Finance
Getting a DID Number: Key Considerations
There is no doubt that deciding to change the communications system for your business is a big decision. Therefore, before you decide to implement any system into your business, let alone a direct inward dialing (DID) system, you need to take the time to consider what is involved and how it will benefit your business moving forward.
Consideration 1 – Cost
Cost is always one of the most important considerations for any business. No matter how good a specific system or strategy may be, it has to fit within your budget. The good news is that getting a DID number is actually cheaper than your current phone service, in most cases. Once you register, you will not be charged for any set up, administration, or cancellation fees. You are only charged for the DID service package you select.
Consideration 2 – Ease of implementation
If implementing something new into your business is time consuming and tedious, then the odds are you will not be as willing to move forward with it. However, registering with a DID service provider is easy. Everything can be done online by filling out the necessary personal and payment information.
Select the DID service that suits your business best and:
• Select your telephone number region and area code.
• Select a forwarding number region where you want your number to be forwarded to
• Enter your personal and contact information
• A confirmation email will be sent to the email address you provided. By responding to that email, your sign-up is complete and your account will be activated.
Implementing a DID number into your business is that easy and will not take up much of your time.
Consideration 3 – Ease of cancellation
Opting out of a DID service is also painless. Since most of these companies offer it as a month-to-month service, you can cancel at anytime by providing an ample amount of notice. If you do decide to let your subscription expire, your registered number will be recycled, usually within two months of inactivity.
Consideration 4 – Service accessibility
Once you implement a service into your business, you want to have access to your service account. Most DID services companies will provide you with a personal page that gives you all the information and features necessary to manage and monitor your account. At your personal page you are able to see your account information, status, and call history. Therefore, you will be able to assess how the service is working for you.
Consideration 5 – Customization
One of the best features of DID services is that you have the option of entering the last 4 digits of the number of your choice. What a great option to personalize your number. However, if the number is already taken, the system will automatically provide you with 3 alternative numbers close to the number you chose from. This allows you to create vanity style numbers that are specific to your business and easy to remember.
Once you get a DID number you will be well on your way to making your companies communications system more efficient and cost effective. You will be in a better position to effectively serve your customers by ensuring they connect with the right person as quickly as possible.
Finance
Know Your Auto Insurance Needs – Simple Tips For Help
Just because your state requires a minimum amount of insurance doesn’t mean that’s exactly what you should purchase. For the better determination of your auto insurance needs, here are some useful tips.
Knowing Local Laws
If you are in United states then you must remember that forty-seven states require that you purchase liability insurance. Liability insurance is a payment for bodily injury and other damage when confronted with second party or driver. It is notable that Fifteen states including Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey also require you to buy Personal Injury Protection (PIP). This coverage pays for your medical expenses and lost wages in the event of an auto accident. Your insurance minimum will most likely be determined by state law, but many people are encouraged to purchase more than is required.
Knowing Available Options
What options are there for you? You must analyze and work this out accordingly. A lot of car insurance options are available but effective only if you know what you most likely will need becomes the key to making sure you are appropriately covered. Do you want coverage for a rental car if your car is damaged? Do you want an extended warranty to pay for parts and labor if your car breaks down? If your car is leased, you will probably need gap insurance which pays for the difference between what your insurer pays and what you owe on your lease if the car is completely totaled. Some other factor are highlighted below.
- Knowing How Much Money You Want to Spend
- Knowing Your Vehicle
- Knowing About Your Other Insurance
It must be remember that the best way to figure out your own auto insurance needs is to examine potential policies and know how much you are willing to gamble. For instance, it may not be worth it to you to purchase collision insurance if your car is not incredibly valuable and would therefore cost less to fix than to keep insured. Knowing all these things will make sure that you save time and money and above all energy.
Finance
Online Degree Program: Best Way of Attaining Higher Education
It is observed that only few years back the only way to complete college and earn a degree was to attend the colleges personally. But nowadays a much easier and faster option has emerged where people can attain higher education with the help of internet. The people can get bachelors ad post graduate degree much easily without wasting much of our precious time. Therefore with the help of online degree programs one can get quality education and training which students do in campus.
It is quite wrong to think that online degree does not involve dynamic process. It is a true fact that any goal which does not involve a plan does not work out effectively. In case one fails to plan then they are definitely preparing themselves to fail. Therefore it is a must for every individual to assure that they make use of their precious time wisely and effectively. For the purpose online education one is required to possess highly reliable computer as the process of education completely based online and the computer must possess all the latest features that are reliable for online studies.
