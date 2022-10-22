Finance
How Much Are You Self-Insuring?
Insurance policies take away all, or a portion, of the financial responsibility of replacing assets damaged under certain circumstances. Without insurance, an individual would be financially responsible for replacing all assets lost during what could have been a covered peril or, if they don’t wish to replace them, simply living without the item and losing the initial investment made to purchase it.
Even with proper insurance coverage, individuals take on a certain amount of risk themselves. This is called self-insuring and can take many forms including:
A deductible: The amount of money you must pay out-of-pocket before your insurance benefits kick in is your deductible. Most insurance companies offer the insured a range of options for deductibles. High deductibles can be seductive because they help reduce your premiums, but all the deductibles you have on your various insurance policies can add up.
Waiting periods: Certain types of policies, such as long term care and disability, allow an insured to select a waiting period. The waiting period is the time between the qualifying incident and the first benefit pay out. For example, if you are no longer able to complete certain activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and preparing food, you may qualify for long-term care nursing home benefits. If you have a 30-day waiting period on your policy, then you will not be afforded benefits until that 30 days is up. During the time of your waiting period, you must shoulder the burden of all costs associated with your care
Policy limits: Insurance policies don’t offer unlimited benefits. Policy limits are in place to outline the maximum responsibility of your insurer. For example, your health insurance policy may have a lifetime maximum payout of $5 million. Should your medical expenses exceed this amount, you would be responsible for paying that excess. It’s important to monitor the limits on all of your policies to make sure they are reasonable for the risk of damage that you face.
Gaps in coverage: Sometimes the way that an insurance policy is structured can leave a gap in coverage that needs to be filled by a supplemental policy. For example, you may have home insurance coverage but without flood insurance coverage you’ve left a gap in which certain damages would not be covered. Having an experienced insurance agent review all of your policies can help you identify and plan for these gaps before you incur expensive damages.
The amount of money you self-insure can be surprisingly large. Give us a call and make an appointment for insurance review and we will help you understand your self-insurance liabilities and come up with a plan to reduce them.
Finance
Career Education Corp, College Partnership, DeVry, Apollo Group, ITT Educational Serivces
The college education industry is growing and we’ve been covering the companies that are leading the way. Last May Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) was probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for possible securities laws violation but according to reports the Midwest regional branch of the SEC plans to recommend that the federal agency end its investigation of Career Education. Career Education operates over 80 campuses and an online education division.
The Carmel, Indiana based ITT Educational Services (NYSE: ESI) recently opened a second location in the Lexington Kentucky area and will have classes beginning in June 2006. The Lexington institute is licensed by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools to offer associate and bachelor degree programs.
Apollo Group (NASDAQ: APOL) has been a provider of higher education programs to working adults for close to 30 years. Apollo Group Inc. operates through its subsidiaries: The University of Phoenix Inc., Institute for Professional Development, The College for Financial Planning Institutes Corp. and Western International University Inc. They were just ranked number 1,335 on Forbes magazine list of the world’s 2000 largest companies.
College Partnership (OTC: CGPA) just added a key player to their executive team with the appointment of former 13 year Baltimore City Councilman Joseph J. DiBlasi as their new Director of Sports Marketing. He was also the president of Davalli, DiBlasi Associates, LLC., a sports marketing company, he has worked with such teams and franchises as the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Bucks, Florida Marlins, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Major League Baseball Alumni, and USA Baseball. The company looks to emerge as the leader in the college planning business.
DeVry University (NYSE: DV) has added new online health information management (HIM) technical specialty within its bachelor of science in technical management (BSTM) degree program beginning in May 2006. They will also offer onsite classes at their Arlington Virginia location beginning in July 2006.
Finance
Low Cost Auto Insurance – Key Tips For Saving Money Online
Right now it feels like the whole world is in more and more trouble financially and it seems like everywhere you look you need to be spending more and more money just to maintain your standard of living. But just because it feels like the world is going crazy doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to save money easily. And now one of the best ways you can cut back if you have to is by saving money on auto insurance.
