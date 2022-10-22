President Biden warned Friday that if Republicans capture a majority in Congress in next month’s midterm elections, they will “crush the economy” by withholding the debt ceiling to secure spending cuts while targeting the two main entitlement programs: Medicare and Social Security.
Biden warns Republicans will ‘crush the economy’ as they pledge to use debt limit to force through spending cuts
Those comments — along with McCarthy signaling that House Republicans would resist more aid for Ukraine — gave Biden new issues to cite to argue that voters should support the Democrats mid-term, with a just over two weeks before polling day.
“If you’re worried about the economy, you should know that this Republican leadership in Congress has made it clear that they will crash the economy next year by threatening the faith and credit of the United States,” he said. he said Friday from the White House. . “For the first time in our history, put the United States in default unless we give in to their demand to cut Social Security, Medicare.”
The debt limit is the total amount of money the government is allowed to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including social security and health insurance benefits, among other priorities. It will have to be lifted next year to protect the country’s credit rating and prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt.
“Let me be very clear,” Biden added. “I will not give in. I will not cut Social Security. I won’t cut Medicare no matter how hard they work. And folks, we know what the Republican Congress will do if it gets back into power. They tell us to be upfront about it.
The president made the remarks as he welcomed news that the US government’s annual deficit had risen from $2.8 trillion in 2021 to around $1.4 trillion in 2022, touting it as “the largest decline over a year in American history”.
Biden has sought to contrast his economic handling with that of Republicans, warning that promised tax cuts and other policy changes could push the deficit back up.
“It’s a mega-MAGA-runoff,” Biden said, “the kind of policies that have failed the country before and will fail again.”
McCarthy had indicated that Republicans would use the debt ceiling increase in negotiations with the Biden administration.
“You can’t just continue down the path to keep spending and increasing debt,” he told Punchbowl News in a recent interview. “And if people want to make a debt ceiling [for a longer period of time]like with anything else, there comes a time when, okay, we’ll provide you with more money, but you have to change your current behavior.
“We’re not just going to keep increasing your credit card limit, are we?” added the lawmaker. “And we should seriously sit down together and [figure out] where can some waste be disposed of? Where can we make the economy stronger? »
McCarthy said he wouldn’t “predetermine” anything when pressed on whether changes to entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security were part of the debt ceiling talks. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has previously suggested that Social Security and Medicare be eliminated as federal programs of law. And Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has proposed “pausing” all federal programs after five years, meaning they would expire unless renewed.
In his comments on Friday, Biden also predicted voter sentiment would shift toward the Democrats in the final days before next month’s midterm elections and said he thought his party was “doing very well.” go out”.
His remarks to reporters at the White House come as recent polls have shown a more favorable environment for congressional Republicans than a few weeks ago, with more voters saying economic issues are key to their choices.
“Here’s what I think: It’s back and forth,” Biden said. “Polls have been everywhere. I think we’re gonna see one more change on our side [in] closing days.
He suggested that several “good news stories about the economy” would resonate with voters, including lower gas prices, falling unemployment rates and a record shrinking US government deficit.
“The new deficit numbers, there’s a record, a record decrease,” Biden said. “It has never happened before. The election is not a referendum. It’s a choice. It’s a choice. And Republicans criticized my economic record. But look what I inherited and what I did, and look what they gave away.
“That’s the choice we face,” he added. “That’s why I think we’re going to do very well.”
Gophers men’s hockey: Nevers, Knies lift U to OT victory over North Dakota
MINNEAPOLIS — If there is a knock on Minnesota Gophers star forward Matthew Knies, it’s that from time to time, he tries to do too much with the puck. When they are playing five-on-five, teams can find ways to clog up the ice in front of Knies and limit his offensive effectiveness.
But when a game goes to overtime and there is all that extra space with the teams playing three-on-three, Knies has been given the green light to do whatever he wants. On Friday, that meant providing a dramatic overtime winner for the latest amazing chapter in the Gophers’ decades-old rivalry with neighbor North Dakota.
Knies scored just 21 seconds into the extra session, spinning past Fighting Hawks defender Chris Jandric and stuffing the puck under goalie Drew DeRidder, as the top-ranked Gophers completed an unlikely comeback for a 3-2 win.
“He is one big, strong dude. When he bears down, that’s what he can do,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said of Knies, a sophomore from Arizona. “He tries to do too much throughout the game one-on-one, but there, three-on-three, you can do that.”
Minnesota (4-1-0) trailed with less than 90 seconds left in regulation, but got a tying goal from Mason Nevers with an extra attacker on the ice to force overtime.
The comeback thwarted a brilliant night from DeRidder, who had 35 saves in the loss.
