How Do I Get My Husband to Love Me Again When We Have Lost Love Between Us?

Do you feel alone in your marriage, wondering if your husband still loves you? When you realize you still are in love with him you are bound to ask yourself “how do I get my husband to love me again?”.

It is very common for two people in a marriage to become preoccupied with the kids, the job or other things in life and tend to neglect their marriage and their spouse. That does not mean that he has fallen out of love with you.

Unless…has he told you he does not love you anymore? Has he left you, temporarily, we hope?

Change in a marriage usually comes slowly, and we do not even realize it until one day we know it has happened. With women it is common to put the kids first and neglect their husband’s needs and even their own. Lost love can be the result, and both of you need to find it.

Perhaps your husband is acting more strangely (than usual!) or just seems distant. Likely he does not talk to you too much, either. It could be that he misses the woman he married; you both have changed, and he probably does not realize how he has changed.

If you want to get your husband to love you again then think back to what you were like when he fell in love with you. A bit more happy, fun loving? Worries about the problems of life and the children’s issues tends to zap that fun away.

Chances are you have been neglecting yourself and your needs. Maybe you have added a few pounds or do not bother too much with your hair and makeup like you used to.

Does all the money go for the kids clothes and none for you? Are you wearing whatever happens to be in the closet? Maybe you could find something new for yourself that does not break the bank but flatters you in appearance.

A new outfit will not only attract your husband’s attention, but make you inwardly feel better too.

Remember that inner glow and happiness can do more for your attractiveness than makeup. When was the last time you went out with the girls or spent a little time at the day spa?

If you are not eating right then your shape can suffer but so can your energy level and happiness. Take some time for exercise, even if it’s only a brisk walk instead of driving or taking the bus. Dropping a few pounds will make you feel better and he will not mind, either.

When your husband acts distant you do not want to ignore him or be impolite. But perhaps allowing him a bit of “space” can coincide with you working on your needs for a time. Looking your best for yourself first picks up that internal glow that radiates toward him and everyone around you.

Lost love does not have to be a permanent situation. With some effort on your part you can spark a response in him that will have you both reaching for each other once again.