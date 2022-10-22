News
Chinese Communist Party Congress ends with Xi set for third term, new central committee ousts Li Keqiang and Wang Yang
The Chinese Communist Party Congress ended on Saturday, with President Xi Jinping elected to an unprecedented third term.
The expected decision came at the end of a week-long party congress that set the national agenda for the next five years.
This will allow Xi to run for a third term as China’s president, which is expected to be announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March. Xi previously abrogated the presidential two-term limit in 2018, allowing him to rule indefinitely.
Xi, in brief closing remarks, said the review “sets out clear requirements for maintaining and strengthening the general leadership of the party.”
“Dare to fight, dare to win, bury your head and work hard. Be determined to keep pushing forward,” he told party members.
Foreign media were barred from entering the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing during the first part of the meeting, presumably when voting took place.
Police were stationed along major roads, with neighborhood watchmen dressed in bright red stationed at regular intervals to watch for any potential disturbance.
In a viral video, Hu Jintao, the immediate predecessor of current Chinese President Xi Jinping, was seen being unceremoniously escorted out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday.
According ReutersHu, 79, who was seated to Xi’s left, was ushered off stage from the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards.
Xi Jinping began his unprecedented third term by retiring veteran heavyweights such as Li Keqiang and Wang Yang.
According to South China Morning Postfour members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s highest decision-making body, are missing from the list.
Ranked in their party hierarchy, they are Premier Li Keqiang, 67; National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu, 72; Wang Yang, 67, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68. This means that they will go into full retirement.
Bigger than expected changes have been made. Both Li Keqiang and Wang Yang are one year away from the traditional retirement age of 68, and if tradition had been followed, they would have continued to work.
But as Xi, who has firmly established himself as the most powerful political figure since Deng Xiaoping, begins his third term, it makes sense that he would want to assemble a young team that could serve as his backbone for the next five years. . and beyond.
Yang Jiechi, a senior diplomat, and Vice Premier Liu He were also omitted from the Central Committee’s list.
According The Associated Press, the roughly 2,000 delegates, wearing blue surgical masks as part of China’s strict zero COVID policy, also formally elected a new 205-member Central Committee to govern the party for the next five years. Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the party’s new leadership is unveiled on Sunday.
Comparable to Mao Zedong, who established the communist state in 1949, Xi became one of the most powerful Chinese leaders of modern times during his first ten years in power.
A planned third five-year term as party leader would violate an unofficial two-term limit that was put in place in an attempt to curb the excesses of Mao’s one-person rule, particularly the turbulent Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976, under which Xi suffered as a youth.
With contributions from agencies
Prime Minister at the launch of the job fair
New Delhi:
The century-old problem of unemployment and self-employment cannot be solved in 100 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he launched a 10 lakh recruitment drive.
“The Rozgar Mela is a milestone in the government’s employment and self-employment efforts over the past 8 years,” he said.
The government, Prime Minister Modi said, is focused on expanding manufacturing and tourism as they generate a lot of jobs.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the initiatives taken by his government during the Covid pandemic. “Centre’s aid of over Rs 3 lakh crore to MSME sector during Covid pandemic averted crisis to over 1.5 crore jobs: PM Narendra Modi,” he said.
During the ceremony, letters of nomination will be handed out to 75,000 newly inducted people.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to providing employment opportunities for young people and ensuring well-being. citizens.
“In accordance with the Prime Minister’s instructions, all ministries and departments are making efforts to fill existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode,” the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 ministries/departments of the Government of India.
“The appointees will join the government at different levels, namely Group – A, Group – B (listed), Group – B (unlisted) and Group – C. Positions on which appointments are made include the Central Armed Forces personnel, Under Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others,” the PMO statement read.
These recruitments are carried out in mission mode by ministries and departments, either by themselves or through recruitment agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board.
“For rapid recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made compatible with technology,” the statement concludes.
Inflation protests across Europe threaten political unrest
LONDON — In Romania, protesters blew horns and banged drums to express their dismay at the rising cost of living. Across France, people have taken to the streets to demand wage increases that keep pace with inflation. Czech protesters rallied against the government’s handling of the energy crisis. British railway staff and German pilots staged strikes to demand better wages as prices rose.
Across Europe, soaring inflation is sparking a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to trigger political unrest. As British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to resign less than two months after her economic plans wreaked havoc on financial markets and further bruised a struggling economy, the risk for political leaders became clearer as that people demand action.
Europeans have seen their energy bills and food prices soar because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite natural gas prices falling from record summer highs and governments allocating 576 billion euros (over $566 billion) in energy aid to households and businesses since September 2021, the group says Bruegel reflection in Brussels, this is not enough for some demonstrators.
Energy prices have pushed inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to a record high of 9.9%, making it harder for people to buy what they need. Some see no other choice but to take to the streets.
“Today people are forced to use pressure tactics to get a raise” in wages, said Rachid Ouchem, a doctor who was among more than 100,000 people who joined protest marches this week in several French cities.
The fallout from the war in Ukraine has sharply increased the risk of civil unrest in Europe, according to risk management consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. European leaders have strongly supported Ukraine, sending arms to the country and pledging or being forced to wean their economies off cheap Russian oil and natural gas, but the transition has not been easy and threatens to erode public support.
“There is no quick fix to the energy crisis,” said Verisk Maplecroft analyst Torbjorn Soltvedt. “And in any case, inflation looks to be worse next year than it has been this year.”
This means that the link between economic pressure and popular opinion on the war in Ukraine “will really be tested”, he said.
In France, where inflation stands at 6.2%, the lowest of the 19 eurozone countries, railway and transport workers, secondary school teachers and public hospital employees answered the call on Tuesday. union of oil workers to demand wage increases and protest government intervention in strikes by refinery workers that caused gasoline shortages.
Days later, thousands of Romanians joined a rally in Bucharest to protest the cost of energy, food and other essentials that organizers said was sending millions of workers into poverty.
In the Czech Republic, huge flag-waving crowds in Prague last month demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government, criticizing its support for European Union sanctions against Russia. They also blamed the government for not doing enough to help households and businesses squeezed by energy costs.
With another protest planned in Prague next week, the actions have not translated into political change so far, with the country’s ruling coalition winning a third of the seats in the upper house of parliament in a an election this month.
British railway workers, nurses, port workers, lawyers and others have staged a series of strikes in recent months to demand pay rises that match inflation which has peaked at 10.1% in four decades.
Trains have come to a standstill during transit actions, while recent strikes by Lufthansa pilots in Germany and other airline and airport workers across Europe seeking higher pay in line with inflation disrupted flights.
The failure of Truss’ economic stimulus package, which involved sweeping tax cuts and tens of billions of pounds (dollars) in aid for household and business energy bills without a clear plan to pay them , illustrates the impasse in which governments find themselves.
They “have very little wiggle room,” Soltvedt said.
The saving grace so far has been a milder than usual October in Europe, meaning less demand for gas to heat homes, Soltvedt said.
However, “if we end up with an unexpected disruption of gas supply from Europe this winter, then, you know, we’re likely to see an even greater increase in civil unrest, hazard and government instability. “, did he declare.
Kari Lake is 4 points ahead, Blake Masters behind Mark Kelly
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has a four-point lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs, while Republican Blake Masters is trailing Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the U.S. Senate race from the state, according to a co/effective poll released Friday.
The poll found that 48.6% of likely voters in Arizona say they would vote for Lake, compared to 45.3% who support Hobbs. Lake is also more favored than Hobbs among Arizonans, with Lake’s approval rating at 45.8, compared to Hobbs’ 39.5 percent.
Governor of Arizona:
Lake Kari (R) 49% (+4)
Katie Hobbs (D) 45%
.
Arizona Senate:
Mark Kelly (D-inc) 47% (+2)
Blake Masters (R) 45%
Marc Victor (L) 3%
.@coefficientpoll1111LV, 10/20-21
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 21, 2022
Co/efficient’s sounding is one of several recent soundings that have found Lake’s sounding to be superior to Hobbs’. Lake has a 1.6 point advantage over Hobbs, as averaged by RealClearPolitics.
Lake’s lead comes as Hobbs refused to heed Lake’s repeated calls for a televised debate between the two candidates before Election Day.
“How do you argue with someone who refuses to accept the truth, who doesn’t live by the facts? Hobbs recently said on MSNBC.
Meanwhile, in the state Senate race, Masters is trailing Sen. Kelly closely, polling at 44.8 percent to Kelly’s 46.6 percent. However, Kelly’s narrow lead is well within the poll’s ±3.09% margin of error, meaning the race is statistically tied.
Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor also received 3.5% support in the poll.
Co/efficient surveyed 1,111 likely Arizona voters from October 20-21.
Texas State Police fire 1st officer following Uvalde’s response: NPR
Eric Gay/AP
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday fired an officer who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first state police member to lose his job in the fallout. of the hesitant response to the May attack.
The department served Sgt. Juan Maldonado with termination papers, spokeswoman Ericka Miller said. No details were provided about his role at the scene of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School or the specific reason Maldonado was fired.
The shooting comes five months after the mass shooting that put state police under scrutiny for their actions on the school campus as a man armed with an AR-15 rifle killed 19 children and two teachers.
Maldonado could not be reached for comment Friday night.
Body camera footage and media reports showed the Department of Public Safety played a bigger role at the scene than the department seemed to suggest after the shooting. State troopers were among the first wave of officers to arrive but did not immediately confront the shooter, which experts say is against standard police procedure in mass shootings.
Instead, more than 70 minutes passed before officers finally broke into a fourth-grade classroom and killed the shooter, ending one of the deadliest school attacks in US history. United. Nearly 400 officers in total eventually attended the scene, including state police, Uvalde police, school officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents.
Seven Department of Public Safety soldiers were the subject of an internal investigation this summer after a damning report by lawmakers revealed that the state police had more than 90 officers at the scene, more than any other agency. .
Steve McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, called law enforcement’s response a “dismal failure”, but blamed most of the blame on the school’s former police chief of Uvalde, Pete Arredondo, who was fired in August and can be seen during a search for body cameras. in vain for a key to the classroom door which can be unlocked all the time.
But the mayor of Uvalde, relatives of the victims and some lawmakers have accused the Department of Public Security of trying to downplay its own failures.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, reacted to news of the firing by saying the accountability in the department shouldn’t end there.
“Ninety more, plus the director of DPS,” he said.
Gutierrez sued the department in an effort to obtain documents surrounding the response to the shooting. Several news outlets, including The Associated Press, have also asked the courts to compel authorities and Uvalde officials to release documents under public information laws.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is up for re-election in November, stood with McCraw and said during a debate in September that there needed to be “accountability of law enforcement at all levels”. A spokesperson for Abbott did not return messages seeking comment on the dismissal.
One of the state troopers under internal investigation was Crimson Elizondo, who quit and was later hired by Uvalde Schools to work as a campus police officer. She was fired less than 24 hours after outraged parents of Uvalde discovered her hiring.
NHS offers epilepsy patients a new form of laser surgery | Epilepsy
As part of an NHS initiative, up to 150 people with epilepsy each year will undergo a new form of potentially life-changing surgery on the part of the brain that causes their seizures.
NHS England is making available ‘world-leading’ fiber laser beam surgery which would allow people with epilepsy to avoid having to undergo neurosurgery, which is much more invasive.
Surgeons will start rolling out the treatment at two as yet unidentified hospitals, one in the north and one in the south of England, early next year. It is intended to help patients whose condition has not responded positively to anti-epileptic drug treatments.
Around 600,000 Britons – almost one in every 100 people – suffer from epilepsy. A third party cannot control his condition using only drugs. They may need neurosurgery to remove the part of their brain that is causing them seizures, which can be fatal.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, said: “This pioneering laser beam treatment for epilepsy patients is life changing and will offer hope to hundreds of people every year who have failed to prevent seizures with traditional medicines.
“By replacing invasive neurosurgery with cutting-edge laser therapy, allowing clinicians to better target the parts of the brain responsible for epilepsy, we are not only dramatically reducing risk for these patients, but also dramatically reducing their recovery time.” inside and outside the hospital. ”
While around 150,000 people have seizures, only 10,000 of them are candidates for neurosurgery, NHS England said. This is because the source of the seizure cannot be localized or the seizures are not frequent or intense enough. Only a fraction of these people decide to undergo neurosurgery.
People eligible for the new laser surgery will have focal epilepsy that has not been controlled by taking maximum doses of two different drugs and has been examined at an epilepsy surgery center.
Professor James Palmer, NHS medical director for specialist services, said it was “a game-changing breakthrough for patients who have not been successful with traditional forms of treatment to control their seizures and will give people with epilepsy a real chance to live a normal life”. .
Patients will be able to go home the next day and resume normal work and activities a week later, while those undergoing neurosurgery stay in hospital for a week and must recover at home for three months.
Maxine Smeaton, chief executive of Epilepsy Research UK, welcomed the move, but added: “Chronic underinvestment in epilepsy research means that effective treatments for all people with the disease are still a long way off. decades. Despite being one of the most common serious neurological conditions, only 0.3% of the £4.8 billion spent on health-related research has been invested in epilepsy. We need more investment and more research to be able to deliver important innovations for patients like this.
Jean Segura does it both ways as Phillies take NLCS lead over Padres in Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from their first World Series since 2009.
They took a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series with their 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.
It was Philly’s first home game in the NLCS in a dozen years.
Joe Musgrove allowed Kyle Schwarber a first homer, putting fans at Citizens Bank Park on their feet early – he then allowed back-to-back walks, but Bryce Harper dug in on a double play, and Nick Castellanos got to land, getting the Padres out of serious trouble.
San Diego had its first real threat in the fourth inning, as they had runners at first and third with one out. Jake Cronenworth hit a routine double play ball, but Jean Segura dropped the toss outright at second base. Instead of coming out of the set unscathed, the game was tied at one.
Segura had a chance for redemption in the bottom half of the inning, coming flat with runners at second and third and two outs — and he had it.
He dunked a bloop single into shallow right-center field to give Philly a 3-1 lead and delivered an emphatic bat slam. He also deprived Ha-Seong Kim of a hit in the seventh that ended the inning, rather than two men on base for Juan Soto.
YANKEES PITCHER SAYS ASTROS “GOT LUCKY” WITH ALEX BREGMAN’S HOME RUN
Trent Grisham reached second base on an error as the first batter of the fifth inning, and he scored on a groundout two batters later.
In his five innings, Ranger Suarez struck out three, didn’t walk one and allowed two runs (one unearned) on two hits. The first man out of the bullpen was Zach Eflin, who put the runners into the corners with one out in the sixth – but Josh Bell had a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.
With two outs in the sixth, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm had back-to-back doubles, the latter giving the Phillies a 4-2 lead. That ended Musgrove’s evening, which recorded 5.2 frames. He allowed those four runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five.
The Padres put the leading man in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Jurickson Profar couldn’t control his swing (the call could have gone either way), Grisham blew away and Austin Nola struck out to end the Game.
Seranthony Dominguez recorded the six-out save – it was the Phillies’ first six-out save in the playoffs since Tug McGraw made it to win the 1980 World Series, exactly 42 years ago. He struck out 13 of the 22 batters he faced in the postseason, striking out at least two in each of his five appearances.
Mike Clevinger will start for the Padres to avoid a 3-1 hole — the Phillies starter is TBD. The first launch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET on FOX.