“He battled for us all night and we’ve got to give him credit for that. He’s our goalie and we love him,” said North Dakota center Jake Schmaltz, who scored the first goal of the game. “We’ve got to be better for his there in the last couple minutes, because he really played a great game.”
It was DeRidder’s first game in Minneapolis with the Hawks, but it was a familiar setting for the transfer from Michigan State, who had faced the Gophers a half-dozen times with the Spartans.
Jackson LaCombe had the first goal for Minnesota while goalie Justen Close had 16 saves.
Schmaltz and Riese Gaber scored for the Hawks (2-2-1), who are ranked seventh in the nation in the latest polls.
North Dakota held onto a 1-0 lead until the final two minutes of the middle period, when LaCombe showed off his stick skills with a pretty backhander that beat DeRidder and caught the inside of the far post, finally giving the sellout crowd a chance to explode.
The deadlock was short lived, as Jaxon Nelson went to the penalty box, and Riese Gaber’s power-play shot through a crowd hit the back of the net in the second period’s final minute, giving North Dakota a 2-1 lead at the second intermission.
OFFENSIVE INSTINCTS
LaCombe was a good forward until late in his youth hockey career when, while playing for the famed prep school program at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, he was converted to defense and saw his game blossom.
Now in his senior season of college hockey, LaCombe has been picked in the second round of the NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks, has overcome a bad habit of turning the puck over, has been named an All-American once and has grown into a lock-down defender for the Gophers.
But now and then, those offensive instincts are on display, like when he curled toward the Hawks net with the puck on his stick and flipped a low shot that tied the game.
“There wasn’t much to it. I was trying to make a good play down low and their forwards got a little confused when I cut across,” LaCombe said. “There was a wide open lane down low so I just took a shot and it happened to go in.”
Motzko was quick to praise LaCombe’s complete game, not only scoring the goal, but using his 6-foot-2 frame to play a shutdown role around Close at times too.
“He’s capable of doing that a lot,” Motzko said. “He’s just been fantastic. I can’t say enough about our D-corps.”
NEVER SAY NEVERS
Close headed to the bench with less than 90 seconds on the clock and the Gophers trailing by a goal. In his stead, Nevers took the shortest route to the offensive zone. The junior forward from Edina had been on the ice barely five seconds when a pass from defenseman Mike Koster reached him. Nevers rerouted the puck past DeRidder and overtime was inevitable.
“Nevers was our best player tonight, just working his tail off, rewarded we put him out there and he scores right away,” Motzko said. “I couldn’t be happier. … There’s an upperclassman stepping up.”
It was the second goal Nevers has scored this season, and his second in as many games. Having spent part of his freshman year in and out of the lineup, he has seen a notable jump in responsibility and production this season.
“What a goal by ‘Nevy’ there. That set the tone. I think we were battling for those goals and to get that one late, going to overtime, that definitely gave us momentum,” Knies said. “He’s just a workhorse. Always battling for pucks in front of the net. That’s his best position … He’s definitely shown that he’s a leader on this team.”
EXTRA PUCKS
The Gophers were 0-3 on the power play but just missed a tying goal in the third period when Logan Cooley’s shot from the right faceoff circle hit the post behind DeRidder and bounced wide. “Our power play, we’re forcing everything. When you force it, it doesn’t work,” Motzko said.
Healthy scratches for Sunday’s game for the Gophers were defensemen Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish and forwards Colin Schmidt and John Mittelstadt.
The announced attendance of 10,418 was one of the 10 largest crowds in the history of 3M Arena at Mariucci, which opened in 1993. A few thousand of them were North Dakota fans, making for a raucous atmosphere. “It was pretty funny, honestly. There were almost two student sections kind of yelling back and forth at each other,” Knies said. “It was so much fun. Such a lively barn to play in.”
The series concludes at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. It will be North Dakota’s final game in Minneapolis until at the earliest the 2025-26 season, when they expect to resume this rivalry after a one-year pause.
U WOMEN DOWN HUSKIES
The second-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team scored four goals in the opening period of Friday afternoon’s game against St. Cloud State — and it didn’t need any more.
The Gophers (5-0-0) kept up their hot start to the season and remained unbeaten with a 4-2 victory in St. Cloud.
Abbey Murphy, Abigail Boreen, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise scored for the Gophers, who held a 4-0 lead until the Huskies’ Kiara Hymlarova put her team on the board at 18:38 in the second period. Olivia Cvar scored later in the frame for St. Cloud State (2-5-0).
Skylar Vetter started in net for the Gophers, stopping 20 of 22 shots. Vetter is 4-0 in net this season.
