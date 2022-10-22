News
DeMar DeRozan’s last-second 3 rims out, sealing the Chicago Bulls’ 102-100 loss to the Washington Wizards. 7 takeaways from the defeat.
The Chicago Bulls suffered their first loss of the young season Friday night, falling to the Washington Wizards 102-100 at Capital One Arena.
DeMar DeRozan missed the potential game-winner from the top of the arc in the final seconds, ending the Bulls’ comeback attempt from a 17-point deficit.
The Bulls (1-1) played without Zach LaVine for the second straight game as the All-Star guard manages a lingering left knee injury.
Here are seven takeaways from the game.
1. DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal traded big-time shots.
When DeRozan reentered the game with seven minutes remaining Friday, it felt reminiscent of a fond memory for the Bulls — New Year’s Day, when he dropped a 3-pointer for the second night in a row to win a tightly contested matchup on the same court.
DeRozan delivered his standard magic, scoring 12 points in seven minutes, stealing the ball for a fast-break dunk and hitting tying free throws and jumpers. But the Wizards had an answer in Beal, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to fend off the Bulls’ rally.
Beal and DeRozan traded tying and go-ahead baskets in the final two minutes, with Beal’s bank shot with 7.4 seconds left putting the Wizards ahead. DeRozan’s final attempt — an open 3-pointer from the top of the arc — rimmed out, allowing the Wizards to escape.
“Obviously he made those shots his entire career,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It didn’t go in. But to me this was a game where we struggled to shoot the ball. … And I thought (Nikola Vučević) and DeMar carried us in that first half offensively. It just wasn’t a great offensive night for shooting, but we hung in there.”
2. The Bulls deflated in the second and third quarters.
Despite a confident start from the Bulls, the Wizards grabbed control of the game in the second quarter with a 14-0 run. The scoreless stretch mostly took place while DeRozan was on the bench, highlighting the importance of the All-Star.
Nikola Vučević finally snapped the run with a 3-pointer, and DeRozan helped to jump-start the offense with a vicious dunk on the following play. But the Wizards put together another 9-0 run to start the third quarter, forcing the Bulls to spend the rest of the game chasing the deficit.
“We’ve got to understand that a team is going to go on runs but we can’t let it bleed over to 17 points,” DeRozan said. “That’s just a tough deficit to come back from on the road. Once we realize that it’s a six-point run, we’ve got to eliminate it from there.”
3. Nikola Vučević excelled from the free-throw line.
The first half was a blueprint of how to use the center most effectively — keeping Vučević active off the ball, setting up mismatches through screens and then exploiting to either score near the rim or draw fouls. But the Bulls didn’t sustain that style of play through the second half.
Vučević scored 15 points in the first half but only nine in the second, six of which came off free throws. Drawing fouls off mismatches was a key to Vučević’s production — he went 12-for-12 from the line, a career high.
4. Zach LaVine’s absence was felt.
LaVine missed his second straight game as he manages a lingering left knee injury after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in the offseason. LaVine is expected to start Saturday in the home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers but will continue to sit out a game in any back-to-back in the next month.
Alex Caruso filled in again in the starting lineup, but the guard can’t match LaVine’s offensive production. Caruso scored three points and added an assist and three rebounds, a far cry from LaVine’s 20-plus points per game.
5. Another solid game from Coby White.
White provided double-digit scoring off the bench for the second game in a row, supporting a stagnant Bulls offense with 10 points. On a night when none of the Bulls starters finished with a positive plus-minus, White was one of the most consistent players on the court, ending the game with a plus-17 rating.
Although White made two 3-pointers, he wasn’t reliant on his presence from behind the arc to make a difference. This is exactly who the Bulls need White to be — an energizing presence off the bench who can kick-start the secondary rotation.
6. Bulls toed the line
The Bulls went to the line 33 times while the Wizards had only 11 free-throw attempts. The 27 points the Bulls earned off free throws helped them keep pace despite an otherwise off-kilter night of finishing.
The Bulls shot only 41.8% from the field and 25.9% on 3-pointers, struggling to finish for long stretches that allowed the Wizards to make runs.