While selecting any degree program one must assure that they have selected the course that is categorized under accredited online degree programs. It is so that it is of no use to spend time and money on the course does not offer any employment scope in the near future. One must select the online school that possess sound record and experience in providing online degrees. Therefore after selecting the right online school one must pay attention to the schedule as well before seeking admission in an online degree program as it is very important to manage the time effectively.
One must carefully understand each and every aspect of the course and institute selected by them and the most important thing that needs to be considered are technical support offered by the college as the lectures are conducted online and all the sources depend upon the internet therefore the student may require assistance of experts anytime as and when required by them. Lastly one must assure that the course selected by them is accredited online degree program that offers wide career opportunity to them. The main aim of the student must be to attend online school and they must carefully search over net for the careers that have wide scope and can be attained by online degree program.
Finance
Comprehensive Insurance – Is a Comprehensive Auto Insurance Policy Recommended?
Q: I am looking for car insurance and my boyfriend wants me to buy comprehensive auto insurance, while I just want to get the minimum coverage. Is the comprehensive policy worth the extra money?
A: We think you should compromise between the budget auto insurance you want and the comprehensive auto insurance your boyfriend suggests. It’s a big decision to make and ultimately it’s your choice.
If you decide to go with the comprehensive policy make sure that it is truly comprehensive. Have the agent put in writing what exactly is covered.
Since comprehensive means all people often assume that they will have zero out of pocket expenses in the event of an accident, but this is rarely the case so don’t be caught off guard.
If you decide to buy the least expensive car insurance be sure the company is reliable, the coverage is enough, and the customer service is what you expect. This is especially when shopping for budget insurance. Many companies cut costs by having less people available to assist you.
Thank you for your question and we hope we’ve been able to answer your question about comprehensive auto insurance.
We strongly recommend that you shop around for the best auto insurance rates online. The Internet makes it extremely easy to save money by comparing quotes from various companies.
After you obtain several quotes, simply compare them and choose the policy that offers the best coverage at the cheapest price. Saving money on car insurance doesn’t get any easier than that!
Finance
Types of OLAP Servers
“What kinds of OLAP servers exist?” OLAP servers present business users with multidimensional data from data warehouse or data marts, without concerns regarding how or where the data are stored. However, the physical architecture implementation OLAP servers must consider data storage issues. Implementation of a warehouse for OLAP processing includes the following.
Relational OLAP Server
There are the intermediate servers that stand in between a relational back-end server and client front-end tools. They use a relational or extended DBMS to store and manage warehouse data, and OLAP middleware to support missing pieces. ROLAP servers include optimization for each DBMS back end, implementation aggregation navigation logic, and additional tools and services. ROLAP technology tends to have greater scalability than MOLAP technology.
Multidimensional OLAP Servers
These servers support multidimensional views of data through array-based multidimensional storage engines. They map multidimensional views directly to data cube array structure. The advantage of using a data cube is, it allows for indexing to pre computed summarizes data. Notice that with multidimensional data stores, the storage utilization may be low if the data set is sparse. In such cases, sparse matrix compression techniques should be explored.
Many MOLAP servers adopt a two level storage representation to handle sparse and dense data sets: the dense sub cubes are identified and stored as array structures, while the sparse sub cubes employ compression technology for efficient data storage utilization.
HLOP Servers
The hybrid OLAP approach combines ROLAP and MOLAP technology, benefiting from the greater scalability of ROLAP and faster computation. For example, a HOLAP server may allow large volume of detail data to be stored in a relational database, while aggregations are kept in separate MOLAP store.
Specialized SQL servers
To meet the growing demand of OLAP processing in the relational databases, some relational and data warehousing firms implement specialized SQL servers that provide advance query language and query processing support for SQL queries over star and snowflake schemas in read only environment.
“So how data are actually stored in ROLAP and MOLAP architecture?” As its name implies, ROLAP uses relational tables to store data for online analytical processing. And in MOLAP data is stored in cubic form.
SAP is software organization that is using OLAP servers to develop its intelligent software. Because of this technology data mining and web mining is possible. Three dimensional reports are generated that are very helpful for management to dish up their decisions. These software are far more reliable and intelligent than the software that were in the days gone.
Finance
Health Insurance Buyers Beware! Some of the New TV Advertised Health Plans Are NOT Insurance!