Jojo Chobak finished with 32 saves for the Huskies.
Halloween is coming: This San Francisco restaurateur reports several spooky sightings in his business
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Halloween is approaching and everywhere we turn we see pumpkins, witches and ghosts of the decorative kind. But a San Francisco restaurant owner reports several sightings of what could be a lost soul lurking.
Fall seems to have arrived in San Francisco’s Mission District. The wind and the falling leaves remind us that the end is near. We took refuge here in a restaurant after the owner invited us.
We asked him how things were going.
“Well, all things considered,” he answered with a slight hesitation.
All things Considered? We asked him to develop.
VIDEO: The best Halloween costumes for 2022 include superheroes and mythical beings
“One of our employees thought he saw an extra person downstairs, did a double take and then realized there was no one there. Like a ghost,” the owner said.
Geoffrey Lee, the owner and leader of the super popular Handroll Project in the Mission, told us more about these close encounters.
“There were reports of containers flying across the room during prep and lights turning on and off in the upstairs employee restrooms,” Lee said.
It’s a fact that this place used to be a restaurant named Platanos, which translates to “plantains” in Spanish. The leader of Platanos died after a fight with a neighbor.
MORE: LIST: Halloween 2022 Events Happening in the SF Bay Area
Maybe that leader is hiding now. Either way, Lee thinks it’s a friendly ghost.
“I mean, no one’s been hurt so far,” he laughed.
Just in case, I visited my favorite spiritual store, Botanica Yoruba. I spoke to the owner about the spirit of the restaurant and asked him for recommendations.
The owner introduced me to all sorts of items to help calm the mind, including sage. She also recommended a candle.
But in the end, I settled on the sage and took it to Lee.
“Sage, thank you very much,” he said.
And just like that, our job here was done, just another day to appease troubled souls.
Knicks pick up the pace in 130-106 win over Pistons in home opener
Fast and Efficient, starring the New York Knicks.
After those training camp declarations of picking up the pace to boost last season’s stagnant offense, Tom Thibodeau’s squad put it into practice with a 130-106 blowout over the Pistons in the home opener.
“I love it, man,” said Derrick Rose, a main driver of Friday night’s steamroller over the Pistons. “I felt like the pace that we played with that’s how we can normally play. That’s how we should play. We just need games under our belt. I feel like we could be a dangerous squad if we get things clicking.”
The Knicks (1-1) shot 53% with the scoring spread evenly and the ball in perpetual motion, especially when the reserves were on the court. The Pistons could’ve warmed up the bus in the second quarter.
“The playmaking was great. When you play the game that way, the game is easy for everyone,” Thibodeau said. “But it requires a lot of energy and it requires sacrifice. It’s not just playing fast, and you don’t want to take reckless shots, but you gotta move without the ball and you gotta move with pace.”
Rose, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin all scored in double-digits. The Knicks, dead last in pace last season, played speedball Friday night with 95 field goal attempts and 29 assists.
The beatdown commenced after the insertion of the Knicks reserves, who entered with a two-point lead in the first quarter and turned it into 22.
Rose was the catalyst and notably efficient at +23 in 16 minutes. He picked up the pace and teammates followed, as Toppin ignited the fans with his transition finishing. Quickley dropped a team-high 20 points.
Rose credited assistant coach Rick Brunson for establishing the game plan.
“Rick put on an emphasis on ball movement this morning. …Once he said that, everybody knew how to approach this game,” Rose said.
“We need that from our bench,” Thibodeau added. “I thought they played well together. They played well as a group. And that was the most pleasing thing.”
Jalen Brunson, who is Rick’s son, finished with 17 points and six assists in his Knicks home debut, but the highlight was diving for a loose ball into the crowd.
“I think those hustle plays do nothing but unite and inspire the team,” Thibodeau said. “When we got our defense going, got turnovers, and we got into the open floor it snowballs. And then everyone’s energized off of that.”
The Knicks (1-1) were coming off Wednesday’s opening night loss to the Grizzlies, an overtime affair that fell unfavorably to New York because of Ja Morant’s athletic brilliance.
But the Grizzlies are a borderline contender and the Pistons are projected for basement-dwelling again. The Knicks probably fall somewhere in between, and they emphatically handled business against an inferior opponent Friday night.
The sold-out crowd was clearly eager for the opener, giving huge pops to Toppin and Barrett during the pregame introductions. The Garden burst into joy after Evan Fournier hit the game-opening 3-pointer.
The only letdown to the experience was the lack of drama on the scoreboard.
THE OTHER NEW KNICKS
The Knicks City Dancers also underwent a transformation in the offseason.
