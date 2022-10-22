Finance
Internet Marketing Article Writing – How to Write a Good Article
Internet marketing article writing is a subject close to my heart. Since I started doing internet marketing I started writing articles. After all, it is a great way to promote your business. Not only is it free, but once you write an article and submit it to the proper channels, this is content that will stay indefinitely on the internet, unlike ads, which usually expire in a certain amount of time.
People write articles to promote products. It is a very easy way to advertise on the internet. You usually submit your article with at least one link to your product or website and submit it to article directories and social bookmarking sites. Doing this will distribute your article over the internet into hundreds or thousands of sites. Articles are picked up by the search engines and are listed under the organic searches. So it is a very practical marketing strategy.
Another advantage of writing articles is that anyone can publish your article on their website. They must always show you as the author and publish your author resource box along with your link. In this way you can get free traffic from other websites as well.
Internet marketing article writing is a topic that is frequently discussed in forums and blogs. There are many different strategies that are used in internet marketing article writing, and people are constantly giving their insights and discoveries regarding the newest search engine trends.
There is a world of knowledge about internet marketing article writing. It is not just writing the article. Here are some of the things to consider in order to write an effective internet marketing article:
1. Keyword research. Even before you write the article, the first thing you need to do is keyword research. Use a keyword tracking tool to help you find words in your niche that you can use in your article. These words ideally have high traffic and low competition.
2. Backlinks. You always have an author resource box at the end of your article with a link back to your website or product. This is the way you use your article to promote your business. Some article directories allow more than one backlink. Check each directory before submitting your articles and find out their guidelines.
3. How to set up your keyword(s). There is a certain way to place your keyword within your article that is favored by the search engines. Always have your keyword in the title of your article. Mention your keyword once in your first sentence, and bold it. Then mention your keyword a second time close to the first paragraph and underline it. You should also mention your keyword in the first line of the last paragraph. Also mention your keyword in your article summary. You can also sprinkle your keyword throughout the paragraph, at no more than a 2 percent ratio of the total words. So, for a 400 word article, figure mentioning it no more than 8 times. The main thing is that your article reads well and has good content.
4. Targeting your prospects. The more targeted the article the better. When someone clicks on my link at one of my articles they will ideally be looking for something that I am offering that they want. So my link has to offer this solution for them. The website or product that I am taking them to needs to be clearly the solution indicated in solving a certain problem presented in the article. The call to action should be strong and make the sale so that they will want to click on the link.
5. Submitting your article. In order for the search engines to find your articles you need to submit them to various directories and other online submitters. In my opinion, the best article directory is Website-Articles.net, where you can pay a small membership fee and get by far the best service and article marketing education of all. EzineArticles is another very good membership directory. I always make sure to submit my articles to these two directories as well as GoArticles. There are also social bookmarking sites, such as Delicious, Digg, and Technorati, where you can post your articles so that anyone can go and find them under specific subjects or “tags”.
Internet marketing article writing is an art. With time you can improve all these strategies and learn to be more effective. It can really become a lot of fun as you track the progress of your article writing skills and see your articles gain rank in Google and the other search engines. And of course, the better you get at it, and the higher you rank, the more chance to explode your internet marketing sales.
10 Benefits of Blogging
It has been a very long time since I last blogged. Too long. There are over 160,000,000 blogs online at this moment in time. That is 160 MILLION blogs vying for attention in the great web of the t’internet! So why have I let mine slip? I can only answer that I have been too busy but is that enough of an excuse? Given the benefits of blogging, no, it’s not.
So what are the benefits of blogging? Here’s my top ten:
1) Boosts your search engine ranking.
Want to get high up in Google results? Then blog. Google and other search engines love nothing more than dynamic, changing content and a blog provides just does that. Ensure your blog talks about topics and themes relevant to your business, place strategic keywords in the content and if this is what your ideal customer will be searching for; hey presto, you’re there in their search results.
2) Attract new visitors and keep existing ones
In line with number 1, changing content will keep current visitors coming back for more as well as attracting new visitors. This in turn will lead to new client/customers if you play your cards right.
