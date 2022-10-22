Finance
Computer Security For Your EBiz
Online computer security is overlooked or minimized by too many Internet businesses. There are numerous security software packages available. Each company offers a multitude of features to keep your business computer safe and secure. So which features are essential? Which ones can’t you do without? Which of these features are already in your business computer? Most vendors sell the basic version of their security software and sell the premium versions (usually with the features that you really need) at a higher price. Is it worth it to pay more for the premium versions of these security programs?
To safeguard your online business computer the following are what you absolutely should have:
1. Anti Virus Software
Having an anti virus system installed in your business computer is a must as it will detect and remove viruses and worms that have gotten into your hard drive. You may accidentally download infected files, receive infected e-mails or have your system compromised after visiting questionable websites. Once installed on your business computer, your anti virus software will need to be updated on a regular basis since new viruses are created every day. Most anti virus software programs automatically update themselves.
2. Personal Firewall
Install a personal firewall on your business computer to keep hackers and malicious programs from infiltrating your computer and accessing your business files. A personal firewall will monitor connections that are coming in to and going out of your computer.
3. Anti Spyware Program
Install anti spyware program in your business computer in order to block or remove spyware and adware programs that have gotten into the computer. Spyware and adware programs are malicious programs with hidden code. They disguise themselves as acceptable files. For instance, rootkit programs are often used by hackers to hide spyware and malware.
4. Wireless Network Monitoring Software
If you use a wireless networking system this piece of software is absolutely essential. It will prevent unauthorized individuals from using up all your bandwidth or invading your wireless network. With wireless network monitoring software you can set up access IDs, passwords and network addresses.
The following are also good for security although it may not be as critical to have the best software available:
1. Anti Phishing/Fraud Defense Software
This security software protects your business computer against phishing and fraud. It stops various online fraud attempts to get your credit card number or bank account number. If you use Internet Explorer or Firefox as your browser, they already have this security feature integrated.
2. Online Identity Protection Software
Online identify protection software protects you from online identity theft. Most of the sites you will use for online purchases already have some type of online identity protection implemented. If you use your credit card or debit card for online purchases, be aware that it comes with online protection in cases of unauthorized purchases.
3. Anti Spam Software
An anti spam software filters e-mails you did not request or e-mails that may contain dangerous files. Web-based e-mail services like Gmail, Hotmail and Yahoo already have spam filters in place. If you mistakenly open an e-mail with a suspicious attachment or links to sites designed to steal your information, the anti spam software will scan the attachment first or disable the links so that you do not accidentally click on them.
4. Pop-Up Blocker
A pop-up blocker prevents malicious scripts in pop-up webpages from executing. Again, Internet Explorer and Firefox already have a pop-up blocker installed.
When you purchase any of these security software packages to protect your eBiz computer, make sure you keep your subscription up to date. Keeping your security software current helps keep your online business computer secure.
Most security software offers similar features and protection capabilities. There is, however, security software that is specifically recommended for online businesses. Most of this security software can be downloaded for free during a trial period before you purchase the full version.
Your business computer can never be 100% safe and secure. You can, however, lower the risk of unauthorized access to it by using security programs and keeping them all current. By doing this, you save yourself time and money.
Finance
How Personal Injury Lawsuits Work
Not all injuries are physical, some can also be psychological, but whatever injury occurs, personal injury lawyers are there to act as a legal representative to those who want to make a claim because of the misconduct of another person or party.
Most injury lawyers will be licensed to act for a wide range of personal injury that can occur, however many firms will specialise in a certain area, so it is always wise when considering using a firm to ensure that they have successfully dealt with cases relating to your injury before.
Personal injury firms will have their own rules of conduct that they have to abide by. Many of these rules are set in place to protect their clients against fraudulent companies. Any company who wish to act as Personal injury lawyers will have to have passed various examinations relating to law.
Different states will have varying requirements, so it is always wise to check up on these and to ensure that the rules of conduct have been met by the firm before making any decisions to allow them to act on your behalf.
Since many personal injury firms will be able to take on a wide variety of cases, it is wise to check out on their website for a breakdown of their lawyers and areas they specialise in to ensure you choose the right company to fit in with the type of injury that has occurred. This could include but not restricted to, work injuries, medical malpractice, no fault insurance, defective product claims, and auto accidents.
