Finance
List Building Made Easily
List Building is about building a relationship with others in order to share your knowledge of business, internet marketing, advertising and other products, services, etc.
You don’t have a list of your own, you don’t have any sign ups to your affiliate program, and you aren’t sure where to go to create a list or build your downline.
First of all, if you don’t have your own list, ezines and newsletters online are best for advertising your product, service or business. Just borrow their list!
Ezines and Newsletter publishers have a “list” that they have worked at creating, so that you can share products, services, and other things to their list. If you place an ad with them (whether free or paid), they share that information with their list. It will take time, but with consistency, you will start to see results.
Not sure where to find free ezines or newsletters? Go to Google.com and type in the search bar “free ezine ads” and then Google will bring you up a list of ezines or newsletters to place ads in. You may be required to sign up in order to get your ad placed. Most offer gifts for subscription as a thank you.
Second, you’ve heard of autoresponders right? This is another way to build a list. Some affiliate programs recommend an autoresponder as a means to capture the person’s information and send them valuable information over a period of time to encourage that person to actually sign up with you.
Finance
Curing Cancer With Mountain Graviola
With the continuous need for less damaging and more affordable treatments, the rise of natural medication is truly inevitable. You may have heard of different herbal alternative medicines being advertised in the market. One such alternative treatment quickly gaining popularity is graviola. However, there is actually a closely-related plant with more curative properties than graviola and that is the mountain graviola.
Mountain graviola, commonly known as mountain soursop, is a tree belonging to the Annona family. The tree is a famous medicinal plant and can be found in Central America and the Caribbean islands. It closely resembles the graviola tree and the two plants are often mistakenly considered the same. But though they look alike and are from the same plant family, they are different as proven by their chemical compositions. Scientific names are used to give distinction when referring to both plants.
Annona montana or mountaian graviola leaves are glossier and are wider as compared to those of Annona muritica or graviola. In addition, montana bears fruits faster. These fruits have fibrous pulps and grow to about 15 meters long. Montana fruits are said to be sourer than muritica’s.
Muritica has risen to fame as an alternative cure for cancer due to the 82 acetogenins it contains. As compared to muritica, montana has more of these beneficial substances. Mountain graviola has 108 acetogenins. The acetogenin annonacin is a major cancer-fighting chemical found in both trees but in larger content in montana.
Mountain graviola has similar ATP-inhibiting effects as the muricata. It also aids in building body resistance against cancer and other fatal illnesses mostly related to the digestive track and the cardiovascular system. Studies showed that mountain graviola destroys cancer cells faster than Andramycin, a drug used in lung cancer chemotherapy. Liver and ovarian cancer patients taking in mountain graviola herbal medicines have also been healed in just a year. Amongst these cured patients, no one has been reported to have acquired recurring cancer. Mountain graviola is said to be most effective with liver cancer, affecting the ATP nucleotides nearest the organ. Ovarian cancers have one of the highest mortality rates yearly. Montana’s acetogenins are effective in pinpointing the tumor and can eliminate the damaged cells before they reach other organs.
Combined extracts of the muricata and montanta are often used by supplement manufacturers for enhanced effectivity. According to researches, the combination of these Annona plants is far more effective in treating cancers than surgeries and chemotherapy. Furthermore, they do not pose any side effects to the body. Using natural supplements and herbal medicines do not damage other organs like conventional cancer treatments do. Even when combined with medication, Annona supplements are still safe. In fact, combination and separate ingestion of muritica and montana, hastened and escalated the effects of antihypertensive drugs in animal test subjects.
Nevertheless, remember that taking Annona supplements is not as effective as taking in muritica and montana as food. Supplements have already been mixed with other synthetic substances, thus reducing the acetogenin contents of the plants.
Mountain graviola can be considered one of the best discoveries in the medical industry. With more than one hundred beneficial acetogenins, it would not be a wonder if this plant can cure more fatal diseases other than cancer.
Finance
Beat the Global Recession With Internet Marketing
Internet marketing services have far-reaching impact during recession. The cost factor alone is driving the Internet marketing trend forward. With the increasing popularity of Internet as social media, online marketing services are likely to witness explosive growth in the coming years, even after the recessionary period.
