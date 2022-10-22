Finance
Free Life Insurance Quotes
Customers planning to buy life insurance can get free life insurance quotes from various sources. Customers can approach local agents of an insurance company for an estimate. Brokers, too, are an option as they have access to coverage options of various companies and will not be partial to any one of them. Further, requesting for a quote online also ensures that the customers get free life insurance quotes. There is no obligation to buy the policy after getting a free life insurance quote.
To get a free life insurance quote online customers need to fill up a simple form. After receiving the quotes, they can choose the best suited insurance coverage over the Internet. This process saves a lot of time, effort and money as customers can compare and contrast many products from many companies. Usually, customers buy expensive coverage due to lack of market research which is time consuming and cumbersome.
Free life insurance quotes are at times not available with many local agents and brokers. Due the current market scenario, many brokers and agent cannot sustain the cost of handing out free quotes. There might be a small fee for processing the quote request in case the broker or agent is unable to absorb the cost of generating the quote.
Free life insurance quotes that are submitted online are, reviewed carefully by the insurance agents, who then mail an estimate to the customers. Online life insurance quote is a great way for customers, to look for affordable coverage options for their life insurance policies, from the comfort of their homes or offices. The best thing about getting an online life insurance quote is that it, allows customers to freely explore the whole market without any obligations. Further, customers can request for as many quotes as they want and it will not be charged at all.
To request for a life insurance quote the customers need not be in perfect health. There are various types of policies available that ensure that all types of customers can find a policy as per their needs.
Finance
3D Printing: The Near Future & Market Opportunities Explored
The 3D printing process was invented by Chuck Hill in 1983, named, as ‘stereolithography’ as a technique for constructing solid entities by sequentially printing thin films of ultraviolet material over one another. This technique laid the foundation of present scenario of 3D printing. The modern definition of 3D printing can be defined as an additive engineering process to generate a physical entity from a digital source or design. Today, there are various 3D technologies and material available in the market, but all follow the same standardised procedure: a solid material from a digital design by adding consecutive layers. A typical 3D printing initiated with a forming of digitalized design file of a physical entity. The next step varies with technology and material used, commencing from system printers to melt the material and place it down onto printing platform. The time is highly dependent on the printing size, and often post-processing events. The common printing techniques include fused deposition modelling, stereolithography, digital light processing, selective laser sintering, polyjet and multijet modelling, binder jetting, and metal printing (selective laser melting and electron beam melting). The materials for printing varies by printing options, ranging from rubber, plastics (polyamide, ABS, PLA, and LayWood), ceramics, biomaterials, sandstone, metals and alloys (titanium, aluminium, steel, cobalt-chrome and nickel).
The 3D printer is advantageous as they offer construction of complex designs which cannot be produced by traditional methods, customization of products with no supplementary detailing or tooling, and no additional pricing, and creating a hope for entrepreneurs or designers in cost effective production for market testing or other needs. In addition, the traditional methods for manufacturing an entity generate a huge amount of waste of raw materials, for instance, bracket manufacturing lavish nearly 90% of the raw material. On the other hand, 3D printing manufacturing process involve minimal wastage of material and can be recycled in the next cycle.
However, the concept of 3D modelling often associated with drawbacks such as high cost of large production, restricted strength and durability, and lower quality resolution. Moreover, there are more than 500 3D printing materials available in the market, most are made from plastics and metals. However, owing to rapid technological advancement, the number of materials is increasing briskly comprising wood, composites, meat, chocolates, and so on.
As exemplified by public sources, by 2027, one tenth of world’s production will be 3D printed. Consequently, the cost of printers will drop from $18,000 USD to $400 USD in upcoming 10 years. Therefore, various companies have started their 3D printed production such as dominating shoe companies as well as in aircraft constructions. Evolving technology will create a scenario where smartphones were fortified with scanner allowing to build anything at home, for instance, China has created a complete 6-story building by using 3D printing technology.
