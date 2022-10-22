Finance
BlackBerry Bold 9700 – A Heart Throb
BlackBerry Bold 9700 is a phone having a screen which is 2.6 inches wide. With the help of which you can view a large number of videos and can play the games of your choice in the wide screen. There is an auto-focus camera of 3.2 mega pixel. And there is LED flash also in the phone so that there will be no problem in capturing the pictures in dark. The other camera features is the image stabilizer.
And all these camera part will be done with the help of a comfortable camera key. There are other things also in the phone they are the video player and the video recorder. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 Deals can be used in any of the phone,the contract mobile phone, Pay as you go mobile phones, SIM free phone, SIM Only mobile phones.
There are so many wallpapers as well in the phone which you can keep as the desktop background or as a screen saver. If talking about the sending as well as receiving of the message there are large number of formats which are supported by the phone they are text, multimedia,email, instant messaging and many other. The phone allows you to access the Internet with the help of HTML browser so that you can be the member of the social networking sites like the twitter, Orkut, Facebook and various others.
BlackBerry Bold 9700 is having a memory of 256 MB and has got a memory card of 1GB which is expandable upto 16GB. 120 gram and 109x60x14mm are the weight and the dimensions of the phone respectively. 5Hours is the battery back up of the phone. The technology supported by the phone are the Quad band technology and the HSDPA technology.
BlackBerry Bold 9700 Deals comes with offers and deals like in case contract mobile phones there is a facility of paying the phone bills monthly and along with this there is the opportunity of getting free gifts like the laptops, Digital Camera, Play Station, Vacuum Cleaner, Home appliances,Plazma TV etc.
There are a large number of networks which are there to avail you these free gifts they are Orange, Three, O2, T-Mobile,Virgin, Vodafone, Pink. In case of pay as you phones there is a facility of making the advance payments of the bills. For having a proper information about this phone ad the deals related to it you can for some of the websites.
Should You Sign Up For A Reverse Phone Lookup Service?
Why should you pay for something you can get for free, right? The question is pretty much applicable to reverse phone number lookup directories. You can actually identify to whom a phone number belongs to on your own without spending a cent. By doing a simple research, you are most likely to find the answer you want. There’s a reverse directory that you can access for free. However, since it’s free, you can’t always expect that it holds the information you need. Whereas, if your back is covered by a reverse phone lookup provider, you can be confident that you would get what you paid for. Plus you also enjoy added features. Read the reviews below to find out what else can you get from a paid reverse phone look up service.
Reverse Phone Detective Review would tell you what you can expect from this caller ID application. Landline numbers, cell phone numbers and business lines in the United States are all covered by Revere Phone Detective. All you need to do is be a member before you can make unlimited basic reverse phone number look ups. Basic information such as the city & state are also given. For an additional fee, you may also get to know the full information of the caller, only if available, such as his name, address, phone company & line type. If your research did not bring out the result you want, you could get the assistance you need or just take your money back.
Reverse Mobile and Reverse Phone Number Scan are other providers of reverse lookup phone number services. For Reverse Mobile, searching unidentified numbers are unlimited using their up-to-date database. With their huge database, you can be sure that you’ll find whatever it is you are looking for. The advantage of Reverse Phone Number Scan is its ability to scan even the unlisted numbers. Their results include the name, address, carrier and even the satellite imagery of the person’s location. Now, it would easy for you to trace suspicious calls you, your partner or your kids have received.
The reverse phone look up services are all pretty much promising. Each has strong points to boast of. However, we don’t recommend that you sign up to any of them impulsively. Even if you have been impressed by one of them, you should not be too loose when it comes on paying for something, specially if it’s online. What if your pick has its hidden flaws that you are not aware of? It pays if you would read Reverse Mobile Review and Phone Number Scan Review in full at ReviewMOZ.org. In that way, you would know what to expect from each of the services & which one you believe is worth paying for.
