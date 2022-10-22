Computer Security For Your EBiz

Pin 0 Shares

Online computer security is overlooked or minimized by too many Internet businesses. There are numerous security software packages available. Each company offers a multitude of features to keep your business computer safe and secure. So which features are essential? Which ones can’t you do without? Which of these features are already in your business computer? Most vendors sell the basic version of their security software and sell the premium versions (usually with the features that you really need) at a higher price. Is it worth it to pay more for the premium versions of these security programs?

To safeguard your online business computer the following are what you absolutely should have:

1. Anti Virus Software

Having an anti virus system installed in your business computer is a must as it will detect and remove viruses and worms that have gotten into your hard drive. You may accidentally download infected files, receive infected e-mails or have your system compromised after visiting questionable websites. Once installed on your business computer, your anti virus software will need to be updated on a regular basis since new viruses are created every day. Most anti virus software programs automatically update themselves.

2. Personal Firewall

Install a personal firewall on your business computer to keep hackers and malicious programs from infiltrating your computer and accessing your business files. A personal firewall will monitor connections that are coming in to and going out of your computer.

3. Anti Spyware Program

Install anti spyware program in your business computer in order to block or remove spyware and adware programs that have gotten into the computer. Spyware and adware programs are malicious programs with hidden code. They disguise themselves as acceptable files. For instance, rootkit programs are often used by hackers to hide spyware and malware.

4. Wireless Network Monitoring Software

If you use a wireless networking system this piece of software is absolutely essential. It will prevent unauthorized individuals from using up all your bandwidth or invading your wireless network. With wireless network monitoring software you can set up access IDs, passwords and network addresses.

The following are also good for security although it may not be as critical to have the best software available:

1. Anti Phishing/Fraud Defense Software

This security software protects your business computer against phishing and fraud. It stops various online fraud attempts to get your credit card number or bank account number. If you use Internet Explorer or Firefox as your browser, they already have this security feature integrated.

2. Online Identity Protection Software

Online identify protection software protects you from online identity theft. Most of the sites you will use for online purchases already have some type of online identity protection implemented. If you use your credit card or debit card for online purchases, be aware that it comes with online protection in cases of unauthorized purchases.

3. Anti Spam Software

An anti spam software filters e-mails you did not request or e-mails that may contain dangerous files. Web-based e-mail services like Gmail, Hotmail and Yahoo already have spam filters in place. If you mistakenly open an e-mail with a suspicious attachment or links to sites designed to steal your information, the anti spam software will scan the attachment first or disable the links so that you do not accidentally click on them.

4. Pop-Up Blocker

A pop-up blocker prevents malicious scripts in pop-up webpages from executing. Again, Internet Explorer and Firefox already have a pop-up blocker installed.

When you purchase any of these security software packages to protect your eBiz computer, make sure you keep your subscription up to date. Keeping your security software current helps keep your online business computer secure.

Most security software offers similar features and protection capabilities. There is, however, security software that is specifically recommended for online businesses. Most of this security software can be downloaded for free during a trial period before you purchase the full version.

Your business computer can never be 100% safe and secure. You can, however, lower the risk of unauthorized access to it by using security programs and keeping them all current. By doing this, you save yourself time and money.