NEW DELHI — A bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people, police said on Saturday.
Charlie Kirk needed a friend
Kirk finally came out and did this. But at least initially, his most important allies and friends weren’t other teenagers. They were donors, many of whom were in their 70s and 80s, who were also his financial supporters. He had met them on the Tea Party circuit, in hotel ballrooms and country club meeting rooms, at fundraisers for local politicians and the suburban rallies where he often stood, nervously, at the debut, in an oversized suit and tie to say a few words about the country’s future and its desire to bring young Americans together in the GOP.
At first, even to them, Kirk wasn’t that suave. At first — according to Joe Walsh, then a Republican congressman from Illinois who eventually fell out with Kirk and became a vocal Never Trumper — many aging GOP donors thought Kirk looked like a jerk. Walsh says he was “a kiddie bean” with an awkward facial twitch. Still, there was something about him that they began to like. Kirk grew up with you. You would take him out to dinner and he would devour the food like he hadn’t eaten in weeks. You would give him advice on what to watch and he would watch it. You invite him to an event and he comes. Many people in conservative Chicago circles who met Kirk at the time became eager to help a child with boundless energy who supported the larger cause of saving America from Obama-ism. Eventually they started to think that Charlie Kirk was actually cool. And they wanted to hang out with him. Kirk had finally found his clique: old people with money.
Kirk loved the scene. Betrothal to the rich agreed with him. The two biggest events at the time were CPAC, the conservative political action conference held annually at the end of February, and Restoration Weekend, a gathering of political buffs, donors and newcomers who gathered each November to chart America’s path. coming.
But between those events there was a lot of socializing for him and a group of other energetic conservative supplicants looking to raise money for their groups. All aimed to rub shoulders with donors at every opportunity. They knew where to go. Palm Beach was warm during the winter season. Manhattan was hot all the time. (Kirk would tell a friend that $10,000 was like lunch money for the average donor there, thanks to the high cost of living.) Wyoming was teeming with deep-pocketed hunters at the height of elk season. from September to December.
Kirk likes to tell the story of his first encounter with Foster Friess, the politically incorrect born-again Christian who once told a TV reporter that women could avoid getting pregnant by holding aspirin between their knees, keeping thus their legs closed. Before arriving at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Florida where he met Friess, Kirk memorized the names and faces of the country’s top far-right supporters. He was a guy who was now doing his homework. He would bump into Friess in a stairwell and Friess would end up cutting Kirk off his first big check. But there were many others. Kirk’s early fans included a suburban jeweler, a pavement tycoon, and local Tea Party activists.
As time passed and Kirk’s star rose, his list of supporters began to look more impressive. Eventually, he befriended a politically hip Palm Beach couple, Lee and Allie Hanley. The Hanleys weren’t like some of his former supporters who wore sport golf shirts and were sometimes gruff. They were a couple from Greenwich, Connecticut, always exquisitely dressed, who summered on Fishers Island, WASP’s ultra-exclusive enclave off the Connecticut coast, and wintered in Palm Beach in a Mediterranean style house designed by the iconic architect Maurice Fatio. Lee, the heir to a brick-and-oil fortune, was a Yale alumnus and track star.
Charlie Kirk has become a familiar face in their Palm Beach neighborhood where, on oceanfront porches and patios during “social season” from October to May, he and other fundraisers have arrived in ongoing, and millions of dollars have been pledged to Conservative candidates and causes.
With Allie’s influence on him and a stylish new wardrobe, Kirk got the “makeover” he needed, Walsh recalled. He replaced his outdated suits with expensive sports coats, which he paired with starched white oxfords and cool streetwear sneakers or leather lace-ups the color of desert sand. Soon he would be donning hip-patterned socks and sporting a trendy hairstyle. His tic subsided and the Chicago twang dissipated.
