy your later years. One of the biggest mistakes people make upon retiring is failing to do tasks that require problem solving and memory. Do the daily crossword puzzle in your local newspaper, jigsaw puzzles or other strategy games. Take up a hobby that requires you to use your brain. Woodworking is a hobby that not only is relaxing to some, it also requires you to plan and assemble items. Sewing and crafts also offer the same benefits. Take supplements that are designed to maintain brain health. Ginkgo, flax, linseed and a wide variety of other natural ingredients are known to support brain health.
No matter what your current state of health is, it is possible to become healthier and fit. Make one change per day towards your goal of health and longevity and you will find that within a few short weeks you are feeling younger every day.
Here is a Healthy Aging Profile that I would like for you to complete so that you can see where you stand. (Rank yourself on a scale of 1 to 5)
1=Never 2=Rarely 3=Sometimes 4=Often 5=Always
1. I have an exercise plan or physical activity program that I follow to keep physically fit
2. I eat healthy and have a positive attitude and expectations about life
3. I get 7 to 9 hours of sleep nightly on a regular basis and fall asleep easily
4. I take supplements and vitamins daily for a healthier heart, brain, and body
5. I avoid smoking cigarettes or second hand smoke
6. I get a regular physical examination and blood tests as part of my personal health plan
7. I maintain my weight in a healthy range with a BMI of 25 or less (see BMI calculator)
8. I relax regularly and deflect stress to avoid internalizing negative emotions
9. I follow specific medical advice for any illnesses or diseases that I have and focus more on the bight side rather than negative complications
10. I have a network of friends and/or relatives for emotional support, fun, and camaraderie
11. Well, how did you do? What is your total score?
People with the best Healthy Aging Profile will tend to rank as a 5 for each of these questions. Don’t worry if you don’t have all 5’s, you can improve your scores and your Healthy Aging Profile in each of these areas.
If you want to do something to improve your lifestyle, then the best time is now. Just pick 1 area that you don’t have a 5 and commit to working on that 1 item for the next 30 days. Write down what you will do to help in that particular area, and if you are really serious, get an accountability partner to be involved and give you assistance with sticking with the plan. Then I would like for you to see what differences have occurred in your life.
Remember, pick 1 and START TODAY!