Well, let us analyze the cost benefits behind search engine optimization services. A company that opts for Internet marketing services in fact does not pay anything for advertisements (unless they opt for classifieds). There are several methods by which a company can gain maximum visibility online through other methods that do not include any advertising cost. They are the search engine optimization (SEO) methods. When a company hires an SEO expert to optimize their Web site, they are paying a minimum amount to the SEO Company. With the help of these experts, the company can explore all opportunities available in Internet online marketing arena and strive to get the best out of them.
In today’s scenario, most of the companies outsource their SEO activities. This is yet another advantage to those companies during recession. Outsourcing finds more relevance in services like SEO because the company can save a good amount of time and resources that would be otherwise spent on building and maintaining an in-house SEO team. Moreover, by outsourcing the non-core work like Web site maintenance and Internet marketing, the company can better focus on its core area and increase productivity and profit.
There are several SEO companies in India offering affordable Internet marketing services. Their services include, but not limited to, article marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, blogging, social media optimization (SMO), email marketing, micro blogging, video marketing, affiliate marketing, and link building. With the evolution of new Web 2.0 technologies such as Twitter, SEO services gain new meaning and scope. With the help of an Internet marketing services company, a business can exploit these opportunities in this recessionary period and market their products and services online in the most affordable manner.
To leverage these SEO technologies to their fullest, you have to find an expert SEO services company that can offer you tailor-made SEO solutions suitable to your businesses. In India, you can find many such companies that have experts specializing in SEO.
Finance
Industrial Diseases – Causes
An industrial disease is a condition in which an employee or worker gets sick after being exposed to a toxin or chemical placed by a business or industry into his or her work environment. Examples of industrial diseases include Hydatidosis which results from the exposure to dogs. Hepatitis A is another example and it affects workers who are exposed to raw sewage, Mesothelioma, which affects workers after prolonged exposure to dust from asbestos, deafness from continuous exposure to loud noise and Leukaemia, which results from exposure to electromagnetic radiation among other kinds of industrial diseases.
These diseases can be prevented by taking certain measures in the workplace. For example, to prevent ‘coal miner’s lung disease, employees can wear inhalation masks in coal mines. Safety measures and providing education to workers is the easiest measure to take to prevent the occurrence of industrial diseases to employees of the business. If neither the worker nor the business is aware of a certain toxins that can cause harm to the person the situation is more difficult.
In the early to mid twentieth century, it was not yet discovered that after prolonged, asbestos dust inhalation could cause cancer. The former employers have been sued by many workers after the proof. Some industrial diseases are fatal and very dangerous to employees and therefore research should be done on any dangers that might be present in a job environment before taking the job.
If you become sick as a result of exposure to chemicals or other materials that you utilize at work, you can receive compensation for the physical, emotional, mental and financial repercussions that the sickness brings about. You can get help from a lawyer who will represent your case through the legal system to ensure that you receive the compensation that you deserve.
Finance
Joint Ownership of Assets – Convenience at a Price!
So many people own assets as “joint tenants.” However, joint tenancy may cause more headaches than you realize!
With such a strong focus on home ownership, we should take a moment to address the issue of legal title. Most people have legal title to their home in joint tenancy – two or more persons own the home together as “joint tenants.”
Legally, that means when one person dies, all of the deceased owners’ interest in the property is transferred immediately to the surviving owners. Therefore, if John and Mary own property in joint tenancy, and John dies, then Mary owns the entire property outright. While certainly a convenient method of ownership, there can be some unexpected costs.
Here are some things to think about when it comes to owning assets (such as your home) in joint tenancy:
Some married couples and others see Joint Tenancy has a probate avoidance tool. After all, if they own property together, there is no need to go to court if someone dies. Joint Tenancy with your spouse may avoid probate on the first death, but not the second. You are not “avoiding” probate but simply “postponing” it. This may expose your family to thousands of dollars of unnecessary court costs, not to mention the time it takes an asset to make its way through the court system. Sure you could keep adding joint tenants, but there may be unfavorable tax consequences, not to mention family squabbles.
Joint tenancy doesn’t mean you are necessarily going to avoid probate court. While you may avoid probate on a specific item of property, you still may end up in probate with respect to other items. In other words, you end up in probate court anyway which is exactly what you were trying to avoid in the first place. Once in probate court, a judge could order that all assets be preserved and/or unsold until the entire matter is settled.