Getting low cost auto insurance is a fabulous way to get your budget trimmed if you have to. And some of the best bargains can be found online. All you need to do is search around a little bit. Websites that offer insurance quotes online can help you save more money than if you were to get the same coverage with an insurance agent from where you live.
The internet holds the key to finding ways to save money in our present day economy.
The real reason that auto insurance and other kinds of insurance don’t cost as much when you get them online is because the companies that give the insurance policies don’t have to go through a middleman. This is really what an insurance agent is, a middleman who gets paid by the insurance company when he or she sells you a policy. If the insurance company can avoid paying out to the agent, then often they are willing to pass the savings on to you.
Many folks have had the very irritating experience of trying to get insurance from a high pressure “in your face” local insurance sales person. But now with the internet, you don’t have to put up with that anymore. AS a matter of fact, most times when you get a quote online, they just email you the figures and you get to make up your mind without anyone standing over your shoulder. You get to make your decision in the peace and quiet of your own home.
Here are a few other things you can do to keep your insurance costs down to a minimum.
– Form a carpool and drive to work with some coworkers. Save money on insurance and energy as well.
– Pay your bills on time and avoid getting late fees. Often insurance companies will make you pay a higher rate if your credit score is not as good as other people’s scores.
– Be a careful driver and don’t have accidents. If you are already a cautious driver, become even more that way.
– Get more than one auto insurance quote online. This way you can make a comparison of auto insurance quotes and then make an informed decision for yourself about how to spend your hard earned money.
– And if you can possibly do it, raise the limit on your deductible. Just by implementing this one particular idea, some people’s premiums can be lowered by up to 30 percent.
Finance
Nursing Degree Online – Online Nursing Schools
If you have completed an Associate degree in Nursing or RN degree and are looking to accomplish more in your nursing career, enroll in a nursing degree online program. Online nursing schools are a convenient and effective way to complete a nursing education with a busy schedule. Nursing jobs are in demand and now is the time to change your life.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that Registered nurses are the largest percentage of employees in the health care field, accounting for 2.6 million jobs. The expected job opportunity growth in 2010 is expected to be promising, especially with hospitals reporting shortages of RN’s.
Are online nursing classes approved nursing programs?
Here is some interesting data to help you decide on which nurse education is right for you.
Currently online nursing classes across the entire nursing education field are approved for prospective students whether they are interested in acquiring a certificate, diploma, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master (MSN) or Doctorate (PhD).
What are the Nursing Degree Online education benefits?
1. Save time from not having to commute to and from campus.
2. Generally the costs of education are lower.
3. Work at your own pace.
Online schooling is becoming a very popular way to effective bring your status of living to a whole new level. I think that our society will continue to see an increase in the amount of students turning to online educations in the year 2010.
Finance
Five Reasons To Use An Insurance Broker When Looking For Insurance
When buying insurance, you can choose to buy direct from an insurance company, from a tied agent or a bank that represents one company or you can choose to purchase your insurance through an insurance broker. Most brokers can save you money on your insurance not to mention the time you would otherwise spend shopping around yourself but there are other reasons why using an insurance broker can be of major benefit to you.
Here are just some of the advantages of purchasing your insurance through an insurance broker:
- An insurance broker works for you – not the insurance company. Your insurance broker is not tied to a specific company or a specific company’s products. They can search a number of companies and their products to find the best deal for you. A broker can take a thorough look at your personal needs and recommend the best and most suitable product for you based on your situation. Insurance brokers can get you the best deal available from their large portfolio of products and provider, while banks or insurance companies can only offer you the products from one company, and are therefore more limited in the number of products they can offer.