When personal injury lawyers take on a case, it is their job to assess the injury that has occurred and abide by the rules of conduct when preparing a claim. They will act on behalf of the client to ensure that any compensation due will be claimed legally.
Lawyers may arrange their fees differently; some will offer no win no fee, whilst others may charge to prepare a case and then charge by hour. It is always advisable to make yourself fully aware of exactly how a company will charge for their services. This then ensures that no unexpected bills land on your doorstep.
Most companies will set out how their fees work but it is always important to ensure you fully understand what a firm expects regarding payment.
We are not all aware of the law and on many occasions we try to assess our own situation to decide if we are liable to make a claim, since we do not know all areas of the law, we are not really qualified to make that judgement. Personal injury lawyers can offer free consultations to allow anyone who suffered an injury to discuss their case to see if they are able to make a claim.
Finance
Viral Marketing Strategies and Techniques
Any online business can achieve great results by utilizing clever viral marketing strategies and techniques. Viral Internet marketing, one of the most efficient forms of advertising today, has the potential to pass on the message of your online business to others with minimal effort. It is a word of mouth manner of website promotion that is virtually free of cost.
A Variety of Interesting Advertising Techniques
Viral marketing is a powerful means of advertising. Some of the most popular online marketing strategies include:
– Article promotion
– Viral emails
– Forums
– Blogs
– E-book advertising
– Viral software and scripts
– Affiliate programs
Article writing and publishing is one of the most popular techniques used by online marketers to get excellent exposure – both short and long term. You can submit the articles related to your products and services in newsletters, press releases, social networking sites, discussion boards, forums, social book marking sites and other online resources.
Elements of Viral Advertising
Build a marketing strategy with the following basic elements to promote your products and services:
– Give away free products or services – this is an effective method to create faster results
– Exploit common motivations and behaviors – take advantage of common human motivations to be popular on the search engines.
– The host server used for viral marketing must be prepared enough to handle rapid traffic within a short period of time.
– Utilize pre-existing communication networks – place the message in the existing close network of friends, associates and family to yield better results.
– Take advantage of others’ resources to place links on other websites.
– Provide effortless transfer to others – use emails, podcasts, websites, graphics, software download or videos to transfer your marketing messages. Keep the transfer short and simple for maximum effect.
Benefit from Internet Marketing Firms
Harness the power of Internet marketing firms to implement viral advertising for your business website. With their long term experience and professional expertise, such firms will be able to adopt the ideal marketing strategy for your business.
Finance
Medical Coding Careers for College Graduates
As part of the health information sector of the medical industry, medical coders apply codes to the computerized records of patients. Each diagnosis, medical procedure or other service rendered by heath care professionals has a specially designed code required by private or public insurance companies for determining payment. Medical coders learn the protocol for assigning thousands of different system codes used by private medical practices or large public hospitals. Medical industries use different types of procedural codes depending on the size of the facility.
Your Education Background
Students desiring a career in medical coding usually acquire at least an associate’s degree from a community college or university. Required classes include anatomy, physiology and medical terminology, along with computer database management. Other necessary courses include pharmacology, healthcare ethics and law along with insurance compliance, abuse and fraud. During their education, students learnCurrent Procedure Technology codes, the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System and ICD-9 codes. Improving employment options or for obtaining supervisory positions requires that students pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
Experienced medical coders obtain additional credentials by taking the Certified Coding Specialist certification exam. Coders taking this exam typically have experience working with records from various areas within a hospital including emergency services, general admissions and surgical suites. Physician-based is another type of accreditation that medical coders can pursue if they are seeking employment in clinics, physician’s offices or similar medical facilities.
Becoming a Registered Coding Technician
Medical coders who are ambitious to broaden their responsibilities eventually become registered health information technicians. A registered health information technician, or RHIT, generally acquires a bachelor’s degree and has experience working in a hospital setting. This position offers the opportunity for advancement into managerial levels. RHIT take responsibility for ensuring that computer systems contain accurate and complete medical records. The technicians also code disease processes and medical procedures for payment reimbursement.
