Car buried in Atherton: Police will provide an update on the dig, report that no human remains have yet been found during the investigation

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) — Investigators are methodically digging up a car found buried in the backyard of a multi-million dollar gated home on Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton on Friday.
Police said despite a search lasting just over 1 p.m. Thursday, no human remains were found.
However, the search continues into its second day. Throughout Friday morning, police and other construction crews came and went from the house where the car was first discovered.
The San Mateo Crime Lab is on the scene as police are still treating this as a suspicious circumstance.
Atherton Police said investigators and excavation crews did not return home until 10 p.m. Thursday and decided to return when it was daylight.
He was initially called by the property’s landscapers and crime scene and cadaver dog technicians were immediately called to the scene.
Police said the dogs gave a light warning of possible human remains, which is why crews are back on the scene.
“The vehicle may have been buried somewhere in the 1990s and was buried about 4 to 5 feet in the ground,” Commander Dan Larsen said. “There were bags of unused concrete all over the vehicle, but they were still in bags.”
An important distinction to make is that police say the vehicle was buried before the current owners took possession of the house. But they say those owners are cooperating with the investigation, though they wouldn’t speak to ABC7 News.
Officials will give another update on how excavation work is progressing so far on the property around 3 p.m. You can watch live in the video player above.
A St. Paul man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Friday for burglarizing a mosque in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood with an alleged accomplice in February.
Jeremy Allen Glass, 33, and Christopher Edward Hughes, 35, made off with a safe that contained $4,000 from Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center at Minnehaha Avenue and Chatsworth Street on Feb. 27, criminal complaints say.
Glass appeared at his sentencing hearing via Zoom from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, where he is serving 18 months in connection with two convictions earlier this year.
Ramsey County District Judge Nicole Starr followed an August plea agreement, convicting Glass of second-degree burglary of a religious institution and sentencing him to a 27-month prison term, which will coincide with his other prison time. Two other charges were dismissed — aiding and abetting auto theft and attempted theft — and he was given credit for 235 days already served in custody.
Hughes, also of St. Paul, was charged with the same three crimes. His case is pending.
In the days that followed the burglary, the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Minnesota chapter spoke out against the crime and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects, who were caught on video surveillance. Police said they received tips from people who identified the suspects as Glass and Hughes.
According to the criminal complaints:
Security footage showed that someone pulled up to the building in a black Chevy Silverado — which had been stolen Feb. 25 — shortly after midnight and two men walked up to the front door. One of the men, later identified as Glass, used a key to unlock the door and was followed by a man identified as Hughes. The two men loaded the safe into the rear passenger side of the Silverado.
The pair also stole a credit card machine from the mosque and tried to transfer nearly $14,000 from the mosque’s bank account.
Video showed they returned to the mosque about 3 a.m. and Hughes used a stolen key fob to steal a van in the parking lot.
Once arrested, Hughes told police that Glass had picked him up in the Silverado and asked him to help with a maintenance job at the mosque. When an investigator asked where they got the key to get inside, Hughes said Glass went through cars at the mosque the day before and found it. Glass declined to talk with investigators.
In March, Glass was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug possession in Sherburne County. He was given a 13-month sentence on a receiving stolen property conviction in July in Washington County.
His other past felony convictions include first-degree aggravated robbery in 2011, driving while impaired in 2015 and possession of methamphetamine in 2015.
Hughes was charged with receiving stolen property in Ramsey County in February; a plea hearing is scheduled for next month. He has past felony convictions for drug possession in 2007 and auto theft in 2008.
Five weeks of street protests in Iran have drawn in and emboldened the Islamic republic’s Christian minority, human rights activists said on Thursday.
More than 300 Iranian Christians took the unusual step of issuing a public letter protesting the regime as a “bloodthirsty infection” on the nation, said Lela Gilbert, senior researcher for international religious freedom at the Family Research Council, during a webinar sponsored by Save Persecuted Christians.