7. Patrick Williams was still hesitant.
Williams continued a pattern of hesitancy on both ends of the court.
The third-year forward scored seven points, which was an improvement from his four points in the opener against the Miami Heat.
Williams struggled to handle the defensive assignment against Kyle Kuzma, allowing the forward too much space and at one point falling to the court as he tried and failed to keep up with him around the perimeter. Kuzma scored 26 points to lead the Wizards.
Most concerning for the Bulls was the lack of presence from Williams around the rim — he had only two rebounds, grabbing a lone offensive board in the third quarter.
The Bulls need Williams to score more. But if his shots aren’t falling, Williams needs to at least consistently provide backbone around the rim. If he can’t shore up that part of his game, his place in the starting lineup could be in jeopardy.
Bonnie Blodgett: Houseplants and trees, cycles of life and interconnectedness
Anyone out there who was still wondering when to bring in the houseplants … well, please accept my condolences.
Last week’s reversal of our autumnal heat wave came fast.
Not good news for tropical plants or perennials and annuals in above-ground containers. The ones that were still outside, I mean.
This has been the driest fall in recent history and also the warmest. The two go together, obviously, as climate change is running our weather now.
Global warming says it better, though I still prefer the term greenhouse effect.
It’s harder to ridicule heat-trapping gases than it is to make fun of wimpy numbers like 1.5 degrees overall warming.
As one of our most effective climate deniers, an MIT professor no less, likes to say, humans experience temperature fluctuations far greater than that every single day, so what’s a degree or even 5 degrees over the course of a century?
Numbers have to be big to get our attention, and better they denote dollars than degrees F.
How single-digit numbers on a thermometer matter for living creatures other than ourselves seems to be of no interest to humans at all. Even a hurricane that takes down ancient trees is lamented not for the trees, which are mentioned in news stories only to dramatize the power of 180 mph winds, but for the $11 million yacht that was also smashed to smithereens.
The Cato Institute recently (and very quietly) disbanded its office of climate denial, long supported by the Koch brothers. Climate science being by now irrefutable, the office risked undermining the libertarian think tank’s credibility on other issues, such as the waste of taxpayer dollars that is our federal government.
How I wish our federal government had stayed in business long enough to curb fossil fuel emissions and mindless consumption and the agricultural practices that are destroying our soil, air and water quality. Would that protecting the greater good (this was government’s role when I was a schoolgirl) had done something to address our attention to the Sixth Extinction of species that soon may include us.
I know, this is a gardening column, but sometimes it seems as if in order to stay on topic (in this case, houseplants) I have to give readers an inaccurate picture of what gardening is all about.
What it’s about is stewardship. Ecosystem health. Cycles of life and the interconnectedness of the natural world.
I’ve spent my long career in garden journalism pushing back against the “better living through chemistry” mantra of my baby boom generation. The phrase struck me as hollow even back in the time of Vietnam, and I said as much.
It’s hard knowing that I may as well never have put pen to paper in defense of nature for all the good it did.
It’s also hard to know how to give gardening advice in a time of climate breakdown. I was writing about houseplants. I hesitate to recommend keeping houseplants at all.
Is it selfish and wasteful to keep tropical plants alive indoors by watering them with what comes out of my tap instead of what I collect for them in the summer months from my rain barrel?
I mean, I feel guilty if I leave the water running while brushing my teeth.
I wrote last time about taking down a huge oak tree in the back yard. Instead of bringing it inside with the living plants, I rented a hydraulic splitter and lined the walls of my garage with 16-inch logs stacked two stories high. A neighbor driving by in his black SUV with tinted windows lowered one of them to ask if I was thinking of going into the firewood business.
I smiled and nodded. “Name your price. But they won’t be dry until next year.”
What I was really thinking about was that even though wood doesn’t produce greenhouses gases at near the intensity that oil and coal do, I’m probably just kidding myself when I think heating my house with wood is an ethical choice.
OK, so yeah, it’s better than owning a firepit.