It wouldn’t be long before the Reagan-loving kid from suburban Chicago was content to hit the rich for cash. He hung out with them in their sprawling vacation homes, hunting and fishing with them, attending their lavish birthday parties, and conversing with God on their boats. A fundraising manager, almost twice as old as Kirk, recalls arriving at a donor’s beach house for a meeting and noticing Kirk pacing in the backyard. court on his cell. He was there as a guest. Kirk would soon also be included in important strategy sessions with conservative power brokers desperate to overcome Obama-ism and take back Washington in 2016. These would occur in lavish living rooms with expensive period furniture and museum-quality artwork, a far cry from the McMansion-dotted suburbs where Kirk had grown up.
Champions! Los Gatos too much for Wilcox, win league crown
LOS GATOS — Exceptional defensive effort coupled with the ability to hit the long pass were the key ingredients Friday for Los Gatos in a 28-7 win over Wilcox.
This victory secures Los Gatos (6-2, 4-0) the SCVAL/PAL De Anza Division championship. The Wildcats play in Mountain View next Friday before wrapping up the regular season with a crossover game against Menlo-Atherton.
“It’s awesome,” Los Gatos quarterback Jake Boyd said. “It always comes down to us and Wilcox. It feels good to walk away with the victory for the league championship.
Boyd completed 6 of 9 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, a 74-yard bomb to Will Brennan that gave Los Gatos a two-touchdown lead with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Then, after a Henry Masters interception got the ball back for the Wildcats, Boyd handed the ball to Jaylen Thomas, who stopped and threw to Brennan, all alone past Wilcox’s secondary for a touchdown. of 73 yards which served as the proverbial icing on the cake.
“We’ve been working on this game all year,” Los Gatos coach Mark Krail said. “We put them in a lineup where there was a guy there on our receiver. As soon as he jumped on the run, we knew we had them.
With sack yardage factored in, Wilcox held Los Gatos to 42 rushing yards. But seven completions amassed 255 yards in the air.
“You have to run to be able to pass,” Boyd said. “The way we headed the ball earlier this season is what got us those big passing plays tonight.”
Wilcox (7-1, 3-1) entered the game averaging 38 points per outing.
“Holding this team to seven points was incredible,” Krail said. “We were able to prevent the big play. They had to gain every yard they gained. We had a few turnovers and that’s what you have to do against them or they’ll just chew the clock.
Wilcox, a program renowned for its ground game, ran 63 plays from scrimmage compared to 38 for Los Gatos. The Chargers finished with 125 rushing yards and 122 assists.
“Our coaches gave us the tools we needed,” Los Gatos linebacker Luchi Casale said. “It was all about preparation and focus.”
Joseph Matthews and Nicolas Ramos had bags for Los Gatos. Ryan Bernat and Masters made interceptions. Jeramiah Lewis had a bag for Wilcox.
The teams traded touchdowns early. Los Gatos went for 59 yards on their first possession. Emiliano Mejia’s 3-yard run was set up by a 42-yard pass. Wilcox returned with an 80-yard drive that ended on a one-yard run by Elijah Walker, who finished with a record 83 rushing yards.
Boyd joined Thomas twice for 49 yards and scored on a 2-yard run to give Los Gatos a 14-7 halftime lead.
Wilcox had a drive on his first possession of the third quarter, but an apparent 16-yard touchdown by Walker was called off due to a catch. Practice ended with a failed field goal attempt.
“It was the turning point of the game when our touchdown to tie the game was called up,” Wilcox coach Paul Rosa said. “It’s a big problem; in a game like this.
Wilcox hosts Homestead and plays Santa Clara in its final two regular season games.
Bus-truck collision kills at least 15 on Indian highway
At least 40 other people were injured in the accident, which happened on Friday night in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh state, police said.
The bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it hit a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway, police officer Navneet Kumar told reporters.
Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, Kumar said.
The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
Indian President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted their condolences on Saturday.