The 3D printing has diverse applications in the fields of medical, manufacturing, sociocultural, and industrial. Based on manufacturing applications, the field is divided into agile tooling, food, research, prototyping, cloud-based additives, and mass customization. Based on medical application, the field is distributed into bio-printing devices and medicines. For instance, in August 2015, 3D printed surgical bolt device, named, ‘FastForward Bone Tether Plate’ was approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of bunion. In addition, in May 2017, the researcher of Max Plank Institute for Intelligent Systems, Germany developed a micro-machine, named, microswimmers, by using 3D printer technology of Nanoscribe GmBH, for precisely delivering drugs to the site of infection and can be controlled inside the body. Various industries have adopted 3D printing technology for manufacturing their products. For instance, Airbus SAS, France declared that its product, Airbus A350 XWB contains more than 100 3D printed components. The astronautical industries have developed a 3D printer through the collaboration of NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) and Made In Space, Inc. for printing in zero gravity.
It’s Market
The Global 3D Printing Market is projected to reach by 2022 is USD X.X, from X.X in 2015 at a CAGR of X.X% from 2016 to 2022 as per the latest updated report available at DecisionDatabases.com. The market is segmented on basis of printer type, material type, material form, software, service, technology, process, vertical, application, and geography.
Based on printer type, the market is segmented on the basis of desktop 3D printers and industrial printers. Based on the material type, the market is segmented as plastics, metals, ceramics, and other (wax, laywood, paper, biomaterials). Based on material form, the market is segmented on the basis of filament, powder, and liquid. Based on software the market is segmented on the basis of design software, inspection software, printer software, and scanning software. Based on technology the market is segmented on the basis of stereolithography, fused deposition modelling, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, polyjet printing, inkjet printing, electron beam melting, laser metal deposition, digital light processing, and laminated object manufacturing. Based on the process the market is segmented on the basis of binder jetting, direct energy deposition, material extrusion, material jetting, powder bed fusion, vat photopolymerization, and sheet lamination. Based on vertical the market is segmented on the basis of automotive, healthcare, architecture & construction, consumer products, education, industrial, energy, printed electronics, jewellery, food & culinary, aerospace & defence, and others. Based on the application the market is segmented on the basis of prototyping, tooling, and functional parts.
By geography, the market is segmented on the basis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa
The factors such as high investments in Research and development (R&D), low wastage of raw material, and ease of constructing tailored products propel the growth of the market. However, the factor such as restricted availability of printer, high pricing of materials, and the dearth of skilled professionals impede the market growth.
Finance
Cheap Insurance For Car Drivers
You’ve bought a brand new set of wheels, and now, comes the insurance. You are not legally allowed to drive a car without insurance. In fact, there are many dealerships that will not allow you to leave the lot without getting the proper insurance. But you do you find cheap insurance for car drivers? The easiest and most efficient way is to use the internet.
The internet is full of tools that can help you find a great insurance rate. There are even websites that will compare multiple companies for you at once. If you want to compare insurance rates try websites like cheapautoinsurance.com or moneysaver.com. These websites, like many others, are great to compare a large amount of companies.
You can also get cheap insurance for car drivers by simply, being a good driver. Almost all insurance companies offer discounts to good drivers. This means different things to different companies. But typically, an auto insurance company will check your driving record for the past three years. If you have any accidents, or if you have any traffic violations your insurance rate will go up You can get cheap insurance for car drivers by simply being safe.
You should also be conscience of the type of car that you are buying, If you are buying a fast sports car, your insurance is going to be much higher then if you buy a safe, and reliable car. This is also true with modifications. Don’t modify you car if you want to keep your insurance low. Insurance companies see modifications as liabilities and will raise your insurance because of them.
You might also be able to get a discount based on your age or occupation. Students and senior citizens can get discounts on their insurance if they meet certain requirements. Also, some jobs like military personnel, and government jobs may be eligible for discounted car insurance.
