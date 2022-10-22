Finance
Disaster Recovery
Risk is an associated factor with any type of business. The analysis of risk and the impact of business analysis are likely to face identifiable risks in the primary operational functions. Further more, the prospective influence, the risks as well as the costs essential in preventing the damages, and the time required to recover any disaster is always established. The selection and evaluation of using a typical strategy is based and the way it is employed. Selection of any strategy involves focusing on the principal risk areas and on selecting the appropriate strategy to use. The main aim during the period of disaster is to maintain the continuity of business and focus towards quick recovery of key business functions and alleviation of damages.
Significance
Organizations and companies correlate permanence and disaster recovery solely with IT and the way they do the work. In this confusion they commonly miss other essential areas that could exhibit serious impact on their business. Some of the common areas that are essential to be focused for strategy selection and development would be regarding facilities, employees, billing, power, customer service and customer relationship. All these areas should also be covered based on cost, profitability and recovery time.
However, recovery that is related to employees is the most ignored area of strategy selection. Simple methods such as contacting the employees on their personal phones and ascertaining that they are receiving all the facilities are totally ignored. Communicating keeps them informed and this would make significant tools in disaster recovery and permanence owing to motivation.
Disaster Recovery
There are disaster recoveries on demand service available to recover telecommunication of a particular area affected by disaster. Telecommunication is one of the vital essentialities of your business as well as for government customers attending the disaster in the impacted area and the remaining parts of the country. The managers in charge of business continuity are responsible for telecommunications to have immediate access to route calls.
Fixing up telecommunication services is the foremost step to recovery. Voice communications are vital in disaster management than an email or any other means of messaging. Live conversations are effective, immediate, convey the human emotion and are delivered in real time. The working system of your phone determines your business. You company’s telecommunication voice circuits are prone to disasters. Keeping yourself aware of the types of disasters affecting telecommunications within your company limits will reduce your exposure. Ensure if your company has a telecommunication data as well as voice disaster recovery plan in working condition and is ready for implementation if any disaster occurs.
Essentials of recovery plans
Companies spend on disaster plans but their voice lines are disregarded. If your voice lines are affected, the customer support and within the company communication gets into a serious disaster. As phones are essential for your business risking it by not possessing a disaster recovery plan is critical. A disaster recovery plan protects you 24/7 during natural disasters such as hurricane or snowstorms and also from localized disasters such as power outages, fires, downed trees, or accidentally your cable gets cut off. In fact, it is observed that localized disasters affect the business more as your clients are unaware of your problem. So businesses should plan to avert any disaster interrupting their functions. Even during the worst disaster your phone recovery should possess features such as
- Provide employee information
- Availability 24×7 hours to your customers
- Receive voice mail with email notification
- Receive fax and voice communications.
However, your voice recovery plan should
- Evaluate impacts and risks
- Categorize the technology required to recover the critical functions
- Explain the recovery strategy; provide evidence and test of the recovery plan.
Finance
10 Ways to Treat PCOS Infertility Naturally
PCOS – What is it?
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome aka Polycystic Ovarian Disease manifests in multiple cysts covering the ovaries, filled with immature follicles (eggs) accompanied by hormonal abnormalities and irregularities in ovulation and menstruation. This is a metabolic condition associated with insulin resistance and glucose intolerance.
What are the symptoms?
Common symptoms are failure to ovulate, acne, obesity, menstrual irregularities and hirsutism (hair growth on skin). Severe cases manifest with all of the symptoms while mild and moderate cases only have some.
How does PCOS lead to Infertility?
Infertility is caused by the inability to ovulate due to excess production of androgens (testosterone) and insufficient oestrogen and progesterone production by the ovary. Due to an insufficient amount of FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) androgens cannot be converted to oestrogen, and follicles can not mature and ovulate.
How to treat PCOS Naturally?
Studies have found that the majority of cases of infertility due to ovulatory disorders may be prevented with dietary and lifestyle modifications. Therefore that’s where you should start. There are several key factors that play a role in PCOS. Depending on which one is most characteristic for you will determine the first line of treatment.
1. Balancing Insulin
Insulin resistance has been found to contribute to excess production of androgens by the ovaries. Insulin resistance goes hand in hand with obesity or being overweight especially around the middle (visceral fat = fat around the organs). However insulin resistance can also be found among people who are not obese or overweight. If you are overweight and have PCOS it is advisable that that you loose weight and correct insulin resistance.