India has one of the highest road fatality rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured every year. Most accidents are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
HBO docu-series to explore legacy of former Orlando Magic star, Shaquille O’Neal
Former Orlando Magic player Shaquille O’Neal is the subject of a new four-part documentary series airing next month on HBO. Titled simply “Shaq,” the series will detail the life and career of the NBA Hall of Famer and pop culture icon, from his upbringing in a military family to his ascent to superstardom.
The series will feature exclusive interviews with O’Neal as well as important figures from his life including his family as well as former NBA teammates Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox. Interviews with coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley and former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Jerry West will also be part of the special.
“We kept this documentary real from the start,” O’Neal said in a news release. “I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”
The first episode “From Shaquille to Shaq” will premiere on HBO at 9 p.m. Nov. 23 and subsequent episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max as well.
Want to reach out? Email me at [email protected].
Chinese Communist Party backs Xi’s ‘central position’ for 3rd term
Beijing:
The Chinese Communist Party on Saturday endorsed Xi Jinping’s “central position” in the leadership of the country, assuring that he will be given an unprecedented third term.
At the end of the week-long rally in Beijing, China’s ruling party approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw a number of top officials – including Prime Minister Li Keqiang – resign, allowing Xi to appoint new allies .
The largely buffered gathering of 2,300 party delegates was meticulously choreographed, with Xi determined to avoid any surprises as he cemented his leadership for the next five years.
But in an unexpected move that interrupted proceedings at the Great Hall of the People, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony. No official explanation was given.
Delegates then approved a call for all party members to ‘support Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole,’ according to a unanimously passed resolution on the amendments. of the party charter.
Xi is now almost certain to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.
This will allow Xi to serve a third term as China’s president, to be announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March.
A new Central Committee of about 200 senior Party officials was elected soon after before the closing ceremony.
A list of officials from the newly elected group revealed that four of the seven members of the Party’s Standing Committee – the pinnacle of power – would retire.
Among them were current Prime Minister Li Keqiang, along with other members of the Politburo Standing Committee, Wang Yang – who has been touted as a possible successor to Li – Han Zheng, and Li Zhanshu.
Both Han and Li Zhanshu were expected to step down, after exceeding the informal age limit of 68 for Politburo officials – a requirement that was not extended to 69-year-old Xi.
Wang and Li Keqiang, both 67, could have remained on the Standing Committee or the 25-member Politburo for another five-year term.
Other senior Communist Party brass absent from the new Central Committee include senior diplomat Yang Jiechi and economic czar Liu He.
Analysts were watching closely whether the charter would be amended to enshrine “Xi Jinping Thought” as its guiding philosophy, a move that would put Xi on a par with Mao Zedong.
This did not happen, although the resolution called the creed “the Marxism of contemporary China and the 21st century”, adding that it “embodies the best of the Chinese culture and ethos of this era”. .
Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, clearing the way for him to rule indefinitely.
Congress effectively cemented Xi’s position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao.
“Xi’s power will be akin to that of the Chinese dictator, and there will be virtually no opportunity for anyone to advise him to attempt a course correction,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of China. London.
One of the main outstanding questions is whether Xi will appoint a potential successor to the Politburo Standing Committee. This could be answered on Sunday when the Standing Committee is unveiled.
Delegates also enshrined opposition to Taiwan independence in the party constitution on Sunday. The party had always been committed to retaking the self-governing democratic island, by force if necessary.
Previewing Ravens vs. Browns: 7 things to watch, including Nick Chubb, Kyle Hamilton and more
When the Ravens and Cleveland Browns meet Sunday in Baltimore, the AFC North standings won’t look too surprising. The Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are on top, followed closely by the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The quality of the division itself, though? Surprisingly disappointing. Heading into the season, the AFC North was regarded as one of the NFL’s better foursomes. But after six weeks, only the Ravens (3-3) rank among the NFL’s 10 most efficient teams, according to Football Outsiders. The defending AFC champion Bengals (3-3) are No. 12, and the Browns (2-4) and Steelers (2-4) are out of the top 20 altogether.
The Ravens know better than to look ahead, though. In a divisional game, anything can happen. Here’s what to watch in the teams’ Week 7 matchup.