Finance
Ten Tried And Tested Viral Marketing Campaigns
Believe it or not, viral marketing did not originate from the web. Named after microscopic organisms that reproduce at a very fast rate, viral marketing traces its beginnings from offline marketing. More popularly called as word-of-mouth advertising, this method has been one of the most powerful yet cost-efficient ways of promoting a business.
Viral marketing involves the exponential spread of a business message. After an initial distribution, the business message can potentially reach many people in a short span of time.
As an example, if you deliver your business message to ten people and give them enough incentive to pass it on to ten more people in their respective network, you’ll immediately have garnered the attention of a thousand potential customers. But it doesn’t stop there, because the new tiers could spread the word to even more individuals, and this same cycle would go on and on while you concentrate on other matters of your business.
Studies show on the average that a person has 12 people in his network. This statistic can be deceiving. Ten persons can have 2 people in their respective network, while one person can have 140 people in his. We would then arrive at the same median.
Here are some of the things that Internet marketers use to encourage people to distribute the business message. Bear in mind, please, that these are all offered for free. Free is still the most powerful word in marketing, after all.
1. E-BOOKS. An e-book is the most popular method of delivering the business message. An informative one would cater to the needs of many people, which is already enough incentive for its self-propagation. You strategically place links within the pages o the e-book to promote your business or your affiliate products.
2. SPECIAL REPORTS. Special reports are just like e-books, only shorter. Special reports have also taken an aura of reverence in recent years as they are excellent vehicles for communicating a novel idea.
3. SOFTWARE. Perhaps you have a program or a script which you would want to share. This software can be designed to provide for a link to your site every time its features are used.
4. SERVICE. You could provide for a hosting service or an e-mail accounts to entice visitors to spread your business message.
5. MEMBERSHIP. You could also establish a membership site and give away access to the same. The membership site could contain a lot of free or discounted goods to its members.
6. NEWSLETTER. A newsletter or an eZine is also a popular way to kick start the exponential distribution of the business message. By constantly providing your subscriber base with informative pieces on a variety of topics, they would feel inclined to tell their friends about your business.
7. DISCOUNTS. Offer discounts to the products you’re offering, and you would encourage people to spread the word about the bargain you are providing.
8. TRIAL VERSION OF YOUR PRODUCTS. If you’re trying to sell a software program, you could also try offering such for a trial period, which is usually 30 days. This would allow people to try your product before they would decide to buy it. Even if they’re too thrifty to spend on the full version of your product, they would still inform others of your business at some point.
9. ARTICLE MARKETING. Submit an informative article with a resource box containing a link of your sales page to the many article directories on the net. Encourage your readers to republish your article provided that they keep the resource box.
10. OTHER PRODUCTS like screensavers, themes, fonts, images and the likes.
Now that you know what value propositions to offer, the remaining consideration is how to distribute them.
E-mail is the primary mode of online transference. Mailing lists contain loads of e-mail addresses of people with similar interests. If you could broadcast your business message in this channel, the rewards would be tremendous, as someone is bound to take notice. Additionally, you only have to send it once, and you’ll touch base with every single person in that group.
Discussion boards or online forums also host a gathering of people who share the same passion. These online communities hold discussions on various matters everyday, often, many times within 24 hours at that. There are forums for the many niches out there. Target one that is related to your market. But make it a point to first establish your presence as a worthy part of the community. Remember, it is a community, and you have to win their trust first before you could sway them to your side. Begin by answering threads which post a question. Be helpful. In this way, you could subtly manipulate them to check out your business message.
Online chat rooms can also be a fertile source of hosts that would persistently distribute your marketing offers. Join a channel that pertains to your business. Spend some time building up personal connections, and then gradually introduce your business message. People have more confidence with someone they have actually talked to, albeit, through online means.
