Cell Phone Reverse Number Search – Use a Phone Number to Find the Owner of a Mobile Phone
If you are one of numerous people on the internet who are searching because they found a strange phone number then you may be feeling frustrated because of the difficulty of being able to get information. There are a lot of different reasons that people try discovering the name of a caller. For some, the reason is just wanting to know who is calling them. For others its for the security of knowing who their spouse is talking to on the phone. Some people want to avoid sales people. A cell phone reverse number search will let you use a phone number to find the owner of the mobile phone.
There are a several ways to look for a number, if the number is from a residential or business line you can use a free resource. Using a website such as the online white pages or doing a general search in Google can help you find the number because residential and business numbers are in the public domain and are widely available.
If the number is from a mobile phone then a free resource will not work because these numbers are not in the public domain and are not widely available. To find these numbers you will need to use a paid service.
For a few dollars you can use a paid service that has the latest data that you need such as the name and address of the owner of the cell phone. A paid service will also offer you option to do a one time or multiple searches for a low cost.
DS1 Line Providers and DS3 Bandwidth
Businesses today need fast, reliable communication and many of them use DS1 to achieve this. DS1 is their solution to provide the phone service as well as office networking that is necessary to run their businesses. This connection is widely used in the business world. It is also known as T1, but DS1 is actually used over the T1 line.
There are many different options for DS1 services, such as lines for the Internet or for voice over phone use. There is also a service called an integrated DS1 line that provides both Internet and voice service. If a business needs to provide online accessibility to employees, a DS1 line can be used for 20 to 50 users. Point-to-point access is another feature of this type of connection. A full line is a dedicated line for 20 to 50 users that can also be used for a point-to-point access.
Sometimes businesses only need part of the DS1 line, and if this is the case they need a fractional line. This provides only part of the full line, but is a dedicated line for 5 to 20 users which is just right for small businesses. If the smaller business needs to provide Internet access and also voice communication capabilities, then an integrated line is the solution for them. This provides a dedicated line for 5 to 30 users plus voice lines.
Another solution that this type of communication line provides is the voice line. It has 1.5 mbps voice DS1 to give up to 24 users the phone access that you need for your business. An additional alternative solution is the bonded line. A bonded line is dedicated lines for over 50 users and high bandwidth applications. It can also be used for point-to-point access.
There are many websites that can provide quotes for the cost of a DS1 line for a business. Most of them will deal directly with the providers and some will even negotiate rates as they make arrangements for their client. Using one of these providers is simple and is usually the best way to get a good rate since they act as the mediator. They often have arrangements with providers that ensure the best rate for their customer. To receive a quote on services, interested customers simply complete a simple form online that lets the company know what the business needs. The company can then recommend which DS1 service is best for that business. If the business wants to proceed, they can then get a quote for the best price from the provider.
Most providers are able to provide quotes for larger businesses that require DS3 lines. DS3 is the solution for larger businesses that require more bandwidth so that greater numbers of employees can be on the phone or browsing the Internet at the same time. DS3 offers the same options as DS1, and the company that you decide to go with as your provider can tell you which of the connection options will be best for keeping your business working. DS3 is affordable and it is available up to 99 percent, meaning very little downtown for a business. Because these lines are high priority for providers, they are maintained and repaired as a high priority. DS3 providers can also save money by aggregating T1 and DS1 services that are already being used by the business.
The Traffic Dashboard Review – A Comparison Between Marlon Sanders’ And Kim Roach’s Dashboard
Are you looking to get more traffic? If so, you probably already know that there are two new products that can help you, and both of them are called Traffic Dashboard. First, traffic whiz Kim Roach came out with her version, and a couple of months later, Marlon Sanders launched his own Dashboard. The question: Which one should you get?
I was tempted to call this article “The Battle of the Traffic Dashboards” — but then I realized that such a title would be too adversarial, especially since both dashboards are terrific and really work very well together as you’ll see.
Which one should you get?
For me, the answer was easy. I have both!
I got Kim Roach’s Traffic Dashboard when it first appeared, and I loved it. It has helped me ramp up the traffic to various sites considerably, and I have barely broken the surface yet of all she had to offer.