6 Worst Payer Trends That Impede Electronic Medical Billing Software and Service Performance
Healthcare insurance business continued to boom in 2006, mostly at the expense of both providers and patients. A review of recent healthcare insurance industry trends help identification of six payer activities that will impact medical billing and healthcare providers revenue in 2007.
Two key aspects dominated business background for insurers in 2006. They
- Must meet tougher profit margin benchmarks. For instance, United Healthcare saw its earnings rise 38% in the 3rd quarter of 2006 alone. To keep its share value growing, United Healthcare will have to demonstrate still better performance in the 3rd quarter of 2007.
- Approach the limit of their ability to grow premiums. Premiums increased significantly beyond inflation and workers’ earnings growth in 2001-2006. For instance, health insurance premiums increased 65.8% between 2001 and 2006 while inflation grew 16.4% and workers’ earnings increased 18.2% during the same period.
Therefore, in 2007, insurance companies will continue to pay less using the following six key strategies:
- Add new denial reasons and increase costs of medical billing service and software because of growing complexity. In January 2007, thousands of physicians discovered they were having trouble getting Medicare to pay for services billed under the codes 99303 and 99333. The reason for denial was simple: Medicare deleted codes 99301-99303 from CPT in 2007, forcing the physicians to review the new 99304-99306 codes in an up-to-date CPT code book. The 99331-99333 codes also were deleted in 2007. Review the new codes, 99324-99328. The payer-related component of the medical billing process costs an average 8% to 10% of providers collections. It includes claim generation, scrubbing, electronic submission to payers, payment posting, denial identification, follow up, and appeal. By complicating the process, payers increase the likelihood of failing the payment and winning the subsequent appeal process. Providers face the lose-lose choice of expensive medical billing process upgrades or forfeiting denied payments.
- Reduce allowed fees. Average physician reimbursement from billing Medicare and commercial payers dropped 17% in 2002-2006. From 2005 to 2006, allowed amounts for E&M visits alone dropped 10% nationally, 27% in the Northeast, and 20% in Northwest.
- Underpay. Partial denials cause the average medical practice lose as much as 11% of its revenue. Denial management is difficult because of complexity of denial causes, payer variety, and claim volume. For complex claims, most payers pay full amount for one line item but only a percentage of the remaining items. This payment approach creates two opportunities for underpayment: the order of paid items and payment percentage of remaining items. Additionally, temporary constraints often cause payment errors because of misapplication of constraints. For instance, claims submitted during the global period for services unrelated to global period are often denied. Similar mistakes may occur at the start of the fiscal year because of misapplication of rules for deductibles or outdated fee schedules. Payers also vary in their interpretations of CCI bundling rules or coverage of certain services.
- Increase leverage over providers through consolidation. It is harder to drop a contract with low allowed amounts when there are fewer remaining payers. Consolidation in the insurance industry reduces competition among payers for physician’s services, allowing payers pay less to providers. Today, 73% of insured population are covered by 3 plans alone: the top ten health plans cover 106 million lives, while three plans, namely, United, WellPoint, and Aetna together cover 77.7 million lives. In 2006, consolidation rate accelerated. For instance, United Healthcare Group purchased 11 plans in 2006, including MetLife, PacifiCare, and Oxford. Turning down a contract offered by a payer that controls such a large portion of population results in giving up significant revenue from medical billing. Providers face the lose-lose choice of seeing fewer patients or accepting lower rates.
- Drive providers into networks (which offer lower allowed amounts). United Healthcare has announced a new national policy to discontinue direct payment of medical billing to out of network providers. Effective July 1, 2007, under the “pay the enrollee program,” United Healthcare will direct out-of-network benefit checks to the insured member rather then non-participating providers. This policy forces the providers to choose between chasing the patients for payments or joining the payer’s network. In any case, provider loses some of earned revenue. Oxford Health Plans, a United Healthcare Company, implemented the Pay the Enrollee policy on April 1, 2006. According to the Oxford web site announcement, Oxford may refuse to honor the assignment of benefits for claims from non participating providers pursuant to language in the Certificate of Coverage. If enrollees choose to receive treatment out-of-network, the claim reimbursement may be sent directly to the enrollee. In such cases, the non-participating provider will be instructed to bill the covered patient for services rendered.
