Florida woman meets stranger she donated kidney to

Two strangers are now bound forever by a strong bond. “At 75, I didn’t know how much time I had left, but I didn’t think I was going to be 76,” Mark Klayman said. The army veteran needed a kidney, and his condition was deteriorating. “I lost my ability to walk, I had to use a cane, I had no strength. I was ready to give up,” Klayman said. Julie Donohue saw the WESH story from another veteran. , Jim Cochrane, a local man who needed a kidney, and Donor Outreach for Veterans made it possible. When I saw the story I was like, ‘I’m really healthy, I’m going to do this’ and I never looked back,” Donohue said. “I have always been a caring person, the fourth oldest of 10 children.” Tests confirmed she matched an alien from New Jersey. overwhelming,” Klayman said. His kidney was removed in Tampa in March and flown to Jersey, where Mark and his doctors were ready and waiting. “They said he was doing great, and they said as soon as they hooked up the kidney, it started working right away,” Donohue says. They had spoken since the operation on Zoom, but this week they met in person. “As soon as we met on Zoom I could just see it in his eyes, you know, I could feel how he felt, and it made my heart so happy, but it was so much more real when I saw him. met last night,” Donohue said. “My wife and I are so happy. My kids and grandkids are so happy. I can do things again. I can walk any distance. I feel fantastic,” Klayman said. The two couples have already had a meal and will spend a few days building their newfound friendship. “It became real when I saw him. It was the best hug of my life when I met Mark last night,” Donohue said. Donohue had a co-worker who called him “J-dog”. She named her donated kidney “J-dog”. Learn more about Donor Outreach for Veterans here.
LAKE COUNTY, Florida —
Two strangers are now bound forever by a strong bond.
“At 75, I didn’t know how much time I had left, but I didn’t think I was going to be 76,” Mark Klayman said.
The army veteran needed a kidney and his condition was deteriorating.
“I lost my ability to walk, I had to use a cane, I had no strength. I was ready to give up,” Klayman said.
Julie Donohue saw the WESH story of another veteran, Jim Cochrane, a local man who needed a kidney, and Donor Outreach for Veterans made it happen.
“When I saw the story, I was like, ‘I’m really healthy, I’m going to do this,’ and I’ve never looked back,” Donohue said. “I have always been a caring person, the fourth oldest of 10 children.”
Tests confirmed that she was compatible with a stranger from New Jersey.
“I was going to have a donor, phew, it’s overwhelming, it’s overwhelming,” Klayman said.
His kidney was removed in Tampa in March and flown to Jersey, where Mark and his doctors were ready and waiting.
“They said he was doing great, and as soon as they hooked up the kidney, he started working right away,” Donohue said.
They had spoken since the operation on Zoom, but this week they met in person.
“As soon as we met on Zoom I could see it in his eyes, you know, I could feel how he felt, and it made my heart so happy, but it was so much more real when I met last night,” Donohue said.
“My wife and I are so happy. My kids and grandkids are so happy. I can do things again. I can walk any distance. I feel fantastic,” Klayman said.
The two couples have already enjoyed a meal and will spend a few days building their newfound friendship.
“It became real when I saw him. It was the best hug of my life when I met Mark last night,” Donohue said.
Donohue had a co-worker who called him “J-dog”. She named her donated kidney “J-dog”.
Notably, the SMS log was sent as a report from Cellebrite, a service typically used by investigators to extract digital data from cellphones. The nature of the document suggests that Loeffler’s phone may have been subpoenaed, otherwise provided to prosecutors, or accessed in defense-related activity in one of several ongoing investigations into Trump’s attempts. influence the results of the 2020 elections.
Fulton County prosecutors in Loeffler’s home state are currently investigating the fallout from Trump-backed efforts to sway the Georgia poll. Jeff DiSantis, spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, said, The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has not released any documents regarding Senator Kelly Loeffler.
Loeffler’s aides have not responded to multiple requests for confirmation of the authenticity of the message log, which was first reported Wednesday night by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Caitlin O’Dea, a spokeswoman for Loeffler, described the release of the document as an attempt to divert public attention ahead of the midterms.
“Liberal media is armed by criminal left-wing elements to promote unverified content in a desperate attempt to distract voters twenty days before the election,” O’Dea said.
Metadata accompanying the document suggests it was created on July 25, 2022. Asked for further comment on the origin of Loeffler’s texts in the newspaper, its anonymous sender said Wednesday night: “If you ever question their authenticity, do not hesitate to contact any of the persons concerned. Be careful, only a daredevil can make a fortune!