And when I heard that Marlon Sanders would soon come out with his own Dashboard, I was waiting impatiently for the launch. Why? Marlon is the master of step-by-step instruction, and I have all his other dashboards, which have been instrumental with helping me get my internet marketing business off the ground.
And right now, I’m at a point, where I need traffic, and lots of it. So I could hardly wait to find out what Marlon Sanders would offer with his own Traffic Dashboard.
So what’s the scoop?
The Basics
Kim’s Dashboard:
Kim’s Dashboard has 20 modules, each of which offers a different approach to getting traffic. Inside each module, she offers a video, which explains and walks you through the method, plus a PDF transcript.
Marlon’s Dashboard
Marlon’s Dashboard has his trademark 36 module set-up. Those 36 modules are arranged in 6 rows with 6 modules each.
They are: article marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, banner ad marketing, email drops, and affiliate marketing.
Now those areas HUGE areas, and so Marlon has divided each of them into 6 additional fields, which give you the step-by-step details on how to actually implement the various steps. And when I say “detail,” I mean it. Marlon provides very clear, hold-you-by-the-hand instructions, plus extra tools as needed.
Just so you get an idea, here’s what he covers in the article marketing row: choose keywords, write article, author bio/resource box, landing page, submit and tweak, outsource more articles.
How do they compare?
How is Marlon’s Dashboard different from Kim Roach’s dashboard?
They are very different, actually, especially in terms of who might find them most useful:
Marlon’s version is very newbie friendly. He starts with the basics, and then ramps it up to include some very sophisticated insider techniques. That’s what he does with all his dashboards, but this one is the best yet!
As you’ve just seen, he includes article marketing, which is really the basic step of any marketing campaign. He also covers social media marketing in great detail.
Kim, on the other hand, doesn’t go into the basics at all. She says clearly that article marketing and social media marketing is not really covered in her Dashboard. Instead, she goes into higher level strategies, for example into how to make the most of the articles you’ve already published. And there are also some advanced techniques that do fall into social media marketing, but she sure doesn’t cover the basics.
How to use the dashboards?
Marlon’s dashboard can be used two different ways, the official way, and the pick and choose way (especially useful for advanced marketers).
The official way is to work through one module a day and have a solid traffic campaign up and running in 6 weeks (taking Sundays off). Of course, you can double up (or triple up etc.) and get things rolling a whole lot faster.
The pick-and-choose method can either be used from the start, or, better, after you’ve worked through the dashboard once.
The thing is that Marlon is so thorough in covering a lot of things that trip up a lot of marketers. Just how to do tracking, for example. Or how to work with Squidoo lenses. And how to create videos. It’s all covered, in depth. So if you’re wondering about how to do those things, you can go straight to the info you need.
Each of the fields are thorough, and it may take a while to work your way through them, some of them more so than others. But that’s okay. There’s a wealth of information in those modules that this dashboard can help you improve your traffic for quite a while.
Kim’s Dashboard is really designed for the pick-and-choose approach, or at least that’s how it seems to me. And here’s one thing that’s really cool about Kim’s approach:
The videos are short and concise, and you can work your way through them very quickly and then just apply what you’ve just learned. In addition, the PDFs, which are just a few pages each, can either be used instead or together with the videos.
Pricing
Marlon’s Dashboard is available in two versions, a basic version and an upgraded version. Both come with bonuses, and you can also get the upgrade later. The Basic version was $59 last time I checked. The advanced version was $79. Prices may change, of course. Both version include cool bonuses.
Kim’s Dashboard is also available in two versions, the full version, with 20 modules, for $39, and the “Lite” version, with 10 modules, for just $17. A chance to upgrade is available here as well.
So which one is right for YOU?
If you want to build a solid traffic-getting machine, and you’re willing to spend some time to get it right, Marlon’s dashboard is perfect. If you want to add more skills to the ones you already have, you’ll love it too.
And if you’re new and want a lot of the basics, you’ll definitely want to opt for Marlon’s dashboard. But even very advanced marketers will find Marlon’s product invaluable. Considering the value he has packed into it, it’s a huge bargain.
If you’re on a tight budget, on the other hand, or if you want a primarily video-based crash course on up-to-the-minute traffic techniques that work, Kim’s dashboard is the ticket, especially the Lite version.