Such decisions wouldn’t be half as hard if more than two people in my friend group, such as it is, were agonizing about such things, too. But my friends are more concerned about inflation, the markets and whether it’s time for that knee replacement.
As I slid the logs through the splitter, marveling at how some human came up with a machine that I could tow behind my Fiat and that made spitting a 100-pound oak log as effortless as running a knife through butter (thank you, fossil fuels!), I saw that most of the logs were etched with the zig-zagging tunnels of carpenter ants.
In fact, some of the tunnels were teeming with live ants once they were split and the tunnels exposed. I drowned these stalwarts by rolling the logs in a pool of water that had collected in the alley, runoff from my neighbor’s irrigation system.
My own tiny lawn is long dormant. I grow other things besides grass these days, mostly trees that were stunning in June but are all drooping stems and withered leaves now, thanks to the drought.
I interviewed an arborist for this column to see if he had a list of trees to recommend that would withstand the rigors of our new climate better than my oak tree had.
Wouldn’t you know that “oak” was at the top of his list of replacement trees!
Others, for what it’s worth, are black walnut, hackberry, maple and the new disease-resistant American elm.
Interestingly, it was the American linden that seemed to hold up best in my yard, maybe because it was shaded by the oak. We’ll see how it likes full sun next year.
Is birch recommended for these times?
Not so much. Again, the Heritage river birch that grows directly under the former oak canopy and was miraculously spared the mayhem of the removal that slashed through branches of most other trees in the vicinity, was probably better off shaded than not.
We’ll see how it well it likes the new onslaught of solar power without an irrigation system to keeps its roots wet.
As I said earlier, heat and dry go together. They are co-conspirators, the heat worsening the effects of drought and vice versa.
Likewise, I think my two Canadian hemlocks have the oaks to thank for their seeming immunity to dry conditions. They both live under oaks. They both are reputedly gluttons for water.
One still has an oak to live under but the other won’t next year. It will be interesting to compare whose languorous branches droop more discernably in the event the drought continues.
(Hemlocks always look as if they’re in a swoon, which is part of their soulful charm and why we think of them as ladies — that is, when we’re not thinking of the death of Socrates.)
Isn’t it more important to keep trees alive given their ability to absorb and store CO2 than to let them die of thirst?
I don’t know. You tell me.
But for now, unlike my neighbors I can’t bring myself to turn on the garden hose just because my rain barrels have gone dry — I should have installed 10 of them instead of five! — especially when I am watering so many houseplants from the indoor tap.
I may as well tell you what I have growing indoors, since that’s what this column was supposed to be about. It’s an interesting list. I’ll go biggest to smallest, with the biggest being the fiddle-leaf ficus I rescued from a friend who thought she’d killed it. Most of my houseplants are far less fancy. White Flower Farm sells “baby fiddleleafs” for $250 (though that does include a stylish container the 12-inch plant comes in).
She had, pretty much. Killed it. But some plants seem to have nine lives. I brought it home and hard-pruned both its canopy and its roots in equal proportion, removing more than half the original tree in the process, and then waited for a miracle.
Sure enough, within a few weeks I noticed some new leaf buds poking through the bark and I knew I’d given the once-magnificent specimen a chance to recover its former glory.
Which it did and then some. Just getting it into the house is a project involving large metal dollies and bungy cords and sheets and ramps and a broom to clean up the mess afterward.
The ficus seems pretty content to be back indoors, where it spends more than half the year, its huge leaves not quite scraping the 12-foot ceilings of my living room because I’ve trained it to grow sideways.
Meaning that the window seat I’m sitting on right now, which occupies a bay window facing south, is shading me from the sun because it (the window seat) has not only a comfy cushion but a new green roof.
Also basking in the ficus’s shade is a shrimp plant (Justicia brandegeeana) that continues to produce flowers despite the relatively low light.
(Plants don’t need sun to flower once the reproductive process is underway, but if I want more flowers I’ll have to make sure the leaves are adequately sun-drenched.)