- Insurance Brokers are experienced and professional. Brokers deal with a wide range of products and services and are qualified to recommend the policies that best suit your needs from the wide range of companies that they deal with. They will know for example what companies are best suited for younger drivers for example or who is best for providing public liability for your industry. They typically have experience with claims and can guide you through the often confusing and stressful claims process, answering any questions that you may have. What’s more most brokerages in Ireland are generally smaller and can often offer a faster and more personalized support. Brokers are also committed to continual professional development and lifelong learning, ensuring that they are informed on the latest changes and adjustments to insurance policies and legislation to give you the best options available when you purchase your next policy.
- Insurance Brokers are regulated: Brokers are required to meet certain standards and financial obligations. In addition to the requirement to hold professional indemnity insurance, they are required to carry out a process with each client to ensure that they are recommending the correct product to suit your needs. A ‘fact find’ should be used to discover your exact needs and requirements and on this information the broker should make their informed recommendations. A ‘reasons why’ letter or ‘statement of suitability’ should also be presented to the client outlining why the product and the provider is being recommended and how they meet the clients specific needs.
- You can get access to insurance companies that you cannot access on your own: In recent years there are more and more insurance companies popping up that only deal directly with brokers. In transacting business in this way they can save costs and do not have the same requirement for large call centres or large administration teams to deal with the public. They can then pass on these savings to you, the consumer. Many of these companies only deal directly through brokers so you will not be able to get a quote directly. Certainly over the past couple of years we have found ourselves recommending these companies more and more as they are able to consistently deliver on price, product and service.
- Insurance Brokers are required to give full disclosure on commission and fees and the effect on your insurance premium: Of course brokers need to be paid too and they get generally get paid a percentage commission from the insurance companies. In addition to this they may also charge a small fee for their services. As part of the regulation they must provide you with a copy of their terms of business which outlines the companies they deal with, how they are paid and details of any fees they may charge. This allows you to make an informed choice when buying insurance.
Choosing an insurance broker means that you have a professional on your side when choosing the best policy for yourself, your business and your family. Insurance brokers offer professional and unbiased advice, ethical conduct, and full disclosure of all the information you need to make an informed decision. They can talk you through each stage while giving you personalised advice and excellent customer service. So next time you are looking for insurance or renewing your current product why not contact your local broker first and see what a great service they can offer you.
Finance
2006 Lung Cancer Stats for California – Good News or Bad?
The California Cancer Registry and the American Cancer
Society have just released a new booklet “California Cancer
Facts and Figures, 2006″. For those of you living in California
with any form of cancer, I urge you to get this informative
booklet.
For this report, I will just be focusing on the stats for Lung
Cancer in California. California is a leader in tobacco tax
initiatives. Following the cancer trends in California will
determine what measures the rest of the country must take to
decrease the lung cancer rates overall.
Good News! – Basically
Basically, the news is very good. From the period of 1988 –
2002, all types of incidences of cancer in California went
down by 12%. Cancer mortality declined by 19%. Thanks to
Proposition 99 – the California tobacco control initiative
passed in 1988, tobacco-related cancers sharply declined,
much more than any other state. Tobacco-related cancers
include cancers of the lung, larynx, mouth, pancreas,
stomach and bladder. However, lung cancer still causes
more deaths than any other cancer.
What About New Cases?
Out of all Californians alive today, about 15 million will eventually get some form of cancer, that is about two in five.
Over the years, cancer will strike around three out of every
four families. This year alone, there will be more than 15 new
cases diagnosed every hour of every day. For men, of all the
new cases diagnosed, 13% of them will have lung cancer.
For women, that number is 12%.
Tobacco-Related Cancers
Presently, about 85% of lung cancer is caused by cigarette
smoking. However, many other cancers are caused by
tobacco as well. Overall, one of every three cancer deaths is
due to tobacco. The incidence of lung cancer decreased by
26% in the time period mentioned above. Needless to say, for
those smokers who have quit smoking, your chances of
getting lung cancer decreases over time. After 15 years, the
risk is only slightly higher than among people who have
never smoked.