Just realize that you have to be familiar with some of the basics to get the most out of it. Either that, or you’ll just have to dig up some of the basics yourself.
Personally, I think everyone should get both. They really complement each other very well, they provide amazing value, and between them, they have the potential to skyrocket your traffic, provided you put the information to use.
5 Online Marketing Trends That Will Affect Your Home Internet Business
When you’re managing a home internet business you have to make sure that you stay updated with latest online marketing trends. Here are 5 online marketing trends that are developing right now.
1. The Expansion Of Mobile.
Over 25% of internet users only access the internet by using a mobile device. And this figure continues to grow. In April 2015 Google modified their search algorithm formula and if your website is not ‘mobile friendly’ your search engine rankings, and inevitably your web traffic, is going to take a hit. Websites that are not ‘mobile friendly’ will not show up in Google searches made when using mobile devices.
2. The Power Of Social Media.
Social media has never been more important for a home internet business. More and more people are looking for their favorite brands and products on social media and if they can find you there, chances are they will click through to your website to find out more information. Social media offers your business an incredible opportunity to connect with your target audience, increase your exposure, generate leads and bring in sales.
3. Providing Top Quality Content.
Quality is more important than quantity. Google will reward websites that provide good quality content rather than those that provide a lot of low quality content. Quality content helps to establish you as an authority in your industry. You will also find that people will start to trust you more and will share your website content with others. Remember that your content should be written in a way that is easy for humans to read, not just search engine spiders.
4. Video Marketing.
Every month, over 1 billion people use YouTube. And with Google owning YouTube, these two big boys can send plenty of traffic to your website. You don’t need expensive software or plugins either. You can make a basic video very quickly by putting together a slideshow presentation with Microsoft PowerPoint and exporting to video format. Or you can go a step further and make a video with you talking about the benefits of your product or service, all filmed and uploaded via your smart phone.
5. Tracking and Internet Marketing Metrics.
When you analyse what your website visitors do on your website, you can tweak your website so that your visitors get a far better experience on your website and this will lead to an improvement in sales. It is also more important than ever before to monitor your return on investment (ROI) for paid marketing. There are now new analytics that measure ROI for mobile marketing and social media promotions. Even the smallest home internet business will need to get to grips with internet marketing metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of their advertising and marketing spend and to avoid paying too much for targeted traffic and leads.
Strategic Action Plan – How to Put Yourself in the Top 5% of Marketers on the Internet
Let’s spend a few minutes focusing on perhaps the most important principle in creating a successful online business- your strategic marketing plan. A lot of people are intimidated by internet marketing because there is so much competition in many large niches such as network marketing, coaching, consulting, and information marketing. As an online marketing coach, I can’t tell you how many times I have heard statements like:
- I just don’t feel like there’s any room for me.
- Who would want to hear what I have to say?
- I can think big, but I have no idea how to take appropriate action
- I have a website, but only have 20 people on my list
- I have a website; isn’t that enough?
What I am about to share with you will give you an incredible competitive advantage and will serve as the ultimate answer to every single one of these statements, so that you never feel lost in the online world again.
Yes, the internet is absolutely packed with business owners competing for valuable online real estate. Many industries are indeed saturated with websites and blogs trying to compete for their fair share of traffic, leads, and customers.
But here is the thing you really need to understand: Less than 5% of the entrepreneurs marketing online have a strategic marketing plan that they consistently take action on.
As internet and network marketing guru David Wood says, ‘The internet is full of people with huge dreams and little work ethic.’
Because this is true, you really have very little competition, besides the one taking place within yourself. Your only true competition is the excuse you may be making to yourself as to why you can’t/won’t consistently take action to generate massive online exposure. That, my friend, is what you want to expose first. Don’t worry about your external competition in the online marketplace. The only real issue is how willing you truly are to keep taking action until you get the results you desire.