The shrimp plant’s fake shrimp are actually not flowers anyway but salmon-colored bracts similar to those of other plants in the Acanthus family, of which Justicia is a member in good standing probably on account of those unusual bracts. (The foliage is nothing special.)
A. mollis (common name: Bear’s Breeches) is the family member more familiar to gardeners here on the tundra even though it’s technically hardy only to Zone 7. Why do I keep seeing it in garden centers among the hardy perennials? Again, you tell me. (Hint: it’s not just that its bracts are super cute, though that’s part of it.)
My shrimp plant’s bracts resemble jumbo shrimps to such a striking degree that I am waiting for some rube from South Dakota (I run an Airbnb) to marvel that shrimps (Latin name: Caridea), which he’d always thought were some sort of fish, actually grow on trees and then ask if he can try one and “you don’t happen to have any cocktail sauce, do you, ma’am?”
I promised a list but there isn’t room. Next time.
Election 2022: Ramsey County Attorney
John Choi
- Age: 52
- What qualifies you to hold this position?As County Attorney, I have a legacy of bringing people together to get things done with a focus on innovation, equity, and collaboration. Together with system leaders and impacted communities, we have transformed the way government intervenes in domestic and sexual violence and are working to do the same with shootings and carjackings.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?• Bringing our community & law enforcement together to prioritize our response to violence • Protecting vulnerable victims and ensuring justice for survivors of sexual harm • Building trust with our community & improving the quality of justice for all
- What do you think is the primary role of government?The role of government in our democracy is to serve the people – ‘of the people, by the people, for the people.’ As prosecutors, we take our role as public servants seriously and do everything we can to protect those who are most vulnerable and seek justice for victims by holding people meaningfully accountable for causing harm in our community.
- Website or contact: www.johnchoi.org
The musical Back to the Future travels to Broadway
Great Scott! We have to go to Broadway!
On October 21, it was announced that the Back to the future the musical, which has been running in London’s West End since September 2021, is heading to the United States for a New York tour next summer, according to Deadline.
Based on the classic 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox like Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the show features a soundtrack of original music, as well as songs like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode”, which are featured in the film.
Previews at Manhattan’s Winter Garden Theater begin June 30, 2023 with an official opening set for August 3.
Tony winner and Desperate Housewives star Roger Bart and Hugh Cole will reprise their West End roles as Doc Brown and George McFly, respectively.
The role of Marty was played by actors Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce, but no actor will follow the show from across the pond. It’s unclear who will don Marty’s denim jacket and puffer jacket when the show premieres in New York.
Soucheray: A reminder that it doesn’t have to be this way
When the doorbell rang, I thought it was a delivery. The men and women of cardboard boxes do that, ring the doorbell to announce new cardboard. The doorbell rang again.
Shoot.
I went upstairs and opened the door as a fellow with a walking stick was navigating his departure.
“Hosko!” I said.
For it was none other than Bill Hosko, running for the District 5 seat on the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners. Hosko’s opponent, the incumbent Rafael Ortega, 24 years into his reign — long enough to lord over what has become his fiefdom — has never knocked at my door or the doors of my neighbors. Maybe he has, but door-knocking has become a lost art as elected officials settle into long and rarely challenged careers with little need or energy to cross paths with the people who pay the bills.
We chatted for a few minutes and Hosko, 60, left me his literature. I said I would call him.
Uncharitably, Hosko has been called a perennial candidate. Uncharitable because if not Hosko, then who? With the exception of four years in Illinois during his high school years, he is lifelong St. Paul resident and believes that he can address the negative energy holding the city down as a result of the same people introducing one expensive program after the next with few results.
During the last go-round, Hosko ran for mayor and wore three inches off the bottom of a previous walking stick. He doesn’t know how many miles are on the new stick, but so far, he has walked 75 percent of District 5, Highland Park, Mac-Groveland, West Seventh, Irvine Park, Dayton’s Bluff, from the Mississippi River to Highway 61. District 5 includes downtown, where Hosko, an artist by trade, owns Hosko Gallery and Custom Picture Framing at two locations.
Imagine that, a political aspirant who doesn’t spring from the activist class.