A significant portion of Loeffler’s posts reveal efforts by her Senate GOP colleagues to pressure her to support their efforts to challenge Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden.
On Jan. 1, 2021, according to the newspaper, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) texted Loeffler, “Do you have a second to chat?” It’s not immediately clear what the two senators discussed on the phone, but later that evening Cruz sent Loeffler a draft statement about the objection to the election results: “…Accordingly, [I/we] intend to vote on January 6 to dismiss voters as not being “regularly constituted” and “legally certified” (the legal requirement), unless and until this emergency audit of 10 days is over.
Cruz’s spokesman, Dave Vasquez, responded, “As Senator Cruz has previously stated, had Congress gone the way he urged and appointed an Elections Commission to conduct an emergency audit of 10 days and substantively examine the evidence of voter fraud, the American people today would have much greater confidence and confidence in the integrity of our elections and our democracy.
Another message Loeffler received on Nov. 9, 2020, the same day she amplified allegations of widespread anti-Trump voter fraud that later proved baseless and called for the Republican Secretary of State to resign from Georgia Brad Raffensperger, came from his wife, Tricia.
Tricia Raffensperger reminded Loeffler that they met at a Christmas party in Washington before urging the senator for her political attack on the state election chief.
“I never thought you were the kind of person to unleash such hatred and fury against someone in the political office of the same party. My family and I are personally besieged by people threatening our lives because you didn’t have the decency or manners to come and talk to my husband with any questions you might have. Instead, you put us in the eye of the storm,” Tricia Raffensperger sent Loeffler in a message authenticated by someone familiar.
“Unlike you, my husband is an honorable man with integrity to do the right thing,” she continued, asking, “What kind of person are you who would deliberately do this? I’m so disappointed, “I thought you were better than that! You don’t deserve to be elected. You are not worthy of the high calling of this position.”
Tricia Raffensperger spoke publicly about the threats she and her family faced in the aftermath of the election and told Reuters in June 2021 that her family went into hiding for a week in November 2020 after a burglary at their widowed daughter-in-law’s home. residence.
Nathan Chen has expressed anger over the investigation into Russian Olympic gold medalist Kamila Valieva
US Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen says the apparent delays in the doping investigation surrounding Russian teenager Kamila Valieva were “super boring.” Chen is among those who could win a gold medal if Valieva is found guilty of an offence.
“That’s probably the hardest part, having no knowledge of the situation,” Chen told the AP about the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation into Valieva’s case.
“We get updates and it’s always, ‘We have no idea what’s going on.’ It’s super boring. added Chen, 23, who won gold in the men’s individual event in Beijing.
Valieva, 16, returned a positive result for the banned heart drug trimetazidine from a sample taken in December but not reported until the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics started in February.
By this point, Valieva had already helped Russia win the gold medal in the figure skating team event. Team USA – including Chen – finished second while Japan won bronze and Canada finished in fourth place.
However, the event’s medal ceremony in Beijing was canceled after news of Valieva’s positive test was announced. If Valieva was found guilty of a transgression, the Russian team would lose their gold medal.
RUSADA has been tasked with investigating the case and chief executive Veronika Loginova announced last month that proceedings would progress to an anti-doping disciplinary committee (DAC). Loginova said a hearing was scheduled for October, although there has been no further announcement since.
Valieva was first cleared by an emergency hearing from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to continue competing in Beijing following news of her positive test. The CAS squad cited her status as a minor as well as the late notification of the results of the sample, which was tested in a laboratory in Stockholm accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Russia expects WADA’s two-year ban to end – anti-doping boss
Valieva and her coaching staff have maintained their innocence, arguing during their CAS hearing that the positive result may have stemmed from contamination from heart medication her grandfather was taking. Russian officials also said Valieva frequently took other doping tests and questioned the timing of the announcement of the positive result.
After playing in the team event in Beijing, Valieva finished a disappointing fourth in the women’s individual competition, despite being the hot favorite for gold as her doping ordeal took its toll.
Valieva and her fellow Russians have been banned by the International Skating Union (ISU) from all events in the upcoming season due to the conflict in Ukraine, but she will compete in a series of alternative Grand Prix competitions held in her country. native.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in this file photo from September 2022.
Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were aimed at creating a new wave of refugees.