Secondhand Smoke
I think we all know by now that secondhand smoke has been
determined to cause cancer in humans. But did you know that
every year in the U.S., about 3,000 non-smoking adults die of
lung cancer directly as a result of secondhand smoke? The
most recent high-profile example is Dana Reeve, wife of
Christopher Reeve. It is believed she may have contracted it
from secondhand smoke as a result of her years as an
entertainer in music clubs.
Secondhand smoke is particularly harmful to children. The
good news is in 2004, more than 80% of California
households with children younger than 5 completely stopped
smoking in the home.
Alarming Smoking Trends
Given that lung cancer rates in California have dropped
significantly, it would be logical to assume that the smoking
rates have also dropped, wouldn’t it? And in fact they have,
among most adults and teenagers. In 2004, 15% of California
adults still smoked.
The alarming trend is the increase in 18-24 year old smokers.
They are the fastest growing rate of smokers in California and
the tobacco companies are targeting them as the “smokers of
the future”. The smoking rate for 18-24 year olds was 18% in
2004.
What Can Be Done?
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in California. All
cancers caused by tobacco and heavy use of alcohol can be
prevented completely. In 2006, 18,000 Californians will die
because of tobacco use.
Early diagnosis can save lives by identifying cancer when it is
in the curable stage. The five year survival rate for most
cancers is very good if it’s caught early. Unfortunately, the
statistics for lung cancer are not so good, mostly because it is
difficult to diagnose early enough.
The California tobacco control initiative has helped to put a
dent in the lung cancer rate. Californians need to stay
informed and aware. More cigarette tax legislation is on the
way.
To get your copy of the California Facts & Figures 2006, go to:
http://www.ccrcal.org.
Finance
Make Pay-Per-Click Advertising Work For You
Most small, medium and large business, at some time or another, experiment with pay per click (PPC) advertising networks. Smaller businesses tend to utilize PPC programs a less due to time and budget constraints. Larger businesses have more resources to throw at this marketing channel. Whether you’re on a tight budget or have endless resources, here are some basic strategies you can follow which will help make your PPC campaigns work for you.
While there are countless tips and tricks for running pay per click campaigns, this guide is focused on the high-level considerations that should go into every campaign. While most of this isn’t new or innovative, these ideas are often buried or overlooked by the administrators of PPC campaigns. Consider these ideas in relation to your campaigns.
Clarify Your Goals
Just like any other marketing initiative and just like in life, setting clearly-defined goals is critical to success in pay per click advertising. So many businesses expand into the pay per click advertising marketing with poorly-defined goals, at best. They say, ‘I want to drive more traffic to my website,’ or ‘I want people to know who my brand is.’ The problem with this thinking is that, in the long run, they can’t justify the expense well enough to stay in for the long haul.
The beauty of pay per click advertising is that the response and outcomes can be directly measured. Businesses with clearly defined goals can clearly measure the cost and value of each campaign, perhaps more clearly than any other channel.
Before beginning any campaign, define exactly what you want to get from it. Here are some examples of goals that advertisers in different industries may set:
- eCommerce Website s – There is a world of potential in pay per click advertising for eCommerce advertisers. Typically, the clearly defined goal is ROI of advertising spend. eCommerce advertisers can define the required ROI that makes this advertising channel make sense for their business. For every dollar they spend, they need to see a return of ‘X’ dollars. Sometimes, this model relies on determining the lifetime value (LTV) of customers to meet ROI requirements. While they may not break even on the initial advertising spend, they may meet their return a few months down the road when the customer returns to purchase again. Tracking LTV is more complicated but is worth the effort,
- Lead Generation – Whether you’re a local business or a global software development firm, generating leads may be your main goal for pay per click advertising. Here, you can calculate the cost of acquiring each lead and compare it to the value of each lead and the cost of generating leads through other channels. The key points:
- Does the value of each lead exceed the cost to attain that lead?
- Are there cheaper opportunities for acquiring leads of equal or greater value?
- Name Collection – For publishers who rely on name collection and building email lists, pay per click advertising can be used to encourage newsletter signups and subscriptions. Here again, the advertiser needs to determine the lifetime value of each name acquired and compare it to the cost of acquiring the name. If the initial costs are recouped over time, it makes sense to continue the campaign.
