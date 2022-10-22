Car Title Insurance – A Must For Used Cars

Pin 0 Shares

To prevent taking home a lemon, most used car buyers check the title history of the vehicle beforehand. Spending five minutes online can reward you with a detailed report of the vehicle’s title history, but is it as accurate as everybody says it is? With car title insurance, however, you won’t have to worry. Cases of used car buyers purchasing a vehicle upon receiving a clean title history only to find out later the vehicle has a blemished title are constantly surfacing, causing many lawsuits as a result.

Protect yourself financially against false or inaccurate car title histories. You can find relatively cheap car title insurance online by shopping for title insurance quotes.

With the coverage, you benefit from the following:

1. Inexpensive price. For a one-time fee of only $49.95, you can receive coverage of up to $50,000. You can purchase additional coverage but used cars generally don’t cost more than the standard coverage amount.



2. Avoid losing money. Things are not always what they seem to be. If you purchase a vehicle with a supposed clean title history, but soon realize from the state that the car actually experienced extensive damage in the past, you will lose money when you attempt to sell the car. A car title insurance policy will allow you to sell your vehicle at full value.



3. Avoid lawsuits. All of your legal expenses will be covered if there is fraud involved in the process of transferring the title.

NOTE: If you are purchasing a used car that is really old, be sure to obtain car title coverage. These cars generally have more miles on them, making them more susceptible to title fraud.

Let Car Title Insurance Do the Work

Don’t let a car’s past get the best of you. Speak with a car insurance agent and compare a wide array of title insurance quotes to determine whether or not the coverage is the right investment for you and your vehicle.