Election 2022: Ramsey County Attorney
John Choi
- Age: 52
- What qualifies you to hold this position?As County Attorney, I have a legacy of bringing people together to get things done with a focus on innovation, equity, and collaboration. Together with system leaders and impacted communities, we have transformed the way government intervenes in domestic and sexual violence and are working to do the same with shootings and carjackings.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?• Bringing our community & law enforcement together to prioritize our response to violence • Protecting vulnerable victims and ensuring justice for survivors of sexual harm • Building trust with our community & improving the quality of justice for all
- What do you think is the primary role of government?The role of government in our democracy is to serve the people – ‘of the people, by the people, for the people.’ As prosecutors, we take our role as public servants seriously and do everything we can to protect those who are most vulnerable and seek justice for victims by holding people meaningfully accountable for causing harm in our community.
- Website or contact: www.johnchoi.org
The musical Back to the Future travels to Broadway
Great Scott! We have to go to Broadway!
On October 21, it was announced that the Back to the future the musical, which has been running in London’s West End since September 2021, is heading to the United States for a New York tour next summer, according to Deadline.
Based on the classic 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox like Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the show features a soundtrack of original music, as well as songs like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode”, which are featured in the film.
Previews at Manhattan’s Winter Garden Theater begin June 30, 2023 with an official opening set for August 3.
Tony winner and Desperate Housewives star Roger Bart and Hugh Cole will reprise their West End roles as Doc Brown and George McFly, respectively.
The role of Marty was played by actors Olly Dobson and Ben Joyce, but no actor will follow the show from across the pond. It’s unclear who will don Marty’s denim jacket and puffer jacket when the show premieres in New York.
Soucheray: A reminder that it doesn’t have to be this way
When the doorbell rang, I thought it was a delivery. The men and women of cardboard boxes do that, ring the doorbell to announce new cardboard. The doorbell rang again.
Shoot.
I went upstairs and opened the door as a fellow with a walking stick was navigating his departure.
“Hosko!” I said.
For it was none other than Bill Hosko, running for the District 5 seat on the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners. Hosko’s opponent, the incumbent Rafael Ortega, 24 years into his reign — long enough to lord over what has become his fiefdom — has never knocked at my door or the doors of my neighbors. Maybe he has, but door-knocking has become a lost art as elected officials settle into long and rarely challenged careers with little need or energy to cross paths with the people who pay the bills.
We chatted for a few minutes and Hosko, 60, left me his literature. I said I would call him.
Uncharitably, Hosko has been called a perennial candidate. Uncharitable because if not Hosko, then who? With the exception of four years in Illinois during his high school years, he is lifelong St. Paul resident and believes that he can address the negative energy holding the city down as a result of the same people introducing one expensive program after the next with few results.
During the last go-round, Hosko ran for mayor and wore three inches off the bottom of a previous walking stick. He doesn’t know how many miles are on the new stick, but so far, he has walked 75 percent of District 5, Highland Park, Mac-Groveland, West Seventh, Irvine Park, Dayton’s Bluff, from the Mississippi River to Highway 61. District 5 includes downtown, where Hosko, an artist by trade, owns Hosko Gallery and Custom Picture Framing at two locations.
Imagine that, a political aspirant who doesn’t spring from the activist class.
“People have two main concerns,” Hosko said, “crime and taxation. I have tried to have a debate with Ortega about light rail. He hasn’t responded. Light rail is crime-ridden. Fees should be enforced and some of the platforms need to be secured. The people in charge don’t even talk about it. Their egos won’t let them.”
Taxation?
“Stop spending so much money,” Hosko said.
Hosko would try to advance the novel idea of the residents of the county, us, getting back in the game. He would champion, for example, referendums for voters to approve any new spending and tax increases as well as voting on commissioners deciding to award themselves salary increases.
Salary increases for what? Can anybody honestly say that Ramsey County is flourishing like never before? Those salaries are almost $100,000 a year for what is supposed to be a part-time job.
The stick man has plans for Union Depot and the riverfront properties that were demolished without any redevelopment plans agreed to. He also likes stuff and would work to bring back Capitol fireworks and Taste of Minnesota and Grand Old Days and Cinco De Mayo, among other events.
“If you are disheartened with the direction of the city and county,” Hosko said, “it just doesn’t have to be this way.”
No, it doesn’t.
Working Strategies: Modernizing thank-you note etiquette
You just interviewed for a job that you’d really like. Congratulations! That’s good, but don’t stop now. If you want to improve your batting average, it’s time to go for the big play: The summarizing thank-you letter.