Insulin resistance means that the cells are not reacting to insulin when it knocks with a new batch of glucose. This is usually due to saturation of insulin at the receptor sites of the cells from a diet high in refined and simple carbohydrates. This leads to excess glucose in the blood stream and not enough in the cells. This in turn leads to fatigue and lethargy and increased risk of bacterial infections (due to excess glucose outside the cells) and diabetes.
2. Addressing Testosterone & Promoting Ovulation and Menstruation
Excess androgens (testosterone) stem from too much LH (lutenizing hormone) being produced by the body over FSH (follicle stimulating hormone). This in turn results in immature eggs which never reach the ovulation stage and end up forming small cysts on the ovaries. A type of estrogen can be converted to testosterone in fat tissue which is another reason for making sure you loose weight if you are overweight. Normalizing your hormones and getting your body to produce sufficient amount of hormones to ovulate and maintain pregnancy is the key and the end result of all the treatment strategies for PCOS.
What to do?
1. Avoid coffee, alcohol, soft drinks, sugar and juices containing sugar, refined carbs (white bread, biscuits, chocolate, lollies etc…).
2. Eat small protein rich meals every 3 hours to balance your blood sugar.
3. Exercise regularly – cardio and weights (the more muscles you have the more fat you’ll burn).
4. Add cinnamon to your cooking. It has been found to improve insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS. Porridge is a great way to get some cinnamon into your diet as well as apples baked in the oven sprinkled with some cinnamon and crushed nuts.
5. Minimize your intake of dairy and animal products (even if they are organic) altogether. This is due to the high content of hormones, pesticides and herbicides which are known endocrine disruptors (they play havoc with your hormones and this can lead to anovulation). Vegetarian diets and diets rich in fibre have been shown to be very beneficial in conditions where hormonal balance is disturbed such as PCOS. Even though the animal was not given synthetic hormones it produced its own hormones which will still be reflected in the dairy or meat.
6. Excess androgen production has been shown to favorably react to intake of licorice so include some fresh licorice from an organic store.
7. Eat more: adzuki beans, basil, cayenne, chestnut, chives, eggplant, garlic, ginger, kohlrabi, leek, nutmeg, pepper, rice, rosemary, spearmint and turmeric.
8. Reduce stress with yoga, mediation, breathing exercises, 8 hours of sleep, regular exercise, lavender, lemon balm and chamomile tea.
9. See a naturopath or a herbalist as many herbal treatments have been shown to address PCOS successfully.
10. Take a good quality multivitamin and fish oil.
Copyright 2009 Iva Keene and Natural Fertility Prescription
Finance
Compare Car Rental Companies
Many individuals and families plan their business trips or vacations intricately so as to make every moment of the tour enjoyable. These tours are planned well in advance in order to avoid any last minute hitches. Information related to their travel, hotel accommodation, local sightseeing and local conveyance are gathered from the Internet or from travel agents. Of the many arrangements to be made for a trip, whether business or leisure, securing a car rental is an important consideration.
Upon reaching their destination, travelers are advised to search information related to the various car rental companies in the city. Local newspapers and telephone directories are good sources of information for this purpose. After assimilating a list of various car rental companies, they should compare the services and prices being offered before taking a decision. In the United States, there are many popular car rental companies, some of them offering their services, nationwide. Alamo is one such company, which offers cabs on weekly rental basis in the price range of $189 to $249 depending on the type of car being rented.
With some car rental companies, customers can pre-pay and save 15% on weekday and weekend rentals. Most car rental companies provide a wide variety of services including flexible fuel and coverage options and 24-hour emergency roadside assistance. There are special rates for companies planning conferences, conventions and those requiring 11 or more cars at a time. Rental cars are also available for American citizens planning trips abroad.
Thrifty Car Rent is a car rental company that provides rental cars in both airport and local car rental markets. Through corporately owned and franchised shops, the company manages car rental services in more than 1,100 locations in 64 regions.
Customers with a valid driver license and a credit card in their name will find it easier to rent a car. The age requirement for a person to rent a car from these companies is typically 25 years. Younger customers can also rent cars but might be required to pay extra charges or have someone co-sign for the car, as well.
Finance
Is There A Better Alternative To Pet Insurance?