You may also have less control over the property if it is held in joint tenancy. After you pass away, you really have no say in what happens to the property. Property owned by the surviving joint tenant will pass to that tenant’s heirs, which may not be appreciated by the decedent’s relatives. This sometimes leads to “unintentional disinheritance.”
Unintentional Disinheritance: In this author’s estimation, this is the scariest result of joint tenancy. For example, let’s say that Mary and John own prime Los Angeles real estate worth $850,000 in joint tenancy (as many people do). They have no kids, and they have not prepared a will. One day, Mary passes away in a car accident. The property is then entirely John’s as the surviving joint tenant. So far, so good.
However, John dies a year later. The property then goes to John’s mother who inherits under California law. Mary’s family is out of luck. They receive $0 of the $850,000 house. You see, joint tenancy trumps even if there is a will saying otherwise. It gets even worse if the surviving spouse finds a “new love.” What if John married the gorgeous “Suzy” after Mary’s death and puts Suzy as his joint tenant? In that case, if John died, Suzy gets everything. Both Mary’s family and John’s family are out of luck (which could be even more problematic if John and Mary had kids). Don’t let “Suzy” do this to your family! Remember, with joint tenancy, “last person standing” gets the property outright…and they may not feel like sharing.
Some people put their adult children on title with them as joint tenants. The parent’s logic is that by doing so, they allow the house to pass to their children more easily upon the parent’s death. However, owning assets with adult children is usually a bad idea. Why? First, if there is a divergence of opinion regarding the asset, it can cause real strife between parent and child. Second, joint tenancy may also lead to unintended beneficiaries, such as creditors of the child or a divorcing spouse who suddenly has an interest in your home! Putting adult children on title may be deemed a gift by the Internal Revenue Service for which there may be taxable consequences.
Anytime you add someone’s name to an asset, you are effectively adding a “bullseye” to that asset. If you own property in joint tenancy, you may be exposing the asset to creditor claims. They don’t even have to be your creditors. If one joint tenant gets into trouble, the entire property may be placed in danger. Why would you want to expose your home or bank account to additional potential liability?
Also, putting an adult child on real estate title as joint tenant may cause a big capital gains tax problems. For example, let’s say your parents bought their home in 1968 for $50,000. It is now worth $600,000. If your parent puts you on title, you then absorb your parent’s cost basis which can mean big tax consequences when you come to sell the property. You would have to pay taxes on the gain of $550,000.
If your parents’ property were held in a living trust, you could inherit the property and sell it soon after, generally without any tax consequence since you would get a step-up in the cost basis. In the above example, you would get the house via inheritance valued at $600,000. You sell it the following week for $600,000 and there are no taxes due because there was no “gain.” Even if a married couple holds their residence in joint tenancy, it is possible that more capital gains tax may be due upon a sale than otherwise necessary because only half of the property receives a new cost basis upon one spouse’s death.
Joint Tenancy can also lead to family disagreements. All owners may not be in agreement about what to do with a piece of property. For example, let’s say three siblings own property as joint tenants. Two children may want to sell property because they need money or are tired of paying the property taxes. The remaining child doesn’t want to sell. In fact, he wants to live in the house forever and have the siblings share the property taxes and other maintenance costs. This happens more often than you think, and children end up in court. Joint tenancy is also difficult to change. Also, once you add a joint tenant to your property, you can’t simply take them off the title. They have to agree to it, which may also lead to unnecessary strife.
Therefore, owning property in joint tenancy may be an easy solution at first. However, it may prove to be a poor choice in the long run.
Consult an estate planning attorney to see if joint tenancy is right for you, or if some other form of ownership may be more advantageous. You may have to think several steps ahead, but that is what planning is all about.
Finance
Customers For Life – A Little Book Review for You
Creating new customers is not so difficult in business, but keeping them is and getting them to send you endless referrals very much depends on your ability to deliver great customer service. In Carl Sewell’s book; Customers For Life; How to Turn That One Time Buyer Into A Lifelong Customer; you learn the reality of customer service from the all-time pro.
As an entrepreneur and franchisor, I recommended this book to each of our franchisees in a Corporate Memo; Letters From Lance. I felt that what Carl had to say was the key to increasing Word-of-Mouth Advertising and retaining your best customers.