I’ve written about this concept before, but that was when most interviews were in-person and the candidate knew where the interviewers were located. In those days, my advice for post-interview correspondence was a two-stepper:
First, handwrite a brief thank you on a note card and mail it within a day of the interview. Second, compose a follow-up letter highlighting relevant skills or conversation points and send it by email, again with a day. The result would be an immediate email encapsulating the meeting and a warm note arriving a few days later, keeping you top of mind.
That’s still a terrific strategy but it won’t work without a valid address for the note card and the certainty that your interviewer will be there to receive mail. Since this is less likely in these days of remote work, the next best idea is to combine the content of the two pieces into one email, still sent within a day of the meeting.
There isn’t an official name for this combined correspondence, but I’m going with “summarizing thank-you note.” That’s descriptive if not catchy, which is all that’s needed. We’ll reserve the real brain power for content and strategy.
Starting with strategy, these basic concepts drive the use of this tool.
1. Etiquette. To thank someone for their time is the most basic of etiquette points. Even if you didn’t care for the interviewer or thought the questions were off-point, thanking them is common courtesy.
2. Differentiation. Following up at all puts you in the top half of interviewees, or even the top 10 percent, depending on which survey you believe. Considering the effort of landing and participating in an interview, sending an email is a pretty easy way to stand out from other candidates.
3. Clarity. In addition to expressing appreciation for the interviewer’s time, the summarizing thank-you has the added feature of providing clarity and/or emphasis for key points. This is an important benefit at any time, but it can be critical if the interview was conducted poorly or by the wrong person. Your follow-up letter lets you recap points in writing that you fear would otherwise go unrecorded or unnoticed.
And now for content. Following the rule of three, here are steps to help you create your summarizing thank-you note.
1. Reflect on the main topics of the meeting. If there was something of evident importance to the interviewer — perhaps a question that was rephrased in various ways, or a point that was reiterated — this might provide content for your note.
2. Review the answers you gave. Do you wish you had elaborated on any of the points you made? Perhaps you left out something important, or remembered key information later.
3. Confirm your strengths or experience for the role. Now that you’ve had this meeting, it should be even more clear what you can contribute or how your background might relate.
Once you have gathered your ideas for the letter, you can start writing. A typical formula would be: Paragraph 1 to say thank you and perhaps something warm about the company; paragraphs 2 and 3 to summarize or elaborate on key points; and the final paragraph to express your continuing / increased interest in the position and desire to move forward in the process.
As an example:
Dear Ms. Jackson:
I very much appreciated our interview on Monday for the Operations role at Jackson Plate Works. The tour was also welcome. The additions to your plant are impressive!
We were discussing my skills in department management, scheduling and overall logistics, all of which will help me make a strong contribution. But I realized later that I hadn’t mentioned the Safety and Compliance certificates I’m completing. This has included coursework that will be relevant to the new plant expansion.
I’ve also learned that my completed certifications could qualify Jackson for reduced workers compensation premiums. I’d be glad to share that information if you’re interested.
Thanks again for the interview. I’m very interested in working with you at Jackson and would like to move forward in your selection process.
Sincerely,
As you can see, this note isn’t overly long but it carries considerably more impact than a simple thank you. Try this after your next interview; you may find it to be a game-changer.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Mike Lupica: The Yankees aren’t just any franchise, and not even making it to the World Series just isn’t good enough
The Yankees get a bite of the apple, literally and figuratively, every year. Since the last time they won the World Series they’ve averaged 93 wins a year, and they’ve made the American League Championship Series four times and once, in 2017, they had two chances to win one game and go back to the Series, but did not.
Sometimes they’re a wild card team and sometimes they win the AL East. They are hell on wheels when they make it to the division round against either the Twins or the Guardians, who play in the JV division of the American League. Now they are in the middle of another league championship series against the Astros, whom they couldn’t beat in this round in ‘17 or two years later.
By any industry standard, and that means the industry of professional sports in this country, the Yankees are a success, both on the field and as a television product and financially. But there is one qualifier here, and it happens to be a huge one:
They’re the Yankees.
They’re the New York Damn Yankees and their standards are supposed to be different, even from the Dodgers, who have won all those NL West titles, nine in 10 years and routinely win 100 games or more, but have one World Series to show for their troubles during this period when they have been this much of an industry success, just not so much at the end of October and into November sometimes.