3) Establish yourself as an expert
Writing blog posts that provide answers to common questions and problems establishes you as an expert in that field and the “go to” person in that industry. SO find out what problems your potential customers are having, solve that problem in a detailed post and let them find you.
4) Gather a community of loyal ambassadors
Once people start to realise that you provide a timely and useful blog you will create an army of fans that wait for each edition and are willing to recommend you to their friends/network.
5) Spotlight a product/service
Use a blog post to detail your new product and service, share it with your network and get them to spread the word.
6) Get immediate feedback
Every blog should have a comments section. This allows your readers to tell you what they think of you, your writing, your business and/or your service/product. This helps you make changes quickly and appropriately.
7) Collect emails
The comments section is also a great way of collating emails (just warn people if you are going to use them in this way). You can then add these to your mailing list and offer further products/services to them.
8) Learn lots
Researching topics for blog posts is a great way of learning more. To write, you must read and to read is to learn.
9) Broaden your network
Asking for guest posts/bloggers will widen your network. You’ll find other people and businesses that have the same and different interests to you. How can you collaborate? How does their business compliment yours?
10) Improve your writing
Writing blogs is hard but the more you do it, the easier it becomes. Honestly.
So when was the last time you blogged?
B2B Sales Lead Generation For Your Business
Selling to businesses is a completely different ballgame compared to selling to end consumers. It requires a completely different approach in terms of selling and in generating leads. The goal in lead generation is to have qualified prospects calling you, rather than constantly investigating cold leads. For many small businesses, lead generation can be confusing, time consuming, and downright frustrating when you see no response to your marketing investment. Rather than blindly playing the numbers game to identify prospects, you can use the right metrics and multiple marketing channels for b2b sales lead generation, to get more customers calling you, rather than the other way around.
Speak Out and Educate
The goal of any marketing platform is to engage customers in a dialogue. Marketers can lead that dialogue and structure it around a greater marketing strategy by portraying the business as a professional source of industry and expert knowledge, as well as being highly customer-oriented. Increase your visibility by offering to speak at meetings of professional or industry organizations. Write high quality articles and blog posts that educate your customers about your market and the benefits that your products or services provide.
Be Reachable
Make it easy for customers to find and speak with you by having a solid web presence including an informative, easily searchable site and social media campaigns. Always include a clear call-to-action on every sales letter or advertisement, and give your market plenty of opportunities to interact with your company and your products or services. Invest in customer service to create a pleasant experience for your customers.
Have a Great Product or Service
Once you have successfully portrayed yourself as an expert in your industry, seek to give every customer incredible service. Do everything you can to be available to them to answer questions and educate, before, during, and after the point of sale. The goal is to make the experience so pleasant for your customers that they tell all of their friends and generate more business for you through word of mouth. Often the easiest ways to turn customers into a die-hard fans is to focus your attention on only a few, most profitable customers, giving them your full attention to ensure their satisfaction.
Have Metrics in Place
The final step in any lead generation process is to track your efforts. Use a data collection system to measure the effectiveness of every marketing piece your audience sees. Good marketers need to be at least part scientist because marketing requires experimentation, studying observable data, and refining the process or trying different things to see what works best. The only way to do this is to track metrics to determine actual market response.
Rather than constantly chasing customers, with the right systems in place, customers will come to you! Lead generation can be streamlined and automated to an extent, allowing you to focus on more important business matters. With the right marketing, quality customer service, and by making it easy for your customers to get in touch with you, you are guaranteed to develop greater quantities of better leads than ever before.
Seven Secrets About Breast Cancer
Secret #1 The Money Spent On Research Into Breast Cancer Is Not Ensuring That Less Women Get Breast Cancer.
Secret #2 You Do Need To Act Against Getting Breast Cancer Before You Reach 50 And You Cannot Rely On Mammograms.
Secret #3 You Are At Risk Of Getting Breast Cancer Even If You Don’t Have It In Your Family.
Secret #4 Most Of The Money Spent On Research Is Not Going Into Prevention To Ensure That Less Women Suffer The Devastating Effects Of Breast Cancer In The Future.
Secret #5 Most Women Are Not Breast Aware And Are Afraid Of Breast Cancer.