Addressing the European Council in a video address, Zelensky said that after failing to use energy resources as a weapon against Europe, “the current Russian leadership has ordered to turn the energy system itself into a field of The consequences are very dangerous, again for all of us in Europe.
“Russian cruise missile attacks and Iranian attack drones have destroyed more than a third of our energy infrastructure,” he said. “Because of this, unfortunately, we can no longer export electricity to help you maintain stability.”
Days of devastating Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have caused the country to lose at least 40% of its power generation capacity. Ukrainian officials warned earlier this week that emergency and scheduled power cuts would follow.
Zelensky added: “Russia is also causing a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries. The terror of Russia against our energy installations aims to create as many electricity and heat problems as possible in Ukraine this autumn and winter and to send as many Ukrainians as possible to your countries.
Mined Critical Barrage: Zelensky also claimed that Russia was setting the stage for a large-scale disaster in southern Ukraine, with Russian forces operating a critical dam on the Dnipro River in the southern region of Kherson, as well as the adjacent hydroelectric power station.
“We have information that Russian terrorists mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station,” Zelensky told the Council of Europe in a video address.
“The dam of this hydroelectric plant contains about 18 million cubic meters of water.
“If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the rapid flood zone. Hundreds of thousands of people could suffer. Water supplies to much of southern Ukraine could be destroyed. This Russian terrorist attack could leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without water for cooling – water for the ZNPP is taken from the Kakhovka reservoir. ”
A satellite image shows a view of the location of the Kakhovka dam, right, and the surrounding area in Kherson, Ukraine, October 18.
European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2 L2A/Reuters
CNN contacted the Russian Ministry of Defense for a response to the allegations.
The dam and hydroelectric plant operated at a greatly reduced capacity as the area was captured by Russian forces in March. Ukrainian forces are about 40 kilometers (over 24 miles) north of the dam. Over the past four months, they have launched several strikes against the bridge which is part of the dam to prevent its use by the Russian army.
Separately, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, said on Twitter on Thursday that Russia planned to undermine the dam and transformers, forcing the deportation of Ukrainian civilians from Kherson and flooding the territory to stop the counteroffensive. Ukrainian in the region. The land to the south and east of the river is low.
“Russia is preparing a man-made disaster,” Podolyak said.
What pro-Moscow officials say: The Russian-appointed head of the Nova Kakhovka administrative district, Vladimir Leontiev, told Russian state media TASS that it was foolish for Russia to destroy the power plant dam.
“What’s the point of Russia destroying it now?” Even from a formal point of view, this is nonsense. This is absolute nonsense,” Leontiev said.
“First of all, you have to think about who benefits: it is only beneficial for Ukraine to destroy the dam, the hydroelectric power station, to disrupt logistics, to sow fear and panic, to prevent the possibility of water supply through the Northern Crimean Canal to the territory of Crimea,” he said, according to TASS.
Tetyana Safonova, 61, sits with her cat Asya as she looks at her mobile phone during a power outage on October 20, 2022 in Borodyanka, Ukraine.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Cars move along a dark road during energy conservation on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
All along — long before Palin was on board — Begich had encouraged his supporters to mark Palin second on their ballots. But he also cast Palin as a “quitter” unable to beat Peltola. And in his effort to pit his candidacy against hers, he was not above provocation. He handed out Palin-branded buttons that read, “Another hockey mom for Nick Begich.
In the parking lot of the restaurant where the Republicans met, Aaron Coman, the owner of a hit music station in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, shook his head at the animosity between the two Republicans. He said he personally appealed to Palin and Begich’s campaigns to “stop fighting.”
“If you keep bumping into each other, we’re going to get another win from Mary Peltola,” he said. “And that’s a fact.”
But when I asked him if he was convinced that the result would be different in November, he replied: “No”.
Normally, a party goes through a primary, shoots each other, and then coalesces around a candidate. But in Alaska, where ranked-choice voting has everyone still fighting each other, “what it really does is divide Republicans, in goodwill and also votes,” a said Kathy McCollum, president of the Mat-Su Republican Women’s Club, which hosted the event where Brown spoke.
She said, “It really caused a lot of grief.”
If Alaska’s electoral system is unusual, the campaign issues and logistics here are also different.
One recent morning, Begich and Murkowski, crammed onto the same Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage to the town of Kodiak, located on an island about 30 miles off the coast where, despite the pilot’s warning that the wrong weather might force them to turn back, they landed in the pouring rain to attend, along with Palin and Peltola, a series of fishing-focused candidate debates. (On the flight home, Begich and Murkowski argued and Peltola sat across from them: “I’m inside, Nick,” Murkowski said as she boarded.)