Ms Gilbert said Christian believers were stepping forward to join protests over the treatment of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died last month in the custody of Iran’s ‘morality police’ after being detained for apparently wearing the mandatory headscarf incorrectly in public.
Ms Gilbert said the protest letter “is the first time that the Christian community, not just women, men and women, has made a statement against the regime”.
She estimates that “at least one million Christians” in Iran have converted to Islam, although others believe the number is much higher.
Ms Gilbert read the protest letter, which said Christians in Iran “are very saddened and angry” about Ms Amini’s death, “[b]But we do not believe that it is enough to express our solidarity and our words, and rather want to join in concrete action against this 43-year-old bloodthirsty infection in our society. Iran’s theocratic regime has been in power since the 1979 revolution that toppled the US-backed shah.
The letter continues: “We have suffered but we have not backed down for our messianic beliefs and our belief in freedom and choice of thought by firmly saying no to compulsory religion. We proudly accepted the punishment of standing and resisting for years, both ourselves and our families.
Faith McDonnell, director of advocacy for Katartismos Global, said the Iranian Christian community “is the fastest growing church in the world today.” Precise figures on religious practice in Iran are hard to come by, but the CIA’s World Factbook, citing a 2016 survey, reports that 99.6% of Iran’s population was Muslim, mostly from the Shia branch of Islam. . Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians together made up 0.3% of the population.
Lauren Homer, an international lawyer who advises faith-based organizations, told the webinar that the United States must support Iranian protesters’ demands for a more open society.
“Most of my Iranian friends told me they want to be a country like the United States, where everyone has the same rights and opportunities,” Ms Homer said. “It is very important that the United States government and the Christian community realize that this is cause for hope,” she added.
She said: “The Iranian people don’t want a theocracy, they don’t want these mullahs, and we should support them.
Frank Gaffney, who heads the anti-persecution group as well as the conservative Center for Security Policy, said the wave of protests in Iran is tied to “a moment of truth, a moment of choice in Washington, DC, and elsewhere. in the world”. , whether nations like the United States will fully stand with the Iranian people in their struggle to free themselves from this regime.
The Miami Dolphins will go into their Sunday night prime time game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with nine players questionable and another doubtful due to injury.
Before the team’s injury report provided the official word, coach Mike McDaniel noted it was leaning in that direction when his Friday morning press conference opened with a question about Emmanuel Ogbah’s health after the standout defensive end missed Wednesday and Thursday practices with a back injury.
“Ogbah’s one of many that we’re going to take up to game time to kind of figure this one out,” said McDaniel, who is looking to get his team off a three-game losing streak. “I couldn’t say, with all certainty, that he’s going to be out or in.”
Beyond Ogbah, who was seen back working with team, albeit gingerly, at Friday drills, Miami has cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), left tackle Terron Armstead (foot), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) among those listed as questionable.
Howard was off the injury report for his groin issues earlier this week, only listed as a limited participant in Wednesday practice for veteran rest, but he reappeared on the injury report for a groin ailment on Friday.
That’s troubling for a Dolphins cornerbacks unit that is already without Byron Jones (PUP list), has Nik Needham on injured reserve for an Achilles tear, Keion Crossen (knee) doubtful to play against the Steelers and Kader Kohou (oblique) questionable. Noah Igbinoghene could likely see an elevated role against Pittsburgh’s receivers, along with Justin Bethel and possibly versatile defensive backs Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell.
McDaniel said Friday the Dolphins, who have not signed a free agent cornerback, have enough on the roster at the moment with their internal options but noted the team is close to the brink.
Also questionable for Sunday night are tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), tackle Greg Little (Achilles) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb).
“There’s a lot of strong contributors that, in this portion of the year, are getting nicked,” McDaniel said. “It’s hard to even have a plan for who you’re going to keep active and inactive. … They’re all working really hard to be with their team at this juncture.”
On Friday, Armstead and Crossen did not participate in team drills while the rest who are questionable were limited.
Armstead’s status still appears encouraging for Sunday, though, after he practiced for the first time in more than a month Thursday.
“I feel pretty good about his availability for Sunday, but unfortunately, I don’t feel 100 percent on it,” McDaniel said. “I feel more comfortable than the last month of the season, for sure, considering that was the first, that was the most he’s been able to practice since, really, the Patriots game [Sept. 11], which is incredibly challenging.”
The Dolphins have struggled with Little and Brandon Shell playing the two tackle spots while Armstead missed last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and most of the previous week’s loss at the New York Jets and right tackle Austin Jackson has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Jackson, who returned to practice on Oct. 12 while still on IR, missed a fourth consecutive practice Friday.
“It wasn’t a setback,” McDaniel said. “We were actually preventing any setback. We felt like the best thing to do was not put him in those situations until it was a little bit closer. He’s still very much involved, and we like how he’s progressing, but that was a little proactive, try to avoid a setback.”
Will he be activated within the 21-day window the Dolphins have from his first practice back?
McDaniel channeled Socrates in his response.
“The only thing that he knows is that he knows nothing,” McDaniel said. “To say absolutes, you don’t — I feel good that he’s going to be able to contribute sooner than later.”
McDaniel indicated that, beyond merely returning starting tackles to health, changes on the offensive line are always in play, like with all positions.
“Rest assured, we challenge the lineup each and every week because that’s a principle of, really, how we want to run a team where you’re not gifted anything and guys are able to either earn or keep their jobs on the field,” he said.
Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach with the Steelers, is not looking to make Sunday’s meeting with his former employer at Hard Rock Stadium a revenge game for him.
“No, no,” Flores told ESPN in a story published Friday. “That’s not the way I’m looking at it now.”
Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins and several other teams alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices across the league. Against the Dolphins, he claimed he was pressured to tank for improved draft status and to tamper for a prominent free agent, which was revealed to be quarterback Tom Brady. An NFL investigation found the tampering allegations to be accurate, penalizing the organization with a loss of draft picks and suspending and fining owner Steve Ross for it.
“I don’t have bad memories of the place,” said Flores, who was fired after compiling a 24-25 record in three years, the last two which were winning seasons. “I have a lot of good memories, but my focus is here right now.”
Ross’ final day of suspension was Monday. He was never banned from attending games through the Dolphins’ first six on the schedule, but he has not been seen at any of Miami’s home or away contests. He was fined $1.5 million.
An attempt was made by South Florida media members to set up a web- or phone-conference interview with Flores this week. As of Friday afternoon, the former Dolphins coach had not been made available.
Jakobi Meyers went from being an undrafted free agent in 2019 to where he is in 2022.
The Patriots fourth-year wide receiver has led the team in receiving since 2020, recording 59 receptions for 729 yards in 2020 and 83 receptions for 866 yards in 2021.
Meyers is playing even better to start the 2022 season. In four games, he recorded 24 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown, proving to be a reliable target for Mac Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe.
Advanced metrics show that Meyers’ start to the season is even more impressive. Meyers ranks among the best in the league creating more than a yard of separation on passing plays. A receiver tracking metric chart recently shared by ESPN’s Seth Walder showed that Meyers has been one of the best receivers in the league to open up and make receptions.
The praise for Meyers doesn’t end there. Former NFL quarterback turned NFL ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said Meyers belongs in the conversation for one of the best road runners in the NFL right now.
“Now the reason he’s become one of the best road runners we have in the league right now is that he kind of tells a different story all the time,” Orlovsky said in a Twitter video breaking down Meyers highlights from Patriots week. 6 win over the Browns. “…You’re talking about a guy who has, creates the ability to open up.”
A 27-yard reception Meyers made in the win over the Browns even led Orlovsky to say, “that doesn’t happen in the league, to open up like that.”
Meyers’ rise is not only remarkable considering he was an undrafted free agent, but he also served as a quarterback until his sophomore year in college.