Offense
1. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and right tackle Morgan Moses both found themselves in a strange spot Friday: listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
Andrews (knee), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, was limited Friday and indicated afterward that he’d be available Sunday, hasn’t missed a game because of injury in his four-plus seasons in Baltimore. The All-Pro was held out of the Ravens’ regular-season finale in 2019 and missed two games in 2020 while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Moses (heel), who missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, hasn’t missed a game since 2014, his rookie season, when he suffered a Lisfranc (foot) injury. He said after practice Friday that he was feeling good.
“It’s been, what, seven years or something like that?” Moses said, referring to his streak of games played. “We’ve got a couple more days left to get myself together, and we’ll see how it goes.”
Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Friday that the Ravens’ short turnaround next week has affected their preparation for Sunday’s game and Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I don’t know if it will hold anyone out for one or the other game or not,” he said, “but that’s definitely something that’s kind of on my mind in terms of what’s the best way to approach it.”
2. As the Ravens have morphed into a pass-first team this season, one element of their passing game remains lightly used: run-pass options.
According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterback Lamar Jackson has dropped back just 11 times on RPO plays, which allow quarterbacks to read a defense’s leverages and either hand the ball off or make a quick throw. Seven quarterbacks have more RPO drop-backs entering Week 7, including dual-threat standouts Jalen Hurts (35), Patrick Mahomes (24) and Josh Allen (19).
Jackson, who’s 9-for-11 for 73 yards on RPO passes this season, relied on the concept more often last year. Part of that, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday, is by design.
“It’s more of a defensive choice,” Roman said. “There are some teams that are playing certain coverages to maybe take away RPOs, and that’s fine with us. We’re fine with that, but it’s pretty obvious that that’s what they’re doing. If that’s the case, then we move on to something else. It’s really that simple.”
Still, RPOs could be a goal-line wrinkle for a struggling red-zone attack. Jackson has attempted just two RPO passes inside the 10-yard line since 2020, completing one, according to SIS. The Buffalo Bills’ Allen and Kansas City Chiefs’ Mahomes each attempted eight inside the 10 last season, combining for six touchdowns and one interception.
Defense
3. Browns running back Nick Chubb was impressive as a rookie in 2018, nearly hitting 1,000 yards on the ground while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. But the breakout game of his breakout 2019 season didn’t come until Week 4, when he gashed the Ravens for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 40-25 win — the Ravens’ last loss until the playoffs.
Chubb made the Pro Bowl that season, and again each of the next two years, but game-breaking success against the Ravens has since eluded him. In the teams’ second 2019 meeting, he was limited to 15 carries for 45 yards.
In 2020, Chubb had 10 carries for 60 yards but lost a fumble in a season-opening blowout loss. In Week 14, he had 17 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens’ wild prime-time victory, upstaged on the ground by Jackson (nine carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns).
Last year, when he finished second in the NFL in rushing, Chubb had his lowest rushing averages of the season against the Ravens: eight carries for 16 yards in a Week 12 loss, and 17 carries for 59 yards in a Week 14 win.
Chubb enters Sunday’s game leading the NFL in rushing (649 yards) and averaging a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. He remains as schematically versatile as any runner in the league, with 300 yards on zone concepts (5.4 yards per attempt) and 343 yards on gap concepts (6.6 yards per attempt), according to The 33rd Team. Cleveland won’t have All-Pro right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) on Sunday, but Harbaugh said Chubb runs “100 miles an hour with a lot of power.”
“You’re not going to throw an arm in there, you’re not going to throw a shoulder in there, an elbow or something like that, and knock him down,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “You have to bring everything you’ve got. You have to wrap him up, and then everyone else has to come, too. … If he’s not the best back in the league, he’s one of [the best], for sure.”