INSURANCE IS VITAL TO OUR FINANCIAL WELL BEING…
Insurance of all types is a vital piece of everyone’s financial plan. We typically insure risks that, if the unthinkable happened in any of these areas, would cause a financial hole that we, or our loved ones, may never be able to climb out of in our lifetimes. For example, we buy life insurance to protect our loved ones from the awful consequences that would arise if the breadwinner(s) were no longer alive to “bring home the bacon.” We buy auto insurance for the chance that we could be involved in a car crash in our everyday travels, and lastly, but far from finally, we buy disability insurance to protect against the awful consequences that could arise if we would incur an injury that would prevent us from “bringing home the bacon” in the manner that we are trained or educated in doing so.
Along the same lines, health insurance provides peace of mind that a medical emergency followed by a lengthy hospital stay, won’t force us into bankruptcy. While some may question the need or importance of many of the different types of insurance out on the market, I don’t think many people would question the importance, or need for health insurance. I’m sure any human resource professional would tell you that questions about health insurance, its costs, and what it covers are among the most frequently asked questions of both new hires, as well as “seasoned vets.”
While we are licensed to sell health insurance here at Halas Consulting, and have helped countless clients as well as friends and relatives obtain health insurance at a reasonable cost, it is not our primary business,. We typically gather the required information and turn it over to one of our trusted independent brokers. However, we recognize it as a vital part of a complete financial plan, and we do ask about it and regularly review coverages for all current as well as perspective clients.
… BUT THIS IS NOT INSURANCE
The reason for this article is the new crop of healthcare coverages that have arisen to solve the common coverage problems that we have here in the USA; people who can’t afford conventional health coverage, and/or can’t qualify for conventional coverage due to health issues. While there is no doubt that these healthcare coverage problems are in dire need of a solution, these new plans aren’t necessarily it. While I’ve known about these types of plans for awhile now, and knew their pros and cons. I really had no problem with them as the companies offering them were pretty blatant about the fact that these health plans were not insurance, the commercial that I saw on TV the other day set my blood to boiling though when I went to the advertising company’s website and saw “health insurance” as a drop down item on the tool bar across the top of the page. While what they are offering is a healthcare plan, it is NOT insurance, and I’m going to tell you why.
HERE IS WHY
The primary purpose of all insurances, as I mentioned above, is to protect us against a catastrophic loss. That is, a loss that if we incurred it, would render us possibly unable to repay it in our lifetime. For example, if I, a 38 yr old man, incurred a medical catastrophe that cost say $300,000 when all was said and done, there is a great chance that it may take me years to pay it off, if ever, and even if I did, there probably wouldn’t be much there for me to enjoy retirement with. Golf and fishing excursions to Ft. Lauderdale would definitely be out of the equation. But if I have a typical, off the shelf major medical plan offered by a leading insurer, with a $500 deductible, and 80/20 co-insurance up to $10,000, with the insurance company paying the remainder up to the lifetime maximum of say $1 million, the maximum that I would pay out of pocket would be $2500 ($500 deductible + 20% of $10,000 which is $2000.) I think that even if I was hard up for cash at the time, I could probably pay that amount back in my lifetime, so the bill would get paid even if I had to borrow the cash from a friend or relative if the need arose. If I’m following the advice myself that I give to clients, I should have more than $2500 in my emergency cash stash kept in the highest yielding FDIC insured bank account at my favorite online bank.
While $2500 is not pocket money for many I’m sure you’d agree that it is a far cry more doable than $300,000. The new healthcare plans, which are the focus of this article do things a bit differently.
IT SOUNDS GOOD AT THE OUTSET
Hey, what more can you ask? Nobody gets turned down, reasonable monthly costs, not limited to doctors and hospitals, little or no waiting period for pre-existing conditions, discount prescription drug and dental programs, and coverage for the aforementioned doctor office and hospital visits, X-rays and lab tests, pregnancy, emergency room visits and much, much more. The only problem is…
FIRST DOLLAR COVERAGE vs. CATASTROPHIC COVERAGE
…this is what I call “first dollar coverage.” The first dollar coverage that most people have experience with is their insurance “deductible.” The purpose of the deductible is to eliminate smaller “nuisance” claims. Not having to pay these claims, of which there would be many, allows the insurance company to keep and invest the money they would otherwise have to pay out for what would be numerous small claims, and pass the savings, via lower premiums on to their customers. If one would purchase a policy that covers everything ( a $0 deductible policy), the premiums are typically much higher than a policy that has a deductible, and as the amount of first dollar coverage you as the insured agree to take on increases, your premium correspondingly decreases. While it is possible, by paying additional premium dollars, to get a conventional major medical insurance plan to provide first dollar coverage, it’s primary purpose is to provide protection from catastrophic claims, which is what most people expect their insurance to do. The trouble is, these new healthcare plans do things in reverse. They will cover you for your first dollar coverage and then some, all the way up to thousands of dollars, depending on the set payout limit for the health issue or service, but once that pre-determined maximum is hit, then that’s the end! You don’t have coverage for the larger, and potentially more painful financial loss.