Finance
Tips to Get The Best Motor Trade Insurance
For legitimate trading, we suggest that you get the motor trade insurance. Actually, this is a legal requirement for the dealers that deal in vehicles. However, you may not want to go for any deal that you come across. The reason is that you have to look for the best policy. A bad policy may cost you and you may become more vulnerable. These are the things that you can’t afford over the long haul. Here are a few tips that can help you get the best insurance policy.
Check The Price
First of all, you should know that you need a policy that is not unreasonably expensive. No business can afford to waste money. What you need to do is look for a policy through the help of a comparison website. You just need to enter the details to get a legitimate quote.
Read The Small Stuff
The small print is often lengthy and difficult to read. Just make sure that your insurance is comprehensive. You should read it well to identify the areas that may give you problems down the road.
Use Testimonials
When looking for a company, it is hard to find one that you can count on. You won’t feel comfortable unless you have that feeling. Fortunately, there is a way to get a pretty good idea of the trustworthiness of a company. We suggest that you try the customer testimonials in order to find out if the provider is trustworthy.
Actually, customers don’t have any agenda. Through their comments or testimonials, you can get a good idea of the service. Usually, their feedback is dependable. Customers don’t lie. All you have to do is look for a forum and then post your questions. You will get helpful answers from the customers or users of the service.
Ask For What You Need
Most insurance providers don’t list their requirements. The reason is that it increases the cost. While it adds to the policy cost, you will be able to save a good deal of money down the road. If your policy is not up to the mark, know that you won’t get the coverage you need. In this case, you have to pay for something. Instead of taking this risk, what you need to do is pay money now so you can save in the future. You may want to make a list of things that make your policy unique, and then make your choice based on the list.
The ultimate trick
You should keep in mind that there is a competition between insurance providers. Their goal is to get the maximum market share. In order to achieve their goals, they will try their level best to get more customers. So, once you understand these things, make sure you use it to your advantage. All you have to do is give them the cheapest quote and they may offer a cheaper quote. Even if they don’t reduce the cost, they may offer some extras.
So, if you follow these tips, you may get the best motor trader insurance policy.
Finance
Social Media Marketing Agency: What Is Your Company Image?
It is very important for every social media marketing agency to have a good company image. Without it, they will find it difficult to get clients to trust them. Trust plays a very important role in the decision making of clients of which products to buy and which companies to trust. If you do not win the trust of your clients, it would be very difficult to get their loyalty too.
So what kind of company image would you like to project? It is very important that you determine this first because everything else that you will do will depend on it. When it comes to company image, there are several details that you have to be very careful with. At the same time, it also involves a lot of hard work to be able to take care of all the nitty gritty details that internet marketing requires. But then again, if you really mean business, these will just be part of the learning process that you have to go through and once your social media marketing agency has been established and has become well known, you will know that it is all worth it.
You must have thought that you would be the only social media marketing agency that could provide entrepreneurs with what they need. This may be true only if you try to make it happen. Perhaps you should begin by putting a website out there to help you promote the social media marketing services that you offer. Your website should be very user-friendly so that entrepreneurs who come and check it out would be able to go though page after page with ease.
And then, it is time to make good use of expertise to promote your business. You have to be online using a variety of social media platforms to market your company. When entrepreneurs bump into use while they are checking their personal profile pages in the top social networking sites like Facebook or Twitter, they would surely be convinced that you are seriously good in social media marketing. You do not even need to blatantly promote your services anymore because they can already see it for themselves. They will know that they came across your page amongst the million other web pages out there for a very good reason. You should have a company image that says everything about your expertise because that is the best way to market a social media marketing agency.
Finance
The Benefit of Insurance (Part I)
Insurance exists long time ago where it was first to serve as a protection to the global trader’s goods against loss due to pirate attacks in the sea. The insurance company during that period of time will bear all the losses of the unfortunate traders using the money it has gathered from other participating traders in order to help the unfortunate traders.