Secret #6 Women Are Not Given Lots Of Advice On How They Can Protect Their Breasts Against Breast Cancer.
Secret #7 Most Women Do Not Appreciate How Important Their Breasts Are And Do Not Do Everything They Can To Look After And Protect Them.
The above “secrets” are things which are not commonly known by most women and may be surprising to you. In this article, I intend to shed light on these facts and allow women to make up their own minds how they approach their breast health.
SECRET #1 THE MONEY SPENT ON RESEARCH INTO BREAST CANCER IS NOT ENSURING THAT LESS WOMEN GET BREAST CANCER.
The Pink Ribbon and Breast Cancer Awarenss Month was introduced in the US in 1985 and introduced to the UK in 1993. The Pink Ribbon Foundation is fronted by the Estee Lauder group of companies (known for cosmetics and skincare).
Since then the pink ribbon symbol has become synonymous with breast cancer and during the past 15 years billions of pounds have been raised in its name. Every October the world celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month and fund raising during that month is phenomenal. All the breast cancer charities vie with each other to see who can come up with the most innovative “pink” fundraising. They run pink parties and sell pink products in order to raise money. Many companies take part and do special promotions during October for their preferred charity. “Pink” is big business.
So with all this money being raised during October and also at other times during the year through events like charity runs and walks, is there an impact on the breast cancer rates in the UK and around the world? Are they coming down? Are fewer women suffering from the devastating effects of breast cancer?
Unfortunately, the answer is ‘no’.
In the UK, from 1993-2004, breast cancer incidence has increased 18.5%, that is 1% per year. 1 in 9 women will get the disease during their lifetime with current projections of 1 in 7 by 2010. 45,500 women were diagnosed in 2005, which equates to 125 women every day. Worldwide more than a million women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. It is also projected that breast cancer rates will rise most in developing countries, where women do not have access to top quality care and where they can also be treated as outcasts in certain societies.
Breast cancer survival rates have improved. Every year more than 12,300 women and 70 men die from breast cancer. Since the peak in the late 1980s breast cancer death rates have fallen by a third. Breast cancer drugs have helped to save women’s lives but, as with any drugs, can have long-term side affects. Also the cost of these drugs puts great strain on the NHS. If breast cancer rates continue to increase as they have been doing, then, according to Professor Karol Sikora as reported in the Daily Mail on 09/09/08, “the next generation of drugs would keep patients alive longer, but could swallow half of the current NHS cancer budget within four years. (this refers to all cancer drugs at a cost of £50 billion).
With the billions being raised by people around the world in the name of breast cancer, is it right that actually more women are getting this devastating disease every year?
SECRET #2 YOU DO NEED TO ACT AGAINST GETTING BREAST CANCER BEFORE YOU REACH 50 AND YOU CANNOT RELY ON MAMMOGRAMS.
Women in the UK are offered breast screening by mammogram every three years from the age of 50. This is because breast cancer is still more common in women over 50 but also because the breast tissue of younger women is denser and, therefore, makes it more difficult for a mammogram to pick up on a potential breast lump.
However, this could be giving the message to younger women that they don’t need to check their breasts themselves. Based on my experience during my breast health talks, very few younger women check their breasts. The main reasons for this are that no-one has shown them how to, they don’t know what to do, they think that they only need to worry if breast cancer is in the family (see Secret #3) or they are afraid that they might find something.
For a younger woman it is even more important to check her breasts from her mid-twenties as breast cancer in younger women is usually much more aggressive as the breast cancer cells can multiply more rapidly than in older women. If girls were taught by their mothers to check their breasts from their mid-twenties, they would not be afraid – it would just be part of their general regime of looking after themselves. Also they would feel confident about what to do. Breast self-examination is easy to do once you have been shown how and there are even devices on the market which can help you do so with confidence and greater accuracy.
Breast cancer is the biggest killer of women aged 35-54, which means it makes sense for women in this age bracket to do everything they can to protect their breasts.
