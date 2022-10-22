Chinese Communist Party Congress ends with Xi set for third term, new central committee ousts Li Keqiang and Wang Yang

The Chinese Communist Party Congress ended on Saturday, with President Xi Jinping elected to an unprecedented third term.

The expected decision came at the end of a week-long party congress that set the national agenda for the next five years.

This will allow Xi to run for a third term as China’s president, which is expected to be announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March. Xi previously abrogated the presidential two-term limit in 2018, allowing him to rule indefinitely.

Xi, in brief closing remarks, said the review “sets out clear requirements for maintaining and strengthening the general leadership of the party.”

“Dare to fight, dare to win, bury your head and work hard. Be determined to keep pushing forward,” he told party members.

Foreign media were barred from entering the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing during the first part of the meeting, presumably when voting took place.

Police were stationed along major roads, with neighborhood watchmen dressed in bright red stationed at regular intervals to watch for any potential disturbance.

In a viral video, Hu Jintao, the immediate predecessor of current Chinese President Xi Jinping, was seen being unceremoniously escorted out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday.

According ReutersHu, 79, who was seated to Xi’s left, was ushered off stage from the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards.

Xi Jinping began his unprecedented third term by retiring veteran heavyweights such as Li Keqiang and Wang Yang.

According to South China Morning Postfour members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s highest decision-making body, are missing from the list.

Ranked in their party hierarchy, they are Premier Li Keqiang, 67; National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu, 72; Wang Yang, 67, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68. This means that they will go into full retirement.

Bigger than expected changes have been made. Both Li Keqiang and Wang Yang are one year away from the traditional retirement age of 68, and if tradition had been followed, they would have continued to work.

But as Xi, who has firmly established himself as the most powerful political figure since Deng Xiaoping, begins his third term, it makes sense that he would want to assemble a young team that could serve as his backbone for the next five years. . and beyond.

Yang Jiechi, a senior diplomat, and Vice Premier Liu He were also omitted from the Central Committee’s list.

According The Associated Press, the roughly 2,000 delegates, wearing blue surgical masks as part of China’s strict zero COVID policy, also formally elected a new 205-member Central Committee to govern the party for the next five years. Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the party’s new leadership is unveiled on Sunday.

Comparable to Mao Zedong, who established the communist state in 1949, Xi became one of the most powerful Chinese leaders of modern times during his first ten years in power.

A planned third five-year term as party leader would violate an unofficial two-term limit that was put in place in an attempt to curb the excesses of Mao’s one-person rule, particularly the turbulent Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976, under which Xi suffered as a youth.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.