4. Over the Ravens’ first two games of the season, first-round pick Kyle Hamilton averaged 40 defensive snaps. Over the next three weeks, he averaged 15.7 snaps per game. When Marcus Williams (wrist) was lost indefinitely to a wrist injury in Week 5, it was Geno Stone, not Hamilton, who paired with Chuck Clark as the team’s starting safeties.
But the Notre Dame product’s playing time surged in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants (29 defensive snaps, 45% overall), and he could have an outsize impact in coverage against Cleveland’s most productive receiver. Tight end David Njoku leads both Browns tight ends and wide receivers in catch rate (77.1%), is second on the team in receptions (35) and barely trails wide receiver Amari Cooper for the team lead in receiving yards (347).
While no Ravens safety fared better in training camp repetitions against Andrews than Clark, Hamilton held his own against camp standout Isaiah Likely. His coverage this season has been inconsistent — eight catches allowed on nine targets for 130 yards, 74 of which came in the Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, according to Pro Football Focus — but he has the size, strength and speed to match up with the physically impressive Njoku.
“That’s one of the reasons we loved [Hamilton] so much coming out of the draft, is he’s so versatile,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Thursday. “So hopefully, we can start to unlock him as the season goes on, and you’ll see him in different spots where you might not have expected earlier, so that will be cool to see. I think we have great other options to cover [Njoku] as well. … Whoever ends up on him, we feel confident that we’ll get the job done.”
5. For the first time in his Ravens career, Justin Madubuike will be a game captain Sunday, a fitting honor for the third-year defensive lineman who’s emerged as the defense’s best run stopper.
According to PFF, Madubuike has graded out as the NFL’s 11th-best run defender among interior linemen. His average depth of tackle is just 0.8 of a yard downfield, one of the NFL’s lowest rates. He also has a career-high 2 1/2 sacks and is on pace to smash his single-season career bests in tackles (36), tackles for loss (seven) and quarterback hits (five), all set last season.
Madubuike can be a nuisance against zone-blocking schemes — too strong and too flexible to be uprooted on plays aimed at his side, too quick to be contained on plays aimed away from his side. And even at a listed 293 pounds, he’s strong enough to take on combination blocks in power-running schemes.
“On the front side, he gets great knock-back; he doesn’t lie to the game behind him, which is nice — formerly coaching linebackers, so I know the guys love playing behind him,” Macdonald said. “And then he’s so athletic that on the back side, he can stay alive and make it from the back side, too. So really, not just the wide zone, but all the gap schemes, too. He holds up well on doubles for a guy that’s not 330 pounds. So he’s got a really well-rounded game going right now.”
With defensive lineman Calais Campbell (foot) limited in practice this week but expected to play Sunday, Madubuike could be in for a busier-than-normal shift against Cleveland. He’s played between 34 and 45 defensive snaps in all six of the Ravens’ games, including a season-high 69% snap share against the Giants.
Extra points
6. The Ravens have led for an average of 44 minutes, 35 seconds per game this season, an NFL high, and have trailed for an average of 2:09, an NFL low. But they’ve been outscored in the fourth quarter by a combined 64-22, including 45-10 in their three losses.
“We all want to make those [plays] at the end,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Thursday. “We want the offense to be on the field for eight minutes at the end. We want the defense to go three-and-out at the end. We all want it, but when we spoke in the team meeting, I was like, ‘We actually need to relax some.’ We’re pressing so hard that it’s almost a reverse effect.”
7. After a Week 14 loss in Cleveland last season, the Ravens are 34-12 all time against the Browns. They’ve lost back-to-back games just twice in their series history: in 2001, the season after their first Super Bowl triumph, and in 2007, Brian Billick’s ninth and final season as coach.
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
Race For PM LIVE: Boris Johnson returns to UK as Rishi Sunak claims he has backing of 100 MPs
Race For PM LIVE: Boris Johnson returns to UK as Rishi Sunak’s team claim he already has the backing of 100 MPs in the race to succeed Liz Truss as Prime Minister
This is MailOnline’s live blog following all the twists and turns in the race for the next Prime Minister.
