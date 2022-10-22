Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about” Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.
The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Those are to be turned in by Nov. 4, although the committee’s deadlines are generally subject to negotiation.
“We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”
The panel rooted its action in history, listing past presidents from John Quincy Adams to Gerald Ford, who testified before Congress after leaving office — and noted that even sitting presidents have responded to congressional subpoenas.
It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether. He could also go to court and try to stop it.
A request for comment from Trump’s spokesperson was not immediately returned.
The subpoena is the latest and most striking escalation in the House committee’s 15-month investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.
In the subpoena letter, the committee wrote about the “overwhelming evidence” it has assembled, showing Trump “personally orchestrated” an effort to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, “attempting to corrupt” the Justice Department and pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to change the results.
“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” Thompson and Cheney said.
Lawmakers say key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is Trump himself.
The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.
The day after, Trump posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his false claims of widespread election fraud and expressing his “anger, disappointment and complaint” that the committee wasn’t investigating his objections. He made no mention of the subpoena.
The subpoena calls for testimony about Trump’s dealings with several former aides and associates who have asserted their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to the committee, including Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kelli Ward.
“These Fifth Amendment assertions — made by persons with whom you interacted — related directly to you and your conduct,” the subpoena letter reads. “They provide specific examples where your truthful testimony under oath with be important.”
The committee also made 19 requests for documents and communication — including for any messages Trump sent on the encrypted messaging app Signal “or any other means” to members of Congress and others about the stunning events of the Capitol attack.
The scope of the committee’s request is expansive — pursuing documents from Sept. 1, 2020, two months before the election, to the present on the president’s communications with the groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys — as the panel looks to compile a historical record of the run-up to the Capitol attack and then the aftermath.
But there remains little legal advantage for Trump to cooperate with the committee as he already faces other civil and criminal legal battles in various jurisdictions, including over his family business in New York and the handling of presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
It’s possible his lawyers could simply run out the clock on the subpoena if they go to court to try to quash it, since the committee goes out of existence at the end of this Congress.
Peter Keisler, who served as acting attorney general under President George W. Bush, wrote in an email responding to a query from the AP: “It seems improbable to me that this could be litigated to conclusion in the time remaining to the Committee in this Congress.”
There is ample precedent for Congress to seek testimony from a former president. Over the past century and a half, at least six current and former presidents have testified on Capitol Hill, including John Tyler and John Quincy Adams after both were subpoenaed in 1848.
If Trump refuses to comply with the subpoena, the panel will have to weigh the practical and political implications of holding him in contempt of Congress.
“That’s a bridge we cross if we have to get there,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, told ABC on Sunday. “He’s made it clear he has nothing to hide, is what he says. So, he should come in.”
If the full House voted to recommend a contempt charge against Trump, the Justice Department would then review the case and decide on any further step.
Other witnesses have faced legal consequences for defying the committee, including close Trump ally Steve Bannon, who was convicted of contempt in July and was sentenced Friday to four months behind bars. But holding a former president in contempt would be another matter.
The subpoena to Trump comes as the committee is looking to wrap up its investigative work and compile a final, comprehensive report that will be published by the end of the year. Investigators have interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including many of Trump’s top White House aides, and obtained tens of thousands of pages of documents since the committee was formed in July 2021.
But the panel is authorized only through this Congress, which ends on Jan. 3. That means members have only a few short months — amid a hectic lame-duck legislative period after the midterm elections — to refine their historical record of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries. Whether that will include the testimony from the 45th president of the United States remains to be seen.
The committee ended its subpoena to Trump by quoting one of his predecessors: “President (Theodore) Roosevelt explained during his congressional testimony, ‘an ex-President is merely a citizen of the United States, like any other citizen, and it is his plain duty to try to help this committee or respond to its invitation.’”
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.
PASADENA, Calif. — Billions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists around the world are preparing to celebrate Diwali, also known as the “Festival of Lights”.
The five-day festival celebrates “the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil” and honors Lakshmi, goddess of wealth and good fortune, according to National Geographic.
This year, Diwali begins on Monday, October 24.
The dates of the festival are based on the Hindu lunar calendar and fall between the Hindu months of Asvina and Kartika. Diwali generally begins between mid-October and mid-November on the Gregorian calendar.
Derived from the Sanskrit word deepavaliDiwali means “row of lights” or “row of clay lamps”.
Devotees around the world will bring festivities home by lighting earthen lamps called diyas, setting off fireworks, displaying colored electric lights and exchanging gifts. The houses are decorated with lamps and rangoli“drawings made on the ground with colored sand, powder, rice or flower petals”, according to NatGeo.
Although the foods associated with Diwali vary from culture to culture, a central theme is snacks and sweets, according to the Associated Press. Many Diwali desserts are milk-based and include crushed nuts, which were traditionally a way to both demonstrate wealth and offer respect.
Many Americans also celebrate the holiday, including Vice President Kamala Harris, author and TV personality Padma Lakshmi, and actress Mindy Kaling.
For the Patel family in Pasadena, Calif., Diwali is more than just a celebration.
Parents Hetal and Yogin Patel told our sister station KABC it’s a way to show culture and tradition to their little girls, Nila and Zaya.
“We’re hyping it up as the days are counting down to Diwali. Also, the mandir [temple] has been really important and helpful because it builds community for them, and we all celebrate Diwali together,” Hetal Patel said.
Maneesha Sharma, a lawyer and mother of three in New York, celebrates Diwali according to the traditions of northern India, where her family is from.
“Diwali is celebrated with grandeur. You decorate the front door with lights, put out your finery and eat delicacies that you wouldn’t eat every day,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Aaron Boone is considering some lineup changes for Game 3 of the Yankees’ ALCS series against the Houston Astros. But he’s not showing his hand just yet.
With the Yankees down 2-0 to the Astros and the series moving back to the Bronx on Saturday, Boone spoke to the media Friday afternoon about the team’s search for offense. Teams who hit a lot of home runs typically win in the postseason but Houston’s pitching staff has limited the long ball and left the Yankees searching for answers.
Harrison Bader could be one of those answers, as the outfielder hit leadoff in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night. Without Andrew Benintendi or DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees have lacked a true leadoff man to put in front of Aaron Judge, but Boone seemed to like Bader, who has four home runs in the postseason, in that spot.
“Yeah, it’s definitely something I’m considering,” Boone said in a Zoom press conference. “As we try to find a way to score some runs, obviously, he’s putting together good at-bats, had a couple more good at-bats getting on base last night. So yeah, that’s something that I’m probably leaning that way.”
The bottom of the order has struggled to produce. Boone defended Josh Donaldson’s production (5-for-22) and downplayed concerns about a higher strikeout rate and a lower walk rate in the regular season, citing his six walks through seven playoff games.
“He’s, he’s got on at a 40% clip in the postseason so far, for all his struggles,” Boone said. “We need him to do something big within the series. We need to get that rolling. We’re up against a great pitching staff, top to bottom.”
Boone has not yet made a decision on whether or not Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and there is also a question of how to deploy Giancarlo Stanton. Can he handle left field? Is his bat better if he’s not uncomfortable in the Yankee Stadium outfield?
The one thing the manager is locked into is his rotation for the next two games: Gerrit Cole will start Saturday against right-hander Christian Javier and Jameson Taillon will go Sunday against Lance McCullers Jr.
“That’s where I’m at right now,” Boone said. “Hard to imagine going any other way.”
CONWAY, Ark. – Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended her avoidance of local media in her bid for governor of Arkansas on Friday as she took part in her only debate ahead of next month’s election.
Sanders, the Republican candidate who is heavily favored in the November election, conducted a few local interviews during her bid for the state’s highest office. Sanders had accepted only one debate with Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington.
Sanders said she was speaking directly to voters while campaigning across the state.
“Freedom of the press is extremely important, but with freedom of the press comes great responsibility,” Sanders said. “When they don’t live up to their end of the bargain, it forces some of us to think outside the box, which I’ve done every day for the past two years.”
Public polls showed Sanders leading by double digits and she shattered fundraising records in the predominantly Republican state. Early voting begins Monday in Arkansas.
During her two-year tenure as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokesperson, Sanders cut back on televised press briefings after repeatedly getting into fights with reporters who questioned her in ways agressive. Sanders often sought to justify the lack of formal briefings by saying they were unnecessary when reporters could hear directly from Trump.
Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, said voters deserved to know more about Sanders.
“The more leaders we have who don’t want to come forward and answer the tough questions in front of crowds that don’t agree with them and media that disagree with them, the further we’ll get away from force. of our democracy,” Jones said.
Sanders’ comments come a day after incumbent Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, who held more than 200 press briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic, praised the role of the press. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders, leaves office in January due to term limits.
“While it’s difficult for those in public office, your work is essential,” Hutchinson said Thursday night at the Arkansas Press Association’s Freedom of the Press Gala. “And that’s an incredibly important part of the checks and balances that we have in our society and in our freedoms.”
The hour-long debate hosted by Arkansas PBS did not include issues that have dominated other campaigns nationwide, including abortion access and the Capitol Riot.
Sanders, who has vowed to use the office to fight the policies of President Joe Biden, has repeatedly invoked an education plan she recently released that calls for improving literacy rates. She also said she thinks the state can afford its income tax phase-out plan. Sanders did not release a detailed timeline for the tax cut plan.
“We have to do it responsibly, but we do it by growing our own economy and reducing the waste, fraud and abuse that exists in our government spending as it is now,” she said. declared.
During the debate, Jones touted his “PB&J” platform, which he says stands for early education, broadband and jobs. Jones said he was concerned about the impact eliminating income tax could have on state services.
“The calculations have to add up,” he said. “You can’t eliminate 55% of state revenue and then not cut something.”
Sanders also said she would have enacted the state ban on gender-affirming care for minors, a ban that is the subject of a federal lawsuit this week. The Republican Legislature enacted the ban last year, overriding Hutchinson’s veto.
“Children are not capable of making such life-changing decisions,” Sanders said, likening the ban to the minimum age for driving, drinking or smoking licenses.
Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban. Several medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, oppose the bans and experts say the treatments are safe if administered correctly.
Jones and Harrington said they both oppose the ban and that parents should have the right to make that decision.
“Are my children my children or do they belong to the government? Harington said.
Excitement around the Gophers men’s basketball team centers on the one-two punch of Dawson Garcia joining Jamison Battle this season.
But how soon will Battle and Garcia mesh on the court?
Minnesota opens with an exhibition game against St. Olaf on Nov. 2, followed by the season opener on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.
While they have been practicing together since June, Battle pointed to the summer of 2020, when he, Garcia and Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl got together for workouts during the pandemic. They would take gym time wherever they could find it.
That’s when Battle saw how hard Garcia was willing to work.
“He was always in there working regardless of the situation,” Battle said Friday from the Gophers’ local media day at Williams Arena. “He talks about how he was landscaping during COVID. … Then at 8 o’clock at night, we would be going to get more work in. I think it just shows that the people that really separated themselves in that summer really showed that next year, that next fall, because they found ways to get better regardless of how there was no gym space.”
At the time, Battle was at George Washington and Garcia at Marquette. Battle, of Minneapolis, transferred to the Gophers last season and averaged a team high 17.5 points per game.
Garcia averaged 13 points at Marquette before putting up nine points per game in a truncated season at North Carolina a year ago. Garcia, of Savage, transferred to the U and was granted a hardship waiver to play immediately this fall.
Battle was at the top of opponents’ scouting reports last year, followed by now-departed point guard Payton Willis. This year it will be the combination of Battle and Garcia that could present matchup problems. At 6-foot-11, Garcia could play center with an ability to stretch the floor and shoot 3-pointers.
“He works his (butt) off, and I think that is something that you want as a player and you want as a teammate,” Battle said. “The thing with him is the versatility he brings. He can go inside, he can stretch it out to the perimeter. Having a guy like that, with that kind of versatility, (who) can also guard a (center) in the Big Ten is something that not a lot of teams have.”
Gophers head coach Ben Johnson raved about Garcia when practices opened in late September.
“A man on a mission right now,” Johnson said. “I’m not sitting here saying he’s gonna be a double-double guy. I’m strictly talking about his mentality and his leadership. … He brings the juice and that warrior’s mentality to everything he does.”
Garcia was the first player to speak at Friday’s media day session. He wore the Gophers’ brand-new white jersey, with Minnesota on the front and maroon and gold wave-like piping.
“Minnesota across my chest, it’s where I grew up. It’s where I’m from, and it’s what I’m fighting for,” he said. “(Having) my family and all the people I grew up with and all the people in the stands this year will be incredible.”
Things didn’t work out for him at Marquette or UNC; Garcia wanted to talk more about the future.
“There are some highs, some lows, but at the end of the day I got the Minnesota across my chest now,” Garcia said. “I look forward to building something special for years and years to come.”
Jerry Jones appeared to express remorse over his comment to Robert Kraft in a radio interview Friday.
The Cowboys owner reportedly told the Patriots owner “don’t [expletive] with me” at the NFL owners meeting in New York on Tuesday. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones basically confirmed the comment he made to Kraft.
“Well, first of all, I just got used to the fact that when [I’m] say something, it’s most likely recorded or heard and repeated,” Jones said when asked if he was frustrated that his comment got leaked. “I just got used to it, so as a result, I really don’t say things that – it’s almost like every time I speak, it’s like I’m talking to you guys, live. So it goes with it. »
Jones continued to say he was upset about the leak, but also shared a thought in the comment he made to Kraft.
“It’s not surprising to me or, frankly, disappointing to me that anything said in a meeting that you would think would really have a lot of exclusivity or real protection so that you could really express your feelings. It’s no surprise to me that he came out. When you are in these situations, you express yourself with people you know, people you are with often, you express yourself in different ways. I would say that in this particular case, it’s probably correct that I expressed myself in a way that’s probably not in good taste.
The issue Jones and Kraft squabbled over was whether the league’s compensation committee could move forward with opening negotiations on a new contract for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The owners voted 31 to 1 in favor of starting negotiations for an extension for Goodell, with Jones the only dissenting vote, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported.
Jones said his issue with opening negotiations on an extension for Goodell was not an attack on the commissioner’s ability to get the job done. Rather, it was about the “structure” of the contract.
“Let me be very clear: I am a real supporter of Goodell as commissioner. I think he did remarkable. He was a commissioner with a truly unique structure and governance. It’s not like a normal business structure, it’s like a family structure,” Jones said. “What you heard [from me] was a problem with the structure regarding how we were going to address the commissioner… I was speaking mainly in this area, not my support or Roger. In fact, I stood up and made a nomination for his potential extension. Then when I heard the structure of how we were going to approach it, I disagreed with that.
Jones has been candid in the past about Goodell’s contract. In 2017, Jones threatened to sue the NFL and the Compensation Committee over Goodell’s contract extension negotiations.
A Patriots spokesperson did not immediately provide team comment when asked about the matchup, ESPN added in its report.
The Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Lounge, Brian and Sarah Ingram’s giant, tiki-tinged new restaurant, is finally ready to open.
The space, across from the Xcel Energy Center, seats a shocking 400 people inside and will have room for another 400 on its sprawling patio. It’s a new build, but the entire thing is a mid-century modern feast for the eyes.
There is a thatched roof-covered bar, a piano bar, a “sunken” living room with a funky indoor fireplace, 58 seats around an A-framed, stadium-like kitchen, a shag carpeting wall and much more. It’s like Disneyland for the tiki-loving set.
Ingram said their inspiration is 1960s-era Palm Springs, and that he wanted a place where his fellow industry workers could come and hang out after their shifts.
“We’re setting reservation times for two hours, instead of the usual hour or hour and a half,” Ingram said. “It’s meant to be a place where you come, take your time, hang out.”
And because he wants those industry folks to be there, he plans to keep the party rolling until 1 a.m. every day.
The main restaurant menu contains everything from a $42 tomahawk pork chop to $26 truffled udon noodles, and side dishes vary a bit from north woods supper club fare with things like a giant yam and seasoned charred rice sitting beside the usual baked potato and grilled asparagus.
All entrees are served with a relish tray, as it should be in a proper supper club, and there are lazy susans on the tables to aid in sharing.
There’s also a less expensive bar menu, with no items over $14, so you can get the same experience without breaking the bank. Ingram said he wanted to be sure that The Apostle wasn’t just a high-end place — that almost everyone could afford to come for a drink and a nosh before a game or a concert.
Tiki drinks here are mostly rum-based, and you can get them in a specialty mug that features a goalie mask — which is supposed to represent the Minnesota Wild being across the street, but reads like a cool “Friday the 13th” theme. In the fantasy-driven tiki world, it honestly could be either. Ingram said you’ll have to put a deposit on the mug if you don’t want to take it home. If you do, it’ll cost you $45, but that includes your first drink. He said the tiki drinks will be proper, which means all fresh-squeezed juices and homemade syrups.
He’s planning to have live music at the piano bar seven days a week, and special dinners on Tuesday nights.
“We’re going to seat everyone around the kitchen, and it’ll be a ticketed, prix fixe thing,” Ingram said. “I’m going to bring in my chef friends from here and around the country to collaborate.”
Ingram has poured his heart and soul into this space, and the menu is his, but he also just hired chef Brandon Randolph, who has worked in many of the best kitchens in the Twin Cities and just happened to be free, to help out.
Overall, Ingram is more than ready to throw open the doors and show St. Paul a good time.
“I really wanted to pull out all the stops on this one,” he said. “This is why I wanted to be in the restaurant business in the first place.”
