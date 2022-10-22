Finance
Develop an Internet Home Based Business Using a Powerful Education System
More and more people are leaving their corporate jobs to develop an internet home based business because it offers financial independence, time freedom and a much better quality of life than the corporate grind, especially in today’s economy.
Are you one of those people looking for a legitimate alternative to your corporate job because you’re tired of trading time for money and sacrificing everything you love for a company that under appreciates you?
· Are you tired of feeling guilty because you don’t spend enough time with your family?
· Are you tired of working for a boss you don’t respect?
· Are you tired of working longer and longer hours to stay ahead of the rat race?
· Are you tired of working for a company that under pays you?
· Are you tired of living paycheck to paycheck?
· Are you tired of being in debt up to your eyeballs?
· Are you tired of the empty promises?
I know how you feel.
This was my life for way to many years of my corporate career until I met Jay Kubassek and his group of successful entrepreneurs a little over a year ago. Meeting Jay and his mastermind group of professionals has changed my life significantly.
This group of professionals was able to teach someone like me without any experience in the home based business industry how to build a successful home business and transformed me into a savvy marketer because of some very unique marketing and training techniques they use.
If you want to eliminate the trial & errors of trying to build a home based business on your own, then the best advice I can give to you is find a training and marketing system that allows you to learn at your own pace 24/7, work when you want, where you want and how you want.
That’s the real exciting part about this business the internet never sleeps or calls in sick…
Look for a training and marketing system that offers resources like a 24/7 community forum, weekly live training calls with industry leaders, library with how to video tutorials and a archive with recorded live calls to study at your convenience.
You don’t have to be a computer expert to learn how to develop an internet home based business. I barely knew how to open my email when I got started. If you have two fingers and you can cut & paste, you’re in business. The ongoing training will teach you the rest of what you need to know.
All you need to develop an internet home based business is a computer or access to one, high speed internet service, cell phone service and a marketing plan to begin building your home based business making or replacing your six figure income and living a lifestyle by design.
So, if you are tired of trading time for money and sacrificing everything you love knowing that no matter how hard you work at your corporate job you will never have the financial independence, time freedom or lifestyle of your dreams, then click on any one of my live links below and I would be more than happy to help you, like Jay helped me.
Services of Internet Marketing Agencies
There are many Internet Marketing Agencies across the web. These agencies offer a lot of marketing services in order to achieve high position in search engines and to make their web sites popular in the internet.
Here are some of the services that internet marketing offers:
Pay Per Click Management (PPC)
PPC is a marketing strategy that you can earn money when someone clicks or visits to your web site. Bid for keywords that you think your customers would type in search engine. The higher you bid, the higher your advertisement will be displayed in the list, giving you instant exposure to customers, so bid clear keywords that are commonly searched.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
SEO increases search engine rankings, drive high ranking traffic in the target market, and maximize ROI.
Web Analytics
Web Analytics Improves your web site performance and promote conversation rates with top level user behavior and traffic analysis.
Content Advertising
Content Advertising or Contextual Advertising, maximizes advertising opportunities by making creative and right advertising contents.
Social Media Marketing
This service will help you in managing your business and protecting your brand from other internet marketing competitors.
Video Marketing
Video Marketing helps you more in advertising because videos are very effective in delivering brief and concise information to customers.
Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing works when a company asks a web site to place a banner for the company. The company can pay the web site for the banner.
E-commerce Development
E-commerce assists you in selling your products through internet.
Web Design and Development
Web Design develops your web site’s features because this service offers web site customization and advertising tools, aiming to maximize ROI.
Comparison Shopping and Feed Management
This marketing service enables you to pay attention to your product’s details in order to achieve the best quality product.
Internet Marketing Agencies offer great services to help you in improving your business. Choose the services that suit your marketing plan and make the best of your ability to implement your plan. Indeed, investment is needed, but do not worry because these services will give you profit. Just use these services wisely so that you will earn high Return of Investment.
The Ultimate Wealth Package – Does It Deliver?
“Are You Ready To Make Thousands Of Dollars Every Week. Working Less Than One Hour Per Day.”
With a statement like that, you tend to wonder, does the Ultimate Wealth Package deliver what it says? Or was The Ultimate Wealth Package just another scam that delivered nothing?
I looked hard into this package and listened to customers who had bought The Ultimate Wealth Package.
Let me give first give you an overview of the actual package.
This package is currently the largest package that is offered from the money making packages on the internet. The Ultimate Wealth Package includes 108 bonus items that you can sell on, but were the bonus items any good? Or were they just thrown it to make The Ultimate Wealth Package look bigger and better than it was? These bonus items were actually worth a fair amount, they weren’t worth 100s of dollars, but you could actually sell them on, for a higher price than the actual package itself, surprisingly, but this wasn’t the main thing the package was about, these were just a little part of it.
If you buy The Ultimate Wealth Package, Mark Warren the author is giving away an affiliate website that is designed by one of his web designers and valued at $400, for free, although this could just be a limited offer, who knows, it could of gone by the time you have read this review.
The Ultimate Wealth Package Book
The book itself includes all the different ways you can make money on the internet, this is great if you are a beginner or an advanced user, it is set out to help you make money online.
Does The Ultimate Wealth Package Deliver?
If you are the type of person that can take information in, work with it and understand it, in all honesty, the package does deliver. The techniques proposed for making money online are detailed and set out for you to use, whether you use the pay per click methods, the eBay methods or the affiliate methods, you will make money using this guide. To be honest though, the sales page is trying to sell you something and although I am using these methods to make a substantial income each week, I’d be lying to you if I said I do it spending 2 hours a week on it. I am spending a few hours a day on it, in time as I progress my skills, I should be able to cut this down to a few hours a week, so the original statement is true, in time.
Conclusion
The original statement “Are you ready to make thousands of dollars every week, working less than one hour per day” is partly true, you can do this after a while, the part of The Ultimate Wealth Package to me that is true is the part that says you can earn thousands of dollars a week, this is easily possible, of course, if you take the information in and use it. I have used these methods and put effort into it, if you feel that you can put an hour or two a day into this, then I have confidence that you will make a lot of money online.
I hope this helps you deciding if The Ultimate Wealth Package is the right starting point for you.
Blogging Your Way to Wealth and Fame
Blogging your way to wealth and fame will not happen in an instant. Because it requires the most important ingredient of success and it is called time. It is time that will take you all the way to blogging wealth and fame. Along with direction and compelling unique content without which there can be no success. Blogging your way to wealth and fame starts with your profitable niche. And then the target keywords related to that niche.
This is the most important part of blogging which is why it is also referred to as direction. Without direction you will receive visitors that are not even remotely interested in your content. And that will skyrocket your blog bounce rate. Which is an indication to search engines that audiences do not enjoy your blog.
What is your Profitable Niche?
Your profitable niche is the secret when blogging your way to wealth and fame. It is that one thing you love doing most. If you love that activity enough then you will also have quite some knowledge on the subject. Which is why many a hobby have turned surprisingly profitable. Online success is only imminent when you love what you do. Because when you truly love what you do, then it will be impossible to give up.
What are Target Keywords?
Target keywords are the single words that describe your profitable niche best. And with the Google keyword planner you must research keywords with a high search volume and low competition. Choose the one keyword with the highest search volume and lowest competition. Then make that one keyword the first word of your blog title. Also try to include that single more important keyword within your blog domain name.
Domain and Blog Title?
With the above mentioned target keyword research and your profitable niche. Choose a domain that is not too long and also easily remembered. As should your blog title be. The title however must demonstrate direct relevance to what your blog is about. The blog title must not exceed 60 characters while also counting spaces.
Where must I place the Target Keywords?
Your primary target keyword must be present in your blog domain. And also as the first word of the blog title. But that is just the one primary keyword you want your blog to rank for. You should have several target keywords. You can place more than one target keyword in the blog title providing it is within context. Your blog title is also known as the h1 header.
And like a chain reaction the blog title should be the first words starting the blog meta description. See how that primary target keyword remain a constant, as the first word? But why is that?
Because that is how you tell search engine spiders or crawlers exactly what your blog is about. And in doing that you simplify the indexing technicalities and ultimately boost the blog ranking capability.
There is also the h2 header or also known as the blog post title. So the keywords you wish to target with the content must be present in the blog post title. But with the blog post you also want to pay attention to things like writing. The presence of transition words and preferable absence of passive voice writing.
Furthermore there are image alt tags like with featured images. And these alt tags must also contain the keywords. This way even your features images can be indexed and serve as an internal link. Professional SEO requires a lot of attention. Which is why the majority of professional blogging rock stars (so to speak) all use the Yoast SEO plugin (over 7 million users).
How many words must a Blog Post and Page Contain?
Providing the content is populated with the target keywords and search phrases. It is recommended that content be no less than 1000 – 2000 words. And this goes for both blog pages and posts.
But how often should you come up with this much Compelling Useful Content?
In my opinion. Take your time and work on a post or page so compelling and useful that it cannot be ignored. At least one high quality outstanding post per month. This will require a lot of research because compelling content is something that cannot be found elsewhere online. Offer a proven solution to a common identified need within your niche. And do this with every post and page. Because that is how you get recognised as a professional.
But how will I actually Make Money?
Simple. With a high quality blog you will receive a lot of targeted visitors and also gain subscribers for your email list. Having your own blog and email list is where you promote affiliate products. This is easily obtained by creating a free affiliate membership with ClickBank. Which is the one of the largest digital sales platform online with over 300k products to choose from.
But affiliate marketing and ClickBank is an entire discussion on its own. And a rather large discussion because there is a lot of misdirection on this method. Always remember, there is no such thing as instant fame and fortune. Success requires hard work be it online or otherwise.
Latinas and Science
It is tough to be a scientist and a Latina at the same time. People can never correctly guess what I do for a living. If I tell them I have my own business, they assume I run a restaurant. The truth is that I can’t cook, but I own and have run an engineering applications firm since the early 80’s.
I constantly battle people’s preconceived notions about what a successful Latina does or looks like. Many people think Latina and they think of Jennifer Lopez. Sorry, I don’t look or sing like her. Early in life, my mother told me, “Honey, study math.” You see, I could not sing, but I was excellent in math and sciences. So I followed her advice.
I started college when I was 16 years old, on a full scholarship, and graduated with honors with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico. The biggest challenge I faced was being a young woman in a predominantly male field. Mind you, only 10% of our class was female. Several professors were downright hostile about having women in their classes. One of them was known for saying, “Women belong at home, and should be kept barefoot and pregnant.” That was 1972. However, I did not let their prejudice stop me from pursuing my studies. Instead, I became president of the school’s chapter of the Society of Women Engineers, and created programs to highlight the positive roles of women in engineering.
I also took advantage of having so many males in my class – I met my husband Germán, another chemical engineering student, the first day of college and we have been together ever since.
When I go around speaking to younger women and they ask me if I am happy with my career choices, I tell them the following:
• An engineering degree opens up many career options. With my degree in hand, my first assignment was doing computer simulations for the then-largest company in the world, Exxon Corporation. Several years later, my engineering degree caught the attention of the Governor of New Jersey, Thomas Kean, and he personally interviewed me for the position of Director of the NJ Division of Small Business in the late 80’s. I became the highest Hispanic in his administration.
• In a recent Charlotte Observer article titled “A bidding war for engineers,” the columnist wrote that “Even though the economy is cooling, engineers are in high demand, and the competition to hire them has grown fierce….But with graduation rates down 20 percent over the past two decades, there aren’t enough to go around.” Because of the limited supply, engineers will be needed in droves for years to come.
• An engineering education taught me best how to learn on my own. Among other subjects, I have taught myself finance and investment strategies – thus staying competitive in business.
I also explain to young women why people can never guess my profession: There are very few of us! The census data indicates that 4% of all the science and technology professionals in the country are Hispanic, and that number includes both men and women. In 2003, according to the National Science Foundation, Latinas represented only 1% of all employed scientists and engineers.
But we need more. Everywhere I go, I praise the values of a career in science, technology, math and engineering. And I can see the results of this preaching in our daughters. My oldest graduated with honors from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) with a Mechanical Engineering degree and now works at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She speaks four languages, has travelled extensively and has won robotics competitions in the U.S. and Europe. My youngest is studying Chemistry and Forensic Sciences at the University of the Sciences (USP) in Philadelphia. She was one of the top 20 students in her high school class and is also an accomplished pianist and artist.
They both serve as a reminder that any woman with the right support, role models, and opportunities can shatter stereotypes, make an impact, and transform the world of science as we know it today.
Sell My House – How To Sell My Home Fast – FSBO
Here is the truth about selling your home FSBO. Indeed you can save money from other traditional selling solutions but selling your home on you own is not for everyone and should not be used in every situation. Below you will find the basic steps in selling your home by yourself.
Selling You Home Steps: Attend Your Local FSBO Seminar: In every major metro city there are FSBO companies that operate the local FSBO advertising market. These companies can be helpful but in my experiences they give you vague information and charge you for everything. FSBO seminars are not for everyone and will cost a few dollars, usually between $25-$45 per person. It is a 30-60 minute presentation by a FSBO company employee on how to sell your home. Most of the presentation is directed on how their company can help you and the products/services they provide. If you want to save some time and a little money do your own research or finish reading this post and you will know all the steps involved in selling your home on your own.
Determine Market Value: For this step I am a firm believer you should spend a little time or money. It is not as easy as driving through your neighborhood and seeing what your neighbors home is selling for. Determining market value is much more complex and should be done very carefully. Market value of your home should consider all the details about your home including but not limited to; square footage (above grade and below grade square footage have different values), floor plan, upgrades, neighborhood, school districts, curb appeal, surrounding amenities, age of home…and the list goes on. Because this is a very important task I recommend to avenues in determining the market value of you home.
Use a Real Estate Agent: If you have already made up your mind that you will be selling your home FSBO I would recommend not wasting a realtors time and taking advantage of their resources. Realtors work hard and I’m sure you would not like it if someone asked you to work for free. If you are open to the possibility of listing your home with a realtor then I would suggest asking a local realtor for a listing presentation. Real estate agents have some massive advantages over us when determining market value of a home. For one, real estate agents are in the business of selling homes. The do not get a pay check unless their listings sell. They also have access to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). This is a database that contains all the homes currently on the market and all the recently sold homes. If you are open to the possibility of listing your home with a real estate agent ask one to give you a listing presentation. Their presentation should include the market value of your home. They will also explain their services they offer. If after the listing presentation you like the idea of using them for their services, then great. Hire them and let them take over the work. If after the listing presentation you still want to sell your home FSBO, well now to you know the market value of your home.
Have An Appraisal: I recommend hiring a professional home appraiser and having your home appraised. This appraisal will cost you between $200-400 depending on your location and your home, but it is worth every penny. Besides you will have to pay for an appraisal anyway when you get an offer on you home. Note that you can not always use your initial appraisal as the appraisal needed when you get an offer. It is law that the buyers lender order the appraisal so they know it is legit. If the appraisal company you used is also used by your buyers lender then you can use the same appraisal. An appraisal is a report that will give you your home value and include a minimum of three comparable properties in your area. These comparables are the homes the appraiser used to determine your homes market value. I always get an appraisal for the homes I sell. Then I market my homes a little below appraisal and I have proof of my claim.
Get a Home Inspection: I think it is always best to get a home inspection before actually marketing your home. A home inspection will cost you between $200-450 depending on the size of your home. A licensed home inspector will check everything in your home from the electrical outlets on the walls to the crawlspace. I always get a home inspection before I market my properties so I can see what items I need to fix. Some times there is a not so good surprise like moisture in your attic or things you may have not been consistent on like having your HVAC serviced on a regular basis. Once you get your home inspection back (2-5 days after the home inspector is complete), fix as many of the items as you can. This will ensure a clean home inspection when your buyer has your home inspected.
Set Your Selling Price: Depending on the condition of your home, the current market value, and your selling situation you should now set your selling price. Don’t forget to take into account selling fees; typically 1.5% closing fees, appraisal fees, negotiation room, and realtor fees. Why realtor fees you ask. Because sellers pay realtors and buyer do not you can expect your buyer will most likely be represented by a realtor. Depending on your location in the US typical realtor fees are 3% of selling price.
Stage Your Home: There is an art to staging a home and many people have professional jobs just staging home for sale. If you list your home with a good realtor they will help you with this task. If you are selling you home by yourself then your main task will be to clean, clean, clean. Also use some of the tips from the pros like removing all family photos around the house. This helps potential home buyer see their family living in the home. Don’t forget to move your staging outside the home and into the front and back yard. Put new bark in the flower beds, plant some fresh vibrant colored flowers, trim the bushes growing above the front windows, and basically give your home some great curb appeal.
Market Your Property: Now that your home is in great condition and will impress the masses it is time to spend a little money and get the word out that you are selling your home. In my opinion this is where many FSBO’s hit a brick wall. Marketing is the most important step in selling your home. Some people would say sale price but I am a firm believer that marketing is much more important. If you have a great sale price and no one knows your home is for sale, you will not receive one offer. There are many ways you can market you home for sale. Marketing is much to large of a subject to describe in detail so I will list a few, just remember don’t be stingy when using your money for marketing. I would suggest budgeting a minimum of 2% of your selling price for marketing. Some great avenues to get the word out that your home is for sale; signs, classified adds, bulletin boards, community magazines, Internet, and don’t forget the never absent home flyer.
Show Your Home To Potential Buyers: This is the part many home owner don’t like doing. After you have spend many hours and a great sum of money getting your home ready to sell now you have to show your property to potential home buyers. Receiving phone calls, scheduling viewings, answering the same questions over and over to potential buyers, talking with unmotivated people, and listening to complaints about your home are just a few of the tasks you will be faced with. This is also the test for your previous work. If you set your selling price well and have good marketing your phone will ring.
Receive Offers: If your buyer is represented by a realtor then you will not have to worry much about how the paperwork is completed. The buyers realtor will ask where and when to deliver the offers and you will receive them. You will need to read through the offer and understand the agreement/contract completely before being able to make a decision. If your buyer does not have a realtor you will have to help them put the offer together and walk them through the paperwork. You can also receive offers from local real estate investors like ExpertHomeOffers.com for free.
Counter Offer or Accept: Depending on the offer you received from your potential home buyer you will need to counter offer or accept their offer. In a high buyers market it is typical to receive 3% lower than your asking price. Once an agreed upon price and terms is on paper and signed by both parties it is time for some more work.
More Paperwork: It is federal and State law to have a Seller Disclosure Form and a Lead Base Paint Disclosure form completed for all transactions.
Title & Escrow: Contact your local title and escrow company and get your home scheduled to close. A title company will check for liens on title and organize the closing. Fees for title and escrow vary depending on your home location and your relationship with your title agent.
Fix Buyer Requests: Once your buyer has completed their home inspection you can bet they will have a few items they will ask to be fixed/completed before the close date. Because you previously had a home inspection completed there should be no big surprises on the buyers home inspection report.
Close and Receive Your Check: Well the process is almost over. Many times there are hick-ups with closings. It could be your buyer does not qualify to purchase your home and can not get financing, then you have to start the process all over again. Or you could be one of the lucky ones and have a smooth transaction from start to finish. If the closing does proceed as planned you can expect to receive your proceeds from closing in 1-3 business days after closing. Congratulations! you have just sold your home.
Summary of Cost:
- Attend Local FSBO Seminar: $90
- Determine Market Value (Appraisal) : $300-$400
- Home Inspection : $200-$450
- Fixing Inspection Issues : $500-$3000
- Staging Home : $150-$1000
- Marketing Property : 2% Sale Price
- Buyer Discount : 3% of sale price
- Buyer Realtor Fee : 3% of sale price
- Closing Cost: 1.5% of sale price
Assuming a $100,000 sale price the typical cost to sell a home FSBO would be between $10,650 and $14,440. This is definitely not cheep and this money does not include your time and effort, particularly the money you could have made while at work and not dealing with the sale of your home. As you can see selling your home on your own can be quite a challenge, take valuable time away from other tasks like family or work, and cost a substantial amount of money. For this reason real estate agents and professional home buyers exist. Many people hire a real estate agent to help them through the gigantic task of selling their home. Even with a real estate agent the task of selling your home can be daunting. This is why selling your home to a real estate investor can make a great deal of sense. When you sell your home to a real estate investor you do not have to worry about any of the details and usually don’t have to worry about the condition of your home. You can contact a real estate investor like http://www.ExpertHomeOffers.com and within 48 hours have a signed offer on your home. If you really need to close fast because of your selling situation some real estate investors can pay cash and close on your home within days. No fixing up your home, no dealing with non-motivated buyers, no worrying about your buyer getting financing to close, and the list goes on.
Importance of Picking the Best Reverse Cell Phone Number Lookup Directory
There are different reasons why many persons desire to conduct a reverse cell phone number search. It is important to say that by making use of the appropriate directories, you can easily get much information about cell phone numbers and those that owns them. You may not have known the fact that many great companies make use of the reverse cell phone number search services to get the adequate information they desire for more business propagations.
The reason for wanting to check up mobile phone numbers varies from one individual or company to another. It may be because one desires to know a certain prank caller, or the details of a missed call, or to locate a certain partner or even old friend. The reason may also include researching certain numbers that are suspicious e.t.c. Irrespective of the reason you have, you will get the services you desire if you settle for the best firms in the industry.
Once you opt for the best reverse mobile phone number search service provider, you would be sure of getting as much necessary information as possible from any cell phone number of your choice without hassles. You may be surprised to get information such as the mobile phone owner’s name, his or her exact location, the network provider, connection status and even the cell phone owner’s physical address. It is also interesting to note that when you make use of the proper reverse cell phone number search company, you wouldn’t be doing anything against the law because the entire process is quite legal and the police and other law enforcement officials know about it too.
Many companies had effectively used reverse mobile phone number search service to get valuable information about some persons they want to do business with or those they want to employ. This would enable them to get the first information and valuable tips about such persons or enterprises. You can do the same by simply aligning with any of the reliable reverse cell phone number service providers because they normally have many millions or billions or numbers that you can easily check up within few minutes.
For you to get the best service, it is very important that you sign up with the best reverse mobile phone number service companies because they are the ones that continually update their cell phone databases and would readily give you the current information whenever you call on them. They are so reliable that sometimes you may be wondering how they manage to get the kind of detailed and confidential information they usually provide about various cell phone users and owners.
Ensuring that you the best company is very essential because that is the only way to be sure that you are getting the accurate and current details about your reverse cell phone search needs. You may want to know that many pretenders are in the industry so it behooves you to align with only the best reverse cell phone number search service firms.