To be honest, many of the plans do, as I said above, mention that the plan is not a major medical/catastrophic loss plan in the small print, in several places, but not everyone thoroughly reads the small print. I just didn’t like the one company using the term “insurance” to describe what it is they are offering because it’s NOT insurance.
CONCLUSION
Is there a place for these plans? Absolutely! If you are unable to procure major medical coverage at all or the price is just too cost prohibitive, then, as the old saying goes, “sumthin’ is better than nothin.'”
If you have a high deductible plan and want something to cover the gap between $0 and the deductible amount and the premium of the healthcare plan is reasonable, it might be worth it. The discounts for being a member in the group that typically have to join, to purchase one of these healthcare plans, is usually pretty good. Just be careful if your health plan is a high deductible plan with a Health Savings Account (HSA)attached to it. Some HSAs may not allow these additional healthcare plans, and continue to give the HSA its tax advantages. It would be best to check with the high deductible plan provider to see if it can be done.
Covering the health of you and your family, with insurance, and the best way to do it is one of the more important decisions that you will make If you are not covered by an employer’s plan, and are forced to go out on your own to purchase health coverage, make sure that you know what you’re buying, what it costs, and most importantly what it covers. An emergency is not the time to find out your coverage is not what you thought it was. If you need further assistance on this or any other insurance, tax or investment issue, feel free to contact me at the email address listed below.
Finance
Cost of Asbestos Removal
If you are planning to remodel your current house or are moving to a new place that will require a little bit of renovation and rebuilding, one of your primary concerns will be asbestos removal. The risks and hazards that asbestos will pose to your and your family’s health is the main reason why you should undertake this process, but there are other reasons as well-such as environmental concerns. Over the past few decades, studies and scientific research have proven that inhaling asbestos fibers and particles-which are extremely dangerous and highly carcinogenic-for prolonged periods of time will cause stomach cancer, lung cancer, asbestos poisoning, and mesothelioma, a rare kind of cancer that attacks the lining of major organs in the body. Extended and constant exposure to asbestos and materials made out of this substance will greatly increase the risk to these illnesses.
Asbestos removal is often not advised for homeowners, because when parts and chunks of the material made with asbestos is ripped off from the ceilings, walls, and floors, the particles are released into the air. The mere inhalation of these particles and fibers is very dangerous to one’s health, because asbestos particles are quite large and cannot be expelled automatically by the lungs.
The best solution to go about asbestos removal is to contact a qualified professional to do the job for you. These contractors will have all the equipment required to remove the materials with asbestos from your home.
If you are thinking about the costs that such a job will entail, estimates vary from state to state, and they are typically governed by regulations and laws that are specific to each region.
Asbestos removal is a regulated procedure-and a highly dangerous one-so professionals trained in the jobs should be the one to perform the removal in your home. These contractors specialize in the safe removal of every trace of asbestos in a structure-they remove the materials without allowing the mineral to release particles and fibers into the air. There are a lot of DIY asbestos removal kits in the market, but it is generally not advised to do the job by yourself. Contractors employ licensed technicians who have advanced levels of skills and the technical knowledge to use the tools necessary to perform the removal. They also know how to seal off the infected area until all traces of asbestos are removed and decontaminated. Given these facts, you might want to set aside a sizable amount to get the job done. This is a necessary expense, and the amount you will spend now is relatively low compared to the amount you will need for cancer treatment.
The total cost of asbestos removal varies from city to city, but it also depends on the size of your house and how big the area needing removal is. You will also need to have the house inspected twice before any job can be performed. If your roof, ceilings, walls, and floors are all found to contain asbestos, you might be looking at $10,000 to $30,000 for the whole job.