Target Keywords- Start Small
Plain and simple, it doesn’t usually pay to go broad when selecting keywords phrases for your pay per click ads. Traditional marketers are driven to ‘cover all bases’ in the offline world and, when this logic is applied to PPC, the results are almost always marginal, at best. Focusing campaigns on targeted keyword phrases is the best thing a PPC marketer can cut down on clicks from bad prospects.
All too often you see ads, from both local and global companies, appear for search queries that are extremely un-targeted. This money could be spent on targeted keyword campaigns that will convert much better. If you want to take a shotgun approach to getting your message out there, consider television, radio or banner advertising channels. Pay per click advertising is designed to be a targeted channel and it’s a crime to treat it any other way.
For the most part, the best converting keywords are longer, more descriptive keywords. For example, a hotel running a PPC campaign would more likely convert bookings from someone searching for book new your city hotels than someone searching for new york city.
With keyword selection, don’t follow the mentality that says, ‘someone searching for this term might be interested in my product.’ Follow the mentality that says, ‘someone searching for this term is searching for my product.’ This may seem elementary but many advertisers, even those spending bug bucks, continually run ads on keywords either loosely related or too broad for their product.
Landing Pages- Keep it Simple, Stupid
To create the ultimate landing page, pretend you’re dealing with schoolchildren. What I mean is pretend your audience has a short attention span and can easily be distracted by bright, shiny objects. You landing page should be geared to elicit one response, and that response is the goal you set for your campaign. If your goal was to get visitors to purchase a product, show them the product and give them an offer and call to action they can’t refuse. If your goal was to acquire an email address for your newsletter, you’re your visitor incentive and show a signup box on the page. Forget about fancy designs and long, wordy sales copy. When you give visitors too many choices, they will more likely choose none than choose any one.
Of course, there is no worse way to run a campaign than to have only one landing page. Using A/B or multivariate testing is made easy by most major ad networks. If you have sufficient coin to spend, consider testing landing page designs and messages against one another. You will sleep better at night knowing that you’re trying every possible combination to make the most from your pay per click advertising spend.
Ad Copy- Don’t Promise what You Can’t, and Don’t, Deliver
There is no such thing as the perfect pay per click ad. The most important thing to remember when writing ad copy for pay per click campaigns is not to promise what you don’t deliver on the landing page. That is, don’t talk about an offer or product in the ad that isn’t the main focus of your landing page. Why? Because you’re paying for each click. If you attract a visitor to click on your ad with an incredible offer, back it up on the landing page. If the user doesn’t see what they expect on the landing page, the user will leave with your $0.75, $1.50, $5.00 or whatever that click just cost you.
In summary, a good strategy for making PPC advertising work for consists of setting clear goals, selecting targeted keywords to bid on, creating focused landing pages and writing ads that bring all the above into alignment. Since each element of the campaign has to work well with all the others, it’s critical to pay attention to each. Carelessly executed PPC campaigns often lead companies to believe that PPC marketing can’t work for their business model. Often times, a properly managed pay per click program would have done the trick.
How Much Are You Self-Insuring?
Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Troubling Postpartum Depression And Claims She Cried For 3 Weeks Straight
Why did Steelers’ Kenny Pickett go through concussion protocol quicker than Dolphins’ Bridgewater?
This On-Chain Metric Suggests Bitcoin Not In Danger Of Another Sharp Drawdown
Career Education Corp, College Partnership, DeVry, Apollo Group, ITT Educational Serivces
Australia v Scotland: Rugby World Cup – live | Rugby League World Cup 2021
It Is Official! Head Of Lettuce Outlasts Liz Truss As UK Prime Minister And British Twitter Can’t Keep Calm
Low Cost Auto Insurance – Key Tips For Saving Money Online
Telegram Reveals Marketplace For Offering Usernames Complete
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Marcus Peters return to practice; Browns rule out 2 stars
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love