Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan blocked by federal appeals court
On Friday, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden administration from moving forward with its student loan forgiveness plan.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted an emergency motion, preventing the federal government from beginning to write off the debt of millions of student borrowers until a new court charge, expected the next week.
The president had planned to start canceling the debt this weekend.
Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit in September to try to stop the movement, arguing it would further hurt the economy.
The Biden administration announced plans in August to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt per borrower for those earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the plan earlier this week through an emergency motion filed with Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a separate case involving a challenge by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers.
President Biden cited the HEROES Act to support his decision, which was passed after 9/11 and gave the executive the power to cancel certain debts relating to the military in an emergency.
The Biden administration says the COVID-19 pandemic is considered an emergency under the law, applying it to student borrowers.
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, OR — An Oregon mayor plans to ban camping on the streets of Portland and move homeless people to city-designated campsites as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. inhabitants.
“The breadth and depth of the homelessness crisis in our city is nothing short of a humanitarian disaster,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday. “We need to bring our dispersed and vulnerable homeless population closer to the services they need.”
The resolution would establish at least three large designated outdoor campsites, with the first opening within 18 months of securing funding. Wheeler did not say when funding would be confirmed or how much the measure would cost.
Designated campsites could initially accommodate up to 125 people and provide access to services such as food, sanitation, garbage collection and mental health and addiction treatment, Wheeler said. The sites could eventually be expanded to serve 500 people.
Oregon’s homelessness crisis has been fueled by a housing shortage, the coronavirus pandemic and high rates of substance abuse.
More than 3,000 people are living homeless in Portland, a 50% jump from 2019, and there are more than 700 encampments across the city, Wheeler said.
The resolution is one of several that Wheeler plans to bring to city council next week, aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness and affordable housing issues.
As part of these measures, social workers would direct people camping on the streets to designated camping sites in the city. Police could issue citations if they refuse to leave, but citations could be removed as part of a “diversion of service program” that would allow people cited for low-level offenses, such as violating the prohibited from camping, receiving mental health or addiction treatment. treatment instead of a prison sentence.
“We want to direct people to the help they need to get off and stay off the streets. That’s the goal,” Wheeler said.
Rush is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow Rush on Twitter.
Biden says 3 universities wanted to name him president, but Jill said no
President Biden claimed on Friday that three universities reached out to gauge his interest in their top jobs after he stepped down as vice president in 2017, but his wife Jill strongly opposed it.
Biden told the story at Delaware State University while talking about his forgiveness of around $400 billion in student debt – saying it was a “true story”.
“True story: when I left the vice-presidency, after Beau’s death, I was no longer going to get involved in politics. So I became a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” he said.
“But before that happened, three universities came to me and said they wanted to interview me to consider me as president of the university.”
The idea was off limits with his wife, said Biden, who regularly tells false, embellished or unverifiable stories about himself while trying to connect with his audience.
“My wife, who is a community college teacher, has two master’s degrees. [degrees] and a doctorate. because she’s smarter than me. And she looked at me, she said, ‘If you do this, I’m leaving you,’ Biden continued.
“She said it’s one of the toughest jobs in America, especially if you start arguing in parking spaces and office windows.”
It is unclear which universities may have sought to make Biden their president. The White House did not immediately provide additional information.
Biden’s claim, meanwhile, that he was a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania has been ridiculed due to his overt lack of activity.
Biden earned nearly $1 million as an honorary professor at the Philadelphia Ivy League school from February 2017 to April 2019, though he rarely appeared on campus. The cushy gig was part of a $15.6 million financial windfall brought in by the Bidens in 2017 and 2018.
The University of Pennsylvania paid Biden $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018 and 2019, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer investigative report.
According to a compilation of Biden’s appearances by the Daily Pennsylvanian, the future president has visited campus at least nine times. One of the visits was a November 2017 event promoting his book “Promise Me, Dad.”
This book does not describe any college attempting to hire Biden as president, although it does describe the University of Delaware, his undergraduate alma mater, asking him to create a public policy center during his second term as vice-president.
Some universities seek to hire former elected officials to be their leaders, even if they have no obvious connection to the institution. The University of Florida, for example, is considering hiring Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) to lead the school, sparking protests on campus against the conservative politician.
Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut in the Chicago Bulls home opener Saturday after missing the first 2 games
After Zach LaVine missed the first two games of the Chicago Bulls regular season, coach Billy Donovan said the All-Star guard “should” be available for Saturday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center.
LaVine missed the season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday and sat out Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards as he continues to recover from offseason surgery on his left knee.
After LaVine felt “discomfort and soreness” in the knee ahead of the opener, the Bulls placed him into a day-to-day evaluation period and could continue to hold him out of games to manage the injury. Donovan described the ramp-up process as an “expected” plan for LaVine’s recovery. However, the guard entered the season saying he expected to be fully available on opening night.
Donovan said LaVine practiced fully with the Bulls on Thursday in Washington, logging 45 minutes of skill work that included running, shooting, cutting and ballhandling.
LaVine will not play under a minutes restriction Saturday or in any other game when he is available, although Donovan noted playing the guard for 38 minutes or more wouldn’t be ideal.
“He feels fine,” Donovan said Friday. “He was able to get work in and told me he felt good. Obviously yesterday (Thursday) was a very, very light day. He had player development guys out there guarding him, he was coming off screens, working on his ballhandling, using pick-and-rolls. He was doing his normal things. He needed a crisp workout and he was able to do that.”