Furthermore, I do not believe that we should rely on mammograms either. Women are only screened every three years and, usually, a mammogram can only detect a breast tumour once it has been growing for 8 years. By the time the tumour reaches 10 years, it could be too late. The other thing to remember is that a mammogram can only screen the part of the breast which can be put into the “clamp”. It cannot screen under the armpit or between the breasts for example.
Lastly, there is growing concern over the safety of mammograms. The following are extracts from an article written by Peter Leando PhD.
“Controversy has raged for years as to whether the risks related to the radiation exposure suffered from mammography are justified by the benefits gained …… new evidence relating to the particular type of radiation used and the hard evidence relating to the clinical benefits of mammography have caused a serious re-evaluation of the justification of mammography as a screening test.
Radiation from routine mammography cannot be directly compared to other types of X-ray like chest X-ray etc because they are very different types of radiation.
The comparisons that have been used between a chest x-ray and mammography, 1/1,000 of a rad (radiation-absorbed dose) for a chest X-ray and the 1 rad exposure for the routine four films taken of both breasts for a mammographic screening exam results in some 1,000 times greater exposure. (This refers to the US, where they do four-way screening. In the UK typically only two-way screening is offered.)
This is considered a significant risk factor when extended over a ten year screening period and a potential accumulative dose of 10 rads. Unfortunately this is not the major risk posed by the particular type of radiation used by mammograms, mammography X-rays use a low energy form of ionising radiation that causes greater biologic damage than the high energy X-ray. The very low energy electrons affect the density of ionisation tracks that pass through the tissue, which can cause complex damage to the DNA and carcinogenic changes.
The radiation used by mammography is almost 5 times more effective at causing cancer.” So, women do need to start checking their breasts from their early twenties and we cannot rely on mammograms 100%, particularly for younger women who would have a greater exposure to radiation during their lifetime if they were offered mammograms from a younger age. Also mammograms do not detect Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC) which is a much rarer form of the disease and does not involve a lump. This would only detected by a woman looking for changes to her breasts and reporting them to her doctor.
SECRET #3 YOU ARE AT RISK OF GETTING BREAST CANCER EVEN IF YOU DON’T HAVE IT IN YOUR FAMILY.
Amongst the hundreds of women I have talked to about breast health, the vast majority were under the false impression that breast cancer is primarily hereditary. They were surprised to hear that fewer than 10% of cases occur to women who have breast cancer in the family.
In fact, every woman is at risk and should take control of her own breast health to give herself the best possible chance of prevention or early detection.
The other most common acknowledged risk factors are:
- Age – breast cancer is more common in women over 50
- Early puberty – it is worrying that puberty is starting younger, with most girls starting their periods at primary school
- Late pregnancy – many woman are opting to have children later
- Late onset menopause
- Not having children and not breastfeeding – this was known as early as the 18th century when a doctor in Italy noticed that nuns had higher levels of breast cancer than the general population
- Being overweight – this applies mainly to post-menopausal women
- Alcohol – over-consumption increases the risk of breast cancer
Acknowledged risk factors account for around 50% of breast cancer cases. For the remainder, there are no definite reasons.
There are a growing number of scientists, commercial companies and individuals who believe that this remaining 50% is due to the rise of the number of chemicals which have been introduced over the past 50 years. They are used in our food, in our toiletries, in the workplace, in our clothes, in our furnishings – in fact, in every aspect of our lives. Many of these chemicals are endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDC’s), also known as hormone disruptors or oestrogen mimickers. In simple terms, they act like oestrogen in our bodies and could be responsible for changing our delicate hormone balance which controls events like pregnancy, puberty, menopause.
An interesting example of the levels of oestrogen of British women was examined in a collaborative study undertaken in the late 80’s between Oxford University, the Chinese Academy of Preventive Medicine Beijing, Guys, and the Dept. of Preventive Medicine, L.A., California. They compared blood-serum concentrations of hormones linked to breast cancer between women in rural China and in Britain. The results showed that British women who are exposed to toxic chemicals in their everyday lives had increasingly higher levels of oestradiol (oestrogen) than women living a rural lifestyle in China (see table below).
On this theme, the Guardian online reported on 22/05/07 that ‘Beijing blames pollutants for rise in killer cancers’.