Additionally, really I cannot say enough about how right on the money that I believe that Carl Sewell in his masterpiece book; Customers For Life; How to Turn That One Time Buyer Into A Lifelong Customer. What is so great about this book to me is that I have actually met some of his customers on planes and as I travel through Texas. After reading the book I visited one of his dealerships. Carl indeed does practice what he preaches and it shows. This is real world stuff and the tips and concepts in is book explain how it is done. Jack in his book about Enterprise Rent A Car called; Exceeding Customers Expectations; is similar and so is the book about South West Airlines and the History of Nordstroms. If you truly believe in customer service you need to study up and read Carl’s book first. Consider all this in 2006.
Finance
At the End of the Road – Symptoms of Anxiety Depression and Me Drunk Left A Psychiatrist to Save Me
After hospitalisation for Alcoholism in March 2000 I returned home to face yet another test of my strength and spirit. I gradually slipped into the very dark world of depression, anxiety and phobias. Addiction of the Mind and Body and Symptoms of Anxiety Depression had taken it’s toll. My Anxiety of Alcoholic past history and the fear of been depressed and drunk became my reality. As the months passed the hope of a return to a normal life was shattered as a black cloud once again hovered above my head. Without the crutch of the drink I turned to the twilight world of prescription and non-prescription pills. My loved ones had to stand by yet again and see me reduced to a babbling shell of a man. Weakened by my fight to control my drinking I crumbled in the face of this new enemy. It stripped me of my dignity, respect and hope for a return to the land of the living. By Xmas 2000 I was in every way, dead man walking. Every day seemed an endless hell on earth and as with all depressants I retreated into my own private world of psychotic hallucinations, voices and fantasies. Suicide started to be a very real option, the last classic act of desperation. Visits to a number of psychiatrists and psychologists had not helped. Anti-depressants, sleeping pills, sedatives and tranquilizers had only bought me some time, but I was now ready to crack wide open. On a sunny summer’s day in March 2001 in my home town of Margate, Natal I somehow found the strength to sit in front of my G.P. I cried like a baby as I poured out my heart to him. He stood up and came around to me and put his hand on my shoulder. “Alan, I think it is time for you to try Shock Treatment.” My head dropped onto my knees as I tried to take this in. I really had reached the end of the road.
This is my account of my experience of the fear inspiring treatment of E.C.T. ( Electric Convulsive Therapy ), commonly known as Shock Treatment.
It was almost a perfect summers day in Margate but my time of reckoning was here. It would soon be time to set off on the journey to Entabeni Hospital in Durban . As I ran my Estate Agency from home I plonked myself at my desk in the office, closed my eyes and listened to the sound of my own heart beating rapidly. My ‘better half’, Mary and my parents were talking in the background and getting ready to drive me through. I took a guess that it was about mid-morning and in normal circumstances the thought of the 120 kms. expedition would be no big deal. But today was far from normal circumstances. I was trying to come to terms with the horrifying position that I now faced. Having started to pop the pills since the early hours I drifted in and out of reality but there was no mistaking the awful anxiety that I was feeling. A journey to a mental institution and Shock Treatment awaited me today. No amount of pills could get me away from that fact. I raised my head to see Mary standing in front of me. She said it was time to go. As she turned away I closed my eyes again and prayed. I would need his help today.
So we began our mission. I had a pocketful of pills and a desperate hope that maybe today could end my pain. My father manouvered the car into the traffic and with me in the front passenger seat we were off. Part of me was in that car and another part of me was in a very secret and dark place that nobody could enter. Familiar landmarks passed us by I was only vaguely aware of Mary’s hand on my shoulder. I sensed the despair around me and yet I could feel the hope in the air. But I had no room for any more emotions now. Only a smell of fear and dread. I fumbled in my pocket and gulped down another palmful of pills. There was not enough strength in me to go through this alone. The months of despair, confusion and gut-wrenching fear all seemed to come in to focus now. I had never felt so lonely and isolated in my whole life. I slumped forward in the seat and reveled in the grateful thanks that the pills were kicking in big time. The trip to Durban was normally only about one and a half hours but for me time was distorted. Maybe I had passed out but in no time at all I was aware of my father asking me to get out of the car. We were in the middle of a large carpark and I was only vaguely aware of the sights and sounds all around me. As I got out of my seat and stood up my legs seemed to be on their own mission and my father put his arms around my waist and we started to walk. I felt as though I was walking in slow motion and I could not make out the words coming out of Mary’s mouth. I was only aware of the pain in her eyes.