Medical Codes that Employers Need You to Know
The American Medical Association developed the Current Procedure Terminology or CPT codes, which consist of five digit numerical codes applied to procedures performed in a physician’s office. The AMA also developed the alpha-numeric codes known as the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System or the HCPCS. Medical coders use this system for medical products, services and supplies provided beyond typical outpatient procedures and not covered by CPT codes. Both coding categories regularly receive updates throughout the year.
During the late 1970s, the World Health Organization, commonly referred to as the WHO, developed a coding system known as ICD-9 codes. Many countries consider the ICD-9 system obsolete and use the updated ICD-10 version. Used internationally, ICD codes serve as the standard for health management systems and the WHO rely on the system for statistics relating to general public diseases and health problems.
Your Responsibilities in Medical Coding
Coders generally hold full time positions and work around 40 hours per week during the day if employed by clinics, nursing homes, physician’s offices or outpatient medical centers. When employed by hospitals or facilities open 24 hours per day, coders may work shifts occurring during the day, afternoon or night. In hospitals or specialty clinics, medical coders might specialize in specific areas that include cardiology, emergency medicine or hematology.
Besides conventional medical facilities, coders might find employment at consulting firms, home healthcare facilities, insurance companies or law firms. Some medical coders acquire advanced degrees, take business courses and establish private businesses from a home office working for a number of companies. Starting salaries for medical coders average around $38,000 annually. However, salary largely depends on location, education and experience of the coder along with required responsibilities.
Finance
Meta Tag Optimization Services – Web Marketing Services
Meta Tags have been in and out of favor by Web designers and webmasters over the years. Even today, many believe that certain meta tags are not useful and optimization and structuring them for search engines is unwarranted. We believe that meta tags are not only worthwhile, but are an important factor in search engine ranking.
Title Tag – The Title Tag is one of the most important factors for your Website. It tells the searchers and also the “search engine spiders” what your website is about. It is one of the main criteria the search engine algorithms use in indexing your website. It should be limited to no more than 70 characters.
Meta Description Tag – The description tag is the meta tag that many people feel search engines pay little attention to. Many just throw in a sentence or two about their website, products or services. We believe that the description tag also plays an import role in search engine ranking and to attract website traffic. It can be between 150 to 200 characters in length. You should include your keywords in descriptive sentences and provide information relevant to your website. When searchers find a “Title” that seems interesting, they often take a second or two to scan the description. If the description is a smattering of jumbled words or incomplete sentences they probably will skip the website. Make sure your description meta tags are informative and readable.
Alt Tag – This tag is often forgotten today. Search engine spiders cannot read pictures and will just pass them as they crawl a website. It is important to include an alt tag or short “picture” title for all pictures on your website. This will then help your site as it is crawled, and improve your website ranking in the search engines.
meta Robots Tag – This meta tag is still used often today. It tells the search engine spiders to either follow a link through or not to index certain parts of your website. A “no follow” prevents links from being crawled and a “no index” prevents a page from being indexed.
Other Meta Tags – There are other meta tags, but these four meta tags (The Title Tag, The Description Tag, The Alt Tag and The Robot Tag ) are the only ones that are really important today. You should address meta tag optimization the same way you would address optimization of your web page content.
Finance
Lung Cancer – Symptoms & Treatments
Cancer is a class of diseases characterized by out of control cell growth. Lung cancer occurs when this uncontrolled cell growth begins in one or both lungs. The lungs are two large spongy organs located inside the chest cavity. Air is breathed into the trachea and moves down two tubes called bronchi, each going to a lung. Lung cancer occurs most often in adults between the ages of 40 and 70 who have smoked cigarettes for at least 20 years.
Over 1,400 Victorians are diagnosed with every year. Only about 2% of those diagnosed with lung cancer that has spread to other areas of the body are alive five years after the diagnosis, although the survival rates are diagnosed at a very early stage are higher with approximately 49% surviving for five years or longer.
There are different types of lung cancer, depending on which cells are affected. The two main types are:
1. Small cell carcinom
Around 15 per cent are small cell carcinomas. This type of cancer spreads early and shows few early symptoms.
2. Non-small cell carcinoma
These cancers affect the cells that line the main bronchi.