Yankee fans make fun of the Red Sox, who just finished in last place for the fifth time in the last 11 years and have once again set hair on fire in Red Sox nation. But here is the qualifier, and a huge one, with them:
The Red Sox have won four World Series in the last 19 season to the Yankees’ one. The Red Sox get knocked down, and the owner fires managers and general managers, something Hal Steinbrenner only does as a last resort, but somehow they get back up and every four or five or six years and there is another Duck Boat Parade around Boston.
So Yankee fans have to ask themselves a question. Would they rather root for the most famous baseball team in this world, or would they root for the Red Sox, who changed the Yankee-Red Sox narrative in ‘04 like they were altering the space-time continuum in the “Back to the Future” movies?
The Red Sox have won world titles with Theo Epstein as their general manager, and Ben Cherington, and Dave Dombrowski. But since the Red Sox got out of that 0-3 hole in October of ‘04 and won four straight against the Yankees in the most famous ALCS ever played, in the greatest baseball comeback of them all, the Yankees have won one World Series with their one general manager, Brian Cashman.
But Cashman isn’t working for John Henry. He’s working for Hal. And no matter what happens the rest of the way against the Astros, even if the Yankees don’t come back, Cashman isn’t going anywhere and it’s unlikely that Aaron Boone is, either.
So the question, really, is this:
Is this enough for Yankee fans, being in play in some form or fashion every single year?
The fallback position for the bosses of teams that don’t win is that October is a crapshoot. Billy Beane famously said that. But that is too easy. Does the best team always win? It doesn’t. Can a team get hot and lucky at this time of year and run the table? We’ve seen it happen plenty of times. But sometimes the best team does win. The Red Sox of 2018 were the best team in that team’s history. They won 108 during the regular season and then they went 11-3 in the postseason to win it all.
The Yankees haven’t been the best team in baseball entering the postseason one time since 2009. Not once. You know all the reasons. They didn’t get Justin Verlander in ‘17 and the Astros did. They let the Astros get Gerrit Cole from the Pirates. They didn’t wait for Bryce Harper, who would have been made for the Stadium and the city and went for Giancarlo Stanton instead. Cashman clearly told Steinbrenner that when he finally did get Cole, when he got the first true ace the Yankees have had since CC Sabathia in ‘09, that Cole would be the difference maker, then he wasn’t.
They were going to build a future around kids the way we hear they’re going to build one now around Peraza and Cabrera and Volpe. But Clint Frazier wasn’t the future and neither was Miguel Andujar nor Gary Sanchez, and Gleyber Torres still isn’t a baseball star. Now here they are, caught between now and then, trying to beat an Astros team that might turn out to be better than they are again. And if it turns out the Yankees haven’t built a team good enough to finally get past the Astros, well, what’s been stopping them?
Nobody is writing the Yankees off. It’s not as if Houston dominated them in Games 1 and 2. But if it turns out the Yankees don’t get them this time, then when do they?
Is this enough for Yankees fans, as angry as they are about Cashman and Boone on social media? They do get a bite of the apple, every single year, whether they lose the wild card or lose in the division round or keep going. Would Jets fans like to just be in play every January? Of course they would. So would Giants fans. You tell Knicks fans that they are going to make the postseason 11 out of 14 years, as the Yankees have, and won’t have a losing season for nearly 30, Knicks fans would simply ask where they signed.
Yankee fans want there to be a reckoning about Cashman and Boone if the Yankees fall short of the Fall Classic again, you know they do. There probably won’t be one. And if the Yankees don’t make it past the Astros and there isn’t a reckoning, that means that there is a Yankee fan who is content with the way things are, and that fan is Hal Steinbrenner, though sometimes you wonder how much of a baseball fan he really is.
Last year this is what Steinbrenner said after the Yankees lost their wild card game to the Red Sox at Fenway but gave Boone a new contract anyway:
“As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to be better. Period.”
There isn’t a single franchise in town that wouldn’t sign on for all the winning the Yankees have done, even in this century. But the Yankees aren’t any other franchise in town.
They’re the New York Damn Yankees.
Their fans are tired of waiting until next year.
They want next year to be this week.
BOCHY’S BACK, SWING AND A MISS WITH JOSH AND KNICKS STILL DON’T HAVE A STAR …
As good as the Giants and Jets have been so far, and as much of a surprise as they’ve been, they’re not good enough for trap games yet.
Maybe that’s why the Giants are underdogs against the Jaguars on Sunday.