If your home is like 72.9 million others in the U.S., it is home to at least one pet. According to the 2011-2012 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 62 percent of households in the U.S. have at least one pet. It’s not hard to imagine why. Pets, whether furred, hoofed or winged, bring so much to our lives. But, along with unconditional love and unquestioning devotion, they can also bring significant vet bills. In fact, the APPA (American Pet Products Association) estimates that U.S. pet owners will spend $14.1 billion on veterinary care in 2011.
Some pet owners opt for pet insurance as a method of reducing the costs of routine and emergency vet visits. However, Consumer Reports recently published a review of several pet insurance plans. The review was not favorable. Their basic conclusion: “Pet insurance is rarely worth the price… Only in uncommon cases, when a pet required very expensive care, would the coverage have more than paid for itself.”
Here are a couple of reasons why a pet insurance plan may not be your best option to save on your pet’s healthcare costs.
1. Lack of Coverage
Most pet insurance companies promise to cover 70 to 90 percent of your pet’s veterinary costs. However, these companies have adopted much of the fine print that the large human health insurers use: cumbersome claims processing, deductibles, per-visit reimbursement limits and per-incident limits. They may also deny coverage for many common conditions, including those deemed “inherent to the breed” and “pre-existing” conditions. As a result, their insurance rarely covers more than 50 percent of a pet’s annual medical costs. And since they charge $400-$1100 for a policy, the insurance typically costs the average pet owner far more than it saves.
2. Poor Return on Investment
In the aforementioned Consumer Reports review, they analyzed the lifetime vet bills of Roxy, a 10-year-old beagle in Dobbs Ferry, NY. Costs were totaled for nine different pet insurance policies, calculating how much would be paid out in reimbursements. Over Roxy’s 10 years, none of the policies Consumer Reports evaluated would have paid out more than the cost of the plan. Even when treatments for several hypothetical serious ailments were added in, the average policy would only have saved Roxy’s family $65 over her lifetime.
Consumer Reports concludes: “We believe most pet owners will be better off passing up pet insurance.”
So what should pet owners do to help cover rising vet costs? Here are a few alternatives to help:
1. Financial Assistance
There are a number of financial assistance programs financed by grants and private donations. While each one has different guidelines and requirements, your local shelter is a good place to start. Many shelters have updated listings and information on financing opportunities.
2. Veterinary Discount Plans
Veterinary discount plans provide discounts on services at participating veterinarians, immediately reducing the amount you have to spend on routine and emergency care. In Consumer Reports hypothetical case of Roxy, the largest veterinary discount plan showed Roxy’s family saving almost $2,500.
3. Start a Pet Savings Plan
Open a savings account with a high interest yield that you can use an emergency fund. If you put away just $25 a month for 4-5 years, the compounded sum will cover almost any procedure.
Be creative! Mix a Pet Savings Plan with a Veterinary Discount Plan and Financial Assistance plan. Now that’s something to crow (meow, bark or chirp) about!
Finance
Hard to Find Phone Numbers – Computer and Internet Retailer
This alphabetical list contains a lot of hard to find phone numbers of Computer and Internet Related stuff. This is a basic rough list which I’ll try to update periodically. It’s not perfect as I’m sure I left plenty of companies out and all the phone numbers are US phone numbers with the exception of TuCows, which is a Canadian number and Logitech’s remote control number (They rule!). You may need to put a “1” in front of the Toll Free numbers where applicable. I tried to give customer service contact numbers as much as possible and used the latest phone numbers I could find:
Acer (for notebooks) 800-816-2237 (for Aspire) 800-938-2237
Amazon Support 866-216-1072
Amazon MP3 Support 888-802-3083
Amazon Associates 701-787-9740
AOL:
USA & Canada: 800-827-3338
High Speed Broadband Support: 888-849-3200
Billing: 888-265-8003
Cancellation: 888-265-8008
Apple 800-APL-CARE
ATI 905-882-2626
Buy.Com – 800-800-0800
Canon 800-OK-CANON
CNET 1-800-616-CNET
Compaq (Part of HP) 800-652-6672
Dell 1-800-624-9896