Rebranded as K.C.D. and cut to only eight dancers, their performances resembled music videos with a higher level of production and sleek outfits.
4 takeaways as Celtics beat Heat in 2nd straight win over Eastern contender
Celtics
Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 57 points after combining for 70 in their debut.
The Celtics held off a typically spirited charge from the Heat in the second half of Friday’s game to claim a 111-104 win.
Here’s what happened as last year’s Eastern Conference finalists faced off for the first time in the regular season.
The big picture
The Celtics had contributions across the board in the first quarter, as units led by Jaylen Brown spent most of the period building an eight-point advantage. Tyer Herro helped the Heat stay afloat with 13 points in the second quarter, but the Celtics held on to their eight-point lead at halftime thanks to a combined 25 points between Brown and Tatum.
The Heat started the third quarter hot and went on a 20-6 run that helped them take a one-point lead. But the Celtics responded with a 20-6 run that cut their advantage to 12. The Heat pushed their way back to within five on the stretch, but Jayson Tatum helped hold them at arm’s length on the stretch and the Celtics improved to 2-0.
game star
Jaylen Brown – 28 points (12 for 18 from the floor), four rebounds, three assists
You could make the case for Tatum, who scored 18 points in the second half with Brown sidelined late with foul issues, but Brown was the best player on the court for three quarters. He scored in transition, beat Jimmy Butler from the dribble, cut the backdoor for easy buckets and buried two of his three 3-point attempts.
The Tatum-Brown duo combined for 57 points after combining for 70 on their season debut. Not a bad start!
What this means
The Celtics have now beaten the Heat and 76ers to start 2-0. Unsurprisingly, they look like title contenders.
Take away food
1. Early feedback on the improvement for Brown and Tatum is very encouraging.
The Heat tried to defend hyper-aggressively and again forced plenty of turnovers – the Celtics finished with 19, which brought back echoes of the Eastern Conference Finals – but Brown didn’t. really makes the ball rip like he did in the playoffs. Instead, he fought his way to the basket and constantly messed up the timing of Heat defenders by catching his dribble and finishing with one hand.
Tatum, meanwhile, just seems stronger and more stable around the edge. The Celtics stars both have All-NBA potential if this continues.
2. Joe Mazzulla seemed to want the Celtics to work through their issues without burning timeouts in the second half. It bit him in the third quarter as the Heat erased their deficit and took a one-point lead, but the Celtics rallied very well in the fourth when Mazzulla let them play again during a Heat run.
In contrast, Erik Spoelstra called time out almost immediately after the Celtics made their own little outburst. The Celtics stayed hot and built their lead, thanks in large part to a 3-point flurry.
3. Malcolm Brogdon struggled from the ground and didn’t look comfortable in the run of the attack, but he still helped the Celtics by moving the ball and even collapsing the defense when ‘he missed. Brogdon’s ability to get to the edge drew the defense around him and allowed the Celtics’ offensive rebounders to rush in even when he missed. Brogdon himself grabbed three offensive rebounds in the third quarter during the Celtics’ big run, and all three ended in baskets.
4. Noah Vonleh isn’t perfect – he needs to defend more consistently, and he’s prone to fouls offensively.
But Vonleh was much more useful than the Celtics had come to expect in their first two games. Against the 76ers, he gave productive minutes against Embiid despite being undersized and overwhelmed. Against the Heat, he hammered the glass on both sides and helped the Celtics take advantage of Miami’s undersized lineups.
Vonleh finished with four points and five rebounds, but was +10 in his minutes. Robert Williams is clearly missed by the Celtics, but Vonleh’s ability to hold the fort in his absence bodes very well for the future.
The Celtics travel to Orlando and face the Magic on Saturday.
We will have more takeout later in the evening.
Magic limit reaching but fall to Hawks, Jalen Suggs exits with ankle injury
After Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons, one of coach Jamahl Mosley’s messages to the Orlando Magic was simple.
“Stop reaching,” Mosley said. “If you trust your positioning and get there on time, you don’t have to reach for the basketball.”
The message was precise because, to Mosley, the solution to one of the issues the Magic had in Detroit wasn’t complicated and could have been amplified leading into Friday’s 108-98 loss to the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
“It’s very simple,” Mosley said. “On closeouts, sit down, understand who it is you’re guarding and don’t reach for the basketball. Play positional defense, get your chest in front of the guy and sit down and guard.”
The message was heard.
“It’s just discipline,” guard Terrence Ross said. “Got to learn from when guys are driving, no need to reach. Keep your hands out, keep your hands up.”
While the execution was better Friday compared to Wednesday, the Magic still have work to do in other areas.