This is why your mindset is such a critical factor that underlies your marketing plan. Sure, you can map out a marketing strategy that looks good in theory. But the flat out truth is very few entrepreneurs stick with their action plan. Why is this so, especially when marketing is by far the #1 activity that leads to more money in their pockets? Here are the big 3 that I have seen:
- lack of immediate results– I can relate to this one, as many online marketers can. We all want to see immediate payoff for our efforts. In my experience, one of the highest virtues of successful entrepreneurship is the ability to keep putting in the effort without seeing the immediate return on our time and energy investment. Call this faith, emotional maturity, or discipline-the point is that many of us weren’t taught this virtue and instead, we seek immediate gratification. This is a killer when it comes to online marketing, as it typically does take time to see tangible results.
- impulsive and reactive tendencies– This is often a result of not seeing immediate results. One of the hardest things in internet marketing is that you have a lot of incredibly savvy marketers out there basically preying on your hunger for results. They lure you to their offers and solutions, which keeps you constantly grasping for the latest and greatest product or program that will quell your frustration and feed your hope. What ultimately results is a lack of any real consistency or rhythm, making it impossible to build any momentum in your marketing efforts. You keep jumping from marketing strategy to new program to new idea to new guru. This becomes a sort of addiction for many people trying to make money online-and there are many smart marketers absolutely capitalizing on this weakness.
- lack of inspiration/laziness/disconnection from real purpose in life-– This one can take a lot of different forms, but the essence is that you lack the real drive and desire to take effective action because you aren’t clear on what you really want out of your marketing, your business, and often your life in general. Many people turn to the internet because (I hate to say it) they have no idea what else to do with their lives.
Before you create a strategic marketing plan, you want to honestly assess if you have a tendency to be vulnerable to any of these 3 obstacles (99% of us do). Seeing your obstacles clearly is always the first step to becoming an empowered and successful entrepreneur. When you see your blocks as they are without judging them, a door is opened where you see that you have a choice to change anything that is holding you back.
Once you have done some of this inner work, then you will likely be able to create an external action plan that is accessible, effective, and even fun to implement.
When it comes to online marketing, what you want to do is create a marketing process that you can literally commit to just about every single day, especially in the initial phases (the first few months) of launching your product, service, or company.
Your marketing plan is determined by 3 factors:
- Your budget
- Your knowledge and skill set
- Your motivation
If you have a good marketing budget, then you’ll want to spend some money on online advertising, as this is the fastest way to start generating leads for your business. Google AdWords is really the best way to start. Depending on your business, you can also invest in classified and ezine ads, or in banner ads on other websites. Google AdWords is a big learning process, so be sure to get the right training before you go and spend thousands of dollars (this will often turn out to be a generous donation to Google). I recommend getting Perry Marshall’s Definitive Guide to Google AdWords as a starting point.
If you’re on a tight budget or you don’t want to learn AdWords, you’ll want to do some free marketing strategies. Let me share with you my daily marketing process. This should really help you see how this is done. Keep in mind that I am very strong in factors 2 and 3 above-I have a lot of knowledge in online marketing because I have been doing it for a few years and I have a high level of motivation. If your knowledge and/or motivation isn’t quite that high, you’ll want to just take a fraction of what my process and implement it consistently. Bite off only as much as you can chew and be honest with yourself.
Here is my daily marketing strategy:
1. Write a blog post (you’re reading today’s efforts)
2. Make a video of that blog post and distribute it through a video distribution software that sends it to all of the video sharing and podcasting sites – this is an incredible online marketing tool that any serious online marketers should be using.
3. Distribute the post to 27 social bookmarking sites.
4. Distribute the post to 250 article directories using an article submission software.
5. Post my blog content on ping.fm so it goes to Twitter, Facebook, MySpace, etc.
6. If I’m really wanting to compete for a specific keyword (like for instance if I really want to get ranked for the keyword I am targeting in this post, strategic marketing plan), I will create a squidoo lens and/or a hub page.
7. If I am so inclined, I will send an email blast to my list to let them know about the post.
I do this as often as possible because it is seriously an incredibly effective FREE way to get my content all over the internet. Of course, this strategy is premised upon offering real value to the online community, not crap or spam. I only send out content like I’m sharing with you here. You only want to distribute your best stuff; don’t be like so many lame marketers and just promote your business and spam people. Give people stuff that really makes an impact and you’ll see a big difference in your online marketing results.