The reception area was busy and I leaned against a counter as I presumed that I was being processed into the hospital. Depression had also introduced me to the world of paranoia and everybody was staring at me. I had made a supreme effort to clean myself up for this ordeal but it had obviously not worked. The relentless attention of everybody forced me to bow my head and I walked with my eyes focused on the ground. There seemed to be endless steps to negotiate and I knew that I was weakening fast. We finally reached the so-called Annexe at Entabeni Hospital. A polite version of saying the ‘madhouse’. It was quiet and very bright. More like a large suburban home than a mental institution. But there was no mistaking the atmosphere. My stomach knotted in fear and horror as I realised that this where THEY would do it to me. I had finally reached the end of the road.
I awoke in a private ward with a small balcony overlooking Durban city. There was a T.V. on the wall opposite my bed and a bathroom to my right. Mary and my parents were gone and I could feel that the pills were starting to wear off. It felt good to be in a clean bed and I noticed that I was wearing the new T shirt and shorts that I had bought. In a strange way my mood was O.K. and I could feel that I needed to sleep and I did just that. It was dark outside when I was awakened by a young nurse asking me if I was feeling better and that it was time to eat. She wheeled in a bed trolley with my food and I sat up to take the pills that she handed to me. ” They’ll help you to relax.” She wrote something on the chart at the end of my bed and then turned and closed the door behind her. With some difficulty I ate some of the food on the tray and as I finished there was a knock on the door and a tall well-dressed man, probably in his forties entered the room. He immediately introduced himself as my Anethetist for tomorrow. He went about his business of checking me out but his very presence had sent my mind into overdrive. So it begins and I was overwhelmed by a terrible dread of what was going to happen to me tomorrow. My Psychiatrist had taken a great deal of trouble to explain to me how the whole procedure worked but I could not remember his words.
My classic panic attack kicked into action and I pulled my arm away from the Doctor. My brain was revolting at the new turn of events. I felt physically sick at the thought of what was happening to me. He must have sensed my uncertainty and unable to help myself the tears streamed down my face. I blurted out my thoughts to him uncontrollably. ” Doc, is it going to hurt tomorrow?” He was a kind and compassionate man and he placed his hand on my shoulder. ” Alan, don’t worry, I’ll be there with you and I promise you will not feel a thing.” As I had done many times over the last year I now felt humiliated by my outburst and I put my head back on the pillow and closed my eyes. His voice echoed in the background. ” I’ll see you in the morning. Try and get some sleep. You’ll be O.K.” With that he was gone and I was alone again. He had switched the light off and I lay in the darkness of my room. The pills that I had taken were beginning to work and as I drifted off to my version of sleep I realised that after all the medical advice and help as well as the love and caring of Mary and my family it all was up to me. I would have to find the inner strength and courage to face my own demons. Nothing had helped so far so what had I to lose. Depression had stolen my very soul from me. It had forced me to the very point of suicide. What worse could a couple of electric shocks do to my miserable life. Thankfully my twisted thoughts were interrupted by the luxury of sleep and I managed a short prayer before the darkness overcame me.
Whatever they had given me had worked like a charm and I was awoken by a different nurse telling me that it was time to get ready. She handed two of those green hospital gowns and said that she would be back in 5 minutes. I sat up on the side of the bed and gathered my thoughts. It was now time for the real deal. I would be fine. I had led a colourful life with many dramatic ups and downs so this should be a walk in the park. But my deepest instincts told me otherwise. I was frightened. I could my heart beating rapidly. They were going to pass electric shocks through my brain and try and bring me back to the real world. It was bizarre but true. A lot of people had suffered terribly due to my illness and I owed it to them to go through with this. But they were not here at this very minute. Fortunately my thoughts were once again stopped by the return of the nurse. She asked me to follow her to the Annexe. We walked slowly as my legs once again felt heavy and unco-operative. I could feel her watching my every move. Was she expecting me to make a run for it and if so, why? It was before 7 o’clock but the corridors were full of people and staff going about their business. Each step was bringing me closer to my fate and I could feel my resolve weakening. Was I out of my mind? The Annexe was right at the rear of the Hospital grounds and we had to walk out in the open to reach it. It was a lovely summers day in Durban with a clear blue sky. I almost felt like one of those men in the American movies who is taking his last walk to the execution chamber. As we reached the entrance to the Annexe she opened the door for me and took me through to a sort of waiting lounge, then she disappeared. I was alone again. I sat with my head on my knees and started to pray out loud.