- Return for refunds and penalties. Justice Department recovered a record of $3.1 billion in refunds and penalties in 2006. It is the largest amount ever recovered in a single year. Invariably, providers are in denial about their exposure, and insurers are quick to comfort them. They will tell you that medical billing audits are an unfortunate but necessary tactic for keeping fraud in check, implying that honest providers have nothing to worry about. But insurers are not crusaders for truth and justice. Providers need to understand that payer’s motive is money, the means is a gargantuan statistical database, and that every provider is an opportunity. Healthcare finance insiders call this a Big Brother system and, setting aside the melodramatic implications of such a name, it is easy to see why. While executives have a soft spot for pretty charts, the true power of such a system is its ability to drill into the data and find outliers (when they talk about this type of tool, Information Systems specialists use jargon like data mining and On Line Analytical Processing, or OLAP for short). The system automatically pinpoints providers that are “easy audit targets: because they are:
- Doing something differently from the pack,
- Lacking infrastructure for systematic denial follow up,
- Lacking compliant medical notes.
Having acquired the means to cost-effectively target providers, insurers have begun the hunt. It behooves providers to arm with powerful electronic medical billing software and fight back for improved revenue.
Common Small Business Web Design Mistakes to Avoid
As a small business owner, you probably already know that your website is a very important tool for marketing your brand and reaching your target audience. Ensuring your website design is attractive and functional to your audience is also necessary for success. Unfortunately, there are quite a few small business web design mistakes that are all too common. Sometimes this occurs when small business owners hire a cheap designer and believe they’re getting a value, although sometimes it’s mistakes the website operator makes by excluding certain important information.
To make sure you maximise the potential of your business website, keep these pitfalls in mind and avoid them.
Mistake 1: Not Building Trust
Building trust with your audience is arguably the most important thing any small business web design should do. There are actually some really easy and quick ways to build trust, as well as improve your conversion rate. Start my making sure your full address, company name and phone number is included on every page, preferably the footer. If you have an e-commerce storefront, make sure you are displaying badges like your SSL certificates and sitelock. After all, most people are not going to want to place an order if they doubt the professionalism and security of your website.
If you are a very small business or a freelancer, it also helps to add a picture of yourself to your “About Us” page along with a personal quote. Be prepared to be very transparent about your services and offer as much detail as possible, including any return policy or guarantees you provide. You should also have a privacy policy on your website, which tells your visitors what you will and will not do with their personal information that’s collected.
Finally, consider adding the rel=”publisher” link to your homepage, which points to your business’s Google+ page. This way, the image used on your Google+ profile will be displayed alongside your website on Google search results.
Mistake 2: Website is Too Flashy
It’s not uncommon for business owners to get a little carried away with the content and design of their website, requesting flashy graphics and bold colours that detract, not add value. To effectively market your brand and improve visibility, you want a clean and minimalist interface that impresses customers but makes it easy for them to find what they are looking for.
Content should be straight-forward and relevant, not a long rambling monologue or an excuse to stuff in keywords unnaturally. Users should come away with a good experience and feel like they found exactly what they were looking for.
Mistake 3: No Call to Action Buttons
Call to action buttons are important because they funnel your visitors further into your site. By keeping website users on your website for a longer amount of time, you’ll lower your bounce rate and increase the chance of a conversion. It also improves user experience by directing users exactly where they want to go, assuming it isn’t overdone. If you sell insurance, for example, you would have a call to action button encouraging users to request a quote. If you sell products online, you would have a call to action button for users to “Buy Now” or “Add to Cart.”