Meyers shared what helped him improve a lot in a relatively short time.
“My failures,” Meyers said. “I feel like I lost a lot of rehearsals. A lot of reps didn’t see or a lot of reps in my head where I probably would have done this and seen someone else do it and it didn’t work.
“All the failures I’ve had and all the hard times and it happened in the background. It kind of came to fruition, all the things I thought I could do. Just learning from every rep I take makes me a better player.
Meyers also ranks sixth for creating separation coverage against humans, by Pro Football Focus. Even though Meyers has made tremendous progress this season, he realized he still had work to do.
“I would say so, but I’m not done yet. Six is not one,” Meyers said of the rankings. I have a ways to go.
Meyers will look to continue what could be a career year on Monday against the Chicago Bears, where he could team up with Mac Jones again after the starting quarterback missed the last three games with an ankle injury.
SoxFest 2023 will not take place in January, the Chicago White Sox announced Friday, saying it was “due to several factors.”
“We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place,” the Sox said in a statement. “Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans.”
The most recent SoxFest — the 28th edition — occurred in late January 2020. The 2021 event was canceled because of the the COVID-19 pandemic. And 2022 SoxFest was canceled, with the Sox noting at the time the challenges of projecting and managing COVID-related protocols in an indoor setting.
The Sox went 81-81 in a disappointing 2022 season. They finished in second place in the American League Central, 11 games behind the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, and missed the playoffs.
The Mississippi community of Greenwood will erect a towering statue on Friday honoring Emmett Till, the 14-year-old black boy whose murder sparked much of the 20th century civil rights movement.
“I feel like when young people ask me what Emmett Till’s keepsake is, we have this statue as a keepsake,” Mississippi State Sen. David Jordan, who represents Greenwood, told ABC News. . “He liberated all black people for all he sacrificed.”
The memorial statue is 9ft tall – a bronze figure reminiscent of Till’s infamous portrait with a white button-up shirt, trousers and his left hand tipping his hat with a slight smile on his face.
The unveiling of the statue comes just a week after the release of “Till,” a film detailing the untold chapter in Till’s story centered on his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who championed civil rights activism after the murder of his son.
“It’s a great day as we take another step forward in recognizing the life and legacy of Emmett Till,” Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., the only remaining member of Emmett Till, told ABC News. Till’s family who saw his cousin the night he was kidnapped.
Till, a Chicago native, was murdered in August 1955 after being accused of whistling a white woman at a grocery store in Drew, Mississippi, about 40 miles north of Greenwood, the county seat of the Delta region. The two white men arrested for kidnapping, torturing and lynching the 14-year-old were acquitted by an all-white jury.
Till-Mobley insisted that her son hold an open funeral to allow the surrounding community to witness the torture inflicted on her son. She became a prominent leader of the civil rights movement, adamant that her son should not have died in vain.
Jet Magazine published the intimidating image of Till’s bruised face that changed lives forever. Numerous black publications, including The Chicago Defender, New York Amsterdam News and various others, have been accused of pushing the needle in reporting the atrocity.
“When I met Rosa Parks in 1961, she said she didn’t leave that seat for Emmett Till,” Jordan said.
But there are still reminders of Mississippi’s segregationist past everywhere. A Confederate monument stands outside the Greenwood Courthouse lawn, just a few miles from Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park where Till’s new statue stands.
“While so many are determined to erase our history, we are blessed to have so many other allies in the fight to keep our history alive,” Parker said. “This statue is the affirmation that our lives matter.”
Although the demographics of Greenwood and Leflore County are approximately 70% black, it took state officials years to erect the statue. This year, Jordan was finally able to allocate $150,000 in public funding to commission Utah artist Matt Glen to sculpt the statue.
“I’m thrilled this happened here in Mississippi, and it’s a glorious day for everyone in Greenwood, Mississippi,” Jordan said.
ABC News’ Fatima Curry and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.