I needed his help now more than ever. To my left was one of those flipcharts that you see at seminars. Some other demented soul had obviously tried to pour out his own demons. The words were the ramblings of another broken and sad person and only reinforced my own misgivings of this place at the end of the road. This time I was snapped out of my spiral downwards by the sound of another nurse at the lounge entrance. “We’re ready for you Mr. Butterworth.” I forced myself to stand up and walked towards her. She too seemed to be watching my every move and as I reached her she took my hand and said softly, “You’ll be fine.” Tears flowed down my cheeks as I took a few steps right behind her as she walked down the corridor and stopped at an open door entrance. For a moment I peered into her eyes and wondered what she thought of me. Maybe sorrow. Maybe just another sick and warped mind to be fixed. I froze in the doorway. I had to say something. I needed to hear my own voice. I stammered out the only thing that I could think of. ” Lethal injection time.” She smiled and moved aside to let me pass and enter the room. Here I was. A Psychiatrist about to try and bring me back. Addiction of so many things and Symptoms of Anxiety Depression had forced the issue. Anxiety of Depression and Drunk from morning to night had twisted and tormented me for so long.
The so-called ‘chamber’ was smaller and darker than I expected. No bigger than a small family home bedroom. My mind was speeding as I tried to take in the sight before me. It absolutely resembled the death chamber that we’ve all seen in the movies. Right in the middle was a long chair, similar to what you see in a dentists surgery. The type that you can recline the backrest. I was sure that there was straps hanging down. Around the walls were small medical type machines on trolleys. There seemed to be at least 6 people standing around, both male and female. Out of the corner of my eye I recognised the Anesthetist who had seen me the previous night. I was only a couple of steps away from the chair but I could not move. I could sense the occupants of the room waiting for my next move. Even I was uncertain about that. Here was my last chance to give this whole fucking scene a total miss. What right had these people to put me through this agony. I wanted to scream at the top of my voice that I was a person, just like they were. I had feelings , hopes and dreams. I was scared. More scared than I had ever been in my life. I was not suffering from depression. They were all wrong. I was just confused and needed to rest. If only they would give me a chance to explain. This was all a huge misunderstanding. My hesitation was obviously the cue for the “Shock Team” to swing into action. The nurse gently took my hand and led me to the chair. I had put the gowns on to cover my front and back and as I started to lie down they were twisting around my body. She helped me to straighten them. The chair was in the upright position and I leaned slightly back and made contact with the backrest.
The nurse was adjusting my legs and I was aware of the Anethetist to my left taking my arm gently. It was nearly time and I was paralyzed and overwhelmed by a numbing sensation of hopelessness and fear. From my raised position I could make out what seemed to be at least three other persons, all staring intently at me. I could feel their eyes boring into me. What was passing through their minds at this moment? Somewhere deep inside of my tortured soul I pleaded for their understanding. Could they not see that I was a good man at heart, someone who had just gone wrong, someone who could not help it. A broken lifespirit crying out for help. To my left I heard the soft voice of the man getting ready to let me have some rest from this hell. ” Relax Alan, it won’t be long now.” The nurse appeared at my side again and smeared a strong smelling liquid on my left and right temple. It must have started to run into my eyes and instinctively my hand moved to wipe it. She beat me to it and pulled my hand away and wiped my eyes clean. “How’s that?” Unable to speak I nodded and she took this as a yes and stepped back. Moments later she reappeared holding two leads with what appeared to be stickers attached to the end. These were gently pressed onto my temples and then she stepped back again.
Time was now in double slow motion and through my haze of confusion I noticed all the bright flickering lights of the machines around the room. My mouth was so dry that the shock of the salty taste of my own tears brought a new wave of panic. I wanted to scream out for someone in this torture chamber to hold me and say that everything would be all right. I suddenly tried to sit upright and at that very moment my own Psychiatrist was standing at the bottom of the chair. At last somebody who knew and understood me. He stood with his arms folded behind his back. ” And how are you this morning Alan?” He pronounced my name with a kind of French accent and as I paused to consider this strange action I leaned back on the chair. I closed my eyes and the only thought that I could muster was who was going to throw the switch? I opened them again and a stillness had settled over the chamber. Peering into the eyes of my Psychiatrist and the nurse I could sense that it was time to rock n’ roll. How I wish that my Mary was standing beside me now. A terrible weight descended on me and I now knew that I was ready. The months of desperation and pain compressed into a single second and I was tired, so very tired. I sensed a movement to my right and before I could respond the blackness overcame me.
