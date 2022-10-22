Five cabinet secretaries back BoJo’s return as prime minister

Five Cabinet members have suggested they would back Boris Johnson to return as Tory leader and Prime Minister, hinting he may be able to muster enough support to make the members vote.

Johnson, who was finally ousted as prime minister not even two months ago, would return home in a ballot of ordinary Tory Party members as he did in 2019, if the polls are exact – but the parliamentary elite of the party set it up so that – candidates cannot even present themselves without the approval of 100 deputies.

While a Johnson return seemed fanciful the day after Liz Truss was ousted, his endorsement by a second Cabinet minister – the first was Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and the Industrial Strategy – in the form of Simon Clarke, the self-styled Secretary of State for Leveling Up, hinted that he would indeed be able to make at least a fight of it.

To these two Johnson can now add Alok Sharmawho holds Cabinet status as President of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Anne-Marie Trevelyanthe Secretary of State for Transport, and possibly even Ben Wallace, the respected Secretary of Defense – who at least tentatively suggested that Johnson’s leadership in the 2019 Conservative election victory gave him ” a mandate [from the public] and I think that’s an important thing that we all have to keep in mind.

“Boris is the person we need to lead our country and our party,” the aforementioned Clarke explained in a joint statement with Ben Houchen, the Mayor of Tees Valley – who previously backed Rishi Sunak for the leadership – provided to The telegraphwho is close to the Conservative Party.

“He won the biggest election victory in years on a mandate to unite and level the UK, and inspired millions of people who had never voted Conservative before to support a generous and optimistic view of this Britain can be,” the couple continued – not entirely untruthful, though the so-called ‘Red Wall’ of former Labor strongholds that fell to the Johnson-led Tories in 2019 may have been the more strongly motivated by his half-kept promise to “get Brexit done”.

“People of Teesside love Boris because he recognized that while talent is evenly spread across the country opportunities are not. Boris gave us that opportunity,” they claimed.

“People who have felt left behind [sic] Governments of both colors want their Prime Minister to get Brexit done, control illegal immigration and invest in our communities.

“That’s what Boris would do and that’s why he is so popular through the red wall seats which will decide the next election,” they concluded – although attempts to control illegal immigration have been in made very thin on the ground during his tenure, with the boat The migrant crisis inherited from Theresa May worsens exponentially under her leadership.

If the men in gray suits try to stop Boris from voting, there will be a settling of scores. — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) October 20, 2022

Even if Johnson gets the 100 MP endorsements needed to advance in the contest, he will face an uphill battle to reclaim the Tory crown.

Most MPs, like in the leadership race won by Liz Truss just a few weeks ago, probably want Rishi Sunak, who played Brutus to Johnson’s Caesar when he fell, and the party establishment could coordinate well to prevent the former prime minister from reaching the bottom two where ordinary members would have the opportunity to vote for him – as risky as that may be for them, in terms of potentially infuriating party activists.

It seems likely that Johnson’s haters will seek to underline the dark cloud that still hangs over him in the form of an ongoing investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament by as prime minister – which is perhaps unlikely to be impartial, given that he is led by Harriet Harman, a former interim Labor leader.

Johnson, for his part, appears set to try to win over the party establishment by bringing in Rishi Sunak for a shock reconciliation, with the former prime minister’s ‘allies’ saying he wants the couple to put aside their differences and “get back together”. to unite the party and defeat Labor in the next general election.

It seems very likely that the price will adopt the same managed, high-tax decline agenda favored by Sunak and his supporters and imposed on Liz Truss by Sunak’s proxy, anti-Brexit lockdown authoritarian Jeremy Hunt, in recent years. days of his memory. Prime Minister.

But that prospect may not trouble Johnson, who has governed on a green agenda, a pro-immigration social liberal rather than a conservative anyway, and seems more interested in holding high office for status and simple fun of it than trying to implement a particular set of policies.

I’ll be your puppet: Boris begs Rishi to ‘get back together’ for shock comeback — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 21, 2022