In a high school auditorium, House candidates answered questions about bycatch, dwindling salmon populations and the reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act, which governs fishing in federal waters, and to find out s they had fished commercially before, what type of white fish is their favorite and “How often do you eat seafood?”
“I would say I eat seafood about four or five times a week,” Peltola said. “And if I don’t eat seafood, I eat moose meat.”
Murkowski, after disembarking at Kodiak, told me that ranked ballot had introduced a “newfound freedom for individuals to be freed from the construct that parties had put in place.” For Murkowski, a pro-abortion Republican who backed Trump’s second impeachment, it was support from moderates, independents and cross-Democrats that kept her in the Senate — and will keep her there if she can defeat a Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka in November.
Preferential choice voting, Murkowski said, has “boosted the independence that I think is just inherent in Alaskans.”
It’s also the house run reading in Alaska in much of the lower 48. For them, the Republicans’ failure to hold the Alaskan seat is everything about ranking voting – or the strangeness of the vast and sparsely populated 49e State.
“Alaska is a special, different animal up there,” said veteran Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin. “I think about it a lot, it’s personality driven in a place like that.”
But Alaska isn’t the only state where personality politics is being tested in the GOP, and it’s possible that the difficulties Republicans are having here are less outlier than an early indication of a specific problem for the GOP. party in states where Republicans have nominated candidates as polarizing as Palin — and where independents are keeping Democrats afloat.
Republicans are still expected to win the House in November. But the large number of voters unaffiliated with either party in Alaska — about 58% — could also tell the GOP something about its future in more competitive states. The proportion of people nationwide who identify as independent has grown in recent decades, according to Gallup, now representing about 43% of American adults. That may not be a problem for Republicans in general in November. In a New York Times/Siena College poll that ricocheted through Democratic Party circles this week, independents beat Republicans by a 10 percentage point margin over Democrats in the generic Congressional ballot.
But the vote is mixed. A recent CBS News/YouGov survey showed that independents favor Democrats over Republicans in congressional elections by a narrow margin. President Joe Biden’s approval rating — a metric closely tied to a party’s midterm performance — is still dismal with independent voters, at 39%, according to an NPR/Marist poll released earlier this month. this. Still, that’s a dramatic improvement from July, when his approval rating among independents was 11 percentage points lower.
where the republicans do appear vulnerable with independents are places where the party is fielding candidates like Trump, who carried the independents by 6 percentage points in 2016, according to exit polls, before losing them to Biden by 13 points percentage four years later. There are plenty of similar hardliners running this year, including in Alaska, where independents are much more likely to view Peltola favorably than Palin: the Democrat is 26 percentage points ahead of Palin with independents ranking at least one of them, according to a recent survey.
And in other states where Republicans have named Trumpian flag bearers, it’s a similar story. It’s one of the reasons Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is making a competitive run for the Senate in Republican-dense Ohio, where a Marist poll last month lifted Ryan 2 percentage points from the Republican JD Vance with independents. In the Georgia Senate race, Republican Herschel Walker is 15 percentage points behind Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock among independents, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, while incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, a more traditional Republican , fares much better. In Pennsylvania, Republican Mehmet Oz is also down double digits among independents.
Those numbers could shift to Republicans as Election Day approaches and partisan leanings will solidify. But between moderate Republicans defecting from Trumpian Republicans like Palin and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade — just as much of an issue in Alaska as anywhere else, with polls suggesting a majority of Alaskans support abortion rights — the most polarizing Republicans, like Palin, have reason to worry.
UN-led commission says Israel’s decades-long presence on Palestinian land is likely illegal under international law
The United Nations has asked its highest court to examine the “legal consequences” Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, insisting that the Palestinian territories cannot be deprived of “state or sovereignty” by any occupying power.
A three-member UN commission investigating the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories released its first report on Thursday, finding “reasonable grounds” conclude that the Israeli occupation is “illegal under international law because of its permanence and the Israeli government’s de facto annexation policies” in Arab lands.
“The actions of Israeli governments examined in our report constitute an illegal regime of occupation and annexation that must be addressed,” he added. Commissioner Chris Sidoti said in a statement, adding “The international system and individual states must act and respect their obligations under international law. This must begin at this session of the General Assembly with a referral to the International Court of Justice.
