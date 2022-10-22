Biden says 3 universities wanted to name him president, but Jill said no

President Biden claimed on Friday that three universities reached out to gauge his interest in their top jobs after he stepped down as vice president in 2017, but his wife Jill strongly opposed it.

Biden told the story at Delaware State University while talking about his forgiveness of around $400 billion in student debt – saying it was a “true story”.

“True story: when I left the vice-presidency, after Beau’s death, I was no longer going to get involved in politics. So I became a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” he said.

“But before that happened, three universities came to me and said they wanted to interview me to consider me as president of the university.”

The idea was off limits with his wife, said Biden, who regularly tells false, embellished or unverifiable stories about himself while trying to connect with his audience.

“My wife, who is a community college teacher, has two master’s degrees. [degrees] and a doctorate. because she’s smarter than me. And she looked at me, she said, ‘If you do this, I’m leaving you,’ Biden continued.

“She said it’s one of the toughest jobs in America, especially if you start arguing in parking spaces and office windows.”

Joe Biden has claimed that three universities have asked him to become their president. Getty Images

Jill Biden reportedly rejected her husband’s offers to become president of a university. PA

It is unclear which universities may have sought to make Biden their president. The White House did not immediately provide additional information.

Biden’s claim, meanwhile, that he was a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania has been ridiculed due to his overt lack of activity.

Biden earned nearly $1 million as an honorary professor at the Philadelphia Ivy League school from February 2017 to April 2019, though he rarely appeared on campus. The cushy gig was part of a $15.6 million financial windfall brought in by the Bidens in 2017 and 2018.

Biden’s involvement with the University of Pennsylvania has been questioned. Getty Images

The University of Pennsylvania paid Biden $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018 and 2019, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer investigative report.

According to a compilation of Biden’s appearances by the Daily Pennsylvanian, the future president has visited campus at least nine times. One of the visits was a November 2017 event promoting his book “Promise Me, Dad.”

This book does not describe any college attempting to hire Biden as president, although it does describe the University of Delaware, his undergraduate alma mater, asking him to create a public policy center during his second term as vice-president.

Some universities seek to hire former elected officials to be their leaders, even if they have no obvious connection to the institution. The University of Florida, for example, is considering hiring Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) to lead the school, sparking protests on campus against the conservative politician.