Mistake 4: Not Using the Rel=”Nofollow” Tag on Outbound Links
Finally, a really common small business web design mistake is not using the rel=”nofollow” tag on outbound links away from the website. While it may not seem like a big issue, it actually allows you to control the “link juice” of your website, which gets leeched out to all of your “dofollow” outbound links. Only links going to your internal pages should be “dofollow,” which means they pass along this link juice.
It’s also important to avoid linking to a lot of low authority or low quality websites, especially if you do not have a great deal of inbound links to your website.
Unfortunately, these mistakes are all too common, but very easy to fix, for the most part. As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so the best option is avoiding these mistakes in the first place by working with an experienced individual who can create a custom web design for your business.
Why Many Young Families Are Purchasing A Combination Of Term Life Insurance And Whole Life Coverage
In an increasingly uncertain world, families are seeking ways to protect themselves without breaking the bank. Although the economic downturn has stopped some families from seeking coverage, many have responded by determining new ways to get the most for their dollar. One of the most popular ways to save is by holding both a whole and a term life insurance policy at the same time.
Benefits Of Buying Whole Life Insurance Early
Whole life insurance is distinct because it offers coverage for the entirety of an individual’s life, provided that life does not continue past age 100 (or 120). One of the benefits is that the rate that an individual receives at the beginning of the coverage period will endure throughout the duration of the coverage. In essence, by purchasing this particular type of coverage early, an individual is ensuring protection as well as low rates.
Age and health are the biggest factors that determine how much an individual pays for any type of policy. When an individual is young, the company knows that they are unlikely to cash in the policy anytime soon. In essence, the company gives the individual a lower rate because that company knows they are likely to profit from the individual’s payments rather than having to pay the individual in the near future. However, as age rises and health decreases, the company’s risk increases and they must charge higher rates to remain solvent. The only way to ensure the lowest rates is to acquire a policy at a young age.
Supplementing Your Lifelong Policy With Term Life Insurance
One drawback of a lifelong policy is that it is prohibitively expensive for large amounts of coverage. Because it is guaranteed to be cashed at some point, a lifelong policy must be slightly more expensive per dollar of coverage obtained; otherwise, the issuing company could not remain financially viable. Many families are taking advantage of a simple, yet little-known fact about coverage: a single individual can hold several different policies at the same time. In the case of young families, the breadwinners typically choose a lifelong policy at a lower level that will continue for as long as they are alive, and then complement that with a term life insurance policy that will last only as long as their children need support.
During the time when children are in the house, the amount of coverage needed for the parents increases dramatically. Once those children are grown, the need for a high amount of coverage decreases. If they chose a lifelong policy, they would quickly find themselves overpaying and over-insured as generally, once a lifelong policy has been selected, its coverage amount cannot be changed. The solution many families have found is to use term life insurance to cover the period when they have children in the house. Term life insurance allows them to cover a specific period of time at a lower rate. Because term life insurance does not necessarily end up being used, companies are able to offer significantly reduced rates in comparison to lifelong policies.
Putting The Strategy Into Action
The first step to buying whole or term policies is to find a licensed insurance broker. Even the best suggestions are only suggestions, and should always be discussed with an experienced planner who can take into account your unique financial situation. Once you have covered the basic ideas of the plan with a broker and he or she has agreed that combining whole and term life insurance is a wise decision, you should begin comparing different plans available.
There are many options for comparing policies. Your broker may be able to provide options, but you should also be sure to check online. Many families were able to find better deals on both whole and term life insurance by using online quote comparison sites. The best providers of online quotes are also able to offer assistance filling in the actual coverage application, which used to be an advantage reserved for in-person broker offices.
The Coverage You Need, When You Need It
By carrying two types of coverage, families are able to avoid being over-insured, keeping their hard-earned money for other uses. Whatever your family decides to do about protection, ensure that you will have enough. Ensure that your estimates are accurate and always err on the side of caution. It may seem overly cautious now, but if your family ever loses you, it will make a big difference to their quality of life.