The essence of a strategic marketing plan is that it is implemented consistently over the long-term. Your goal should be to be just as methodical, inspired, passionate, and consistent about your marketing one year from now as you are in the start-up phase where it’s easy to get fired up. It’s just like trying to lose weight and get in shape. The first week you’re hitting the gym every day and you’re totally on fire about your commitment. Then, for whatever reason, your enthusiasm starts to wane and other priorities take over. Eventually, you forget all about that commitment and your mind has taken you to a new focus entirely.
In order to succeed in online marketing, you have to have that vision for what you want firmly in mind all the time and never let go. Do you really want freedom, passive income, a huge downline, or thousands of people on your list? Then you need to tap into the virtue of entrepreneurial tenacity. You keep your eyes on that prize and you let nothing distract you, especially your own mind (this is the biggest danger-that you’ll convince yourself that it’s not possible or that you value something else even more).
When you implement your marketing plan consistently over the long-term, there is no competition because very few business owners actually do this. I know it doesn’t sound all romantic and hype-based like so many of the promises you hear online, but I will tell you this: If you just stay consistent… if you remain tenacious… if you keep a clear focus on what you really want… and you take action on that every day at least a little bit… you can have it.
Online marketing can take you to that place of incredible freedom and success. Just be willing to do what so few others are: Let go of the hype, let go of the need for immediate gratification, and treat this as if it’s your child- daily nourishment and care. Keep feeding your business through strategic marketing and you will-sooner or later-realize your financial goals and have a lifestyle that most can only dream of.
Disaster Recovery
Risk is an associated factor with any type of business. The analysis of risk and the impact of business analysis are likely to face identifiable risks in the primary operational functions. Further more, the prospective influence, the risks as well as the costs essential in preventing the damages, and the time required to recover any disaster is always established. The selection and evaluation of using a typical strategy is based and the way it is employed. Selection of any strategy involves focusing on the principal risk areas and on selecting the appropriate strategy to use. The main aim during the period of disaster is to maintain the continuity of business and focus towards quick recovery of key business functions and alleviation of damages.
Significance
Organizations and companies correlate permanence and disaster recovery solely with IT and the way they do the work. In this confusion they commonly miss other essential areas that could exhibit serious impact on their business. Some of the common areas that are essential to be focused for strategy selection and development would be regarding facilities, employees, billing, power, customer service and customer relationship. All these areas should also be covered based on cost, profitability and recovery time.
However, recovery that is related to employees is the most ignored area of strategy selection. Simple methods such as contacting the employees on their personal phones and ascertaining that they are receiving all the facilities are totally ignored. Communicating keeps them informed and this would make significant tools in disaster recovery and permanence owing to motivation.
Disaster Recovery
There are disaster recoveries on demand service available to recover telecommunication of a particular area affected by disaster. Telecommunication is one of the vital essentialities of your business as well as for government customers attending the disaster in the impacted area and the remaining parts of the country. The managers in charge of business continuity are responsible for telecommunications to have immediate access to route calls.
Fixing up telecommunication services is the foremost step to recovery. Voice communications are vital in disaster management than an email or any other means of messaging. Live conversations are effective, immediate, convey the human emotion and are delivered in real time. The working system of your phone determines your business. You company’s telecommunication voice circuits are prone to disasters. Keeping yourself aware of the types of disasters affecting telecommunications within your company limits will reduce your exposure. Ensure if your company has a telecommunication data as well as voice disaster recovery plan in working condition and is ready for implementation if any disaster occurs.
Essentials of recovery plans
Companies spend on disaster plans but their voice lines are disregarded. If your voice lines are affected, the customer support and within the company communication gets into a serious disaster. As phones are essential for your business risking it by not possessing a disaster recovery plan is critical. A disaster recovery plan protects you 24/7 during natural disasters such as hurricane or snowstorms and also from localized disasters such as power outages, fires, downed trees, or accidentally your cable gets cut off. In fact, it is observed that localized disasters affect the business more as your clients are unaware of your problem. So businesses should plan to avert any disaster interrupting their functions. Even during the worst disaster your phone recovery should possess features such as
- Provide employee information
- Availability 24×7 hours to your customers
- Receive voice mail with email notification
- Receive fax and voice communications.