Oestradiol levels higher in British women by: Age 35 – 44 36% Age 45 – 54 90% Age 55 – 64 171%
SECRET #4 MOST OF THE MONEY SPENT ON RESEARCH IS NOT GOING INTO PREVENTION TO ENSURE THAT FEWER WOMEN SUFFER THE DEVASTATING EFFECTS OF BREAST CANCER IN THE FUTURE.
As we know, billions of pounds are raised every year worldwide in the name of breast cancer and most of this money is received by the mainstream breast cancer charities. In my opinion, the areas which should be targeted by these funds are prevention, treatment and care. You would probably expect these areas, at least, to be treated with equal importance and the funds available allocated accordingly.
Let’s first take a look at the mainstream breast cancer charities in this country, namely Cancer Research UK (who obviously deal with all cancers), Breakthrough Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Campaign and Breast Cancer Care.
Cancer Research UK has done a huge amount of research into breast cancer and their website has a wealth of useful information with a lot of detail on breast cancer. Their slogan is ‘Together We Will Beat Cancer’. The charity offers funding schemes to scientists. Their research strategy is directed at reducing mortality from cancer and more women are surviving breast cancer than ever before. Cancer Research UK is looking trying to prevent breast cancer in women known to be at high risk of developing it (approx 10% of sufferers). Doctors have looked into using tamoxifen and other hormone blocking drugs such as anastrozole (Arimidex) to lower the risk of breast cancer in women with a strong family history. This work has to be done very carefully. These women are healthy and the treatment aimed at preventing breast cancer must not risk their health in other ways.
Breakthrough Breast Cancer supports a programme of cutting-edge biological research to reach their vision of ‘a future free from the fear of breast cancer’. Breakthrough set up the UK’s first dedicated breast cancer research centre in 1999, the Breakthrough Toby Robins Breast Cancer Research Centre. Breakthrough is funding The Generations Study whosepurpose is primarily to investigate environmental, behavioural, hormonal and genetic causes of breast cancer, and secondarily to investigate the causes of other cancers and diseases, by means of a UK cohort study to be established of more than 100,000 women in the UK aged 18 years and older at entry.
However, when you look at environmental factors as a possible risk factor, it seems to be dismissed because it is too difficult to research due to the huge amount of chemicals to which we are exposed in our everyday lives. You can read more at their website under “risk factors”.
As I have mentioned, I am one of the many people who believe that certain chemicals which act like oestrogen in our bodies are a contributing factor in rising breast cancer rates. I am disappointed to see that Breakthrough are not even including this as a possible risk factor, particularly as we know that excessive oestrogen has been linked to breast cancer cell growth.
Breast Cancer Campaign cites its mission is to beat breast cancerby funding innovative world-class research to understand how breast cancer develops, leading to improved diagnosis, treatment, prevention and cure. The charity is supporting 97 projects worth over £12.8 million in 41 locations throughout the UK. Over the past 13 years, Campaign has awarded 232 grants with a total value of over £23 million to universities, medical schools / teaching hospitals and research institutes across the UK. Campaign’s breast cancer research gap analysis document has been published by the open access journal Breast Cancer Research. The document entitled ‘Evaluation of the current knowledge limitations in breast cancer research: a gap analysis’ is the product of two and a half year project. It involved around 60 of the key breast cancer scientists in the UK.
Through their website, they sell products of various types and the companies who own those brands donate part of their profits to the Campaign. They include things like lip gloss, perfume, toiletries, clothing and stationery. Some of us would say that many of the products include harmful ingredients and are not actually contributing to the breast health of the ladies buying them! I was also disappointed that, although they mention prevention in their mission statement, I have one of their leaflets that shows prevention only receives 1% of their budget.
Breast Cancer Care, as its name suggests, is primarily concerned with the care and treatment of ladies going through breast cancer. It provides invaluable information and support.
I applaud all of these organisations who are dedicated to their work to help us understand and treat breast cancer.
However, I still believe that the risk factor of certain chemicals affecting our delicate hormone balance should be taken seriously and that all the available research should be studied. It is important to note that only 50% of breast cancer cases can be put down to one of the acknowledged risk factors. What is this remaining 50%? What has changed in our world over the past 50 years? It is also interesting that other countries are recognising the dangers of these chemicals and banning substances. I also believe in adopting the ‘precautionary principle’, which means that if there is a doubt over the safety to public health, then we should not wait until it is too late but take action as soon as possible. It has also been proved that there are alternatives to these potentially harmful chemicals when we see the growing number of companies who are selling safer food, cosmetics and toiletries.
This is why I am an active supporter of Breast Cancer UK, the only charity whose main focus is primary prevention. We are determined that breast cancer should be a ‘preventable’ disease not an ‘inevitable’ one. There is lots of research available on the link between endocrine disrupting chemicals and breast cancer. It is time that this was taken into account when looking at breast cancer risk factors.
SECRET #5 MOST WOMEN ARE NOT BREAST AWARE AND ARE AFRAID OF BREAST CANCER.
Despite the huge focus on being breast aware, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, the majority of women are not breast aware. In fact, most women pay little attention to their breasts and do very little to look after them, except maybe during breastfeeding. Our breasts represent our femininity – they make us feel sexy and they nourish our children. Yet most women don’t even know what their breasts feel like, let-alone check them for anything unusual.
It is so important that women take control of their own breast health by undertaking monthly self-examination to check for any changes. If they find a lump and go to their doctor straight away, the chances are the lump will be benign (80% are) or, if it is cancerous, they are giving themselves the best possible chance of recovery. At Stage One, women have around a 95% chance of surviving beyond 5 years. At Stage One the lump is less than 2cm and has not spread to the lymph nodes or anywhere else in the body. At Stage Four this survival rate drops to 1 in 10. The average size of lump discovered accidentally by women who don’t check their breasts regularly is approximately 3.6 cm.
I have spoken with hundreds of women through my breast education work and most women do not check their breasts because they don’t know what to do, they don’t realize that all women are at risk, they don’t know about the four stages of breast cancer and the corresponding survival rates, they don’t really think about the need to do anything to look after their breasts or they are afraid that they might find something.
According to research by Breast Cancer Campaign, breast cancer is the most feared disease amongst women. Fear is usually due to a lack of knowledge. This is certainly the case here. If women understood everything detailed here, they would want to give themselves the best chance of survival should they get the disease. The current approach to women’s breast health obviously isn’t getting through, which is why I believe it is time to get women to take control themselves and empower other women to do the same.
SECRET #6 WOMEN ARE NOT GIVEN LOTS OF ADVICE ON HOW THEY CAN PROTECT THEIR BREASTS AGAINST BREAST CANCER.
In the past, GP surgeries used to run Well Woman clinics where any woman could go and see a doctor or nurse and be given advice about looking after herself with practical information like being shown how to check her breasts. Very few surgeries offer these clinics now. This is one of the reasons that I started my Breast Health Presentations. I talk to women in the workplace or in other gatherings and empower them with information, which helps to remove some of their fear. I also show them how to check their breasts and talk to them about their bra-wearing habits, how to avoid harmful chemicals in their everyday lives and how to benefit from detoxifying breast massage.
As we know, breast cancer is the most feared disease amongst women and understanding how it develops, the risk factors and, most importantly, how to protect against it, will make women feel more in control and positive towards their breast health.
During October and other events during the year, the focus is on breast cancer rather than breast health. I am one of those people who believe that the more you focus on something negative, the more you will get of it. This is why it is time to change that focus.
I believe that it is definitely time for women to take their breast health into their own hands, which is why I have launched my new campaign “Healthy Breasts For Every Woman”. You can read more at www.healthybreastscampaign.co.uk.
SECRET #7 MOST WOMEN DO NOT APPRECIATE HOW IMPORTANT THEIR BREASTS ARE AND DO NOT DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO LOOK AFTER AND PROTECT THEM.
As I mentioned before, most women give very little thought to their breasts. They get up in the morning and they may give them a wash in the shower. They then shove them into a cage we call a bra (and most women wear a bra that doesn’t fit them properly) and forget about them for the rest of the day. It is amazing that we live in a society which is obsessed with breasts and women do very little to protect this most precious part of their body. It is also amazing that women spend a fortune on looking after every other part of their body with creams and lotions and forget about their breasts! I know that once women understand more about breast health and don’t feel so helpless in the face of breast cancer that they do want to be proactive and take control of their breast health.
Healthy Aging – Ten Tips on How to Stay Healthy As You Age
Getting old is bad enough, but being old and sickly is not a comforting thought. As we get older and navigate our way through life, we constantly look for ways to improve our health.
So, how do we grow old gracefully and remain healthy enough to enjoy our golden years? The following ten tips will help you live a long and healthy life.
1. Develop a wellness mindset (in terms of your thoughts, attitude and beliefs). Be proactive – take appropriate steps to remain healthy and prevent illness and disease.
2. Eat healthy. Proper nutrition is an imperative. Eat lots of vegetables and fruits. Follow the 80/20 rule when it comes to what you eat: 80% alkaline foods, 20% acidic foods. An acidic diet will expose you to all kinds of diseases and illnesses.
3. Exercise regularly. Exercise will improve your general metabolism as well as help detoxify your body through sweating. It is not necessary to overwork while you exercise, but you do need to exercise on a regular basis for at least forty minutes per day. As you age, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain healthy muscles. Weight training and physical exercise becomes crucial to retain your muscles and achieve optimal health and longevity.
4. Drink plenty of water. Water truly is the substance of life. Water plays a vital role in nearly every bodily function. It is essential for proper digestion, nutrient absorption and chemical reactions, proper circulation in the body and flexibility of the blood vessels. Water helps remove acidic waste (toxins) from the body, particularly from the digestive tract. You cannot exist without water. You cannot substitute water with coffee and sodas.
5. Work on your posture. Too few people realize that posture plays an important role in their health and quality of live. Bad and forward head posture can be the cause of all sorts of problems including back ache, headaches, muscle fatigue and strain. The position and function of major organs can also be affected by bad posture.
6. Be positive. Negative thoughts can literally make you sick. You become what you think about so strive to have a happy disposition. Read positive books or listen to positive audio. Happiness is a choice – choose to be happy and positive.
7. Balance your HPA axis. Your hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis is the most important component of your endocrine system. It is the key to the strength of your “Life-Force” and is often central to most health problems, syndromes, diseases, and even aging itself. Getting your body back to a state of homeostasis is absolutely essential to maintaining good health as you get older.
8. Supplement where necessary. Our bodies do not produce certain nutrients (such as omega-3 fatty acids and iodine) and it may be necessary to supplement if your diet does not deliver these much-needed nutrients.
9. Eliminate stress from your life. Aging is characterized by a gradual decline in most physiologic functions, and in particular, by a reduced capacity to maintain homeostasis during episodes of stress. Your ability to function normally and to survive is dependent on your cells’ ability to resist or adapt to such stress and to repair or replace damaged molecules. It is not stress that kills us, but rather our inability to adapt to it. You need to find ways to cope with and relieve stress.
10. Get enough sleep. Sleep heals and restores the body. Sleep deprivation can lead to deficiencies of the immune system and loss of hormone production.
You are never too old to start living healthy. Whilst these tips may apply to anyone (irrespective of age) that may want to live a long and healthy life, they will become more relevant the older you get.
Dog Bite Laws May Not Protect You or Your Family
Personal injuries from a dog attack which arises from someone else’s negligence is serious business. All too often the individual who has been bitten by a dog has no idea where to begin to receive compensation for their injuries. These attacks can be very serious both physically and emotionally. This is especially true if children are involved. Not only may you have extensive medical bills you may also be facing years of therapy for the emotional trauma of the attack.
When it comes to a dog bite victim the healing goes further than the surface as these are often extremely traumatic attacks. Knowing the dog bite laws and having an attorney who can get you the proper compensation for you or your loved one’s injuries from the dog is essential. You need to have the right attorney who is familiar with both local and state laws in order to properly represent you in you claim.
You want to have an experienced and successful lawyer will is willing to go after the people who are responsible for you or your loved one’s injuries and who has a track record of winning. The best attorney will be very involved with your case, and will give you the right guidance to assure a good outcome for you. It’s also extremely important that the lawyer has your trust and that you h ave confidence that your best interests are being properly served.