Reaches weren’t the only issue that plagued Orlando against the Pistons. Turnovers and defensive rebounding were also problems. Giveaways remained an issue against Atlanta, with the Magic having 19 turnovers for 24 Atlanta points, including 16 in the final three quarters for 22 points.
The Magic’s tendency to reach despite having good defensive positioning undid them against Detroit with Orlando committing 24 fouls — 7 in the fourth — and the Pistons attempting 24 free throws.
The Magic did a better job of defending without fouling against the Hawks, who have what Mosley called a “dynamic backcourt” in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Orlando fouled the Hawks 19 times, limiting them to 16 free throws.
“We did good with defending without fouling,” Paolo Banchero said. “That was one of the good things we did.”
Young is especially skilled at drawing fouls, finishing in the top 10 of free-throw attempts per game the previous three seasons.
The Magic did a great job defending Young in the first half (2 points — 0-of-7 and 0-of 5 on 3s — 8 assists and 3 turnovers) but he got loose in the second, finishing with 25 points (7-of-24, 4-of-11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“That’s always going to be our game keys,” Mosley said. “That’s part of showing your hands, positional defense first. And forcing the contested tough shot. Not necessarily going to get the block but contest the shot first. Now you’re in a position for our other guys to help rebound.”
Murray had 20 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 7 turnovers. John Collins recorded 23 points (9-of-14, 3-of-4 on 3s) and 13 rebounds. Atlanta shot 41.9% on 3s (13-of-31) compared to Orlando’s 23.5% (8-of-34).
Cole Anthony, who made his season debut Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s game and Thursday’s practice because of an illness, led Orlando with 25 points (8-of-12, 4-of-5 on 3s) in 28 minutes.
Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double in addition to 3 blocks. His 47 combined points through the first two games of his NBA career are the seventh-most for a No. 1 pick in the league’s history.
Anthony, who came off the bench for the first time since April 14, 2021, had been a game-time decision heading into Friday, with Mosley saying that Anthony was able to go through “a little bit” of Friday morning’s shootaround.
Jalen Suggs left Friday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
He landed awkwardly on his foot after taking a foul on a drive in the third. He originally went right to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers.
The Magic ruled Suggs out in the fourth, saying Suggs sprained the ankle.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
The Magic will play the Boston Celtics in their home opener Saturday at Amway Center to conclude their back-to-back.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried in California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. — Three decades after car theft in Northern California, police pull missing convertible from yard of $15million mansion built by man with history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.
The Mercedes Benz convertible, filled with bags of unused concrete, was discovered by landscapers in the affluent Silicon Valley town of Atherton on Thursday, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, reading a police statement.
Although cadaver dogs were alerted to possible human remains Thursday, none have been found more than 24 hours after San Mateo County Crime Lab technicians began searching the car, DeGolia said.
Police believe the car was buried between 1.2 and 1.5 meters deep in the backyard of the house in the 1990s – before the current owners bought the house. The car was reported stolen in September 1992 in nearby Palo Alto, he said.
On Friday, technicians were able to search the passenger side of the convertible, which was buried with the roof down. They also opened the trunk where they found more bags of unused cement. Corpse dogs were again brought home and again “made a slight notification of possible human remains,” DeGolia said.
Atherton Police Commander. Daniel Larsen said dogs might react to human remains, old bones, blood, vomit, or a combination of these things.
He said the possible owner of the car is believed to be deceased, but authorities are awaiting DMV records to confirm this.
Larsen said the current owners are not under investigation.
The sprawling house with swimming pool and tennis court was built by Johnny Lew, a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud, his daughter, Jacq Searle, told the San Francisco Chronicle.
She said the family lived at the property in the 1990s, when Atherton police believe the car was buried and her father died in 2015 in Washington state.
In 1966, Lew was convicted of murdering a 21-year-old woman in Los Angeles County. He was released from prison after the California Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 1968, citing hearsay evidence that should not have been allowed at trial, The Chronicle reported, citing court records.
Records showed that in 1977 Lew was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, also in Los Angeles County, and served three years in prison.
In the late 1990s, Lew was arrested for insurance fraud after hiring undercover cops to take a $1.2 million yacht “west of the Golden Gate Bridge into international waters and the put it to the bottom,” reported The Chronicle.
Larsen did not say whether police believed the vehicle was registered in Lew’s name.
“We heard that name come up, but we haven’t confirmed through our sources that he actually owns that vehicle,” Larsen said.
The sprawling home and property are valued at at least $15 million, according to online real estate listings.
Atherton is one of the wealthiest cities in the United States, with about 7,000 residents in nearly 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).