The purpose of insurance in a general term is mainly to help the unfortunate one by using some portion of the collected/pooled money to compensate whatever amount of loss to the victim. With this method, many of the unfortunate victims can carry on with their daily lives immediately without having to worry about other financial obligations.
There are many classes of insurance available through out the world. Each country has its own meaning and definition of each insurance class. However, I am not going to elaborate on the different meaning by each country. What I am about to discuss here mainly on the general factors and the benefit it could bring to each individual life in this world.
Property Insurance / Fire Insurance
Fire Insurance is an insurance which protects the Insured’s (person who buys the insurance policy) property from any disaster or unfortunate event due to or caused by basic fire & lightning or other perils such as Aircraft Damage, Earthquake and Volcanic Eruption, Storm, Tempest, Flood, Explosion, Impact Damage, Bursting or Overflowing of Water Tanks Apparatus or Pipes, Electrical Installations, Bush Fire, Subsidence and Landslip/Landslide, Spontaneous Combustion, Riot Strike and Malicious Damage, Damage By Falling Trees or Branches and Objects Therefrom, and/or even a Cold Storage.
If any of these perils has caused the fire on each property building, the Insured therefore has the right to make a claim against the Insurance Company where the policy is written.
Why it is so important for you to take up Fire Insurance for your property/properties? It is because the benefit it offers is huge. As you can see above, the Fire Insurance policy not only covers fire but also other perils such as Damage by Falling Trees!
So learn the benefits this Fire Insurance can offer to you and start insuring your property immediately. Remember, prevention is better than cure.
Houseowner/Householder Insurance
Similar with Fire Insurance policy, the Houseowner/Householder Insurance mainly covers the property you have against theft, fire, and also flood (depends on the extended perils you may add). Instead protecting the building, Householder Insurance covers all the belongings inside your property such as your HiFi, Plasma TV, Sofas, Kitchen Cabinet, Expensive Vases, Expensive Sculpture, and many more.
Some people only take up Fire Insurance but forgetting about the household items which could be higher than the property itself.
So my suggestion is, whenever you buy Fire Insurance policy from your insurance provider, try asking about the Householder/Houseowner Insurance as well. Make it as add on item in your Fire Insurance policy.
Motor Insurance
Motor Insurance policy or some states called it as Vehicle Insurance policy is vital and a must have policy for car/vehicle owner to own.
Motor Insurance covers any mobile items ranging from its cubic capacity, model, type, and usage of each vehicle. Normally, a lower cubic capacity engine vehicle will bear a lower premium amount if to compare with a higher cubic capacity engine.
As for motor sport vehicle or high performance race car, other types of Motor Insurance will apply and normally the premium rate is much higher than other normal vehicle.
In general, Motor Insurance policy covers the insured against loss or damage to his/her own vehicle and the third party vehicle.
In addition, some insurance providers do add PA (Personal Accident) Insurance policy in the Motor Insurance policy to add value as well as to satisfy their customers’ needs.
Travel Insurance / Travel PA
It’s a must have insurance policy especially for travelers. The policy coverage can be for one day trip or to a month trip depending on the purpose of the Insured.
Why a travel insurance?
Travel insurance can protect the insured from loss due to flight delay, where some insurance providers will compensate the Insured with the unavoidable factors like this. Some Travel Insurance also covers the insured against loss of baggage, hospitalization, accident, or other misfortune depending on each insurance provider.
Summary
I urge every one of you to have awareness on the benefit of insurance and get use to it by buying at least one insurance product for your household. To recap, there are four (4) type of insurance in this part I article which are; Fire Insurance, Householder Insurance, Motor Insurance, and Travel Insurance.
In my next article on “The Benefit of Insurance (Part II)”, I will elaborate on the Electronic Equipment Insurance, Machinery Insurance, Burglary Insurance, and Marine Insurance.
Till then, enjoy reading and wait for my other upcoming articles.
