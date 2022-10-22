Hacker Returns All Stolen Funds After Exploiting OlympusDAO

As the world continues to progressively move towards the digital environment, public use of and familiarity with digital currencies is, as expected, becoming increasingly more advanced. This holds true even in the case of gift cards, which represent an industry that must pay close attention to global trends in order to keep relevant gift card programs, loyalty, rewards and incentives that people will genuinely assess to be rewarding and personally beneficial.

With Bitcoin representing almost half of the total digital assets when ranked by total market capitalization, it is often used at a greater frequency than other digital currencies as a store of value used to fund retail gift cards. Bitcoin gift cards are becoming increasingly popular.

Almost Half A Million Gift Cards Sold

The commercial and enterprise-level Bitcoin gift card provider BitCard® reports distributing greater than 400,000 BTC gift cards in the last eighteen months alone – almost a half a million gift cards. This was accomplished as the company refined its business process and offering in preparation to eventually scale.

BitCard® is still a young, developing brand within a young developing industry, and happens to be the platform on which individuals are able to redeem, or trade their gift card for Bitcoin and use it real-time for transactions or to send as needed.

Who Is BitCard® And What Do They Do?

BitCard® is a US-based Bitcoin gift card distributor. The BitCard® system of distribution involves a process which goes through resellers, who then provide BitCard® gift cards to retailers at the consumer level. At that point, BitCard® gift cards are then able to be redeemed by purchasers or individuals who may receive them as part of a rewards or other incentive program, gift or other reason.

BitCard® has been integrated into existing customer and employee rewards systems for this reason. The proposition not only enables individuals to redeem the gift cards for BTC almost instantly upon completing KYC verification, but to transact through the unique digital wallet created for sending and receiving, upon validating the BTC gift card.

Why BitCard® Is A Leading Option For BTC Gift Card Redemption?

There are multiple reasons why BitCard® should be considered a leading online platform on which to exchange or trade gift cards for Bitcoin. For one, the seamless process of redeeming a BitCard® gift card for Bitcoin in a usable digital form only requires three simple steps. A closer look into that process may offer further reason as to why it helps distinguish the BitCard® platform from others that may be similar.

Once an individual has a BitCard® gift card, and is ready to redeem, the process is simple, and built to be both secure and simple. The first part of the process involves personal authentication, in place as a safety measure, to promote transparency, and also to deter potential bad actors from attempting to defraud individuals utilizing the professionally-secured BitCard® online platform and redemption site. The three simple steps are:

Complete KYC Verification To Establish A New User Account. Enter The Validation Number From Your BitCard® Gift Card. Redeem Your BitCard® To Your New Digital Wallet Established For Your Transactions.

As it can be seen above, the process of redeeming a gift card on the BitCard® platform is both simple and secure, rendering it ideal to redeem or trade gift cards in exchange for BTC. The unique validation number assigned to each BitCard® gives an additional layer of personal security, as the individual who has possession of the BitCard® gift card has sole access to his/her user account and digital wallet.

The BitCard® digital wallet is a helpful feature which can be used to help teach newcomers to digital currency learn real-time in a non-pressured environment. The digital wallet which is created for each new user to redeem their BitCard® into in order to access the BTC held therein, is similar to those which users would encounter across the digital landscape in other platforms which interact with digital currencies and ecosystems. The potential educational enrichment attached to the security provided through the BitCard® redemption process helps to set the platform apart.

Bitcoin Gift Cards: An Evolving Concept

As business, finance and society continue to integrate with the digital world and the digital currencies associated with the various protocols, the concept of Bitcoin being interchangeable in gift card form can be expected to become one which is increasingly explored. The proposition developed by BitCard® is positioned to assist individuals who are looking for options to purchase and convert gift cards to BTC for use online and physically.

Another distinct aspect of the BitCard® offering is the fact that gift cards are not only in digital form, but physical BitCard® gift cards are available for purchase at select merchants. The physical cards are still digitally activated online, but this way BitCard® gift cards are able to be given or shared with others in traditional gifting scenarios. As for where gift cards can be traded or redeemed for Bitcoin, the BitCard® platform checks off all necessary boxes to support the security, speed, seamlessness, and other elements needed to facilitate that and more.