LaVine’s path toward a full workload of games remains unclear, but Donovan said LaVine will not play both games of a back-to-back for at least the next month.
The medical team will not set a standard plan — for instance, always sitting LaVine for the first game of a back-to-back — to allow the team flexibility to approach each pair of games based on the opponent and schedule.
“A lot of that is going to depend on what the front end looks like and what the back end looks like,” Donovan said. “We know with this workload he’s going to have a setback.”
The Bulls also will need to evaluate when to sit LaVine during cramped parts of the schedule such as the first week of November, when the Bulls play six games in four cities in eight days.
That could mean sitting the guard even when he isn’t experiencing discomfort to prevent wear and tear.
“For Zach, going through the ACL surgery and having some scopes, he knows he’s at a place (where) for him to be at his best this is going to have to be managed,” Donovan said. “There may be some nights where he feels like maybe he can (play), but the medical team and doctors will say ‘Listen, Zach, this is one where you should rest because the residual effect of this game is going to you’re going to have to maybe miss a game later on.’ ”
Congress Prepares $50 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill Lame-Duck
As Congress nears a lame session, the legislature is pushing ahead with an estimated $50 billion Ukraine aid package, according to an NBC News report.
An NBC News report noted that lawmakers were considering a $50 billion aid package, as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said House Republicans weren’t “going to write a check in white” to Ukraine.
Congress has so far earmarked $65 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict between Russia and the beleaguered nation. As recently as September, Congress allocated $12 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of an interim spending bill to continue funding the government through December.
A Republican senator said the proposal would ensure that “[Ukraine] can spend the year.
The senator added: “It will make the $12 billion look like pocket change.”
NBC News noted that the new spending figure would most likely be part of an omnibus spending bill, according to congressional aides and a source close to the Ukrainian government.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement Tuesday that aid to Ukraine should be accelerated and that an eventual Republican majority in the Senate should offer greater assistance:
For its part, the United States Congress has funded and approved ongoing aid on an overwhelming bipartisan basis. It’s not enough for the Biden administration to slowly, eventually, start providing it. It must be accelerated.
A Republican majority in the Senate will focus its oversight on the rapid delivery of needed weapons and greater allied assistance to Ukraine, rebuilding and modernizing our military capabilities, resisting terrorist states like Iran, and strengthening our defenses in Asia to deter Chinese aggression. .
Former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a Heritage Foundation event, called Republicans who opposed backing Ukraine in the dispute “apologists” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“As Russia continues its unconscionable war of aggression against Ukraine, I think conservatives need to make it clear that Putin must stop and Putin will pay. There can be no room in the conservative movement for Putin apologists There is only room in this movement for champions of freedom,” Pence said.
Not all Republicans agree with McConnell’s plan to offer seemingly endless aid to Ukraine as the war continues to drag on through the winter.
“We cannot continue to support Ukraine at the expense of our own country. We must advance the interests of Americans before anyone else,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.
We cannot continue to support Ukraine at the expense of our own country.
We must advance American interests before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/TdogGsNu9z
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 20, 2022
“It’s still unclear exactly where that money is going and who it’s going to,” a senior aide to a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee told Breitbart News. “There is also no strategic objective in Ukraine at the moment, which means that we are basically sending blank checks to fund the Ukrainian government with no end in sight. Above all, Congress should not support Ukraine at the expense of our own country.
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said, “My constituents are saying, ‘Why are we more worried about Ukraine’s borders than US borders?’ My constituents are not sitting there saying, ‘My God, we have to save Ukraine’s borders.’
Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) said:
I liken it to the airline videos they make before you take off: you have to put on your own oxygen mask before you help others. And I just don’t think that as a legislator, I could in good conscience support billions and billions of overseas funding when we have such dire needs here.
A Democratic congressional aide told NBC News, “We are extremely concerned that the MAGA wing of the party is considering blocking vital aid to Ukraine if Republicans take control of the House.
On the Senate side, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who has often voted against more aid to Ukraine, said he would oppose more aid to Ukraine and called on the to do more.
Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont’s proposal said “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.” The proposal states ”slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
News
Officials recover 36 bodies after attack in northern Nigeria
Two police officers were among those killed in the attack which left many injured, said Benue state government spokesman Terver Akase.
Details of the incident remained unclear on Friday. Akase blamed the assault on herders, while local media said it was retaliation for community herders targeted in an earlier attack.
Benue officials traveled to Gbeji on Friday and met with the families of the victims, urging the national government to allow local state security forces to use sophisticated weapons to defend residents.
“The security agencies were overwhelmed. That being so, our people must defend themselves,” Governor Ortom’s representative said in a government statement.
Gabriel Suswam, who represents the affected area in the Nigerian Senate, said the Nigerian government “has failed miserably in protecting lives and property”.
Such attacks are common in the middle belt and central regions of Nigeria where deadly clashes between local communities and herders have been going on for many years, defying government and security measures. At least 14 people were killed in a similar incident in another part of Benue a month ago.
The herders are mostly young pastoralists from Nigeria’s Fulani tribe, caught up in a decades-long conflict between host communities and herders over limited access to water and land.
Attacks sometimes take a religious turn between Muslim and Christian communities amid Nigeria’s deep religious divide and it is common for authorities to announce no arrests in many cases.