And so began my journey back from the suicidal hell of chronic depression and hopelessness. The “Shock” was so powerful that I awoke about 45 minutes later to find myself standing at the reception desk, with my escort nurse at my side and in the middle of a conversation. I felt no pain and only a kind of dreamlike reality surrounded me. I managed to walk slowly back to my ward and thus began my experience of the ‘last resort treatment” of ECT. The trip to the Annexe was to be repeated four more times, every morning at about 6.45am. Once back in my bed I would be given breakfast and I would spend the rest of the day watching T.V. and reading. I could sense that something had happened to me but I could just not put my finger on my feelings. After the months of torment, tears and despair I was sure that somehow or other the lifespirit was returning to my broken soul. I was calm and yet at the same time not quite sure what my feelings were before this latest chapter on my journey.
The nurses were continually in and out of my room with my meals, snacks and pills and I slowly started to realise that I was alive and well. I wasn’t perfect but all things considered the glimmer of hope was returning. At night I slept like a baby and every meal was a treat for me. My Psychiatrist regularly came to visit me and said that everything was going well. After the first “Shock” the whole mission of getting down to the Annexe and walking into the “Shock Chamber” did not seem as horrific and I even found myself admiring the lovely Durban morning. It had became a time to savour the rest and peace. To savour the thrill of the splashing water under the shower and the clean bedding. To recognise my favourite T.V. show and to hold a conversation with one of the nurses without tears and raised voices. To stand on the balcony and marvel at the sight of the Port of Durban. To come to terms with the fact that I was maybe going to make it after all the drama that I had put myself and my loved ones through. By day five I was almost feeling human again. Physically I still felt as though I was not back to 100% and generally I seemed to exist in a slight blur but with no pain. My Doctor came in to say goodbye and give me the drugs that I would need in the weeks ahead. I liked him. He was a quiet and compassionate man and wished me well. He also asked to come and see him in a couple of months time. I dressed and waited for Mary and my parents to arrive. I had my back to the door when they walked in. I turned and almost ran into Mary’s arms. She held me tightly and I murmured quietly in her ear. “I’m back.”
And so ended my personal experience with Electro Convulsive Therapy (ECT). That it had been life-saving in my case was beyond doubt. I walked out of hospital with most of my reason and personality returned to me. I had walked in a babbling and confused man, probably close to taking my own life. Chronic and long-term depression had reduced me to a shell of my former self. Self-hate had brought me to the brink of self-annihilation, the last desperate act of depression. The late American President, Abraham Lincoln, himself a sufferer had described it perfectly, “To remain as I am is impossible. I must die, or be better.” After months of counseling and numerable drugs my home Doctor confided in me that it was time to try ECT. He later told me that I was one of the worst cases of mania and depression that he had encountered. Even in my confusion and mental pain this advice took me by surprise. As with most laymen my visions of ‘Shock Treatment’ were not inspiring. Movies such as ‘One Flew over the Cukoo’s Nest’ had not helped. I had images in my mind of been dragged into an institution, strapped down on a bed and forced to endure a form of legalised torture which would result in a scene of spine-twisting, tongue-shrieking and bone-breaking torment. However I found myself in such a cold and isolated place, with no immediate hope for a recovery that I was ready to try anything that would relieve me of my misery. I made the right choice.
Fortunately for me the advances in modern Psychiatry have resulted in a well-used but controversial form of treatment. The controversy appears to be based mainly on an emotional level rather than medical science. In 1934 Ladislas Meduna, a Hungarian neuropsychiatrist noticed that sufferers of Schizophrenia who developed epilepsy showed a remarkable improvement. He went on to intentionally induce seizures by injecting chemicals. By 1938 Italian psychiatrists took this one step on and induced the seizures by means of electrical shocks to the brain. The idea of ECT had been born and until 1954 and the introduction of alternative drugs, such as Thorazine to replace electrical induced seizures, ECT was an important tool in the fight against Schizophrenia, mania and chronic depression. However by 1970 the new drugs were proving to be not entirely effective and the modern treatment of ECT evolved.
It was in this period up to the 1970’s that ‘ShockTreatment’ achieved it’s dubious reputation. Without the help of anesthetics and muscle relaxants stories were rife of the ‘legalised torture’ inflicted on the mentally ill. There were also claims that the procedure was used to calm many forms of uncontrolable behaviour. The fact is that nearly 100,000 shocks are administrated every year in the U.S. South African figures are harder to come by as the central Department of Health does keep those records but it is widely used in both the public and private sector and unofficial numbers run at around 12,000 annually.
The modern procedure is remarkable safe and according to numerous studies carries no more risk than any minor operation carried out under anesthesia. I returned to my Doctor and asked him to fill in the blanks for me. My initial impression of going to the ‘execution chamber’ is the impression of a very confused and sick man. In reality you are met by a well-oiled and drilled team of professionals well aware of the fear and trepidation that you are feeling at that moment.
Ideally they would like you to walk in on your own steam but as is the case with many people you can be sedated beforehand. Once you are on the ‘shockbed’ it is only a matter of minutes until you are under the anesthetic. A rubber bite bloc is inserted in your mouth and straps are positioned on your legs, chest and waist. After getting the go ahead from the Anesthetist and Nurse that your vital signs are O.K. the Psychiatrist administers the electrical shock. This is delivered to your brain via the two electrodes attached to your temples and lasts between 30 and 180 seconds. According to my Doctor there is contortion in your face and legs but nothing like is imagined. After about 30 minutes you are awoken in the recovery room and ready to walk to your ward. In fact in many instances the procedure can be undertaken as an out-patient. In effect the machine-induced brain seizure sends impulses which directly affect the various hormones and master glands which in turn control our moods. It is estimated that 95% of the medical knowledge concerning the human mind has been discovered in the last 10 years so it is comforting to know that people such as Dr. Harold Sackeim of Columbia University U.S.A. considered to be the modern pioneer of ECT, continue their work to improve this very useful tool in the psychiatric fight against mental illness.
There are of course opponents against the continued use of ECT. Their opposition usually stems from some of the side-effects arising from the procedure. Headaches, nausea and memory loss are the most common. In my case I had to completely relearn how to use my computer and on occasions I could not help Mary with her crossword but on the plus side I rediscovered my long lost sex drive! Looking back now it is clear that for about two months I was not the full sixpence! My brother Neil and his wife Irene from Cape Town, whom I had not seen for 5 years came up to see me and Mary and myself went out for lunch with them. To this day I have no recollection of that event.
The World Health Organisation estimate that by the year 2005 depression will be the most serious disease on earth. We live in a fast moving world and stress appears to be part and parcel of modern life. In the April edition of ‘Psychiatric Services’ which is published by the American Psychiatric Association, Curtis E. Hartmann an attorney and writer records his lifelong fight against depression in the most moving way. He has received over 100 shocks over a period of 30 years and it is the only treatment that offers him a chance to live a normal life. His analogy of depression is both accurate and moving at the same time. He akins it to watching your own execution and then been forced to look at the corpse. Like him I use the description of the monster calling on you at any time, without warning. It strips you of your self-worth. It leaves you questioning your very existence. Most importantly over a period of time it strips you of your resolve to fight back. Depression is a fatal disease. It must be treated as soon as possible and this is where family and loved ones come into the picture. The very people whose life you no doubt made a hell during the worst of your illness are the very ones that can be there when you need it most. As Hartmann says, it is life by strangulation. The great author, Ernest Hemingway booked into the renowned Mayo Clinic for a series of ECT and on coming out wrote, “It was a brilliant cure but the patient is dead.” He committed suicide one month later. He had lost his hope.
For me ECT was an astounding success. It has been a year or so since my experience and it has not been an easy road. On occasions I have yearned for peace of mind. The monster comes and goes without warning. A Psychiatrist had broken the cycle of Symptoms of Anxiety Depression and Addiction of my Mind and Body. The Anxiety of relapse and spending my days drunk, depressed and addicted have receded for the moment. This time however I am aware of the great uncharted oceans of the human mind. ECT is now considered to be a ‘continuing’ treatment and for many sufferers regular trips to the ‘chamber’ remain a necessity in an effort to counter the unwelcome visitor that chronic depression can become. Electro Convulsive Therapy gave me back my hope and for that I am eternally grateful. One year ago I had reached the end of the road and through the miracle of ECT I regained the lifespirit within me.