The good news is that Steve Bannon is going to jail, and when that’s the good news, let’s face it, there really is no bad news.
It is such a good thing for the Texas Rangers and for baseball that Bruce Bochy, one of the best managers of his time, is going to be back in the dugout next season.
By the way?
Bochy is only a year older than Buck.
Are any of these kid shortstops we’ve been hearing so much about going to be as good as Carlos Correa?
Or Corey Seager?
It is always good to go back and remind yourself that the first four seasons of “West Wing,” the ones written by the great Aaron Sorkin, were as good as television has ever been.
And if you don’t want to go all the way back to the beginning, go back and start with the first episode of Season 2.
You just have to ask this question once in a while, and so we’re asking it today about Russell Wilson:
Are we absolutely certain that he’s still right-handed?
My friend Stanton said that watching Josh Donaldson try to hit with runners on base in Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park reminded him of what it was like watching Shaq shoot free throws.
Every time Phil Mickelson runs his mouth about the Blood Money Tour, he sounds like somebody cutting a hostage tape.
Let’s just say that so far Lamar Jackson isn’t exactly delivering like Aaron Judge has on that bet he placed on himself.
Want to have some fun?
Watch the Fox baseball pre-game show, and time how long it takes for Alex Rodriguez or David Ortiz or Frank Thomas to crack each other up.
In a quarterback league, Saquon and Breece Hall sure are giving off some sparks.
And it’s pretty clear already that Sauce Gardner is capable of covering a speeding car.
Nothing has changed with the Knicks between last season and this:
They have everything except a star.
And they sure could use the kind of wingman that all the other good teams in the league seem to have.
Has Kyrie weighed in yet on the Prime Minister of Great Britain stepping down?
I mean, come on, he does know everything about everything.
Are you thinking what I’m thinking about Tom Brady wanting to call an audible on his decision to come back for one more year?
We know one thing for sure about the Giants and Jets, whatever happens the rest of the way:
They are the kings of Green Bay, Wisc.
And if you saw that coming before the season, please send up a flare.
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
You start here: Confidence in older players both financially and strategically is nothing new with the Miami Heat during the quarter-century-plus of the Pat Riley Era.
So for all the outside consternation regarding the deals signed in the 2021 offseason by Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, deals that take Butler into his mid 30s and Lowry into his late 30s, such has been the approach beyond this current Heat pay/age ratio.
Yes, there have been moments that have created pause along the way, including hardball with franchise icon Dwyane Wade at age 34 in 2016, when he felt slighted and signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls, or even this past summer, when there was initial trepidation about extending a three-year deal to P.J. Tucker at age 37, with Tucker instead signing such a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers (luxury tax proved to be more of a factor there for the Heat than age).
Still, there have been ample Heat/Riley contracts for the ages, including several with ample payoff from players signed by the Heat in their 30s, most notably Shaquille O’Neal and arguably, even now, Butler.
Victor Oladipo, 2022, age 30, two years, $18 million: This was somewhat of a compromise deal, with Oladipo moving off an initial one-year, $11 million agreement in order to provide the Heat with greater cap flexibility while providing Oladipo with the insurance of an option year. At the moment, taking that extra year proved prudent on Oladipo’s part.
Kyle Lowry, 2021, age 35, three years, $85 million: The Heat reportedly were the only suitor willing to go three years out, fully guaranteed on the deal that will take Lowry through his 38th birthday. While this season’s start has been uneven, Lowry helped lift the Heat to last season’s best record in the Eastern Conference before a playoff injury marred his postseason and cast questions moving forward.
Jimmy Butler, 2021, age 32, four years, $184 million (extension): Butler will be 37 at the end of the agreement that kicked in this season, with the Heat seemingly bidding only against themselves with the extension. Still, Butler arguably was as solid as any player this side of Stephen Curry in last season’s playoffs and remains among the league’s elite.
Andre Iguodala, 2020, age 36, two years, $30 million (extension): The agreement proved to be for only one season, with the Heat opting out of the second year of the extension. But the contract was the price for being able to acquire the veteran forward at the 2020 NBA trading deadline, a move that helped fuel the team’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals.
Goran Dragic, 2020, age 34, two years, $38 million: As with Iguodala’s extension, this was a nuanced deal, with the Heat able to use the second season to balance the 2021 offseason sign-and-trade for Lowry under the salary cap. To a degree, this was a payoff for services rendered in helping the Heat advance to the 2020 NBA Finals.