SEEK INDEPENDENT ADVICE. All information expressed in this article is intended to be general information only. You should not rely upon this general information to make legal, tax, investment, estate or financial planning decisions. No portion of this article is intended to nor does it provide legal, tax, investment, estate or financial planning advice. For this type of advice, you must consult an independent advisor.
Microsoft Dynamics GP Great Plains: Web Integration Overview
eCommerce highlights for Microsoft Great Plains Dynamics GP eConnect with XML Web Services, Automatic posting, cross platform integrations with Oracle, IBM Lotus Notes Domino
Microsoft Great Plains should be considered as open platform for eCommerce web development, especially since such development tools as eConnect were introduced for .Net C# and VB web developers. However there are certain limitations in utilizing these new tools, especially when business processes requires full automation, including autoposting and automatic sales orders execution. In this small article lets take a look at the technology highlights and work around:
o eConnect. If you think that eConnect is panacea – this is true with some limitations. You should understand that eConnect automates only subset of Microsoft Dynamics GP modules: SOP, POP, AR, AP, but at the same time other modules are outside of eConnect scope – good example Invoicing module. Besides standard GP modules you as developer should be aware about third-party modules, such as Mekorma, Avalara, DynamicsZip, Horizon Manufacturing, etc. These modules are typically created with Microsoft Great Plains Dexterity and are also outside of the eConnect scope
o Posting Issue. eCommerce often requires automatic invoice posting, especially when customer pays online via credit card. eConnect allows you to create order or invoice and receive deposit against this order, but it doesn’t allow you to post the order – this is reasonable restriction, because you as developer should create business logic for invoice posting and deploy Microsoft Great Plains posting logic, which might be very sensitive to your specific GP settings
o Cross-Platform. You have two options: resolve cross-platform data streams with XML inbound and outbound streams. In this case eConnect XML web services interface is the way to go, plus you should supplement eConnect with your own XML web services (having SQL heterogeneous stored procs behind) and the second way is deploying either linked server from MS SQL Server side and stored procedures or similar tools from Oracle to create ODBC JDBC connection
Please, do not hesitate to call us: 1-866-528-0577, 1-630-961-5918, [email protected] or skype: albaspectrum
Things You Can Do to Get Cheap Auto Insurance
Years ago if you wanted to get the cheapest insurance possible, it was an arduous task of calling every insurance company in town, or getting in your car and talking personally with the agent at all the different companies. Today, finding cheap California auto insurance is so easy it takes very little time.
Insurance prices change from year to year, and many people end up paying a lot more than they should by just continuing with their present policy. They don’t realize how much money they could actually save by getting insurance quotes from different companies on the internet. Other people use the internet and end up saving several hundred dollars.
Online quotes are the fastest way to get cheap insurance. Find a website that offers quotes from several different companies at the same time. Fill out the form, and answer any questions they may ask. Simply, click the mouse, and within seconds you will have the cost of the insurance you are looking for from each company. You can compare them in the comfort of your home, and decide which one you want to purchase.
There are a number of other things you can do that will help you buy cheap auto insurance. Buy only the insurance that you need. California state law requires you to carry a certain amount of liability insurance on every car you own. If you have an older model car it isn’t necessary to carry collision insurance that covers more than your car is worth. Consider your insurance needs and buy accordingly.
Find out about the different discounts the company you choose offers. There are usually a number of possibilities, and you are sure to qualify for at least one of them. If you don’t qualify now, you can work on them until you qualify for them at a later time. There are always discounts for drivers with a good driving record. Some insurance companies offer special classes for the drivers they insure and those who attend, receive a discount on their insurance premium.
Watch your credit score. Auto insurance companies believe that a person who has a low credit score is irresponsible, and as a result, may be a high risk for them. Keep your payments up to date, and don’t take on more debt. If you keep your credit score high, your insurance rates will be lower.
Purchasing cheap California auto insurance isn’t an impossibility. Do your homework, and see what the different companies have to offer. Choose the type of insurance that best suits your needs, and purchase it from the company that gives you the best quote.