Some lung tumors are metastatic from cancers elsewhere in the body. The lungs are a common site for metastasis. Since lung cancer tends to spread or metastasize very early in its course, it is a very life-threatening cancer and one of the most difficult cancers to treat. While lung cancer can spread to any organ in the body.
Symptoms are varied depending upon where and how widespread the tumor is. Warning signs of lung cancer are not always present or easy to identify. Lung cancer symptoms may take years before appearing, usually after the disease is in an advanced stage.
Below is the following symptoms of lung cancer include:
1. Pain in the chest shoulder or back from coughing
2. A cough that does not go away or gets worse over time
3. Breathlessness and swallowing
4. Recurring pneumonia or chest infections
5. Wheezing or hoarseness may signal blockage
6. Unexplained weight loss
Lung cancer is categorized into stages according to its spread. This helps the doctors to decide on appropriate treatments. The treatments also depend on the type of cancer, age, health status and additional personal characteristics. As there is usually no single treatment for cancer, patients often receive a combination of therapies and palliative care. More than one type of therapy may be prescribed.
Although the diagnostic techniques provided important information, extracting cancer cells and looking at them under a microscope is the only absolute way to diagnose lung cancer. This procedure is called a biopsy. If the biopsy confirms lung cancer, a pathologist will determine whether it is non-small cell or small cell.
Small cell lung cancer has two stages which is:
1. In the limited stage, the tumor exists in one lung and in nearby lymph nodes.
2. In the extensive stage, the tumor has infected the other lung as well as other organs in the body.
For non-small cell lung cancer, these stages are labeled from I to IV. The lower numbers indicate earlier stages where the cancer has spread less:
1. Stage I is when the tumor is found only in one lung and in no lymph nodes.
2. Stage II is when the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes surrounding the infected lung.
3. Stage III is when the cancer has spread to lymph nodes around the trachea, chest wall and diaphragm on the same side as the infected lung.
4. Stage IV is when the cancer has spread to lymph nodes on the other lung or in the neck.
5. Stage IV is when the cancer has spread throughout the rest of the body and other parts of the lungs.
As with most cancers, the results are best if the cancer is diagnosed in its earliest stages. However, some lung cancers aren’t diagnosed until they are quite advanced. Treatment may then be limited to easing the symptoms. Treatment decisions depend on whether SCLC or NSCLC. Treatment options include:
1. Chemotherapy is an anti cancer drugs are given to stop cancer cells from multiplying. This treatment is most effective for small cell carcinoma.
2. Surgery to remove the affected part of the lung or an entire lung. This offers the best chance of cure if the cancer has not spread beyond the lungs.
3. Radiotherapy use of x-rays to target and kill cancer cells. It may be used against some early stage lung cancers and to stop cancer in the lymph nodes from spreading further.
4. Targeted therapy is use of small molecules, often in tablet form that may be used after chemotherapy.
5. Clinical trials is a participation in a clinical trial that investigates the safety and effectiveness of novel drugs may be offered.
Cancers that are closely linked to certain behaviors are the easiest to prevent. If you are a current tobacco user, quitting can still greatly reduce your chances of getting cancer. The most important preventive measure you can take is to quit smoking. Many products such as nicotine gum, nicotine sprays, nicotine inhalers have been successfully used to help people trying to quit smoking.
There are common causes of lung cancer:
1. A person who smokes more than one pack of cigarettes per day has a risk 20-25 times greater than someone who has never smoked.
2. Cigar and pipe smoking increases the risk of lung cancer but not as much as smoking cigarettes.
3. Asbestos fibers are silicate fibers that can persist for a lifetime in lung tissue following exposure to asbestos. The workplace is a common source of exposure to asbestos fibers.
4. Radon gas is a natural chemically inert gas that is a natural decay product of uranium. With an estimated 12% deaths attributable to radon gas.
5. Air pollution from vehicles, industry, and power plants can raise the likelihood of developing lung cancer in exposed individuals
Screening techniques are designed to find cancer at the earliest stage so that the most treatment options are available. This cancer are detected in the late stages of the disease after they have spread and are harder to treat. Possible lung cancer screening tests include analysis of sputum cells, fiberoptic examination of bronchial passages and low-dose spiral CT scans.
Cancer and cancer treatments can make a person feel too tired to exercise. However, studies show that, physical activity can boost the energy levels of a person who has cancer.
Regular exercise improves functioning of the immune system and may increase survival rates in some cases. Aim for five to 20 minutes of moderate intensity exercise on most days of the week. But do not exercise without your doctor’s knowledge and support because inappropriate exercise may be harmful.
Get more information about cancer here, Treatments For Cancer
Finance
Getting Your Venture Lease Approved
Each year venture capitalists fund more than 2,500 start-up companies in the U.S. Many of these companies try to conserve their equity capital by approaching venture-leasing firms to secure equipment financing. By obtaining lease financing, these savvy firms are able to use their equity capital for high-impact activities like recruiting key personnel, product development, and expanding their marketing efforts.
What are the qualities that make some start-ups more attractive than others to venture lessors? Here are ten factors that most venture lessors evaluate to decide which start-ups to finance:
Caliber of the Management Team
Most venture lessors consider the start-up’s management team to be the most critical success factor for the venture. Though it can be challenging to quickly evaluate management talent, there are several qualities that venture lessors consider. They look for experienced managers with high integrity and a proven history of business performance.
Quality of the Venture Capital Sponsors
Another important factor for most venture lessors is the quality of the start-up’s venture capital sponsors. Venture lessors look for experienced venture capitalists with successful investment performance over a number of years. The venture capitalists should also have good reputations for dealing fairly with creditors serving their portfolio companies. Before entering new lease arrangements, most venture lessors verify that the start-ups’ venture capital sponsors are actively supporting them.
Soundness of the Business Plan
Successful start-ups usually have compelling, well-articulated business plans. Lessors look for signs that the start-ups have promising market opportunities, clear and credible projections, and reliable financial statements.
Cash Position /Monthly Burn Rate
A yardstick used by many venture lessors to measure risk is the start-up’s projected cash consumption rate. The ratio of available cash to the start-up’s monthly burn rate is a useful measure. It crudely determines how long the start-up can last before a new equity round is needed. The lessor views a transaction as less risky if the start-up can make full payments during a significant portion of the lease term without raising additional equity. Most lessors look for a ratio that supports at least 9 – 12 months of the start-up’s operation.
Equipment Quality
The quality and intended use of the equipment is an important factor for most venture lessors. Most lessors look for transactions involving equipment that is essential to the start-up’s operation. Additionally, the equipment should have acceptable collateral value and be readily re-marketable in the equipment aftermarket.
Product Prospects and Revenue Track Record
If the start-up is in the development stage and has yet to sell products, venture lessors generally look for products capable of establishing a strong market position. If the start-up’s product is already in distribution, lessors look for strong monthly or quarterly revenue growth. A poor reception of the product in the early stages, when measured against the business plan, can often signal a faulty product launch or faulty product concept.
Valuation History
A valuation history records the share prices of stock sold to investors by the start-up. Unless there is a good explanation, most lessors look for significant share price appreciation over successive offering rounds. The assumption is that the start-up is making steady and significant progress in its development, which will be reflected in rising share values.
Balance Sheet Strength
Venture lessors usually evaluate a start-up’s working capital to ensure that the start-up can make payments when due. Along with an analysis of the start-up’s burn rate, lessors use traditional working capital measures like the current and quick ratios. Lessors also look for other signs of balance sheet strength, such as: low to moderate leverage; positive tangible net worth (inclusive of subordinated debt); and minimum paid-in capital of $7 – $10 million.
Outside Professional Involvement
Most venture lessors view the involvement of reputable and successful outside board members as a positive factor for start-ups. A reputable CPA firm, law firm, institutional partners and/or service providers are also viewed by lessors as positive. These professionals can bring valuable expertise and contacts that can help the new venture to succeed.
Payment Performance
As with more traditional lessees, venture-leasing companies frown upon poor lessee payment histories. Most venture lessors expect lessees to have satisfactory payment histories, unless good explanations can be offered. Like other vendors, satisfactory payment of bills by customers is where the rubber meets the road. Whether the lessee is a start-up or a Fortune 500 company, most lessors view prompt payment as sacrosanct.
While venture lessors use additional factors to make their credit decisions, these ten factors seem to be used universally. Though most of these factors are subjective, they have stood the test of time for venture lessors in making informed and reasonable credit decisions.