When it comes to dog bite laws it can be a little tricky for someone who does not know the latest and up-to-date information and legal terminology. The process can become grueling, and you are already under a substantial amount of stress dealing with the injuries from dog bite.
Whether it was you who was the dog bite victim or your loved one was bitten by a dog, seeking out adequate legal representation early on will be essential in the process of getting you the monies you deserve to make up for medical, physical and emotional healing – not to mention your losses suffered due to the attack.
If you or your loved one has been bitten by a dog do not put off seeking medical attention and contacting our law offices as soon as possible. Every second counts. After all, dog bite laws are in place, but they may not protect you or your family.
You only have a limited time to act. Don’t delay, find a good attorney who will fight for you.
Three Steps To Protect Your Children From Their Porn Addicted Parent
If you share custody of your children with a porn addict, you probably feel worried and scared for your children. You might become especially panicked if your children are the age and gender preferred by the porn addict.
Our clients in child custody litigation come to us feeling frustrated with family court.
Fortunately, through their work with us they found that prompt action can help children avoid the harmful effects of pornography.
You should start by educating yourself about the addiction. Like drugs and alcohol, pornography delivers a consistent, effortless path to pleasure. These pleasurable sensations are immediate, but also illusory. They quickly prove to be temporary and harmful. They leave the abuser diminished in his capacity to love anyone, even himself and his children.
As with all addictions, pornography leads to a vicious cycle. The pleasure lasts only a few minutes. The user then finds his disease leaves him even worse than before. The same triggers that led to his first use still compel him, yet even stronger. He therefore requires repeated use. He discovers that he needs even greater stimulation to reach the same climax.
Each successive use perpetuates his dependency, until the disease overwhelms his humanity. Nearly all addicts pervert their priorities. They make bad choices regarding their values, which manifest in the improper use of their time and money. They become poor parents. Some even look for opportunities to carry out their fantasies in real life on real people.
If you find yourself in child custody litigation with a porn addict, your strategy should take three steps. First, you prove that your co-parent is addicted. Second, you convince the court to care about his dependency. Third, you propose specific action for the court to protect your children.
The first step requires you to prove that the addiction exists. Unlike drugs or alcohol, no chemical test can prove when someone uses pornography. However, you might be able to find evidence in credit card statements, computer records, and phone bills. When examining a computer, check not only the contents of the hard drive but also the internet browser history.
You may also ask the court to require him to submit to a psychological evaluation. A psychological evaluation relies almost entirely on self disclosure. He might be able to hide his compulsion from the evaluator. Hopefully, though, he will use the evaluation as an opportunity to seek help.
Once you prove that he is addicted, you proceed to the second step of convincing the court to care. Many families and their attorneys skip this critical step. However, you can’t assume that your judge agrees with you that he is harmful your children.
Different states take different tacks on considering the moral fitness of parents in custody litigation. For example, Louisiana contains an explicit statute to require consideration of “the moral fitness of each party, insofar as it affects the welfare of the child.” The Missouri Court of Appeals held that the father’s viewing of pornography should be considered in deciding child custody, but that this factor alone is not determinative. A Florida court ruled that a home based pornography business operated by the mother’s boyfriend had to affect her fitness to parent, even if the children themselves never saw his products.
Once you prove the addiction and convince the court to care, you begin step three: You tell the court specifically how to protect your children. If your children live primarily with the addicted parent, you could ask the court to transfer custody and residency to you. You might ask the court to require the other parent not to display inappropriate materials in the home when your children visit. You could even move the court to order that his parenting time be contingent on treatment. He could find a support group for sex addicts, modeled on Alcoholics Anonymous.
As with most issues involving child custody, you may best protect your children outside of court. Ideally, your attorney can use the court process to convince the other parent to seek help for his disease. If he loves your children as he claims, he should want to be the best parent possible for them.
Addiction to pornography grows worse with time. Act now before your children suffer irreparable harm. If you share custody with a porn addict, promptly contact a family law attorney with experience in these matters.
Copyright 2007 Scott Wasserman