However, your voice recovery plan should
- Evaluate impacts and risks
- Categorize the technology required to recover the critical functions
- Explain the recovery strategy; provide evidence and test of the recovery plan.
10 Ways to Treat PCOS Infertility Naturally
PCOS – What is it?
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome aka Polycystic Ovarian Disease manifests in multiple cysts covering the ovaries, filled with immature follicles (eggs) accompanied by hormonal abnormalities and irregularities in ovulation and menstruation. This is a metabolic condition associated with insulin resistance and glucose intolerance.
What are the symptoms?
Common symptoms are failure to ovulate, acne, obesity, menstrual irregularities and hirsutism (hair growth on skin). Severe cases manifest with all of the symptoms while mild and moderate cases only have some.
How does PCOS lead to Infertility?
Infertility is caused by the inability to ovulate due to excess production of androgens (testosterone) and insufficient oestrogen and progesterone production by the ovary. Due to an insufficient amount of FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) androgens cannot be converted to oestrogen, and follicles can not mature and ovulate.
How to treat PCOS Naturally?
Studies have found that the majority of cases of infertility due to ovulatory disorders may be prevented with dietary and lifestyle modifications. Therefore that’s where you should start. There are several key factors that play a role in PCOS. Depending on which one is most characteristic for you will determine the first line of treatment.
1. Balancing Insulin
Insulin resistance has been found to contribute to excess production of androgens by the ovaries. Insulin resistance goes hand in hand with obesity or being overweight especially around the middle (visceral fat = fat around the organs). However insulin resistance can also be found among people who are not obese or overweight. If you are overweight and have PCOS it is advisable that that you loose weight and correct insulin resistance.
Insulin resistance means that the cells are not reacting to insulin when it knocks with a new batch of glucose. This is usually due to saturation of insulin at the receptor sites of the cells from a diet high in refined and simple carbohydrates. This leads to excess glucose in the blood stream and not enough in the cells. This in turn leads to fatigue and lethargy and increased risk of bacterial infections (due to excess glucose outside the cells) and diabetes.
2. Addressing Testosterone & Promoting Ovulation and Menstruation
Excess androgens (testosterone) stem from too much LH (lutenizing hormone) being produced by the body over FSH (follicle stimulating hormone). This in turn results in immature eggs which never reach the ovulation stage and end up forming small cysts on the ovaries. A type of estrogen can be converted to testosterone in fat tissue which is another reason for making sure you loose weight if you are overweight. Normalizing your hormones and getting your body to produce sufficient amount of hormones to ovulate and maintain pregnancy is the key and the end result of all the treatment strategies for PCOS.
What to do?
1. Avoid coffee, alcohol, soft drinks, sugar and juices containing sugar, refined carbs (white bread, biscuits, chocolate, lollies etc…).
2. Eat small protein rich meals every 3 hours to balance your blood sugar.
3. Exercise regularly – cardio and weights (the more muscles you have the more fat you’ll burn).
4. Add cinnamon to your cooking. It has been found to improve insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS. Porridge is a great way to get some cinnamon into your diet as well as apples baked in the oven sprinkled with some cinnamon and crushed nuts.
5. Minimize your intake of dairy and animal products (even if they are organic) altogether. This is due to the high content of hormones, pesticides and herbicides which are known endocrine disruptors (they play havoc with your hormones and this can lead to anovulation). Vegetarian diets and diets rich in fibre have been shown to be very beneficial in conditions where hormonal balance is disturbed such as PCOS. Even though the animal was not given synthetic hormones it produced its own hormones which will still be reflected in the dairy or meat.
6. Excess androgen production has been shown to favorably react to intake of licorice so include some fresh licorice from an organic store.
7. Eat more: adzuki beans, basil, cayenne, chestnut, chives, eggplant, garlic, ginger, kohlrabi, leek, nutmeg, pepper, rice, rosemary, spearmint and turmeric.
8. Reduce stress with yoga, mediation, breathing exercises, 8 hours of sleep, regular exercise, lavender, lemon balm and chamomile tea.
9. See a naturopath or a herbalist as many herbal treatments have been shown to address PCOS successfully.
10. Take a good quality multivitamin and fish oil.
Copyright 2009 Iva Keene and Natural Fertility Prescription