James Johnson, 2017, age 30, four years, $60 million: No, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. The Heat got out of some of the money on the back end with the deal at the 2020 NBA trading deadline for Iguodala and Joe Crowder, leaving the Johnson contract with somewhat of a positive payoff.
Dwyane Wade, 2015, age 33, one year, $20 million: This was before it got ugly a year later, with Wade’s 2016 free-agency departure to the Bulls. A year earlier, the Heat prioritized Chris Bosh in 2014 free agency, which started what turned into an ugly Wade spin cycle.
Chris Bosh, 2014, age 30, five years, $119 million: In an ultimate game of hardball, Bosh demanded a max deal in the wake of LeBron James’ defection hours earlier back to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then came Bosh’s blood clots the following two seasons. If not for the illness, this well still could have proven a value deal.
Mike Miller, 2010, age 30, five years, $29 million: Not necessarily a bad deal, considering there were championships in 2012 and ‘13. Still, three years into the deal, with Miller dealing with nagging injuries, the Heat released him through the amnesty provision, in a cap-saving move. It was, in the end, a contract that opened eyes to adding an older contributor.
Shaquille O’Neal, 2005, age 33, five years, $100 million: To a degree, this was the contract the Los Angeles Lakers did not want to pay when they dealt O’Neal to the Heat in the 2004 offseason. The upshot was a Heat championship in 2006, a declining O’Neal from there, and eventually offloading of the deal to the Phoenix Suns before the third of the five years on the deal was completed.
Tim Hardaway, 2000, age 34, one year, $12 million: This was a grudging acknowledgement of previous services rendered but also the beginning of the end of Hardaway with the Heat, a contract tied to weigh-ins and conditioning factors. A year later, Hardaway was playing for the Dallas Mavericks for $3.4 million.
IN THE LANE
STILL GOING: Speaking of players for the ages, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said part of his fuel for Wednesday night’s 37-point outburst against the Heat at FTX Arena are those who view him on the downside at 33. “I have no clue where people get that from,” DeRozan said. “All seriousness, I don’t even know what you base it off, where you get it from. Can’t nobody ever speak for me. I know what I put into this game in the offseason, how much I love this game. I can assure you that not many guys in this league work as hard as I do.” As for heating up after a nine-point first half against the Heat, DeRozan said it had nothing to do with starting slow. “That’s my MO,” he said. “Beginning of the game, I just want to help us get open shots, kind of walk the game down. It’s a long game; it’s 48 minutes. It’s not all about coming out, trying to score, score, score right away. It’s about feeling out the game.”
STILL THERE: Linked to trade rumors for years, including several involving the Heat, former West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman standout John Collins told The Athletic that he is relieved to still be a member of the Atlanta Hawks. “I try to just take it as respect that other teams want me and the Hawks aren’t giving me up,” the sixth-year power forward said. “That’s the best way to look at it, because I do want to be here. At the end of the day, it’s not my decision, and while I can get emotional, it’s business. Through the years I’ve had a harder time accepting it, being in the position I am now. I try to do as many things as I can to not think about it much and have it on my mind. I just try to come in here and work.”
KZ 2.0: While the opportunity was created when prized first-round pick Keegan Murray was sidelined by NBA health-and-safety protocols, yes, that was former Heat forward KZ Okpala in the Sacramento Kings’ opening-night roster. Okpala, who had been out of the league since being sent by the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a salary dump at last February’s NBA trading deadline, played 16 scoreless minutes. “What I like about KZ,” first-year Kings coach Mike Brown said, “is he’s a guy that knows he’s got to defend. He’s got to take the best player. He’s got to run. He’s got to offensive rebound. He’s got to do all the little things to free up some of our other guys to do what they do.” Okpala’s salary guarantee was boosted to $500,000 by making the Kings’ opening-night roster.
JUSTISE, TOO: Among those Okpala went against in the Kings’ opening-night loss was former Heat teammate Justise Winslow, who now is getting minutes in the power rotation in the Portland Trail Blazers’ small-ball alignment. Of casting the 6-foot-6 Winslow at center, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told The Athletic, “Justise is a bulldog. He’s strong. You are not just going to back him down and throw him around.” The Heat will get to see both Winslow and Okpala on their impending West Coast trip, playing Wednesday in Portland and Saturday in Sacramento.
NUMBER
10. Undrafted players on the Heat opening-night roster, the most in the NBA. No other team has more than seven and only six of the league’s 30 teams have at least six. the Heat’s 10: Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Dru Smith, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Ӧmer Yurtseven. The only drafted players on the Heat roster are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and 2022 first-round selection Nikola Jovic.