The commission was set up last year after 11 days of fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants to investigate “all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law” in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and in Israeli territory proper.
The new 28-page report stresses that the law of occupation must be “temporary” and only exist in times of war, while noting that many Palestinians now live under permanent martial law. Arguing that the Palestinians cannot be forever deprived of their statehood or sovereignty, the commission asked the ICJ for a “urgent advisory opinion…on the legal consequences of Israel’s continued refusal to end its occupation”.
Although other UN bodies and international organizations have repeatedly declared the occupation to be contrary to international law in the past, the ICJ has issued only one advisory opinion on Israel since 2004, when it ruled that parts of the Israeli “security barrier” surrounding Gaza and the West Bank were illegal, as it crossed the de facto borders set in 1967. These advisory opinions are not binding, however, and it remains unclear what measures , if so, the ICJ will take on the new UN report.
The West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip were occupied by Israeli forces after the Six Day War in 1967. Although Israel evacuated its soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005 – keeping it under a strict blockade since Then – settlements continued to expand in the other territories, seeing hundreds of Jewish communities built on land taken from Arab landowners. Some 465,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank, as well as more than 200,000 in occupied East Jerusalem, according to data compiled by Peace Now and B’Tselem.
US ‘furious’ over Palestinian leader’s comments to Putin – Axios
After Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons, one of coach Jamahl Mosley’s messages to the Orlando Magic was simple.
“Stop reaching,” Mosley said. “If you trust your positioning and get there on time, you don’t have to reach for the basketball.”
The message was precise because, to Mosley, the solution to one of the issues the Magic had in Detroit wasn’t complicated and could have been amplified leading into Friday’s 108-98 loss to the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
“It’s very simple,” Mosley said. “On closeouts, sit down, understand who it is you’re guarding and don’t reach for the basketball. Play positional defense, get your chest in front of the guy and sit down and guard.”
The message was heard.
“It’s just discipline,” guard Terrence Ross said. “Got to learn from when guys are driving, no need to reach. Keep your hands out, keep your hands up.”
While the execution was better Friday compared to Wednesday, the Magic still have work to do in other areas.
Reaches weren’t the only issue that plagued Orlando against the Pistons. Turnovers and defensive rebounding were also problems. Giveaways remained an issue against Atlanta, with the Magic having 19 turnovers for 24 Atlanta points, including 16 in the final three quarters for 22 points.
The Magic’s tendency to reach despite having good defensive positioning undid them against Detroit with Orlando committing 24 fouls — 7 in the fourth — and the Pistons attempting 24 free throws.
The Magic did a better job of defending without fouling against the Hawks, who have what Mosley called a “dynamic backcourt” in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Orlando fouled the Hawks 19 times, limiting them to 16 free throws.
“We did good with defending without fouling,” Paolo Banchero said. “That was one of the good things we did.”
Young is especially skilled at drawing fouls, finishing in the top 10 of free-throw attempts per game the previous three seasons.
The Magic did a great job defending Young in the first half (2 points — 0-of-7 and 0-of-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers) but he got loose in the second, finishing with 25 points (7-of-24, 4-of-11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“That’s always going to be our game keys,” Mosley said. “That’s part of showing your hands, positional defense first. And forcing the contested tough shot. Not necessarily going to get the block but contest the shot first. Now you’re in a position for our other guys to help rebound.”
Murray had 20 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 7 turnovers. John Collins recorded 23 points (9-of-14, 3-of-4 on 3s) and 13 rebounds. Atlanta shot 41.9% on 3s (13-of-31) compared to Orlando’s 23.5% (8-of-34).
Cole Anthony, who made his season debut Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s game and Thursday’s practice because of an illness, led Orlando with 25 points (8-of-12, 4-of-5 on 3s) in 28 minutes.
Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double in addition to 3 blocks. His 47 combined points through the first two games of his NBA career are the seventh-most for a No. 1 pick in the league’s history.
Anthony, who came off the bench for the first time since April 14, 2021, had been a game-time decision heading into Friday, with Mosley saying that Anthony was able to go through “a little bit” of Friday morning’s shootaround.
Jalen Suggs left Friday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
He landed awkwardly on his foot after taking a foul on a drive in the third. He originally went right to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers.
The Magic ruled Suggs out in the fourth, saying Suggs sprained the ankle.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
The Magic (0-2) will play the Boston Celtics (2-0) in their home opener Saturday at Amway Center to conclude their back-to-back.