Ebay 800-322-9266 888-749-3229
ESET (NOD 32) Technical 619-876-5400, press 3 Toll Free. 866-343-ESET 3738
EPSON (Dot Matrix Printers) 562-276-4350 (Laserjet Printers) 562-276-4382
Gateway 800-846-2301
Godaddy 480-505-8877
Google Headquarters 650-253-0000
Google Ann Arbor 734-332-6500
Google Atlanta 404-487-9000
Google Boulder 303-245-0086
Google Cambridge 617-575-1300
Google Chicago 312-840-4100
Google Coppell 214-451-4000
Google Dallas 214-559-5400
Google Denver 303-524-1123
Google Detroit 248-593-4000
Google Irvine 949-794-1600
Google Kirkland 425-739-5600
Google New York 212-565-0000
Google Phoenix 480-384-1000
Google Pittsburgh 412- 297-5400
Google San Francisco 415-736-0000
Google Santa Monica 310-460-4000
Google Seattle 206-876-1500 206-876-1800
Google Washington DC 202-346-110
HP (Hewlett-Packard owns Compaq) 800-474-6836
IBM 800-IBM-SERV
Linksys 800-326-7114
Logitech:
Corporate 510-795-8500
Billing 888-863-8312
Consumer Sales 800-231-7717
Online Orders 800-884-9480
Remote Controls (Canada) 1-905-273-4571 Main
Memory Store 877-ADD-RAM9
Micron 877-894-5693
Microsoft 425-882-8080 866-234-6020 800-Microsoft
Microsoft Product Support 800-360-7561
MSN 800-386-5550
NEC (Except as listed) 1-800-632-4525 (Floppy Hard & Optical Drives) 800-632-4650 (Monitors) 800-632-4662 (Printers) 800-632-4650
Nero Software (818) 956-7551
Netflix:
Corporate 408-540-3700
Customer Service 800-585-8131
Customer Service 888-638-3549
Customer Service 800-279-5688
Customer Service 800-715-2120
Netgear 888-NETGEAR
Nintendo 425-882-2040
(ESET) NOD 32 Technical 619-876-5400, press 3 Toll Free. 866-343-ESET 3738
Norton Anti-Virus 408-517-8000
Paypal 888-221-1161
PC Tools (Registry Mechanic & Spyware Doctor) 800-764-5783
Registry Mechanic 800-764-5783
Sony (PC Support) 888-476-6972 (Monitors) 866-357-7669 (Handhelds) 877-760-SONY
Spyware Doctor 800-764-5783
Symantic (Norton Anti-Virus) 408-517-8000
3Com 847-262-0070
Toshiba (PC Support) 800-457-7777 (PDAs) 800-949-7993
TuCows (Canada) 416-535-0123
Yahoo 408 349-3300 866 562-7219 408-349-1572
Finance
Why Hire A Car Accident Lawyer In Claiming Your Car Accident Compensation?
Car is one of the most valuable mode of transportation in every part of the world. In the United Kingdom, almost 80% of the citizens own a car. The convenient of having your own car is undoubtedly explicable. Cars made someone’s way of living speed-fast. One does not have to worry in catching the last trip of a bus or train.
Sadly, in based on the data taken from the Department for Transport almost 97% of the road accidents in the UK in the year 2009 was involved in the car accident. And a great percentage of these accidents are due to the negligence of the driver. Fatalities and severe injuries was recorded as a result of this road traffic accident. Al lot of people suffered from injuries due to the car accident they have involved with. Others have some losses too. Some have lose their job as they were not able to come back to their normal life after the occurrence of the fateful day.
As mentioned above, car accidents are primarily caused of the carelessness of some drivers. In the situation, if you prove that it is somebody’s fault you may be entitled for a compensation claim. The aftermath of the accident have caused some victims either physical or psychological injuries.
It is advisable to hire a car accident lawyer to help you process for your compensation claim in order fro you to ensure that you get your claims the fastest possible and the amount you truly deserve. Lawyers of this kind usually are the ones who have a wide knowledge on the matters regarding this type of cases. They can explain to you thoroughly all the things you need to know for your claim.
Every car accident is unique, therefore you need to have a specialist who would work for your case. There are great numbers of car accident lawyer who works for a no win no fee basis, as well. This would help you if you have problems in paying for the legal service fee the the lawyer. In no win no fee agreement, the client is not liable for the service fee of the car accident lawyer he/she had hired. Wherein, the losing party will be paying for his/her legal fee. Likewise, if you lose in the case you need not pay your lawyer.
Hiring a good car accident lawyer will guarantee your win in claiming your compensation for the lose or damages caused by your accident. He/She will surely work hard for your case since you are in a no win no fee agreement. He/She will ensure that both of you would win in order for you to have your compensation at the same he could get his/her service pay.