Tua, Terron and Tyreek reunite, sparking hopes of Dolphins’ promising offense getting going
Tua, Terron and Tyreek. The band is back together.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are the Dolphins’ quintessential offensive triumvirate. Each is a team captain, each is a cornerstone of coach Mike McDaniel’s innovative offense, and each, at least analytically, is among the league’s best at what they do. They’ll join forces as starters for the first time this month Sunday night against Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium.
In the big picture, a lot of forces will collide at the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.
The 1972 Dolphins will be honored, owner Steve Ross returns from a suspension, and former coach Brian Flores returns as a member of Pittsburgh’s coaching staff as the Dolphins play a Sunday night prime-time game.
“It’s kind of like the perfect story — playing our former coach, Tua is coming back, coming off a three-game losing streak, it’s a prime-time game,” Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said. “This is what football is. This is where you really see who really cares about football and it’s time for the Dolphins to bounce back and get a win under our belt.”
But the biggest on-field story is Tua, Terron and Tyreek.
No, they can’t cure all of the offense’s concerns.
However, the pinpoint-accuracy of Tagovailoa, along with the rock-solid play of Armstead and the game-breaking skill of Hill might be just what the Dolphins (3-3) need to end their three-game losing streak and get pointed in a more positive direction, a direction that aligns them to take advantage of the next few games, during the so-called “soft” part of the schedule among Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, and Houston.
To take a bigger leap forward, having Tua, Terron and Tyreek could mean it’s time for McDaniel’s enticing offense to finally get going, get the running game producing, the pass protection solidified and the passing game consistently effective. After all, these guys are good. Tagoaviloa is the league’s sixth-rated quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus, Hill, a five-time All Pro, is the No. 1-rated wide receiver, and Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the 13th-rated offensive tackle.
In other words, it’s time to dream again, and dream big.
Well, eventually.
And, ideally.
For now, just know that the (re)union of Tua, Terron and Tyreek, who are all having good seasons, means the offense can breathe again, it means good things for an offense that could use some good news.
This is with all apologies and consideration to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is also necessary personnel.
But here’s the offensive reality through six games — the Dolphins struggle to score touchdowns.
The Dolphins offense has produced 15 touchdowns, tied for 14th in the league (linebacker Melvin Ingram has one touchdown).
Subtract that four-touchdown outburst in the fourth quarter at Baltimore and the Dolphins offense has produced 11 touchdowns in 23 quarters.
Regardless of what you think about McDaniel’s creativity and play-calling, it hasn’t led to consistent production.
Having Tua, Terron and Tyreek together should certainly help as this undefined offense tries to find its identity.
“That’s my guy, that’s little bro,” Armstead said of Tagovailoa. “Look, man, I’m excited to see him. He was excited for me to be back out there [Thursday], too. But we all want to be out there and get this thing going and win a big game Sunday.”
Tagovailoa returns from a two-game absence due to having a concussion and being in concussion protocol. Armstead returns from a one-game-plus absence due to a toe injury. Hill, the NFL’s leading receiver with 701 yards, thankfully, never left.
Granted, the offense might not sparkle against Pittsburgh, but with Tua, Terron and Tyreek together and healthy, there’s reason to think about possibilities, about what this offense threatened to be on paper, and showed to be in training camp, and in the regular season against Baltimore, and even against Buffalo.
Explosive. Dynamic. Relentless.
Tagovailoa and Armstead will both have to iron out some wrinkles, no doubt.
But the offense gets a boost in performance, mindset and mentality with its most meaningful trio on the field together, making plays, covering mistakes, not being perfect, but being really good. And sometimes being patient.
“I’ve just got to be myself,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m not the savior of this team. I don’t just come in and we start winning games. It’s a team deal. The defense gets us stops, the offense goes and puts points on the board, and the defense can help put points on the board as well as special teams.”
On that note, yes, the Dolphins offense has shown a few signs that things are progressing at a reasonable pace. They’re eighth in offense (366.2 yards per game), and second in passing (285 ypg).
But they’re 18th in points per game at 21.8.
Worse, they’re 30th in rushing (81.2 ypg).
And pass protection has been leaky.
McDaniel’s dynamic offense has wheezed and sputtered this season among three starting quarterbacks, a rotation of left and right tackles, and a run game that’s only been reliable once.
But help arrives Sunday.
Tua, Terron and Tyreek are together once again.