“People have two main concerns,” Hosko said, “crime and taxation. I have tried to have a debate with Ortega about light rail. He hasn’t responded. Light rail is crime-ridden. Fees should be enforced and some of the platforms need to be secured. The people in charge don’t even talk about it. Their egos won’t let them.”
Taxation?
“Stop spending so much money,” Hosko said.
Hosko would try to advance the novel idea of the residents of the county, us, getting back in the game. He would champion, for example, referendums for voters to approve any new spending and tax increases as well as voting on commissioners deciding to award themselves salary increases.
Salary increases for what? Can anybody honestly say that Ramsey County is flourishing like never before? Those salaries are almost $100,000 a year for what is supposed to be a part-time job.
The stick man has plans for Union Depot and the riverfront properties that were demolished without any redevelopment plans agreed to. He also likes stuff and would work to bring back Capitol fireworks and Taste of Minnesota and Grand Old Days and Cinco De Mayo, among other events.
“If you are disheartened with the direction of the city and county,” Hosko said, “it just doesn’t have to be this way.”
No, it doesn’t.
Working Strategies: Modernizing thank-you note etiquette
You just interviewed for a job that you’d really like. Congratulations! That’s good, but don’t stop now. If you want to improve your batting average, it’s time to go for the big play: The summarizing thank-you letter.
I’ve written about this concept before, but that was when most interviews were in-person and the candidate knew where the interviewers were located. In those days, my advice for post-interview correspondence was a two-stepper:
First, handwrite a brief thank you on a note card and mail it within a day of the interview. Second, compose a follow-up letter highlighting relevant skills or conversation points and send it by email, again with a day. The result would be an immediate email encapsulating the meeting and a warm note arriving a few days later, keeping you top of mind.
That’s still a terrific strategy but it won’t work without a valid address for the note card and the certainty that your interviewer will be there to receive mail. Since this is less likely in these days of remote work, the next best idea is to combine the content of the two pieces into one email, still sent within a day of the meeting.
There isn’t an official name for this combined correspondence, but I’m going with “summarizing thank-you note.” That’s descriptive if not catchy, which is all that’s needed. We’ll reserve the real brain power for content and strategy.
Starting with strategy, these basic concepts drive the use of this tool.
1. Etiquette. To thank someone for their time is the most basic of etiquette points. Even if you didn’t care for the interviewer or thought the questions were off-point, thanking them is common courtesy.
2. Differentiation. Following up at all puts you in the top half of interviewees, or even the top 10 percent, depending on which survey you believe. Considering the effort of landing and participating in an interview, sending an email is a pretty easy way to stand out from other candidates.
3. Clarity. In addition to expressing appreciation for the interviewer’s time, the summarizing thank-you has the added feature of providing clarity and/or emphasis for key points. This is an important benefit at any time, but it can be critical if the interview was conducted poorly or by the wrong person. Your follow-up letter lets you recap points in writing that you fear would otherwise go unrecorded or unnoticed.
And now for content. Following the rule of three, here are steps to help you create your summarizing thank-you note.
1. Reflect on the main topics of the meeting. If there was something of evident importance to the interviewer — perhaps a question that was rephrased in various ways, or a point that was reiterated — this might provide content for your note.
2. Review the answers you gave. Do you wish you had elaborated on any of the points you made? Perhaps you left out something important, or remembered key information later.
3. Confirm your strengths or experience for the role. Now that you’ve had this meeting, it should be even more clear what you can contribute or how your background might relate.
Once you have gathered your ideas for the letter, you can start writing. A typical formula would be: Paragraph 1 to say thank you and perhaps something warm about the company; paragraphs 2 and 3 to summarize or elaborate on key points; and the final paragraph to express your continuing / increased interest in the position and desire to move forward in the process.
As an example:
Dear Ms. Jackson:
I very much appreciated our interview on Monday for the Operations role at Jackson Plate Works. The tour was also welcome. The additions to your plant are impressive!
We were discussing my skills in department management, scheduling and overall logistics, all of which will help me make a strong contribution. But I realized later that I hadn’t mentioned the Safety and Compliance certificates I’m completing. This has included coursework that will be relevant to the new plant expansion.
I’ve also learned that my completed certifications could qualify Jackson for reduced workers compensation premiums. I’d be glad to share that information if you’re interested.
Thanks again for the interview. I’m very interested in working with you at Jackson and would like to move forward in your selection process.
Sincerely,
As you can see, this note isn’t overly long but it carries considerably more impact than a simple thank you. Try this after your next interview; you may find it to be a game-changer.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Mike Lupica: The Yankees aren’t just any franchise, and not even making it to the World Series just isn’t good enough
The Yankees get a bite of the apple, literally and figuratively, every year. Since the last time they won the World Series they’ve averaged 93 wins a year, and they’ve made the American League Championship Series four times and once, in 2017, they had two chances to win one game and go back to the Series, but did not.
Sometimes they’re a wild card team and sometimes they win the AL East. They are hell on wheels when they make it to the division round against either the Twins or the Guardians, who play in the JV division of the American League. Now they are in the middle of another league championship series against the Astros, whom they couldn’t beat in this round in ‘17 or two years later.
By any industry standard, and that means the industry of professional sports in this country, the Yankees are a success, both on the field and as a television product and financially. But there is one qualifier here, and it happens to be a huge one:
They’re the Yankees.
They’re the New York Damn Yankees and their standards are supposed to be different, even from the Dodgers, who have won all those NL West titles, nine in 10 years and routinely win 100 games or more, but have one World Series to show for their troubles during this period when they have been this much of an industry success, just not so much at the end of October and into November sometimes.
Yankee fans make fun of the Red Sox, who just finished in last place for the fifth time in the last 11 years and have once again set hair on fire in Red Sox nation. But here is the qualifier, and a huge one, with them:
The Red Sox have won four World Series in the last 19 season to the Yankees’ one. The Red Sox get knocked down, and the owner fires managers and general managers, something Hal Steinbrenner only does as a last resort, but somehow they get back up and every four or five or six years and there is another Duck Boat Parade around Boston.
So Yankee fans have to ask themselves a question. Would they rather root for the most famous baseball team in this world, or would they root for the Red Sox, who changed the Yankee-Red Sox narrative in ‘04 like they were altering the space-time continuum in the “Back to the Future” movies?
The Red Sox have won world titles with Theo Epstein as their general manager, and Ben Cherington, and Dave Dombrowski. But since the Red Sox got out of that 0-3 hole in October of ‘04 and won four straight against the Yankees in the most famous ALCS ever played, in the greatest baseball comeback of them all, the Yankees have won one World Series with their one general manager, Brian Cashman.
But Cashman isn’t working for John Henry. He’s working for Hal. And no matter what happens the rest of the way against the Astros, even if the Yankees don’t come back, Cashman isn’t going anywhere and it’s unlikely that Aaron Boone is, either.
So the question, really, is this:
Is this enough for Yankee fans, being in play in some form or fashion every single year?
The fallback position for the bosses of teams that don’t win is that October is a crapshoot. Billy Beane famously said that. But that is too easy. Does the best team always win? It doesn’t. Can a team get hot and lucky at this time of year and run the table? We’ve seen it happen plenty of times. But sometimes the best team does win. The Red Sox of 2018 were the best team in that team’s history. They won 108 during the regular season and then they went 11-3 in the postseason to win it all.
The Yankees haven’t been the best team in baseball entering the postseason one time since 2009. Not once. You know all the reasons. They didn’t get Justin Verlander in ‘17 and the Astros did. They let the Astros get Gerrit Cole from the Pirates. They didn’t wait for Bryce Harper, who would have been made for the Stadium and the city and went for Giancarlo Stanton instead. Cashman clearly told Steinbrenner that when he finally did get Cole, when he got the first true ace the Yankees have had since CC Sabathia in ‘09, that Cole would be the difference maker, then he wasn’t.
They were going to build a future around kids the way we hear they’re going to build one now around Peraza and Cabrera and Volpe. But Clint Frazier wasn’t the future and neither was Miguel Andujar nor Gary Sanchez, and Gleyber Torres still isn’t a baseball star. Now here they are, caught between now and then, trying to beat an Astros team that might turn out to be better than they are again. And if it turns out the Yankees haven’t built a team good enough to finally get past the Astros, well, what’s been stopping them?
Nobody is writing the Yankees off. It’s not as if Houston dominated them in Games 1 and 2. But if it turns out the Yankees don’t get them this time, then when do they?
Is this enough for Yankees fans, as angry as they are about Cashman and Boone on social media? They do get a bite of the apple, every single year, whether they lose the wild card or lose in the division round or keep going. Would Jets fans like to just be in play every January? Of course they would. So would Giants fans. You tell Knicks fans that they are going to make the postseason 11 out of 14 years, as the Yankees have, and won’t have a losing season for nearly 30, Knicks fans would simply ask where they signed.
Yankee fans want there to be a reckoning about Cashman and Boone if the Yankees fall short of the Fall Classic again, you know they do. There probably won’t be one. And if the Yankees don’t make it past the Astros and there isn’t a reckoning, that means that there is a Yankee fan who is content with the way things are, and that fan is Hal Steinbrenner, though sometimes you wonder how much of a baseball fan he really is.
Last year this is what Steinbrenner said after the Yankees lost their wild card game to the Red Sox at Fenway but gave Boone a new contract anyway:
“As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to be better. Period.”
There isn’t a single franchise in town that wouldn’t sign on for all the winning the Yankees have done, even in this century. But the Yankees aren’t any other franchise in town.
They’re the New York Damn Yankees.
Their fans are tired of waiting until next year.
They want next year to be this week.
BOCHY’S BACK, SWING AND A MISS WITH JOSH AND KNICKS STILL DON’T HAVE A STAR …
As good as the Giants and Jets have been so far, and as much of a surprise as they’ve been, they’re not good enough for trap games yet.
Maybe that’s why the Giants are underdogs against the Jaguars on Sunday.
The good news is that Steve Bannon is going to jail, and when that’s the good news, let’s face it, there really is no bad news.
It is such a good thing for the Texas Rangers and for baseball that Bruce Bochy, one of the best managers of his time, is going to be back in the dugout next season.
By the way?
Bochy is only a year older than Buck.
Are any of these kid shortstops we’ve been hearing so much about going to be as good as Carlos Correa?
Or Corey Seager?
It is always good to go back and remind yourself that the first four seasons of “West Wing,” the ones written by the great Aaron Sorkin, were as good as television has ever been.
And if you don’t want to go all the way back to the beginning, go back and start with the first episode of Season 2.
You just have to ask this question once in a while, and so we’re asking it today about Russell Wilson:
Are we absolutely certain that he’s still right-handed?
My friend Stanton said that watching Josh Donaldson try to hit with runners on base in Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park reminded him of what it was like watching Shaq shoot free throws.
Every time Phil Mickelson runs his mouth about the Blood Money Tour, he sounds like somebody cutting a hostage tape.
Let’s just say that so far Lamar Jackson isn’t exactly delivering like Aaron Judge has on that bet he placed on himself.
Want to have some fun?
Watch the Fox baseball pre-game show, and time how long it takes for Alex Rodriguez or David Ortiz or Frank Thomas to crack each other up.
In a quarterback league, Saquon and Breece Hall sure are giving off some sparks.
And it’s pretty clear already that Sauce Gardner is capable of covering a speeding car.
Nothing has changed with the Knicks between last season and this:
They have everything except a star.
And they sure could use the kind of wingman that all the other good teams in the league seem to have.
Has Kyrie weighed in yet on the Prime Minister of Great Britain stepping down?
I mean, come on, he does know everything about everything.
Are you thinking what I’m thinking about Tom Brady wanting to call an audible on his decision to come back for one more year?
We know one thing for sure about the Giants and Jets, whatever happens the rest of the way:
They are the kings of Green Bay, Wisc.
And if you saw that coming before the season, please send up a flare.