Finance
Key Points to Consider When Shopping for Business and Commercial Auto Insurance
Coverages Available in Commercial Auto Insurance
Business owners realize the importance of making sure that their business is well protected from all risks that can affect their businesses. A vehicle that is owned by the business may put the business in jeopardy of a lawsuit in the event of an accident if the accident is caused by that vehicle or its operators. The following are key points that business owners need to remember when shopping for commercial auto insurance.
Personal or Business Insurance: Take commercial auto coverage anytime the vehicle is titled in the name of the business, regardless of the size of car and regardless if the car is for doing business or pleasure. The titleholder of the vehicle (in this case it is the business) may be sued as a result of at fault accidents, bringing the entire business in a legal preceding. If the insurance coverage is not under the name of the business, then the business may have some issues related to the validity of the insurance coverage.
Liability Limits: Insurance companies offer different liability limits, from the basic limits mandated by law (in Illinois it is 20,000/40,000/15,000) to as high as one million dollar for every accident. A business that insures its commercial vehicles at the basic liability limits of ($20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 property damage per accident) is certainly running in a big risk of losing its business assets in case of at fault accident involving their business autos with death or serious injury to others. High insurance limits are required to avoid losing business assets in case of auto accidents.
Vehicle Classification: Improper classification of the commercial auto may result in voiding insurance coverage, therefore, rendering policy useless and putting business in significant risk of losing business assets in the event of at fault automobile accident. A truck that is used by an electrician has different classification than a similar truck used as a dump truck. The two trucks have different classes and their premiums are not similar in amount.
Autos that are titled in the name of a business, or ones that is used to run a business must have commercial auto insurance coverage. The following are examples of automobiles that need commercial insurance coverages:
All trucks (local or long hauls), Artisans and all contractors, Messenger and delivery services, Ice cream vendors, Landscaping, Limousine services insurance, Para-Transit transportation insurance, Religious and non-profit, Food services and restaurant insurance, Pickup truck insurance, Truck insurance, Tow truck insurance, Dump truck insurance, Landscaping insurance, Snow plowing, Commercial Vans. etc.
Business Auto Mandatory Coverage Includes:
(1) Liability. In the State of Illinois a minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 property damage per accident is required from all registered vehicles, personal or commercial. Some commercial autos that need federal filing or state filing may need higher limits. For example, a limo operating in Chicago need to have a minimum of $350,000 in auto liability. A truck that transports hazardous materials is required to have at least one million dollars in auto liability coverage.
(2) Uninsured Motorist/ UM Coverage. In Illinois a minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident is required for Uninsured Motorist/ UM coverage. These are the limits that your insurance company will pay people in your business vehicle in the event of them being injured by some uninsured motorist. This coverage may not apply if the accident is work related, and if the business workers compensation policy comes in the picture.
(3) Other coverages may be required, based on the nature of the business. For example, certain long haul trucking businesses are required to meet FHA Insurance Requirements, and their filing may be require to have Cargo Coverage in place.
Some Optional Coverages for Business Vehicle Includes:
(1) Physical Damage Coverage- Comprehensive coverage will pay for physical damage to the insured vehicles caused by a variety of risks, including fire, lightning, theft, vandalism, hail and flood. Collision will pay when the auto is physically damaged in an accident involving another vehicle or a stationary object, such as a wall, telephone pole, or guardrail.
(2) Underinsured Motorist/ UIM Coverage. In Illinois a minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident is required for UIM (Underinsured Motorist, bodily injury.) These are the maximum limits that your company will pay people in the insured commercial vehicle in the event of them being injured by an insured motorist. Remember that this coverage will not apply if the accident was work related.
(3) Medical Payments: The coverage will pay medical care expenses for the insured(if you are not covered by workers’ compensation) as well as passengers in your auto.
(4) Hired and Non-owned Auto: Pay for damages the business is legally obligated to pay due to bodily injury or property damages that happens during the use, loading or unloading of hired or non-owned autos used for your business.
Disaster Recovery
10 Ways to Treat PCOS Infertility Naturally
Compare Car Rental Companies
Solana (SOL) Could Recoup Losses In Last 7 Days
Is There A Better Alternative To Pet Insurance?
Hard to Find Phone Numbers – Computer and Internet Retailer
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Bob Raissman: The NBA is back and so is Stephen A. Smith ripping Knicks’ culture
Why Hire A Car Accident Lawyer In Claiming Your Car Accident Compensation?
Key Points to Consider When Shopping for Business and Commercial Auto Insurance
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym