Finance
Key Points to Consider When Shopping for Business and Commercial Auto Insurance
Coverages Available in Commercial Auto Insurance
Business owners realize the importance of making sure that their business is well protected from all risks that can affect their businesses. A vehicle that is owned by the business may put the business in jeopardy of a lawsuit in the event of an accident if the accident is caused by that vehicle or its operators. The following are key points that business owners need to remember when shopping for commercial auto insurance.
Personal or Business Insurance: Take commercial auto coverage anytime the vehicle is titled in the name of the business, regardless of the size of car and regardless if the car is for doing business or pleasure. The titleholder of the vehicle (in this case it is the business) may be sued as a result of at fault accidents, bringing the entire business in a legal preceding. If the insurance coverage is not under the name of the business, then the business may have some issues related to the validity of the insurance coverage.
Liability Limits: Insurance companies offer different liability limits, from the basic limits mandated by law (in Illinois it is 20,000/40,000/15,000) to as high as one million dollar for every accident. A business that insures its commercial vehicles at the basic liability limits of ($20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 property damage per accident) is certainly running in a big risk of losing its business assets in case of at fault accident involving their business autos with death or serious injury to others. High insurance limits are required to avoid losing business assets in case of auto accidents.
Vehicle Classification: Improper classification of the commercial auto may result in voiding insurance coverage, therefore, rendering policy useless and putting business in significant risk of losing business assets in the event of at fault automobile accident. A truck that is used by an electrician has different classification than a similar truck used as a dump truck. The two trucks have different classes and their premiums are not similar in amount.
Autos that are titled in the name of a business, or ones that is used to run a business must have commercial auto insurance coverage. The following are examples of automobiles that need commercial insurance coverages:
All trucks (local or long hauls), Artisans and all contractors, Messenger and delivery services, Ice cream vendors, Landscaping, Limousine services insurance, Para-Transit transportation insurance, Religious and non-profit, Food services and restaurant insurance, Pickup truck insurance, Truck insurance, Tow truck insurance, Dump truck insurance, Landscaping insurance, Snow plowing, Commercial Vans. etc.
Business Auto Mandatory Coverage Includes:
(1) Liability. In the State of Illinois a minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 property damage per accident is required from all registered vehicles, personal or commercial. Some commercial autos that need federal filing or state filing may need higher limits. For example, a limo operating in Chicago need to have a minimum of $350,000 in auto liability. A truck that transports hazardous materials is required to have at least one million dollars in auto liability coverage.
(2) Uninsured Motorist/ UM Coverage. In Illinois a minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident is required for Uninsured Motorist/ UM coverage. These are the limits that your insurance company will pay people in your business vehicle in the event of them being injured by some uninsured motorist. This coverage may not apply if the accident is work related, and if the business workers compensation policy comes in the picture.
(3) Other coverages may be required, based on the nature of the business. For example, certain long haul trucking businesses are required to meet FHA Insurance Requirements, and their filing may be require to have Cargo Coverage in place.
Some Optional Coverages for Business Vehicle Includes:
(1) Physical Damage Coverage- Comprehensive coverage will pay for physical damage to the insured vehicles caused by a variety of risks, including fire, lightning, theft, vandalism, hail and flood. Collision will pay when the auto is physically damaged in an accident involving another vehicle or a stationary object, such as a wall, telephone pole, or guardrail.
(2) Underinsured Motorist/ UIM Coverage. In Illinois a minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person, $40,000 bodily injury per accident is required for UIM (Underinsured Motorist, bodily injury.) These are the maximum limits that your company will pay people in the insured commercial vehicle in the event of them being injured by an insured motorist. Remember that this coverage will not apply if the accident was work related.
(3) Medical Payments: The coverage will pay medical care expenses for the insured(if you are not covered by workers’ compensation) as well as passengers in your auto.
(4) Hired and Non-owned Auto: Pay for damages the business is legally obligated to pay due to bodily injury or property damages that happens during the use, loading or unloading of hired or non-owned autos used for your business.
Finance
The Birth of Internet Crime
The birth of the internet has transformed the world as we know it. It has clearly grown to astronomic proportions since it became a household name in the mid 1990’s. If you were born before 1980, you have watched the world change from using rotary telephones to iPhones. These days nearly everything can be controlled by the touch of a button.
Bills can be paid online, movie tickets can be purchased online, you can talk to your loved ones online, and you can take a complete college course – without having to step foot on campus. The possibilities of the internet are endless – and technology is changing more rapidly than we can learn to understand it.
Today, teens and individuals in their twenties are grasping and exploiting computer technology like never before. Children are already known for their marked ability to learn and assimilate information at a very young age – absorbing and utilizing the internet and computer systems are no different than learning how to build a tree fort. For some families, their 13-year-old can build an entire computer system as his father built a model car the generation before.
With the advent of the internet, came an entirely new way to commit crimes. The terms internet crime, cybercrime and computer crime are used interchangeably. Simply put, internet crime or cybercrime is a form of crime where the internet or computers are used as a medium to commit crime.
Internet crimes are vast and expansive and can include anything from downloading illegal music files to stealing someone’s identity. Cybercrime can also include stealing millions of dollars from online bank accounts to distribution child pornography. One of the most common forms of internet crimes involves identity theft which is commonly done through phishing and pharming. These methods set up fake websites (that appear legitimate) to lure unsuspecting victims. People are asked to give out personal information such as name, address, phone numbers and bank accounts. Criminals then take this information and “steal” the person’s identity.
Internet crimes are not limited to targeting the consumer; cybercrimes have gone so far as to take on global proportions. Cybercrimes can also encompass criminal activities such as espionage, financial theft, and sabotage. In May 2010, the Pentagon established the new U.S. Cyber Command, which is headed by the director of the National Security Agency (NSA), to defend American military networks. It also serves to attack the computer systems of other countries.
Due to the fact that criminal activities have spread at a rate that law enforcement has had difficulty keeping up, entire task forces have been developed to crack down on internet and cybercrimes. There is a method called electronic discovery, or e-discovery, which is a type of cyber forensics. Electronic discovery is a process employed by law enforcement where they can obtain, secure, search and process any electronic data for use as evidence in a legal investigation. Electronic discovery can involve just a single computer or it can incorporate an entire computer network.
When you are facing allegations for internet or cybercrimes, it is essential that you seek the advice of a highly skilled attorney who you can trust. When your future is at stake – you need somebody who is familiar with both computer technology and the criminal justice system. You are urged to contact an experienced criminal defense lawyer who can help you learn more about what steps you can take to protect your legal rights and your future.
Finance
Personal Vehicle For Business – Are You Guilty?
Do you use your personal vehicle for business tasks? Are you like one of the thousands – perhaps millions – of people who casually use their personal automobile for business purposes day in and day out? If so, you may be in for a big surprise in the event that your insurance company becomes any wiser for your sneaking around without proper coverage.
I know how you feel. It’s just a few trips here and there. Yes, I said the same thing. As a small business owner myself, I know how easy it can be to dance around the lines. There are just some things in life that seem perfectly acceptable despite what the “rules” might say, or despite what the official position is. It’s sort of like “cheating on your taxes” or even “jaywalking.” With so many people doing it and getting away with it, there’s probably no problem with it at all…right?
Wrong! Well, at least eventually you will be proven wrong. You see, insurance companies have very effective ways of figuring out when you fall outside the boundaries of their coverage. And when an accident happens or you are victim to some unfortunate event, the lawyers and insurance experts will be there with all the tools and systems they need to award you the correct claim. That’s right, the CORRECT claim.
I know you want to be an honest person here. I believe everyone really does, and that includes your insurer. It’s amazing how many people expect to get insurance payouts even though they have known all along that they misused their coverage. It happens every day, and the truth is the insurance company does not payout if it suspects you of submitting a fraudulent company.
I don’t want to suggest that the insurance companies are out to get you. Like anyone else, they are out to do the right thing and to protect their interests all the while. Good insurance companies are in the business of issuing good insurance claims, not bad ones. If you want to be insured by a bad company with a bad reputation, be my guest. But if you are a more reasonable type, I would suggest looking into proper coverage.
Finance
Discover What Personal Injury Lawyers Do And How They Can Assist You
Personal injury lawyers provide legal representation to individuals who claim to have sustained psychological or physical traumas due to the negligence or wrongdoing of someone else. Claims often encompass car accidents, work injuries, medical errors, rights violations, and the destruction of property. It can also include damage to the reputation of an individual.
If you feel you have suffered an injury or damage of this nature, it is imperative you seek legal advice as soon as possible. A lawyer will determine if your claim is legitimate and whether or not you deserve compensation. In addition, a professional who has dealt with cases such as yours, can provide essential information on a variety of matters and concerns, including how you should preserve evidence.
Besides filing claims, personal injury lawyers have numerous other responsibilities. They can draft the necessary legal documents, offer sound legal advice and argue your case in court. They are also required to conduct extensive research into your claim in order to build your case and weed out any existing issues. This kind of support is extremely beneficial in circumstances where a plaintiff cannot represent his or her case.
Every claim will be different, no matter how similar an incident is to another. Therefore, choosing a lawyer who is sympathetic and understanding towards your specific situation is important. Consequences of a personal injury vary in severity, and could include exorbitant medical expenses now and in the future. Other repercussions include a loss of income as a result of not being able to work, and damages to property. A good lawyer will make you fully aware of these potential outcomes and take them into account when determining a reasonable settlement amount.
Competent personal injury lawyers are aware of current laws within your geographical area and are qualified to represent you to the best of their ability. If you are unsure about the experience and aptitude of a specific person, you should ask questions during your initial consultation. Find out about previous successes, qualifications, and what you should expect during the process.
Facts should be thoroughly investigated to determine exactly who is liable for the damages incurred. The person you select to represent you will ask you pertinent questions about events that lead to your claim. It is probably best to contact a law firm specializing in cases like yours, so you know you are dealing with an expert.
You may have concerns about the expenses involved in hiring someone, especially a reputable professional who is high in demand. However, sometimes lawyers who handle personal injury cases will offer you a fee structure based on the success of your case. You only need to worry about retaining the services of someone who is not trying to exploit your bad experience for his or her financial gain.
Personal injury lawyers can offer assistance and advice you would not have if you represent yourself. Your emotional frame of mind could result in errors, which can be detrimental to your case. Having a professional on your side will give you peace of mind.
Finance
4 Car Safety Features That Will Give You Auto Insurance Discounts
There are many car features that help people lower the rates they pay for car insurance. After studying the many features, some were pick out to be the most effective in reducing auto insurance premiums.
The truth is that buying a car with complete safety features with save you a great deal on premiums and will earn you discounts from insurance companies. Now, let’s discuss these car features that give discounted car insurance rates.
Anti Lock Braking System (ABS): This feature has proven to be very helpful by making sure the car driver stays in control even on very wet slippery roads. Mostly when the car tires lose traction all wheels lock, the ABS automatically and rapidly pumps the brakes which makes the car to stop faster.
Side Impact Air Bags: Accidents that occur at the side of cars can be very deadly since the people in the vehicle are left to deal with the broken glass of windows and the steel door. Side impact air bags are known to absorb this attack, thereby keeping the people in the car safe.
Navigation System: This makes it so easy for the driver of a car to navigate through the places he or she wants to go. This is so helpful in that time is saved, automobile gas is saved and money is ultimately saved. The effectiveness of this system seems to be on the increase since manufacturers are now making more intelligent navigation systems.
Electronic Stability Control (ESC): This helps the driver by monitoring his of her intended road path and the direction the automobile takes. It works by automatically activating the brake or reducing the engine power and slowing down the vehicle if the driver starts to leave track.
Get Free Professional Help On Automobile Safety Features and Cheap Auto Insurance Plans.
Where To Get This Help?
Finance
New Jersey Lawyers
As defined in the United States, a lawyer is a person who is licensed by the state to advise clients in the legal matters and to represent them in the court for any kind of dispute resolution. Lawyers are known with different names in different countries including advocate, attorney, barrister, or solicitor, but they all play the same role of advising and representing their clients in legal matters.
There could be various situations wherein you might require the services of a lawyer. If you are caught or trapped in a situation where you are under the eye of the law in your state, then a lawyer is the only person who can save you from the wrath of the state’s law and advise what is good for you. In small civil cases, you might succeed on your own, but many times you may find yourself in a situation where only a lawyer can come to your aid, he is well aware of the law of in the state. For example, in a case of an accident, it might be difficult for you handle your own case as it involves complex legal and factual issues–issues that can be best sorted out only by an attorney who is trained in handling such cases.
Usually a lawyer specializes in handling one domain like in personal injury, civil cases, criminal cases, etc. These categories of cases also cover various other sub-domains. Thus, depending upon your case and situation, you should approach a lawyer, who is well experienced and expert in the required domain.
If you are a resident of New Jersey, and have encountered a situation where you need legal aid or advice, you can always contact the state bar association of New Jersey to seek a reference for a lawyer. You can also look for a lawyer through Internet or the local yellow pages. Seeking a reference from friends or relatives can also be useful as it ensures that you get an experienced lawyer to serve your needs.
Finance
Importance Of Lead Generation Service In Business
Lead generation is becoming one of the most effective internet marketing techniques for almost any type of business. The vast majority of online entrepreneurs are using this method to gain more and more potential buyers on the internet every day. Lead generation involves the generation of client interest into products or services. In addition to making sales, this method can be used to offer e-newsletters as well as list building.
In order to understand how the process works, it is important to understand what you should take into account when applying this business promotion technique. The most important thing to consider is the quality of your leads. You actually need to focus on generating qualified leads. These are people who are particularly looking for product and services that you are offering. Qualified leads can be acquired through paid advertising or SEO. When people search for specific information on the internet, chances are that they will land right into your webpage. As you can see, this method is different from the usual traditional forms of advertising like radio, print media or television adverts that involve approaching people randomly.
One of the major reasons why you should use lead generation service to promote your business is that internet has become a common place for a huge number of potential clients. This means that business owners should take this opportunity to meet more clients. However, the increase in ecommerce sites has led to an increase in competition. This calls for unique and effective marketing techniques. A great way to find and keep potential clients is through lead generation. A reliable lead generation service will not only ensure that you gain a huge number of repeat clients, but you will be able to maintain them as well. Regardless of the fact that your business establishment may sometimes be closed, people can still get information about your business online. This is because internet runs 24/7. Nowadays, you need to apply the best techniques to keep your business ahead of the competition. A good Lead generation system will help you respond to the leads before they are grabbed by other companies.
If you wish to get the best from lead generation, you may want to consider hiring a lead generation service. Generating leads require skills and knowledge. Moreover, this method of business promotion may not be effective if you do not have access to the right tools and equipment. Furthermore, you have to understand that the whole process of generating leads can be time consuming and complex, especially for beginners. You can save all the time and effort by hiring a company that specializes in such services. Since there are many methods used to generate leads, a reliable company will choose the most effective method to ensure you get qualified leads within shorter period of time.
Hiring the services of a reliable lead generation online company can lead to identifying your targeted audience. Once you identify your audience, you must be quick to respond to their inquiries. Your leads could easily be converted to regular customers if well attended to.
Key Points to Consider When Shopping for Business and Commercial Auto Insurance
Magic feel for Jalen Suggs after latest injury: ‘Heart goes out to the kid’
The Birth of Internet Crime
Ethereum NFT Creators Earn $1.8B in Royalties as per New Report
Personal Vehicle For Business – Are You Guilty?
Discover What Personal Injury Lawyers Do And How They Can Assist You
4 Car Safety Features That Will Give You Auto Insurance Discounts
New Jersey Lawyers
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is feeling in his life’s form ahead of the World Cup and thriving from competing in England with Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope
Importance Of Lead Generation Service In Business
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym